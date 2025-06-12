Spring Cleaning: Where to Recycle Computers and Printers for Free (2025)

Old technology can be really hard to get rid of. Whether it's a decades-oldlaptop,desktoporprintersitting around your home, you could probably use the space it's taking up. And there are easy and sustainable options for disposing of these if you're doing anyspring cleaning right now.

Worldwide, people are throwing away about five times more gadgets than are being recycled, according to aUN reportlast year. But throwing away your old devices is actually illegal, and can draw large fines in some states.

Recycling computers and printers can be as easy as bringing them to major retailers like Best Buy, Office Depot and Staples. Some stores will even give you credit for offloading your old devices, as hard as it is to let go of them.

Here's what you need to know about recyclingyour old tech. For more, learn how to recycle yourold phones.

What to do before recycling your old computers

Wherever you choose to take or mail in your items to be recycled, you'll want to protectyour databy removing it as best you can. One way to do this is to perform a factory reset on your computer. Ourguide walksyou through the process.

How to recycle your computers and printers

Some retail stores will accept computers and printers for recycling, but it's not always a free service. Policies vary by company.

Apple

You can recycle your old Apple computers, monitors and peripherals, such as printers, for free at an Apple store, but there's a costly catch. According to the Apple Free Recyclingprogram, you must also purchase a qualifying Applecomputeror monitor to receive this service. Need another option? A third-party company called Gazelle buys oldMacBooks to recycle them. After accepting Gazelle's offer, you print a prepaid label or request a prepaid box and ship the machine to them.

Best Buy

Best Buy generally accepts up to three household items per household per day to be recycled for free, including desktop computers and printers, as well as other items ranging from e-readers to vacuum cleaners. While three is the limit for most items, there's a higher standard for laptops -- Best Buy will take five of those per household per day. Note that rules for dropping off monitors vary by state, and it's not always free to do so. Best Buy also offers a mail-inrecycling service for select items, but that's also not free. A small box that holds up to 6 pounds costs $23, while a large box (up to 15 pounds) costs $30.

Office Depot

Office Depot and OfficeMax merged in 2013. The retailers offer a tech trade-in program both in-store and online where you may be able to get a store gift card in exchange for your old computers and printers. If the device has no trade-in value, the company will recycle it for free. Office Depot also sells its own tech recycling boxes that you can fill with electronics to be recycled and then drop off at the stores, but they aren't free. The small boxescost $8.39 and hold up to 20 pounds, the medium onescost $18.29 and hold up to 40 pounds, and the large boxescost $28 and hold up to 60 pounds.

Staples

You can bring your old desktop computers, laptops, printers and more to the Staples checkout counter to be recycled for free, even if they weren't purchased there. The retailer also has a free at-home battery recycling box which, according to a Staples rep, has led customers to recycle thousands of batteries per week, up from an earlier average of 50 per week. Here's a list ofeverythingthat can be recycled at Staples.

How to find a recycling center for electronics

If you don't live near a major retailer or would rather take your computers and printers to a recycling center, you can locate places near you by using search tools provided by Earth911 and the Consumer Technology Association.

Earth911

Use the recycling centersearch function on Earth911 to find recycling centers near your ZIP code that accept laptops, desktops and printers. Note that the results may also turn up places that accept mobile phones and not computers or printers, so you may have to do a little filtering.

Greener Gadgets

Consult the Consumer Technology Association's Greener Gadgets Recycle Locator to find local recycling centers in your area that will take old items. The search function also allows you to filter the results to separately hunt for places that take computers versus printers.