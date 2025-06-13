Son of sheriff’s deputy arrested after two killed in mass shooting at Florida university (2025)

Tallahassee, Florida: The 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy allegedly opened fire at Florida State University with his mother’s former service weapon, killing two people and wounding at least six others, investigators said.

Officers quickly arrived and shot and wounded the shooter after he refused to comply with commands, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting, which began around lunchtime on Thursday, Florida time, just outside the student union, sending students and frightened parents hiding for cover in a bowling alley and a freight elevator inside the building.

The shooter, identified by police as Phoenix Ikner, was believed to be a Florida State student, investigators said. The two people who died were not students, said Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower, adding that he would not release additional information about the victims.