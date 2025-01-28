Sidney Script Italic Font - Exfont - Download fonts (2025)

Designer: Romi Rahmadi
Sidney is a sweet and friendly handwritten font. Its natural and unique style makes it incredibly fitting to a large pool of designs. The only limit is your imagination!
Font Sidney Script Italic. Examples of this font can be found on the font site exFont, designed by Romi Rahmadi, include the number of glyphs 256 characters. You can find other similar fonts, or fonts in the same family as this font right below.
Font Details
: 1
: Free for Personal Use
Font Categories
- Handwritten Fonts
- Script Fonts
Sidney Script Italic
255 Characters
! !
" "
# #
$ $
% %
& &
' '
( (
) )
* *
+ +
, ,
- -
. .
/ /
0 0
1 1
2 2
3 3
4 4
5 5
6 6
7 7
8 8
9 9
: :
; ;
< <
= =
> >
? ?
@ @
A A
B B
C C
D D
E E
F F
G G
H H
I I
J J
K K
L L
M M
N N
O O
P P
Q Q
R R
S S
T T
U U
V V
W W
X X
Y Y
Z Z
[ [
\ \
] ]
^ ^
_ _
` `
a a
b b
c c
d d
e e
f f
g g
h h
i i
j j
k k
l l
m m
n n
o o
p p
q q
r r
s s
t t
u u
v v
w w
x x
y y
z z
{ {
| |
} }
~ ~
¡ ¡
¢ ¢
£ £
¥ ¥
§ §
¨ ¨
© ©
« «
® ®
± ±
² ²
³ ³
´ ´
µ µ
¶ ¶
¹ ¹
» »
¼ ¼
½ ½
¾ ¾
¿ ¿
À À
Á Á
Â Â
Ã Ã
Ä Ä
Å Å
Æ Æ
Ç Ç
È È
É É
Ê Ê
Ë Ë
Ì Ì
Í Í
Î Î
Ï Ï
Ð Ð
Ñ Ñ
Ò Ò
Ó Ó
Ô Ô
Õ Õ
Ö Ö
× ×
Ø Ø
Ù Ù
Ú Ú
Û Û
Ü Ü
Ý Ý
ß ß
à à
á á
â â
ã ã
ä ä
å å
æ æ
ç ç
è è
é é
ê ê
ë ë
ì ì
í í
î î
ï ï
ñ ñ
ò ò
ó ó
ô ô
õ õ
ö ö
÷ ÷
ø ø
ù ù
ú ú
û û
ü ü
ý ý
ÿ ÿ
Ł Ł
ł ł
Œ Œ
œ œ
Š Š
š š
Ÿ Ÿ
Ž Ž
ž ž
ƒ ƒ
ˆ ˆ
ˇ ˇ
˚ ˚
˜ ˜
– –
— —
‘ ‘
’ ’
“ “
” ”
„ „
† †
‡ ‡
• •
… …
‰ ‰
‹ ‹
› ›
€ €
™ ™
ﬁ ﬁ
ﬂ ﬂ
Sidney Script font family
- Sidney Script Italic - Romi Rahmadi Sidney Script Italic
256 glyphs
- Sidney Script Regular - Romi Rahmadi Sidney Script Regular
256 glyphs
