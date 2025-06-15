Shoppers Say They ‘Switched From Dior to This’ $9 ‘Glowy’ K-Beauty Foundation (2025)

Shoppers Say They ‘Switched From Dior to This’ $9 ‘Glowy’ K-Beauty Foundation (1)

There are times running out of a favorite foundation — or deeming one so luxurious that it can only be used on special occasions — can be a blessing in disguise. At least that was the case for one shopper who stumbled upon Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream. What started as a whim purchase became a full-blown conversion, with this affordable K-Beauty staple now holding court where a Dior foundation once reigned supreme.

Acting as a primer, foundation, concealer, and sunscreen, this K-Beauty favorite pulls quadruple duty and still manages to deliver a finish that’s got shoppers ditching their designer bottles. One reviewer gushed, “I tried it on and it looked AMAZING. Even better than my Dior foundation. And it STAYED all day. No separating at my nose or chin. And I’m a very oily-skinned girl.” If it can hold up against oily skin and win over a Dior devotee, it’s clear this BB cream means business.

Missa M Perfect Cover BB Cream

Buy Now $9

Even shoppers who were worried about a BB Cream being too heavy for their oily skin are loving how this foundation with buildable coverage makes their skin look and feel. “A lot of stuff breaks me out, and this doesn’t,” shared a shopper with sensitive, acne-prone skin. Besides its lightweight, natural finish, this BB cream comes packed with hydrating heavyweights like hyaluronic acid and ceramides.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a K-Beauty staple if it didn’t nail that coveted effortless-skin vibe. “It gives this beautiful skin-like finish that’s also glowy,” another fan eagerly shared. “The coverage is great and buildable, so you can even use it as a concealer.” The buildable foundation is light enough for a quick touch of tint before running errands and strong enough to last through sweaty summer afternoons, as one shopper shared, “I live in the humid Virginia state, and the BB cream does very well in the summer.”

And honestly, we need to talk about the price. For just $9, this BB cream crushes the competition from big-name beauty brands. One reviewer didn’t hold back, saying, “Love it!! It’s so much better than expensive brands like Chanel and Lancôme.”

If you’re still clinging to a bottle of foundation that costs more than your takeout order, it might be time to make the switch to Missa M Perfect Cover BB Cream.

