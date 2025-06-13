Sony World Photography Awards 2025: the best pictures from the shortlist (2025)

These stunning images are among 300-plus on the shortlist for this year’s Sony World Photography Awards, taken by more than 60 photographers. The professional competition — now in its 18th year — recognises technical mastery and an original approach to narrative across ten categories including portraiture, wildlife and nature, and architecture and design. Youth and student awards commend the best up-and-coming talent. Overall winners will be announced on April 16 before an exhibition of shortlisted photos goes on display at London’s Somerset House.

The Sony World Photography Awards exhibition runs from April 17 to May 5 at Somerset House, worldphoto.org. Use the code “TIMES50” online for a 50 per cent discount on tickets. The code is valid until 5pm on May 5

Wildlife and Nature, shortlist: a bloodstained Arctic wolf on Ellesmere Island in northern Canada, one of a pack hunting musk ox AMIT ESHEL (ISRAEL)

Sport, finalist: Martha and Teresa, maintenance workers at La Paz Golf Club in Bolivia, spend their Mondays off in traditional ‘chola’ clothing and get a round in at one of the world’s highest golf courses MICHAEL DUNN (BOLIVIA) See Also Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. relishing chance to photograph Masters

Portraiture, shortlist: Yves, a model, singer and LGBT youth worker, poses in his apartment on New York’s Lower East Side. His pitbull, Banjo, is the 40th he has fostered STAS GINZBURG (USA)

Portraiture, shortlist: Pitan, 33, poses with her three cats in her bedroom in Tokyo. She is dressed as ‘Nenekochan’, a doll with the appearance of a cat, in a cosplay outfit she created herself NICCOLO RASTRELLI (ITALY)

Perspectives, finalist: two children make their way home from school in the Cape Flats, an area of Cape Town, South Africa, blighted by gang violence LAURA PANNACK (UK)

Wildlife and Nature, finalist: against a painted backdrop of verdant jungle, this lone chimpanzee at Shanghai Wild Animal Park, China, appears to be longing for its natural habitat ZED NELSON (UK)

Documentary Projects, shortlist: Muhammad Ali looks on as women boxers challenge social norms in Pakistan. The gym is in Lyari, a district of Karachi that is scarred by gang violence and military intervention GIOVANNI DE MOJANA (ITALY)

Architecture and Design, shortlist: a bird’s-eye view highlights the ornate roof tiles of Szilagyi Dezso Square Reformed Church in Budapest MARTON MOGYOROSY (HUNGARY)