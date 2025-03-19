Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (2025)

The store will not work correctly when cookies are disabled.
Toggle Nav
CONTACT US
Cart 0 Shopping Cart
Menu
Account
- Home
- Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap
Sealux Regular 15, 20, 25 (mm)
Sealux Regular (Reg) Shower and bath seals are available in 3 different width profiles, allowing you to choose which width best suits your needs. Sealux Regular profiles are fixed to wall with Sealux-N silicone (or a high grab polymer adhesive). The trim is also fixed to bath/shower tray with Sealux-N ensuring a watertight seal. Each profile uses a pre-installed silicone sealant bond breaker that allows for joint movement between walls and the shower tray, pan or bath. They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap between wall and bath/shower tray has to be spanned.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile, i.e. Repair a leaking shower tray/bath
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of Patented Bond Breaker
- Use With Wall Panels, - Use Sealux 15 for 5/6mm wide panels, use Cladseal for wider PVC panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Sealux Reg Installed
More Information
Sealux Reg 15 Sealux Reg 20 Sealux Reg 25
Sealux Professional 15, 20, 25 (mm)
Sealux Professional Shower and bath seals are available in 3 different width profiles, allowing you to choose which width best suits your needs. You can also choose how to fix to wall, i.e. with tile adhesive (punched trims) or with silicone. Each profile uses a pre installed silicone sealant bond breaker that allows for joint movement between walls and the shower tray, pan or bath. They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap has to be spanned.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of Patented Bond Breaker
- Use With Wall Panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Sealux Pro Installed
More Information
Sealux Pro 15 Sealux Pro 20 Sealux Pro 25
Trimlux Regular 25 (mm)
Trimlux Regular trimlux trim on bath or shower Trimlux Shower and bath seals are available in one profile width (25mm). The puched trim (Pro) is ideal to embed into tile adhesive prior to adding your wall tiles. The non-punched trim can be affixed to wall with silicone. Trimlux trims conceal and protect the silicone sealant and allows for joint movement through the flexing of the profile itself, a truely revolutionaly shower seal product! They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap has to be spanned.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile, i.e. Repair a leaking shower tray/bath
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of flexible inner leg
- Use With Wall Panels, - See CladSeal below
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Trimlux Reg Installed
More Information
Trimlux Reg 25
Trimlux Professional 25 (mm)
Trimlux Professional trim on bath or shower Trimlux Shower and bath seals are available in one profile width (25mm). The puched trim (Pro) is ideal to embed into tile adhesive prior to adding your wall tiles. The non-punched trim can be affixed to wall with silicone. Trimlux trims conceal and protect the silicone sealant and allows for joint movement through the flexing of the profile itself, a truely revolutionaly shower seal product! They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap has to be spanned.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of flexible inner leg
- Use With Wall Panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Trimlux Pro Installed
More Information
Trimlux Pro 25
Cladseal 15, 18, 25 (mm)
Cladseal is specifically designed as a shower/bath seal for use with PVC wall panels. As their popularity continues to grow, Cladseal has become the choice seal of leading wall panel manufacturers.
Built on the proven excellence of Sealux seals, the Cladseal Kit incorporates a bond breaker to allow for repetitive joint movement.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile
- Use With Wall Panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of Patented Bond Breaker
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Panelling
- Commence Wall Panelling Before Installation.
- Commence Wall Panelling After Installation.
Cladseal Installed
More Information
Cladseal Kits
Aquastrap
Aquastrap Shower and bath seal comprises of a hi tack butyl tape that is attached to a shower tray, bath or worktop. It is easily fitted prior to the installation of wall tiles or wall panels. Aquastrap is flexible and hence can allow for joint movement between shower tray/bath and adjacent walls.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile
- Use With Wall Panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling or Panelling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Aquastrap Installed
More Information
Full Aquastrap Range Manufacturer's Site
Sealux Regular 15, 20, 25 (mm)
Sealux Regular (Reg) Shower and bath seals are available in 3 different width profiles, allowing you to choose which width best suits your needs. Sealux Regular profiles are fixed to wall with Sealux-N silicone (or a high grab polymer adhesive). The trim is also fixed to bath/shower tray with Sealux-N ensuring a watertight seal. Each profile uses a pre-installed silicone sealant bond breaker that allows for joint movement between walls and the shower tray, pan or bath. They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap between wall and bath/shower tray has to be spanned.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile, i.e. Repair a leaking shower tray/bath
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of Patented Bond Breaker
- Use With Wall Panels, - Use Sealux 15 for 5/6mm wide panels, use Cladseal for wider PVC panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Sealux Reg Installed
More Information
Sealux Reg15
Sealux Reg20
Sealux Reg25
Sealux Professional 15, 20, 25 (mm)
Sealux Professional Shower and bath seals are available in 3 different width profiles, allowing you to choose which width best suits your needs. You can also choose how to fix to wall, i.e. with tile adhesive (punched trims) or with silicone. Each profile uses a pre installed silicone sealant bond breaker that allows for joint movement between walls and the shower tray, pan or bath. They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap has to be spanned.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of Patented Bond Breaker
- Use With Wall Panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Sealux Pro Installed
More Information
Sealux Pro15
Sealux Pro20
Sealux Pro25
Trimlux Regular 25 (mm)
Trimlux Regular trimlux trim on bath or shower Trimlux Shower and bath seals are available in one profile width (25mm). The puched trim (Pro) is ideal to embed into tile adhesive prior to adding your wall tiles. The non-punched trim can be affixed to wall with silicone. Trimlux trims conceal and protect the silicone sealant and allows for joint movement through the flexing of the profile itself, a truely revolutionaly shower seal product! They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap has to be spanned.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile, i.e. Repair a leaking shower tray/bath
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of flexible inner leg
- Use With Wall Panels, - See CladSeal below
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Trimlux Reg Installed
More Information
Trimlux Reg 25
Trimlux Professional 25 (mm)
Trimlux Professional trim on bath or shower Trimlux Shower and bath seals are available in one profile width (25mm). The puched trim (Pro) is ideal to embed into tile adhesive prior to adding your wall tiles. The non-punched trim can be affixed to wall with silicone. Trimlux trims conceal and protect the silicone sealant and allows for joint movement through the flexing of the profile itself, a truely revolutionaly shower seal product! They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap has to be spanned.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of flexible inner leg
- Use With Wall Panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Trimlux Pro Installed
More Information
Trimlux Pro25
Cladseal 15, 18, 25 (mm)
Cladseal is specifically designed as a shower/bath seal for use with PVC wall panels. As their popularity continues to grow, Cladseal has become the choice seal of leading wall panel manufacturers.
Built on the proven excellence of Sealux seals, the Cladseal Kit incorporates a bond breaker to allow for repetitive joint movement.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile
- Use With Wall Panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of Patented Bond Breaker
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Panelling
- Commence Wall Panelling Before Installation.
- Commence Wall Panelling After Installation.
Cladseal Installed
More Information
Cladseal Kits
Aquastrap
Aquastrap Shower and bath seal comprises of a hi tack butyl tape that is attached to a shower tray, bath or worktop. It is easily fitted prior to the installation of wall tiles or wall panels. Aquastrap is flexible and hence can allow for joint movement between shower tray/bath and adjacent walls.
Usage
- Use With Tiles
- Behind Tile
- In Front of Tile
- Use With Wall Panels
- Behind Wall Panels
- In Front of Wall Panels
- Suitable with Tanking
Installation
- Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
- Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
With Tiling or Panelling
- Commence Tiling Before Installation.
- Commence Tiling After Installation.
Aquastrap Installed
More Information
Aquastrap Range