SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (2025)

Table of Contents
Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen Hair Care Prescribed By India’s Leading Doctors Your Hair Isn’t Like Everyone Else’s – So Why Follow Generic Advice? Get a Doctor-Prescribed Plan, Backed by 1-on-1 Expert Support How To Use What Makes SkinKraft Different? Customized Only For You Safe, Dermatologist-Created Formulas Automated, No-Touch Manufacturing Delivered To Your Doorstep, Safely Prepaid, Hassle-Free Checkout Your Safety Is Our Top Most Priority Reviews For Receding Hairline For Stage 3 Hair Thinning For Dandruff & Hair Fall For General Hair Weakness For Bald Spots on Crown For Stage 4 Hair Loss For Stress-Related Hair Loss For Daily Hair Shedding For Thinning All Over For Hair Fall & Itchy Scalp For Early Hair Loss For Dry, Damaged Hair For Family History of Balding For Patchy Hair Growth For Hair Thinning at Temples References

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (1)

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (2)

Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen

India’s # Clinically Approved Hair Regimen For Thicker Hair

  • Minoxidil Solution (5%): Reactivates dormant roots for visible growth
  • Scalp Strengthening Spray: Strengthens follicles and improves hair thickness
  • Customized Shampoo: Gently cleanses and supports scalp balance
  • Root Nourishing Hair Serum: Reduces breakage and improves hair strand quality
  • FolliNourish Capsules: Nutrient-packed capsules for follicle health
  • Omega and Biotin Gummies: Help reduce hair fall and strengthens hair

15 Customer Reviews

MRP:Rs.3644 Launch Offer: Rs. 2499

Take The Hair Quiz

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (3)

Doctor Prescribed

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (4)

Customized For You

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (5)

FREE Hair Coach Support

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (6)

100% Money Back Guarantee

Take The Hair Quiz

Hair Care Prescribed By India’s Leading Doctors

Your Hair Isn’t Like Everyone Else’s – So Why Follow Generic Advice?

Most people rely on popular shampoos or influencer tips—only to see little or no change. That’s because hair loss is personal. It can be triggered by stress, hormones, lifestyle, or nutrition. And no one-size-fits-all product can fix all that.

Get a Doctor-Prescribed Plan, Backed by 1-on-1 Expert Support

At SkinKraft, your regimen is crafted by medical experts after analyzing your scalp condition, hair loss stage, and daily habits. Every ingredient is clinically proven—and you’re never left guessing.

You’ll also get a dedicated Hair Coach, who checks in regularly to guide your progress, answer questions, and adjust your plan if needed.

Finally, hair care that’s actually made for you.

Take The Hair Quiz

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (7)

Take The Hair Quiz

How To Use

Take The Hair Quiz

What Makes SkinKraft Different?

  1. 01
  2. 02
  3. 03
  4. 04
  5. 05

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (8)

Customized Only For You

Your formulation is finalized only after your quiz is complete. That’s how we ensure freshness, accuracy, and zero contamination.

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (9)

Safe, Dermatologist-Created Formulas

Every product in your box is designed with science-backed actives like Minoxidil, Redensyl, and Biotin. Plus, we exclude all harmful ingredients like Parabens, SLS, SLES, and Dyes.

See Also
Why Men need Brickell Retinol Serum in Their Skincare Routine-Review — Dapper and groomedDr. Chris Tomassian’s top 10 skincare tips every man should knowThe Best Skin Products for Men to Build an Easy Routine - The Daley DoseHims Review: How It Stacks Up for Hair Loss, Skincare, and Men’s Wellness | FashionBeans

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (10)

Automated, No-Touch Manufacturing

Formulators work in sterile, high-grade environments. Your product is crafted without human contact in an FDA-registered facility.

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (11)

Delivered To Your Doorstep, Safely

From creation to packaging to delivery, your regimen stays untouched. Our delivery system is 100% safe, quick, and reliable.

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (12)

Prepaid, Hassle-Free Checkout

Choose from debit/credit cards, UPI, wallets and more. Your convenience and safety come first

Take The Hair Quiz

Your Safety Is Our Top Most Priority

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (13)

No Phthalates

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (14)

No Parabens

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (15)

No SLS

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (16)

No Formaldehyde

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (17)

No Animal Testing

Take The Hair Quiz

Reviews

2 days ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (18)

Aakash

For Receding Hairline

Didn’t expect real results, but my hairline looks fuller after a few months of using this. Hair Coach support really helped with consistency.

1 week ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (19)

Nikhil

For Stage 3 Hair Thinning

Started seeing baby hair near my temples. Didn’t think Minoxidil would work this fast.

See Also
Best men’s face cream: Dodge dry, itchy skin with these magnificent moisturisers | Expert Reviews

3 days ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (20)

Rajat

For Dandruff & Hair Fall

Shampoo + Scalp Spray combo worked wonders for me. Scalp feels clean, hair fall down by half.

1 week ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (21)

Varun

For General Hair Weakness

No gimmicks. Just solid results. Hair feels stronger, smoother, less brittle. Worth every rupee.

5 days ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (22)

Harsh

For Bald Spots on Crown

Honestly, didn’t expect much. But my crown patch is starting to fill in. Coach calls kept me on track.

2 weeks ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (23)

Yash

For Stage 4 Hair Loss

Tried everything before this. This is the first regimen that’s actually designed around my hair history.

4 days ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (24)

Siddharth

For Stress-Related Hair Loss

I’m finally seeing regrowth. Had no clue stress could mess up hair so much. SkinKraft’s quiz nailed it.

6 days ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (25)

Manav

For Daily Hair Shedding

Used to see hair on my pillow and sink daily. Now it’s reduced drastically.

3 days ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (26)

Ishaan

For Thinning All Over

Regimen products like FolliNourish capsules and Minoxidil worked like magic for me. My hair feels thicker and scalp less visible now.

1 week ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (27)

Aman

For Hair Fall & Itchy Scalp

Great concept. Hair Coach helped me understand how to use everything properly.

2 weeks ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (28)

Zaid

For Early Hair Loss

I’m only 26 and was panicking. This plan gave me both a solution and peace of mind.

4 days ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (29)

Karthik

For Dry, Damaged Hair

This hair plan is next level. Hair feels softer and healthier. The whole 6-step system feels complete

5 days ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (30)

Neel

For Family History of Balding

My dad went bald at 35. Skinkraft really changed my hair story with this.

3 days ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (31)

Rohit

For Patchy Hair Growth

Great support system. Hair Coach followed up to check progress and tweak the plan.

1 week ago

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (32)

Pranav

For Hair Thinning at Temples

Using this for a month. My barber even noticed the difference last week.

Take The Hair Quiz

Marketed by:

IncNut Lifestyle Retail Pvt. Ltd. G-3, Modern Profound Tech Park, Whitefields, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500084

Manufactured by:
SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (33) Esthetic Insights Pvt. Ltd. At Plot No. 16/A, IDA, 4th Phase, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, Telangana 500055

3 Product Customized Regimen: MRP Rs. 2497/- (Effective price after limited-period discount will be Rs.999 only)

© 2025, SkinKraft

SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (2025)

References

Top Articles
Strictly's 2025 pro line-up finally confirmed - but one major name is missing
‘A Minecraft Movie’ stomps to $80.6 million in second weekend
In fight over insurance, neighbors crowdsource Eaton Fire contamination data
Latest Posts
Exclusive: Tesla to Re-Enable 12V Power Sockets With New 'Accessory Power' Option
‘The Hammer’ has been grounded, so why is his coach ‘not concerned’?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 5923

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.