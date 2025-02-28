Soy Protein Isolate: Complete Nutrition Data (2025)

Soy protein isolate is a highly processed form of soybean that has been dehulled and defatted. It is then usually ground into a powder and sold as a dietary supplement.

Soy protein isolate was first developed in the 1930s by Japanese scientists who were looking for a way to create a more concentrated form of soy protein. The process they developed is still used today.

First, the soybeans are dehulled, which removes the outer layer of the soybean. The beans are then defatted, which removes the soybean's oil. Next, the soybeans are ground into a powder and then soaked in an alkaline solution. This helps to break down the soy protein.

After the soybeans have been soaked, they are then rinsed with water and dried. The last step is to remove any impurities that may be present.

