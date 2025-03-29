Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (2025)

GET EXPENSIVE LOOKING, HEALTHEIR SKIN

Experience the ultimate luxury in LED skincare with the ELITE LED Face Mask by SENSSE. Featuring advanced technology and a premium design, it delivers professional-grade skincare at home. With 3 LED strength intensities, 8 clinical-grade colour modes that include NIR, and 25 settings, the ELITE targets over 28 skin challenges with precision for glowing, compliment worthy results all year round - no clinic needed!

1 Mask, 28+ Skin Benefits: Tackles over 28 of the most challenging skin concerns & medical skin conditions.

Stronger NIR Technology Integrated Into All 8 LED Skin Modes: Stronger, faster and deeper clinically proven wavelengths with Near-Infrared (850nm) integration into each colour mode.

3 Light Intensity Modes Tailored for Every Skin Type: Unique feature that allows 3 adjustable light strength settings for sensitive, oily, or resilient skin. Pick from

8 Customisable Treatments: CYAN (465+520nm+NIR), RED (630nm+NIR), BLUE(460nm+NIR),GREEN(520nm+NIR), YELLOW (630+520nm+NIR), WHITE(465+630+520nm+NIR), PURPLE (465+630nm+NIR), NIR (850nm)

3 Rare LED Light Modes: Features rare LED colours like Cyan, Green, and White, each offering specialized skincare benefits.

Unique Skin Treatment Timer: Unique skin timer control for precise, customisable treatments.

Luxurious, Super Soft Silicone Design: Luxurious silicone moulds seamlessly to your unique face shape

Lightweight + Wireless: The perfect, travel-friendly, go-to self-care device.

Hygienic + Easy to Clean: Naturally more hygienic and simple to maintain.

For All Skin Types & Sensitivities: Gentle & non-invasive that works beautifully on all skin types.

276 LED's: High-intensity LED energy.SKIN CONCERNS?

There's nothing the ELITE can't handle.

Boosts Hydration: Transforms dry, rough, dehydrated skin into nourished, plump skin.

Pigmentation: Helps clears hyperpigmentation & dark spots for a balanced complexion.

Calming Effect: Reduces inflamed, red, irritated and stressed-out looking skin to a calm and healthy appearance.

Sun Damage: Repairs and evens out sun-damaged skin.

Age Defying: Helps diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, boosts collagen & lifts sagging skin.

Texture Improvement: Smooths uneven skin texture, reduces scarring.

Pore Minimization: Unclogs and refines large pores & blackheads.

Spots & Blemishes: Calms hormonal breakouts, spots and acne.

IMPORTANT INFO:

For best results, please read the ELITE How-to Guide & Skincare Plan. If you have heightened light sensitivity or photosensitive disorders, consult a healthcare professional before use. Indulge in the luxury of superior skincare with the ELITE LED Face Mask by SENSSE and reveal your most luminous complexion yet!