Side Effects of Rhinocort Aqua (budesonide): Interactions & Warnings (2025)

Does Rhinocort Aqua (budesonide) cause side effects?

Rhinocort Aqua (budesonide) is a synthetic steroid belonging to the glucocorticoid family, a family in which cortisol (hydrocortisone) is the naturally occurring steroid, used to manage symptoms of allergic rhinitis, a condition in which fluid accumulates within the lining of the nose leading to obstruction to the flow of air. Fluid also is released into the nasal passages.

In addition, budesonide is used to treat and prevent nasal polyps. Hydrocortisone is produced in the adrenal glands. Glucocorticoid steroids have potent anti-inflammatory actions. When used as a nasal inhaler or spray, budesonide travels directly to the lining of the nose, and only 20% of the administered dose is absorbed into the body.

The brand name Rhinocort Aqua is discontinued in the U.S.

Common side effects of Rhinocort Aqua include

nasal irritation,

sore throat ,

, cough ,

, bronchospasm, and

nosebleed .

Serious side effects of Rhinocort Aqua include

upper respiratory infections,

serious allergic reactions,

reactions, increased intraocular pressure ,

pressure , cataracts ,

, glaucoma , and

, and growth suppression.

Drug interactions of Rhinocort Aqua include ketoconazole, itraconazole, ritonavir, atazanavir, clarithromycin, indinavir, and telithromycin, because these drugs may increase the concentration in blood of budesonide by decreasing the elimination of budesonide from the body. This may lead to an increase in the side effects of budesonide.

Studies of pregnant women using inhaled Rhinocort Aqua during early pregnancy do not show an increase in the rate of fetal abnormalities. Nevertheless, since these studies cannot completely exclude rare abnormalities, Rhinocort Aqua should only be used during pregnancy if it clearly is needed.

Budesonide is secreted in breast milk at concentrations of 0.3% to 1% of the inhaled dose. Rhinocort Aqua should only be used by breastfeeding mothers when clearly needed, and the lowest effective dose and other strategies to reduce infant exposure should be used.