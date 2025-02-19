So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? (2025)

February2025 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 Calendar Latest topics »STETSOM 7KD

Author Message

Canaan







Number of posts : 650

Registration date : 2007-07-03

Above Average Contributor6502007-07-03

Subject: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:49 pm

I know it has prolly happened to a few of you, but this is the first time its happened to us. A while back, we became authorized dealers for...well, we will call em CompX (a well known 'good' brand). Well, we were meeting quota and doing pretty well w/ this brand. The our rep tried to set up up w/ all their wire/acc stuff. We already had a good supplier for wire and such so we declined. About a month later, I was driving to walmart and noticed "CompX" banners in another local shops windows. I though...um...WTF? We had our area locked...and now there is another shop 7 tenths of a mile away on the same road carrying one of your major brands. CompX offer little to nothing to help, refuse to take back the BNIB inventory we have in stock. Then set up the other shop the SAME week they offered us their wiring/acc lines. And since there is another shop right down the road selling the same stuff as us...we are having a hard time selling the product. So...what would you do? -Sell out of all the current CompX stuff at deep discount to get rid of it? -Keep it on the shelf and sell at normal price...but have it take up space in the back where you could have your new/better brand...and at the same time have cost in the items that could be used for other purchases??

jkrob21







Number of posts : 1476

Age : 48

Location : Hot Springs,AR

Registration date : 2007-06-25

Advanced Contributor147648Hot Springs,AR2007-06-25

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Oct 09, 2007 10:44 pm

What are some more of the details? From what you have stated so far, I think I would dump the brand. Keep it if you're still makin money off of it. Internet sales make it a little hard to sell from brick and mortar these days. Even if you are the ONLY local dealer.

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop?

emperorjj1







Number of posts : 416

Age : 37

Location : Las Cruces, NM

Registration date : 2007-06-26

Basic Contributor41637Las Cruces, NM2007-06-26

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Oct 09, 2007 11:57 pm

fornicate comp x and get a new brand

Guest

Guest



Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Wed Oct 10, 2007 1:23 am

dump it

Crush





Number of posts : 167

Age : 56

Location : Effingham, IL

Registration date : 2007-09-10

Novice Contributor16756Effingham, IL2007-09-10

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Sat Oct 13, 2007 10:50 am Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop?Sat Oct 13, 2007 10:50 am unfortunately this is a problem cause by free enterprise.

we(the dealers want restricted lines) and the manufacture's executives who could care less about car audio just want to sell more so they look good with no regard for the long term effects it is having on our industry.

the manufactures do not care if it is sold online

the only thing they care about is sales volume

never believe anyone that says"we keep our product off the net"

a. because they can't

b. because it is their job to give you the snow job if a dealer wants to have an exclusive line then have your own line produced.

you must have a considerable investment and do all of your own marketing. so the little guy gets the shaft again.

look a treo . they can sell it in thier store and know that they will never be undersold by the internet. if anyone thinks that a manufacture cares about you then wake up. this is business and it stinks. you must never stop showing people that you can do it better and if you can't get a new job. speaking of jobs.............hummm..... iam starting a new thread

12listen4





Number of posts : 20

Registration date : 2007-09-20

Newbie202007-09-20

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Oct 23, 2007 2:44 pm

We had the same happen to us only instead of the rep wanting to add wire and acc to us he wanted more volume so he added a store a few mile down the road in an area of where the most of our sales for that line came from. His excuse was he needed more volume in that area because of home office. now that our sales of that brand has almost gone away he is trying to threaten me to sell more of his line or they are going to pull it from me. I just giggled and asked for them to take back the product that I had in stock and they refused. They say want more support from the dealers but where is the suppert from the manufactures.

Iron Maiden







Number of posts : 331

Age : 57

Location : Mobile, AL

Registration date : 2007-06-25

Basic Contributor33157Mobile, AL2007-06-25

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Mon Nov 12, 2007 2:49 pm

I am surprised that wal-mart isnt selling caskets. Dump it.

MAGNATUDE







Number of posts : 81

Age : 41

Location : Republik of Kalifornia

Registration date : 2007-11-08

Novice Contributor8141Republik of Kalifornia2007-11-08

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Mon Nov 26, 2007 3:43 am

Wally did! They sold hundreds of 6 foot tall real wooden caskets during Q3. As for CompX, they violated the contract with your store if they promised exclusivity. CompX probably told your competitor they have exclusivity in your area. They cannot be trusted. Sadly, they would do the same thing again, even to your competitors. Dump them.

TECH114







Number of posts : 4748

Age : 51

Location : Town of DBs

Registration date : 2007-06-24

Thats a Lot of Posts!474851Town of DBs2007-06-24

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Sun Dec 02, 2007 4:09 pm

Yes Dump them. Had similar situation here. Manufacturer rep open dealer next to me. End up the other dealer can't hang with me, he end up going out of business. Now the Rep is kissing my pooter. Don't let the brand sell your customers. You sell yourself to your customers, Let them know why it is better to shop at your store. In NYC it is very competative, Stores are very close to each other. I see stores come and go, but I am still here. Do rite to your customers and in the long run it will pay off

n-stereo







Number of posts : 419

Registration date : 2007-11-18

Basic Contributor4192007-11-18

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Mon Dec 03, 2007 1:59 am

i understand why you guys are not stating the name brands ,but as a car audio retailer being in the same boat as several of you ,i really want to know which brands and where this is happening . if you would rather pm me the info that would be great . our store gets solicited with brands every month being that we are one of the better stores in our area . the problems you are talking about is a huge problem with specialty stores . it has happened to me with Diamond Audio six years ago . we were supporting the whole line and never paid late .i called the factory ,president etc of Diamond and they could care less . i know the 16k a year wholesale wasn't that big but wtf . just as you guys have described . it has turned out for the best for us though . good riddance diamond .

n-stereo







Number of posts : 419

Registration date : 2007-11-18

Basic Contributor4192007-11-18

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Mon Dec 03, 2007 2:01 am

TECH114 wrote: Yes Dump them. Had similar situation here. Manufacturer rep open dealer next to me. End up the other dealer can't hang with me, he end up going out of business. Now the Rep is kissing my pooter. Don't let the brand sell your customers. You sell yourself to your customers, Let them know why it is better to shop at your store. In NYC it is very competative, Stores are very close to each other. I see stores come and go, but I am still here. Do rite to your customers and in the long run it will pay off [b]amen TECH!!$ !!

Canaan







Number of posts : 650

Registration date : 2007-07-03

Above Average Contributor6502007-07-03

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Dec 04, 2007 2:37 am

Well, the company that screwed us is MTX/Mitek.

To hell w/ em now though. We picked up DD and Clarion to take MTX's place. Couldn't be happier...other than the fact that we are now having to get rid of all our MTX stock, cheap.

To hell w/ em now though. We picked up DD and Clarion to take MTX's place. Couldn't be happier...other than the fact that we are now having to get rid of all our MTX stock, cheap.

TECH114







Number of posts : 4748

Age : 51

Location : Town of DBs

Registration date : 2007-06-24

Thats a Lot of Posts!474851Town of DBs2007-06-24

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Dec 04, 2007 2:55 am

I hear u. That is a good replacement. Congrats on the new lines. Best of luck

n-stereo







Number of posts : 419

Registration date : 2007-11-18

Basic Contributor4192007-11-18

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Dec 04, 2007 11:11 am

doesn't sound like mtx is ever a line i want to consider .

congrats on the new lines .

congrats on the new lines .

super stock crx







Number of posts : 1834

Age : 39

Location : LTX

Registration date : 2007-06-24

Advanced Contributor183439LTX2007-06-24

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Dec 18, 2007 9:13 pm

burn the other shop down

jkrob21







Number of posts : 1476

Age : 48

Location : Hot Springs,AR

Registration date : 2007-06-25

Advanced Contributor147648Hot Springs,AR2007-06-25

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Dec 18, 2007 10:10 pm

super stock crx wrote: burn the other shop down They'll do that on their own with one of their installs

super stock crx







Number of posts : 1834

Age : 39

Location : LTX

Registration date : 2007-06-24

Advanced Contributor183439LTX2007-06-24

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Dec 18, 2007 11:18 pm

well i tryed to help

TECH114







Number of posts : 4748

Age : 51

Location : Town of DBs

Registration date : 2007-06-24

Thats a Lot of Posts!474851Town of DBs2007-06-24

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:03 am

super stock crx wrote: well i tryed to help help what. burn the other shop down.

12listen4





Number of posts : 20

Registration date : 2007-09-20

Newbie202007-09-20

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Sat Dec 29, 2007 7:25 pm

The company that did to us was Memphis. We were always told that there was a 30 mile dealer agreement, but I see how that went. We have now picked up T3 Audio because the rep actually went out of his way to guarantee me the 30 mile radius. I always say do your homework.

TECH114







Number of posts : 4748

Age : 51

Location : Town of DBs

Registration date : 2007-06-24

Thats a Lot of Posts!474851Town of DBs2007-06-24

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Jan 01, 2008 10:40 pm

12listen4 wrote: The company that did to us was Memphis. We were always told that there was a 30 mile dealer agreement, but I see how that went. We have now picked up T3 Audio because the rep actually went out of his way to guarantee me the 30 mile radius. I always say do your homework. Were you meeting their requirement? I carry both brands and Memphis has more than speakers. Did you speak to your rep and ask him why?

zacdavis







Number of posts : 917

Age : 48

Registration date : 2007-06-28

Above Average Contributor917482007-06-28

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Thu Feb 07, 2008 8:05 pm Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop?Thu Feb 07, 2008 8:05 pm No way no way, KEEP THE LINE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AND STOCK IT TOO!!!

Push your other lines but sell the "brand X" at dealer cost (or at least offer it) to the customers as an alternative to your best lines.

It will force the shop down the road to meet those prices.

This is pretty shady to the other shop but hey, its business.

Canaan







Number of posts : 650

Registration date : 2007-07-03

Above Average Contributor6502007-07-03

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Feb 12, 2008 9:32 pm

We are selling all our remaining MTX stock at dam near cost.

Even like that, we can't give it away. DD and Clarion are selling much better than MTX ever did. Customers are loving the DD500's and 1500's.

Even like that, we can't give it away. DD and Clarion are selling much better than MTX ever did. Customers are loving the DD500's and 1500's.

PACman







Number of posts : 5

Location : ARLINGTON, TX

Registration date : 2007-11-27

NewbieARLINGTON, TX2007-11-27

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Thu Feb 14, 2008 11:01 am

I am a factory rep in tx area, and I certainly feel your pain. This type of sales rep is all to common, and at any given time you have a 30 day notice to be dropped per your contract, and normally does not ever go over shared lines in a territory. This industry is going to go through cleansing of bad reps, poor manufactures, and retailers that dont have a clue in order to keep there doors open. When time are bad you hunker down and work harder, not make knee jerk reactions and oversaturate the market. I guess I am different and dont need instant gratification, knowing that I work hard and my retailers and manufactures, will continue to do business with me for the marathon, not the short sprint. So not only choose your brands wisely, but also question your reps character. I wish you the best.

Pete/PACman

Pete/PACman

Canaan







Number of posts : 650

Registration date : 2007-07-03

Above Average Contributor6502007-07-03

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Fri Feb 15, 2008 1:46 am Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop?Fri Feb 15, 2008 1:46 am Thank you PACman. We are cutting all ties to MTX/Mitek.

They offered no help in our situation and today we got some news that was icing on the cake. Last week, I installed a TA5601 on 2 5515's in a crownvic...the customer did not touch the install after leaving the shop, but the amp ended up frying. It now cuts in and out. I did the customer good and exchanged the amp over the counter...we called up MTX for an RA# only to find out 'we are no longer authorized dealers'. Now the shop has the eat that amp. Well...so long MTX/Mitek. Hope your reps learn about good business practices in the future. If not your company is in for a ride.

emperorjj1







Number of posts : 416

Age : 37

Location : Las Cruces, NM

Registration date : 2007-06-26

Basic Contributor41637Las Cruces, NM2007-06-26

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Fri Feb 15, 2008 4:12 am

lol our mtx rep isnt that great either. but hey want to sell the blown amp?

HO-AUDIO





Number of posts : 41

Age : 47

Registration date : 2008-02-03

Newbie41472008-02-03

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Tue Mar 04, 2008 12:36 am

I can promise you this DD will never do that to a shop. I have been dealing with DD since 1999 and they are a great company and also refer a lot of business even outside of a 30 mile radius.

Basshead Chapa







Number of posts : 625

Age : 45

Location : ATX

Registration date : 2007-08-22

Above Average Contributor62545ATX2007-08-22

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Thu Mar 06, 2008 11:47 pm

TECH114 wrote: super stock crx wrote: well i tryed to help help what. burn the other shop down. Do it!

TECH114







Number of posts : 4748

Age : 51

Location : Town of DBs

Registration date : 2007-06-24

Thats a Lot of Posts!474851Town of DBs2007-06-24

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Sat Mar 08, 2008 4:36 am Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop?Sat Mar 08, 2008 4:36 am Basshead Chapa wrote: TECH114 wrote: super stock crx wrote: well i tryed to help help what. burn the other shop down. Do it!

Skip01







Number of posts : 2099

Location : Marrero, LA

Registration date : 2007-07-02

Advanced Contributor2099Marrero, LA2007-07-02

Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop? Sat Mar 22, 2008 11:28 pm Subject: Re: So, how would you like this to happen at your shop?Sat Mar 22, 2008 11:28 pm ouch

shadescustomtint







Number of posts : 1631

Location : Team Big'Un

Registration date : 2007-11-28

Advanced Contributor1631Team Big'Un2007-11-28

Subject: compx product Sat Apr 26, 2008 7:32 pm Subject: compx productSat Apr 26, 2008 7:32 pm We have had a similar situation happen here at our shop. We put $10 grand of product on a couple of pallets and ra'd it back to the manufacturer, always is nice to get screwed

