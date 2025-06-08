Skin-Care and Makeup Men Love Using—Including Celebs (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page. Each product featured has been vetted and chosen by our editors.

More men wear makeup than you might think, even if we’re just talking tinted sunscreen, and if not, they should still be using skin care at the very least. Most men look for subtlety when it comes to their look—so we asked the celebrity groomers who make your favorite stars look handsome yet still natural on red carpets and photo shoots.

“As a rule, less is more with my male clients. They generally want to look fresh but makeup-free,” says celebrity groomer Victoria Bond, whose clients include Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. “So it’s lots of skin prep and artfully placed makeup.”

Celebrity groomer Erica Whelan says actors and celebrities doing press want to look like themselves and generally don’t want to wear makeup. “They will sit in a makeup chair for their character or will wear makeup for a photo shoot, but for press stuff, they want to look like themselves,” she explains. “As a men’s groomer, I have to be strategic with the makeup products I use for a no-makeup look.”

The experts shared which products their clients love, from subtle makeup products to skin-care must-haves. Peruse the list and see which products fill a gap in your routine and get the same look as the stars.

Featured experts

Victoria Bond is a celebrity groomer and makeup artist

Erica Whelan is a celebrity groomer and makeup artist

Melissa Walsh is a celebrity groomer and makeup artist with SW Artists

Skin care and subtle makeup men love using, according to celebrity groomers