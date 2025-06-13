Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (2025)

SPECTRUM

Our favourite images from this year’s shortlist

The Sunday Times Magazine

The Sunday Times

These stunning images are among 300-plus on the shortlist for this year’s Sony World Photography Awards, taken by more than 60 photographers. The professional competition — now in its 18th year — recognises technical mastery and an original approach to narrative across ten categories including portraiture, wildlife and nature, and architecture and design. Youth and student awards commend the best up-and-coming talent. Overall winners will be announced on April 16 before an exhibition of shortlisted photos goes on display at London’s Somerset House.

The Sony World Photography Awards exhibition runs from April 17 to May 5 at Somerset House, worldphoto.org. Use the code “TIMES50” online for a 50 per cent discount on tickets. The code is valid until 5pm on May 5

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (5)

Wildlife and Nature, shortlist: a bloodstained Arctic wolf on Ellesmere Island in northern Canada, one of a pack hunting musk ox

AMIT ESHEL (ISRAEL)

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (6)

Sport, finalist: Martha and Teresa, maintenance workers at La Paz Golf Club in Bolivia, spend their Mondays off in traditional ‘chola’ clothing and get a round in at one of the world’s highest golf courses

MICHAEL DUNN (BOLIVIA)

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (7)

Portraiture, shortlist: Yves, a model, singer and LGBT youth worker, poses in his apartment on New York’s Lower East Side. His pitbull, Banjo, is the 40th he has fostered

STAS GINZBURG (USA)

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (8)

Portraiture, shortlist: Pitan, 33, poses with her three cats in her bedroom in Tokyo. She is dressed as ‘Nenekochan’, a doll with the appearance of a cat, in a cosplay outfit she created herself

NICCOLO RASTRELLI (ITALY)

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (9)

Perspectives, finalist: two children make their way home from school in the Cape Flats, an area of Cape Town, South Africa, blighted by gang violence

LAURA PANNACK (UK)

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (10)

Wildlife and Nature, finalist: against a painted backdrop of verdant jungle, this lone chimpanzee at Shanghai Wild Animal Park, China, appears to be longing for its natural habitat

ZED NELSON (UK)

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (11)

Documentary Projects, shortlist: Muhammad Ali looks on as women boxers challenge social norms in Pakistan. The gym is in Lyari, a district of Karachi that is scarred by gang violence and military intervention

GIOVANNI DE MOJANA (ITALY)

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (12)

Architecture and Design, shortlist: a bird’s-eye view highlights the ornate roof tiles of Szilagyi Dezso Square Reformed Church in Budapest

MARTON MOGYOROSY (HUNGARY)

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (13)

Documentary Projects, finalist: a portrait of a Texan cowboy from a project that examines traditional masculinity

ALEX BEX (FRANCE)

