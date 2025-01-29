Soukou Kihei Votoms: Woodo-Hen Season 2 Ep 3 (2025)

1. Soukou Kihei Votoms Recaps - MyAnimeList
A summarized version of the TV series in 4 parts.
Armored Trooper VOTOMS is a 52-episode anime television series, created by Ryosuke Takahashi and Sunrise, aired in Japan from April 1, 1983 to March 23, 1984 on ...
The series followed a main character named Chirico Cuvie (Kiriko Kyuubi), a former special forces Armored Trooper pilot and former member of the Red Shoulder Battalion, an elite mecha force used by the Gilgamesh Confederation in its war against the Balarant Union—both interstellar nations within the distant Astragius Galaxy. Gilgamesh and Balarant had until recently been locked in a century-old galactic war whose cause was long ago forgotten. Now, the war is ending and an uneasy truce has settled.
Synopsis: Chirico visits an oasis town and meets Gotho and his friends for the first time in 32 years.
Plot Summary: The end of the 100 year war between the planets Bavalant and Melkia does not allow Melkian soldier Chirico Cuvie a moment of peace.
Director: Ryōsuke Takahashi
Plot Summary: In a prequel to the original series Chirico Cuvie is a VOTOMS pilot who has an extraordinarily high survival rate. Chrico is assigned to the ...
Soukou Kihei Votoms: Pailsen Files Movie Jan 17, 2009 | Movie | 1 episodes × 1hr. 58min. | ☆6.56 (849) |. Soukou Kihei Votoms: Genei-hen. Armored Trooper ...
Chirico Cuvie, a special forces powered-armor pilot is suddenly transferred into a unit engaged in a secret and highly illegal mission to steal military ...
A century of bloodshed between warring star systems has plunged nearly 200 worlds into the flames of war. Now, an uneasy truce has settled across the Astragius Galaxy... Chirico Cuvie, a special forces powered-armor pilot is suddenly transferred into a unit engaged in a secret and highly illegal mission to steal military secrets—from their own military! Now he's on the run...from his own army! Unsure of his loyalties and to cover their own tracks, Chirico is left behind to die in space. Surviving by luck, the renegade is now hunted by both the conspirators and military intelligence. He is driven by the haunting image of a mysterious and beautiful woman—the objective of their mission, and his sole clue to unraveling their treacherous scheme. But the conspirators will do anything to preserve their mysterious agenda... (Source: AnimeNfo)
For their silver anniversary, Vanilla and Coconna return to Uoodo along with Gotho in the hopes of reuniting with Chirico. Once there they find a red shouldered AT at the Battling arena.