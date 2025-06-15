Snatched Faces This Way—Editors Got Chiseled Cheekbones With These Face Massages (2025)

TL;DR
The Skin Gym Face Sculptor topped our list of face massagers for its practical, straightforward design that lifts and sculps. If you want to dip you toes in facial massage without spending a fortune, we recommend the Yeamon 2-in-1 Electric Facial Massager.
If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the explosion of face massagers on your For You page. From sculpting NuFACE devices to nightly gua sha sessions, the world of at-home facial massages has peaked. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam doesn’t sugarcoat these tools’ potential benefits and drawbacks. The benefits range from increased circulation, reduced signs of aging, lymphatic drainage, and an overall sense of calm. However, she says different skin types and tones may see different results (some more noticeable than others) and side effects, including breakouts, redness, and more.
Face massagers for all skin types and concerns are categorized into two types: manual and electric. But how do you know which is best for your skin? After researching and testing the most popular, highest-rated massagers available, polling Byrdie staff, and consulting a dermatologist, we’ve compiled a list of all-stars so you can lift, sculpt, and release tension while scrolling TikTok.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Best Budget:
Best Sculpting:
Best Gua Sha:
Best for Eyes:
Best Splurge:
Best Ayurvedic:
Best for Facial Tension:
Best for Travel:
What We Like
Mimics the effect of a professional massage
Leaves a radiant glow
Provides deep kneading pressure
What to Consider
Rollers don't feel the most durable
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Built-in roller balls
There’s a reason this dual-sided beauty roller is a favorite of so many people. The globes provide a deep-kneading action that mimics a professional facial massage to release tension while firming and sculpting the skin. Users say it also does wonders for jaw pain and leaves skin with a radiant glow.
There is one downside: The tool doesn't seem to be the most durable. Some folks have complained that its rolling parts feel a bit wobbly and not secured. For a tool that's on the pricier side, it should feel made to last. But, we're still giving it top honors for the amazing results and ability to reduce pain and tension.
Best Budget
Yeamon 2-in-1 Face Massager
What We Like
Affordable
3D V-type design fits whole body curve
Multifunctional
What to Consider
Some might not be long-lasting
Manual or Electric: Electric | Features: 360-degree waterproof, 3D rollers
Get more for your buck with this set of two beauty tools: a 3D roller, and the other is a T-shaped bar. The roller is great for massaging and lymphatic drainage, while the T bar expels 6000 vibrations per minute to give your face a mini workout. Use it to minimize fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness.
We think a sub $40 price for two beauty tools is a fab deal, but some users have complained that the products stop working after a short while. If you're willing to invest a bit more and want a more long-lasting tool, we suggest opting for another pick on this list.
What We Like
Strong massage sculpts face
Luxurious look and feel
Great for lymphatic drainage
What to Consider
Vibrations may be too strong for some
Manual or Electric: Electric | Features: Built-in vibration
Not only does the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar feel like the ultimate self-care moment but the 24-karat gold vibrating bar instantly makes your skin look firmer and revived. Using it gave us an instant glow and chiseled cheekbones. We love how sleek this pick looks but also appreciate the strong vibrations the gold bar gives off. That said, they are pretty powerful and might be off-putting/too strong for some, and unfortunately, this facial massager only comes with one speed. It's also a pricey pick, but we think it’s certainly worth it for the lux vibrations.
Jenna Igneri, Byrdie writer: "While the improvements in my under-eye zone were subtle, my cheeks and the area under my chin were more taut, and any puffiness in my lower cheeks had been pushed upwards to make my cheekbones more prominent."
Best Gua Sha
Face Gym MultiSculpt
What We Like
Has multiple edges to sculpt different parts of the face
Durable stainless steel
Cools on contact
What to Consider
Doesn't glide as smooth as stone
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Stainless steel
This simple lifting and smoothing tool will enhance any beauty ritual. The practice of gua sha has multiple benefits such as relieving facial tension, promoting a brighter complexion, and lifting and contouring the face. It's also just a wonderfully meditative activity you can easily do during a work break. This pick comes in stainless steel, which means it is naturally antibacterial, easy to clean, and less likely to break if you drop it compared to a stone. However, it doesn't glide as smoothly as a stone, but using a face oil helps. Thanks to the tool's different edges, it delivers different benefits to all parts of your face, from sculpting to lifting to depuffing.
Courtney, tester:"I love the edges on this tool—that's what honestly sets it apart from the other gua shas and facial tools I've tried. Each divot serves a specified function. For example, the small curvature released pressure between my eyes while the cool metal depuffs and relaxes. I also used it to drain my sinuses and release sinus pressure when I was super congested."
Best for Eyes
Nurse Jamie Massaging Beauty Tool
What We Like
Gently revitalizes the sensitive eye area
High-frequency vibration
Compact design
What to Consider
May randomly turn on
Manual or Electric: Electric | Features: High-frequency vibration
This compact yet powerful beauty tool relies on high-frequency vibrations to stimulate the brows and the delicate under-eye area. Use it along with your favorite eye cream to help tighten the skin. We love that this pick is cordless and super easy to travel with—just pop it in your skincare bag on the go.
A word of caution: some folks have complained that the tool randomly turns on occasionally. But, we still think it's a useful tool for those who experience frequent under-eye bags, dark circles, or fine lines and wrinkles.
What We Like
Advanced technology that boosts circulation
Optimizes skin's oxygen intake
Firms and tightens
What to Consider
Not suited for beginners
Manual or Electric: Electric | Features: Sound wave technology, three intensity levels
If you're all about the latest in skincare tech, you've got to check out this sculpting wan. It harnesses high-performing sound wave technology that boosts circulation, optimizes the skin’s oxygen intake, and stimulates the facial muscles for firmer and tighter skin.
It is the most expensive tool on our list, and we realize it won't make sense for everyone. We don’t recommend this pick to anyone who hasn’t tried a face massager before—you'll want to make sure you actually like the feeling of a vibrating facial massager before dropping the big bucks.
What We Like
Depuffs and boosts circulation
Firms the skin's appearance
Made with authentic jade
What to Consider
Could be more durably constructed
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Built-in rollers
Bye-bye puffiness. This jade roller relaxes and de-stresses while supporting lymphatic drainage to reduce the appearance of inflammation. Jade is known to bring peace and harmony, but even if the metaphysical benefits aren’t your cup of tea, this roller is a great way to give your skin some TLC during your daily routine. We love that it’s double-sided, so you can use each side on different areas of your face.
What We Like
Massages energy points on the face
Softens appearance of fine lines
Balances skin's pH
What to Consider
Manual design possibly may not warrant the price
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Natural copper and tin designed for the face's energy points
This Ayurvedic massaging tool uses the power of Kansa (copper and tin) to balance your skin’s pH. Use it with your favorite face serum to deliver a relaxing massage, relieve sinus headaches, stimulate memory, and even improve concentration. Considering this is a manual facial massaging tool, the price tag may cause a bit of sticker shock. However, it has been constructed beautifully and is a tool that should last you a very long time.
Best for Facial Tension
Dehiya Warrior Stone
What We Like
Pointed tip to reduce tension
Various stone and crystal material options
Delivers harmonious energy
What to Consider
May not be the best for beginners
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Natural stones and crystals
This gua sha tool is curved on one side to apply products, contoured to lift and depuff on another, and ridged to massage on the final two. It also has a slightly more pointed end to massage those tough tension spots at the jaw and temples. Now that's what we call a multitasker! Get it in gray agate, rose quartz, or bian.
We appreciate that this one has many sides you don’t commonly see on other gua sha tools. That said, it might take some getting used to, especially if you're a gua sha newbie. We’d say that this pick might be for the more advanced gua sha users.
What We Like
Compact—perfect for travel
Use microcurrent technology
Effectively lifts and contours your face
What to Consider
The app connected to the device is glitchy
Manual or Electric: Electric | Features: Microcurrent technology
The NuFACE uses microcurrent technology to lift and sculpt the face with every use. We love this mini version of the standard NuFACE tool since it can easily be thrown into your carry-on for seamless contouring on the go.It costs a pretty penny, but it comes with three other items you’ll need to get the results you want. You’ll also receive the Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Crème Activator, and Clean Sweep Applicator Brush.You will have to use it continuously to see effective results with this device.
Victoria, tester: "It only took a few sessions to realize how much I really looked forward to the soothing massage along my cheekbones and TMJ-addled jaw. This alone ended up being the perfect carrot to lure me through a few weeks of daily use—when, while taking selfies for another story, I realized that my cheeks looked suspiciously high and sculpted; my nasolabial folds had all but disappeared."
What We Like
3-in-1: lifts, purifies, and clears
Includes items to complete skincare routine
Great for facial massage newbies
What to Consider
Mist and oil not for sensitive skin
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Three-sided for lifting, purifying, and clearing dark circles, facial mist, oil
Gua sha newbies: this all-encompassing kit is a great place to start. The unique Empress Stone has three sides, each providing different benefits, including lifting, purifying, and diffusing dark circles. Plus, it comes with a facial mist and oil to complete your routine. If you have sensitive skin, we suggest doing a patch test before using the accompanying mist and oil. Additionally, it’s advised not to use a gua sha tool over active breakouts, as this might lead to skin damage.
What to Look for in a Face Massager
- Benefits: Many face massagers claim specific benefits, such as sculpting and lifting, while others boast they can reduce inflammation. If you’re new to face massagers, it’s worth watching those how-to videos to understand the proper techniques to get the benefits you desire. While some tools claim to tighten the skin, don’t be misled—Dr. Kikam says that face massagers do not boost collagen production.
- Materials: Whether you think crystals are just pretty to look at or yield metaphysical powers, remember that most tools only provide temporary results. Dr. Kikam says, “The cool touch of the stone can help soothe the feeling of inflammation in the skin; however, it is unlikely that it will reduce inflammation in a meaningful way long term.”
How We Tested Face Massagers
To find the best face massagers, we tested several at home and rating them on the following features:
- Ease of Use: A face massager should be easy to use, otherwise you'll likely never use it. For each product we tried, we rated how easy it was to use with the right technique.
- Comfort: Likewise, a face massager should feel comfortable in the hand and provide a pleasant experience on the skin. We noted how well the massager glided on our skin without tugging and whether it made our face and skin feel better. We discarded any tools that irritated our skin.
- Results: We looked for face massagers that noticeably improved our skin and feel, whether by depuffing, sculpting, and/or soothing inflammation. Based on the results, we deemed whether the device was worth the price.
- Durability: If you are going to invest in a face massager, you want to make sure it will last a long time. We looked for tools that felt sturdy and durable enough not to break from being dropped from a bathroom counter. We also looked for tools that were easy to clean and keep hygienic.
FAQ
How do you use a face massager?
Before beginning a face massage, apply a face oil or cream so the massager can move gently over your skin. Always roll or push your face massager upwards and outward to drain fluid and reduce puffiness. Do this about five times before moving to the next spot on your face.
How often should you use a face massager?
You should use a face massager two to three times a week for at least five minutes to see results.
Are face massagers good for the skin?
Yes, face massagers are very beneficial for the skin in many ways. They help increase blood flow, increase the appearance of a lifted and contoured face, and promote lymphatic drainage, to name a few benefits.
Meet Our Experts
Byrdie interviewed the following expert for more information on how to select and use facial massagers:
- Dr. Adeline Kikam, DO, MS, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and Skin of Color advocate and educator. She also founded Brown Skin Derm, a digital platform dedicated to all skin types, particularly those belonging to the BIPOC community.
- Dr. Stacy M. Chimento, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Bay Harbor Islands, FL, and is highly trained in general medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. She reviewed this piece for accuracy.
Why Trust Byrdie
Daley Quinn is a contributing writer for Byrdie, where she covers all things beauty, health, and lifestyle. Quinn researched most (and has tested a few) of the bestselling face massagers to create this final list. When Quinn isn’t busy testing beauty products for an extensive review, you can find her writing for her lifestyle blog, TheDaleyDose.com.