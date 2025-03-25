Space Quest Collection (2025)

There have been several different Space Quest Collection or compliation sets over the years. Each generally being a compilation of all Space Quest games, released up to the latest version of the time.

Contents 1 Space Quest Collections 1.1 The Space Quest Trilogy: Roger Wilco – The Other World Series (1992) 1.2 The Space Quest Saga (1993) 1.3 Space Quest 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition (1994) 1.4 Space Quest Collection: Roger Wilco Unclogged (1995) 1.5 Space Quest Collection Series: Starring Roger Wilco (1997) 1.6 Space Quest Collection: A Long Time Ago in A Janitor Closet Far Far Away (2006) 1.7.1 Space Quest 1+2+3 1.7.2 Space Quest 4+5+6

The Space Quest Trilogy: Roger Wilco – The Other World Series (1992) [ ]

A collection containing Space Quest 1 SCIEGA remake (despite box listing VGA version), Space Quest II and Space Quest III on floppy disks.

Now that you've read about Roger's outrageous adventures, get going with a cosmic game pack at an out-of-this-world price. Only your wits (and half of Roger's) can save the universe as we know it. You get:[1]

The Sarien Encounter. Roger's famous first adventure has been completely reillustrated and reanimated with hand-painted, digitized art. A new no-typinginterface keeps the game action rolling at warp speed.

Vohaul's Revenge. An arch villain has unleashed a band of genetically engineered insurance agents ... and honesty is not their best policy. Help Rogeroutwit that evil (and unsightly) lump of larceny, Sludge Vohaul.

Pirates of Pestulon. The Two Guys from Andromeda, creators of the Space Quest series, have been kidnapped by a sleazy arcade company. Rescue them from a future of cranking out Ms. Astrochicken sequels.

It also came with all the classic manuals (minus the SQ2 comic or any of the feelies).

The Space Quest Saga (1993) [ ]

May the Farce Be with You!

The Space Quest series introduces you to a fast-paced, slapstick vision of the future, where you can help our hero Roger Wilco rise from the lowly rank of starship custodian to... uh... well, you can help him stay alive in some of the most outrageous adventures to ever flash across a computer screen. Join Roger in his first four adventures in this specially-priced collector's set.

This collection contained games I (VGA remake), II, III and IV all on floppy disks.

It also contained the basic manuals for the games (SQ1SCI Manual, SQ2 Manual (no comic), SQ3 Manual, Space Pistion SQ4 Manual (since the game came with the floppy version)).

This set is notable for being the only set to contain the original floppy version of SQ4, along with the Space Piston Magazine. Of which has the classic Radio Shock store, as well as a manual needed for the game's copy protection. The copy protection was taken out of the CD-ROM versions of the game.

Space Quest 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition (1994) [ ]

The Space Quest Collection

Are You Ready For Some Good Clean Fun?

They call themselves the Two Guys from Andromeda. They're a duo of nicely dressed, nearly mohawked, large-snouted individuals who have brought subtle parody, outright satire, and several on-staff corporate attorneys to the formerly formal world of computer gaming. Boasting impressive resume entries such as "Dishwasher", "Singing Telegram Performer," and "Intergalactic Traveler," these Two Guys have taken computer gamers by storm with bold tales of lunar (loony?) piracy, brain-theft, and interstellar invasions of insurance salesmen who won't take "no" for an answer.

Now the complete works of the Two Guys are available in just one box. From the originally incredibly funny Space Quest I: The Sarien Encounter, which broke the mold of the adventure gaming forever, to the most recent Space Quest V: The Next Mutation, which seems to be growing a little mold of its own. Space Quest Games have won every major award that the industry has to bestow. And more importantly, they've made the Two Guys a whole lot of buckazoids.

Released for Sierra's 15th anniversary, this contained games I-V (both the Original Text Input version of KQ1, and the "New Icon-Based Parser versions" (sic)) and Roger Wilco's Spaced Out Game Pack, plus a video featuring the Two Guys from Andromeda and a program containing the complete history of the game series. It also contained a few foreign language editions of some of the games (SQ5 German and French versions). There is also a secret bonus program giving the strange history of the World Famous Talking Bear. It comes with an all new manual marked with the 15th anniversary logo, covering the basics and backgrounds for each game, as well as second document Please Read First which discusses the history, and story of each of the games in further detail.

Sierra also released the King's Quest Collector's Edition collection for their 15th anniversary.

Space Quest Collection: Roger Wilco Unclogged (1995) [ ]

Chronicle the career of space janitor Roger Wilco the galaxy's most unlikely hero, as he battles countless hordes of outer space enemies in five complete adventures. We've flooded this CD with every priceless Space Quest gemstone, from the original Space Quest episode, which broke the mold of adventure gaming, to Space Quest V, which seems to be growing a little mold of its own.

All the above, plus a humorous "Inside Space Quest" video, but without the Two Guys video.

This was part of the late 1994 and 1995 "Collector's Series" collections which included collections for Leisure Suit Larry, King's Quest, Police Quest, and Quest for Glory Anthology.

Space Quest Collection Series: Starring Roger Wilco (1997) [ ]

Join Roger Wilco, intergalactic janitor (sanitation engineer, please) in six of the most outlandish, hilarious send-ups of science fiction ever to blast off your computer screen. Armed with his trusty broom, Roger has swept nearly every major computer gaming award, while at the same time keeping the universe safe for good, clean fun (pun intended).

Roger Wilco-Over the top AND Out-rageous!

All six games, plus a preview of episode VII.*

This collection was the most complete collection released by Sierra. It included SQ1AGI, SQ1VGA, SQ2, SQ3, SQ4CD, SQ5, SQ6, and also included the talkie version of the Space Quest 6 Demo.

It also included an all new manual, which now covered basic background material for each of the games of the series, expanding off the original 15th anniversary, and Unclogged versions.

It also had all or most of the extras from the previous games including SQ arcade games, history program, SQ5 French, SQ5 German,

Space Quest Collection: A Long Time Ago in A Janitor Closet Far Far Away (2006) [ ]

In space, no one can hear you clean.

Roger Wilco, a sanitation engineer on the spacelab Arcada, awakes from a nap to discover that space pirates have killed everyone onboard. Roger must escape The Sarien Encounter before they use the Arcada's Star Generator against his home planet of Xenon.

Hero and recipient of the Golden Mop, Roger Wilco can barely bask in the promotion of head janitor before he is abducted by the evil Sludge Vohaul. Will Roger escape the dangerous Labion Terror Beast and thwart Vohaul's Revenge?

Another narrow escape finds our hero on Phleebhut, where Arnoid the Annihilator wants Roger to settle some debts. Meanwhile, the sinister CEO of ScumSoft and The Pirates of Pestulon have abducted the Two Guys from Andromeda, and Ace Janitor Roger Wilco is their only hope.

The Sequel police have been sent by a reborn Sludge Vohaul to exact his final revenge. Roger Wilco and the Time Rippers must travel throughout Space Quests past and future to save Roger Jr. and Xenon.

Captain of the SCS Eureka garbage scow and graduate of the StarCon Academy, Roger Wilco faces The Next Mutation when the commanding officer, Captain Quirk, plans to destroy the StarConfederacy.

Court marshaled for breaking regulations while saving the universe, Roger Wilco once again finds himself on janitorial duty. While trapped on shore leave, Wilco must rescue Corpsman Santiago and embark upon The Spinal Frontier.

Released by Vivendi Universal Games and contains all six games (only the VGA remake of SQ1). This utilized Dosbox. This was missing most of the bonus content, as well as EGA version of Space Quest 1.

This was a collection used Dosbox, allowing it to work on modern computers, correcting many of the performance errors. The collection was first updated for Windows XP. It has also been released onto the Steam internet download service. But has since been replaced with a new collection release. This version is still included but became known as "Legacy" version.

Space Quest Bundle (1+2+3 & 4+5+6 collections) (2010) [ ]

Two collections on GoG.com, minus the VGA remake. Both sets can be bought as a bundle at a discount.

This 'double' collection gives access to the complete Space Quest series 1-6 including both versions of SQ1 (however it lacks any of original bonus material).

Space Quest 1+2+3 [ ]

A long time ago in a galaxy just around the corner you are the janitor in space. Your mission is to scrub dirty floors, to replace burned-out light bulbs, to clean out latrines... To boldly go where no man has swept the floor. See what happens yourself as Roger Wilco, intergalactic garbage-man, comes to the rescue.

Packed with comedy, tragedy, suspense, horror and many other nouns.

Includes Space Quest: The Sarien Encounter, Space Quest II: Vohaul's Revenge and Space Quest III: The Pirates of Pestulon

Fantastic, massive world to explore, with tons of hilarious characters to meet

Unmatched, involving storyline with humor found in the least expected places

Bonuses include scans of the SQ1EGA manual, Space Piston/Space Quest II Manual/Space Quest III manual, and artworks.

Space Quest 4+5+6 [ ]

Experience a blast from the past with three games from the Space Quest series. As Roger Wilco, a heroic janitor, you're up against screwy space aliens with the fate of the universe in your dishpan hands. Travel with him to exotic worlds, meet strange life forms and laugh yourself silly as you journey through hours of hilarious adventure.

But be aware that dangerous, knee-slapping jokes can be found in every corner of the galaxy!

Includes Space Quest IV: Roger Wilco and the Time Rippers Multimedia, Space Quest V: The Next Mutation, Space Quest 6: Roger Wilco in The Spinal Frontier

The funniest sci-fi-themed adventure game series ever created

Mop the space ship, scrub the plasma conduits and save the universe!

Bonuses include scans of the Space Piston Magazine (SQ4 Floppy manual (but doesn't come with the floppy version)), Galactic Inquirer (SQ5), Popular Janitronics (SQ6), and artworks.

Space Quest Collection & Space Quest Collection Legacy (2016) [ ]

Updated Steam release, includes two collections in one.

Relive the classic series brought together in one collection.

Updated collection on Steam, includes two parts a new updated collection that contains Space Quest 1-6 (now with the EGA version of SQ1) updated and fixed for Windows 10.

The second part is the files from the 2006 version (1-6) which includes the VGA version of SQ1. It may have some problems as it uses an inferior version of Dosbox.

This version of the Space Quest Collection has been optimized to support additional Operating Systems.

The main collection's changes include replacing SQ1 VGA with SQ1 AGI (similar to the GOG collections).

The Legacy collection is the same as the 2006 version with SQ1 VGA.

It is more or less the same as the 2006 edition with the menu now linking to the updated and replaced game folders. The original legacy games are installed in separate subfolders.

Currently the only way to get entire Space Quest series in all main versions from previous collections in a digital manner.

It comes with a scan of the Unclogged Collection manual.

Behind the scenes [ ]

It should be noted that the Space Quest Collection Series and earlier collections have experienced a few bugs when run on modern computers. A certain test during installation will result in a runtime error, after which the game cannot be run until the computer is rebooted. The installers can't be run at all on 64-bit systems.

Also, since the games were dependent on the timing of contemporary system hardware, more powerful computers will cause them to run improperly due to faster processing, rendering some sequences nigh impossible to accomplish. For example, in Space Quest IV, avoiding the Droid-O-Death and the Cyborg, hiding in the shuttle landing gear compartment, sneaking into the timepod, and avoiding the Sequel Police on the Skate-O-Rama.

This was originally fixed by using slowdown software often distributed in the later collections or obtainable by Sierra at the time from their website. Currently using Dosbox with appropriate CPU cycle settings is the best way to get past all of these problems, and is the method used in many of the later collections. SCUMMVM will also fix some of the problems, but has animation timing problems.

For example, the Collection Series compilation was made available shortly after the release of Space Quest 6, and therefore is intended for those using computers running 1998 technology at latest. This means that the games will not run as originally intended on modern computers. Many puzzles will be extremely difficult to solve if run on modern computers, as the time to solve those puzzles will be reduced dramatically.

EXAMPLES:

It normally takes about a minute to climb into the landing gear area of the shuttle in Space Quest XII. On modern computers, you are given ten seconds.

