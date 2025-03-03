Skincare Made Simple: How Solawave’s Red Light Therapy Devices Are Transforming At-Home Skincare - Healthcare Business Today (2025)

Skincare has changed a lot in the past decade—today, it’s all about getting results as quickly and non-invasively as possible, and light therapy fits that bill.

Solawave, a skincare technology brand specializing in light therapy devices and light-boosting topicals, has invested in building devices that meet these criteria, and deliver results from the comfort of home.

After the company’s chief executive officer, Andrew Silberstein, struggled with his own skin and found real results with professional light therapy, he worked to build an accessible and affordable version of light therapy that anyone could use. With positive reviews, real results, and support from dermatologists, Solawave has become a leading brand in light therapy tools since its initial launch in 2020.

Introducing Solawave: A Trendsetter for At-Home Beauty Tech

Solawave is an LA-based skincare company driven by their mission to democratize clinical technology and make great skin accessible by everyone.

The company specifically focuses on developing science-backed, professional-grade light therapy tools and light-boosting topicals that anyone can use from the comfort of their home on a regular basis.

The demand for at-home skincare technology has surged, and Solawave has distinguished itself through its always-expanding product lineup.

Solawave’s Top Products and the Technology Behind Them

All of Solawave’s products are rooted in light therapy technology that delivers results for most users in just two weeks, and to expand on that, they’ve recently released a line of light-boosting topicals that are made with their proprietary LightBoost technology, proven to boost the effects of light therapy.

Here are their most popular solutions, available in kits that each include the device and its corresponding LightBoost topical:

4 Concentrated Forms of Light Therapy in the Eye Recovery Pro Mask

The Eye Recovery Pro Kit is designed to enhance the appearance of the delicate skin around the eyes, with the Eye Recovery Pro Mask using a combination of four powerful light therapies: red light, deep red light, near-infrared light, and amber light. With that, the benefits of the Eye Recovery Pro Mask are numerous, effectively reducing the appearance of signs of skin aging around the eyes, including crow’s feet, 11s, puffiness, dark circles, and eye bags.

It’s currently bundled with the LightBoost Collagen Caffeine Eye Cream, which boosts the effects of light therapy while also delivering ingredients like caffeine, vegan collagen, multi peptides, and ceramides to further visibly lift and firm the eye area.

Acne-Fighting Blue Light Therapy in the Bye Acne Spot Treatment

The Bye Acne Pro Kit includes Solawave’s FDA-cleared red and blue light therapy device, as well as their newly released Microdart serum-infused pimple patches. The award-winning 3-minute pimple spot treatment device fights breakouts by directly targeting acne-causing bacteria and reducing sebum production. At the same time, it works to visibly soothe acne-inflamed skin for a calmer-looking complexion.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-follow acne solution, this treatment is the perfect addition to your daily skincare routine. It’s non-invasive, pain-free, and most users see real results within the first few days of treatment.

Full-Face Light Therapy with the Wrinkle Retreat Mask

If you’re looking to treat your entire face with light therapy, Solawave’s Wrinkle Retreat Mask is designed to deliver red light and near-infrared light therapy for visible skin rejuvenation.

This FDA-cleared mask is made with medical-grade silicone, and comfortably contours to your face for a relaxing treatment session. With its automatic 10-minute timer, just sit back as it works to support healthy collagen production and ultimately reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of skin aging.

Decolleté TLC with the Neck & Chest Rejuvenating Mask

The neck and chest areas are two of the most neglected parts of the body when it comes to skincare. But thanks to Solawave’s Neck & Chest Rejuvenating Mask, these delicate regions can finally get the care they deserve.

Combining red and near-infrared light therapy, the Neck & Chest Rejuvenating mask works to visibly smooth creasing, helping to create a lifted and firmed look for glowing skin. Like the face mask, the Neck & Chest mask needs just 10 minutes to deliver a full treatment, and like all of our devices, will automatically turn off when your session is complete.

The Neck & Chest LED Mask with LightBoost Cream Kit also includes Solawave’s Face and Neck Rich Cream, made with LightBoost Tech to boost the effects of light therapy, multi peptides to help skin look smoother and firmer, vegan collagen to hydrate, pro-vitamin D for a volumized look, ceramides to moisturize, and tranexamic acid to help reduce the look of discoloration.

Simplicity with Solawave Skincare

The Solawave team designs their products with ease in mind—all of the devices we’ve covered so far can safely be incorporated into most everyday skincare routines. There’s no downtime, no recovery, and no special care needed, which is what makes Solawave’s light therapy tools and topicals so alluring.

Thanks to Solawave, what used to be expensive, bulky, and inconvenient is now affordable, portable, and easy. You can have professional-grade light therapy from the comfort of your own home, with devices that will continue to maintain the look of healthy, glowing skin for as long as you use them.

Plus, there’s virtually no learning curve; Solawave products are built with automatic timers, and all you have to do is turn the device on and either secure it over the treatment area, or hold/glide over the treatment area until it turns off.

Skin Success Stories

Trusted by more than 700,000 happy customers, there are a ton of glowing Solawave reviews.

Within just two weeks, users have reported smoother-looking wrinkles, brighter-looking complexions, and visibly faded blemishes. The best way to experience these types of results for yourself is to simply try a Solawave product!

Solawave Stands Out With Skincare Technology of the Future

As Solawave looks ahead, their team of experts and innovators continues to improve on and expand their top-tier light therapy tools because they believe the at-home skincare market will continue to grow.

Solawave’s mission remains to simplify skincare with advanced treatments that are accessible to everyone. Prioritizing long-lasting results, they design products that anyone can add to their existing routines.

Over the next few years, Solawave hopes to continue innovating in the skincare sector and become the go-to source for light therapy devices and light-boosting topicals.