🚨 SPAMMER MADNESS: Facebook's Broken System That's Booting the Wrong Bloke! 🚨 | HackerNoon (2025)

Another day, another innocent user booted off Facebook — while the spam beggar who started the mess is still kicking around like nothing happened. And what was the victim's crime? Calling out a spammer. That’s it.

Let me walk you through the absolute joke that is Facebook’s moderation system — because what just happened to me sums up everything that’s broken with the platform.

I just had my Messenger access suspended for 7 days — for literally doing nothing wrong. No abuse. No spam. No policy violation. Just calling out a spammer/fake SEO expert who called me every bad name under the sun.

We're talking about a system that’s so broken, so utterly brain-dead in its automation, that a group of scammers can mass-report someone, and Facebook just accepts it at face value. No context. No review. Just a big red ban hammer coming down on the wrong person.

Here’s how it happened:

I got spammed by someone from overseas — a region well-known for being one of the worst spam hotspots in the world. The guy jumps into my Messenger inbox claiming to be an “SEO expert from the United States.”

Right away, I knew it was the same tired blog post reseller beggar.. These guys look to resell blog post placements or provide an SEO service while claiming they’re professionals. They’re not. They’re just middlemen spamming people across Facebook, attempting to cash in on something that’s not theirs.

So, I called him out. Straight up told him he was no expert, just a spammer looking to cash in on reselling SEO services. That’s when he flipped. Started swearing, throwing around abusive language, and calling me all kinds of names. Totally unprovoked.

So what did I do? I used Facebook’s own tools to report him for abuse and spam. And guess what happened?

Facebook suspended me.

Let that sink in:

He spammed me.

He swore at me.

He used afake name/profile with paid friends, pretending to be in the U.S. while clearly operating out of India.



And I got the 7-day ban for “violating policies.”

This happens way too often. It’s not just me.

These scammers aren’t working solo. They’re running packs of 50+ fake accounts. They’re in dodgy groups across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and especially Telegram. They coordinate. The moment you challenge one of them — call them out, expose them — they screenshot the conversation, twist the narrative, and then mass report you with their entire network of burner accounts.

And Facebook? Facebook just cops the flood of reports and boots the wrong person. No questions asked. No context reviewed. Just an instant ban on the bloke trying to protect the community.

It’s a broken system. It’s not moderation — it’s automated injustice.

Meanwhile, the real abusers — with fake names, abusive messages, and clear-cut spam—keep right on scamming.

The only way to flip the script is to play them at their own game: screenshot everything, rally others, and flood Facebook with reports on the actual scammer or spammer. If enough of us shine a light on them, they’ll eventually get removed. But why should we have to go to war just to make Facebook do its job?

This platform claims to care about user safety, but right now?