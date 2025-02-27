Spine Surgeon for Herniated Disc Treatment | Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery (2025)

A herniated disc is a common cause of back pain that can disrupt everyday life. Whether you are struggling to sit for extended periods, experiencing shooting pain, or noticing numbness in certain areas, a herniated disc might be to blame. Thankfully, modern advancements in healthcare have made diagnosis and treatment more effective than ever. But how exactly does a spine surgeon diagnose and personalize herniated disc treatment?

Let us explore the step-by-step process, from the initial evaluation to the various treatment options available.

What Is a Herniated Disc

A herniated disc, also called a slipped or ruptured disc, occurs when the outer layer of a spinal disc gets damaged, and the gel-like material inside pushes out.

This can cause pain, numbness, or weakness by pressing on nearby nerves. Herniated or slipped discs are most common in the lower back (lumbar spine) but can also occur in the neck (cervical spine).

Why Choose a Spine Surgeon for Herniated Disc Treatment

Seeing a spine surgeon for herniated disc treatment ensures you get a diagnosis and treatment plan tailored to your needs.

Spine surgeons are trained to evaluate complex spinal issues and recommend both surgical and non-surgical solutions. They have the expertise to determine the severity of the condition and whether conservative treatments will help or if surgery is necessary.

How Spine Surgeons Diagnose a Herniated Disc

Getting to the root of the spine problem begins with a comprehensive evaluation. Here is how a spine surgeon typically diagnoses a herniated disc.

Medical History Review

The process starts with a discussion about your symptoms and medical history. A spine surgeon will ask questions like:

When did the pain begin?

What activities make it worse or better?

Do you have a history of back or neck injuries?

This discussion helps narrow down possible causes and ensures the spine doctor understands how the issue affects your daily life.

Physical Examination

Next, the surgeon conducts a physical exam to check for pain levels, range of motion, reflexes, and muscle strength. For instance, you may be asked to bend, twist, or walk while they observe for any signs of pain or imbalance.

Neurological Testing

If the herniated disc appears to be affecting nearby nerves, the spine surgeon might perform neurological tests to assess nerve function. This includes checking for numbness, tingling, or reduced reflexes.

Imaging Tests

Advanced imaging tools help confirm the diagnosis. Common tests include:

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging): Provides detailed images of soft tissues, including discs and nerves.

Provides detailed images of soft tissues, including discs and nerves. CT Scan (Computed Tomography): Offers a cross-sectional view of the spine.

Offers a cross-sectional view of the spine. X-Rays: Can rule out other conditions like fractures.

These tests show whether a disc is herniated and help pinpoint its exact location and severity.

Treatment Options for a Herniated Disc

Once a diagnosis is confirmed, the spine surgeon will create a treatment plan. The options will depend on the severity of the condition and how much it affects your daily life.

Non-Surgical Treatments

Many herniated discs can be treated without surgery. Non-invasive options may include:

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy involves working with a trained therapist who guides you through specific exercises designed to improve flexibility, reduce pain, and strengthen the muscles around the affected area.

Pain Medication

Over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) are commonly used to help manage discomfort and reduce inflammation.

For cases where the pain is more severe, doctors may prescribe stronger medications like muscle relaxants.

Epidural Steroid Injections

These are a type of injection administered directly into the area around the spinal nerves. The injection contains a corticosteroid, which helps reduce swelling and inflammation near the affected nerves.

This can lead to significant pain relief, allowing individuals to move more comfortably and continue other treatments like physical therapy.

Lifestyle Changes

Adopting healthier habits can play a big role in managing spinal issues. Simple adjustments like using ergonomic furniture, practicing proper posture while sitting or standing, and avoiding activities that strain the back can make a difference.

Additionally, maintaining a healthy weight reduces pressure on the spine, helping to alleviate symptoms and prevent further damage.

Surgical Treatments

When non-surgical treatments fail to provide relief, surgery may be necessary. Some common surgical options include the following.

Microdiscectomy

This is a minimally invasive surgery designed to treat a herniated disc in the spine. During the procedure, the surgeon removes the portion of the disc that is pressing on a nearby nerve, relieving pain, numbness, or weakness caused by the nerve compression.

Laminectomy

This surgical procedure involves removing a small section of bone called the lamina, which is located at the back of the vertebra. By creating more space for the spinal nerves, the procedure helps relieve pressure caused by conditions like spinal stenosis.

This can reduce symptoms such as pain, tingling, or weakness in the arms or legs.

Artificial Disc Replacement

In this advanced surgical technique, a damaged or worn-out spinal disc is completely removed and replaced with an artificial disc made of metal and plastic. This procedure is used to preserve mobility in the spine, unlike traditional spinal fusion, which limits movement.

Recovery and Follow-Up Care

Whether treated non-surgically or surgically, recovery plays a critical role in your overall outcome. Your spine surgeon will guide you on the following:

Posture and movement techniques to avoid re-injury.

A physical therapy plan to regain strength and flexibility.

Regular follow-ups to monitor progress and address any concerns.

By following your surgeon’s advice, you can significantly improve your chances of a full recovery.

Spine Surgeon for Herniated Disc Treatment in Aurora, CO

At Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery, we are leaders in diagnosing and treating herniated discs. Our board-certified spine surgeons specialize in minimally invasive techniques and advanced treatments that help patients find relief without unnecessary risks.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with one of our spine surgeons for herniated disc treatment, callus today at (303) 790-1800or use our appointment request form. Your back deserves the best care, and we are here to help.