Simple Skin Care Solutions For Men, According To Dermatologists (2025)

It goes without saying that skin care and beauty products are for everyone — they’re meant to be utilized and relished by all human beings. That said, different folks have differing skin issues, and there are some concerns that can be more typical for men than women. Seeking out more individualized regimes can often make sense when this is the case.
Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City, explained that “common skin care concerns for men include acne, shave bumps, skin changes related to sun damage, dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis and anti-aging.” He recommends a baseline skin care routine for men that includes “a cleanser followed by a moisturizer twice a day.”
Camp encourages those with acne-prone skin or razor burn to try a medicated cleanser. Salicylic acid can help to remove excess oil and gently exfoliate dead skin cells over hair follicles. Sulfur-infused cleansers can also help remove dirt, oil, product, residue and dead skin cells, while helping to treat and prevent acne.
He also told HuffPost that “in general, men produce more oil than women because they possess more oil glands, have larger pores and are influenced more by androgens.” As a result, he finds that “oil-free moisturizers are often a good choice for men because they are lightweight and may be less likely to clog pores,” and he is especially fond of daily SPF moisturizers that serve the dual purpose of moisturizing while also protecting the skin from common signs of photodamage. Camp favors night moisturizers with active ingredients (think retinols, peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants) that can help maintain the moisture barrier and help skin recover from the stresses of the day.
He emphasized that sunscreen is “the most important anti-aging product to include in a skin care routine. It should be used year-round to slow the aging process and protect skin from skin cancer formation.” As a result, he recommends using a daytime moisturizer with SPF or layering on a separate sunscreen over a regular moisturizer. “From this basic backbone,” he said, “other steps or products can be added, such as the use of toners, serums, active ingredients and medications.”
Below, we’ve curated a list of simple skin care products based on Camp’s suggestions. They’re the perfect building blocks for a lifetime of good skin health that won’t take up too much time and energy.
Cleanser
1
La Roche Posay Effaclar Acne Face Cleanser
According to Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, "this cleanser contains 2% salicylic acid and lipo-hydroxy acid, a similar acid that gently exfoliates and renews skin." It's a great option for those who are breakout prone and can make a big difference in your skin without too much heavy lifting.
Moisturizer
1
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair face moisturizer SPF 30
If you have dry skin, then you definitely want to check out this Camp-recommended moisturizer. It's supercharged with nourishing ingredients like ceramides that promise to lock in hydration, and niacinamide that can hydrate, smooth and brighten the complexion. It's beautifully rich without being greasy. It's beloved by dermatologists, HuffPost editors and readers alike.
2
Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel cream
According to Camp, the "hyaluronic acid in this water-based moisturizer help skin attract and retain moisture."
Oily skin types or those prone to acne might benefit from using a gel moisturizer instead of a rich cream formulation. The non-comedogenic and oil-free formula contains purified hyaluronic acid, a beloved humectant that draws moisture into the skin to keep it hydrated.
3
SkinCeuticals retinol refining night cream
If you've ever invested in SkinCeuticals products, you know that they are made with potent, high-quality ingredients that will give you the most bang for your buck. This cream is available at varying strengths, which Camp notes can help to accommodate people new to them and experienced users alike.
Start off with its .5% strength cream for a few months to see if it can tolerate such a high concentration of retinol and work your way up if needed. In the more potent version, the strong 1.0% retinol is balanced out with a soothing complex of calming ingredients derived from chamomile and other botanicals to comfort skin and negate potential irritation.
In previous HuffPost reporting, Dr. Deanne Mraz, a board-certified dermatologist at Modern Dermatology in Connecticut and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, thinks the varying retinol strengths available make this cream a great option for "anyone who needs to downshift to a gentler strength in the cold, dry winter months and turn up the volume [spring through fall]."
4
Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon night gel-cream
If you want to add a touch of luxury to your routine, consider this delicious night cream.
"The inclusion of French lavender essential oil, sandalwood and patchouli soothe the body and promote sleeping, while added botanicals promote softer, smoother skin," Camp explained.
5
Differin restorative night moisturizer
Camp is partial to this night cream because the formulation of hyaluronic acid, allantoin, shea butter and ceramides provide the skin with intense moisture, calming and repairing the skin barrier. If you've got dry skin, this is going to be a great option.
Sunscreen
1
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30
This Camp recommendation is a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer that contains squalane to replenish the skin barrier and provide skin with SPF UV protection. It's nourishing but doesn't feel greasy or heavy, which is ideal for someone who prefers a low-maintenance, natural finish.
2
Elta MD UV Clear SPF 46
Hybrid SPFs are on the rise and are a geat choice for people who prefer lighter, less noticeable formulations without sacrificing high levels of protection. "Formulated with both chemical and physical sunscreen ingredients, this daily SPF moisturizer also contains calming niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid," Camp said. It's as nourishing and nurturing of your skin's health as it is a powerful sunscreen that can help keep your skin free of damage.
Serums
1
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare firm and bright serum
"In addition to vitamin C," Camp mentioned, "this serum contains lactic acid to increase absorption and gently exfoliate the skin." It's a powerful, effective option for anyone looking to amp up their routine and tackle sund damage, dar, spots, lines, dullness and more.
2
Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant
For those ready to step their skin care game up a notch, Camp recommends this Paula's Choice bestseller. Skin care obsessives love this powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant. It helps to clear skin and unclog pores by gently sloughing away dead skin to reveal the texture-free glow hiding underneath. It's especially great for those with acne-prone skin or who want a smoother, brighter complexion.
3
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced retinol and ferulic acid eye serum
Camp is a fan of this lightweight, easily absorbed eye serum. It boasts the inclusion of retinol and bakuchiol, a plant-based ingredient with benefits similar to retinol. It's quickly absorbed so it won't feel sticky or look noticeable, treating and nourishing the skin subtly and effectively.
