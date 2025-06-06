Spfl post split dates and schedule announced (2025)

The league have announced dates for the full post-split run-in as well as the playoff schedule

04 Apr 2025

The SPFL have announced the full post-split calendar with the Premiership season set to come to a dramatic end on Sunday, May 18.

It's been a season full of twists and turns at both ends of the table and, with just two rounds left before the division splits into two, there are plenty of spots still up for grabs.

Celtic are well on course for another Premiership title with Rangers virtually confirmed as runners up and Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United are battling it out for third.

A cabal of teams are slugging it out for the final top six position with a single point separating Hearts, St Mirren and Motherwell.

Ross County, Kilmarnock, Dundee and St Johnstone meanwhile are scrapping it out to avoid the drop.

There is a full card this weekend before the pre-split season comes to an end with all 12 teams in action next Saturday at 3pm.

SPFL Chief Operating Officer Calum Beattie said: “We are set for a hugely exciting end to the season, with league titles, European places and the battle to avoid relegation all on the line before the eagerly-anticipated play-offs begin next month.

“We are pleased to be able to confirm the dates for the post-split fixtures, as well as the play-off schedule and broadcast selections, and are very much looking forward to all the football being played in the weeks ahead.”

Here are the dates for your diary for the post-split season.

Round 34: Saturday April 26/Sunday April 27

Round 35: Saturday May 3/Sunday May 4

Round 36: Saturday May 10/Sunday May 11

Round 37: Tuesday May 13/Wednesday May 14

Round 38: Saturday May 17 (top six), Sunday May 18 (bottom six)

As far as fixtures go, and SPFL statement adds: "The SPFL will look to publish the post-split fixtures as soon as possible, following discussions with Police Scotland and broadcast partners."

The league have also announced the full playoff schedule for the teams involved.

Scottish Premiership playoffs

Tuesday May 6

William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg

4th in Championship v 3rd in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 9

William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg

3rd in Championship v 4th in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday May 13

William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg3rd or 4th in Championship v 2nd in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 16

William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg

2nd in Championship v 3rd or 4th in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday May 22

William Hill Premiership play-off final, 1st leg

2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship v 11th in Premiership

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Monday May 26

William Hill Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg

11th in Premiership v 2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

(If St Johnstone are involved in the Scottish Cup final and the William Hill Premiership play-off final, the play-off final ties will take place on Tuesday May 27 and Friday May 30)

Scottish Championship playoffs

Tuesday May 6

William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 1st leg

4th in League 1 v 9th in Championship

3rd in League 1 v 2nd in League 1

Saturday May 10

William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg

9th in Championship v 4th in League 1

2nd in League 1 v 3rd in League 1Wednesday May 14

William Hill Championship play-off final, 1st leg

Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 8.10pm

Saturday May 17

William Hill Championship play-off final, 2nd leg

Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 5.30pm

Scottish League One playoffs

Tuesday May 6

William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 1st leg

4th in League 2 v 9th in League 1

3rd in League 2 v 2nd in League 2

Saturday May 10

William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg

9th in League 1 v 4th in League 2

2nd in League 2 v 3rd in League 2

Tuesday May 13

William Hill League 1 play-off final, 1st leg

Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday May 16

William Hill League 1 play-off final, 2nd leg

Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.30pm