Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (2025)

Sealux Regular 15, 20, 25 (mm)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (6)

Sealux Regular (Reg) Shower and bath seals are available in 3 different width profiles, allowing you to choose which width best suits your needs. Sealux Regular profiles are fixed to wall with Sealux-N silicone (or a high grab polymer adhesive). The trim is also fixed to bath/shower tray with Sealux-N ensuring a watertight seal. Each profile uses a pre-installed silicone sealant bond breaker that allows for joint movement between walls and the shower tray, pan or bath. They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap between wall and bath/shower tray has to be spanned.

Usage

  • Use With Tiles
  • Behind Tile
  • In Front of Tile, i.e. Repair a leaking shower tray/bath
  • Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of Patented Bond Breaker

  • Use With Wall Panels, - Use Sealux 15 for 5/6mm wide panels, use Cladseal for wider PVC panels
  • Behind Wall Panels
  • In Front of Wall Panels

  • Suitable with Tanking

Installation

  • Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
  • Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray

With Tiling

  • Commence Tiling Before Installation.
  • Commence Tiling After Installation.

Sealux Reg Installed

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (7)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (8)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (9)


More Information

Sealux Reg 15 Sealux Reg 20 Sealux Reg 25

A Complete Guide to Shower Door Seal TypesBath and Shower Seals Archives

Sealux Professional 15, 20, 25 (mm)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (10)

Sealux Professional Shower and bath seals are available in 3 different width profiles, allowing you to choose which width best suits your needs. You can also choose how to fix to wall, i.e. with tile adhesive (punched trims) or with silicone. Each profile uses a pre installed silicone sealant bond breaker that allows for joint movement between walls and the shower tray, pan or bath. They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap has to be spanned.

Usage

  • Use With Tiles
  • Behind Tile
  • In Front of Tile
  • Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of Patented Bond Breaker

  • Use With Wall Panels
  • Behind Wall Panels
  • In Front of Wall Panels

  • Suitable with Tanking

Installation

  • Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
  • Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray

With Tiling

  • Commence Tiling Before Installation.
  • Commence Tiling After Installation.

Sealux Pro Installed

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (11)

More Information

Sealux Pro 15 Sealux Pro 20 Sealux Pro 25

Trimlux Regular 25 (mm)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (12)

Trimlux Regular trimlux trim on bath or shower Trimlux Shower and bath seals are available in one profile width (25mm). The puched trim (Pro) is ideal to embed into tile adhesive prior to adding your wall tiles. The non-punched trim can be affixed to wall with silicone. Trimlux trims conceal and protect the silicone sealant and allows for joint movement through the flexing of the profile itself, a truely revolutionaly shower seal product! They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap has to be spanned.

Usage

  • Use With Tiles
  • Behind Tile
  • In Front of Tile, i.e. Repair a leaking shower tray/bath
  • Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of flexible inner leg

  • Use With Wall Panels, - See CladSeal below
  • Behind Wall Panels
  • In Front of Wall Panels

  • Suitable with Tanking

Installation

  • Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
  • Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray

With Tiling

  • Commence Tiling Before Installation.
  • Commence Tiling After Installation.

Trimlux Reg Installed

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (13)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (14)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (15)


More Information

Trimlux Reg 25

Trimlux Professional 25 (mm)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (16)

Trimlux Professional trim on bath or shower Trimlux Shower and bath seals are available in one profile width (25mm). The puched trim (Pro) is ideal to embed into tile adhesive prior to adding your wall tiles. The non-punched trim can be affixed to wall with silicone. Trimlux trims conceal and protect the silicone sealant and allows for joint movement through the flexing of the profile itself, a truely revolutionaly shower seal product! They are an ideal sealant solution where a gap has to be spanned.

Usage

  • Use With Tiles
  • Behind Tile
  • In Front of Tile
  • Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of flexible inner leg

  • Use With Wall Panels
  • Behind Wall Panels
  • In Front of Wall Panels

  • Suitable with Tanking

Installation

  • Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
  • Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray

With Tiling

  • Commence Tiling Before Installation.
  • Commence Tiling After Installation.

Trimlux Pro Installed

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (17)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (18)

More Information

Trimlux Pro 25

Cladseal 15, 18, 25 (mm)

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (19)

Cladseal is specifically designed as a shower/bath seal for use with PVC wall panels. As their popularity continues to grow, Cladseal has become the choice seal of leading wall panel manufacturers.
Built on the proven excellence of Sealux seals, the Cladseal Kit incorporates a bond breaker to allow for repetitive joint movement.

Usage

  • Use With Tiles
  • Behind Tile
  • In Front of Tile

  • Use With Wall Panels
  • Behind Wall Panels
  • In Front of Wall Panels
  • Joint Movement ? Yes, by means of Patented Bond Breaker

  • Suitable with Tanking

Installation

  • Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
  • Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray

With Panelling

  • Commence Wall Panelling Before Installation.
  • Commence Wall Panelling After Installation.

Cladseal Installed

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (20)

More Information

Cladseal Kits

Aquastrap

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (21)

Aquastrap Shower and bath seal comprises of a hi tack butyl tape that is attached to a shower tray, bath or worktop. It is easily fitted prior to the installation of wall tiles or wall panels. Aquastrap is flexible and hence can allow for joint movement between shower tray/bath and adjacent walls.

Usage

  • Use With Tiles
  • Behind Tile
  • In Front of Tile

    • Use With Wall Panels
    • Behind Wall Panels
    • In Front of Wall Panels

  • Suitable with Tanking

Installation

  • Install Before Fixing Bath/Shower Tray
  • Install After Fixing Bath/Shower Tray

With Tiling or Panelling

  • Commence Tiling Before Installation.
  • Commence Tiling After Installation.

Aquastrap Installed

Shower Seal & Bath Seals | how to fit Sealux | Shower Trim | Aquastrap (22)

More Information

Full Aquastrap Range Manufacturer's Site

