Skincare Ingredient Checker (2025)

Ingredient Checker is a great tool that will help you analyze the INCI of any beauty or skincare product to find out how beneficial or harmful it can be. If you apply a new serum, cream, or powder to your skin you put your health at risk. There can be components that can irritate or dry your skin, clog pores, and so on. The only way to avoid this before using the product is to look at the ingredients list. Skinsignal will help to simplify this process.

You no longer need to spend hours searching for components and their effects on Google. Just open our website, find your product in our database, or copy-paste the INCI in the field above to see the analysis. We have collected a lot of useful information about each component. All this information is for you.

You can identify components that can potentially harm your skin. Our INCI scanner shows allergens, alcohols, silicones, chemical fragrances, and many more.

You can find out if the product can clog your pores.

You can see all the useful ingredients and their positive effects. We highlight moisturizing, anti-aging, soothing components, antioxidants, UV filters, and so on. You will find a lot of information about how beneficial the product is.

You can find out if the composition is organic, reef-safe, cruelty-free, and vegan.

The tool is free and has no usage limits. You can even use it without registration.

Never believe manufacturers. Check yourself.

Everybody knows that manufacturers always say only good about their products. But if you read posts in skincare communities, you know that there are many posts about irritation, redness, and acne that appear after using this or that product. How can this happen if all the products are so good? The truth is that brands never highlight potential threats.

Yes, the formulations of top-tier products are made by experienced chemists. They know how to mix things. But we live in the real world, and people sometimes make mistakes. Chemists and ingredient manufacturers can make mistakes too. For example, oil-derived components must be purified from harsh cancerogenic chemicals. However such components can be poorly purified due to someone's mistake.

Manufacturers will never warn you about potential hazards. But we are an independent website not affiliated with any brand. Our main goal is to provide you with information and it's up to you to decide what to do next.

Features of Our Scanner

First, you will see a decoded INCI list of components. The most useful of them are marked with green to catch your attention. These components are amazing and very effective. You can click the title to see the extended description in a popup window.

Don’t hesitate to click elements! Most of the titles are clickable and you will see extra information after you click them.

Then you will see the components grouped by their function in the formulation. This can help identify which chemicals are skin conditioning, and which are used for formulation purposes and don't contribute to the general effectiveness of the product.

Positive effects will highlight the benefits of the formulation and the amount of ingredients with certain traits.

Next, you will see the Concerns section. It contains all the ingredients that can affect your skin in a bad way. You will see Alcohols, Allergens, Fragrances, and Fungal Acne Feeding chemicals. It’s better to pay attention to this section if you have a problem skin or some kind of an allergy.

You will also find controversial components in the concerns section. These chemicals are considered safe, but not everybody wants to see them on the INCI list. For example, manufacturers use Parabens, Silicones, Sulfates, and PEG very often. Multiple studies show that these chemicals are safe in present practices of use. But who knows… Some people prefer to avoid them and they have their reasons for this decision. Our goal is to inform, and it's up to you to decide what to do next.

Next, you will see what ingredients are good or bad for your skin type. This metric helps to find “hostile” ingredients you should pay attention to. For example, alcohol can irritate dry skin and thus will be marked as “Bad for Dry Skin”.

How to read the components list correctly?

Before you proceed with the analysis you should understand how to read the reports of any Ingredient checker. First, you should know that every person has a different skin. Some people can use all skincare products and enjoy the results without issues. Others have sensitive skin and need to pay attention to what they use. Different people react to the same components differently. If you see an allergen among the ingredients there is no need to skip the product. Your skin may never react to it.

The second important thing to remember is that ingredients can change their properties when added to a formulation. Some of the effects can be neutralized and the components may become less aggressive.

The third and most important thing is that concentration means a lot. Manufacturers are always mentioning ingredients in descending order. The chemical with the highest concentration is always the first. That's why if you see an irritator or comedogenic chemical at the 30th position on the list you can pretty much ignore it.

Alternative to CosDNA

Skinsignal isn't the only website that lets people check ingredients. There are other websites like CosDNA, and Skincarisma. Some of them work well, others are abandoned and contain outdated information. But Skinsignal is different. We show more details about the components and provide more features. Our reports are easier to read and understand.

Moreover, we keep updating the database with new products and with new facts about chemicals. All this is to make our users happy.