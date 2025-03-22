Sleepeezee ActivFlex Response 3600 King Size Mattress - Land of Beds (2025)

Mattress Trial: Our 60 Night Comfort Guarantee

We understand that choosing the perfect mattress can sometimes be overwhelming. That's why this mattress has a 60 night 'love it or exchange it' comfort guarantee. If you're not 100% satisfied, we'll exchange it. Click the link to view the full mattress trial policy.

Float away on a sea of comfort with The Sleeepeezee ActiveFlex Response 3600! This mattress combines ultra-responsive ActivFlex spring foam, a high pocket spring count for targeted support, and a plush, soft pillowtop. It's like sleeping on a cloud that hugs you back, with just the right bounce and blissful, all-night coolness. Perfect for dreamers who love cosy nights and refreshing mornings!

Soft to Medium Tension - Good for side sleepers who require a little more support.

3600 Pocket Springs - The pocket spring system is the best at providing individual support to the sleeper. The upper part of the spring shapes to the body contours while the lower part absorbs changes in weight distribution for the ultimate in comfort and support. The springs work independently to avoid roll together.

ActivFlex Spring Foam™ - Combines the best of pocket springs and foam to create a comfort layer that adapts to your unique body shape. Designed to mimic the movement of traditional pocket springs, it contours to your body for personalised support while minimising motion transfer, so you experience less roll-off and disturbance. Unlike heat-sensitive foam, ActivFlex is pressure-sensitive, adjusting instantly to your movements for continuous support. Plus, it's eco-friendly, fully recyclable at the end of its life, making it a sustainable choice for comfort.

Pillowtop Staycool Gel™ Infused Layer - The perfect blend of luxurious comfort and advanced temperature regulation. The plush pillowtop adds extra cushioning for a soft, cloud-like feel, while the Staycool Gel helps manage moisture and regulate body temperature, keeping you cool and comfortable, especially in warmer months. Additionally, the gel provides pressure-sensitive support that responds instantly to your body shape, relieving pressure points and enhancing overall support. This combination ensures a cool, restful sleep with tailored comfort for your body’s unique contours.

Staycool Gel™ Layer - Staycool Gel helps to manage moisture levels within the mattress, which aids temperature regulation so you won't feel too hot in the warmer months and provides pressure sensitive support that immediately responds to your body shape.

Comfort and High density Support Layer – Supportive fibre layers designed to provide excellent levels of comfort and feature rebound properties to give enhanced support.

Edge to Edge Foam Encapsulated Support - A high-density foam strip placed inside the edge of the mattress springs, prevents the mattress from sagging and gives both longer life to the mattress and a more supportive sleeping area. This also means that you have more edge to edge support on the mattress.

Quilted Soft Knit Fabric Cover - Quilted Soft Knit Cover - Upholstered in a soft knit cover that gives you a sumptuous finish that gives enhanced comfort and a truly luxurious feel.

Mattress Cover - 100% Polyester.

Side Stitching - Side Stitching extends the sleeping area to the mattress edge by supporting the mattress walls.

Flag-stitched Handles - Handles on both sides for ease of positioning.

Easy Care - No need to turn, but regular rotation from head to toe will extend the mattress's life span.

Measurements, Dimensions and Weights

W- Width x L - Length x D- Depth

Single – W 90cm (3ft) x L 190cm (6ft3) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 43kg (94lbs)

Small Double – W 120cm (4ft) x L 190cm (6ft3) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 58kg (127lbs)

Double – W 135cm (4ft6) x L 190cm (6ft3) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 65kg (143lbs)

King Size – W 150cm (5ft) x L 200cm (6ft6) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 71kg (156lbs)

Super King Size – W 180cm (6ft) x L 200cm (6ft6) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 85kg (187lbs)

Super King Size Zip and Link – 2 x W 90cm (3ft) x L 200cm (6ft6) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 86kg (189lbs)

Mattress Maximum User Weight per sleeping side - 114kg (18st)