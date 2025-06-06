Singer Sean Kingston found guilty in $1,000,000 fraud case and faces 20 years (2025)

Singer Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been convicted in their $1,000,000 felony wire fraud case.

Sentencing is still to come but the Beautiful Girls hitmaker could face up to two decades in jail after first being arrested in May 2024.

Kingston – real name Kisean Anderson— and his mother were accused of defrauding businesses in a $1million (£774,173) wire fraud scheme.

This involved jewellery, luxury vehicles, and other goods, with his home raided after an investigation was sparked over a 17-foot TV installation.

They were found guilty on all five charges, which included one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

Kingston, 35, is on home detention as they await sentencing on July 11, according to TMZ.

In May, attorney Dennis Card accused Kingston of defrauding the Florida company that installed his mammoth TV set.

He told AP: ‘It is amazing what you can get away with if you are a celebrity.

‘He creates this larger than life, “I am rich” persona. His mother is a necessary component in this.

‘He presents himself as a family-oriented guy, “I’m taking care of my mom,” but she knows full well what is going on.’

The attorney continued that there was ‘basically a script’ in which the Eenie Meenie hitmaker uses his connections to Justin Bieber to ‘lure people in’.

‘[Kingston] puts on a big show here, this is a rental house, he doesn’t own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays,’ they accused.

Jeweller Moshe Edery testified during the trial, perNBC, claiming Kingston and Turner falsified a wire transfer for a luxury watch.

Kingston reportedly promised to introduce him to other celebrities to help grow his business, with Edery handing over a watch in exchange for $285,000 (£220,252).

The jeweller claimed he was fired from his job and blacklisted from the industry after the payment did not come through.

Each charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, with sentencing for both Turner and Kingston in four months.

