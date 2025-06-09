So, You Want Bangs? We Found the 12 Best Hair Cutting Scissors for Beginners (2025)

There comes a time in everyone’s life when they wish they had some hair cutting scissors on hand. Perhaps you just came back from the salon and noticed an errant strand or two, or maybe you’re giving yourself micro-bangs for the first time. Whatever the reason, things like hair shears, the best razors, or nail clippers are tools that never hurt to keep in your bathroom.
However, keep in mind that not any old pair of scissors will do. For example, dull or rusty scissors can do more harm than good, leading to dreaded split ends. You also need to pick the right length; if you use one that’s too long, you might inadvertently pull on and damage hairs, but if you go with one that’s not long enough, it might take you a lot more time to give yourself a simple trim or touch up. “The length of your shears should start at the corner of your wrist and end at the tip of your pointer finger, diagonally placed,” says Sarah Leah Rona, a New York-based hairstylist and co-founder of the salon Arisa. She also notes that fine-tuning your hair should be done with shorter shears, while longer ones are better for adding texture to your mane.
Our top picks for the best hair cutting scissors in 2024
Highly-Reviewed
Equinox International Equinox Professional Hair Cutting Scissors 6.5’’
Best Professional Set
Fagaci Professional Hair Scissors
Best Cult-Favorite Brand
Stainless 2000 5.5" Styling Shears
There are tons of options to sift through on the internet, but we’re here to help. We asked professional hairstylists for their advice and read through countless customer reviews to create this guide to the 12 best hair cutting scissors for trimming or cutting your strands at home. Keep scrolling to check it out!
Highly-Reviewed
Equinox International Equinox Professional Hair Cutting Scissors 6.5’’
With nearly 49,000 ratings, these shears are perfect for beginners. They’re crafted from high-quality Japanese stainless steel and are super sharp. Plus, the gold finish adds a touch of luxury.
Size: 8.5 x 3.19 x 0.75 in; 3.5 ounces
Amazon star rating: 4.6/5 stars
An ELLE editor says: “I bought these in a panic last summer when I got bangs for the first time in a long time. I didn’t have the bandwidth (or the funds) to run back to my stylist monthly for a touch-up to keep them fresh, so I wanted to learn to do it on my own. Unlike some of my other panic purchases, this one is a winner. My wallet was happy, but so were my strands; this tool is so sharp that it makes cutting an effortless task. I eventually grew my bangs again, but it was no fault of these scissors—I found them harder to style every day than anticipated. Maybe I’ll go back to them someday.” —Carol Lee, ELLE.com associate beauty e-commerce writer
Best Professional Set
Fagaci Professional Hair Scissors
Constructed from high-quality steel, the barber-approved Fagaci Professional Hair Scissors are as sharp as your favorite movie star’s jawline. Be careful with them at first to prevent any accidental injuries on your fingers. Once you get used to them, they will become your best hair-cutting friend.
Size: 9.02 x 3.98 x 1.14 in; 0.32 ounces
Amazon star rating: 4.5/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “These are the best hair cutting scissors I have ever used. They are very sharp and excellent quality and worth every penny. Makes cutting hair a breeze. Wish I had bought them sooner!”
Best Cult-Favorite Brand
Stainless 2000 5.5" Styling Shears
This pair of hair scissors by beloved brand Tweezerman is a jack of all trades. Alex Brown, who counts Chrissy Teigan and Kendall Jenner as clients, says they are perfect for beginners because “they are a great size, which makes them easy to control, and are very sharp, plus they are priced really well.”
Size: 2.64 x 1 x 5.5 in; 1.76 ounces
Amazon star rating: 4.6/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I use these to cut my three boys’s hair. They work great! Much less expensive than more professional shears, and they truly cut well.”
Best Budget
ULG Hair Cutting Shears Professional
This Amazon bestseller is a real bargain—you get a pair of sharp blades attached to a cushioned, ergonomic handle for less than $20. Just be sure to ease into and proceed with caution to prevent any accidents.
Size: 6 x 2.25 x 0.25 inches; 2.4 ounces
Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “It’s been a minute since I cut my husband’s and son’s hairs. I had an old pair for probably about 30–40 years. I decided it was time for a new pair. And oh my gosh, with these scissors, you think you went to heaven. They cut so easily There is no struggle to work with this product. I can’t say enough positive things about this item and believe if you are looking for hair cutting scissors, you should try these. I don’t think you will be sorry. I’m not.”
Best Complete Kit
Fcysy Hair Thinning Shears
If you’re ready to give yourself or a loved one a full-on haircut, consider this kit. The set includes a versatile double-sided razor, a barber cape, and, of course, a pair of top-notch hair cutting scissors.
Size: 8.82 x 4.09 x 1.89 in; 11.84 ounces
Amazon star rating: 4.5/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I love all the tools this set comes with! Especially the compact bag that carries everything. It helps it feel more organized and sleek. The comb is a bit thin and flimsy, but hasn’t broken yet. Both scissors are sharp enough to work through your hair but not sharp enough to accidentally cut yourself. I love the razor comb (not sure what it’s called. I’m not a professional hairstylist). I love my hair to be more on the textured side, so the razor comb helps create that more natural, textured look. I did have a hard time cleaning it but overall, it works great. I will say, as a person who isn’t doesn’t have any haircutting training, this kit is easy to use.”
Best for Light Maintenence
Diane Tulip 5-3/4’’ Hair and Body Shear
These shears are truly beginner-friendly, thanks to their lightweight handle and approachable price. Use them for a quick trim anywhere on your body.
Size: 9.25 x 3.27 x 0.94 inches; 0.01 ounces
Ulta star rating: 4.5/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “Perfect little scissors for home haircuts. I am no expert at hair cutting. I wanted something affordable and sharp so I could cut my family's and my own hair. These scissors cut easily, the blades are sharp, and [the] cuts are clean.”
Best Investment
Aerolite Scissor Company Hitachi Professional Hair Cutting Scissors
For an investment worth every penny, these scissors are as sharp as a razor (we aren’t exaggerating), giving you complete, precise control of your cuts. They come in two different lengths and offer designs for right-hand dominant users and lefties. If you’re cleaning up your ends, go for the small size, and if you’re doing a major transformation, you should opt for the large pair.
Size: 6 x 2.25 x 0.25 in; 2.4 ounces
Amazon star rating: 4.6/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “Man, I love these shears! They feel so good in your hand. They cut like razors, sliding and point cutting and texturizing and everything you want them to do—perfectly. I have bigger fingers and immediately appreciate the larger openings these come with. If you’ve purchased shears made overseas, you have found out that often the thumb and finger holes can be a little smaller than preferred. Not the case with these! These fit us people with bigger fingers and thumbs really well! They come with two different size inserts included, so if you happen to have thinner fingers, you will be able to get a custom, perfect fit as well. I have been using them now for several days, and I’m just delighted with how well they cut! They are strong but still light. They cut smoothly and perfectly and slice through any hair you throw at them.”
Best for Beginners
Utopia Care Professional Hair Cutting Shears
These shears are perfect for beginners. They are sharp enough to get the job done, yet not razor sharp to where you could easily injure yourself. Not to mention the price is unbeatable.
Size: 6.5 x 2.17 x 0.28 in; 4.96 ounces
Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I trim my own hair every now and then and used to do it with regular scissors until I finally bought these, and it’s a huge difference. I don’t have to do it half as much anymore because the ends don’t grow out all choppy and gross like they do when you cut them with regular scissors.”
Best for Salon-Like Finish
10 Piece Hair Cutting Set
For everything you need to set up your hair workstation at home, this set comes with a small cleaning cloth, a pair of cutting scissors, a pair of thinning scissors, a salon cape, two hairpins, and two combs in a leather zip bag.
Size: 2.76 x 1.97 x 0.28 in; 9.5 ounces
Amazon star rating: 4.5/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “It’s really a beautiful kit for DIY haircuts. Everything you need is in here, and for a non-professional who just needs to give yourself or the spouse or the kids a haircut from a YouTube tutorial, it is absolutely perfect! Tested it on my mama and the shears are wonderful :)”
Best for Wet and Dry Cuts
Explore 5.75’’ Hair Shears
Whether you’re cutting your hair wet or dry, these super sharp shears will come in handy. If you have straight or wavy hair, it’s probably a good idea to trim while your strands are wet, as professionals tend to cut curly and coily hair dry. But asking an expert and trial and error will probably help you figure out what you like best for your own tresses.
Size: 9.4 x 3.6 x 0.8 in; 0.01 ounces
Ulta star rating: 4.3/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “I think I’ve had these for about 12+ years—never had them sharpened. I use them to groom my doodles in between professional grooming. They are still very sharp. Not as sharp as when new, but still cuts quite well. I can insert one blade into the base of an extremely thick mat and pull up through the mat while holding the base—it slices well with minimum discomfort to my dogs. I use them to trim/layer my bangs in between hair trims too! Love these scissors.”
Best for Precision
Javenproliu Professional Hair Cutting Shears 6’’
Looking for a pair of scissors that comes to a flat point at the tip yet still boasts a sharp blade? It doesn’t get more affordable and effective than this pair of shears. One reviewer explains, “They are good enough for fine stuff like trimming bangs and strong enough for the heavy lifting of cutting about 8” off my head in big hacking cuts. They are obviously not salon quality, but they do the job perfectly.”
Size: 6.5 x 1 x 3 in; 2.11 ounces
Amazon star rating: 4.6/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I’m not a professional hairstylist, but I needed a sharp pair of scissors to trim my bangs without breaking the bank. These scissors are perfect! They’re incredibly sharp, making clean cuts easy and precise. While I know professional scissors can cost $100 or more, these deliver excellent quality for a fraction of the price. Highly recommend for anyone looking to do simple trims at home!”
Best for Brows
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Scissors
Anastasia Soare, the founder of her eponymous makeup brand, is the queen of brows. So naturally, the brand offers one of the best brow-trimming scissors on the market. Crafted in Italy, its length and size are masterfully designed for precise brow sculpting.
Size: 8.82 x 4.09 x 1.89 in; 11.84 ounces
Nordstrom star rating: 4.6/5 stars
A Nordstrom reviewer says: “These were exactly what I wanted for those long, unruly, individual eyebrow hairs. Nice and sharp. Glad to have purchased.”
Meet the Experts
Alex Brown Glover is a celebrity hairstylist for clients like Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner
Sarah Leah Rona is a New York-based hairstylist and co-founder of the salon Arisa.
What is the difference between regular scissors and hair scissors?
According to Alex Brown Glover, a celebrity hairstylist for clients like Chrissy Teigen and Kendall Jenner, it all comes down to the design. “They’re made to cut hair, so both the shape and sharpness are different. They’re thinner and easier to hold when cutting hair, so they help make the cut more precise. They’re usually sharper, so you can cut hair in one snip for a more even cut without it getting stuck between the blades,” she says.
What are some best practices for cutting hair at home?
Glover suggests going to a professional, but if you can’t wait, start by just trimming your hair. “I recommend only trimming bangs or split ends at home, I never recommend doing anything more than that.”
- Make sure hair is dry.
- For bangs, make sure hair is styled exactly how you’ll wear it before cutting.
- Don’t cut more than an inch if trimming split ends. If you can visibly see the damage or split end, only cut that off.
Glover also advises applying the “point cutting” technique. “Point cutting is when you take the tip of the scissors and cut directly parallel into the hair, rather than leaving a perpendicular, blunt line. This technique works best for bang trims and for trimming split ends.”
Why Trust ELLE Beauty?
As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. For this piece, writer Lauren Tappan spoke with trusted hair experts about hair cutting scissors. She and beauty writer Carol Lee also searched the internet for hair cutting scissors, perused reviews for dozens of popular options, and evaluated each on their features and customer reviews.
