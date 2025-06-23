St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub Green Tea 170g (2025)

Description

St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub Green Tea contains Salicylic acid and 100% natural walnut shell powder and bamboo powder. It unclogs pores and calms redness for glowing, bump-free skin.

How to use?

1. Squeeze a dime sized amount of Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Scrub onto your fingertips and massage onto damp skin.

2. Spread in small circular motions, applying gentle pressure to wake your skin’s natural circulation.

3. Work all over, right up to your hairline and onto the sides of your nose.

4. When you’re done, rinse and pat dry with a clean towel.

5. Use 3 to 4 times a week (depending on skin) for best results.

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid 1.0% Inactive Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Juglans Regia (Walnut) Shell Powder, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Cetyl Alcohol, Triethanolamine, Cetyl Acetate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum), Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Carbomer, Ceteareth-20, Polysorbate 60, Disodium EDTA, Benzoic Acid, Acetylated Lanolin Alcohol, Sorbic Acid, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090). *Please reference product packaging for the latest ingredient list