Slimme bloeddrukmeters | Withings (2025)

Als je op zoek bent naar gezondheidsmonitors voor slimme gezondheidsbewaking, zoek dan niet verder.Our smart blood pressure monitor range offers the latest in health technology. Our medically accurate digital blood pressure monitors are developed with cardiologists and will help you manage and track the health of the whole family via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. For cardiovascular health, our wireless upper arm blood pressure monitor takes bp measurements and heart rate in seconds while automatically syncing with the free Withings App. This Bluetooth blood pressure monitor ensures you have your blood pressure results at your fingertips. To help manage hypertension and avoid white coat syndrome, our blood pressure cuffs BPM Connect and BPM Core excel by offering color-coded results instantly that show you where you stand. The app features a way to easily share your automatic blood pressure readings with your doctor. The upper arm cuff ensures accurate bp measurements every time. In addition to the upper arm cuff that delivers blood pressure results, BPM Core also features a digital stethoscope that can help detect the most prevalent types of valvular heart diseases such as aortic stenosis or mitral regurgitation. Also equipped with an electrocardiogram that can detect atrial fibrillation, a frequent anomaly of the heart’s electrical activity, BPM Core is our most advanced smart blood pressure monitor. This Wi-Fi blood pressure monitor is designed to help you deepen your cardiac health understanding, to help prevent cardiovascular diseases in which early detection is key. Opmerking: BPM Core is momenteel alleen in Europa beschikbaar.