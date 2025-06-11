SkinKraft Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen for Men (2025)

Doctor Prescribed Customized Hair Regimen
- Minoxidil Solution (5%): Reactivates dormant roots for visible growth
- Scalp Strengthening Spray: Strengthens follicles and improves hair thickness
- Customized Shampoo: Gently cleanses and supports scalp balance
- Root Nourishing Hair Serum: Reduces breakage and improves hair strand quality
- FolliNourish Capsules: Nutrient-packed capsules for follicle health
- Omega and Biotin Gummies: Help reduce hair fall and strengthens hair
Doctor Prescribed
Customized For You
FREE Hair Coach Support
100% Money Back Guarantee
Hair Care Prescribed By India’s Leading Doctors
Your Hair Isn’t Like Everyone Else’s – So Why Follow Generic Advice?
Most people rely on popular shampoos or influencer tips—only to see little or no change. That’s because hair loss is personal. It can be triggered by stress, hormones, lifestyle, or nutrition. And no one-size-fits-all product can fix all that.
Get a Doctor-Prescribed Plan, Backed by 1-on-1 Expert Support
At SkinKraft, your regimen is crafted by medical experts after analyzing your scalp condition, hair loss stage, and daily habits. Every ingredient is clinically proven—and you’re never left guessing.
You’ll also get a dedicated Hair Coach, who checks in regularly to guide your progress, answer questions, and adjust your plan if needed.
Finally, hair care that’s actually made for you.
How To Use
What Makes SkinKraft Different?
Customized Only For You
Your formulation is finalized only after your quiz is complete. That’s how we ensure freshness, accuracy, and zero contamination.
Safe, Dermatologist-Created Formulas
Every product in your box is designed with science-backed actives like Minoxidil, Redensyl, and Biotin. Plus, we exclude all harmful ingredients like Parabens, SLS, SLES, and Dyes.
Automated, No-Touch Manufacturing
Formulators work in sterile, high-grade environments. Your product is crafted without human contact in an FDA-registered facility.
Delivered To Your Doorstep, Safely
From creation to packaging to delivery, your regimen stays untouched. Our delivery system is 100% safe, quick, and reliable.
Prepaid, Hassle-Free Checkout
Choose from debit/credit cards, UPI, wallets and more. Your convenience and safety come first
Reviews
2 days ago
Aakash
For Receding Hairline
Didn’t expect real results, but my hairline looks fuller after a few months of using this. Hair Coach support really helped with consistency.
1 week ago
Nikhil
For Stage 3 Hair Thinning
Started seeing baby hair near my temples. Didn’t think Minoxidil would work this fast.
3 days ago
Rajat
For Dandruff & Hair Fall
Shampoo + Scalp Spray combo worked wonders for me. Scalp feels clean, hair fall down by half.
1 week ago
Varun
For General Hair Weakness
No gimmicks. Just solid results. Hair feels stronger, smoother, less brittle. Worth every rupee.
5 days ago
Harsh
For Bald Spots on Crown
Honestly, didn’t expect much. But my crown patch is starting to fill in. Coach calls kept me on track.
2 weeks ago
Yash
For Stage 4 Hair Loss
Tried everything before this. This is the first regimen that’s actually designed around my hair history.
4 days ago
Siddharth
For Stress-Related Hair Loss
I’m finally seeing regrowth. Had no clue stress could mess up hair so much. SkinKraft’s quiz nailed it.
6 days ago
Manav
For Daily Hair Shedding
Used to see hair on my pillow and sink daily. Now it’s reduced drastically.
3 days ago
Ishaan
For Thinning All Over
Regimen products like FolliNourish capsules and Minoxidil worked like magic for me. My hair feels thicker and scalp less visible now.
1 week ago
Aman
For Hair Fall & Itchy Scalp
Great concept. Hair Coach helped me understand how to use everything properly.
2 weeks ago
Zaid
For Early Hair Loss
I’m only 26 and was panicking. This plan gave me both a solution and peace of mind.
4 days ago
Karthik
For Dry, Damaged Hair
This hair plan is next level. Hair feels softer and healthier. The whole 6-step system feels complete
5 days ago
Neel
For Family History of Balding
My dad went bald at 35. Skinkraft really changed my hair story with this.
3 days ago
Rohit
For Patchy Hair Growth
Great support system. Hair Coach followed up to check progress and tweak the plan.
1 week ago
Pranav
For Hair Thinning at Temples
Using this for a month. My barber even noticed the difference last week.
