South Korea’s wildfire-devastated ecosystem may take a century to recover (2025)

SEOUL - The deadly wildfires in south-eastern South Korea have come under control, but it could take a century for the ecosystem in the entire area affected by the wildfires to recover, according to forestry researchers.

Multiple reports on large wildfires -- including a March 2025 report by the National Institute of Forest Science -- emphasise that it requires over 30 years for structural recovery and up to 100 years for full ecological stabilisation.

Soil erosion remains severe for up to two years after a wildfire, stabilising within three to five years. However, full ecosystem recovery varies. Fish take three years to rebound, marine invertebrates nine and eusocial insects such as ants and bees 14.

Even after 20 years, forest animals, vegetation and soil conditions remain altered. Trees require decades to regrow, and forest animals depend on sufficient habitat recovery. Soil restoration takes even longer due to complex ecological processes.

Some international studies on woody biomass growth and post-fire recovery – such as an April 2021 study in academic journal Forests and a September 2024 study in Ecosystems – estimate recovery in high-intensity fire areas may take over 90 years.

Meanwhile, the North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency conducted its first on-site joint investigation in a wooded area in Goesan-ri, Anpyeong-myeon, Uiseong-gun, to investigate a suspect in connection with the North Gyeongsang wildfire.

The joint investigation included the National Forensic Service, the National Institute of Forest Science and fire authorities.

Using drones, the team examined the cause of the fire on the day it started and analysed the direction in which the flames spread due to the wind.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters also called for speedy and comprehensive support for wildfire victims in the meeting held on the same day.

All 270,000 residents of cities and counties designated special disaster zones in North Gyeongsang province will receive a one-time payment of 300,000 won (S$273) from the provincial government’s emergency cash relief programme. The provincial government of South Gyeongsang province also announced on March 30 that it will provide 300,000 won to all wildfire victims in the special disaster zones there as well.

Two provincial governments stated that they plan to request additional support from the central government.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport also disclosed its measures to provide temporary housing for evacuees utilising public rental housing provided rent-free for two years. Wildfire victims who wish to apply for such housing can submit a request to their respective local government. Once they are verified as eligible, victims can proceed with the move-in process.

The Land Ministry is set to provide a long-term, low-interest loan support when housing restoration is needed.

Foreign residents registered as living in areas designated special disaster zones – Uiseong, Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, Yeongdeok in North Gyeongsang province; Sancheong, Hadong in South Gyeongsang province; and Ulsan’s Ulju – will be exempt from fees required for various immigration-related applications, including visa extensions and citizenship applications, until April 30, according to the Ministry of Justice.

According to the Justice Ministry, it will help foreign seasonal workers who are unable to continue working due to the wildfire damage to transfer to other farms, stating that the same procedures will be followed when additional cities are designated as special disaster zones.

“Though the wildfires in southeastern South Korea are fully contained as of Sunday, the dry weather is expected to continue in April. As many mountains will be visited by nationwide hikers, especially in early April, wildfire prevention efforts, like mobile patrol, will be maintained,” the disaster authorities said in an official statement on March 31.

“As the wildfires have become larger and spread at unprecedented speed, guidelines for public evacuation will be made and the response manuals of local governments will be updated to minimise damage,” said the authorities.

The wildfires in south-eastern South Korea burned through 48,238ha – an area equivalent to about 80 per cent of the size of Seoul – despite a week of containment efforts, claiming 30 lives and injuring 45 people.

The wildfires forced more than 37,000 people to evacuate and damaged some 6,400 private and public facilities. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

