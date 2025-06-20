Sir Michael Fabricant feels 'awkward' as he reveals why he wears wig (2025)

Sir Michael Fabricant has revealed why he wears a blonde wig after being questioned by Patsy Palmer on Celebrity Big Brother.
During Thursday’s episode, the EastEnders star, 52, asked: “Michael is there a reason that you wear that? That you wear a wig?”
Former Tory MP Fabricant, 74, looked taken aback and reluctantly replied: “I just have always had long blonde hair so I just feel comfortable.”
Palmer said: “Yeah, so not because you are bald or...?” to which Fabricant responded: “No not particularly no, just because I'm... I don't particularly like talking about it but it's just how I want to be. It's part of me.”
The actress then asked how long his hair had been previously and whether it had been ginger, with Fabricant insisting it had always been long and blonde.
The former politician later revealed he felt “awkward” during Palmer’s questions about a “sensitive” topic and decided to nominate her to face the first live eviction.
Palmer asked whether the former politician was bald under the hairpiece
This Friday will see the first person leaving the house after contestants put forward two housemates for a public vote - which will be Fabricant and Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke.
Fabricant told Big Brother: “I’m going to nominate Patsy. She asked me something about ‘why do I wear a wig?’
“And I’m not saying it is a wig actually. But what I am saying is that I found it slightly awkward being asked about it.
“I just don’t like my hair being raised. People have sensitivities and that’s my sensitivity. We’re all human – I’m more human than most.”
Fabricant lost his seat in Parliament at the last general election and was booed when he was first introduced to the Big Brother house.
Fabricant decided to nominate Palmer to face the public vote
He said: “My hair has become a bit of a hot topic with some people, I think it’s because they wonder whether it’s my own.
“Well, it is my own. I can show you the receipts that cost a fortune. I think the most annoying thing of the Big Brother house is probably going to be me.”
The hair has become a point of contention for Fabricant after he appeared on the reality TV show, Celebrity First Dates, in 2017.
One of the episodes showed his date asking him about his hair to which he replied:“It’s me, my hair is me.”
Mickey Rourke is up for elimination on Friday
Meanwhile, Mickey Rourke told Big Brother: “I choose not to evict anyone. I refuse to do that. I will not pick two people to toss off the shelf.”
During the moment, the voice of the house reminded Rourke of the rules, which means each contestant has to nominate two housemates each week, giving full and honest reasons as to why they have been selected.
This follows after the Oscar nominee was warned by Big Brother for “homophobic” comments he made about American singer JoJo Siwa.
Siwa later used her killer nomination, which automatically puts a housemate up for eviction, to put up Rourke for elimination.
Celebrity Big Brother continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.