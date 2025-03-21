Sonics Ultrasonic processors, homogenizers - ABL&E-JASCO (2025)

The VC and VCX ultrasonic processors of the American Sonics Inc. from microliter quantities to liters of liquids provide solutions for processing, homogenization, emulsification, making suspensions, sonochemical reactions etc. The energy is transferred by the autoclavable inert metal vibrating probes made from titanium alloy (Ti-6Al-4V) submerging directly into the liquid. The appropriate vibrating probe can be chosen in accordance with the volume, viscosity, nature or with any special requirements of the sample.

VCX-130 ultrasonic processors

Depending on the immersion probe, the microprocessor controlled instruments of a maximum 130 W performance used for liquid volumes of 150 µl – 150 ml. The ultrasonic processors belonging to the series have the following functions power control, auto-tuning, digital performance measurement and digital display.

VCX-130 PB – the energy pulses can be started and stopped with the manual switch on the stem of the processor probe

VCX-130 PB-1 (VCX-130 FSJ) – the energy pulses can be started and stopped with the footswitch

VCX-130 – the time of the energy pulses can be adjusted on the instrument with the button

A 113 mm-long probe of a ¼” diameter belongs to each instrument, which is suitable for processing 10 ml – 50 ml liquid.

VC-505 and VC-750 ultrasonic processors

Depending on the immersion probe, the microprocessor controlled VC-505 and VC-750 instruments, used for 250 µl – 1 l liquid volumes, are capable of maximum 500 W and maximum 750 W power respectively. The instruments have the following functions: performance control, digital performance management, the passed time, the display of the performance and all the delivered energy, automatic amplitude compensation, programmable energy pulses, automatic tuning and frequency control.

The instrument is supplied with a 136 mm-long, replaceable tip of ½” diameter as a standard accessory, recommended for 10-250 ml liquid processing.

VCX-500 and VCX-750 ultrasonic processors

Depending on the immersion probe, the microprocessor controlled VCX-500 and VCX-750 instruments, used for 250 µl – 1 l liquid volumes, are capable of maximum 500 W and maximum of 750 W power respectively. Beside the functions listed at the VC-505 and VC-750 ultrasonic processors, these instruments have temperature measurement and display options (between 1 ℃ – 100 ℃), a sensor and temperature controller, which prevents sample overheating. Also, a 10-program storage memory is available.

The instrument is supplied with a 136 mm-long, replaceable tip of ½” diameter as a standard accessory, recommended for 50 – 250 ml liquid processing.

