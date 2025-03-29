Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (2025)

Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (1)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (2)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (3)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (4)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (5)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (6)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (7)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (8)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (9)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (10)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (11)
Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (12)

Description

GET EXPENSIVE LOOKING, HEALTHEIR SKIN

Experience the ultimate luxury in LED skincare with the ELITE LED Face Mask by SENSSE. Featuring advanced technology and a premium design, it delivers professional-grade skincare at home. With 3 LED strength intensities, 8 clinical-grade colour modes that include NIR, and 25 settings, the ELITE targets over 28 skin challenges with precision for glowing, compliment worthy results all year round - no clinic needed!

  • 1 Mask, 28+ Skin Benefits: Tackles over 28 of the most challenging skin concerns & medical skin conditions.

  • Stronger NIR Technology Integrated Into All 8 LED Skin Modes: Stronger, faster and deeper clinically proven wavelengths with Near-Infrared (850nm) integration into each colour mode.

  • 3 Light Intensity Modes Tailored for Every Skin Type: Unique feature that allows 3 adjustable light strength settings for sensitive, oily, or resilient skin. Pick from

  • 8 Customisable Treatments: CYAN (465+520nm+NIR), RED (630nm+NIR), BLUE(460nm+NIR),GREEN(520nm+NIR), YELLOW (630+520nm+NIR), WHITE(465+630+520nm+NIR), PURPLE (465+630nm+NIR), NIR (850nm)

  • 3 Rare LED Light Modes: Features rare LED colours like Cyan, Green, and White, each offering specialized skincare benefits.

  • Unique Skin Treatment Timer: Unique skin timer control for precise, customisable treatments.

  • Luxurious, Super Soft Silicone Design: Luxurious silicone moulds seamlessly to your unique face shape

  • Lightweight + Wireless: The perfect, travel-friendly, go-to self-care device.

  • Hygienic + Easy to Clean: Naturally more hygienic and simple to maintain.

  • For All Skin Types & Sensitivities: Gentle & non-invasive that works beautifully on all skin types.

  • 276 LED's: High-intensity LED energy.SKIN CONCERNS?

There's nothing the ELITE can't handle.

See Also
LED Face Masks: The Ultimate Guide & 6 Things To Know Before You Buy'I tried this new under £200 LED mask and saw impressive results'‘This new LED mask rivals ones double the price and has made my skin calmer’Molly-Mae loved brand drops new 'must have' LED face mask but stock is 'limited'

  • Boosts Hydration: Transforms dry, rough, dehydrated skin into nourished, plump skin.
  • Pigmentation: Helps clears hyperpigmentation & dark spots for a balanced complexion.
  • Calming Effect: Reduces inflamed, red, irritated and stressed-out looking skin to a calm and healthy appearance.
  • Sun Damage: Repairs and evens out sun-damaged skin.
  • Age Defying: Helps diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, boosts collagen & lifts sagging skin.
  • Texture Improvement: Smooths uneven skin texture, reduces scarring.
  • Pore Minimization: Unclogs and refines large pores & blackheads.
  • Spots & Blemishes: Calms hormonal breakouts, spots and acne.

IMPORTANT INFO:

For best results, please read the ELITE How-to Guide & Skincare Plan. If you have heightened light sensitivity or photosensitive disorders, consult a healthcare professional before use. Indulge in the luxury of superior skincare with the ELITE LED Face Mask by SENSSE and reveal your most luminous complexion yet!

SKU: YDD18856-295-35

Delivery

Free delivery on all order over £50 (exc. Bulky Item Delivery)

Super Saver Delivery

£2.99

5-7 Working Days

Standard Delivery

£3.99

Up to 4 Working Days

Express Delivery

£4.99

Up to 2 Working Days

Next Day Delivery

£5.99

Order by 11pm or 9pm on Saturday

Premium DPD Next Day Delivery

£6.99

Order before 5pm Mon-Friday and before 3pm Sat-Sun

Bulky Item Delivery

£4.99

Northern Ireland Super Saver Delivery

£2.99

Up to 7 Working Days

Northern Ireland Standard Delivery

£6.99

Up to 6 Working Days

Unlimited free delivery for a year with Unlimited Delivery for £14.99

Find out more

Please note, some delivery methods are not available for products delivered by our brand partners & they may have longer delivery times.

Find out more

Returns

Something not quite right? You have 28 days from the day you receive it, to send something back.

Please note, we cannot offer refunds on fashion face masks, cosmetics, pierced jewellery, adult toysand swimwear or lingerie if the hygiene seal is not in place or has been broken.

Items of footwear and/or clothing must be unworn and unwashed with the original labels attached.Also, footwear must be tried on indoors. Items of homeware including bedlinen, mattresses andtoppers, and pillows must be unused and in their original unopened packaging. This does not affectyour statutory rights.

Click here to view our full Returns Policy.

See Also
This travel-friendly LED mask is under £200 and I'm obsessed with it

Sensse

Next Day Delivery

£229.99

18+, T&C apply. Credit subject to status

See more

Select a Size:

Quantity:

Sold & Delivered by Debenhams

Free Delivery On This Product

Standard returns within 28 daysExclusions apply. Please see our returns policy

Description

GET EXPENSIVE LOOKING, HEALTHEIR SKIN

Experience the ultimate luxury in LED skincare with the ELITE LED Face Mask by SENSSE. Featuring advanced technology and a premium design, it delivers professional-grade skincare at home. With 3 LED strength intensities, 8 clinical-grade colour modes that include NIR, and 25 settings, the ELITE targets over 28 skin challenges with precision for glowing, compliment worthy results all year round - no clinic needed!

  • 1 Mask, 28+ Skin Benefits: Tackles over 28 of the most challenging skin concerns & medical skin conditions.

  • Stronger NIR Technology Integrated Into All 8 LED Skin Modes: Stronger, faster and deeper clinically proven wavelengths with Near-Infrared (850nm) integration into each colour mode.

  • 3 Light Intensity Modes Tailored for Every Skin Type: Unique feature that allows 3 adjustable light strength settings for sensitive, oily, or resilient skin. Pick from

  • 8 Customisable Treatments: CYAN (465+520nm+NIR), RED (630nm+NIR), BLUE(460nm+NIR),GREEN(520nm+NIR), YELLOW (630+520nm+NIR), WHITE(465+630+520nm+NIR), PURPLE (465+630nm+NIR), NIR (850nm)

  • 3 Rare LED Light Modes: Features rare LED colours like Cyan, Green, and White, each offering specialized skincare benefits.

  • Unique Skin Treatment Timer: Unique skin timer control for precise, customisable treatments.

  • Luxurious, Super Soft Silicone Design: Luxurious silicone moulds seamlessly to your unique face shape

  • Lightweight + Wireless: The perfect, travel-friendly, go-to self-care device.

  • Hygienic + Easy to Clean: Naturally more hygienic and simple to maintain.

  • For All Skin Types & Sensitivities: Gentle & non-invasive that works beautifully on all skin types.

  • 276 LED's: High-intensity LED energy.SKIN CONCERNS?

There's nothing the ELITE can't handle.

  • Boosts Hydration: Transforms dry, rough, dehydrated skin into nourished, plump skin.
  • Pigmentation: Helps clears hyperpigmentation & dark spots for a balanced complexion.
  • Calming Effect: Reduces inflamed, red, irritated and stressed-out looking skin to a calm and healthy appearance.
  • Sun Damage: Repairs and evens out sun-damaged skin.
  • Age Defying: Helps diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, boosts collagen & lifts sagging skin.
  • Texture Improvement: Smooths uneven skin texture, reduces scarring.
  • Pore Minimization: Unclogs and refines large pores & blackheads.
  • Spots & Blemishes: Calms hormonal breakouts, spots and acne.

IMPORTANT INFO:

For best results, please read the ELITE How-to Guide & Skincare Plan. If you have heightened light sensitivity or photosensitive disorders, consult a healthcare professional before use. Indulge in the luxury of superior skincare with the ELITE LED Face Mask by SENSSE and reveal your most luminous complexion yet!

SKU: YDD18856-295-35

Delivery

Free delivery on all order over £50 (exc. Bulky Item Delivery)

Super Saver Delivery

£2.99

5-7 Working Days

Standard Delivery

£3.99

Up to 4 Working Days

Express Delivery

£4.99

Up to 2 Working Days

Next Day Delivery

£5.99

Order by 11pm or 9pm on Saturday

Premium DPD Next Day Delivery

£6.99

Order before 5pm Mon-Friday and before 3pm Sat-Sun

Bulky Item Delivery

£4.99

Northern Ireland Super Saver Delivery

£2.99

Up to 7 Working Days

Northern Ireland Standard Delivery

£6.99

Up to 6 Working Days

Unlimited free delivery for a year with Unlimited Delivery for £14.99

Find out more

Please note, some delivery methods are not available for products delivered by our brand partners & they may have longer delivery times.

Find out more

Returns

Something not quite right? You have 28 days from the day you receive it, to send something back.

Please note, we cannot offer refunds on fashion face masks, cosmetics, pierced jewellery, adult toysand swimwear or lingerie if the hygiene seal is not in place or has been broken.

Items of footwear and/or clothing must be unworn and unwashed with the original labels attached.Also, footwear must be tried on indoors. Items of homeware including bedlinen, mattresses andtoppers, and pillows must be unused and in their original unopened packaging. This does not affectyour statutory rights.

Click here to view our full Returns Policy.

Skin | Elite LED Face Mask | Sensse (2025)

References

Top Articles
Vibrationswecker: 5 beste Wecker für Schwerhörige im Check
Most Popular Games - Page 470 - Ocean of Games
Oxygen Facial 101: How Does It Work, Pros and Cons
Latest Posts
Delayed Ejaculation: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Premature Ejaculation: What Causes It and How to Prevent It
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 5583

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-12-23

Address: 4653 O'Kon Hill, Lake Juanstad, AR 65469

Phone: +494124489301

Job: Marketing Representative

Hobby: Reading, Ice skating, Foraging, BASE jumping, Hiking, Skateboarding, Kayaking

Introduction: My name is Cheryll Lueilwitz, I am a sparkling, clean, super, lucky, joyous, outstanding, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.