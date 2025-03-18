Shoppers say £16 anti-ageing neck cream gets rid of 'turkey neck' (2025)

Amazon shoppers have stumbled upon an anti-ageing neck cream that reportedly 'reduces turkey neck in just three days', and it's currently available for £16. The HSBCC Neck Cream for Tightening and Firming has been showered with positive reviews, with users battling fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin claiming they've 'finally found a solution'.

Customers are praising the cream as 'so much better than expensive ones', confirming that achieving anti-ageing results doesn't necessarily require splashing out. Many expressed regret for not discovering this product sooner, as after a few days of use, they were 'shocked to see it work even better than my most expensive creams'.

The skin around your neck, jaw and décolletage is thinner and less oily than other parts of your body, making it more prone to wrinkles, especially as you age. This £16 cream is packed with peptide, stem cells, collagen and elastin, all working together to firm, tighten and reduce the appearance of crepey skin.

It also tackles issues such as wrinkles and fine lines with the help of Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 and Retinol. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive ones, simply massage the cream into your neck for one to two minutes twice a day. Most users have reported seeing results in a matter of weeks, and for some, in just a few days, reports the Express.

One customer enthused: "I have noticed a vast difference in the feel and appearance on my neck and décolletage after just a couple of weeks. So impressed I've ordered two more pots. Such good value, and two pots were the same price as the well-known world-renowned one pot I used to use! Thoroughly recommend."

Another satisfied user shared: "I have used this cream for a month and I am over the moon with the results. The cream is rich, yet light and easily absorbed into the skin. It has very little fragrance, great for those with sensitive skin and it's not greasy. I noticed by the end of the first week of using that the skin around my chin appeared firmer, but it doesn't make your skin look unnaturally tight nor does it feel tight or uncomfortable (like when using a face mask)."

They added: "After using for a month I have noticed that I have a more prominent jaw line and less double chin which is what I could have only hoped for! It also leaves your skin feeling super soft and helps to soften the look of any lines or wrinkles."

A third chimed in: "On turning 50 years old I was looking for a throat cream to get rid of my turkey neck - I've been using it for a couple of days and it's amazing, I have no turkey neck. I will definitely buy it again. Love it."

While the cream's results have been highly praised, some customers were not impressed with the packaging. One person commented: "The only grumble I have is the jar. I am not sure the push-down pump is a good idea. After using the cream twice. The pump stopped working, and I had to unscrew the jar to get the cream inside."

However, another satisfied customer left a glowing review: "I'm truly amazed at the difference this cream has made to the appearance and texture of the skin on my neck. Within two or three days, I could see an improvement. I had started to notice a crepey look to my skin and this cream has made my skin more even and much smoother.

"It has a pleasant smell, not overpowering and the cream itself absorbs easily and isn't greasy. I've started to use it on my face now and I'll be buying another pot very soon. Not exaggerating but there seems to be some sort of magical ingredient in this cream. The effect is remarkable."

You can purchase the HSBCC Neck Cream for Tightening and Firming from Amazon here. If you prefer an anti-ageing neck cream without a pump, the Prai Ageless Throat and Decolletage Crème is available for £29 at Marks and Spencer. Customers say it 'takes years off' and 'feels luxurious'.

For additional savings, the Clinique Smart Clinical RepairTM Lifting Face + Neck Cream is priced at £76 at Boots, and you'll also receive a free Clinique Foundation Buff Brush worth £33.50 with your order.