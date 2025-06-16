Sofia Vergara rocks lace bustier top on night out with Eva Longoria, friends in Madrid (2025)

Sofía Vergara dressed in a sexy burgundy lace bustier top during a night out with Eva Longoria and Eiza González in Madrid, Spain.

In a picture shared to social media, the “Modern Family” alum paired the sultry corset look with a pair of black jeans and a straight hairstyle.

The “Griselda” star smiled softly as she posed with her gal pals, with Longoria standing at the far end, dressed in a chic white striped skirt and top.

Meanwhile, the “3 Body Problem” actress stood by Vergara’s right arm, wearing a stylish brown ensemble.

“Madrid night with these women!! Beautiful ones!” Vergara, 52, captioned the post on Friday evening. She also tagged designer and TV host Vicky Martin Berrocal and Spanish actress Maria Bravo on Instagram.

In her Instagram Stories, the stunning actress shared a photo of the “chariots building” in the city. “Hola Madrid,” she captioned the photo, along with a red heart.

In another Instagram post shared the same evening, Vergara posed in the corset look alongside two men. “In Spain with my favorite Spaniards,” the translated caption read.

See Also Blake Lively's inclusion in Time100 list sparks backlash: 'WTF has she influenced people to do?'

“OMG GIRL POWER” a fan commented on the first photo, while another remarked, “When true beauty is measured in so many smiles.”

“SOFIA & EVA IN ONE PICTURE ???” a third fan observed, along with a row of prayer emojis.

“Work hard. Dream big,” wrote a fourth, with a fifth stating simply, “Bellísima.”

On Tuesday, pals Vergara and Longoria, who turned 50 in March, attended a Broadway performance of “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical” with an after-show chat with singer Gloria Estefan.

Vergara opened up in 2013 about how she achieves the perfect fit for her “difficult” size on those gorgeous outfits.

“The key for my body is tailoring,” she told Vogue at the time. “I spend more money on tweaking and fixing the clothes than the actual clothes.”

“It’s not that it’s bad, I am not complaining,” she continued in part. “It’s just that once you know how to tweak it, you look like you are well dressed.”

As for her ageless beauty, the “America’s Got Talent” judge has been candid about her belief that women should “take advantage” of cosmetic treatments like peels and lasers. “I believe in all of that,” she told Allure in 2024.

“I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there,” she continued. “I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”

The Toty cosmetics maven also expects to take advantage of the benefits of cosmetic surgery. “I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” she told the outlet.

“I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already. Because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”