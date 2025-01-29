Snapklik.com : GUM Proxabrush Go-Betweens - Moderate - Interdental Brushes - Soft Bristled Dental Picks For Plaque Removal Health - Safe For Braces & Dental Devices, 10ct (2025)

Go beyond brushing with GUM Proxabrush Go-Betweens. Between-teeth cleaning is essential for removing plaque from hard-to-reach areas that are missed by brushing alone....But tight teeth, difficulty gripping floss, and a simple lack of time prevent many of us from flossing as often as we should. Proxabrush Go-Betweens Interdental Cleaners are clinically designed by dental professionals to offer a quick, easy, and effective alternative to flossing. Our Moderate reusable floss brushes are specifically made to remove plaque and food particles from between moderately spaced teeth, the perfect braces cleaner.

Each floss brush features coated antibacterial bristles and a breathable travel cap that allows for up to ten days of use. With GUM Proxabrush Go-Betweens, cleaning the hard-to-reach areas in your mouth has never been easier. A non-slip rubber handle and bendable neck make it easy to maneuver to the back of the mouth while nylon coated wire cleans around braces, bridges, implants, and other dental devices without the risk of scratching or galvanic shock. Features : ● Designed for moderate interdental spaces ● Triangular bristles for 25% more effective plaque removal* ● Nylon coated wire is a perfect braces brush for cleaning.

● Hygienic coated antibacterial bristles and a breathable travel cap allow 10 days of use ● Non-slip rubber handle for easy grip ● Bendable neck for further reach Our dental brushes make it easy to carry a confident smile with you wherever you go. Different from flosser picks, each interdental brush features a compact, portable size that fits easily into purses, pockets, and travel kits for healthier gums, cleaner teeth, and fresher breath - anytime, anywhere. *vs DOF.