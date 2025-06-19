Stadium cost blowouts threaten Devil plans; Tigers appeal Mansell ban; Cripps using psychology degree (2025)

“Under its central scenario, construction of the project would require the state to borrow — or otherwise finance at the same or greater cost — approximately $992 million. Loading “At the end of 10 years of operation the additional debt directly associated with the project’s construction and operation would be approximately $1.86 billion. “The additional debt the state would take on to build the project and to fund its operating losses may trigger a credit rating downgrade.” The state government will spend $375 million on the stadium. The federal government will inject $240 million. The AFL is expected to tip in $15 million.

The new stadium is central to the Tasmania Devils entering the AFL in 2028, the club having been granted a provisional licence last year. Should the stadium not go ahead or face a significant delay, AFL club presidents want a second vote on the licence. The Devils could enter the league in 2028 but play at stadiums in Hobart and Launceston while the stadium is built. The AFL was contacted for comment. Tribunal to hear Mansell case Richmond will head to the AFL tribunal and challenge the three-match suspension handed to forward Rhyan Mansell for a push on Liam O’Connell which resulted in the St Kilda defender being concussed. O’Connell was left dazed and forced from the field at Marvel Stadium after he was pushed into the direction of Tigers’ spearhead Tom Lynch during the first quarter of the Saints’ 82-point win on Saturday. Lynch, on the lead, unintentionally collided with O’Connell.

Mansell’s act was classified as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact by match review officer Michael Christian. The Tigers confirmed on Monday they would challenge the ban at the tribunal on Tuesday. “Richmond small forward Rhyan Mansell will challenge his three-match ban handed down by the MRO after an incident in round three,” the Tigers said. O’Connell was not paid a free kick. Rather, Lynch, who had been awarded a free kick for holding, was allowed to take his shot for goal. Players being dangerously pushed into oncoming traffic has become a concerning trend this season, although Mansell is the first to face punishment.

Earlier this month, the AFL issued a memo to clubs warning players of the dangers of recklessly pushing an opponent into other players. See Also Cathartic rock and eshay rap at its finest: The best new Aussie music to hear$15 per food delivery? These new aged care prices are outrageousAlleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty as US seeks death penaltyThe change coming to state schools that will save parents money Loading League greats Garry Lyon and Jason Dunstall called for action, while concussion campaigner and veteran player agent Peter Jess said the AFL needed to “have an ironclad policy to prevent and protect players from this act”. “It is the AFL’s statutory obligation to provide a safe workplace when this act can and should be eliminated from the game by rule changes and penalties,” Jess said. “The AFL and the industry in general recognise that player on-field safety is the paramount outcome and minimising head knocks is a key factor in this program. Given the continued instances of preventable collisions and direct hits to the head, this then could fall back on technique and a complete analysis of the resetting of the obligations of players to avoid injury to their cohort.”

Dual North Melbourne premiership player David King said this type of act had to be stamped out. “It’s player safety, it’s a duty of care. You can jostle, you just can’t get rid of your man into an oncoming bus,” King said on SEN. “They know. He (Mansell) pushed him into traffic, they’ve been doing it for years, the small forwards. The game is now at a standard in terms of protecting the head where you can’t do it. Times have changed.” In his defence, Mansell could argue he did not reasonably foresee that O’Connell was to be hit.

Carlton veteran Sam Docherty said on Monday that the incident was “unfortunate” for Mansell and O’Connell. Loading “I am probably on the fence. It’s tough, there are so many instances in games where you have to make so many split-second decisions. I don’t think he meant it, but the reality is there was a brutal collision on the end of it,” Docherty said. “These ones are pretty tough for players to understand. They’re, obviously, really hard for the match review to allocate weeks to. I understand the AFL is always going to be on the priority of the player’s head. We understand that as players.” Richmond’s No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor was left with a broken jaw and a concussion in a pre-season game in February after being nudged into a contest by West Coast’s Reuben Ginbey. Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich and Western Bulldog Laitham Vandermeer were also concussed in separate incidents.

St Kilda’s Mitch Owens hurt his shoulder in a pre-season match against Port Adelaide when he was pushed into an opponent. Meanwhile, Essendon will also challenge a fine for staging handed to midfielder Ben Hobbs during Thursday’s win over Port Adelaide. Cripps using Psychology degree to help Blues Carlton captain Patrick Cripps is studying psychology and says he is using his degree to help keep the players together, as the under-fire Blues attempt to overcome a winless start to the season. See Also Trump backlash shifts voters from Dutton to Albanese: poll

The Blues are under enormous pressure heading into Thursday night’s blockbuster against Collingwood at the MCG. Loading History suggests their September dreams may already be over; only four of 54 teams since 2007 that have started 0-3 have recovered to make the finals. At the annual Peter Mac Cup breakfast, Cripps revealed his post-graduate degree was helping his captaincy.

“You talk about psychology, any job you do, the higher you go up the more you are dealing with people, isn’t it? I love to try and help maximise and get as much out of people around me, especially young guys coming through,” said Cripps, who also has a business degree. “I know the impact older guys had on me when I was younger. I felt that accelerated my development. “From a leadership perspective, throughout the year, how do you manage the group motivationally, energy, adversity, they are things that all apply. ” Veteran half-back Sam Docherty said the Blues remained bullish about the season ahead.

“We haven’t started the season as well as we would like. That’s pretty evident … but, we as a footy club, are pretty bullish on what we can do and when we are playing our good footy that it stands up, stands up in the big moments, and big games and big finals,” Docherty said. However, he acknowledged the Blues needed to improve their game style, and that poor disposal had been an issue in defeats against Richmond, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs. Loading “It’s multi-faceted, to be honest. There are the options, and providing the system that gives the ball carrier the best opportunity to hit the targets, and provide targets for them to hit. But, it’s also with the guy with ball in hand, having some composure, which, when the pressure comes with big games, it’s a tough thing to do,” Docherty said. “We are working through it on both sides - being the ball carrier, and being the options to be able to assist in making easy decisions for them.

“It’s not like that we can’t do it. We worked really hard over the pre-season, but for whatever reason at the start of the season, we have gone away from playing it consistently through games.” The Blues have faded after half-time in each of their defeats, outscored by a combined 89 points after the main break. “The back-end of games, we haven’t been playing the way we should be, offensively definitely, and that contributes to speeding up the other team,” Docherty said. Key forward Harry McKay took part in a VFL intra-club match on the weekend, and could yet play on Thursday, a club spokesperson said.

McKay has missed the past two games for personal reasons. Docherty said McKay and teammate Elijah Hollands, also dealing with personal issues, were “going well”. “Both are at the footy club, both training, the conversations I have had with them, they are both in a really good spot. So, understand it’s never linear though, so you never know what’s around the corner with mental health stuff,” Docherty said. McKay and Hollands attended the breakfast at the MCG. Cripps, averaging a team-high 30 disposals per game, appeared sore after the stinging loss to the Bulldogs, but insisted a shortened six-day break between games was not an issue.

“I actually like six-day breaks because you don’t actually train twice throughout the week,” Cripps joked. “Sometimes you actually feel better after six-day breaks. Five-day breaks push it a little bit, but I feel with six, you actually feel at your best.” Loading Having completed his opposition analysis on Saturday during his team’s bye, Collingwood coach Craig McRae insisted the Blues were dangerous, pointing to their second overall ranking across the league in clearances and retaining the ball in their forward half. The Magpies hope to be boosted by the return of Brody Mihocek (back soreness).