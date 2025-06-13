Son of sheriff’s deputy arrested after two killed in mass shooting at Florida university (2025)

Table of Contents
Save articles for later Most Viewed in World References
  • Updated
  • World
  • North America
  • Mass shooting
By Kate Payne and David Fischer

Updated

,

register

or subscribe

to save articles for later.

Save articles for later

Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time.

Tallahassee, Florida: The 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy allegedly opened fire at Florida State University with his mother’s former service weapon, killing two people and wounding at least six others, investigators said.

Officers quickly arrived and shot and wounded the shooter after he refused to comply with commands, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting, which began around lunchtime on Thursday, Florida time, just outside the student union, sending students and frightened parents hiding for cover in a bowling alley and a freight elevator inside the building.

The shooter, identified by police as Phoenix Ikner, was believed to be a Florida State student, investigators said. The two people who died were not students, said Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower, adding that he would not release additional information about the victims.

The shooter obtained access to a weapon that belonged to his mother, who had been with the sheriff’s office for over 18 years and had been a model employee, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

Police said they believed Ikner shot the victims using his mother’s former service handgun, which she had kept for personal use after the force upgraded to new weapons.

The alleged shooter was a long-standing member of the sheriff’s office’s youth advisory council, the sheriff said.

“He has been steeped in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office family, engaged in a number of training programs that we have,” McNeil said. “So it’s not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons.”

See Also
‘Get it done’: Trump threatens to abandon Russia-Ukraine peace efforts‘Most extraordinary’ GP epic as Warriors nail 50m winner, Walsh goes from ‘hero to zero’Webb detected strongest 'hints' yet of life on distant planet - Science & Tech - The Jakarta PostTrump urges Putin to ‘STOP!’ after deadly Russian attack on Kyiv

Advertisement

Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies raced towards the campus just west of Florida’s capital after the university issued an active shooter alert.

See Also
Acer Expands Nitro Gaming Line

Aidan Stickney, a 21-year-old studying business management, was running late to class when he said he saw a man get out of a car with a shotgun and aim at another man in a white polo shirt.

Son of sheriff’s deputy arrested after two killed in mass shooting at Florida university (1)

The gun jammed, Stickney said, and the shooter rushed back to his car and emerged with a handgun, opening fire on a woman. Stickney ran, warning others as he called 911.

“I got lucky today. I really did. I really, really did,” he said.

Trumbower said investigators have no evidence that anyone was shot with the shotgun.

Ryan Cedergren, a 21-year-old communications student, said he and about 30 others hid in the bowling alley in the union’s lower level after seeing students running from a nearby bar.

“In that moment, it was survival,” he said.

Son of sheriff’s deputy arrested after two killed in mass shooting at Florida university (2)

Chris Pento said he and his twins were getting lunch at the student union during a campus tour when they heard gunshots. “It was surreal. And people just started running,” he told WCTV in Tallahassee.

They crammed into a service elevator after encountering locked doors at the end of a hallway. “That was probably the scariest point because we didn’t know. It could get worse, right?” he said. “The doors opened and two officers were there, guns drawn.”

Loading

Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, were parked outside the student union hours after the shooting. Officers blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

Students and staff who left behind phones, keys and other items in the rush to evacuate waited in the shade and prayed for the victims.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital confirmed it was treating six people wounded in the shooting, one in critical condition.

US President Donald Trump said from the Oval Office that he had been fully briefed on the shooting. “It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place,” he said.

But Trump also suggested that he would not be advocating for any new gun legislation, saying, “the gun doesn’t do the shooting, the people do”.

Son of sheriff’s deputy arrested after two killed in mass shooting at Florida university (3)

University president Richard McCullough said he was heartbroken by the violence. “Our hearts go out to our students and the victims of this terrible tragedy,” he said.

Florida State is one of Florida’s 12 public universities, with its main campus in Tallahassee. About 44,000 students are enrolled in the university, according to the school’s 2024 fact sheet.

In 2014, the main library was the site of a shooting that wounded three people. Officers shot and killed the gunman, 31-year-old Myron May.

The university cancelled classes for the rest of the week and scrapped home athletic events through Sunday.

AP

Get a note directly from our foreign correspondents on what’s making headlines around the world. Sign up for our weekly What in the World newsletter.

,

register

or subscribe

to save articles for later.

  • Mass shooting
  • USA
  • Tragedy

Most Viewed in World

Loading

Son of sheriff’s deputy arrested after two killed in mass shooting at Florida university (2025)

References

Top Articles
Volunteer rescuers race to find survivors two days after Myanmar earthquake
No one knows why the nine-year-olds are dying. Chris Flynn’s novel invites us to question existence itself
Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Why do we change our clocks? And how does it affect our bodies?
Latest Posts
Marine Le Pen verdict throws National Rally into chaos but could boost far right | Angelique Chrisafis
Mexico bans junk food sales in schools in its latest salvo against child obesity
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Frankie Dare

Last Updated:

Views: 6481

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Frankie Dare

Birthday: 2000-01-27

Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

Phone: +3769542039359

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.