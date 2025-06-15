Sour Cream and Onion Dip - The Recipe Critic (2025)

Jump to Recipe This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

This sour cream and onion dip has become a staple at all of our family get togethers. It’s the perfect appetizer, even the kids cant get enough! The rich and creamy dip is packed with incredible onion flavor.

Reasons You’ll Love This Recipe Quick and Easy to Make: You only need 5 minutes to throw this together . Give yourself time for it to chill in the fridge and you’re good to go!

You . Give yourself time for it to chill in the fridge and you’re good to go! Texture and Flavor Balance: You will love the smooth and creamy texture and sweet tangy onion flavor paired with crunchy vegetables, pretzels, chips, crostini and more!

You will love the smooth and creamy texture and sweet tangy onion flavor paired with crunchy vegetables, pretzels, chips, and more! Versatile: You can whip up this dip for any family gathering, sunday dinner, the big game, or just to snack on during movie night! Pair it with other fun appetizers like my bacon crackers , mango salsa and churro chex mix.

Fantastic Flavors Everyone Will Love

I am not kidding when I tell you guys that I have to make a double batch of this every time I make it because my family loves it so much! Every time my family gets together, we assign to make sour cream and onion dip and bring the chips. Most of the grandkids obsess over it! We eat it with potato chips, but you can use it for veggie platters, as a spread on sandwiches, or to top baked potatoes!

Ingredients for Sour Cream and Onion Dip

How to Make Sour Cream and Onion Dip

This onion dip recipe takes 5 minutes to put together! Just be sure to give yourself time to let it sit in the fridge. This allows the flavors to meld together.

Add: In a medium bowl, combinethe sour cream, mayonnaise , dried minced onion,onion powder, Dijon mustard,garlic powder,salt, black pepper, and 3 tablespoons of minced fresh chives. Stir To Combine: Whisk the dip ingredients together until smooth and combined. Cover the dip and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. Top with the remaining tablespoon of minced chives and garnish with additional dried minced onion, if desired. Serve with chips, veggies, or crackers!

Sour Cream and Onion Dip Tips and Variations You can adjust this recipe to suit your taste preferences. If you want to make this a more high protein snack, use Greek yogurt instead of the sour cream. Here are more ideas below. Do I have to use mustard? You can leave out the Dijon if you aren’t a fan of mustard.

You can leave out the Dijon if you aren’t a fan of mustard. Can I make this with Greak yogrt instead? Greek yogurt can be used in place of sour cream, I recommend using full-fat Greek yogurt.

Greek yogurt can be used in place of sour cream, I recommend using full-fat Greek yogurt. Can I use light sour cream? You can use light sour cream but I suggest using full-fat for a better flavor.

You can use light sour cream but I suggest using full-fat for a better flavor. How long should I let it set up in the fridge? I recommend letting the dip set for at least an hour to let the flavors mingle and bolden in the dip before serving.

How to Properly Store Onion Dip Refrigerator : You can store leftover dip in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

: You can store leftover dip in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Freezer: I don’t recommend freezing this dip. Serve it fresh or kept in the fridge.

Pin this now to find it later Pin It