Sleepeezee ActivFlex Response 3600 King Size Mattress - Land of Beds (2025)

Mattress only
Selected size: King Size
Size Guide
-
Single
3ft x 6ft 3in/90 x 190cm
£749Save £270RRP £1,019Was £839
-
Small Double
4ft x 6ft 3in/120 x 190cm
£1,019Save £350RRP £1,369Was £1,139
-
Double
4ft 6in x 6ft 3in/135 x 190cm
£968Save £401RRP £1,369Was £1,139
-
King Size
5ft x 6ft 6in/150 x 200cm
£1,019Save £500RRP £1,519Was £1,249
-
Super King Size
6ft x 6ft 6in/180 x 200cm
£1,119Save £840RRP £1,959Was £1,619
-
Super King Size Zip & Link
2 x 3ft x 6ft 6in/2 x 90 x 200cmSee AlsoArthur Wingback Storage Bed Frame | Ottoman Storage or Divan DrawersSilver 3ft Single Metal Bunk Bed Frame Brandon Childrens Kids Bed Furniture • £175.99Silver super Kingsize Bed frame with crystal Features. Bought From Next. • £155.68Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame
£1,649Save £550RRP £2,199Was £1,839
Selected Size: King Size
£1,019 SAVE £500
RRP £1,519 Was £1,249
Add to basket
Delivery
Available Services
Old Mattress Removal
£45
Select these services at checkout
3 payments of £339.67
From £25.60 per month
Back
Pay in 3
Based on a spend of £1,019
3 interest-free payments of £339.67
The first payment is made at point of purchase, with the remaining 2 payments scheduled automatically every 30 days. No fees
For more information about Klarna click here.
Back
Spread the cost with finance
Finance example based on a spend of £1,019
Term
Monthly Payment
Total Payable
12 months
(0% APR)
£84.92
£1,019.00
24 months
(9.9% APR)
£46.78
£1,122.78
36 months
(9.9% APR)
£32.63
£1,174.70
48 months
(9.9% APR)
£25.60
£1,228.67
Simply apply during checkout.
- No deposit required.
- Payments start after delivery of your product.
To apply for finance you must:
- Have an order value between £250 and £25000
- Be at least 18 years of age
- Have been a UK resident for 3 years or more
- Be able to make repayments by Direct Debit
- Be in regular employment* (minimum of 16 hours per week) including self-employment, or in permanent residence with your partner who is in regular employment
* If you are retired and receive a pension or registered disabled and unable to work, our finance provider may ask for proof of sufficient income. Credit is subject to status. Terms and conditions apply.
Frequently Asked Questions
-
What do I need to apply online?
- Previous address if you've lived in your current home for less than three years.
- Bank details (sort code and account number)
- Email address and contact telephone number - Your daytime (home or work) and/ or your evening phone number – one of which must be a fixed landline.
- You must be at least 18 years of age, be able to make repayments by Direct Debit, and be in regular employment (min. 16 hours per week), including self-employed or permanent residence with your partner who is in regular work.
For more finance FAQs please click here.
Removal & Recycling £45
Delivery
Returns Policy
Features You'll Love
- Soft Medium - Good for side sleepers who require a little more support.
- Triple award-winning comfort - Expert Reviews 2024 top picks for value, brand, and comfort. Invest in proven sleep quality
- ActivFlex Spring Foam combines the benefits of pocket springs and foam to contour to your body shape for optimum support
- Gel-infused pillowtop layer to keep you cool by dispersing heat, while offering plush, cushioned comfort for a more restful night's sleep
- 60 Night mattress trial – Try this mattress in your home for 60 nights, if you don’t love it then you can exchange it
- Free 10 year guarantee for total peace of mind
Product Description
Mattress Trial: Our 60 Night Comfort Guarantee
We understand that choosing the perfect mattress can sometimes be overwhelming. That's why this mattress has a 60 night 'love it or exchange it' comfort guarantee. If you're not 100% satisfied, we'll exchange it. Click the link to view the full mattress trial policy.
Float away on a sea of comfort with The Sleeepeezee ActiveFlex Response 3600! This mattress combines ultra-responsive ActivFlex spring foam, a high pocket spring count for targeted support, and a plush, soft pillowtop. It's like sleeping on a cloud that hugs you back, with just the right bounce and blissful, all-night coolness. Perfect for dreamers who love cosy nights and refreshing mornings!
Soft to Medium Tension - Good for side sleepers who require a little more support.
- 3600 Pocket Springs - The pocket spring system is the best at providing individual support to the sleeper. The upper part of the spring shapes to the body contours while the lower part absorbs changes in weight distribution for the ultimate in comfort and support. The springs work independently to avoid roll together.
- ActivFlex Spring Foam™ - Combines the best of pocket springs and foam to create a comfort layer that adapts to your unique body shape. Designed to mimic the movement of traditional pocket springs, it contours to your body for personalised support while minimising motion transfer, so you experience less roll-off and disturbance. Unlike heat-sensitive foam, ActivFlex is pressure-sensitive, adjusting instantly to your movements for continuous support. Plus, it's eco-friendly, fully recyclable at the end of its life, making it a sustainable choice for comfort.
- Pillowtop Staycool Gel™ Infused Layer - The perfect blend of luxurious comfort and advanced temperature regulation. The plush pillowtop adds extra cushioning for a soft, cloud-like feel, while the Staycool Gel helps manage moisture and regulate body temperature, keeping you cool and comfortable, especially in warmer months. Additionally, the gel provides pressure-sensitive support that responds instantly to your body shape, relieving pressure points and enhancing overall support. This combination ensures a cool, restful sleep with tailored comfort for your body’s unique contours.
- Staycool Gel™ Layer - Staycool Gel helps to manage moisture levels within the mattress, which aids temperature regulation so you won't feel too hot in the warmer months and provides pressure sensitive support that immediately responds to your body shape.
- Comfort and High density Support Layer – Supportive fibre layers designed to provide excellent levels of comfort and feature rebound properties to give enhanced support.
- Edge to Edge Foam Encapsulated Support - A high-density foam strip placed inside the edge of the mattress springs, prevents the mattress from sagging and gives both longer life to the mattress and a more supportive sleeping area. This also means that you have more edge to edge support on the mattress.
- Quilted Soft Knit Fabric Cover - Quilted Soft Knit Cover - Upholstered in a soft knit cover that gives you a sumptuous finish that gives enhanced comfort and a truly luxurious feel.
- Mattress Cover - 100% Polyester.
- Side Stitching - Side Stitching extends the sleeping area to the mattress edge by supporting the mattress walls.
- Flag-stitched Handles - Handles on both sides for ease of positioning.
- Easy Care - No need to turn, but regular rotation from head to toe will extend the mattress's life span.
Measurements, Dimensions and Weights
W- Width x L - Length x D- Depth
- Single – W 90cm (3ft) x L 190cm (6ft3) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 43kg (94lbs)
- Small Double – W 120cm (4ft) x L 190cm (6ft3) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 58kg (127lbs)
- Double – W 135cm (4ft6) x L 190cm (6ft3) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 65kg (143lbs)
- King Size – W 150cm (5ft) x L 200cm (6ft6) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 71kg (156lbs)
- Super King Size – W 180cm (6ft) x L 200cm (6ft6) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 85kg (187lbs)
- Super King Size Zip and Link – 2 x W 90cm (3ft) x L 200cm (6ft6) x D 33cm (12.9’’) - Weight 86kg (189lbs)
Mattress Maximum User Weight per sleeping side - 114kg (18st)
Best sellers
Complete your look
Don't miss these special offers!
Product Specification
SUMMARY
Brand
Sleepeezee
Model
ActivFlex Response 3600
Size
King Size (5ft x 6ft 6in) (150 x 200cm)
Category
Mattress
Guarantee
10 years
No. of Springs
3600
DIMENSIONS
Mattress Depth
33cm / 13.0inch
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
Base
Mattress
Headboard
PLEASE NOTE:
All measurements are approximate and are subject to a tolerance of + or - 2cm.
Image is for illustration purposes only.
Pillows, cushions, throws and bed dressings not included.
About The Brand
Sleepeezee is designed to give you the best sleep.
Making luxury beds in the UK since 1924, Sleepeezee has grown into one of the most well-known bed manufacturers in the world. Proud holders of a Royal Warrant, they are recognised and highly regarded within the industry for their artisanship, innovation, and design quality.
At Land of Beds, we are proud to be able to offer our customers high-quality, luxurious products that are affordable and accessible to all consumers. Our relationship with Sleepeezee dates back many years. Our independent customer reviews rate Sleepeezee products 4.8 out of 5, giving us the confidence to provide Sleepeezee with our seal of approval and our customers' valuable insight when making informed purchasing decisions.
Sleepeezee has built and maintained an enviable reputation for exceptional quality paired with excellent value for money. Sustainability is at the forefront of Sleepeezee's practises, with materials sourced from sustainable suppliers and all timber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).
Customer Questions & Answers
-
Is this mattress suitable for a slatted base?
Yes, this mattress is suitable for a slatted base as long as your slats are in good condition and no further apart than 7.5cm.
-
Do I need to turn this mattress?
This is an easycare mattress, which means you do not need to turn the mattress over, however you should rotate from head to toe on a regular basis to ensure even use.
-
What is the depth of this mattress?
This mattress is 33cm deep.
-
What is the difference between gel and memory foam?
Gel is a synthetic material that is very similar to memory foam that offers a cooler sleeping surface and has a softer feel. They are both good at pressure relief and reducing disturbance from a sleeping partner.
-
What type of spring system does this have?
This mattress uses a pocket spring system that is a series of individual steel springs encased in fabric pockets that are designed to contour to body shape and weight to provide comfort and support.
-
Can you take away my old mattress?
Yes, we can remove your old mattress at the same time as delivering your new one. You can add this service at checkout.
Explore our bedroom furniture
Highly rated alternatives
Select Size
Back
Single
3ft x 6ft 3in/90 x 190cm
£749Save £270RRP £1,019Was £839
Small Double
4ft x 6ft 3in/120 x 190cm
£1,019Save £350RRP £1,369Was £1,139
Double
4ft 6in x 6ft 3in/135 x 190cm
£968Save £401RRP £1,369Was £1,139
King Size
5ft x 6ft 6in/150 x 200cm
£1,019Save £500RRP £1,519Was £1,249
Super King Size
6ft x 6ft 6in/180 x 200cm
£1,119Save £840RRP £1,959Was £1,619
Super King Size Zip & Link
2 x 3ft x 6ft 6in/2 x 90 x 200cm
£1,649Save £550RRP £2,199Was £1,839
Back
Size Guide
Metric (cm)
width x length
Imperial (ft)
width x length
Small Single
75 x 190cm
2ft 6in x 6ft 3in
Small Single Long
75 x 200cm
2ft 6in x 6ft 6in
Single
90 x 190cm
3ft x 6ft 3in
Long single
90 x 200cm
3ft x 6ft 6in
Small Double
120 x 190cm
4ft x 6ft 3in
Small Double Long
120 x 200cm
4ft x 6ft 6in
Double
135 x 190cm
4ft 6in x 6ft 3in
Long double
135 x 200cm
4ft 6in x 6ft 6in
European Double
140 x 200cm
4ft 8in x 6ft 6in
King Size
150 x 200cm
5ft x 6ft 6in
King Size Zip & Link
2 x 75 x 200cm
2 x 2ft 6in x 6ft 6in
European King Size
160 x 200cm
5ft 3in x 6ft 6in
Super King Size
180 x 200cm
6ft x 6ft 6in
Super King Size Zip & Link
2 x 90 x 200cm
2 x 3ft x 6ft 6in
Small Emperor
200 x 200cm
6ft 6in x 6ft 6in
Small Emperor Zip & Link
2 x 100 x 200cm
2 x 3ft 3in x 6ft 6in
Emperor
215 x 215cm
7ft x 7ft
Emperor Zip & Link
2 x 107.5 x 215cm
2 x 3ft 6in x 7ft
Custom bed sizes
Made to measure mattresses and divan bases are available – please call 01928 242829.
Back
Removal & Recycling
Removal & Recycling £45
Our experienced delivery team can take away your old bed or mattress when delivering your new one. Please ensure you have dismantled your old bed prior to delivery.
- We will take away your old product to be recycled
Simply add this service to your order at checkout.
Frequently Asked Questions
-
What products will you remove?
We will remove mattresses, divan beds and bed frames (subject to all beds being dismantled first). Add this convenient service to your order at checkout.
-
Do I need to dismantle my old bed before collection?
Yes, your old bed must be fully dismantled.
-
Can I add Removal and Recycle on after placing my order?
You can either add it to your order on the basket page and pay at checkout, or if you would like to add it after you have checked out, simply contact us on 01928 242829 before your order is due for delivery.
-
Do you recycle the beds and mattresses you collect?
When we remove your old bed or mattress, we ensure that it is disposed of in an environmentally responsible way. All products are sent to The Furniture Recycling Company, the UK's largest and most trusted furniture recyclers.
Back
Delivery
Our skilled drivers deliver throughout the UK and will deliver straight to your home. Free doorstep delivery is available on many products and you can also choose delivery to room of choice for an additional fee.
- We deliver 7 days a week.
- Free delivery is available on orders over £100.
- You can select a delivery date at checkout.
- You can track your order online.
Frequently Asked Questions
-
How much is delivery?
We offer free delivery to most of the mainland UK for orders over £100; there are applicable charges for deliveries to the highlands or far out UK, which can be found by putting your postcode into the delivery section on the product page. For orders under £100, there is a £10 charge.
-
How long does delivery take?
Once you select the required product, an approximate delivery time will be quoted on the product page before adding the item to your basket. During checkout, you will either be given the option to select your date, or we will state an estimated time for delivery. Once you have placed your order, we will contact you to book a date within the timeframe quoted.
-
Will I be contacted beforehand to arrange a delivery slot?
Once you have placed an order, our delivery team will contact you directly to arrange a suitable delivery slot, either via email, call, or text message.
-
Can I choose my delivery day?
If the product is available for next-day delivery, you can select a date at checkout. For all other products, you will be presented with an estimated timeframe for delivery. After placing your order, our delivery team will contact you via e-mail, text or call to arrange a suitable delivery day/time.
Read all our Delivery FAQs
Back
Returns
We have an easy returns policy: If you change your mind, we're happy to accept returns within 14 days of you receiving your product, as long as they are unused and unassembled. However, for hygiene reasons, we can't take back products that have been slept on, unless there's a fault.
Custom-made products can only be returned if they are faulty.
Please take a look at our .
Frequently Asked Questions
-
Can I return a mattress I've slept on?
Normally, mattresses can only be returned if they're unused within 14 days. But if your mattress has a trial period, please refer to the mattress trial information page for further details.
-
How long do I have to return an item I've purchased online?
You have 14 days to return an item if bought online, subject to the item not being used or assembled. Please note, if you wish to inspect a mattress, please ensure the protective outer plastic packaging is not removed, as this may affect your right to return due to health and hygiene reasons. Any product that is made to order/customised cannot be returned unless faulty.
-
Do I have to pay for the return?
To return your product, you can either arrange the return yourself, or we can happily arrange it on your behalf for a charge, which will be deducted from your refund. The collection charge covers the expenses involved in picking up the item from your location and safely bringing it back to our warehouse. For bedding items, the amount is £20, and for large/bulky items, charges start from £95 (depending on the product/postcode).
-
Can I return a part or fully assembled item?
Unfortunately, once an item is assembled, whether partially or fully, we can't accept returns unless the item is faulty.
Read all our Returns FAQs