SK tes Achieves A- Leadership Level in CDP Score, Demonstrating Enhanced Climate Action Commitment (2025)

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2025 (Newswire.com) - SK tes proudly announces a significant milestone in its environmental transparency and sustainability efforts, having improved its Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) score from B (Management) to A- (Leadership) in 2024. This achievement highlights SK tes' increasing maturity in climate-related disclosures and reinforces its commitment to driving sustainable business practices.

Since first disclosing to CDP in 2017, SK tes has steadily advanced its environmental performance and reporting, and this year's improvement bolsters confidence that this target is within reach.

"Our improve CDP score reflects the progress we've made in embedding sustainability into our operations and decision-making processes," said Alvin Piadasa, Group Sustainability Director at SK tes. "We recognize that transparency is essential for meaningful climate action, and we remain dedicated to strengthening our sustainability disclosures, closing performance gaps, and identifying opportunities for further improvement."

Strengthening Sustainability for the Future

SK tes has consistently enhanced its environmental performance, as evidenced by its A rating for Scope 1 & 2 emissions reporting. In alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the company is actively working towards establishing science-based net-zero targets that support global climate action.

"We are proud of the recognition we've received for our sustainability efforts, but we also acknowledge that this is an ongoing journey," said Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer at SK tes. "By driving sustainability within our operations, we create greater value for our customers, enabling them to reduce their supply chain emissions and accelerate their own environmental goals."

As SK tes looks ahead to 2025, it remains committed to enhancing its sustainability initiatives by expanding renewable energy usage, improving Scope 3 emissions reporting and action, and reinforcing governance structures. By continually evolving its environmental strategies, SK tes is poised to achieve an A score in CDP, reaffirming its leadership in corporate climate responsibility.

The Value of CDP Scores

CDP scores play a crucial role in helping companies transition from transparency to tangible action, showcasing measurable progress in climate strategy. Over the past decade, companies featured on the CDP A List have consistently outperformed market peers by 6% in stock gains, demonstrating that sustainability commitments yield financial benefits.

CDP assessments help organizations align with leading environmental frameworks and standards, making it easier to navigate compliance requirements. Investors worldwide rely on CDP data to track portfolios, assess investment opportunities, and meet regulatory obligations. Additionally, CDP disclosures offer critical insights into the financial impact of climate risks, enabling businesses to refine their strategies and enhance return on investment.

For more information about SK tes' sustainability program, please visit www.sktes.com/sustainability

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com .

About CDP

CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) is the world's leading environmental disclosure system, widely utilized by investors and organizations to evaluate corporate climate action. With over 23,000 companies - representing two-thirds of global market capitalization - reporting through CDP in 2023, the framework serves as a critical benchmark for environmental performance. SK tes has been actively participating in CDP reporting since 2017, underscoring its long-term commitment to sustainability and transparency.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media And Content Strategist

mariap@accessnewswire.com

Kristine Kearney

kristine.kearney@sktes.com

+44 7706 352 702

Source: SK tes

Related Media