Some easy steps of Skin care routine for men - from beginners to pro level Yes Madam Blog (2025)

It’s never too early or too late to start the skincare routine for men or reform the one you already have. Following askin routine for men is like an investment in your health, hair, skin, and self-confidence, as skincare tips for men also include steps like eating healthy, sleeping right, drinking plenty of water, and exercising regularly. And these are the habits that help you stay alive and kicking from the inside out.

Hopefully, this skincare guide helps you figure out the best skincare routine for men. If you begin with this guide, you will be miles ahead of many men. It is a great place to kick-start a male skincare routine.

Table of Contents A quick chart to understand skin care routine for men

Skin Care Routine for Men: Beginners

Skin care routine for intermediate

Men’s Face Care Routine: Advanced

FAQs On Skin Care For Men

A quick chart to understand skin care routine for men

Beginner Intermediate Advanced Skin Care Products Facial Cleanser Exfoliation Night cream Skin Care Products Eye Cream Toner Spot Treatments Skin Care Products Moisturizer Serum Facial Skin Care Products Sunscreen Face Mask Prescription cream (Optional)

Skin Care Routine for Men: Beginners

Find some beginner ‘s-level skincare routines for men below.

Facial Cleansers:

When a man has to cleanse his face, soap is the first thing he prefers to choose. But soap tends to leave a squeaky-clean and dry feeling, which indicates that your skin is over-cleansed, and its protective barrier is disrupted.

It means soaps strip away the good oil that keeps the skin hydrated and nourished. So, ditch your daily hand soap and add a facial cleanser to your face routine for men that are specifically designed for your skin type.

Make sure to cleanse your face twice a day (after getting up in the morning and before going to bed at night) to form the best face care routine for men.

Eye Cream:

The skin around the eyes is thinner than the rest of the skin on your face. So, it tends to lose moisturizer quickly and show ageing signs soon. So, an eye cream is an essential part of skin care for men. Eye cream is like a magic wand that can fix a whole lot of skin problems alone.

Dark circles? Puffy bags? Wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes? Pick an eye cream to combat them all!

An eye cream not only helps you address these concerns but also leaves your eyes looking fresh. Using an eye is an essential part of skin care tips for men. It is advised that you usecream every morning and night after cleansing your face.

Moisturizer:

One of the biggest skincare mistakes I find guys often make in their men’s face care routine is to skip moisturizers, especially for men with oily skin. They don’t like how it feels to have greasy and sticky skin.

But you know the solution is not skipping the moisturizer but finding the right one as per your skin type. There are many lightweight formulas that prevent your skin from feeling sticky and maintain moisture too.

Sunscreen:

No matter what your skin tone or type is, one of the best skin care tips for men is to don’t miss wearing SPF daily. Even if you are not in direct contact with the sun, wearing sunscreen is a must-follow step in every skincare routine for men.

Seriously, UV rays are very harmful to our skin that not only damage skin texture but can also cause many skin ailments including skin cancer.

You know sunscreen and moisturizers are two of the most effective anti-ageing products of every skincare routine.

Skin care routine for intermediate

Congratulations! You have learned all about beginners’ morning skincare routines for men and moved a level forward!

Exfoliation:

Regular exfoliation is essential for getting glowing skin for men, as it helps unclog pores and remove dead skin cells, revealing smoother, brighter, and softer skin while preventing breakouts.

Before you say that exfoliation should be an important part of Bieginner’s skin care routine for men, let me tell you that it is at an intermediate level because you do not need to exfoliate daily. Twice a week is more than enough to remove dead skin cells. Also, you are advised to exfoliate at night after cleansing and before moisturizing so that your skin can recover when you sleep.

To exfoliate your skin, either a homemade scrub or a chemical exfoliant works to get glowing skin for men.

Related Article: 5 Best Home Remedies to Remove Dead Skin Cells

Toner:

Toners are used to deep cleanse the skin or extract impurities left behind from cleansing. These skincare tips for menalso help rebalance PH levels, rehydrate the skin, and reduce the appearance of pores.

If you have dry skin, toners can be invaluable skin care products to restore much-needed moisture. If you have oily skin or struggling with acne breakouts, toners help keep your skin clear and shine-free.

Serum:

Serum should be part of a daily skincare routine for men if you want to target any specific skin concerns like ageing signs, blemishes, pores, etc. It simply means that you can skip using serum if you are not dealing with any skin concerns.

Serums are meant to target your skin problems by imparting active ingredients and nutrients to the skin. The best part is that no matter your skin type or your skin concerns, there is a serum for you. But finding the one that can be a part of a daily men’s face care routine is a little hard, as you are often unsure what you need. So, the best thing you can do while choosing a serum is to look for one that addresses a variety of issues.

If you add serum to your daily skincare routine, it should go like a cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen.

Face Mask:

Face masks work like serums to target specific skin concerns by infusing concentrated ingredients into the skin.

There are several different types of face masks available on the market that can enhance men’s face care routine. So, you can easily find one that does almost anything—deep cleansing, hydrating, nourishing, exfoliating, and so on. No matter your skincare goal, there’s a mask for that. All you need to do is find one that suits your skin type and the specific skin concerns you want to target.

Face masks are meant to supplement our core skincare routines. But, like exfoliants, you do not need to add a face mask to your daily skincare routine for men. Use it once or twice a week to get healthy, glowing skin.

Men’s Face Care Routine: Advanced

This is where things turn a bit serious. The advanced-level skincare routine for men is more focused on an ingredient-centered approach. Typically, this level includes night creams, prescriptions from the dermatologist, and regular facial services.

Night Cream:

Using a separate moisturizer at night to get that glowing skin for men may seem like a crazy deal to many men out there, but if you do so, your skin will thank you. Night moisturizers are packed with active and age-defying ingredients that help your skin rebuild itself when you rest.

Using your morning moisturizer for the night too is fine, but having a separate place for a night cream in the men’s face care routine is the real pro move. For added benefits, find a night cream with gentle exfoliating acids or anti-ageing retinol that works overnight.

Spot Treatments:

Dealing with skin issues like hyperpigmentation, acne, scars, etc.? Then, spot treatment should be an essential part of the night time skin care routine for men.

This step of the skincare routine for men helps heal acne marks, disappear stubborn pimples, lighten hyperpigmentation, and remove scars. You can find a spot treatment cream to address your skin concerns.

Facial Services:

Honestly, regular facials are one of the most important steps in the face routine for men. Even beginners should go for regular facial services to get healthy radiance and maintain younger-looking skin for longer. It is also a way to give yourself some much-needed pampering and ‘me time.’

I can understand, in today’s hectic work schedule, you don’t get enough time for regular salon visits to get facials or other male grooming services. No worries, with Yes Madam, you can call the salon at home and get a facial at your doorstep.

Related Article: Top 6 facials for acne prone skin and how should you get it

Now, no more excuses to keep men’s facial routines on the back burner. Book at home facials for men now with Yes Madam.

FAQs On Skin Care For Men

How do I get clear skin, male?

Following any effective skincare tips for men can assist you get clean skin. You may also arrange a face treatment service to have clear skin while sitting at home with YesMadam.

What should I apply to my face at night?

Applying face moisturizer to your face at night helps keep in moisture and promotes healthy, smoother skin.

How do I do a skincare routine?

For an uncomplicated skincare routine, wash your face first, followed by a nice moisturizer and sunscreen. These three actions are essential and sufficient to get healthy skin.

How do I create a skincare routine?

It depends on your level; if you are a beginner, cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and sunscreen are the most basic and vital aspects of skincare that will be sufficient to create a basic skincare regimen.

How do you get glowing skin for men?

A healthy skincare routine for men can help you achieve bright skin. You can also get a facial session at home from YesMadam to get an immediate glow.

Suggest a good men’s skincare routine for oily skin?

Begin with the cleanser, then use toner to tighten your pores. The third step is to hydrate your skin with a decent moisturizer created specifically for men, followed by sunscreen to protect your skin from damaging UV rays. You can also exfoliate your skin once a week with a decent face scrub or have a facial treatment.

Do most men have a skincare routine?

Typically, men don’t follow a skincare routine. Cleansing and shaving are just two of the essential steps of their skincare routine.

Should guys have a skincare routine?

Yes, every guy must have a skincare routine as per his skin type.

What are men’s skincare routine steps?

Daily skincare routine steps for men should go like

Cleanser

Toner

Serum

Moisturizer

Sunscreen

Is beard trimming once a week necessary?

Yes, to stay a well-groomed man, you must go for a beard-trimming service at least once a week. You can book YesMadam’s male grooming services for the best result.

How does YesMadam help men’s grooming at home?

YesMadam provides various male grooming and facial services for men at home. You can book these services on regular basis to complement your skin care routine for men.

What is included in men’s skincare routine?

Spot treatment, exfoliation, face mask, retinol and professional facial services are some of the most important steps of every man’s skincare routine.

Is a dermatologist-recommended men’s skincare routine good?

Yes, if you are dealing with any serious skin concerns, you must consult your dermatologist to form a skincare routine for men that can benefit you and address your specific skin concerns.