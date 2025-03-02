Shoppers say £16 teeth whitening pen makes smile 'visibly whiter' (2025)

Beauty enthusiasts are buzzing about a revolutionary teeth whitening pen that promises to brighten smiles by 'two shades' in just one week. The MySweetSmile Precision Teeth Whitening Pen offers a fast and effective solution to erase teeth stains and combat yellowing on the move, showcasing results in as little as ten minutes.

Now priced at £15.99 in the MySweetSmile sale, this handy pocket-sized marvel employs safe active ingredients such as Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid (PAP) for lifting stains from common culprits like tea, coffee, and tobacco without causing sensitivity or harming the enamel. It's also infused with Hydroxyapatite (nHA) to restore damaged enamel and alleviate sensitivity, alongside PVP (Polyvinylpyrrolidone) to prevent future staining post-treatment.

With its compact design and precision brush, it proves extremely useful for reaching those tricky areas in crooked or crowded teeth that other products might miss. Plus, it's an absolute time-saver, requiring only 10 minutes of your day to enhance your smile – ideal for quick fixes before special occasions or impromptu rendezvous.

To use, simply twist the pen to release the gel onto the brush, then apply a thin layer of the whitening gel directly onto your teeth. Wait for a brief 10-minute period before rinsing with water, and voilà – a noticeably whiter smile is just moments away.

Now, the notion of achieving quick results without risk may sound far-fetched, but the dentist-endorsed MySweetSmile website explains the process reassuringly. On application, 'the whitening gel begins to release the active ingredients of our Advanced PAP formula into the tooth's structure. This provides fast whitening results without causing any of the sensitivity that peroxide-based whiteners are known to cause', reports Birmingham Live.

Over half a million customers have reported being astounded at how significantly their smiles have improved and the speed of achievement. One thrilled purchaser gave the pen a five-star review, expressing: "I took a chance as i rarely buy online I've got to say the my sweet smile teeth whitening pen is super easy to use and my teeth are visibly whiter, delivery was incredibly fast which was a pleasant surprise. this pen has become a staple in my daily routine."

Another buyer, who initially started with the powder and faced trouble from a particularly stubborn discoloured tooth, recounted: "I still have one very discoloured tooth so two days ago I ordered a whitening pen that arrived today - had to try it right away and what a difference with just one application!

"Will be using it a few days per week from now on. I can't tell you how pleased I am that I overcame my scepticism and will certainly be re-ordering before I run out of both the powder and pen. So happy to have found products that actually do what they say they will!"

One user hailed the product as a 'must-have', stating: "MySweetSmile's whitening pen is now an essential part of my on-the-go kit. It's discreet, efficient, and I can touch up my smile anywhere. Absolute must-have!"

A previously sceptical customer was won over by its effectiveness, sharing: "I was sceptical - after years of drinking wine and coffee my hygienist always makes a big deal about the discolouration/staining, especially between my teeth. Thought I would give this a go and after just three nights I'm astounded with the difference, including the right spaces!

"It's easy to use and the brush is the perfect size for getting into the bits between my teeth that I could never get white. Overall my teeth are brighter and cleaner so I'm pleased"

While it's ideal for travel and fits perfectly in handbags, some shoppers were disappointed with the quantity of gel in the pen, which is recommended for thrice-weekly use, as they found it 'emptied it pretty quickly'. As with many beauty products, results varied among users, with some finding the brand's teeth whitening powder (£19.99) or PAP strips (£19.99) more effective.

For those on the hunt for the ideal teeth whitening solution to take on the go, there's no shortage of options that promise to deliver results. Among them, Colgate Max's White Overnight Pen stands out with its bold claim to roll back 15 years of discolouration while you're alseep, and it's available at Superdrug for £9.99.

Another contender is SmileTime's Teeth Whitening Pen, priced at £16.99, which boasts a formula containing PAP and pledges to brighten your smile in just 'one minute'. If your curiosity is piqued by MySweetSmile's precision teeth whitening pen, you can snag it directly from their website.