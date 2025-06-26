SOL Builds Momentum As Solana Outperforms Other Blockchains (2025)

Solana (SOL) continues to show strength across multiple fronts, maintaining a bullish structure on its Ichimoku Cloud chart while gaining momentum in key market metrics. The BBTrend indicator has turned higher again, signaling renewed buying pressure after a brief cooldown.

On-chain activity remains strong, with Solana leading all blockchains in DEX volume and dominating fee generation thanks to the explosive growth of meme coins and launchpad activity. With SOL now trading above a key resistance level, the path is open for further upside—though a loss of momentum could still trigger a retest of lower supports.

Solana Maintains Bullish Structure, but Momentum Faces Key Test

On Solana’s Ichimoku Cloud chart, the price is currently above the Kijun-sen (red base line) but has dipped below the Tenkan-sen (blue conversion line), signaling weakening short-term momentum.

The flattening Tenkan-sen and price behavior suggest possible consolidation or the early stages of a pullback. Still, with the price holding above the Kijun-sen, medium-term support remains intact.

The overall Ichimoku structure remains bullish, with a thick, rising cloud and leading span A well above span B—indicating strong underlying support.

If Solana finds support at the Kijun-sen and climbs back above the Tenkan-sen, the uptrend could regain strength; otherwise, a test of the cloud’s upper boundary may follow.

Meanwhile, Solana’s BBTrend is currently at 6, extending nearly ten days in positive territory after peaking at 17.5 on April 14. The recent increase from 4.26 to 6 suggests renewed bullish momentum following a brief cooldown.

BBTrend, or Bollinger Band Trend, tracks the strength of price movement based on Bollinger Band expansion.

Positive values like the current one point to an active uptrend, and if the BBTrend continues to rise, it could signal stronger momentum and potential for another upward move.

Solana Dominates DEX Volume and Fee Generation as Meme Coins Drive Ecosystem Growth

Solana has once again claimed the top spot among all chains in DEX volume, recording $15.15 billion over the past seven days. The combined total of Ethereum, BNB, Base, and Arbitrum reached $22.7 billion.

In the last 24 hours alone, Solana saw $1.67 billion in volume, largely fueled by its booming meme coin ecosystem and the ongoing launchpad battle between PumpFun and Raydium. Adding to this good momentum, Solana recently surpassed Ethereum in Staking Market Cap.

When it comes to application fees, Solana’s momentum is just as clear. Four of the top ten fee-generating apps over the past week—PumpFun, Jupiter, Jito, and Meteora—are Solana-focused.

Pump leads the pack with nearly $18 million in fees alone.

Solana Breaks Key Resistance as Uptrend Targets Higher Levels, but Risks Remain

Solana has finally broken above its key resistance at $136, flipping it into a new support level that was successfully tested just yesterday.

Its EMA lines remain aligned in a bullish setup, suggesting the uptrend is still intact.

If this momentum continues, SOL price could aim for the next resistance zones at $147 and $152—levels that, if breached, open the door to a potential move toward $179.

The current structure favors buyers, with higher lows and strong support reinforcing the trend.

However, if momentum fades, a retest of the $136 support is likely.

A breakdown below that level could shift sentiment, exposing Solana to deeper pullbacks toward $124 and even $112.

