so now its 3 large franchise | Explore Tumblr posts and blogs | Tumgik (2025)

#tkp post#other media 676 notes While, yes, Knuckles does get a decent amount of screentime and opportunities to punch bad guys and do cool moves from the games, large stretches of this show focus on Wade's personal life, to the point that a couple times I almost forgot I was watching a Sonic-related show. If you're judging it purely by the metric of how well it adapts and engages with its source material, this surely must be one of the worst adaptations the Sonic franchise has ever seen. So then, despite some huge complaints... why do I kinda like it? (This will contain full spoilers for the Knuckles show.) A brief summary of what the show is actually about because I know half of you aren't going to watch it The show picks up not too long after the end of the second movie. Knuckles is now living in Montana with Sonic, Tails, and the Wachowskis out of a sense of debt to them, though he doesn't really see it as his home. He doesn't feel like he belongs on Earth, and his life currently lacks direction. After communing with the ghost of Pachacamac, though, Knuckles is instructed to keep his culture alive by teaching "the ways of the echidna warrior" to a new apprentice: deputy sheriff Wade Whipple, who's currently more concerned about winning a bowling tournament in Reno than anything else. Things are complicated by the interference of two rogue GUN agents - Agent Willoughby, played by Ellie Taylor in a bad wig, and Agent Mason, played by Kid Cudi. (Yes, the artist behind the second movie's credits song is one of the bad guys in this.) They want to steal Knuckles' power and sell it to a former associate of Robotnik's played by Rory McCann (The Hound from Game of Thrones), who now works as a black market arms dealer. Yes, they're still doing the thing where Sonic and friends' quills radiate some kind of super-energy that the bad guys all want. No, I don't particularly love this element of the Paramount Sonic continuity. Anyway, they go after Knuckles and Wade, complicating their straightforward road trip to Reno. Antics ensue. The Wade show So here's the thing. While the first episode focuses largely on Knuckles, the entire rest of the show is very much the story of Wade, and by extension the other original human characters invented for this miniseries. Episode 2 is about Wade having to rescue Knuckles from captivity after the GUN agents get him. Knuckles spends most of the episode in a cage. Episode 3 is about introducing Wade's Jewish family, including his slightly overbearing mother and weird sister, so that Knuckles can learn about their family traditions and have Shabbat dinner with them (and then save them from bounty hunters that the GUN agents hired). Episode 4 only features Knuckles at the very beginning and very end of the episode, probably for less than a minute total. Wade is captured by a bounty hunter he personally knows, and Knuckles decides to let that be a trial for Wade to overcome on his own. The last two episodes feature the climactic showdowns with the GUN agents and their arms-dealing ally, who comes in with a mech for the obligatory final boss fight. You'd think this would be Knuckles' time to shine, but really, these episodes are mostly about the bowling tournament in Reno where Wade encounters his estranged father, wrapping up his own personal arc. While Knuckles does get some fights, a lot of the finale is spent on lengthy bowling scenes where Knuckles isn't in the room or even mentioned. It frequently feels more like a spiritual successor to '00s sports comedy movies like Dodgeball, Talladega Nights, or Blades of Glory than it does a part of the Sonic franchise, and the presence of ESPN 8: The Ocho commentary in the finale only drives those Dodgeball comparisons home. They get so immersed in the bowling stuff that it's genuinely hilarious when the show suddenly pivots and remembers "oh shit we still need to do the final boss fight" Throughout all this, Wade is the protagonist. He's the character we spend more time with, he's the character who drives most of the major events, he's the character who gets more of an arc. The emotional core is Wade's journey. Knuckles is still present - sometimes, at least - but he's there as Wade's wingman, and also just as the excuse for there to be some fight scenes. How much Sonic stuff is actually in this show? Honestly? Not much. Sonic and Tails are only in the first episode. Sonic gets some good scenes, but Tails gets a grand total of five lines. I counted. Unsurprisingly, Jim Carrey is absent as Robotnik, though he does get mentioned a fair bit. (For that matter, basically the entire established human cast beyond Wade is absent, even including Tom, though Maddie is there in episode one.) GUN is involved in the story, which helps it feel slightly more connected to Sonic, but it kind of feels like it's GUN in name only. They don't use any recognizable GUN tech, and they don't call in the military. It's just two agents in suits. They might as well be the Men in Black. The Master Emerald is mentioned as something Knuckles has to guard, but it's never seen. Angel Island is pictured as a drawing during the show's intro, appearing exactly how it does in Sonic 3, but it's never referenced at all beyond that. I guess the climax taking place in and around a Reno casino is a reference to Sonic's many casino-themed levels. That's something. I'll give them that. Oh, and if you're wondering if this is the point where we finally start to get actual music from the games: no, it's not. The soundtrack consists of a lot of '80s needle drops, many of which are generic Hollywood picks like "Holding Out for a Hero" for the billionth time, thought it at least has some slightly less obvious picks than the Mario movie. The theme song is '80s rock song "The Warrior" by Scandal. You'll hear it many times. You'll hear the Adventure era Knuckles raps zero times in this. You'll briefly hear classic A Tribe Called Quest song "Can I Kick It?" before Knuckles takes the question too literally and breaks the radio in Wade's car. Beyond a handful of surface level references for nerds (one of which is admittedly wild - we'll get to that), this is probably the least an officially licensed adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog has ever tried to actually engage with its source material. I struggle to think of another Sonic adaptation that has less to do with Sonic. For as much shit as I and countless others have given Penders for seemingly ignoring the content of the games in favor of building his own convoluted mythos, his Knuckles comics honestly included way more elements from the games than this show does. Somehow, the one new(-ish) Sonic character introduced in this is the ghost of Pachacamac of all characters. Not even Tikal! Pachacamac! A very minor character nobody has particularly strong feelings about! You can't even use the excuse that they already had the character model, because they completely redesigned him compared to his cameo in the first movie to better match his Sonic Adventure design. And he's voiced by Christopher Lloyd! Honestly, so many of his lines are strained that it sounds like he's on death's door here, but then he'll surprise you with a more casual line like "just do it, man" and it catches me so off guard that I can't help but laugh. Pachacamac here has basically nothing to do with the game character he takes his name and appearance from. Where the game character was a cruel warlord who kicked off a 3000 year cycle of violence, Paramount Pachacamac is now just this chill old man who gives Knuckles (and later Wade) advice in two episodes of the show. Hell, he also feels completely disconnected from his established role in the movies, where he's literally the guy who shot Longclaw. The show will not grapple with this contradiction at all. He's just here to be a thing fans like me will recognize from the games. Again, if that's all they wanted, it's kind of baffling that they didn't just use Tikal. I don't love Knuckles in this But what about Knuckles himself? Well, he doesn't feel all that much like Knuckles to me. Ironically, he sometimes feels like one of the weaker elements in his own show. Back when the second movie came out, I noted that Knuckles' characterization seemed to be pulling heavily from MCU Thor as a gallant warrior from an archaic alien culture who doesn't really understand modern day Earth stuff. That worked for me in that movie. It was just there for spice. Just a little extra flavor for the character in what was otherwise a very faithful adaptation of Knuckles' storyline in Sonic 3 & Knuckles. Without those familiar elements grounding him and with a much higher reliance on comedy, Idris Elba's Knuckles becomes a pretty one-note character in this. In damn near every scene with Knuckles, he's going to say something about being a proud, honorable echidna warrior, or brag about his glorious feats of strength, or be confused about some Earth thing and call it sorcery, or act like every other character is also a member of some noble warrior clan. He still has his moments for sure, but this schtick kinda gets old fast, and it just doesn't feel like Knuckles to me. His entire character feels derived from the scene in the diner where Thor smashes the cup on the ground and goes "Another!" Sure, I can picture game Knuckles smashing a radio to turn it off and being a little too gung-ho about busting holes through walls. That's Knuckles behavior. But building a barbarian combat pit in the living room so the Wachowski family dog can fight the mailman? Nope. That's some other guy now. It really does just feel like them taking a broad character archetype from something popular that kinda sorta fits Knuckles and just running with that, rather than trying to actually adapt the character. Oh, but don't worry, he wears the OVA hat for like two minutes! AND he loves grapes! See, Sonic nerds? We read the wiki! That's his favorite food! Grapes! This is gonna come up like five times! Knuckles kind of gets an arc here, but not as much as Wade does. I think the stuff about him starting to feel at home on Earth thanks to Wade's mom and the way he connects with their Jewish family traditions is oddly sweet. This arc is kind of let down, though, by the fact that Knuckles' heritage is treated as a complete joke. He's a cartoonish pastiche of various historical warrior cultures stuck together in a blender and used mostly for comedic effect. When Pachacamac's ghost appears, he's reading a newspaper and bemoaning the fact that the Mets lost again. This is not the place for a serious examination of Knuckles' feelings on being the last of his kind. This is far from the only time the show undercuts itself with its jokes and attempts at self-parody. In the first episode, for instance, Knuckles clashes with GUN Agent Mason and his tech-enhanced punches, leading to an extremely on-the-nose inversion of the "Do I look like I need your power?" scene showcased in the trailer for the second movie. Except this time, Agent Willoughby butts in and points out how stupid that line is in this new context, since they're literally trying to steal Knuckles' power. The fight can't just be cool, they have to get cute with it. A lot of stuff like that happens in this show. Given all these complaints, the first two episodes left me thinking I'd be fairly negative on this show overall. This seemed like the version of the show from the fandom's collective nightmares, one that undoes all of the progress the movie series seemed to have been making towards faithfulness to the games. Like, just look at these cast posters. Is this what you want out of Sonic? Do these excite you? But then, something strange happened. Over time, I just kind of let the jokes and shenanigans wash over me and basked in how fucking weird this show is. And I started to actually enjoy it. Look. The Wade & Knuckles Show was never going to be peak Sonic. But that sure as hell doesn't mean it can't be entertaining. This show is so fucking goofy Here's the thing. The show is funny. Unlike a lot of other people, I didn't hate all the wedding stuff in Hawaii in Sonic 2, because I thought a lot of it was funny, both in its actual jokes and in the ways in which they tied everything back to Sonic. Tom looking wistfully at some bodybuilders doing Top Gun shit and spraying each other with beer and being like "I wish Sonic had that" is weirdly funny. The twist that those muscle bros are all agents of the newly formed GUN, who orchestrated the wedding as an elaborate scheme to catch Sonic, is funny. Mr. Olive Garden becoming the fucking GUN Commander is VERY funny. Are any of these elements of my dream Sonic movie? No, of course not. But my dream Sonic movie was never gonna happen in live action. The Knuckles show follows up on the comedy of the previous films by being probably the funniest live action Sonic release yet. Did every joke land for me? God no. There are some stinkers in there that made me roll my eyes. But enough of them landed that it worked out for me overall. A big part of this is the fact that they've got a good cast of actors and/or comedians here. Adam Pally is funny as Wade, and I found myself liking him more and more as a character as the show went on. He becomes an oddly endearing loser, with some sweet moments in his personal arc that made me feel for the guy. I like Wade more than Tom now, thanks to this show. I will now be happier to see Wade in Sonic 3 than I would have been previously. The supporting cast is frequently great, too, many of whom are playing completely cartoonish, over-the-top characters. They took a cue from how exaggerated Carrey's performance was as Robotnik and decided to just abandon all pretense that this is the real world. Stockard Channing as Wade's mom is funny, and carries some of the more sincere parts of the show. Cary Elwes as Wade's very British dad who abandoned him as a child to run off and be the world's most egotistical professional bowler is funny. Edi Patterson as Wade's sister Wanda is... well, she's kinda trying too hard, but she has her moments. The Mighty Boosh co-creator Julian Barratt(!!) as a scenery-chewing bounty hunter, who was also somehow Wade's former best friend and bowling partner, is VERY funny. I love this guy. (Honestly, they should let more people who were on Garth Marenghi's Darkplace be in Sonic stuff. Where's Matt Berry) This is kind of a stacked cast for a bunch of stupid side characters in a live action Knuckles show! And honestly, that just makes it funnier to me. Even when they're not funny, the fact that this exists makes it funny. They somehow convinced Paramount to give them a bunch of money to make a spiritual successor to Dodgeball about a schlubby guy who wants to beat his dad at a bowling tournament... except also Knuckles the fucking Echidna is there as his personal life coach. My life is richer for the fact that I can say that sentence. I think about all the little kids who are probably watching this show this weekend, going in expecting a show about Knuckles the Echidna and having to sit through extensive bowling scenes and lore about Wade's family, and sorry kids, but I just have to laugh. Wade isn't even on the poster! The poster is just a picture of Knuckles!! They punked those kids!!! In a franchise where every single aspect is so carefully micromanaged these days, it feels truly special to get an adaptation this bonkers. It frequently appeals to the same part of me that enjoys the fact that there's an officially licensed Knuckles comic in which Charmy Bee's best friend (also a bee) dies of an accidental LSD overdose from a drug-laced chili dog. Or like, everything about the original 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie. Or the fact that they made seven direct-to-DVD sequels to Alpha and Omega, one of which is half a retread of the adventure from the first movie (with more annoying supporting characters in tow this time) and half a literal clip show of the first movie. The sheer absurdity of the fact that these things exist is charming to me. Except, with the Knuckles show, it has the added benefit of frequently being funny on purpose! This is why I'm not sure I'd call it "so bad it's good." Like, it's not amazing, but there were a lot of parts that I enjoyed in the exact way I was supposed to enjoy them. Look. Here's a list of real lines of dialogue from the Sega-approved Knuckles the Echidna streaming show that they're billing as a pillar of the Paramount+ lineup, to drive this point home. Let these marinate for a minute: "I only eat grapes, and Cool Ranch Doritos™." "Annihilate this little girl, Wade. Crush her spirit. Humiliate her so badly her parents won't even look at her again." "Doesn't that seem like we're going a bit far?" "Not far enough." "So is he Jewish?" "Half, I think." "I had a friend who when he listened to Alien Ant Farm he could lift a Toyota Corolla over his head." "I'm in dire financial straits. Due to my lawsuit against an unnamed rainforest-themed restaurant franchise, I don't have two pennies to my name." "We're here in sunny Reno, Nevada, which is so close to Hell you can smell the sparks." "You can't threaten me with your Jewish karate chops because I am a federal agent." "I will say, regardless of how you feel about child abandonment - and I'm against it! - the deals at TJ Maxx can't be beat." This is a Sonic show in which they got Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel to appear as ESPN 8: The Ocho commentators. This is a show where Wade's mom insists upon pronouncing "Knuckles" with the throaty Hebrew "ch" sound, and declares that Knuckles is basically Jewish. Later, they watch Pretty Woman together while enjoying a nice slice of key lime pie. Knuckles comments: "I don't understand. This young streetwalker with a heart made of gold, why do the others treat her with such disdain? Is it so wrong to walk the streets?" This is a show where the fourth episode is directed by one of the guys from The Lonely Island and features a hallucinatory low budget rock opera stage musical put on by the ghost of Pachacamac. It recounts Knuckles' life story, with Wade playing Knuckles and the "evil" Longclaw played by the bounty hunter guy who's played by the Mighty Boosh guy. Look at this. And also, Knuckles' singing voice is provided by Michael Bolton, which they proudly announce in the middle of the musical. And also... Also...??? IBLIS IS IN IT???????????? Yes, Iblis! From Sonic '06!! Knuckles is said to have looked for a mythical power called the "Flames of Disaster" to avenge his clan, which ended up being the power that was within him all along that lets him do fire punches yadda yadda yadda. As part of this, he apparently fought Iblis off-screen at some point, as conveyed with the giant singing papier-mâché Iblis in the musical. ...Then Iblis sings about hitting up Facebook Marketplace How? How does any of this exist? Why reference '06 of all games? How did Iblis get into the live action Sonic movie universe before Amy and Metal Sonic? Why are they using Iblis and the term "Flames of Disaster" in such a goofy way that completely disregards their original context? I don't know. I don't know how any of this happened. But I love it. We got a Knuckles miniseries in which Michael Bolton sings the phrase "the Flames of Disaster." The world is a beautiful place sometimes. Some people will tell you to skip episode four. "Knuckles is barely even in it," they say. "It's dumb and pointless," they say. "They clearly just ran out of special effects budget," they say. These are people whose opinions you should disregard. The episode with the least Knuckles in it is somehow the most entertaining episode of the show. I would, in fact, go as far as to say that if you only decide to watch one episode of the Knuckles show to see what goofy bullshit they get up to, it should be this one. I cannot be mad at this show. It's so dumb, but it completely owns the fact that it's a dumb and unnecessary spinoff. Inferiority is baked into its very DNA. It's very self-consciously redoing the premise of the first movie, but stupider. It's about The Other Cop from the movies, instead of the competent one. Instead of being into a "cooler" sport, his life revolves around professional bowling. Instead of going to Vegas, he goes to Reno. Even his tragic backstory that shaped his entire life sucks. He was abandoned by his pro bowler dad in a TJ Maxx. Not even a nicer department store. A fucking TJ Maxx. This whole show is a Dril tweet. They put a ton of effort into making it dumb in an occasionally spectacular way. So much effort was put into that joke rock opera that fans will just write off as stupid filler. They put their whole pussies into it. This is not a poorly made show. This has better production values than half the shit made for Disney+. This was made with love. Maybe not as much love for the Sonic the Hedgehog series of video games as we'd like, but it's love nonetheless. Maybe this show broke me and these are the ramblings of a madwoman. Maybe I'm just really nostalgic for the '90s and '00s comedy movies all the Wade stuff is modeled after. Maybe the Alan Wake fan in me just really loves it when a story pivots to a silly rock opera for no real reason. I won't discount any of these possibilities. This isn't high art. This isn't something I would recommend to anyone with zero interest in Sonic, and it also isn't going to sway Sonic fans who hate the Paramount universe. I really can't blame them for being bewildered by this show. But for a specific type of person, this is the absurd three-star Sonic-adjacent comedy miniseries of your dreams. It's a mid masterpiece. Again, I just have to step back, realize the fact that this shouldn't exist, and smile. Sega's too afraid to do stupid bullshit with the franchise like this these days. And I can't blame them, after years of Sonic being a treated as a laughingstock. But part of me misses some of the goofy shit. No matter how much I tore some of the Archie comics apart as I was reading them for this blog, I just look back on stuff like Cal and Al or the Many Hands issues and laugh. And that same part of me looks at this show about Knuckles being the sidekick to this fucking guy, and just goes... "We're so back." In conclusion, I genuinely think this was a more enjoyable TV show than Sonic Prime. I wouldn't go back and rewatch Sonic Prime anytime soon, aside from maybe, like, a couple of the Shadow-heavy episodes. Huge stretches of that show bored me to tears. The writers squandered all of that show's potential. But I would rewatch the Knuckles show, which takes a terrible premise and has a lot of fun with it, in a heartbeat. Even the bowling parts. The bowling scenes in the Knuckles show are more engaging than 70% of the fights in Sonic Prime. I am not trolling. I mean that sincerely, with all my heart. Don't @ me. Stray observations There is effectively zero meaningful setup for the third movie in this, unless Wade's family or the two GUN agents come back or something. Project Shadow is not mentioned in this. There is no secret post-credits scene with Gerald The CGI in this is pretty good. Not quite on par with the movies, but pretty good. Sonic's weird forehead wrinkles are distracting in his scenes though. Please fix that I wouldn't say I liked this as much as the second movie, which obviously gets a ton of points for, you know. The Cool Sonic Shit. But I had more fun with it than the first movie, which I still feel is a painfully generic family movie that was only saved by Tyson's redesign "Grapes are an interesting choice for someone who doesn't use his individual fingers." Agent Willoughby was apparently the one at GUN who had to buy the Olive Garden gift cards and set up the fake wedding. #da4#dragon age veilguard#datv#da:v#da:tv#dragon age#dragon age 4#da: veilguard 154 notes Throughout my research and preparation for a trip to BioWare’s Edmonton, Canada, office for this cover story, I kept returning to the idea that its next game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard (formerly subtitled Dreadwolf) is releasing at a critical moment for the storied developer. The previous installment, Dragon Age: Inquisition, hit PlayStation, Xbox, and PC a decade ago. It was the win BioWare needed, following the 2012 release of Mass Effect 3 with its highly controversial and (for many) disappointing ending. Inquisition launched two years later, in 2014, to rave reviews and, eventually, various Gameo the Year awards, almost as if a reminder of what the studio was capable of. Now, in 2024, coincidentally, the next Dragon Age finds itself in a similar position. BioWare attempted a soft reboot of Mass Effect with Andromeda in 2017, largely seen as a letdown among the community, and saw its first live-service multiplayer attempt in 2019’s Anthem flounder in the tricky waters of the genre; it aimed for a No Man’s Sky-like turnaround with Anthem Next, but that rework was canceled in 2021. Like its predecessor, BioWare’s next Dragon Age installment is not only a new release in a beloved franchise, but is another launch with the pressure of BioWare’s prior misses; a game fans hope will remind them the old BioWare is still alive today. “Having been in this industry for 25 years, you see hits and misses, and it’s all about building off of those hits and learning from those misses,” BioWare general manager Gary McKay, who’s been with the studio since January 2020, tells me. As McKay gives me a tour of the office, I can’t help but notice how much Anthem is scattered around it. More than Mass Effect, more than Dragon Age, there’s a lot of Anthem - posters, real-life replicas of its various Javelins, wallpaper, and more. Recent BioWare news stories tell of leads and longtime studio veterans laid off and others departing voluntarily. Veilguard’s development practically began with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. When I ask McKay about the tumultuousness of BioWare and how he, as the studio manager, makes the team feel safe in the product it’s developing, he says it’s about centering on the creative vision. “[When] we have that relentless pursuit for quality, and we have passion and people in the right roles, a lot of the other stuff you’re talking about just fades into the background.” That’s a sentiment echoed throughout the team I speak to: Focus on what makes a BioWare game great and let Veilguard speak for itself. Though I had no expectations going in - it’s been 10 years since the last Drag Age, after all, and BioWare has been cagey about showing this game publicly - my expectations have been surpassed. This return to Thedas, the singular continent of the franchise, feels like both a warm welcome for returning fans and an impressive entry point for first-time players. New Age, New Name At the start of each interview, I address a dragon-sized elephant in the room with the game’s leads. What was Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is now Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Why? “These games are reflections of the teams that make them, and as part of that, it means we learn a lot about what the heart and soul of the game really is as we’re developing it,” Veilguard game director Corinne Busche tells me. “We quickly learned and realized that the absolute beating heart of this game is these authentic, diverse companions. And when we took a step back, as we always do, we always check our decisions and make sure they still represent the game we’re trying to build.” Dreadwolf no longer did that, but each member of BioWare I speak to tells me The Veilguard does. And while I was initially abrasive to the change - lore aside, Dreadwolf is simply a cool name - I warmed up to The Veilguard. Solas, a Loki-esque trickster member of the Elven pantheon of gods known as the Dread Wolf, created the Veil long ago while attempting to free the elves from their slave-like status in Thedas. This Veil is a barrier between the magical Fade and Thedas, banishing Elven gods and removing Elven immortality from the world. But players didn’t know that in Inquisition, where he is introduced as a mage ally and companion. However, at the end of Inquisition’s Trespasser DLC, which sets the stage for Veilguard, we learn in a shocking twist that Solas wants to destroy the Veil and restore Elves to their former glory. However, doing so would bring chaos to Thedas, and those who call it home, the people who eventually become The Veilguard, want to stop him. “There’s an analogy I like to use, which is, ‘If you want to carve an elephant out of marble, you just take a piece of marble and remove everything that doesn’t look like an elephant,’” Veilguard creative director John Epler says. “As we were building this game, it became really clear that it was less that we were trying to make The Veilguard and more like The Veilguard was taking shape as we built the game. Solas is still a central figure in it. He’s still a significant character. But really, the focus shifts to the team. “[We] realized Dreadwolf suggests a title focused on a specific individual, whereas The Veilguard, much like Inquisition, focuses more on the team.” Creating Your Rook Veilguard’s character creator is staggeringly rich, with a dizzying number of customizable options. Busche tells me that inclusivity is at the heart of it, noting that she believes everyone can create someone who represents them on-screen. There are four races to choose from when customizing Rook, the new playable lead - Elves, Qunari, Humans, and Dwarves - and hundreds of options to customize your character beyond that. You can select pronouns separately from gender and adjust physical characteristics like height, shoulder width, chest size, glute and bulge size, hip width, how bloodshot your eyes are, how crooked your nose is, and so much more. There must be hundreds of sliders to customize these body proportions and features like skin hue, tone, melanin, and just about anything else you might adjust on a character. Oh, and there’s nudity in Veilguard, too, which I learn firsthand while customizing my Rook. “The technology has finally caught up to our ambition,” Dragon Age series art director Matt Rhodes tells me as we decide on my warrior-class Qunari’s backstory, which affects faction allegiance, in-game dialogue, and reputation standing - we choose the pirate-themed Lords of Fortune. Notably, instead of a warrior class, we could have chosen mage or rogue. All three classes have unique specializations, bespoke skill trees, and special armors, too. And though our Rook is aligned with the Lords of Fortune faction, there are others to choose from including the Grey Wardens, Shadow Dragons, The Mourn Watch, and more. There is some flexibility in playstyle thanks to specializations, but your class largely determines the kind of actions you can perform in combat. “Rook ascends because of competency, not because of a magical McGuffin,” BioWare core lead and Mass effect executive producer Michael Gamble tells me in contrast to Inquisition’s destiny-has-chosen-you-characterization. “Rook is here because they choose to be, and that speaks to the kind of character that we’ve built.” Busche adds, “Someone needs to stop this, and Rook says, ‘I guess that’s me.’” Beyond the on-paper greatness of this character creator, its customizability speaks to something repeated throughout my BioWare visit: Veilguard is a single-player, story-driven RPG. Or in other words, the type of game that made BioWare as storied as it is. McKay tells me the team explored a multiplayer concept early in development before scratching it to get back to BioWare basics. The final game will feature zero multiplayer and no microtransactions. Happy to hear that, I pick our first and last name, then one of four voices, with a pitch shifter for each, too, and we’re off to Minrathous. Exploring Tevinter For The First Time Throughout the Dragon Age series, parts of Thedas are discussed by characters and referenced by lore material but left to the imagination of players as they can’t visit them. Veilguard immediately eschews this, setting its opening prologue mission in Minrathous, the capital of the Tevinter Empire. Frankly, I’m blown away by how good it looks. It’s my first time seeing Veilguard in action and my first look at a Dragon Age game in nearly a decade. Time has treated this series well, and so has technology. Epler, who’s coming up on 17 years at BioWare, acknowledges that the franchise has always been at the will of its engine. Dragon Age: Origins and II’s Eclipse Engine worked well for the time, but today, they show their age. Inquisition was BioWare’s first go at Ea’s proprietary Frostbite engine - mind you, an engine designed for first-person shooters and decidedly not multi-character RPGs - and the team struggled there, too. Epler and Busche agree Veilguard is the first RPG where BioWare feels fully in command of Frostbite and, more generally, its vision for this world. We begin inside a bar. Rook and Varric are looking for Neve Gallus, a detective mage somewhere in Minrathous. The first thing players will do once Veilguard begins is select a dialogue option, something the team says speaks to their vision of a story-forward, choice-driven adventure. After a quick bar brawl cutscene that demonstrates Rook’s capabilities, there’s another dialogue choice, and different symbols here indicate the type of tone you can roll with. There’s a friendly, snarky, and rough-and-tough direct choice, and I later learn of a more romantically inclined “emotional” response. These are the replies that will build relationships with characters, romantic and platonic alike, but you’re welcome to ignore this option. However, your companions can romance each other, so giving someone the cold shoulder might nudge them into the warm embrace of another. We learn Neve is in Dumat Plaza and head into the heart of Minrathous. Rhodes explains BioWare’s philosophy for designing this city harkens back to a quick dialogue from Inquisition’s Dorian Pavus. Upon entering Halamshiral’s Winter Palace, the largest venue in Dragon Age history at that point, Dorian notes that it’s cute, adorable even, alluding to his Tevinter heritage. If Dorian thinks the largest venue in Dragon Age history is cute and adorable, what must the place he’s from be like? “It’s like this,” Rhodes says as we enter Minrathous proper in-game. Minrathous is huge, painted in magical insignia that looks like cyberpunk-inspired neon city signs and brimming with detail. Knowing it’s a city run by mages and built entirely upon magic, Rhodes says the team let its imagination run wild. The result is the most stunning and unique city in the series. Down a wide, winding pathway, there’s a pub with a dozen NPCs - Busche says BioWare used Veilguard’s character creator to make each in-world NPC except for specific characters like recruitable companions - and a smart use of verticality, scaling, and wayfinding to push us toward the main attraction: Solas, attempting to tear down the Veil. All hell is breaking loose. Pride Demons are rampaging through the city. Considering Pride Demons were bosses in prior games, seeing them roaming freely in the prologue of Veilguard speaks to the stakes of this opener. Something I appreciate throughout our short journey through Minrathous to its center below is the cinematography at play. As a Qunari, my character stands tall, and Rhodes says the camera adjusts to ensure larger characters loom over those below. On the flip side, the camera adjusts for dwarves to demonstrate their smaller stature compared to those around them. This, coupled with movie-liked movement through the city as BioWare showcases the chaos happening at the hands of Solas’ Veil-break ritual, creates a cinematic start that excited me, and I’m not even hands-on with the game. Eventually, we reach Neve, who has angered some murderous blood mages, and rescue her from danger. Or rather, help… barely. Neve is quite capable, and her well-acted dialogue highlights that. Together, Varric, returning character Lace Harding, who is helping us stop Solas and is now a companion, Rook, and Neve defeat some demons. They then take on some Venatori Cultists seizing this chaotic opportunity to take over the city and other enemies before making it to Solas’ hideout. As we traverse deeper and deeper into this hideout, more of Solas’ murals appear on the walls, and things get more Elven. Rhodes says this is because you’re symbolically going back in time, as Minrathous is a city built by mages on the bones of what was originally the home of Elves. At the heart of his hideout, we discover Solas’ personal Eluvian. This magical mirror-like structure allows the gang to teleport (and mechanically fast-travel) to Arlathan Forest, where Solas is secretly performing the ritual (while its effects pour out into Minrathous). Here, we encounter a dozen or so demons, which BioWare has fully redesigned on the original premise of these monstrous creatures. Rhodes says they’re creatures of feeling and live and die off the emotions around them. As such, they are just a floating nervous system, push into this world from the Fade, rapidly assembled into bodies out of whatever scraps they find. I won’t spoil the sequence of events here, but we stop Solas’ ritual and seemingly save the world… for now. Rook passes out moments later and wakes up in a dream-like landscape to the voice of none other than Solas. He explains a few drops of Rook’s blood interacted with the ritual, connecting them to the Fade forever. He also says he was attempting to move the Elgar’nan and Ghilan’nain, part of the Evanuris or Elven gods of ancient times, to a new prison because the one he had previously constructed was failing. Unfortunately, Solas is trapped in the Fade by our doing, and these gods are now free. It’s up to Rook to stop them; thus, the stage for our adventure is set. The Veilguard Who’s Who While we learned a lot about returning character but first-time companion Lace Harding, ice mage private detective Neve Gallus, and veil jumper Bellara Lutara, BioWare shared some additional details about other companions Rook will meet later in the game. Davrin is a charming Grey Warden who is also an excellent monster hunter; Emmrich is a member of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch and a necromancer with a skeleton assistant named Manfred; Lucanis is a pragmatic assassin whose bloodline descends from the criminal House of Crows organization; And Taash is a dragon hunter allied with the piratic Lords of Fortune. All seven of these characters adorn this Game Informer issue, with Bellara up front and center in the spotlight. The Lighthouse After their encounter with Solas, Rook wakes up with Harding and Neve in the lair of the Dread Wolf himself, a special magical realm in the Fade called the Lighthouse. It’s a towering structure centered amongst various floating islands. Epler says, much like Skyhold in Inquisition, the Lighthouse is where your team bonds, grows, and prepares for its adventures throughout the campaign. It also becomes more functional and homier as you do. Already, though, it’s a beautifully distraught headquarters for the Veilguard, although they aren’t quite referring to themselves as that just yet. Because it was Solas’ home base of operations, it’s gaudy, with his fresco murals adorning various walls, greenery hanging from above, and hues of purple and touches of gold everywhere. Since it’s in the Fade, a realm of dreams that responds to your world state and emotion, the Lighthouse reflects the chaos and disrepair of the Thedas you were in moments ago. I see a clock symbol over a dialogue icon in the distance, which signals an optional dialogue option. We head there, talk to Neve, select a response to try our hand at flirting, and then head to the dining hall. A plate, a fork and knife, and a drinking chalice are at the end of a massive table. Rhodes says this is both a funny (and sad) look at Solas’ isolated existence and an example of the detail BioWare’s art team has put into Veilguard. “It’s a case of letting you see the story,” he says. “It’s like when you go to a friend's house and see their bedroom for the first time; you get to learn more about them.” From the dining hall, we gather the not-quite-Veilguard in the library, which Busche says in the central area of the Lighthouse and where your party will often regroup and prepare for what’s next. The team decides it must reach the ritual site back in Arlathan Forest, and Busche says I’m missing unique dialogue options here because I’m Qunari; an Elf would have more to say about the Fade due to their connection to it. The same goes for my backstory earlier in Minrathous. If I had picked the Shadow Dragons background, Neve would have recognized me immediately, with unique dialogue. With our next move decided, we head to Solas’ Eluvian to return to Arlathan Forest and the ritual site. However, it’s not fully functional without Solas, and while it returns us to Arlathan Forest, it’s not exactly where we want to go. A few moments later, we’re back in the Arlathan Forest, and just before a demon-infested suit of mechanized armor known as a Sentinel can attack, two new NPCs appear to save us: Strife and Irelin. Harding recognizes them, something Dragon Age comic readers might know about. They’re experts in ancient elven magic and part of the new Veil Jumpers faction. The ensuing cutscene, where we learn Strife and Irelin need help finding someone named Bellara Lutara, is long, with multiple dialogue options. That’s something I’m noticing with Veilguard, too - there’s a heavy emphasis on storytelling and dialogue, and it feels deep and meaty, like a good fantasy novel. BioWare doesn’t shy away from minutes-long cutscenes. Busche says that’s intentional, too. “For Rook, [this story’s about] what does it meant to be a leader,” she says. “You’re defining their leadership style with your choices.” Knowing that Rook is the leader of the Veilguard, I’m excited to see how far this goes. From the sound of it, my team will react to my chosen leadership style in how my relationships play out. That’s demonstrated within the game’s dialogue and a special relationship meter on each companion’s character screen. Redefining Combat Once More Bellara is deep within Arlathan Forest, and following the prolgoue’s events, something is up here. Three rings of massive rocks fly through the air, protecting what appears to be a central fortress. Demon Sentinels plague the surrounding lands, and after loading up a new save, we’re in control of a human mage. Following the trend of prior Dragon Age games, Veilguard has completed the series’ shift from tactical strategy to real-time action, but fret not: a tactical pause-and-play mechanic returns to satiate fans who remember the series’ origins (pun intended). Though I got a taste of combat in the prologue, Veilguard’s drastic departure from all that came before it is even more apparent here. Busche says player complete every swing in real-time, with special care taken to animation swing-through and canceling. There's a dash, a parry, the ability to charge moves, and a completely revamped healing system that allows you to use potions at your discretion by hitting right on the d-pad. You can combo attacks and even “bookmark” combos with a quick dash, which means you can pause a combo’s status with a dash to safety and continue the rest of the combo afterward. It looks even cooler than it sounds. Like any good action game, there is a handful of abilities to customize your kit. And, if you want to maintain that real-time action feel, you can use them on the fly, so long as you take cooldowns into effect. But Veilguard’s pause-and-play gameplay mechanic, similar to Inquisition’s without the floating camera view, lets you bring things to halt for a healthy but optional dose of strategy. In this screen, which essentially pauses the camera and pulls up a flashy combat wheel that highlights you and your companions’ skills, you can choose abilities, queue them up, and strategize with synergies and combos, all while targeting specific enemies. Do what you need to here, let go of the combat wheel, and watch your selections play out. Busche says she uses the combat wheel to dole out her companions’ attacks and abilities while sticking to the real-time action for her player-controlled Rook. On the other hand, Epler says he almost exclusively uses the combat wheel to dish out every ability and combo. Busche says each character will play the same, in that you execute light and heavy attacks with hte same buttons, use abilities with the same buttons, and interact with the combo wheel in the same way, regardless of which class you select. But a sword-and-shield warrior, like we used in the prolgoue, can hip-fire or aim their shield to throw it like Captain America, whereas our human mage uses that same button to throw out magical ranged attacks. The warrior can parry incoming attacks, which can stagger enemies. The rogue gets a larger parry window. Our mage, however, can’t parry at all. Instead, they throw up a shield that blocks incoming attacks automatically so long as you have the mana to sustain it. “What I see from Veilguard is a game that finally bridges the gap,” former Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah, who left BioWare in 2021 before joining the Veilguard team last year as a consultant, tells me. “Uncharitably, previous Dragon Age games got to the realm of ‘combat wasn’t too bad.’ In this game, the combat’s actually fun, but it does keep that thread that’s always been there. You have the focus on Rook, on your character, but still have that control and character coming into the combat experience from the other people in the party.” “This is really the best Dragon Age game that I’ve ever played,” he adds, noting his bias. “This is the one where we get back to our roots of character-driven storytelling, have really fun combat, and aren’t making compromises.” Watching Busche take down sentinels and legions of darkspawn on-screen, I can already sense Veilguard’s combat will likely end up my favorite in the series, although admittedly, as a fan of action games, I’m an easy sell here. It’s flashy, quick, and thanks to different types of health bars, like a greenish-blue one that represents barrier and is taken down most effectively with ranged attacks, a decent amount of strategy, even if you don’t use the pause-and-play combo wheel. Like the rest of the game, too, it’s gorgeous, with sprinkles, droplets, and splashes of magic in each attack our mage unleashes. Though I’m seeing the game run on a powerful PC, which is sure to be the best showcase of Veilguard, Epler tells me the game looks amazing on consoles - he’s been playing it on PlayStation 5 and enjoying it in both its fidelity and performance modes, but I’ll have to take his word for it. Pressing Start The start or pause screen is as important to a good RPG as the game outside the menus. Veilguard’s contains your map, journal, character sheets, skill tree, and a library for lore information. You can cross-compare equipment and equip new gear here for Rook and your companions, build weapon loadouts for quick change-ups mid-combat, and customize you and your party’s abilities and builds via an easy-to-understand skill tree. You won’t find minutiae here, “just real numbers,” Busche says. That means a new unlocked trait might increase damage by 25 percent against armor, but that’s as in-depth as the numbers get. Passive abilities unlock jump attacks and guarantee critical hit opportunities, while abilities add moves like a Wall of Fire to your arsenal (if you’re a mage). As you spec out this skill tree, which is 100 percent bespoke to each class, you’ll work closer to unlocking a specialization, of which there are three for each class, complete with a unique ultimate ability. Busche says BioWare’s philosophy here is “about changing the way you play, not statistical minutiae.” Companion Customization You can advance your bonds by helping companions on their own personal quests and by including them in your party for main quests. Every Relationship Level you rank up, shown on their character sheet, nets you a skill point to spend on them. Busche says the choices you make, what you say to companions, how you help them, and more all matter to their development as characters and party members. And with seven companions, there’s plenty to customize, from bespoke gear to abilities and more. Though each companion has access to five abilities, you can only take three into combat, so it’s important to strategize different combos and synergies within your party. Rhodes says beyond this kind of customizable characterization, each companion has issues, problems, and personal quests to complete. “Bellara has her own story arc that runs parallel to and informs the story path you’re on,” Rhodes says. In Entropy’s Grasp As we progress through the forest and the current “In Entropy’s Grasp” mission, we finally find Bellara. She’s a veil jumper, the first companion you meet and recruit in-game (unlike Neve, who automatically joins), and the centerpiece of this issue’s cover image. Because our mage’s background is Veil Jumper, we get some unique dialogue. Bellara explains we’re all trapped in a Veil Bubble, and there’s no way out once you pass through it. Despite the dire situation, Bellara is bubbly, witty, and charming. “When designing companions, they’re the load-bearing pillars for everything,” Rhodes says. “They’re the face of their faction, and in this case [with Bellara], their entire area of the world. She’s your window into Arlathan Forest.” Rhodes describes her as a sweetheart and nerd for ancient elven artifacts. As such ,she’s dressed more like an academic than a combat expert, although her special arm gauntlet is useful both for tinkering with her environment and taking down enemies. Unlike Neve, who uses ice magic like our Rook and can slow down time with a special ability, Bellara specializes in electricity, and she can also use magic to heal you, something Busche says Dragon Age fans have been desperate to have in a game. Busche says if you don’t direct Neve and Bellara, they’re fully independent and will attack on their own. But synergizing your team will add to the fun and strategy of combat. Bellara’s electric magic is effective against Sentinels, which is great because we currently only have access to ice. However, without Bellara, we could also equip a rune that converts my ice magic, for a brief duration, into electricity to counter the Sentinels. As we progress through Arlathan Forest, we encounter more and more darkspawn. Bellara mentions the darkspawn have never been this far before because the underground Deep Roads, where they usually escape from, aren’t nearby. However, with blighted Elven gods roaming the world, and thanks to Blight’s radiation-like spread, it’s a much bigger threat in Veilguard than in any Dragon Age before it. I continue to soak in the visuals of Veilguard with Arlathan Forest’s elven ruins, dense greenery, and disgusting Blight tentacles and pustules; it’s perhaps the most impressive aspect of my time seeing the game, although everything else is making a strong impression, too. I am frustrated about having to watch the game rather than play it, to be honest. I’m in love with the art style, which is more high fantasy than anything in the series thus far and almost reminiscent of the whimsy of Fable, a welcome reprieve from the recent gritty Game of Thrones trend in fantasy games. Rhodes says that’s the result of the game’s newfound dose of magic. “The use of magic has been an evolution as the series has gone on,” he says. “It’s something we’ve been planning for a while because Solas has been planning all this for a while. In the past, you could hint at cooler magical things in the corner because you couldn’t actually go there, but now we actually can, and it’s fun to showcase that.” Busche, Epler, and Rhodes warn me that Arlathan Forest’s whimsy will starkly contrast to other areas. They promise some grim locations and even grimmer story moments because, without that contrast, everything falls flat. Busche likens it to a “thread of optimism” pulled through otherworldly chaos ravaging Thedas. For now, the spunky and effervescent Bellara is that thread. As we progress deeper into the forest, Bellara spots a floating fortress and thinks the artifact needed to destroy the Veil Bubble is in there. To reach it, though, wem ust remove the floating rock rings, and Bellara’s unique ability, Tinker, can do just that by interacting with a piece of ancient elven technology nearby. Busche says Rook can acquire abilities like Tinker later to complete such tasks in instances where Bellara, for example, isn’t in the party. Bellara must activate three of these in Arlathan Forest to reach the floating castle, and each one we activate brings forth a slew of sentinels, demons, and darkspawn to defeat. Busche does so with ease, showcasing high-level gameplay by adding three stacks of arcane build-up to create an Arcane Bomb on an enemy, which does devastating damage after being hit by a heavy attack. Now, she begins charging a heavy attack on her magical staff, then switches to magical daggers in a second loadout accessed with a quick tap of down on the d-pad to unleash some quick attacks, then back to the staff to charge it some more and unleash a heavy attack. After a few more combat encounters, including one against a sentinel that’s “Frenzied,” which means it hits harder, moves faster, and has more health, we finally reach the center of the temple. Within is a particular artifact known as the Nadas Dirthalen, which Bellara says means “the inevitability of knowledge.” Before we can advance with it, a darkspawn Ogre boss attacks. It hits hard, has plenty of unblockable, red-coded attacks, and a massive shield we must take down first. However, it’s weak to fire, and our new fire staff is perfect for the situation. After taking down this boss in a climactic arena fight, Bellara uses a special crystal to power the artifact and remove it from a pedestal, destroying the Veil Bubble. Then, the Nadas Dirthalen comes alive as an Archive Spirit, but because the crystal used to power it breaks, we learn little about this spirit before it disappears. Fortunately, Bellara thinks she can fix it - fixing broken stuff is kind of her thing, Epler says - so the group heads back to the Veil Jumper camp and, as interested as I am in learning what happens next, the demo ends. It’s clear that even after a few hours with the game’s opening, I’ve seen a nigh negligible amount of game; frustrating but equally as exciting. Don’t Call It An Open World Veilguard is not an open world, even if some of its explorable areas might fee like one. Gamble describes Veilguard’s Thedas as a hub-and-spoke design where “the needs of the story are served by the level design.” A version of Inquisition’s Crossroads, a network of teleporting Eluvians, returns, and it’s how players will traverse across northern Thedas. Instead of a connected open world, players will travel from Eluvian to Eluvian to different stretches of this part of the continent. This allows BioWare to go from places like Minrathous to tropical beaches to Arlathan Forest to grim and gothic areas and elsewhere. Some of these areas are larger and full of secrets and treasures. Others are smaller and more focused on linear storytelling. Arlathan Forest is an example of this, but there are still optional paths and offshoots to explore for loot, healing potion refreshes, and other things. There’s a minimap in each location, though linear levels like “In Entropy’s Grasp” won’t have the fog of war that disappears as you explore like some of Veilguard’s bigger locations. Regardless, BioWare says Veilguard has the largest number of diverse biomes in series history. Dragon’s Delight With a 10-hour day at BioWare behind me after hours of demo gameplay and interviews with the leads, I’m acutely aware of my favorite part of video games: the surprises. I dabbled with Origins and II and put nearly 50 hours into Inquisition, but any familiarity with the series the latter gave me had long since subsided over the past decade. I wanted to be excited about the next Dragon Age as I viewed each teaser and trailer, but other than seeing the words “Dragon Age,” I felt little. Without gameplay, without a proper look at the actual game we’ll all be playing this fall, I struggled to remember why Inquisition sucked me in 10 years ago. This trip reminded me. Dragon Age, much like the Thedas of Veilguard, lives in the uncertainty: The turbulence of BioWare’s recent release history and the lessons learned from it, the drastic changes to each Dragon Age’s combat, the mystery of its narrative, and the implications of its lore. It’s all a part of the wider Dragon Age story and why this studio keeps returning to this world. It’s been a fertile franchise for experimentation. While Veilguard is attempting to branch out in unique ways, it feels less like new soil and more like the harvest BioWare has been trying to cultivate since 2009, and I’m surprised by that. I’m additionally surprised, in retrospect, how numb I’ve been to the game before this. I’m surprised by BioWare’s command over EA’s notoriously difficult Frostbite engine to create its prettiest game yet. I’m surprised by this series’ 15-year transition from tactical strategy to action-forward combat. I’m surprised by how much narrative thought the team has poured into these characters, even for BioWare. Perhaps having no expectations will do that to you. #da4#dragon age veilguard#datv#da:v#da:tv#dragon age#dragon age 4#da: veilguard 154 notes

theyhavetakenovermylife · 3 months ago Text A New World: part 7 Bayverse!Leonardo x reader Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 Part 4 Part 5 Part 6/ Part 8 A/N: Before I start packing for my mama’s, I thought I would give you a little something to enjoy yourselves with until I’m back, so here you go💙 Leo is 25, reader is 22 - 23. Warnings: Hypothetical situation with brain injury, awkward flirting for information? The next day (Y/N) did exactly as she told Leonardo she would do, and went down to the comic book store. The store she had just visited yesterday. That morning (Y/N) and Leo eat breakfast together, with the silence almost as thick as yesterday. However, this time it wasn’t as strange or as uncomfortable. There just wasn’t anything to say. Just silence with no strange look. Leo had a lot to think about from last night, his mind still running with the flashes of himself in different universes. Different universes - he still couldn’t believe it. Maybe he should pinch himself, just to make sure that he wasn’t dreaming. Just like he had pretty much been mentally pinching himself over and over again, ever since he first got here. Maybe this is what happens when you hit your head against the road, after you’ve been flung off the top of a skyscraper. Maybe he was on a stretcher with Donatello looking over him, doing his best to keep his vitals stable. Maybe he was in the needle room right now, and the girl before him was nothing but a figment of his own imagination. Maybe he had made up the whole thing about different dimensions, living through a fever dream while his body was trying its absolutely best to keep him alive. Or maybe this was reality. Maybe this was all true. The multiverse was real, and here he was nothing but a fictional character in another world. It still had him baffled, unsure of his feelings. And for once, Leo felt like he didn’t have full control of himself nor his surroundings. Whatever was going to happen was all out of his hands. Though Leonardo didn’t speak much that morning, he flashed (Y/N) a few smiles whenever he noticed her looking at him. Which were many times. Just like Leo had many thoughts roaming his head, so had she. Just like he had a hard time getting to grips with the reality of what was happening, she was still trying to convince herself that all of this was real. That the ninja turtle Leonardo - not just any version of Leonardo, but the Bayverse version - was sitting at her dining table, eating the breakfast she had made for him. That was… that was still being processed. When (Y/N) got ready to leave, Leo sat himself back in the living room, staring at the stack of DVD’s in front of him, tempting him once more. The thought of him, across several different dimensions, still tickled something inside of him. A curiosity that Leo just couldn’t let to rest. So many years of training to control himself, and now Leo found himself itching to get a further look at the DVD’s in front of him. But was that a smart idea? Leo couldn’t help but wonder, if maybe it would do more harm than use. But he just couldn’t help that unshakeable curiosity that kept growing within him. So when (Y/N) then called out that she was leaving, followed by the sound of the front door closing and locking, Leo quickly grabbed a hold of the nearest DVD, before making his way towards the DVD player. Maybe he should settle his continued curiosity while he was alone… What else was he supposed to spend his time doing? — (Y/N) followed the route she used yesterday, until she found herself standing out in front of the comic book store, the large glass doors towering above her, with the windows showcasing the several different action figures and franchises sold within. Marvel, DC, Tintin, Asterix and Obelix, TMNT and much more. This place had become her second home at this point. A familiar place that seemed to always bring her comfort. But this time, the comfort was replaced by a slight nervousness, her heartbeat in the bottom of her throat, as she thought how she was going to go about the whole thing. (Y/N) pushed open the glass doors before walking into the shop, happy to see that nobody batted an eye at her entering. They never did, so she wasnøt sure why today would be any different. Not even the clerk sitting behind the counter. He was too busy fighting to stay awake in his chair to even notice anything. His glasses sliding further and further down his nose with every slow nod of his head. Yet he might be the help she needed… “Heeeeey”, (Y/N) said as she walked up to the tired man at the counter, julting him awake. He shot her a confused yet sleepy look, but never moved from his resting position in his chair behind the counter. “Hello?”, he answered, looking very confused as if he wasn’t on the job. “So, I have this very strange question from a friend, who is really into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but he is - you know - very much like Leo - if that makes sense - and doesn’t really like to ask for help”, (Y/N) said, the man behind the counters expression only getting more confused. “He doesn’t even know I’m doing this for him”, she smiled, trying her hardest to sound natural about it. “He wants to know, if there ever has been a time where the turtles have been able to travel through dimensions, without the help of a second party?” The guy behind the count stared at her for a minute, before finally moving from his chair, leaning against the counter with a small smile, sounding as tired as ever. “Listen here, Sweetpea, you don’t have to lie, I know what you’re doing”, he said, pushing his glasses further up his nose. (Y/N) felt her heart jump from the bottom of her throat to the very top, the cold running down her back. There was no way he knew. He couldn’t know. There was just no way he could know she had one of the mutant turtles hiding in her apartment. “You don’t have to lie about a friend. There is nothing wrong with wanting a nice friendly discussion with another nerd. Even for a good looking girl like you”, he finished with a tired smug smile. Well, if that was the way (Y/N) was going to get some answers, then that was the way. Even if it was a little strange. “You got me”, she said, playing into it. “I’m just still not used to talking about it with anybody out in the open”. “I figured”, the guy said with the same smug smile. “I’ve seen you walk around in here so many times, yet rarely buy anything. And I tell you, it is not hard to notice when beauty walks through those doors”. Okay. (Y/N) wasn’t going to lie, that last part was a little weird. “So what did you want to ask about again?” “Well, I’ve kind of wondered, if there ever has been a time, where the TMNT could travel through dimensions without the help of Leo’s sword in ROTTMNT, or any other beings from ROTTMNT for that matter, Krang, Shredder, the Daimyo's son and Draco, Renet, that time guy from 2003, professor Honeycutt, any alien race, master Splinter and the battle Nexus, the ninja tribunal, or that weird thing April’s uncle had in the 2003 series?” The guy behind the counter stood for a minute, processing the big ramble of words that just had come out of her mouth. He looked up, brows close together, thinking. Like really thinking, as if he knew exactly what (Y/N) was talking about, before finally looking back at her. “Not that I’m aware of, no”. (Y/N) sighed, looking down at her feet. “Great…” How were you going to help Leo now? “Well, if you want, I can look into it for you”, the guy said. “There’s probably something I have overlooked”. “What? Really? Is that a service you provide?” “For the right price, we do”, the guy smiled while looking something up on his computer. “What’s the price?” “Well, according to my calendar, a date with me next friday”. Oh god. Flirting for information was one thing, but this was not something (Y/N) was interested in doing. “You know what?”, (Y/N) said while taking a few steps backwards towards the door, continuously throwing glances towards it. “I think my friend might actually know the answer after all”. And with those words, she was out the door. “Okay, but if you change your mind, you know where you can find me!”, he yelled after her as she left, watching as she disappeared beyond the glass. #tmnt#teenage mutant ninja turtles#tmnt leonardo#tmnt leo#tmnt x reader#tmnt leo x reader#tmnt leonardo x reader#tmnt bayverse#tmnt bayverse x reader#tmnt bayverse leo#tmnt bayverse leo x reader#tmnt bayverse leonardo#tmnt bayverse leonardo x reader#bayverse tmnt#bayverse tmnt x reader#bayverse turtles#bayverse turtles x reader#bayverse leo#bayverse leo x reader#bayverse leonardo#bayverse leonardo x reader#tmnt oc#tmnt bayverse oc 68 notes

the-mercurial-star-o-vesper · 15 days ago Text I know a lot of the later series want to put a more serious spin on the Autobot-Decepticon conflict. And I get it, favorite franchise gets nuance when you add some world-building rules here and some hardy expectations there. And Gen1, well... Gen1 is pretty much a TV form of "Name-your-clickbait-content-farm". Has a large cast, produced rapidly, they will do anything at any given episode (Bumblebee plays a random Arcade game, Megatron tries to drill into the earth, Starscream tries to send the Earth into the sun, TIMETRAVEL, King Arthur's Court--), you name it, its a Gen1 episode. ... But if you drop the more outrageous elements, do you know the kind of Gold Mine, that Gen 1 was and is? Especially if you brought in the Movie as a predetermined thing--and not just a "we need to use the budget to slap something into theatres for new toy sales--I KNOW LET'S COPY STAR WARS but GRIMDARK." Now, we know the real reason why Gen 1 is no more deeper than a plastic kid's pool. They needed an episodic series to get interest and sell toys, and its a cheap clickbait-content-farm series, so everything must be short-term memory Episodic. There is no real long term plot, and no matter what stakes occur per episode, it is only contained to that episode. Megatron is the Saturday Morning Supervillain and the Comic Book Tyrant, Soundwave will always be Loyal, Starscream will always come to blows with Megatron, Optimus is the Dad, Ironhide is the Sarge--its a 2D cartoon with 2D characters in a 2D world with 2D stakes (and prolly at one point, Steaks). Even post film, Season 3 fell flat, because the attempted "War has Serious Consequences" the film had doesn't work when the per-series really was a Saturday-Morning-2D cartoon. (Like the whole premise of Season 3 is defeated by "Ultimate Doom" a mid-Season 1 3-parter that involved TELEPORTING CYBERTRON TO EARTH'S ATMOSPHERE and ENSLAVING THE HUMAN SPECIES and causing untold Damage.. that got immediately fixed post parter. Frankly, the status quo kinda proved that no, your Super Duper Serious War wasn't and your new Super Dark Backstory Isn't. ) But let's make this fun. Let's have a thought about what gold we can get from this mine, with what salvageable elements it has. ( obviously, there's gold, because otherwise, Transformers wouldn't have survived the 80s--I'm just saying, there's more. ) Consider. Look, with the fact that the series started with the flight from Cyberton--Megatron won. He has the planet. If he needs resources, he can literally just, convert natural force into it, all green economic like. Pick a planet and sit on it. Easy stuff. We could say that he's going after the Autobots for revenge, but if that's the case, how come he keeps letting them go? Like, this is a billions-aged warlord who won an entire planet, he knows how to slay his enemies. He also is creative and clever with his plans, always something new, always a step ahead. He could end this at any point. But he just keeps letting the Autobots go. After That Very Certain Definitely There Point, one comes to the understanding that... he doesn't actually want to kill the Autobots. He doesn't want to destroy Optimus. ( Many series try to explain this retroactively: "Oh its Vengeance!" "Oh he needs the Matrix!" "Oh Earth is the first conquest!" ) But let's face it. No he doesn't. He either doesn't want this to end, or simply, has so much momentum, that he doesn't know what to do with it. So every plan is just, a delay. A purposeful series of contrivance, because he Doesn't want to do this anymore, but has no idea how to stop it without everything falling apart and resulting in a far worse status for Cybertronians. Starscream is second in command. You may wonder, why Megatron would keep someone like Starscream? Because Starscream exemplifies what being a Decepticon is. Ruthless, plotting, being clever--but at the same time, upholding the Decepticon militant hierarchy. if Starscream wanted power and an outright Rebellion--he would have had it by now. We could say that the reason it fails is because of impatience and impertinence--but let's face it, as many series pointed out, if that were the case, Megatron would have slagged this afthole by now. So the truth we can conclude? This is what Megatron actually wants. This is the example of what being a Decepticon is. While most episodes involve Starscream being scheming, there are plenty more where he isn't, he's just, sassy and snarky. There's plenty of episodes where he cowers, but just as many where he fights. This translates as someone who sees the odds and picks his battles. But the worst thing about it all is that... While plenty of Starscream's "usurpations" are fairly false and just, doing the job, he is starting to get actually mutinous. Because he knows that Megatron is Stalling, and its driving him insane, turning fulfilling expectations of a Decepticon Second into real murderous intent. It goes down like "Dude, what're you DOING!? We won! Why are we even HERE!?" Soundwave is basically the Solid Snake of transformers. I don't know what Megatron did to get SolidSoundSnakeWave to follow him, but it must've involved dismantling all the nukes on Cybertron and defeating the Cybertronian Patriots... and maybe killing Liquid Wave? The point is, is that, if Megatron wanted to end the Autobots, he'd just send Soundwave in and it'd be done. It'd probably look like a Metal Gear game the entire time. "Lord Megatron, I've infiltrated Outer Arc Heaven" "Good work, SnakeWave, now do you remember the basics of CQC" And the only way I'd see that SnakeWave here wouldn't have suggest it, is because he's with Megatron on this one--he doesn't actually want to end the Autobots either and he's just as unsure about what to do next. They won, and now there's nothing left now. And this is the point in the Metal Gear Transformer series where SnakeWave walks into the Cybertronian Alaskan Wilderness until next game, except he can't even do that. Now, he has to avoid trying to philosophize about war and life's meaning around a bunch of Decepticons. Shockwave is far to busy trying to fix Cybertron and deal with mass Famine and Planetary Innertness to worry about whatever the hell a bunch of Exiles are doing. And if he was actually worried, and could possibly worry, he would've invented the T-(Cog) Virus and recreated Resident Evil in Cybertron Racoon City by this point. And uh, maybe scream "CHRIISSSS" a lot. Optimus and Autobots are making friends and getting attached to the earth, because they're in exile, they're on the run, this is the new Home now. They're going to be friendly with the locals, because all the Autobots gotta go somewhere, and this is as good a place as any. Except Uh-Oh heRE COMES MEGATRON-- And the fighting starts over again, because they don't want their new friends dead, but damn this conflict has been going on for how long? Billions of years? Oh yeah, everyone's exhaustion is so old and deep, its fossilized and can be carbondated. Until it reaches the Movie, and that's when the real End crashes down. Megatron decides that, y'know what, I do actually need to end this, and things suddenly become that much more deadly. People die, he finally takes out Optimus, but Starscream, now fed up, does get him killed. Soundwave can't save him, because otherwise, Soundwave will end up out there with him. And he meets the Ancient Cannibal, the world-eater, --the tranformer version of "Saturn devours his children", Unicron. This is the part where the Autobots and the Decepticons actually do end. Those Autobots in exile return to a nearly destroyed Cybertron, those Decepticons that survived Earth and Unicron? End up in a barren wasteland, little more than bandits. Megatron is reformatted into Galvatron, who becomes a mad man. And the enemy of the past returns to reclaim. Frankly, for as much "hope" as the finale tries? This did not end well. You could make a commentary about eternal war, and how people change. It doesn't stop the fact that Transformers Gen 1, effectively ends with being the alien-robot equivalency of the Fallout series. There's a "War Never Changes" thing somewhere in here. #transformers#transformers gen 1#megatron#soundwave#starscream#shockwave#optimus prime#consideration#analysis 26 notes

ninoisntluka · 2 months ago Note

#asks#ave mujica#bang dream 10 notes But while those other games are free to play—and rely on microtransactions to make money—Concord cost $40 up front. “It's just very difficult to break into competitive multiplayer games [and] displace the existing top titles,” says Simon Carless, an industry analyst who publishes the GameDiscoverCo newsletter. “These are the kind of titles that players socialize with their friends in, and they're often not motivated to switch games.” Sony hasn’t revealed how many copies of Concord sold between August 23 and September 3, but the number of active PC players on the Steam platform peaked at just 697 on launch day. That’s abysmally low for a major release that spent eight years in development; Sony’s previous live-service game, Helldivers 2, had over 155,000 players on its first day, back in February, and later peaked at 458,709. Helldivers 2, though, was a breakout hit that already had an established fanbase. Concord, on the other hand, was a brand-new franchise that didn’t get much of a marketing push and drew the ire of “anti-woke” snivelers who complained about the game’s use of pronouns on its character selection screen. “For big companies, it's difficult to work out what bets—and how large bets—you should make,” says Carless. “Some of the corporate overexuberance during Covid and low interest rates has meant that large companies overextended, and the pullback has been—and is going to be—painful.” Over the past 20 years, the brutal blockbuster-or-bust mentality of Silicon Valley startups has spread to executives across the entertainment industry. Movies with $100 million production budgets are considered dead on arrival after a bad opening weekend and are quickly ripped from theaters. TV series are canceled after failing to meet undisclosed performance metrics in their first seasons. Now, the quick death of Concord, which officially went offline today, points to a similar mindset in the video game industry that could kill creativity, reduce jobs, and shutter entire studios. “If you have a stable parent company with a balanced set of single-player and [live-service] releases, you should be in decent shape,” says Carless. But “the middle of the market is disintegrating. The games industry is deprofessionalizing in many ways; games as a stable profession will be tricky for many people in high-GDP countries.” If studio C-suites keep cutting all the buds that don’t instantly blossom, the golden age of gaming of the 2020s—a mix of AAA blockbusters like Elden Ring, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Baldur’s Gate 3, alongside smaller-budget gems like Tunic, Chants of Sennar, and the reimagining of 1997’s Riven—could already be over. “I think innovation is more likely to come from smaller companies with lower budgets that are happier to take risks,” says Piers Harding-Rolls, who leads the games research team at Ampere Analysis. “This has really been true for many years, but the current commercial environment makes that truer than ever.” Still, even the future of indies is uncertain and may be somewhat dependent on funding efforts like Innersloth’s Outersloth initiative. Concord may have gotten off to a slow start with gamers (most of whom hadn’t heard of it yet) and critics (who didn’t love the initial character designs), but the same could be said of Elder Scrolls Online, which has since made more than $2 billion, or the Destiny franchise, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, or No Man’s Sky, which has become a cult classic. If those games were released now, would they survive longer than Concord did—longer than the lifespan of a honeybee? The answer lies with the most ruthless beekeepers in the industry, and all they care about is the honey. 17 notes · View notes

#the sims mysteries#simblr#sims#the sims#sims community#the sims community#sims 4#sims4#the sims 4#ts4#ts4 simblr#sims 2#sims2#the sims 2#ts2#ts2 simblr#sims 3#sims3#the sims 3#ts3#ts3 simblr 34 notes

zzthekaiju · 30 days ago Text THE GREAT MONSTER HUNTER RANKING! Part 3 For this part, we're finally starting to look at the bulk of MH's monsters, the Wyverns. To start, the ones that bear the closest relation/resemblance to birds. In truth, they are divided into two sub-categories: the Theropod Bird Wyverns, and the True Bird Wyverns. Little side-note before I go on, but one thing I've always found to be a little amusing is how almost every big monster is called a "Wyvern", despite most not looking anything the typical image of winged dragons with only wings and legs. My theory is that because Wyverns have only four limbs, so do all the monsters here named after them. Makes sense, right? We'll look at the first one now. To sum up, these are basically raptors. No strings attached, these are big, JP-style raptors. Since this is a fantasy world, I'm more than willing to let some paleo-inaccuracy slide (though this franchise has ways of surprising me pleasantly). That said, I believe it was a major power move to label the most raptor-like of monsters as birds back during the time when there were still people in furious denial about real-life prehistoric raptors being the most bird-like of dinosaurs. The Theropod Bird Wyverns: "Get 'em, boys!" Most of the Theropod Bird Wyverns all operate the same. A bunch of small raptors led by a really big one. And the hilarious thing is, the smaller raptors don’t do jack diddly squat to impede any hunter who has even the slightest idea of what they’re doing. The beginner hunters they’re meant to fight could literally pretend the minions don’t exist and it wouldn’t make much of a difference. Still, it’s nice as a part of their ecology, so I let it slide. ANYWAY, the first one is the Velocidrome and its underlings, the Velociprey. For a starter, I love it mainly for its color scheme. The bright hues, especially the blood-orange claws, contrasting with the black stripes make this a visual treat, and there's something intriguing about how its hands are shaped almost like demonic rakes. Impressive for the first “large” monster ever fought in the franchise. 8/10. (Coughing up sand) "Get 'em, boys!" The Gendrome and its Genprey are the desert raptors, and they're not quite as interesting visually as their inland relatives. They fight by inflicting paralysis via their long fangs. Cool, but those fangs kinda make it look like they're wearing a mustache from a distance. Just not my thing, these guys are, especially when there are more interesting alternatives. 5/10. "GeT 'Em bOys!" Now here's a monster that got beaten with the ugly stick one too many times. The Iodrome and the Ioprey occupy the swamplands, and they've got some rather unusual designs to match their supposedly unpleasant abode. With heads shaped like hatchets and the ability to spit poison, they're definitely memorable for just how weird they are compared to their compatriots. Oh, and despite having to keep moist most of the time, they can inhabit volcanoes for some reason. Maybe that fact about the moistness is more of a "because they can" thing. I dunno, they just look so sickly, it's hard to look at them. But points for standing out in a crowd. 6/10. "Assault the others, compatriots." Giadrome is just a re-skinned Velocidrome with ice powers. Not impressed. 2/10. "Tear 'em up, guys!" The Great Jaggi marks a turning point in these types of monster. The Dromes all but got replaced by these bulkier, almost deadlier breeds. This guy may not be as vibrant as the Velocidrome he replaced, but he's a standout for just how much abuse his kind keeps inviting upon itself. Jaggi are described as being to larger monsters what chihuahuas are to bigger dogs. In that they will bark and taunt anything and anyone with no heed to the consequences. That might explain why Jaggis were such a punching bag in the series for the longest time, to the point where they've all but retired the big one while the little ones remain. It's a shame, as I like that streak of white hair and the very clearly JP Dilophosaurus-inspired frill on its head. Bring back the Great Jaggi, Capcom! He's a boisterous weakling, but he's our boisterous weakling! 7/10. "Shhh...tear 'em up, guys." On the flipside, the Great Baggi and the next Bird Wyvern here managed to escape being stuck in previous generations. Though if I'm being honest, looks aren't what make the Baggi neat. Don't get me wrong, it's a nice design with that horn almost looking like a pompadour haircut, but their trump card is the power in their spit. You see, it contains a sort of sleeping agent that makes its prey drowsy and unable to fight back. So the Baggi's prey could be peacefully sleeping as it's ripped limb from limb by the predator and its underlings. That's all kinds of messed up! Thankfully, it doesn't do enough to down a hunter that badly, but it sure is something to think about. 6/10. "TEaR 'Em uP, gUYs!" Just as the Iodrome was the resident raptor swamp freak, so too is the Great Wroggi. I'll admit, I'm a little put-off by the weird almost pig-like snout it has on top of its bloated neck sac that helps it produce the poisonous gasses it lobs at foes. But I like how its skin looks like that of a frog's, and I don't know if anyone's pointed this out, but I find myself fascinated by how its tails is shaped like that of a leaf. Just a neat little detail that goes a long way. 7/10. "Aye, let's tear 'em up, party dudes!" Because Great Jaggi got put on sabbatical, his replacement was the equally powerful (not saying much) Great Maccao. However, unlike the Jaggi, it's no team player, as these raptors are cowardly in nature and will often abandon one another if the going gets tough. That already means the Jaggi has one over them. Then again, I admire how their designs bring to mind how raptors were very much feathered, and it makes for some gorgeous plumage. Plus, I like how they fight by balancing on their tails and kicking like a reptilian kangaroo. It makes for a frantic and interesting fight. Still, I'll take the foolish resolve of the Jaggi over the good-looking cowardice of the Maccao. 6/10. "Mine, mine, mine, mine, mine-" Monster Hunter: World all but replaced the Theropod Bird Wyvern's signature mob tactics most likely due to giving that strategy to some Fanged Wyverns instead. So, the two new ones introduced go at it solo. The Kulu-Ya-Ku is notable for just how...well, it's got the head of a dodo bird, what do you want me to say? This thing isn't intimidating in the slightest. And it isn't supposed to be. This overgrown plucked turkey spends most of its time using its specially-designed hands to grab and run off with eggs, like how many used to perceive the Oviraptor of real-life prehistory. What's amusing is that if one attacks the arms while it's holding an object, it will comically drop it to the ground and break whatever it was holding, be it an egg or even pots and rocks it attacks the hunter with. Points for having character over my preferred aesthetics. 6/10. And yes, I'm aware of that one incident in which one got its hands on a crystal from FF:XIV. The sheer absurdity of seeing this joke of a Wyvern get that big and one-shot HR hunters was certainly an experience. "SOLAR FLARE!" Another far less funny solo Bird Wyvern is the Tzizi-Ya-Ku. It has the same build, except it has a darker color scheme, and it's head looks like a perpetually angry Dilophosaurus. But then there's its trump card, a pair of fish-like fins that open up and literally flashblind any creature unlucky enough to be in its way. This works on hunters and even large monsters, which makes them accidentally helpful on several occasions. It's a fun design overall, and a pretty amusing gameplay feature when it's not trying to flashbang you. 8/10. "Karera o hikisaite kudasai, min'na!" Monster Hunter: Rise would see a return to the pack-hunting Bird Wyverns in the form of the Great Izuchi. Already, we have ourselves a banger, with a raptor covered in feather-like fur and with a head not unlike the cunning weasel it's based off of. Yes, this monster is based on a Japanese weasel of myth known as the Kamaitachi. The catch is that this Yokai weasel was said to wield scythes on its feet to cut travelers with. It was a means of explaining the cutting pain of cold winds in the mountains, but here, it's better explained by the blade-like end of the Izuchi's tail. And it can swing that blade around to the point where you almost forget that it's meant to be a beginner's monster. But being a beginner monster doesn't take away from how neat it is. 8/10. "Gwaaaaaahhhhh....!" The Sunbreak expansion of Rise would give us a new Bird Wyvern...with no leader. Which is a shame, because the Boggi have so much charm put into them! If you couldn't tell by the big ears and manic expressions, they're basically goblins if they were also raptors. But alas, they're relegated to common small enemies, with no Great Boggi in sight. But why not?! I can't get enough of the little guys' dopey expressions, imagine what a bigger one would look like! Either way, show these obscure buggers some love, why don't you? 7.5/10. Now that we've seen the Theropods, we can now move on to the second type of Bird Wyvern, the ones that actually try to look and act like birds, that is. The True Bird Wyverns: "You think I'm funny? Thanks!" Admittedly, the first "True Bird Wyvern" only looks like a bird thanks to its head. Other than that, The Yian-Kut-Ku looks like a typical Wyvern. Though by typical, we mean "kinda goofy". That head looks like a mix between a parrot and a pelican, complete with big frill "ears". Actually, it kinda looks like the sort of thing that would pop up in a bestiary of medieval beasts. And that's what makes it so charming, on top of having a vibrant color scheme. I also like how its head is shaped like that specifically because it can swallow Konchus even when they're rolled up. 7/10. "You think I'm funny? HOW DO YOU THINK I'M FUNNY?!" On the other hand, the Yian-Kut-Ku has a larger, and far less approachable cousin. The Yian Garuga feels like what would happen if its smaller kin got sick and tired of being the butt of everyone's jokes, and became as edgy and vicious as possible. You'd think that'd make it several steps up for me, but it sort of loses the scrappy charm of the Yian-Kut-Ku in the process. Still, you got to admire this thing's tenacity. It's so ill-tempered and bloodthirsty, it'll attack monsters many times its size and still be able to walk out of the fight if it can't win. Plus, it's got a metallic-sounding roar that can stun said large monsters too. So yeah, a bit on the edgy side, but at least this guy wears that on its sleeve. 7.5/10. "Gobble, gobble, mofo" Gypceros is...well, he's not winning any popularity contests soon. For one thing, the more you learn about its design, the worse it gets. It's skin is made of a material similar to rubber, it's tail can extend like a worm somehow, and it loves nothing more than to blind prey with the odd hammer-like head crest on its unfathomably stupid face. Oh, and in previous generations, it could rob you of items. And to top off this living pile of spite and unease, its favorite trick is to pretend to be dead near the end of its fight, only to spring to life and hit hard. So yeah, not a big fan of this oversized plucked turkey. As far as I'm concerned, they belong in a Nerscylla's wardrobe. 3/10. "Could someone help me out here? I got lost." Hypnocatrice is an odd case. It's actually an immigrant from the MMO Monster Hunter: Frontier. But it somehow got to be in Freedom Unite...and that's it. It's a shame too, because out of all the Bird Wyverns, this one might actually be the most bird-like. With a head like a stork and some pretty feather patterns, Hypno here certainly catches the eye. But other than that, there's nothing terribly special about it, other than its pacifistic attitude and the ability to lob drowsiness-inducing spit. It has its fans, and I don't blame them. After all, absence makes any being seem more appealing. 5.5/10. "NOOT NOOT!" Now here's one of the more OUT THERE Bird Wyverns! Qurupeco is just the right blend of intriguing and ridiculous I look for in early-game monsters. It has some of the prettiest plumage out of this monster type, with pretty greens, blues, and red adorning its body. It also looks like a cross between a duck, a pterosaur, and as you might have noticed from that large red throat sac, a frigate bird. But that sac isn't just for attracting mates. The Qurupeco's ace in the hole is the ability to mimic other bigger monsters' sounds, and amplify them with that sac and the odd trumpet-like thing at the top of its beak. And rather infamously, its bag of tricks includes the call of the dreaded Deviljho (which, nine times out of ten, screws over both it AND the hunter it sicced the monstrous pickle on). But without its backup ability, it still has some other cool moves, like the combustible mucus it can spit at foes, or cover its flint-like wing-claws with so that they create a small explosion when slammed together. My God, what is this thing doing stuck in the third generation?! It's flowing with vibrancy and creativity! Bring it back, Capcom! I don't care if it summons a monster leagues above my ability. I can take it (I most definitely cannot)! 8.5/10. "Wenk, wenk." Yeah, Gargwa are labeled as True Bird Wyverns, but they're not large monsters. If anything, they exist to serve the same purpose as everything in the Herbivore type of monster. That being tasty canon fodder for everything around them. That's not to say they aren't appealing, being comically round emu-geese. I like them, they look like something from a fantastical fountain park. 6/10. "They kicked me out of Ga'Hoole, said my magic act was...too intense. What do they know?!" So it seems that anytime we get a new True Bird Wyvern, the designers at Capcom pull out all the stops to make it as unique as possible. Thus, we now have our first owl-based monster. And about time, too. Owls have massive potential as monster designs. The Malfestio here just has so much presence. You can't tell from the image, but the insides of its wings are so such beautiful shades of blue...with a dark secret. You see, this jester-like owl has the unique ability to inflict the Confusion status ailment with the scales on its wings that dissipate into a golden mist with enough force...which it then can blow straight at you. Getting hit by this causes the controls to invert for a while. That's really neat, and makes for a unique fight! Plus, it's a man-sized owl. That's just cool. 8/10. "Oogly boogly!!!" At first, one might be put off by a name that sounds like "pukey pukey", especially when you learn that this thing vomits globs of poison (and fires it out of the tip of its tail). But the Pukei Pukei more than makes up for it by being a very pretty, if somewhat bizarre, bird. Okay, "bird" is stretching it a bit, but this is the same type that invited the Gypceros in. At least this one has feathers. The fact that it combines those features with those seen in geckos only adds to the neat factor. While its tendency to attack smaller monsters while running from bigger ones paints it in a sort of bully image, a certain crossover event quest from World shows that they're not all that bad. 7.5/10. "Wings of - thwack!-regret!" Rise is one of my favorite inductions in this franchise mostly because a lot of the newcomers wear their mythological inspirations on their sleeves. In this case, the Aknosom is based on the Karakasa, a living parasol with a face and one leg to hop on. This beast's intro cutscene does just that (though why is unclear), and it adds a boatload of charm. Aside from that one stance, the wings are designed to look just like an umbrella, and if you look closely, the center of its vibrant head-frill looks an awful lot like an eye. This is on top of just being so unique as a monster based on a Japanese crane. The only reason I don't rank it higher is because I'm a little put off by how it has a distinct lack of body feathers, giving it an unsettlingly naked look (or, based on its fire powers, that of a burnt chicken). Still, it's a winner in my book! 8/10. And there go the Bird Wyverns! Next up, the stars of the franchise known as the Flying Wyverns! Index: Herbivores Neopterons, Carapaceans, Temnocerans Bird Wyverns Flying Wyverns Piscine Wyverns, Amphibians, Leviathans Brute Wyverns Fanged Beasts, Fanged Wyverns Elder Dragons #monster hunter#monhun#monster hunter world#monster hunter rise#monster hunter wilds#ramblings 14 notes · View notes

#south park filler guide#south park#stan marsh#kyle broflovski#kenny mccormick#butters stotch#eric cartman#mr hankey#satan#saddam hussein#shelley marsh#shelly marsh#pip pirrip#pip pirrup#sp dougie#tweek tweak#craig tucker#herbert garrison#mr garrison 27 notes S3E1 Rainforest Shmainforest is LORE It's a great episode for developing the characters to be written more consistent, which will be a general trend in this season compared to the last one, however Kelly disappearing after this episode really doesn't help this one cement itself in the long run, however Craig's small scene and character introduction gives some context why Eric considers him the baddest boy in school a few episodes later, but that isn't needed. S3E2 Spontaneous Combustion is FILLER Randy's early spotlight episode, it's fun and great, again, but nothing carries over from this one. S3E3 The Succubus is FILLER So Eric now has Kenny's eyes? Anyway, that conflict wasn't introduced until now, and any other conflict introduced here gets an instant resolution. S3E4 Jakovasaurs is FILLER It's a fine spotlight episode for Mayor McDaniels and a largely unimpressive episode for a lot of other reasons, that doesn't ever influence anything. S3E5 Tweek vs. Craig is CANON Of course this one is canon! We learn more about how Kenny is aware of his deaths, fan-favorite ship Richard Adler and Pam Brady is introduced and Eric Cartman learns sumo from a grand master which all will be important later! And also some background kids get into a conflict or something. South Park the Movie 1: Bigger, Longer and Uncut is CANON And not only is it canon, I hereby present you it in its true placement for anyone who didn't know when to watch it. Stan character development and romance with Saddam, more on Kenny and death, Sheila starts M.A.C., overall big events that will be influental to a lot of later episodes. S3E6 Sexual Harrassment Panda is FILLER Matt and Trey have no memory of making this episode. Neither do we have any memory of it minutes after watching it. S3E7 Cat Orgy is CANON Because of course, the Meteor Shower arc is a big thing, Shelley's boyfriend Skyler will go on to form a band called Lords of the Underworld. This one also explains where Shelley and Eric were while... S3E8 Two Guys Naked in a Hot Tub is CANON Stan had to befriend Butters. Also we learn of Dougie and that he is on friendly term with Butters. Pip is also here, but that one hardly helps this episode to count as canon, so I just won't mention it. Look, Kyle returns! We just need an explanation from where S3E9 Jewbilee is CANON he was. Also Kenny was there with him it seems. This one's super canon because of Moses of course. That's enough. And it also pairs up with Two Guys Naked in a Hot Tub. TBH I could easily say these two are canon and Cat Orgy is but lore, but it's intended to be a trilogy and I respect that. S3E10 Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery is FILLER It's a strange episode with a Chewbacca ending. Kyle's grandma's body is here, but nothing else is consequential. S3E11 Chinpokomon is LORE While the plot of the episode itself doesn't leave much of an impact, the Chinpokomon franchise still exists within South Park. S3E12 Hooked on Monkey Fonics is FILLER The Cotswolds' never reappear. Mark does in background roles. Butters gets a kiss that later gets retconned. I looove this episode, but this is a filler. S3E13 Starvin' Marvin in Space is FILLER This is a sequel to one earlier episode and nothing else. (It's a good time though) S3E14 The Red Badge of Gayness is FILLER The boys learn that the north won and slavery is now illegal. They have a bet which is also moot by the end. S3E15 Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classic is FILLER It doesn't seem fair to classify this one, since it's more of a company EP than an episode by design. S3E16 Are You There God? It's me Jesus is CANON God appears in this one. We learn more on his relationship with Jesus. S3E17 World Wide Recorder Concert is LORE Herbert's relationship with his father add to understanding his character. SPOILER-FREERUNDOWN Again,CANONmeans you should watch it,FILLERmeans you can skip it,LOREis somewhere in-between, any episode with theLORE label will have an explanation that helps you decide if you should include it or not. S3E1 Rainforest Shmainforest is LORE* S3E2 Spontaneous Combustion is FILLER S3E3 The Succubus is FILLER S3E4 Jakovasaurs is FILLER S3E5 Tweek vs. Craig is CANON South Park MOV 1: Bigger, Longer and Uncut is CANON S3E6 Sexual Harrassment Panda is FILLER S3E7 Cat Orgy is CANON S3E8 Two Guys Naked in a Hot Tub is CANON S3E9 Jewbilee is CANON S3E10 Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery is FILLER S3E11 Chinpokomon is LORE** S3E12 Hooked on Monkey Fonics is FILLER S3E13 Starvin' Marvin in Space is FILLER S3E14 The Red Badge of Gayness is FILLER S3E15 Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classic is FILLER S3E16 Are You There God? It's me Jesus is CANON S3E17 World Wide Recorder Concert is LORE*** *If you want to see a scene of Craig Tucker to understand his status **If you want to know what Chinpokomon is, but it's pretty obviously a Pokemon parody every time it appears. ***If you want to know Herbert Garrison's complicated childhood traumas. CANON counter: S1: 9 out of 13 S2: 3 out of 18 S3: 6 out of 17 Overall: 18 out of 48 #south park filler guide#south park#stan marsh#kyle broflovski#kenny mccormick#butters stotch#eric cartman#mr hankey#satan#saddam hussein#shelley marsh#shelly marsh#pip pirrip#pip pirrup#sp dougie#tweek tweak#craig tucker#herbert garrison#mr garrison 27 notes · View notes

bloody-pony · 6 months ago Text What I say: a book-accurate adaption of Blood Meridian into film is very much possible. Due to BM's age, published in 1985, it has accumulated nearly 4 decades' worth of interpretation, discussed and analysed in academia and in the wider public sphere. One need only, for example, search for the novel on Spotify, and they’ll be met with a wealth of playlists and albums showcasing the vastly different lenses BM's readers have applied to the novel (a personal favourite of mine is Hellenica's sythensizer-spaghetti soundtrack). This goldmine of art, writing and music, not to mention McCarthy's own prose and dialogue, should make it ridiculously easy for any director to produce a halfway acceptable film that, by and large, ought to largely appease its long-awaiting fanbase. Most detractors for a BM film cite the novel's extreme violence, but this, imo, is the easiest part to render for the silver screen. Full Metal Jacket and Apocolypse Now prove compelling showcases of the disorganised-organised chaos of war and the violence it wroughts in the hearts of its participants, with no short supply of dark humour, and even The Passion of the Christ portrays human cruelty and suffering with unflinching affect (see Acolytes of Horror's YT video). However, as is the curse of all adaptations of grand novels into grand films *gestures to Villeneuve’s Dune series*, it will never wholly meet the expectations of its hardcore readership, because novels (but especially in BM’s case) rely so heavily—by design—on the imagination of its audience. This is a work where the sun rises "out of nothing like the head of a great red phallus", and where "little devils with their pitchforks" are thought to skitter along the mouths of volcanoes, not to mention the immortal, 7ft tall, 150kg hairless albino who traipses the pulsing red horizon in search of souls to recruit for his plight of perpetual war. How, then, can a film best capture the mythopoetic haze that stains the sands of BM? It's doable, sure (see certain shots from Ken Russell's Altered States or Tarsem Singh's The Fall for the general vibe I'm trying to get at), but like with any calamitous attempt at adapting Homer's Odyssey (not including the 1968 mini series <3), how do you make a myth concrete without clipping its wings? Like I mentioned earlier, I think the recent Dune films (another book series that, in the wake of Lynch's 1984 adaption, was likewise once considered too dense and rich for film) have opened people up more to the idea of a BM movie, or even a whole franchise (there's certainly enough material to go around, personally I'd enjoy a duology), some may make the mistake in wanting a literal, line for line, act for act, page to screen adaptation. And, yes, thanks to McCarthy's command of plot and prose, he certainly provides material, and with a few edits here and there made for time (*cough cough* James Robert Bell/the imbecile *cough cough*), it can surely be shaped into a 20-hour masterpiece—which I would definitely enjoy—but, nevertheless, a literal adaptation still runs the assured risk of losing that blood-red shroud of mysticsm which makes the world of Blood Meridian so intoxicating. A literal adaptation would reduce it to solely a Western, but, to me, it is placed better as a Thriller (my mind always goes to Harry Powell as Robert Mitchum in The Night of the Hunter whenever I imagine the judge's speeches) or an Epic (see Aguirre, the Wrath of God) or, even better, a Horror (like Come and See). In a way, though, Blood Meridian is so vast, so fantastical, that filming it in the desert, with an endless budget to spend on fake blood and stunt horses might, strangely, prompt other failings. It's partly why I personally would rather see it not expanded but condensed, confined and made abstract, forced into sets like the kind Eiko Ishioka designed for Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters or Joel Coen's stark and foggy sets on Macbeth. Music is another tricky thing. The only person I feel could do proper justice with BM's score would be Ennio Morricone (RIP), but Johnny Greenwood is a close second, then again I'm also tempted to suggest no score at all, like with No Country for Old Men. Tarrantino's playing of 'Apple Blossom' by The White Stripes during The Hateful Eight is an interesting way of evoking theme while not adhering to a film's time period, but it's only used best in small doses. Considering half of BM's dialogue is in Spanish, though it would be marketing suicide, it would be cool if they didn't provide subtitles during the Spanish conversations in the film, keeping in line with how non-Spanish speakers likely felt when reading the book. Of course, we haven't even touched on the subject of the kid. A big part of the novel is how McCarthy never lets us properly gauge the extent of the kid's participation in the Glanton Gang's slaughter and debauchery. He's no angel, certainly, but his heinousness is only determined by us, the reader. A film may feel compelled to flesh the kid out in ways that undo the intentions of the novel, marketing him as sympathetic or relatable in ways that threaten BM's basis of having no likeable (or even knowable) characters. He is a blank slate that shuffles from bar to brawl, apathetic but not passive and borderline suicidal. He has few defining traits other than his dark humour and his proclivity for mindless violence which he's harboured since birth. The kid is not Paul Atreides or Luke Skywalker, nor is he Holden Caulfield or Arthur Morgan, and if he ever met any of them, he'd either tell them to fuck off or shoot them, or both. He's hardly blockbuster material. Of course, I'd still love to see the kid portrayed on film. Casting and marketing is another area worth considering for Blood Meridian, as I am of the opinion there should be few, if any known actors cast to play the Glanton Gang. The kid, especially, should be played by a Tennessean random, to keep in line with his anonymity as a character. Glenn Fleshler would absolutely kill it as Judge Holden, going off his performance in season 1 of True Detective. I don't know why, but I always envisioned Tobin as Andy Serkis, but he's probably still far too young for the role. Whoever they'd cast, I don't want to see a single set of veneers or drop of botox. Role them in dirt if you have to, I don't care. I don't want a single member of the Glanton Gang to look like they know what Ozempic is, and cast as many Native American actors and Mexican actors as possible. Given BM's violence and characters, I worry for the kind of audience it'll attract, media literacy being what it is these days (*gestures at the hundreds of Judge Holden edits all wildly missing the point of his "Before man was, war waited for him" speech*). With the marketing, I take issue with casts of serious films and shows doing dumb promotional content, like those Buzzfeed puppy interviews. Considering the tough subject matter of Blood Meridian, I don't see why they'd need to do anything more involved than simple, respectful interviews and panels. In the end, Blood Meridian can obviously be made into a film and it looks like we're finally getting one, whether we like it or not. But just because you can doesn't mean you always should, and though I can't say I won't be the first in line to watch, I also can't promise it won't be without obscenely high expectations. Every director is different, and though John Hillcoat's track record with McCarthy adaptations hasn't proved all that inspiring, I am nevertheless pleased to be seeing another person's interpretation of a novel that has captured by every waking moment ever since I read it over a year ago. What I want to say: Blood Meridian should be a ballet/dance with little to no plot à la Ravel's Boléro or Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring (and mayyybe Akram Khan’s Giselle) #blood meridian 17 notes · View notes

#the sims mysteries#simblr#sims#the sims#sims community#the sims community#sims 4#sims4#the sims 4#ts4#ts4 simblr#sims 2#sims2#the sims 2#ts2#ts2 simblr#sims 3#sims3#the sims 3#ts3#ts3 simblr 34 notes

galacticbuddysimblr · 1 year ago Text Part 1: The Timeline of The Sims Welcome to the first entry of The Sims Mysteries! I’ve been wanting to give my take of the story of The Sims for a while, and to start a conversation with other Simmers about what their theories are for the countless lore debates that are out there. First though, here’s some context: There’s a Sims movie in production! Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, has started work on one, which we heard about last week. I’m super excited! However it turns out, I’ve always wanted to see a live action Sims movie, and I personally have high hopes for it. So far we know the movie is not going to be largely based on the game lore, but now’s as good a time as any to give my two cents on the various inconsistencies in The Sims canon. As with Barbie, I can imagine the movie will deviate somewhat from what the fans consider canon and will not actually focus on lore at all, but on the simulation aspect of The Sims just as how Barbie focused on the dissonance between the real world and Barbieland. Today, I’m going to start with the topic I feel most strongly about: the timeline order of The Sims. If you take away one thing from this post, let it be that the story of The Sims does not take place in alternate universes or timelines. Take a look under the cut to read my explanation! When The Sims 4 came out, the alternate universe theory was used as the main explanation for inconsistencies in the lore, specifically regarding sims’ ages. For some reason, this explanation was set in stone as canon without question. A lot of the confusion surrounding the timeline arose due to the assumption that The Sims 4 would take place after The Sims 2; at that point the latest established point on the timeline. Also, there seems to be a figure that’s cited often whenever simmers refer to the timeline; that there are two 25 year time jumps between The Sims 3, The Sims, and The Sims 2. I haven’t been able to find a source for this fact, though. If you know where it’s from, please send a link my way! I presume that it’s not as canonical as it’s considered to be, and in any case it’s a very rigid timescale which is incompatible with the stories of most if not all sims. I want to recognize the fact that I think The Sims 4 has started taking its lore more seriously. The story of Robert Crumplebottom turned Roberto Crinkletop shown in a promotional video for Horse Ranch is exactly the kind of small scale but significant lore that I personally love! It truly gave me an impression that the developers care about the stories of our favourite sims. Just because The Sims 4 base game is not a neat addition to the canon we all know and love, that does not mean we should resort to the alternate universe explanation. Personally, I see alternate universe explanations of lore as lazy and messy world building, at least if a story doesn’t start out with a theme of alternate universes in the first place. It just seems like a sign that the developers or writers between different entries in a franchise were not in sync with each other or didn’t care enough about the story as long as the same characters were used. In any case, it’s more challenging, and in my opinion more interesting, to put together a unified story from a franchise that is on the brink of being explained away as a multiverse. In a sentence, since the developers didn’t give us a clean slice of lore, it’s up to us simmers to put the story together. As you may know, this is the current most popular theory of the chronological order between the mainline Sims games based on lore: The Sims 3 The Sims The Sims 2 (The Sims 4 outside of the timeline, in an alternate universe) Here is what I think the timeline should be: The Sims 3 The Sims The Sims 4 The Sims 2 The Sims 5? So yes, all Sims games (including all spin-offs) are in the same canon and timeline in my eyes. The confusion comes from multiple inconsistencies introduced in The Sims 4, but as I said the main factor is the age of sims. Originally, the main reason I was going to give for the inconsistencies in age was the Elixir of Life. We know that the Elixir of Life is an item in The Sims 2 which has the ability to prolong a Sim’s life in their current life stage, thought to be invented by Mortimer Goth. When it comes to aging inconsistencies, I think this makes for a much more elegant resolution than branching off a whole alternate universe. Anti-aging potions might not seem like a good solution for realism-oriented simmers, but at the end of the day something like an Elixir of Life is exactly in tune with the unique magical realism of The Sims. All that considered, though, when looking at some of the staple households which appear in multiple games, there actually isn’t any aging conflict. That is, in the chronological order of games that I propose, the age of said sims progresses linearly. The issue might arise when trying to define the exact number of years passing between The Sims games, however considering that there could be different lengths of time between different entries in the franchise, it should be relatively straightforward to figure out when comparing sims’ ages against each other. To convince you that the multiverse explanation of The Sims canon is unnecessary, I’m going to address the main reasons given in the ‘Alternate universe’ article on The Sims Wiki. Thank you to the person or people who wrote it by the way! Insofar as explaining the alternate universe it makes sense but I’m just using it as a jumping off point to explain my perspective. In the below table, the first two columns contain the conflicts in quotation marks as they appear on The Sims Wiki, while the third leftmost column is the reasons I have for the differences in the lore: My main wish for the lore of Project Rene, or the current development of The Sims 5, is for it to be set after The Sims 2. This way, we start a new entry in the franchise with a clean slate and no confusion about the timeline. A big mistake The Sims 4 made is being afraid to show how life has gone by for our favorite sims, which just made confusion in the storyline. In fact, SimGuru Sarah said herself that it was the most flexible way to keep the most recognizable sims in the newest game. However, this made the story of The Sims 4, at least in the base game, seem stagnant. Let some of our favorite senior sims die from old age! Let our younger sims grow up and start families! Let Bella Goth grow old! At the end of the day, we don’t need to rehash Bella’s, or anyone else’s, young adult life with new places and people, and it would be much more interesting to see how she is as an older woman, while her family matures and grows. That is, if Bella is in The Sims 5 at all! Thank you for taking the time to read my thoughts! For upcoming posts, here are some ideas I want to tackle (see the table for the mention of the topics below): MySims in The Sims With some of our favorite adorable MySims bridging the gap to the mainline franchise, how can we abridge their stories? What problems came up in their move to The Sims? The Nighat Caliente vs Katrina Caliente Conflict Both moms to our favorite sisters, Dina and Nina, but who is the real deal? Are they both? The Timespan of The Sims Have the games given us enough clues about the lengths of time that pass between the games? Can we use this to figure out the exact ages of sims or vice versa? Too Many Malcolms With enough Malcolm Landgraabs to go around, how can we tell who’s who? Which Malcolms are the same person, and which are relatives? The Disappearance of Bella Goth The age old debate: what happened to our Bella after that fateful night in Pleasantview? How much do we really know? Agnes and Mrs. Crumplebottom You’d be forgiven for mistaking the two, so how do we know they’re different? Is there a larger lineage of prude Crumplebottoms? The Setting of The Sims Do The Sims games take place in SimNation, or across the world on an alternate Earth? How does this Earth differ from ours? The Teleportation of Don Lothario When the time came for Don to reap the consequences for his streak of heartbreak, what did the women he scorned decide to do with him? How did Don end up in Riverview? The Time Travel of Alexander Goth One Alexander Goth is credited for writing A Murder in Pleasantview, but how did he write the book when his parents were still children? Did young Alex try to save his mom by trying to undo what was already done? The Identity of Lolita Goth Who was the mysterious bachelorette buried in the graveyard of Goth Manor? Was there an unspoken affair between her and Gunther? #the sims mysteries#simblr#sims#the sims#sims community#the sims community#sims 4#sims4#the sims 4#ts4#ts4 simblr#sims 2#sims2#the sims 2#ts2#ts2 simblr#sims 3#sims3#the sims 3#ts3#ts3 simblr 34 notes · View notes

#aa6 spoilers#ace attorney#turnabout storyteller#oodly plays AA#is this the most negative review yet? maybe 9 notes

greyplainsttrpg · 8 months ago Text 5e Villain Arc 4 I'm not going to make some grandiose claim that the ability scores in Dungeons and Dragons, as a franchise, were perfectly balanced until 5e. Like 5e single-handedly disrupted the franchise's perfectly thought-through balance. However, this is about the balance of Ability Scores in D&D 5e. I'd like to point out, first of all, that Ability Scores, in general, are more important in 5e than they have ever been due to bounded accuracy. For most of a Player's time interacting with the game (between Levels 1-12), their highest ability score will be the single most significant contribution to any of their actions. So if you are going to have a +4/+5 to any one Ability Score, it is actually really important to make sure it is a good one. While the Ability Scores were not especially balanced in past editions, the lack of balance was weighed against a variety of means to counteract or eventually overcome a poor ability score. I know many players who read through the game for the first time and immediately intuit that Dexterity is the best Ability Score in the game. It is painfully obvious. Proving this makes me a feel a bit insane. It feels like doing a geometric proof. "Prove this is a triangle" kind of shit. Content warning on link for language, but I could not find the censored version. Also, it is the original tweet, I think. I have come up with a methodology to determine how potent each ability score is, considering the entirety of the Core Guidebook. It works as such: List Element: The elements that I am considering are those which directly influence the direct roll of a die. This is almost always a d20 roll, but not always (in the case of weapon damage). Score it as a fraction over 5 (thus X/5): Elements are weighted on a scale between 0 and 5 (some elements will exceed 5 because how just how important they are). These numbers are, I admit, largely "vibes based" in the sense that there is no perfect way to divine these values. They are based on my experience of playing and running 5e. Generally, features that every Character can theoretically access have a greater chance of reaching a 5, while class or archetype-locked elements will be weighted generally lower. Thus "Wizard Casting" is weighted 3/5 because, while this element is extremely good for Wizards and a party, it is useless for everyone that is not a Wizard. However, Dexterity Saves are a 5/5 Element because every character will need use Dexterity Saves relatively often. Total Rating: We add together only the numerators into a final score. The result of this being that Ability Score with numerous and potent Elements will have greater totals than Abilities with fewer and weaker elements. The denominator does not matter for the total. It strictly serves to define the expected number range for each element. In addition to its total, its spot, from 1 to 6 (one being the lowest, 6 being the highest) each Ability ranks relative to each other. Okay, so now we understand the criteria, here is the write-up: Strength Attack & Damage Melee Attacks: 5/5 Attack and Damage Thrown Weapons: 2/5 Strength Saves: 1/5 Skills: Athletics 1/5 Lifting, Pushing, & Encumbrance 1/5 Defense (certain armors require more strength) 2/5 Battle Master Maneuvers Saves: 1/5 Total: 13 (1/6) Dexterity Attacks & Damage Projectile Attacks 5/5 Attack & Damage Finesse Melee Weapons 4/5 Defense 4/5 Dexterity Saves 5/5 Skills: Acrobatics 2/5, Sleight of Hand 1/5, Stealth 4/5 Initiative 4/5 Parry (Battle Master Maneuver) 1/5 Battle Master Maneuvers Saves: 1/5 Total: 31 (6/6) Constitution Hit Points 6/5 Constitution Saves 5/5 Unarmored Defense, Barbarian 3/5 Total: 14 (2/6) Intelligence Intelligence Saves: 2/5 Skills: Arcana 3/5, History 2/5, Investigation 2/5, Nature 1/5, Religion 1/5 Spellcasting: Wizard 3/5, Arcane Trickster 1/5 Total: 15 (3/6) Wisdom Wisdom Saves: 5/5 Spellcasting: Cleric 3/5, Druid 2/5, Monk 1/5, Ranger 2/5 Wisdom Skills: Animal Handling 0/5 (lmao, as per my last post), Insight 4/5, Medicine 0/5, Perception 5/5, Survival 0/5 Passive Perception 3/5 Unarmored Defense, Monk 3/5 Total: 28 (5/6) Charisma Charisma Saves: 1/5 Spellcasting: Bard 3/5, Warlock 3/5, Sorcerer 3/5, and Paladin 2/5 Skills: Deception 3/5, Intimidation 0/5, Performance 0/5, Persuasion 5/5 Warlock: Eldritch Blast Charisma Damage Buff 2/5 Devotion Channel Divinity, Charisma to Damage 1/5 Rally (Battle Master Maneuver) .5/5 Total: 23.5 (4/6) I'm going to defend my rating on a couple of these: Dexterity Saves (5/5): I know that Dexterity Saves are generally considered to be the weakest kind of saving throw. However, they are undeniably the most common. A Character with bad Dexterity is simply more likely to go down over the course of an adventuring day due to the numerous AoE effects that require a Saving Throw. Rally (.5/5): Strictly upside if you are a Battlemaster Fighter with a Good Charisma anyway, but it is not so good that I would recommend having a high Charisma Score otherwise. Unlike Parry (the only other Maneuver that adds any of your Ability Score Modifiers, surprisingly), which I would genuinely be interested in having a good Dexterity JUST to use this. I feel Parry is a pretty common Maneuver that Players pick, but maybe I'm wrong. It is not the best maneuver, but it is definitely one that I doubt most people would regret picking up as an option. Moreover, literally why isn't this Strength? Dexterity already factors into AC, why does it also get to factor into the only player-accessible direct Soak mechanic in the system? I would still rather have Rally on a Character with 12-13 Charisma than Wisdom (Animal Handling) on a Character with 300 Wisdom, though. I'll take 1dX+1 damage over "being able to calm down a DOMESTICATED ANIMAL ONLY" jfc. Battle Master Maneuver Saves: I kinda forgot about these until recently. Why the hell can you add Dexterity to these save DCs? Why is WotC so cruel to Strength. Were you bullied in high school, Chris? Do you need to go to therapy so I can finally play a big-strong guy without being a burden to my party? This is a joke, for clarification. I'm just arbitrarily framing Chris Perkins as some sort of maniacal mastermind "trying to destroy the hobby." I'm not LITERALLY psychoanalyzing him lol (nor do I think that he is singularly responsible for anything in particular in 5e. Moving on. Archetype Casting: These are rated pretty low solely because of how specific they are. First of all, the Ability Score only directly applies to Spells that require a Save, which is maybe 2/3 of them considering there are 3 kinds of spells: Attack, Save, and Other. Monk Spellcasting (Ki Save): Monks suck lmao. Glorified battle master lookin-ass. I consider the Monk's Ki Saves to be literally equivalent in utility to the Arcane Trickster. Why use your Ki-Points on something that MIGHT work, when you can instead use them on something that definitely will. I suppose an argument can be made about Spellcasting in the same way, except most/all spells are better than things the monk can do with their Ki. The Monk Class, as a whole, is about as good as a strong archetype in a better Class. Genuinely, if I had to be either a Diviner (like just a Diviner with Wizard HP, normal Proficiency progression, and no spellcasting) OR A Monk without an Archetype--it would be a tough call. Diviner is really good. Arcane Trickster is better than the Monk Class for sure. New 5e Challenge: no Classes, only Archetypes. I would run that. Sounds a whole lot better, actually. Some research on implementation required. The Ability Scores from best to worst: Dexterity (31) Wisdom (28) Charisma (23.5) Intelligence (15) Constitution (14) Strength (13) Thus I have made my proof that Dexterity is the best Ability Score in Dungeons and Dragons (legally speaking, no edition name, btw). Something we all already knew. Takeaways: Dexterity and Wisdom are meta. Most Characters will benefit from good numbers in these scores. Charisma is a pretty good score that a shocking number of Character rely upon for their primary features. I think Charisma is slightly underrated by this metric because of how potent Bards are in this game. I will talk about this more in whatever Villain Arc covers the classes, but in summary: Bards are the best at the things they are best at, and they are the 2nd best at EVERYTHING else. Intelligence is good for Characters that plan on making the most out of it, but otherwise it is a dump stat. Constitution might be a bit underrated using this methodology. HP is such a strong contribution over the course of a Character's career. However, besides HP and Constitution Saves, Constitution just stands there on your Character Sheet... menacingly. For my Characters, I really wish I didn't have to put an okay number in Constitution. I would rather put that number somewhere else. The only Class that benefits from Constitution (outside of HP and Saves) is the Barbarian, and I think that that is a shame. LOOK AT WHAT THEY DID TO MY BEAUTIFUL BOY! Strength is tragic. There is next to no reason to ever have a good Strength Score when Dexterity is standing right there. Photo of WotC 5e Playtesing. If 5e is the only D&D game you have played, it might be hard to comprehend exactly what the hell happened to Dexterity to make it so absolutely pushed. The problem here is that 5e is "big-dumb-dumby" 3.5. You see, 5e is not a sequel to 4th Ed. Due to outrage from Dungeons and Dragons 4th Edition, WotC decided to peddle backwards on most/all of their design choices from that edition. 4th Edition, in all fairness, was pretty bad at being an all-purpose fantasy cooperative story-telling/combat hybrid game. One problem it didn't have? Ability score unfairness. Now, this was largely accomplished by just making all of a Class' feature operate on a single ability score, which is practical but pretty boring. We are entering conspiracy territory here. Anyway, WotC clearly wanted to release a game that would earn back fans who had fled 4th Ed to Piazo's Pathfinder (which is just 3.5.5, and that's totally fine). So they wanted a 3.5-like game, but they could not just release 3.5 again because Paizo already did that. This leads to an interesting design puzzle. To clarify what is going on: WotC wants to re-release 3.5 They cannot re-release 3.5 because they do not want to directly compete with Paizo. They are responding to 4e criticisms: the game is too complicated and it does not provide enough opportunity for roleplay or storytelling. Their solution was to make a game that functions VERY MUCH like 3.5, but one that is streamlined in its granularity. The main thing I want to focus on here, for now, is Feats. You see, Feats, which exist in 5e, were similar but different to their role in 3.5. In 5e, Feats are optional, and they usually provide some sort of feature that majorly shifts how your Character is played. The Feats that are bad don't do this. Feats in 3.5 were not so grand, at least not immediately. The really good Feats (not you Natural Spell) required investing into previous Feats to access them. These Feat chains were the 3.5 alternative to 5e Archetypes. Not considering Prestige Classes which were also the alternative to Archetypes. Anyway. Much of the things that Dexterity does for free in 5e were locked behind Feats in 3.5. This means that a high-dexterity Character would need to invest pretty heavily to make the most out of their score. This does not mean Dexterity was bad in 3.5. Dexterity was good, but you did not start off the game with extra Feats by JUST having a good Dexterity Score. The two primary offenders of this are having Dexterity automatically add to the attack and damage of both finesse weapons and projectiles. Automatically. Right out of the box. In 5e, adding Dex to Damage on melee weapons exceeds any feat in 3.5, so high-dex characters get a bonus-bonus feat right out of the box. This is a great Reddit thread during the D&D Next Playtest which discusses the possibility of adding Dex to melee damage in 3.5, and everyone is like, "bro wtf--no." SHAME IF THAT BECAME STANDARD, HUH FELLAS/FELLASSES/FELLFOLK. "Are there any min-max reasons why I shouldn't allow that?" Yeah, because it is obviously a terrible idea. Look at how many hoops you have to jump through JUST to add Dexterity to Attack and Damage lmao. It is actually pretty funny. Dead-Eye is the feat to add Dexterity to Projectile Damage, and that is a Feat is in an expansion, so it is not expected for most tables to use it (SRD search notwithstanding). Strength was still probably the worst ability score in 3.5. I don't really want to talk about my game too much, but in Greyplains I decided to combine parts of Strength and Constitution into a single Ability (Power) and split Dexterity into two separate Abilities (Agility and Coordination). This is largely because of 5e, but I had played plenty of 3.5/d20 Star Wars and AD&D (which has the least of these problems, btw) to learn from the past. Speaking of which, you know which of these D&D games has the least ability-score balance problems? AD&D. You want to know why? Exceptional/Warrior Strength and Constitution. This intersects with 5e Villain Arc 3. AD&D never had the issues that come from later games, neither in barring martials from performing super-human feats nor in limiting people's abilities to do normal things. For example, consider the AD&D 2nd Strength Ability Score Table: You see those percentile numbers besides those 18s. Those are warrior-exclusive strength scores? This allows character to do some genuinely wacky shit. Damage modifiers are hard to come by outside of magic weapons, so these smaller numbers are actually pretty great relative to a game where you do NOT roll for additional Hit Points or add your HP Adjustment from Constitution after 9th or 10th Level. Also, HP is lower across the board for all/most Characters at all levels. To-Hit is less important in this game due to THAC0 being a giga-chad of a system and AC capping at -8 (just don't worry about, read that as 28 for you non-good-game enjoyers lmao jk but 4 real). A thing to note here is how shit most characters are at carrying things, so being able to carry everyone's stuff is actually extremely valuable. One of the biggest nerfs to strength is how ubiquitous naturally high carry-capacity is and everyone's cry-baby reliance on a party-owned Bag of Holding. Carry Capacity Strength Nerf is actually a shadow-buff to Dexterity because guess what being overencumbered effects the most? That's you right you beautiful little botanique: Dex-fucking-terity. Want to open that door but you don't have a Thief or your Thief failed to open it because "WOWEE SIR, THAT'S A WEALLY HAIRD LOCK UWU?" Just kick it down. Magically locked door and you don't have a Wizard or the Wizard was an idiot and didn't prepare Knock like a god-damn incel? Kick it down! Want to lift a boulder off your friend that exceeds your max-press? BEND BARS/LIFT GATES! Okay, this is admittedly not intuitive and is generally overlooked by most players of AD&D. However, the wording on what you can use this for is intentionally flexible. It even lets you brute force attempts if you can think of a clever way to muscle through the problem in a different way. So cool. Imagine being clever with your muscle. What a magical game. The obvious use-case of BB/LG outside of the stated function is grabbing weapons out of people's hand (there's rules for that, btw) and bending/breaking them on the spot. It is EXTEMELY funny to do this as a GM to Characters who lack magic weapons with like ogres and what-not. A slam-dunk of a fight becomes a lot harder if your fighter gets their sword broken and a goblin sneaks behind the wizard and steals their book (and lunch money). Constitution has a similar history of just being more important in AD&D. Three reasons why: more limited HP (and Warrior, exceptional HP), System Shock, and Resurrection Survival. Saves were VERY different in AD&D in that they were solely influenced by your Class-Group and modified occasionally by your Class in certain instances (or all, in the case of the Paladin). However, most mechanics in the game can be called upon to act as a save. The most common non-Saving Throw-save is System Shock. You have to roll it whenever a Character loses 1/2 or more of their total health in a single attack. If they fail, they die. Like, they die from shock. System Shock is called upon for other things as well, but pretty sparingly. It is partly what becomes the Fortitude Save in 3.5 (in addition to the Petrification, Polymorph, and Death Magic Saving Throw). Finally, if your Character dies and they are called back to life... they could just... not. Like, they just fail to be revived. Is this a good mechanic? Unclear. It is, however, extremely funny. A lot of the things that are Skills now were locked behind various Thief Skills. Dexterity influences these, but not massively. Stealth is one of the best Dexterity Skills in 5e, but Stealth is divided into two different Thief Skills in AD&D and only available to certain characters. However, they were also supernaturally powerful. Like, if you passed Hide In Shadows, you were not just hiding--you were functionally invisible. Better than invisible because you are not literally invisible, meaning you cannot be detected as per the spells Detect Magic, Detect Invisibility, Detect Illusion, etc. Move Silently? That's right, not quietly. Literally silently, but not as per the Spell Silence which, again, can be detected or dispelled through magic. Solving the "doing normal things" problem that was never a problem until 4th edition (maaaaaaaybe 3.5 as well). AD&D had Skills, but they are not the kind of Skills you are familiar with (generally). Obviously, Intelligence and Wisdom are going to be over-represented with these kinds of very grounded skills. However, Strength has several really good NWPs to its name. All the construction skills are Strength-Based, as is the athletics-related Skills. Those are actually quite good in a game where fortress management is an intended mechanic of the game. Other ways Dexterity is nerfed in favor of strength is projectiles. Not only does Dexterity not contribute to damage of projectiles, you literally cannot fire into a melee without making it a called shot (a -4 to attack) (using Combat and Tactics Rules, where Called Shots are a thing). Dedicated Fighters or Rangers with high-Dexterities can do this, but Bards, Thieves, and non-specialized warriors can not rely on this as a consistent means of contributing to a fight. This is why the infamous "+1 Dart Throwing Fighter" is not as good as it seems. Yes, it is funny that you can throw like 9 darts at level 17 or whatever. However, it is a called shot, and everything you are fighting probably has immunities to all but AT LEAST +3 magic weapons. Also, do you know what is better than 9 darts that deal 1d3+1 damage against enemies without magic resistance? 50 of your fellows with bows from 100 yards away firing two arrows each per round. Which you have, probably, because you are a level 17 fighter. Shit, do you know what is better than 50 guys with bows? The Cleric's 20d10 guys manning trebuchets. DARTS ARE NOT THAT GOOD. GET A LONGSWORD YOU GOOBER AND HELP ME KILL THIS DRAGON! IT'S BURNINATING ALL MY THATCH-ROOFED COTTAGES! If you miss this shot, there is a good chance it will hit whoever is closest (probably your ally). RaW in the Core Guidebook, firing into a melee is just a lottery of who you will actually hit. Like, you add up some values based on the size of all the creatures near the thing you are aiming at and roll dice to see who the missile actually targets. This missed attack also always hits, for some reason? Their formula is a bit scuffed, which is why I prefer to use the Called Shot rule. Additional note of firing into a melee; Called Shots become very powerful in late-game AD&D because you can basically just choose to give yourself a critical hit against semi-competent opponents. And, depending on the rules you are using for Critical Hits, that will very likely just kill the opponent. Sacrificing your Called Shot to only do 1d8 damage is pretty shit. Taking a penalty to ignore part of the Character's AC is a shadow-buff to Strength. Strength-based Characters in AD&D are so versatile, but they are not fundamentally unfair. They just have tools that they can access to make fighting fun and puzzle-solving. All Casters used either Wisdom or Intelligence in AD&D. None of them use Charisma. High Wisdom and Intelligence scores do not make you better at casting, per se. Instead, they simply allow you to do Casting without the limits of having low Wisdom or Intelligence. Charisma is better than you might expect in AD&D. First of all, roleplay is a very powerful element. Second of all, AD&D switches to a game about minion management at around Level 9, and Charisma is super important for that. Charisma also serves as a bonus-life feature, where the higher your Charisma is, the more back-up Characters you have access to in case your primary Character is recovering from an injury, somewhere else, or dies. This is done via Henchmen. Are the ability scores perfectly balanced in AD&D and 2nd Edition? No. But they are much closer to balanced than any other D&D that came later that is not named Dungeons and Dragons 4th Edition. Remember that we are talking about 5e? The point of this historical diversion is to show people that the Ability Scores being the way that they are is not inevitable. With the same Ability Scores, a much more interesting, balanced, and unironically simpler game* (to play) is possible. If you are tired of 5e and want to play a similar game, you should try AD&D 2nd instead (or Greyplains, please buy my book lmao). #trans rights #free Palestine #buy my book #WotC sucks next Villain Arc: Previous Villain Arc: #ttrpg#anti 5e action#buy my books#roleplaying games#tabletop roleplaying#ttrpg design#indie ttrpg#tabletop 16 notes