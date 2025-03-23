Simple Skin Care Solutions For Men, According To Dermatologists (2025)

Amazon, Target, Sephora

It goes without saying that skin care and beauty products are for everyone — they’re meant to be utilized and relished by all human beings. That said, different folks have differing skin issues, and there are some concerns that can be more typical for men than women. Seeking out more individualized regimes can often make sense when this is the case.

Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City, explained that “common skin care concerns for men include acne, shave bumps, skin changes related to sun damage, dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis and anti-aging.” He recommends a baseline skin care routine for men that includes “a cleanser followed by a moisturizer twice a day.”

Camp encourages those with acne-prone skin or razor burn to try a medicated cleanser. Salicylic acid can help to remove excess oil and gently exfoliate dead skin cells over hair follicles. Sulfur-infused cleansers can also help remove dirt, oil, product, residue and dead skin cells, while helping to treat and prevent acne.

He also told HuffPost that “in general, men produce more oil than women because they possess more oil glands, have larger pores and are influenced more by androgens.” As a result, he finds that “oil-free moisturizers are often a good choice for men because they are lightweight and may be less likely to clog pores,” and he is especially fond of daily SPF moisturizers that serve the dual purpose of moisturizing while also protecting the skin from common signs of photodamage. Camp favors night moisturizers with active ingredients (think retinols, peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants) that can help maintain the moisture barrier and help skin recover from the stresses of the day.

He emphasized that sunscreen is “the most important anti-aging product to include in a skin care routine. It should be used year-round to slow the aging process and protect skin from skin cancer formation.” As a result, he recommends using a daytime moisturizer with SPF or layering on a separate sunscreen over a regular moisturizer. “From this basic backbone,” he said, “other steps or products can be added, such as the use of toners, serums, active ingredients and medications.”

Below, we’ve curated a list of simple skin care products based on Camp’s suggestions. They’re the perfect building blocks for a lifetime of good skin health that won’t take up too much time and energy.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.