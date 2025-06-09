So, You Want Bangs? We Found the 12 Best Hair Cutting Scissors for Beginners (2025)

Highly-Reviewed Best Professional Set Best Cult-Favorite Brand Best Budget Best Complete Kit Best for Light Maintenence Best Investment Best for Beginners Best for Salon-Like Finish Best for Wet and Dry Cuts Best for Precision Best for Brows Meet the Experts Regular vs. Hair Scissors Cutting Hair at Home Why Trust ELLE Beauty? Shop More ELLE Beauty Loves

There comes a time in everyone’s life when they wish they had some hair cutting scissors on hand. Perhaps you just came back from the salon and noticed an errant strand or two, or maybe you’re giving yourself micro-bangs for the first time. Whatever the reason, things like hair shears, the best razors, or nail clippers are tools that never hurt to keep in your bathroom.

However, keep in mind that not any old pair of scissors will do. For example, dull or rusty scissors can do more harm than good, leading to dreaded split ends. You also need to pick the right length; if you use one that’s too long, you might inadvertently pull on and damage hairs, but if you go with one that’s not long enough, it might take you a lot more time to give yourself a simple trim or touch up. “The length of your shears should start at the corner of your wrist and end at the tip of your pointer finger, diagonally placed,” says Sarah Leah Rona, a New York-based hairstylist and co-founder of the salon Arisa. She also notes that fine-tuning your hair should be done with shorter shears, while longer ones are better for adding texture to your mane.



There are tons of options to sift through on the internet, but we’re here to help. We asked professional hairstylists for their advice and read through countless customer reviews to create this guide to the 12 best hair cutting scissors for trimming or cutting your strands at home. Keep scrolling to check it out!