Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (2025)

Table of Contents
There's even a product for covering razor bumps.

  • Allie Hogan

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (1)

Photo by Cristi Ursea on Unsplash

More men wear makeup than you might think, even if we’re just talking tinted sunscreen, and if not, they should still be using skin care at the very least. Most men look for subtlety when it comes to their look—so we asked the celebrity groomers who make your favorite stars look handsome yet still natural on red carpets and photo shoots.

“As a rule, less is more with my male clients. They generally want to look fresh but makeup-free,” says celebrity groomer Victoria Bond, whose clients include Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. “So it’s lots of skin prep and artfully placed makeup.”

Celebrity groomer Erica Whelan says actors and celebrities doing press want to look like themselves and generally don’t want to wear makeup. “They will sit in a makeup chair for their character or will wear makeup for a photo shoot, but for press stuff, they want to look like themselves,” she explains. “As a men’s groomer, I have to be strategic with the makeup products I use for a no-makeup look.”

The experts shared which products their clients love, from subtle makeup products to skin-care must-haves. Peruse the list and see which products fill a gap in your routine and get the same look as the stars.

Featured experts

Skin care and subtle makeup men love using, according to celebrity groomers

1 / 19

Lumify Eye Drops ($29)

Whelan and celebrity groomer Melissa Walsh, who works with Kevin Bacon, and Dave Franco, both use Lumify Eye Drops. They make eyes look whiter and brighter in just one minute.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (2)

2 / 19

First Aid Brighten + Glow Eye Cream ($36)

“It’s a go-to when a client doesn’t want any makeup. It just makes your under eyes look super hydrated,” says Whelan of this niacinamide-packed cream.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (3)

3 / 19

Jaxon Lane Raine or Shine Sunscreen ($32)

This daily moisturizing sunscreen comes from Jaxon Lane, a brand tailored to men. Whelan notes that it’s a great product and has no sunscreen smell.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (4)

4 / 19

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Anti-Shine Face Moisturizer ($36)

Walsh loves this for her male clients because it keeps skin hydrated while mitigating shine and keeping things matte.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (5)

5 / 19

Lisa Eldridge Pinpoint Concealer Pencil ($34)

Whelan says this concealer is a new favorite for camouflaging razor bumps or broken capillaries around the nose.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (6)

6 / 19

Clean & Clear Oil Control Film Blotting Papers ($19)

Need to mop up some excess oil throughout the day? Walsh recommends turning to these handy blotting papers.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (7)

7 / 19

NARS Radiant Creamy Color Corrector ($30)

To correct the under eyes as needed, Bond uses the NARS color corrector, so less makeup is needed overall, and the look has a cleaner, brighter finish. Whelan especially loves the shades Honey and Tiramisu, noting they’re great for under-eye concealing.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (8)

8 / 19

La Mer The Lip Balm ($80)

Walsh loves using this unisex lip balm on her male clients because it’s not shiny. Whelan agrees, noting it’s “Pricey but worth it. It hydrates lips but is matte.”

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (9)

9 / 19

One/Size Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder ($34)

Whelan uses this powder in Universal Translucent on many of her male patients. “It’s a little heavier than other loose powders. Great for taking down shine for longer periods of time,” she says. “My clients don’t like to be super fussed over. This powder allows me to not have to go in for touch-ups all the time.”

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (10)

10 / 19

Anastasia Brow Powder Duo ($23)

This brow powder helps to fill in sparse brows so they look fuller, says Whelan. To add a flexible hold without crunch, she’ll also add Anastasia Clear Brow Gel ($22).

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (11)

11 / 19

iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum ($103)

Whelan says this iconic cooling serum is especially great for calming freshly shaved skin.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (12)

12 / 19

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick ($57)

Bond uses Bobbi Brown sticks very lightly and only where needed on the face. “I apply it with a foundation brush for a seamless finish,” she notes.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (13)

13 / 19

One/Size Secure the Sweat Waterproof Mattifying Primer ($34)

Whelan says this product, from Patrick Starr, is great for bald heads since light tends to reflect heavily off them when on camera.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (14)

14 / 19

Ciele Bronze & PROTECT SPF 50+ Bronzing Concentrate ($36)

“Liquid bronzers are becoming my new favorite product,” says Whelan. She’s loving this one from Ciele as it’s “super sheer but makes the skin look healthy and fresh.”

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (15)

15 / 19

Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask ($32)

Bond says she usually kicks off her grooming sessions with this purifying cleanser to get clients’ skin ready for the rest of the routine.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (16)

16 / 19

Saie Sun Melt Natural Bronzer ($32)

This bronzer is beloved by men and women. It “melts into the skin and looks really natural looking on men,” says Whelan.”

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (17)

17 / 19

Jurlique Rose Silk Finishing Powder ($36)

Bond often finishes looks on her male clients with this silky powder, “which takes away shine and leaves a velvety finish with no build-up. Perfect for the red carpet.”

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (18)

18 / 19

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamonds Eye Masks ($115)

Bond’s clients love resting in these luxe eye masks, that smooth and hydrate, as part of their skin prep.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (19)

19 / 19

Jones Road Gel Bronzer ($36)

If Bond is going to tan a client, she usually does it right after skin prep and performing some lymphatic drainage. “I use Jones Road Gel Bronzer. It comes in three colors, so it gives options for deepness of tan,” she says.

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (20)

Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (2025)

