Sister Wives Recap: Christine Says Kody Left Her With 'Scraps' (2025)

Christine Brown is extremely aware of how skewed her relationship with exKody Brown was now that she’s in a “supportive” marriage with David Woolley.

“I feel stronger, more independent now than I ever did before because you’re so supportive. There’s no 50/50,” Christine, 53, said in the Sunday, April 20, episode of Sister Wives.

David, who married Christine in October 2023, said you should “never, ever keep score in a marriage,” confirming that in their relationship they both give “100 percent.”

David, however, noted that in polygamy, “They do keep score and it’s sad.” Christine agreed, confessing that’s exactly what she did while married to Kody, 56. (Christine and Kody split in November 2021 after more than 20 years in a spiritual marriage.)

Related: Kody Brown Is Sister Wives' Antihero — and Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way

“I felt like Robyn [Brown] had a better couch. I felt like she had better dishes and better decorations and like so many things,” Christine said during a confessional, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, whom he legally wed in 2014.

Christine recalled feeling like, “Why am I left with all these scraps all the time? Scraps of time, scraps of stuff,” when Robyn allegedly got more from Kody.

“When a relationship is united, you don’t tend to keep scores much because you’ve got a cloak of charity to put over this person that you love,” Kody said in his confessional, seemingly defending his actions.

Robyn, 46, also questioned why Christine had an ongoing tally with the other wives. “If you’re sitting there constantly using that scoreboard against each other, what are you enemies?” Robyn asked.

Christine continued to detail her side of plural marriage while driving with David to North Carolina where they were helping her sister wife Janelle Brown move. (Janelle, 55, confirmed her separation from Kody in December 2022.)

“There were so many times in my marriage with Kody where he was, he liked makeup. It was like you had to always, always look nice. It mattered to him so much,” Christine claimed. “We’d go camping and Janelle and I would be sitting there busting our butts getting breakfast made, cleaning up the mess and honestly Robyn would be doing her makeup forever.”

Related: Sister Wives' Christine Says Kody’s Words Still ‘Hurt’ Watching Back Show

Christine alleged that Kody would then “praise how they looked” when she and Janelle were “sweating and slaving” over all the tasks at the campsite.

Janelle, for her part, didn’t care about the makeup issue, confessing it was “irritating,” but she still chose to “have fun” on the trip.

Robyn, who is the only woman still married to Kody, remembered the camping incident differently. “The one time we went camping, I was six months pregnant, and I got sick a lot,” she shared. “I spent the night barfing my guts up outside my tent on my hands and knees. And then, you know, Janelle and Christine were making breakfast, and I was just trying to hurry and get ready for the day.”

What’s the Biggest Sister Wives Moment of All Time? See Also Lisa Vanderpump Talks RHOBH Secrets, VPR Changes and Villa Drama (Excl)

Meri Brown, who was Kody’s first wife before their January 2023 split, revealed she was aware that Kody “always wanted people around him to look good.”

Meri, however, said she never felt “pressure” from her ex-husband to “look good” or have her hair and makeup done.

Christine, meanwhile, revealed that Kody’s alleged obsession with makeup made her even more self-conscious. “No wonder I was constantly wondering and constantly insecure because as much as I was comparing, he was also comparing all the time,” she claimed.

Related: Sister Wives’ Robyn and Meri Brown Counted the Days Kody Spent With Them

Christine alleged, “Robyn was up on this pedestal and the rest of us were just lacking. I felt like I was lacking in the relationship.”

Kody weighed in on the idea of comparison, telling the cameras that with his first three wives they would “hunker down and get along enough to survive.” He claimed, “It didn’t ever feel like I was not in the doghouse with somebody,” hinting that was not the case with Robyn.

“I felt like when the family was together, there was unfair fighting that was happening, for sure,” Robyn said, claiming the group would hit “below the belt” and resort to “name calling” after “jumping to conclusions.”

She concluded, “That is a big part of the family falling apart. Was [that] there’s just so little trust with each other.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.