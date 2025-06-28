Signature Resolution Welcomes Ambassador David L. Carden (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals (2025)

Before joining the firm, Ambassador Carden built a distinguished legal career specializing in the defense of claims alleging fraud in the sale and trading of securities, commodities, and currencies. He also is experienced in cases involving environmental damage and mass tort. After earning his juris doctorate at Indiana University Maurer School of Law, where he was Order of the Coif, he began his practice at Kirkland & Ellis in Chicago, working in the Litigation Department and as part of the legal team representing Amoco in the aftermath of the Amoco Cadiz oil spill.

Ambassador Carden later became a partner at Coffield Ungaretti before joining Jones Day in 1990. He led the firm's Trial Practice department in New York and co-chaired its global Securities Litigation and Enforcement Practice. His expertise spanned complex financial instruments and products, and he represented clients in major securities fraud cases, including the Lehman Brothers defense in the Enron Litigation and Union Excess in the AIG Securities Litigation.

From 2011 to 2013, Ambassador Carden served as the first resident U.S. Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where he fostered regional cooperation on legal, economic, and security matters.

Most recently, Ambassador Carden was a part-time mediator in commercial disputes and sits on the board of the Weinstein International Foundation, which advances global alternative dispute resolution through legislation, training, and cross-border mediation. He also chairs the Center for Rural Engagement advisory board at Indiana University and has played a significant role in domestic and global policy. His foreign policy contributions include co-chairing the Asia-Pacific subcommittee for Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, authoring Mapping ASEAN, and publishing articles on international affairs.

A sought-after speaker, Ambassador Carden also frequently discusses alternative dispute resolution, foreign policy, and global risk management, addressing issues that impact businesses, communities, and international systems. His accomplishments have been widely recognized, earning honors from Chambers, New York Super Lawyers, and The New York Times. He was named one of Lawdragon's "Lawyers You Need to Know in Securities Litigation" and received both the U.S. Department of State's Superior Honor Award and Indiana University's Thomas Hart Benton Mural Medallion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ambassador David L. Carden to Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "He has spent his career navigating some of the most complex legal and diplomatic challenges, whether in the courtroom or as the U.S. Ambassador to ASEAN. His ability to bring people together from all backgrounds makes him an exceptional mediator. He understands people and the nuances that drive disputes. His thoughtful and immersive approach will make a meaningful impact on the parties he works with at our firm."

To learn more about Ambassador David L. Carden, please visit signatureresolution.com.

