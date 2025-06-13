Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (2025)

We haven't been able to take payment
You must update your payment details via My Account or by clicking update payment details to keep your subscription.
Update payment details
Act now to keep your subscription
We've tried to contact you several times as we haven't been able to take payment. You must update your payment details via My Account or by clicking update payment details to keep your subscription.
Update payment details
Your subscription is due to terminate
We've tried to contact you several times as we haven't been able to take payment. You must update your payment details via My Account, otherwise your subscription will terminate.
Update payment details
More from The Times and The Sunday TimesTap 'Menu' and then 'Explore'Tap 'Menu' and then 'Explore'
Dismiss
Accessibility Links
Skip to content
- Subscribe
SPECTRUM
Our favourite images from this year’s shortlist
The Sunday Times Magazine
The Sunday Times
BETAToday's Quizle
Q:
Test your knowledge
These stunning images are among 300-plus on the shortlist for this year’s Sony World Photography Awards, taken by more than 60 photographers. The professional competition — now in its 18th year — recognises technical mastery and an original approach to narrative across ten categories including portraiture, wildlife and nature, and architecture and design. Youth and student awards commend the best up-and-coming talent. Overall winners will be announced on April 16 before an exhibition of shortlisted photos goes on display at London’s Somerset House.
The Sony World Photography Awards exhibition runs from April 17 to May 5 at Somerset House, worldphoto.org. Use the code “TIMES50” online for a 50 per cent discount on tickets. The code is valid until 5pm on May 5
Wildlife and Nature, shortlist: a bloodstained Arctic wolf on Ellesmere Island in northern Canada, one of a pack hunting musk ox
AMIT ESHEL (ISRAEL)
Sport, finalist: Martha and Teresa, maintenance workers at La Paz Golf Club in Bolivia, spend their Mondays off in traditional ‘chola’ clothing and get a round in at one of the world’s highest golf courses
MICHAEL DUNN (BOLIVIA)
Portraiture, shortlist: Yves, a model, singer and LGBT youth worker, poses in his apartment on New York’s Lower East Side. His pitbull, Banjo, is the 40th he has fostered
STAS GINZBURG (USA)
Portraiture, shortlist: Pitan, 33, poses with her three cats in her bedroom in Tokyo. She is dressed as ‘Nenekochan’, a doll with the appearance of a cat, in a cosplay outfit she created herself
NICCOLO RASTRELLI (ITALY)
Perspectives, finalist: two children make their way home from school in the Cape Flats, an area of Cape Town, South Africa, blighted by gang violence
LAURA PANNACK (UK)
Wildlife and Nature, finalist: against a painted backdrop of verdant jungle, this lone chimpanzee at Shanghai Wild Animal Park, China, appears to be longing for its natural habitat
ZED NELSON (UK)
Documentary Projects, shortlist: Muhammad Ali looks on as women boxers challenge social norms in Pakistan. The gym is in Lyari, a district of Karachi that is scarred by gang violence and military intervention
GIOVANNI DE MOJANA (ITALY)
Architecture and Design, shortlist: a bird’s-eye view highlights the ornate roof tiles of Szilagyi Dezso Square Reformed Church in Budapest
MARTON MOGYOROSY (HUNGARY)
Documentary Projects, finalist: a portrait of a Texan cowboy from a project that examines traditional masculinity
ALEX BEX (FRANCE)
Related articles
More from Photography
More from Culture
PROMOTED CONTENT