Sonics Ultrasonic processors, homogenizers - ABL&E-JASCO (2025)

The VC and VCX ultrasonic processors of the American Sonics Inc. from microliter quantities to liters of liquids provide solutions for processing, homogenization, emulsification, making suspensions, sonochemical reactions etc. The energy is transferred by the autoclavable inert metal vibrating probes made from titanium alloy (Ti-6Al-4V) submerging directly into the liquid. The appropriate vibrating probe can be chosen in accordance with the volume, viscosity, nature or with any special requirements of the sample.
VCX-130 ultrasonic processors
Depending on the immersion probe, the microprocessor controlled instruments of a maximum 130 W performance used for liquid volumes of 150 µl – 150 ml. The ultrasonic processors belonging to the series have the following functions power control, auto-tuning, digital performance measurement and digital display.
- VCX-130 PB – the energy pulses can be started and stopped with the manual switch on the stem of the processor probe
- VCX-130 PB-1 (VCX-130 FSJ) – the energy pulses can be started and stopped with the footswitch
- VCX-130 – the time of the energy pulses can be adjusted on the instrument with the button
A 113 mm-long probe of a ¼” diameter belongs to each instrument, which is suitable for processing 10 ml – 50 ml liquid.
VC-505 and VC-750 ultrasonic processors
Depending on the immersion probe, the microprocessor controlled VC-505 and VC-750 instruments, used for 250 µl – 1 l liquid volumes, are capable of maximum 500 W and maximum 750 W power respectively. The instruments have the following functions: performance control, digital performance management, the passed time, the display of the performance and all the delivered energy, automatic amplitude compensation, programmable energy pulses, automatic tuning and frequency control.
The instrument is supplied with a 136 mm-long, replaceable tip of ½” diameter as a standard accessory, recommended for 10-250 ml liquid processing.
VCX-500 and VCX-750 ultrasonic processors
Depending on the immersion probe, the microprocessor controlled VCX-500 and VCX-750 instruments, used for 250 µl – 1 l liquid volumes, are capable of maximum 500 W and maximum of 750 W power respectively. Beside the functions listed at the VC-505 and VC-750 ultrasonic processors, these instruments have temperature measurement and display options (between 1 ℃ – 100 ℃), a sensor and temperature controller, which prevents sample overheating. Also, a 10-program storage memory is available.
The instrument is supplied with a 136 mm-long, replaceable tip of ½” diameter as a standard accessory, recommended for 50 – 250 ml liquid processing.
A wide variety of immersion probes can be fitted to the Sonics ultrasonic processors and with them the ultrasonic treatment of the liquid can be performed corresponding to the task under optimal conditions.
Accessories for the 130 W instrument:
- 116 mm long, 5/64” (2 mm) diameter, stepped microprobe, for volumes 150 µl – 5 ml
- 138 mm long, 1/8” (3 mm) diameter, stepped microprobe, for volumes 250 µl – 10 ml
- 128 mm long, ½” (13 mm) diameter probe, for volumes 50 ml – 150 ml
- 129 mm long, ½” (13 mm) diameter probe with replaceable tip, for volumes 50 ml – 150 ml (not to be used for liquids of low surface tension, such as methylene chloride)
- 8-position coupler with 8 pcs microtips; distance between tip ends is about 9 mm; for volumes 250 µl – 2 ml
- ”Rosett” cooling cell, 30 ml volume
- jacketed glass cooling cell, 10 and 100 ml volume
- support stand with clamp for VCX-130 series
- footswitch
- soundproof chamber
Accessories for the 500 and 750 W instruments:
- 136 mm long, ½” (13 mm) diameter probe, for volumes 10 – 250 ml
- 159 mm long, 1/8” (3 mm) diameter tapered microtip, for volumes 1 – 10 ml
- 155 mm long, 3/16” (5 mm) diameter tapered microtip, for volumes 3 – 20 ml
- 142 mm long, ¼” (6 mm) diameter tapered microtip, for volumes 5 – 50 ml
- 254 mm long, ½” (13 mm) diameter probe, for volumes 10 – 250 ml
- 254 mm long, ½” (13 mm) diameter probe with replaceable tip; (not to be used for liquids of low surface tension, such as methylene chloride!) for volumes 10 – 250 ml
- 127 mm long, ¾” (19 mm) diameter probe, for volumes 25 – 500 ml
- 127 mm long, ¾” (19 mm) diameter probe with replaceable tip; (not to be used for liquids of low surface tension, such as methylene chloride!) for volumes 50 – 500 ml
- 127 mm long, 1” (25.4 mm) diameter probe, for volumes 50 – 1000 ml
- 127 mm long, 1” (25.4 mm) diameter probe with replaceable tip; (not to be used for liquids of low surface tension, such as methylene chloride) for volumes 50 – 1000 ml
- 127 mm long, 3 mm diameter stepped microtip, with the necessary coupler, for volumes 250 µl – 10 ml
- dual position coupler with two, 127 mm long, ¾” (19 mm) diameter probe, for volumes 2×25 ml – 500 ml; total power output is splitted between positions
- 4-position coupler with 4 pcs, 3 mm diameter stepped microtips; distance between tip ends is about 18 mm, for volumes 4×250 µl – 10 ml; total power output is splitted between positions
- 24-position coupler with 24 pcs, 3 mm diameter stepped microtips; distance between tip ends is about 18 mm; for volumes 24×250 µl – 10 ml; total power output is splitted between positions – for 750 W models only!
- footswitch
- ”Rosett” cooling cell, 30 and 300 ml volume
- jacketed glass cooling cell, 10 and 100 ml volume
- cup horn of 1 ½” (38.1 mm), 2 ½” (63.5 mm) and 3” (76.2 mm) diameter – for samples in separate vessels; probe is not in direct contact with the sample
- booster – connects before the probe, increases the amplitude of the vibration. To be used with a single, 127 mm-long probe, no microtips to be attached.
- 5 – 250 ml volume reaction vessels
- sound abating enclosure with support stand and clamp
- support stand and clamp for VC- and VCX-500/700 series