Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (2025)

Sealux Regular 15, 20, 25 (mm)

Sealux Regular (Reg) Shower and bath seals are available in 3 different width profiles, allowing you to choose which width best suits your needs. Sealux Regular profiles are fixed to wall with Sealux-N silicone (or a high grab polymer adhesive). The trim is also fixed to bath/shower tray with Sealux-N ensuring a watertight seal. Each profile uses a pre-installed silicone sealant bond breaker that allows for joint movement between walls and the shower tray, pan or bath. They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap between wall and bath/shower tray has to be spanned.