Snatched Faces This Way—Editors Got Chiseled Cheekbones With These Face Massages (2025)

Face massagers for all skin types and concerns are categorized into two types: manual and electric. But how do you know which is best for your skin? After researching and testing the most popular, highest-rated massagers available, polling Byrdie staff, and consulting a dermatologist, we’ve compiled a list of all-stars so you can lift, sculpt, and release tension while scrolling TikTok.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the explosion of face massagers on your For You page. From sculpting NuFACE devices to nightly gua sha sessions, the world of at-home facial massages has peaked. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam doesn’t sugarcoat these tools’ potential benefits and drawbacks. The benefits range from increased circulation, reduced signs of aging, lymphatic drainage, and an overall sense of calm. However, she says different skin types and tones may see different results (some more noticeable than others) and side effects, including breakouts, redness, and more.

The Skin Gym Face Sculptor topped our list of face massagers for its practical, straightforward design that lifts and sculps. If you want to dip you toes in facial massage without spending a fortune, we recommend the Yeamon 2-in-1 Electric Facial Massager .

Best Overall Skin Gym Face Sculptor $69 at Amazon$69 at Ulta$69 at Nordstrom What We Like Mimics the effect of a professional massage

Leaves a radiant glow

Provides deep kneading pressure What to Consider Rollers don't feel the most durable Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Built-in roller balls There’s a reason this dual-sided beauty roller is a favorite of so many people. The globes provide a deep-kneading action that mimics a professional facial massage to release tension while firming and sculpting the skin. Users say it also does wonders for jaw pain and leaves skin with a radiant glow. There is one downside: The tool doesn't seem to be the most durable. Some folks have complained that its rolling parts feel a bit wobbly and not secured. For a tool that's on the pricier side, it should feel made to last. But, we're still giving it top honors for the amazing results and ability to reduce pain and tension.



Best Sculpting Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar $195 at AmazonView on Jilliandempsey.com What We Like Strong massage sculpts face

Luxurious look and feel

Great for lymphatic drainage What to Consider Vibrations may be too strong for some Manual or Electric: Electric | Features: Built-in vibration Not only does the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar feel like the ultimate self-care moment but the 24-karat gold vibrating bar instantly makes your skin look firmer and revived. Using it gave us an instant glow and chiseled cheekbones. We love how sleek this pick looks but also appreciate the strong vibrations the gold bar gives off. That said, they are pretty powerful and might be off-putting/too strong for some, and unfortunately, this facial massager only comes with one speed. It's also a pricey pick, but we think it’s certainly worth it for the lux vibrations. Jenna Igneri, Byrdie writer: "While the improvements in my under-eye zone were subtle, my cheeks and the area under my chin were more taut, and any puffiness in my lower cheeks had been pushed upwards to make my cheekbones more prominent."



Best Gua Sha Face Gym MultiSculpt View on Facegym.com What We Like Has multiple edges to sculpt different parts of the face

Durable stainless steel

Cools on contact What to Consider Doesn't glide as smooth as stone Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Stainless steel This simple lifting and smoothing tool will enhance any beauty ritual. The practice of gua sha has multiple benefits such as relieving facial tension, promoting a brighter complexion, and lifting and contouring the face. It's also just a wonderfully meditative activity you can easily do during a work break. This pick comes in stainless steel, which means it is naturally antibacterial, easy to clean, and less likely to break if you drop it compared to a stone. However, it doesn't glide as smoothly as a stone, but using a face oil helps. Thanks to the tool's different edges, it delivers different benefits to all parts of your face, from sculpting to lifting to depuffing.









Courtney, tester:"I love the edges on this tool—that's what honestly sets it apart from the other gua shas and facial tools I've tried. Each divot serves a specified function. For example, the small curvature released pressure between my eyes while the cool metal depuffs and relaxes. I also used it to drain my sinuses and release sinus pressure when I was super congested."

Best for Eyes Nurse Jamie Massaging Beauty Tool $49 at AmazonView on Nursejamie.com See Also The Best Face Massage Tools for Sculpting Skin What We Like Gently revitalizes the sensitive eye area

High-frequency vibration

Compact design What to Consider May randomly turn on Manual or Electric: Electric | Features: High-frequency vibration This compact yet powerful beauty tool relies on high-frequency vibrations to stimulate the brows and the delicate under-eye area. Use it along with your favorite eye cream to help tighten the skin. We love that this pick is cordless and super easy to travel with—just pop it in your skincare bag on the go. A word of caution: some folks have complained that the tool randomly turns on occasionally. But, we still think it's a useful tool for those who experience frequent under-eye bags, dark circles, or fine lines and wrinkles.



Best Splurge Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand $399 at Amazon$399 at SephoraView on Shanidarden.com What We Like Advanced technology that boosts circulation

Optimizes skin's oxygen intake

Firms and tightens What to Consider Not suited for beginners Manual or Electric: Electric | Features: Sound wave technology, three intensity levels If you're all about the latest in skincare tech, you've got to check out this sculpting wan. It harnesses high-performing sound wave technology that boosts circulation, optimizes the skin’s oxygen intake, and stimulates the facial muscles for firmer and tighter skin. It is the most expensive tool on our list, and we realize it won't make sense for everyone. We don’t recommend this pick to anyone who hasn’t tried a face massager before—you'll want to make sure you actually like the feeling of a vibrating facial massager before dropping the big bucks.



Best Roller Herbivore Jade De-Puffing Face Roller $32 at Amazon$32 at Revolve$32 at Kohls.com What We Like Depuffs and boosts circulation

Firms the skin's appearance

Made with authentic jade What to Consider Could be more durably constructed Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Built-in rollers Bye-bye puffiness. This jade roller relaxes and de-stresses while supporting lymphatic drainage to reduce the appearance of inflammation. Jade is known to bring peace and harmony, but even if the metaphysical benefits aren’t your cup of tea, this roller is a great way to give your skin some TLC during your daily routine. We love that it’s double-sided, so you can use each side on different areas of your face.



Best Ayurvedic Ranavat Facial Massaging Tool $70 at Amazon$70 at SephoraView on Ranavat.com What We Like Massages energy points on the face

Softens appearance of fine lines

Balances skin's pH What to Consider Manual design possibly may not warrant the price Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Natural copper and tin designed for the face's energy points This Ayurvedic massaging tool uses the power of Kansa (copper and tin) to balance your skin’s pH. Use it with your favorite face serum to deliver a relaxing massage, relieve sinus headaches, stimulate memory, and even improve concentration. Considering this is a manual facial massaging tool, the price tag may cause a bit of sticker shock. However, it has been constructed beautifully and is a tool that should last you a very long time.



Best for Facial Tension Dehiya Warrior Stone View on Dehiyabeauty.com What We Like Pointed tip to reduce tension

Various stone and crystal material options

Delivers harmonious energy What to Consider May not be the best for beginners Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Natural stones and crystals This gua sha tool is curved on one side to apply products, contoured to lift and depuff on another, and ridged to massage on the final two. It also has a slightly more pointed end to massage those tough tension spots at the jaw and temples. Now that's what we call a multitasker! Get it in gray agate, rose quartz, or bian. We appreciate that this one has many sides you don’t commonly see on other gua sha tools. That said, it might take some getting used to, especially if you're a gua sha newbie. We’d say that this pick might be for the more advanced gua sha users.



Best for Travel NuFace Mini Starter Kit $209$194 at Amazon$198 at DermstoreView on Mynuface.com What We Like Compact—perfect for travel

Use microcurrent technology

Effectively lifts and contours your face What to Consider The app connected to the device is glitchy Manual or Electric: Electric | Features: Microcurrent technology The NuFACE uses microcurrent technology to lift and sculpt the face with every use. We love this mini version of the standard NuFACE tool since it can easily be thrown into your carry-on for seamless contouring on the go.It costs a pretty penny, but it comes with three other items you’ll need to get the results you want. You’ll also receive the Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Crème Activator, and Clean Sweep Applicator Brush.You will have to use it continuously to see effective results with this device. Victoria, tester: "It only took a few sessions to realize how much I really looked forward to the soothing massage along my cheekbones and TMJ-addled jaw. This alone ended up being the perfect carrot to lure me through a few weeks of daily use—when, while taking selfies for another story, I realized that my cheeks looked suspiciously high and sculpted; my nasolabial folds had all but disappeared."

