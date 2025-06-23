St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub Green Tea 170g (2025)

Description
St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub Green Tea contains Salicylic acid and 100% natural walnut shell powder and bamboo powder. It unclogs pores and calms redness for glowing, bump-free skin.
How to use?
1. Squeeze a dime sized amount of Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Scrub onto your fingertips and massage onto damp skin.
2. Spread in small circular motions, applying gentle pressure to wake your skin’s natural circulation.
3. Work all over, right up to your hairline and onto the sides of your nose.
4. When you’re done, rinse and pat dry with a clean towel.
5. Use 3 to 4 times a week (depending on skin) for best results.
Ingredients
Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid 1.0% Inactive Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Juglans Regia (Walnut) Shell Powder, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Cetyl Alcohol, Triethanolamine, Cetyl Acetate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum), Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Carbomer, Ceteareth-20, Polysorbate 60, Disodium EDTA, Benzoic Acid, Acetylated Lanolin Alcohol, Sorbic Acid, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090). *Please reference product packaging for the latest ingredient list
13% off
St. Ives
SKU: 077043358023
Regular price
Rs3,250.00Sale
- Unit price
- /per
Fast Shipping
Secure payment
Availability
To add gift wrapping to your order, simply tick the box and click 'Add to Bag.' You only need to add it to one product—no need to select it for every item in your order.
Quantity selected exceeds current stock
Have questions? Contact us
Adding product to your cart
Description
St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub Green Tea contains Salicylic acid and 100% natural walnut shell powder and bamboo powder. It unclogs pores and calms redness for glowing, bump-free skin.
How to use?
1. Squeeze a dime sized amount of Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Scrub onto your fingertips and massage onto damp skin.
2. Spread in small circular motions, applying gentle pressure to wake your skin’s natural circulation.
3. Work all over, right up to your hairline and onto the sides of your nose.
4. When you’re done, rinse and pat dry with a clean towel.
5. Use 3 to 4 times a week (depending on skin) for best results.
Ingredients
Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid 1.0% Inactive Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Juglans Regia (Walnut) Shell Powder, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Cetyl Alcohol, Triethanolamine, Cetyl Acetate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum), Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Carbomer, Ceteareth-20, Polysorbate 60, Disodium EDTA, Benzoic Acid, Acetylated Lanolin Alcohol, Sorbic Acid, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090). *Please reference product packaging for the latest ingredient list
"I got the package. Well packed and original stuff. Thank you very much essentials.lk... Totally recommend the store for the people who looking for genuine stuff... Thanks again essentials.lk... Hope to deal with you again…"
– Sasindu Dulaj
"Great products, great deals and best ever customer care and delivery service that I have ever come across.. Keep up the good work! Try widening your collection (into perfumes and other related cosmetics) Cheers! "
– Ruth Mendis
"As a first timer, I am really pleased with your service and professionalism. I only placed my order this morning and managed to receive it early in the evening. Thank you, I highly recommend your service to anyone who is contemplating purchasing from you. Keep it up! Cheers x"
– Oshini Cooray
"Thank you so much. It was well packed. Really appreciate your kind gifts which were included. Never been disappointed with your service. I will continue to buy more and recommend it to friends. One more thing, it is really convenient and we are happy to have all the products that are hard to find at a reasonable price. Hope to see more imported products. Thank you."
– Demitria Perera
"Thanks for your excellent service. I have placed several orders with this online store and they delivered the products on time. And all the products were in very good condition and well packed. It's more worth with the price. I will continue more and more and highly recommend it to others…"
– Sanduni Manohara
"I got my package yesterday... it's very amazing not tell about words… I used my ordered products today, it really worked with my hair.. I'm really happy and trusted about your products... thank you so much essentials.lk.. looking forward to buying more things from you…"
– Kumudu Navodya
Recommended Products
Customer Reviews
Be the first to write a review
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)