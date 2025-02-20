'Solo Leveling' Season 2 Release Schedule: When Does Episode 2 Drop? (2025)

Solo Leveling's second season is now onCrunchyroll, and appears to be one of the hottestwinter animeto catch right now. The series adapts Chugong's Korean manhwa into an anime about magic-wielding hunters who defend humanity against monsters from other dimensions.

Solo Leveling was first adapted into a webtoon from its novel form by the late illustrator Dubu, introducing audiences to its main protagonist, Sung Jinwoo. Season 1 saw the fledgling, low-ranking hunter level up his skills, make friends and allies, and earn a job upgrade that outpaced those who doubted him. By the end of the first installment, Igris the Bloodred met his match in Jinwoo, and the realization that ants on Jeju Island have evolved into scarier foes left viewers on a cliffhanger.

What does it mean for all the hunters? Season 2 takes us into a fresh story arc that shows Jinwoo and his crew of shadows facing off against more beasts.

You'll want to watch the newest season of the action fantasy when it hits the small screen, and Jinwoo is on a quest to get the Elixir of Life. Here's when and where to stream the season 2 premiere of Solo Leveling, and how a VPN can aid your streaming experience.

When to watch Solo Leveling season 2

Solo Leveling season 2 debuted onCrunchyroll on Jan. 4, and episode 2 will stream at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) on Saturday, Jan. 11. Viewers in North America, Central America, South America, India, CIS, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East can tune in each Saturday at the same time to stream the remaining new episodes.

Crunchyroll Carries Solo Leveling Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals. You can sign up for a free account to stream ad-supported content on the service. Just note that not all titles are available with the free version, and there is a wait for new releases. However, anime fans who want immediate access to new episodes should opt for Crunchyroll's basic $8 ad-free premium subscription. You can upgrade to $12 or $16 a month for more features. There's a free 14-day trial for new subscribers. See at Crunchyroll

How to watch Solo Leveling from anywhere with a VPN



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Crunchyroll while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the anime series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too. A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards. You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 per month, but you can save money if you get an annual subscription. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.Read our review of ExpressVPN. See at ExpressVPN

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Solo Leveling is streaming on Crunchyroll.Beforeyou open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the episode on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Crunchyroll to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.