STANDARD HANDBOOK FOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS

ABOUT THE EDITORS

Surya Santoso, Ph.D.,is a professor of electrical and computer engineering in the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. He is co-author of Electrical Power Systems Quality, co-editor of Handbook of Electric Power Calculations, and author of Fundamentals of Electric Power Quality. He is an IEEE Fellow. H. Wayne Beaty is the former managing editor of Electric Light & Power, co-editor of Handbook of Electric Power Calculations, and co-author of Electric Power Systems Quality.

STANDARD HANDBOOK FOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS Surya Santoso, Ph.D. H. Wayne Beaty

Editor

Editor

SEVENTEENTH EDITION

New York Chicago San Francisco Athens London Madrid Mexico City Milan New Delhi Singapore Sydney Toronto

CONTENTS

Contributors vii Preface xi Acknowledgments xiii

Section 1. Units, Symbols, Constants, Definitions, and Conversion Factors H. Wayne Beaty 1 Section 2. Measurement and Instrumentation Harold Kirkham 53 Section 3. Properties of Materials

95

Section 4. Interconnected Power Grids Sarma Nuthalapati, Stephen Boroczky, Steven Darnell, Alan Honecker, Adam Peard, Shantha Ranatunga, Héctor Volskis, Xuanyuan Sharon Wang, Mini Shaji Thomas, Teruo Ohno, Spencer Burks, Kristian Koellner, Komla A. Folly, Kehinde Awodele, Leandro Kapolo, Nhlanhla Mbuli, Martin Kopa, and Oladiran Obadina 175

Section 5. Alternating-Current Power Transmission Jose R. Daconti, Allen L. Clapp, A. M. DiGioia, Jr., Dale A. Douglass, I. S. Grant, Otto L. Lynch, John D. Mozer, J. R. Stewart, and Earle C. (Rusty) Bascom III 245

Section 6. Direct-Current Power Transmission

351

Section 7. Power Distribution Surya Santoso 391 Section 8. Smart Grids and Microgrids Anurag K. Srivastava, Sayonsom Chanda, Nikos Hatziargyriou, and Jianhui Wang 481 Section 9. Wind Power Generation Zhe Chen, David Infield, and Nikos Hatziargyriou 523 Section 10. Solar Power Generation and Energy Storage Benjamin Kroposki, Robert Margolis, Mark Mehos, Jim Eyer, Rahul Walawalkar, and Haresh Kamath 595

Section 11. Substations Diane Watkins and George W. Becker 649

v

vi CONTENTS

Section 12. Switchgear and Power Components David S. Johnson, Jeffrey H. Nelson, T. W. Olsen, Michael W. Wactor, Kenneth Long, Hamid R. Sharifnia, and Mark McVey 709

Section 13. Power Transformers Pavlos S. Georgilakis 801 Section 14. Electric Machines: Generators Dan M. Ionel, Erik Abromitis, Samuel A. Drinkut, Franklin T. Emery, Om P. Malik, Osama A. Mohammed, Vandana Rallabandi, and Narges Taran 867 Section 15. Electric Machines: Motors and Drives

Dan M. Ionel, Om P. Malik, Vandana Rallabandi, and Narges Taran 919

Section 16. Power Electronics Alex Q. Huang and Xu She 961 Section 17. Power System Analysis Francisco de León,

Tianqi Hong, and Ashhar Raza

1053

Section 18. Power System Operations Hong Chen, Jianwei Liu, Jay Giri, Simon Tam, Mike Bryson, Patrick Panciatici, Federico Milano, Jian Zhou, Simon Bartlett, S. K. Soonee, S. R. Narasimhan, S. C. Saxena, and K. V. N. Pawan Kumar 1097

Section 19. Power System Protection Héctor J. Altuve Ferrer 1169 Section 20. Power System Stability and Control Arturo R. Messina, Emilio Barocio, Kai Sun, Daniel Ruiz-Vega, Nilanjan Senroy, and Sukumar Mishra 1239

Section 21. Electricity Markets Ross Baldick and Resmi Surendran 1329 Section 22. Power Quality and R ­ eliability Surya Santoso, Mark F. McGranaghan, and Roger C. Dugan 1371 Section 23. Lightning and Overvoltage Protection

1427

Section 24. Computer Applications in the Electric Power Industry Juan A. Martinez-Velasco 1503 Section 25. Standards in Electrotechnology, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Marco W. Migliaro and Adam C. Newman 1575 Index 1609

CONTRIBUTORS

Erik Abromitis Generator Engineering, Siemens Energy, Inc. (sec. 14) Héctor J. Altuve Ferrer Distinguished Engineer and Dean, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (SEL) University, Pullman, Washington (sec. 19) Kehinde Awodele University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa (sec. 4) Ross Baldick Professor, University of Texas at Austin (sec. 21) Emilio Barocio Professor, Graduate Studies Program in Electrical Engineering, Universidad de Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico (sec. 20) Simon Bartlett Professor, University of Queensland, Australia (sec. 18) Earle C. (Rusty) Bascom III Principal Engineer, Electrical Consulting Engineers, P.C. (sec. 5) H. Wayne Beaty Editor, Standard Handbook for Electrical Engineers (sec. 1) George W. Becker Senior Substation Engineer, POWER Engineers, Inc., Fort Mill, South Carolina (sec. 11) Stephen Boroczky Principal Engineer, Grid Systems, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Sydney, NSW, Australia (sec. 4) Mike Bryson Vice President of Operations, PJM Interconnection, United States (sec. 18) Spencer Burks Lower Colorado River Authority, Austin, Texas (sec. 4) Sayonsom Chanda Research Engineer, Idaho National Lab, Idaho Falls, Idaho (sec. 8) Hong Chen Senior Lead Engineer, PJM Interconnection, United States (sec. 18) Zhe Chen Professor of Electrical Engineering, Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark (sec. 9) Allen L. Clapp President, Clapp Research Associates, P.C. (sec. 5) Jose R. Daconti Senior Staff Consultant, Siemens Power Technologies International (sec. 5) Steven Darnell Principal Engineer, Systems Performance and Commercial, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Brisbane, QLD, Australia (sec. 4) Francisco de León Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, New York University, Brooklyn, New York (sec. 17) A. M. DiGioia, Jr. President, DiGioia Gray and Associates (sec. 5) Dale A. Douglass Principal Engineer, Douglass Power Consulting, LLC (sec. 5) Samuel A. Drinkut Generator Engineering, Siemens Energy, Inc. (sec. 14) Roger C. Dugan Senior Technical Executive, Electric Power Research Institute, Knoxville, Tennessee (sec. 22) Franklin T. Emery Generator Engineering, Siemens Energy, Inc. (sec. 14) Jim Eyer Principal and Senior Analyst, E&I Consulting, Oakland, California (sec. 10) Komla A. Folly University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa (sec. 4) Pavlos S. Georgilakis National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), Athens, Greece (sec. 13) Jay Giri Director, GE Grid Software Solutions, United States (sec. 18) I. S. Grant Manager, TVA (sec. 5)

viii CONTRIBUTORS

Nikos Hatziargyriou Professor of Power Systems, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece, and CEO, Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator SA (HEDNO) (secs. 8, 9) Alan Honecker Senior Manager, NEM Real Time Operations, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Sydney, NSW, Australia (sec. 4) Tianqi Hong Research Fellow, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, New York University, Brooklyn, New York (sec. 17) Alex Q. Huang Dula D. Cockrell Centennial Chair in Engineering, University of Texas at Austin (sec. 16) David Infield Professor of Renewable Energy Technologies, Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, United Kingdom (sec. 9) Dan M. Ionel Professor and L. Stanley Pigman Chair in Power, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Kentucky (secs. 14, 15) David S. Johnson Consultant, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (sec. 12) Haresh Kamath Senior Program Manager, Energy Storage and Distributed Generation, Electric Power Research Institute, Palo Alto, California (sec. 10) Leandro Kapolo NamPower, Windhoek, Namibia (sec. 4) Harold Kirkham Staff Scientist, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, Washington (sec. 2) Kristian Koellner Lower Colorado River Authority, Austin, Texas (sec. 4) Martin Kopa ESKOM, Johannesburg, South Africa (sec. 4) Benjamin Kroposki Director, Power Systems Engineering Center, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Golden, Colorado (sec. 10) K. V. N. Pawan Kumar Senior Engineer, POSOCO, India (sec. 18) Jianwei Liu Senior Lead Engineer, PJM Interconnection, United States (sec. 18) Kenneth Long Engineering Manager, Transmission & Distribution, Stantec Consulting Ltd., Portland, Oregon (sec. 12) Otto L. Lynch Vice President, Power Line Systems, Inc., Madison, Wisconsin (sec. 5) Om P. Malik Professor Emeritus, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada (secs. 14, 15) Robert Margolis Principal Energy Analyst, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Golden, Colorado (sec. 10) Juan A. Martinez-Velasco Professor, Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, Spain (sec. 24) Nhlanhla Mbuli ESKOM and University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa (sec. 4) Mark F. McGranaghan Vice President, Electric Power Research Institute, Knoxville, Tennessee (sec. 22) Mark McVey Principal Engineer, Dominion, Richmond, Virginia (sec. 12) Mark Mehos Program Manager, Concentrating Solar Power, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Golden, Colorado (sec. 10) Arturo R. Messina Professor, Graduate Studies Program in Electrical Engineering, Center for Research and Advanced Studies, Guadalajara, Mexico (sec. 20) Marco W. Migliaro President and CEO, IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (IEEE-ISTO) (sec. 25) Federico Milano Professor, University College Dublin, Ireland (sec. 18) Sukumar Mishra Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, India (sec. 20) Osama A. Mohammed Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Florida International University (sec. 14) John D. Mozer Professional Engineer, Retired (sec. 5) S. R. Narasimhan Additional General Manager, POSOCO, India (sec. 18) Jeffrey H. Nelson Manager, Project Development, Transmission, Tennessee Valley Authority, Chattanooga, Tennessee (sec. 12)

CONTRIBUTORS ix

Adam C. Newman Senior Director, Business Development and Alliance Management, IEEE Standards Association (sec. 25) Sarma Nuthalapati Principal EMS Network Applications Engineer, PEAK Reliability, Vancouver, Washington (sec. 4) Oladiran Obadina Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Austin, Texas (sec. 4) Teruo Ohno TEPCO Research Institute, Tokyo Electric Power Holdings, Inc., Japan (sec. 4) T. W. Olsen Retired Former Manager, Technology, Energy Management Division, Medium Voltage and Systems, Siemens Industry, Inc., Wendell, North Carolina (sec. 12) Patrick Panciatici Scientific Advisor, RTE France, France (sec. 18) Adam Peard Area Manager—System Analysis and Solutions, Network Planning, Western Power, Perth, WA, Australia (sec. 4) Vandana Rallabandi Research Engineer, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Kentucky (secs. 14, 15) Shantha Ranatunga Specialist, Systems Performance and Commercial, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Brisbane, QLD, Australia (sec. 4) Ashhar Raza Research Fellow, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, New York University, Brooklyn, New York (sec. 17) Daniel Ruiz-Vega Professor, Graduate Program in Electrical Engineering, Instituto Politécnico Nacional, Mexico (sec. 20) Surya Santoso Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Texas at Austin (secs. 7, 22) S. C. Saxena Deputy General Manager, POSOCO, India (sec. 18) Nilanjan Senroy Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, India (sec. 20) Hamid R. Sharifnia Manager of Engineering, Stantec Consulting Ltd., Portland, Oregon (sec. 12) Xu She Lead Electrical Engineer, GE Global Research (sec. 16) S. K. Soonee Adviser, POSOCO, India (sec. 18) Anurag K. Srivastava Associate Professor, School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Washington State University, Pullman, Washington (sec. 8) J. R. Stewart Consultant (sec. 5) Kai Sun Associate Professor, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee (sec. 20) Resmi Surendran Senior Manager, Wholesale Market Operations and Analysis, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Taylor, Texas (sec. 21) Simon Tam Manager of Transmission Operations, PJM Interconnection, United States (sec. 18) Narges Taran Research Engineer, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Kentucky (secs. 14, 15) Mini Shaji Thomas Director, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, India (sec. 4) Héctor Volskis Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico (ONS), Brazil (sec. 4) Michael W. Wactor Technical Director, Corporate Product Development, Powell Industries, Inc., Houston, Texas (sec. 12) Rahul Walawalkar President and Managing Director, Customized Energy Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., and Executive Director, India Energy Storage Alliance, Pune, India (sec. 10) Jianhui Wang Department of Electrical Engineering, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, and Energy Systems Division, Argonne National Laboratory, Argonne, Illinois (sec. 8) Xuanyuan Sharon Wang Jibei Electric Power Company, State Grid Corporation of China, Beijing, China (sec. 4) Diane Watkins Manager, Substation Field Engineering, Xcel Energy, Denver, Colorado (sec. 11) Jian Zhou Director, East China Grid, China (sec. 18)

PREFACE

Electrical engineering is one of the largest and most diverse fields of science and engineering. In its early days in the late nineteenth century, electrical engineering dealt with the study and application of electric power, telephony, and radiotelegraphy. Pioneers of these nascent fields include Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, and Guglielmo Marconi. Driven by continuous innovation and two world wars, electrical engineering grew rapidly. By the early twenty-first century, it covered electronics, computing and information technology, integrated circuits and embedded systems, nanotechnology, electronic materials, and synthetic biology. This list will certainly continue to expand in the coming decades. The first edition of the Standard Handbook for Electrical Engineers was written and compiled by “A Staff of Specialists” and published by the McGraw Publishing Company in 1907. Continuing its 100-plus years of legacy, this Handbook focuses on one particular branch of electrical engineering: electric power and its applications. The topics in the Handbook encompass the full spectrum of electric power engineering and include generation, transmission, distribution, operation, system protection, switchgear, power components, and electricity markets. Since the publication of the Sixteenth Edition of this Handbook, several changes have taken place that have had an impact on the science and technology of electric power engineering. The new and significantly revised sections in the Seventeenth Edition are as follows. The “Measurement and Instrumentation” section has been completely revised and updated to include the concept of and expression of uncertainty in measurement, digital measurement techniques, and power, energy, and phasor measurements, as well as the measurement of component values such as resistance, inductance, and capacitance. “Interconnected Power Grids” is a new section that provides a comprehensive overview of network structures, transmission and distribution service providers, and electricity markets for interconnected power grids around the world, that is, in Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, North America, and Africa. “Smart Grids and Microgrids” is a new section that introduces the ins and outs of microgrids and smart grids. Recent advances in computation, communication, controllable loads, and automation allow distribution circuits to operate in a complete island. Smart grids take advantage of various digital technologies to improve the system operation beyond that of a traditional grid. Renewable energy, both wind and solar, has been integrated into transmission and distribution grids in a greater proportion in the past decades. Energy storage has become a key technology enabler of renewable integration and ancillary grid services. As a result, two new sections, “Wind Power Generation” and “Solar Power Generation and Energy Storage,” have been added to the Handbook. Power transformers are an essential apparatus in power transmission and delivery. “Power Transformers” is dedicated to covering a range of topics in this area, including the characteristics, types, design, insulation, and operation of power transformers. Materials on prime movers and electric machines have been reorganized and consolidated into two sections, “Electric Machines: Generators” and “Electric Machines: Motors and Drives.” Among the topics included in these sections are prime movers, dc and ac generators and motors, special-purpose electric machines, and drives. “Power System Analysis” is a new section that provides fundamental knowledge necessary for analyzing power systems in steady state. It covers complex power, per-unit system, sequence impedance, power flow, and short-circuit analysis. “Power System Operations” is another new section that discusses how interconnected power systems operate efficiently. Major topics in this section include power balance, frequency control, xi

xii PREFACE

transmission operation and security, and energy management and outage management systems. The section also presents international perspectives on power system operation in the United States, Europe, China, Australia, and India. Protective elements and systems are the first line of defense in detecting short-circuit faults and abnormal operating conditions. The main functions of such systems include disconnecting the protected elements and facilitating restoration. “Power System Protection,” a new section of the Handbook, provides a comprehensive introduction to power system protection. It covers numerous protection techniques and their applications to equipment protection such as buses, lines, transformers, and generators. Power system stability studies evaluate the ability of a power system to return to its stable operating condition without losing synchronism following a system disturbance. A new section on “Power System Stability and Control” has been added to the Handbook. It discusses small-signal and transient stability as well as the impact of wind and solar generation on system stability. Electricity markets are artificial constructs designed to realize the objective of providing dependable electrical power at the lowest cost of production. Electricity markets are essential for the modern operation and management of interconnected power grids. A new section on “Electricity Markets” has been added to the Handbook, and it covers the philosophy and principles, characteristics and building blocks, and design and implementation of electricity markets. The editors and contributors expect that this updated edition of the Handbook will continue to serve the professional careers of its readers. As with previous editions of the Handbook, the Seventeenth Edition contains, in a single volume, all major electric power topics and aims to be accurate and comprehensive in its technical treatment and to be of use in engineering practice and application as well as in study and preparation for such practice. Surya Santoso

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the contributors for their painstaking and immeasurable efforts in reviewing, updating, and authoring materials presented in the Seventeenth Edition of this Handbook. The contributors consist of more than 100 world-expert academics and practicing engineers in electric power and its various subspecialties. This Seventeenth Edition would not have been possible without their dedication and commitment. It is a privilege to work with such talented people. The materials compiled and presented in this Handbook have undergone continuous revision and refinement to reflect advances in the field of electric power and its applications. Grateful acknowledgment is given to each author who contributed to this Handbook since its Thirteenth Edition (1993): Donald G. Fink and Barry N. Taylor on “Units, Symbols, Constants, Definitions, and Conversion Factors” Donald G. Fink, Gerald Fitzpatrick, Norman Belecki, George Burns, Forest Harris, B. W. Mangum, and Martin R. Riley on “Measurement and Instrumentation” Glenn Davidson, Philip Mason Opsal, Donald J. Barta, T. W. Dakin, Charles A. Harper, Duane E. Lyon, Charles B. Rawlins, James Stubbins, John Tanaka, Anthony L. Von Holle, Kenneth L. Latimer, E. J. Croop, and Robert W. Bohl on “Properties of Materials” J. A. Williams, H. Brian White, L. O. Barthold, J. A. Moran, and D. D. Wilson on “AlternatingCurrent Power Transmission” Ram Adapa, Michael P. Bahrman, P. F. Albrecht, G. D. Breuer, K. Clark, R. C. Degeneff, H. J. Fielder, C. W. Flairty, D. W. Houghtaling, E. T. Jauch, J. J. LaForest, E. V. Larsen, J. C. McIver, F. Nozari, R. L. Rofini, H. M. Schneider, J. D. Stickler, J. Urbanek, and L. E. Zafanella on “DirectCurrent Power Transmission” Allen L. Clapp, Daniel J. Ward, Cheryl A. Warren, James L. Burke, and Walter J. Ros on “Power Distribution” John Randolph, Philip C. Bolin, Allen L. Clapp, W. Bruce Dietzman, Joseph Basilesco, Rusko Matulic, and Philip R. Nannery on “Substations” Craig A. Colopy, Carey J. Cook, Jon Hilgenkamp, Christopher McCarthy, Douglas M. Staszesky, Robert B. Hardin, Robert J. Landman, Kelly A. Shaw, Robert A. Brown, Ramsis S. Girgis, Louis C. Grove, James H. Harlow, Robert E. Kleeb, and Carl M. Pandza on “Switchgear and Power System Components” O. A. Mohammed, Thomas W. Nehl, E. H. Myers, Erik Abromitis, Samuel A. Drinkut, Franklin T. Emery, John D. Amos, Aleksandar Prole, Lon W. Montgomery, James L. Kirtley, Jr., R. E. Appleyard, L. T. Rosenberg, William H. Day, Donald H. Hall, Lawrence R. Mizen, and Roy P. Allen on “Electric Machines: Generators” Om P. Malik, Kenneth C. Cornelius, John H. Dulas, Alexander Kusko, Kelly A. Shaw, and Syed M. Peeran on “Electric Machines: Motors and Drives” Amit Kumar Jain, Raja Ayyanar, P. Wood, L. Gyugyi, Jerome B. Brewster, T. M. Heinrich, R. M. Oates, B. R. Pelley, and Donald Galler on “Power Electronics” John Adams, Hassan Bevrani, Math H. J. Bollen, Gustavo Brunello, Rujiroj Leelaruji, Christopher McCarthy, Yasunori Mitani, Sarma Nuthalapati, Oladiran Obadina, Paulo F. Ribeiro, Hesham

xiii

xiv ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Shaalan, Douglas M. Staszesky, George R. Stoll, Resmi Surendran, Luigi Vanfretti, Masayuki Watanabe, Christa Lorber, James R. Latimer, Bruce F. Wollenberg, W. A. Elmore, and Jalal Gohari on “Power System Operations” John B. Dagenhart on “Power Quality and Reliability” A. P. (Sakis) Meliopoulos on “Lightning and Overvoltage Protection” James V. Mitsche, M. M. Adibi, J. D. Cypert, and T. Q. Zhang on “Computer Applications in the Electric Power Industry” I would like to thank H. Wayne Beaty, who has served as co-editor of this Handbook with Donald G. Fink since 1978 and later was editor from 2000 to 2013. He joins an esteemed lineage of previous editors of this Handbook: Frank F. Fowle (1915–1933), Archer E. Knowlton (1941–1957), and Donald G. Fink (1968–1987). In addition, I would like to thank my doctoral students, Harsha V. Padullaparti, Naveen Ganta, Piyapath Siratarnsophon, Suma Jothibasu, David Rosewater, and Quan Nguyen, for examining and reviewing a number of sections from the Handbook, as well as Dr. Grazia Todeschini of Swansea University, U.K., and Michael McCabe of McGraw-Hill for their input and encouragement throughout the process. Special appreciation goes to Kritika Kaushik and her team at Cenveo Publisher Services for their patience in fulfilling my requests, meticulous adherence to perfection, and untiring effort in editing and typesetting the manuscript. Finally, one cannot overlook the support so generously given by his family during this enormous endeavor. When one lifts up his eyes and surveys the mountains, he asks “Where does my help come from?” Like the Psalmist’s, his help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth! Surya Santoso

1

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS H. Wayne Beaty Editor, Standard Handbook for Electrical Engineers; Senior Member, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers; technical assistance provided by David B. Newell, Staff Scientist, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and Chair, CODATA Task Group on Fundamental Constants

1.1 THE SI UNITS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 1.2 CGPM BASE QUANTITIES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 1.3 SUPPLEMENTARY SI UNITS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 1.4 DERIVED SI UNITS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 1.5 SI DECIMAL PREFIXES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 1.6 USAGE OF SI UNITS, SYMBOLS, AND PREFIXES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 1.7 OTHER SI UNITS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 1.8 CGS SYSTEMS OF UNITS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 1.9 PRACTICAL UNITS (ISU). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 1.10 DEFINITIONS OF ELECTRICAL QUANTITIES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 1.11 DEFINITIONS OF QUANTITIES OF RADIATION AND LIGHT. . . . . . . . . . 13 1.12 LETTER SYMBOLS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 1.13 GRAPHIC SYMBOLS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27 1.14 PHYSICAL CONSTANTS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27 1.15 NUMERICAL VALUES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 1.16 CONVERSION FACTORS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29 1.17 BIBLIOGRAPHY . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 1.17.1 Standards. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 1.17.2 Collections of Units and Conversion Factors. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 1.17.3 Books and Papers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52

1.1 THE SI UNITS The units of the quantities most commonly used in electrical engineering (volts, amperes, watts, ohms, etc.) are those of the metric system. They are embodied in the International System of Units (Système International d’Unités, abbreviated SI). The SI units are used throughout this handbook, in accordance with the established practice of electrical engineering publications throughout the world. Other units, notably the cgs (centimeter-gram-second) units, may have been used in citations in the earlier literature. The cgs electrical units are listed in Table 1-9 with conversion factors to the SI units.

1

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 1

2 SECTION ONE

The SI electrical units are based on the mksa (meter-kilogram-second-ampere) system. They have been adopted by the standardization bodies of the world, including the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), and the Standards Board of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

1.2 CGPM BASE QUANTITIES Seven quantities have been adopted by the General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPMa) as base quantities, that is, quantities that are not derived from other quantities. The base quantities are length, mass, time, electric current, thermodynamic temperature, amount of substance, and luminous intensity. Table 1-1 lists these quantiTABLE 1-1 SI Base Units ties, the name of the SI unit for each, and the standard letter symbol by which each is Quantity Unit Symbol expressed in the International System (SI). Length meter m The units of the base quantities have Mass kilogram kg been defined by the CGPM as follows: Time second s Electric current ampere A Thermodynamic temperature* kelvin K Amount of substance mole mol Luminous intensity candela cd

*Celsius temperature is, in general, expressed in degrees Celsius (symbol °C).

Meter. The length of the path traveled by light in vacuum during a time interval of 1/299 792 458 of a second (CGPM). Kilogram. The unit of mass; it is equal to the mass of the international prototype of the kilogram (CGPM).

note: The prototype is a platinum-iridium cylinder maintained at the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, near Paris. The kilogram is approximately equal to the mass of 1000 cubic centimeters of water at its temperature of maximum density.

Second. The duration of 9 192 631 770 periods of the radiation corresponding to the transition between the two hyperfine levels of the ground state of the cesium 133 atoms (CGPM). Ampere. The constant current that if maintained in two straight parallel conductors of infinite length, of negligible circular cross section, and placed 1 meter apart in vacuum would produce between these conductors a force equal to 2 × 10-7 newton per meter of length (CGPM). Kelvin. The unit of thermodynamic temperature is the fraction 1/273.16 of the thermodynamic temperature of the triple point of water (CGPM). note: The zero of the Celsius scale (the freezing point of water) is defined as 0.01 K below the triple point, that is, 273.15 K. See Table 1-27.

Mole. That amount of substance of a system that contains as many elementary entities as there are atoms in 0.012 kilogram of carbon-12 (CGPM). note: When the mole is used, the elementary entities must be specified. They may be atoms, molecules, ions, electrons, other particles, or specified groups of such particles.

Candela. The luminous intensity, in a given direction, of a source that emits monochromatic radiation of frequency 540 × 1012 Hz and that has a radiant intensity in that direction of 1/683 watt per steradian (CGPM). note: Until January 1, 1948, the generally accepted unit of luminous intensity was the international candle. The difference between the candela and the international candle is so small that only measurements of high precision are affected. The use of the term candle is deprecated. From the initials of its French name, Conference G´ene´rale des Poids et Mesures.

a

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 3

1.3 SUPPLEMENTARY SI UNITS Two additional SI units, numerics which are considered as dimensionless derived units (see Sec. 1.4), are the radian and the steradian, for the quantities plane angle and solid angle, respectively. Table 1-2 lists these quantities and their units and symbols. The supplementary units are defined as follows: TABLE 1-2 SI Supplementary Units Radian. The plane angle between two radii of a Quantity Unit Symbol circle that cut off on the circumference an arc equal Plane angle radian rad in length to the radius (CGPM). Solid angle steradian sr Steradian. The solid angle which, having its vertex in the center of a sphere, cuts off an area of the surface of the sphere equal to that of a square with sides equal to the radius of the sphere (CGPM).

1.4 DERIVED SI UNITS Most of the quantities and units used in electrical engineering fall in the category of SI derived units, that is, units which can be completely defined in terms of the base and supplementary quantities described above. Table 1-3 lists the principal electrical quantities in the SI system and shows their equivalents in terms of the base and supplementary units. The definitions of these quantities, as they appear in the IEEE Standard Dictionary of Electrical and Electronics Terms (ANSI/IEEE Std 100-1988), are Hertz. The unit of frequency 1 cycle per second. Newton. The force that will impart an acceleration of 1 meter per second to a mass of 1 kilogram.

TABLE 1-3 SI Derived Units in Electrical Engineering

SI unit

Expression Expression in terms of in terms of Quantity Name Symbol other units SI base units Frequency (of a periodic phenomenon) Force Pressure, stress Energy, work, quantity of heat Power, radiant flux Quantity of electricity, electric charge Potential difference, electric potential, electromotive force Electric capacitance Electric resistance Conductance Magnetic flux Magnetic flux density Celsius temperature Inductance Luminous flux Illuminance Activity (of radionuclides) Absorbed dose Dose equivalent

hertz newton pascal joule watt coulomb volt

Hz 1/s s-1 N m ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 Pa N/m2 m-1 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 J N ⋅ m m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 W J/s m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-3 C A ⋅ s s ⋅ A V W/A m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-3 ⋅ A-1

farad ohm siemens weber tesla degree Celsius henry lumen lux becquerel gray sievert

F C/V m-2 ⋅ kg-1 ⋅ s4 ⋅ A2 W V/A m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-3 ⋅ A-2 S A/V m-2 ⋅ kg-1 ⋅ s3 ⋅ A2 Wb V ⋅ s m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 ⋅ A-1 T Wb/m2 kg ⋅ s-2 ⋅ A-1 °C K H Wb/A m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 ⋅ A-2 lm cd ⋅ sr* lx lm/m2 m-2 ⋅ cd ⋅ sr* Bq I/s s-1 Gy J/kg m2 ⋅ s-2 Sv J/kg m2 ⋅ s-2

*In this expression, the steradian (sr) is treated as a base unit. See Table 1-2.

23/11/17 2:27 PM

4 SECTION ONE

Pascal. The pressure exerted by a force of 1 newton uniformly distributed on a surface of 1 square meter. Joule. The work done by a force of 1 newton acting through a distance of 1 meter. Watt. The power required to do work at the rate of 1 joule per second. Coulomb. The quantity of electric charge that passes any cross section of a conductor in 1 second when the current is maintained constant at 1 ampere. Volt. The potential difference between two points of a conducting wire carrying a constant current of 1 ampere, when the power dissipated between these points is 1 watt. Farad. The capacitance of a capacitor in which a charge of 1 coulomb produces 1 volt potential difference between its terminals. Ohm. The resistance of a conductor such that a constant current of 1 ampere in it produces a voltage of 1 volt between its ends. Siemens (mho). The conductance of a conductor such that a constant voltage of 1 volt between its ends produces a current of 1 ampere in it. Weber. The magnetic flux which decreases to zero when linked with a single turn induces in the turn a voltage whose time integral is 1 volt-second. Tesla. The magnetic induction equal to 1 weber per square meter. Henry. The inductance for which the induced voltage in volts is numerically equal to the rate of change of current in amperes per second. Lumen. The flux through a unit solid angle (steradian) from a uniform point source of 1 candela; the flux on a unit surface all points of which are at a unit distance from a uniform point source of 1 candela. Lux. The illumination on a surface of 1 square meter on which there is uniformly distributed a flux of 1 lumen; the illumination produced at a surface all points of which are 1 meter away from a uniform point source of 1 candela. Table 1-4 lists other quantities and the SI derived unit names and symbols useful in engineering applications. Table 1-5 lists additional quantities and the SI derived units and symbols used in mechanics, heat, and electricity.

TABLE 1-4 Examples of SI Derived Units of General Application in Engineering Quantity Angular velocity Angular acceleration Radiant intensity Radiance Area Volume Velocity Acceleration Wavenumber Density, mass Concentration (of amount of substance) Specific volume Luminance

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 4

SI unit Name radian per second radian per second squared watt per steradian watt per square meter steradian square meter cubic meter meter per second meter per second squared 1 per meter kilogram per cubic meter mole per cubic meter cubic meter per kilogram candela per square meter

Symbol rad/s rad/s2 W/sr W ⋅ m-2 ⋅ sr -1 m2 m3 m/s m/s2 m-1 kg/m3 mol/m3 m3/kg cd/m2

23/11/17 2:27 PM

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 5

TABLE 1-5 Examples of SI Derived Units Used in Mechanics, Heat, and Electricity

SI unit

Quantity Name Symbol Viscosity, dynamic Moment of force Surface tension Heat flux density, irradiance Heat capacity Specific heat capacity, specific entropy Specific energy Thermal conductivity Energy density Electric field strength Electric charge density Electric flux density Permittivity Current density Magnetic field strength Permeability Molar energy Molar entropy, molar heat capacity

Expression in terms of SI base units

pascal second newton meter newton per meter watt per square meter joule per kelvin joule per kilogram kelvin

Pa ⋅ s m-1 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-1 N ⋅ m m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 N/m kg ⋅ s-2 W/m2 kg ⋅ s-3 J/K m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 ⋅ K-1 J/(kg ⋅ K) m2 ⋅ s-2 ⋅ K-1

joule per kilogram watt per meter kelvin joule per cubic meter volt per meter coulomb per cubic meter coulomb per square meter farad per meter ampere per square meter ampere per meter henry per meter joule per mole joule per mole kelvin

J/kg m2 ⋅ s-2 W/(m ⋅ K) m ⋅ kg ⋅ s-3 ⋅ K-1 J/m3 m-1 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 V/m m ⋅ kg ⋅ s-3 ⋅ A-1 C/m3 m-3 ⋅ s ⋅ A C/m2 m-2 ⋅ s ⋅ A F/m m-3 ⋅ kg-1 ⋅ s4 ⋅ A2 A/m2 A/m H/m m ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 ⋅ A-2 J/mol m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 ⋅ mol-1 J/(mol ⋅ K) m2 ⋅ kg ⋅ s-2 ⋅ K-1mol-1

1.5 SI DECIMAL PREFIXES All SI units may have affixed to them standard prefixes which multiply the indicated quantity by a power of 10. Table 1-6 lists the standard prefixes and their symbols. A substantial part of the extensive range (1036) covered by these prefixes is in common use in electrical engineering (e.g., gigawatt, gigahertz, nanosecond, and picofarad). The practice of compounding a prefix (e.g., micromicrofarad) is deprecated (the correct term is picofarad).

1.6 USAGE OF SI UNITS, SYMBOLS, AND PREFIXES Care must be exercised in using the SI symbols and prefixes to follow exactly the capital-letter and lowercase-letter usage prescribed in Tables 1-1 through 1-8, inclusive. Otherwise, serious confusion may occur. For example, pA is the SI symbol for 10-12 of the SI unit for electric current (picoampere), while Pa is the SI symbol for pressure (the pascal). TABLE 1-6 SI Prefixes Expressing Decimal Factors

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 5

Factor Prefix Symbol

Factor Prefix Symbol

1018 exa 1015 peta 1012 tera 109 giga 106 mega 103 kilo 102 hecto 101 deka

10-1 deci d 10-2 centi c 10-3 milli m 10-6 micro m 10-9 nano n 10-12 pico p 10-15 femto f 10-18 atto a

E P T G M k h da

6 SECTION ONE

The spelled-out names of the SI units (e.g., volt, ampere, watt) are not capitalized. The SI letter symbols are capitalized only when the name of the unit stands for or is directly derived from the name of a person. Examples are V for volt, after Italian physicist Alessandro Volta (1745–1827); A for ampere, after French physicist André-Marie Ampère (1775–1836); and W for watt, after Scottish engineer James Watt (1736–1819). The letter symbols serve the function of abbreviations, but they are used without periods. It will be noted from Tables 1-1, 1-3, and 1-5 that with the exception of the ampere, all the SI electrical quantities and units are derived from the SI base and supplementary units or from other SI derived units. Thus, many of the short names of SI units may be expressed in compound form embracing the SI units from which they are derived. Examples are the volt per ampere for the ohm, the joule per second for the watt, the ampere-second for the coulomb, and the watt-second for the joule. Such compound usage is permissible, but in engineering publications, the short names are customarily used. Use of the SI prefixes with non-SI units is not recommended; the only exception stated in IEEE Standard 268 is the microinch. Non-SI units, which are related to the metric system but are not decimal multiples of the SI units such as the calorie, torr, and kilogram-force, are specially to be avoided. A particular problem arises with the universally used units of time (minute, hour, TABLE 1-7 Time and Angle Units Used in the SI day, year, etc.) that are nondecimal multiSystem (Not Decimally Related to the SI Units) ples of the second. Table 1-7 lists these and Name Symbol Value in SI unit their equivalents in seconds, as well as their standard symbols (see also Table 1-19). minute min 1 min = 60 s The watthour (Wh) is a case in point; it hour h 1 h = 60 min = 3 600 s is equal to 3600 joules. The kilowatthour day d 1 d = 24 h = 86 400 s (kWh) is equal to 3 600 000 joules or 3.6 degree ° 1° = (p/180) rad minute ′ 1′ = (1/60)° = (p/10 800) rad megajoules (MJ). In the mid-1980s, the second ″ 1″ = (1/60)′ = (p/648 000) rad use of the kilowatthour persisted widely, although eventually it was expected to be replaced by the megajoule, with the conversion factor 3.6 megajoules per kilowatthour. Other aspects in the usage of the SI system are the subject of the following recommendations published by the IEEE: Frequency. The CGPM has adopted the name hertz for the unit of frequency, but cycle per second is widely used. Although cycle per second is technically correct, the name hertz is preferred because of the widespread use of cycle alone as a unit of frequency. Use of cycle in place of cycle per second, or kilocycle in place of kilocycle per second, etc., is incorrect. Magnetic Flux Density. The CGPM has adopted the name tesla for the SI unit of magnetic flux density. The name gamma shall not be used for the unit nanotesla. Temperature Scale. In 1948, the CGPM abandoned centigrade as the name of the temperature scale. The corresponding scale is now properly named the Celsius scale, and further use of centigrade for this purpose is deprecated. Luminous Intensity. The SI unit of luminous intensity has been given the name candela, and further use of the old name candle is deprecated. Use of the term candle-power, either as the name of a quantity or as the name of a unit, is deprecated. Luminous Flux Density. The common British-American unit of luminous flux density is the lumen per square foot. The name footcandle, which has been used for this unit in the United States, is deprecated. Micrometer and Micron. The names micron for micrometer and millimicron for nanometer are deprecated. Gigaelectronvolt (GeV). Because billion means a thousand million in the United States but a million million in most other countries, its use should be avoided in technical writing. The term billion electronvolts is deprecated; use gigaelectronvolts instead.

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 6

23/11/17 2:27 PM

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 7

British-American Units. In principle, the number of British-American units in use should be reduced as rapidly as possible. Quantities are not to be expressed in mixed units. For example, mass should be expressed as 12.75 lb, rather than 12 lb or 12 oz. As a start toward implementing this recommendation, the following should be abandoned: 1. British thermal unit (for conversion factors, see Table 1-25). 2. horsepower (see Table 1-26). 3. Rankine temperature scale (see Table 1-27). 4. U.S. dry quart, U.S. liquid quart, and U.K. (Imperial) quart, together with their various multiples and subdivisions. If it is absolutely necessary to express volume in British-American units, the cubic inch or cubic foot should be used (for conversion factors, see Table 1-17). 5. footlambert. If it is absolutely necessary to express luminance in British-American units, the candela per square foot or lumen per steradian square foot should be used (see Table 1-28A). 6. inch of mercury (see Table 1-23C).

1.7 OTHER SI UNITS Table 1-8 lists units used in the SI system whose values are not derived from the base quantities but from experiment. The definitions of these units, given in the IEEE Standard Dictionary (ANSI/IEEE Std 100-1988) are Electronvolt. The kinetic energy acquired by an electron in passing through a potential difference of 1 volt in vacuum. note: The electronvolt is equal to 1.60218 × 10-19 joule, approximately (see Table 1-25B).

Unified Atomic Mass Unit. The fraction ½ of the mass of an atom of the nuclide 12C. note: u is equal to 1.660 54 × 10-27 kg, approximately.

TABLE 1-8 Units Used with the SI System Whose Values Are Obtained Experimentally Name

Symbol

electronvolt eV unified atomic mass unit u astronomical unit* parsec pc *The astronomical unit does not have an interna­tional symbol. AU is customarily used in English, UA in French.

Astronomical Unit. The length of the radius of the unperturbed circular orbit of a body of negligible mass moving around the sun with a sidereal angular velocity of 0.017 202 098 950 radian per day of 86 400 ephemeris seconds. note: The International Astronomical Union has adopted a value for 1 AU equal to 1.496 × 1011 meters (see Table 1-15C).

Parsec. The distance at which 1 astronomical unit subtends an angle of 1 second of arc. 1 pc = 206 264.8 AU = 30 857 × 1012 m, approximately (see Table 1-15C).

1.8 CGS SYSTEMS OF UNITS The units most commonly used in physics and electrical science, from their establishment in 1873 until their virtual abandonment in 1948, are based on the centimeter-gram-second (cgs) electromagnetic and electrostatic systems. They have been used primarily in theoretical work, as contrasted with the SI units (and their “practical unit” predecessors, see Sec. 1.9) used in engineering. Table 1-9 lists the principal cgs electrical quantities and their units, symbols, and equivalent values in SI units. Use of these units in electrical engineering publications has been officially deprecated by the IEEE since 1966.

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 7

TABLE 1-9 CGS Units and Equivalents

Quantity

Current Voltage Capacitance Inductance Resistance Magnetic flux Magnetic field strength Magnetic flux density Magnetomotive force Current Voltage Capacitance Inductance Resistance

Name

Symbol

Correspondence with SI unit

Electromagnetic system abampere abA = 10 amperes (exactly) abvolt abV = 10-8 volt (exactly) abfarad abF = 109 farads (exactly) abhenry abH = 10-9 henry (exactly) abohm abW = 10-9 ohm (exactly) maxwell Mx = 10-8 weber (exactly) oersted Oe = 79.577 4 amperes per meter gauss G = 10-4 tesla (exactly) gilbert Gb = 0.795 774 ampere Electrostatic system statampere statA = 3.335 641 × 10-10 ampere statvolt statV = 299.792 46 volts statfarad statF = 1.112 650 × 10-12 farad stathenry statH = 8.987 554 × 1011 henrys statohm statW = 8.987 554 × 1011 ohms Mechanical units

(equally applicable to the electrostatic and electromagnetic systems) Work/energy erg erg = 10-7 joule (exactly) Force dyne dyn = 10-5 newton (exactly)

The cgs units have not been used to any great extent in electrical engineering, since many of the units are of inconvenient size compared with quantities used in practice. For example, the cgs electromagnetic unit of capacitance is the gigafarad.

1.9 PRACTICAL UNITS (ISU) The shortcomings of the cgs systems were overcome by adopting the volt, ampere, ohm, farad, coulomb, henry, joule, and watt as “practical units,” each being an exact decimal multiple of the corresponding electromagnetic cgs unit (see Table 1-9). From 1908 to 1948, the practical electrical units were embodied in the International System Units (ISU, not to be confused with the SI units). During these years, precise formulation of the units in terms of mass, length, and time was impractical because of imprecision in the measurements of the three basic quantities. As an alternative, the units were standardized by comparison with apparatus, called prototype standards. By 1948, advances in the measurement of the basic quantities permitted precise standardization by reference to the definitions of the basic units, and the International System Units were officially abandoned in favor of the absolute units. These in turn were supplanted by the SI units which came into force in 1950.

1.10 DEFINITIONS OF ELECTRICAL QUANTITIES The following definitions are based on the principal meanings listed in the IEEE Standard Dictionary (ANSI/IEEE Std 100-1988), which should be consulted for extended meanings, compound terms, and related definitions. The United States Standard Symbols (ANSI/IEEE Std 260, IEEE Std 280) for these quantities are shown in parentheses (see also Tables 1-10 and 1-11). Electrical units used in the United States prior to 1969, with SI equivalents, are listed in Table 1-29.

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 8

Admittance (Y). An admittance of a linear constant-parameter system is the ratio of the phasor equivalent of the steady-state sine-wave current or current-like quantity (response) to the phasor equivalent of the corresponding voltage or voltage-like quantity (driving force). Capacitance (C). Capacitance is that property of a system of conductors and dielectrics which permits the storage of electrically separated charges when potential differences exist between the conductors. Its value is expressed as the ratio of an electric charge to a potential difference. Coupling Coefficient (k). Coefficient of coupling (used only in the case of resistive, capacitive, and inductive coupling) is the ratio of the mutual impedance of the coupling to the square root of the product of the self-impedances of similar elements in the two circuit loops considered. Unless otherwise specified, coefficient of coupling refers to inductive coupling, in which case k = M/(L1L2)1/2, where M is the mutual inductance, L1 the self-inductance of one loop, and L2 the self-inductance of the other. Conductance (G) 1. The conductance of an element, device, branch, network, or system is the factor by which the mean-square voltage must be multiplied to give the corresponding power lost by dissipation as heat or as other permanent radiation or as electromagnetic energy from the circuit. 2. Conductance is the real part of admittance. Conductivity (g ). The conductivity of a material is a factor such that the conduction current density is equal to the electric field strength in the material multiplied by the conductivity. Current (I). Current is a generic term used when there is no danger of ambiguity to refer to any one or more of the currents described below. (For example, in the expression “the current in a simple series circuit,” the word current refers to the conduction current in the wire of the inductor and to the displacement current between the plates of the capacitor.) Conduction Current. The conduction current through any surface is the integral of the normal component of the conduction current density over that surface. Displacement Current. The displacement current through any surface is the integral of the normal component of the displacement current density over that surface. Current Density (J). Current density is a generic term used when there is no danger of ambiguity to refer either to conduction current density or to displacement current density or to both. Displacement Current Density. The displacement current density at any point in an electric field is (in the International System) the time rate of change of the electric-flux-density vector at that point. Conduction Current Density. The electric conduction current density at any point at which there is a motion of electric charge is a vector quantity whose direction is that of the flow of positive charge at this point, and whose magnitude is the limit of the time rate of flow of net (positive) charge across a small plane area perpendicular to the motion, divided by this area, as the area taken approaches zero in a macroscopic sense, so as to always include this point. The flow of charge may result from the movement of free electrons or ions but is not in general, except in microscopic studies, taken to include motions of charges resulting from the polarization of the dielectric. Damping Coefficient (d). If F is a function of time given by F = A exp (-dt) sin (2pt/T ) then d is the damping coefficient. Elastance (S). Elastance is the reciprocal of capacitance. Electric Charge, Quantity of Electricity (Q). Electric charge is a fundamentally assumed concept required by the existence of forces measurable experimentally. It has two forms known as positive and negative. The electric charge on (or in) a body or within a closed surface is the excess of one form of electricity over the other. Electric Constant, Permittivity of Vacuum ( Γe ). The electric constant pertinent to any system of units is the scalar which in that system relates the electric flux density D in vacuum, to E,

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 9

23/11/17 2:27 PM

10 SECTION ONE

the electric field strength (D = ΓeE). It also relates the mechanical force between two charges in vacuum to their magnitudes and separation. Thus, in the equation F = ΓrQ1Q2/4pΓer2, the force F between charges Q1 and Q2 separated by a distance rΓe is the electric constant, and Γr is a dimensionless factor which is unity in a rationalized system and 4p in an unrationalized system. note: In the cgs electrostatic system, Γe is assigned measure unity and the dimension “numeric.” In the cgs electromagnetic system, the measure of Γe is that of 1/c2, and the dimension is [L-2T2]. In the International System, the measure of Γe is 107/4pc2, and the dimension is [L-3M-1T 4I 2]. Here, c is the speed of light expressed in the appropriate system of units (see Table 1-12).

Electric Field Strength (E). The electric field strength at a given point in an electric field is the vector limit of the quotient of the force that a small stationary charge at that point will experience, by virtue of its charge, as the charge approaches zero. Electric Flux ( Ψ). The electric flux through a surface is the surface integral of the normal component of the electric flux density over the surface. Electric Flux Density, Electric Displacement (D). The electric flux density is a quantity related to the charge displaced within a dielectric by application of an electric field. Electric flux density at any point in an isotropic dielectric is a vector which has the same direction as the electric field strength, and a magnitude equal to the product of the electric field strength and the permittivity ϵ. In a nonisotropic medium, ϵ may be represented by a tensor and D is not necessarily parallel to E. Electric Polarization (P). The electric polarization is the vector quantity defined by the equation P = (D - ΓeE)/Γr, where D is the electric flux density, Γe is the electric constant, E is the electric field strength, and Γr is a coefficient that is set equal to unity in a rationalized system and to 4p in an unrationalized system. Electric Susceptibility (ce ). Electric susceptibility is the quantity defined by ce = (ϵr - 1)/Γr, where ϵr is the relative permittivity and Γr is a coefficient that is set equal to unity in a rationalized system and to 4p in an unrationalized system. Electrization (Ei ). The electrization is the electric polarization divided by the electric constant of the system of units used. Electrostatic Potential (V). The electrostatic potential at any point is the potential difference between that point and an agreed-on reference point, usually the point at infinity. Electrostatic Potential Difference (V). The electrostatic potential difference between two points is the scalar-product line integral of the electric field strength along any path from one point to the other in an electric field, resulting from a static distribution of electric charge. Impedance (Z). An impedance of a linear constant-parameter system is the ratio of the phasor equivalent of a steady-state sine-wave voltage or voltage-like quantity (driving force) to the phasor equivalent of a steady-state sine-wave current or current-like quantity (response). In electromagnetic radiation, electric field strength is considered the driving force and magnetic field strength the response. In mechanical systems, mechanical force is always considered as a driving force and velocity as a response. In a general sense, the dimension (and unit) of impedance in a given application may be whatever results from the ratio of the dimensions of the quantity chosen as the driving force to the dimensions of the quantity chosen as the response. However, in the types of systems cited above, any deviation from the usual convention should be noted. Mutual Impedance. Mutual impedance between two loops (meshes) is the factor by which the phasor equivalent of the steady-state sine-wave current in one loop must be multiplied to give the phasor equivalent of the steady-state sine-wave voltage in the other loop caused by the current in the first loop. Self-impedance. Self-impedance of a loop (mesh) is the impedance of a passive loop with all other loops of the open-circuited network. Transfer Impedance. A transfer impedance is the impedance obtained when the response is determined at a point other than that at which the driving force is applied.

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 10

23/11/17 2:27 PM

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 11

note: In the case of an electric circuit, the response may be determined in any branch except that which contains the driving force.

Logarithmic Decrement (Λ). If F is a function of time given by F = A exp (-dt) sin (2pt/T ) then the logarithmic decrement Λ = Td. Magnetic Constant, Permeability of Vacuum (Γm ). The magnetic constant pertinent to any system of units is the scalar which in that system relates the mechanical force between two currents in vacuum to their magnitudes and geometric configurations. For example, the equation for the force F on a length l of two parallel straight conductors of infinite length and negligible circular cross section, carrying constant currents I1 and I2 and separated by a distance r in vacuum, is F = ΓmΓr I12l/2pr, where Γm is the magnetic constant and Γr is a coefficient set equal to unity in a rationalized system and to 4p in an unrationalized system. note: In the cgs electromagnetic system, Γm is assigned the magnitude unity and the dimension “numeric.” In the cgs electrostatic system, the magnitude of Γm is that of 1/c2, and the dimension is [L-2T 2]. In the International System, Γm is assigned the magnitude 4p × 10-7 and has the dimension [LMT -2I-2].

Magnetic Field Strength (H). Magnetic field strength is that vector point function whose curl is the current density and which is proportional to magnetic flux density in regions free of magnetized matter. Magnetic Flux (F). The magnetic flux through a surface is the surface integral of the normal component of the magnetic flux density over the surface. Magnetic Flux Density, Magnetic Induction (B). Magnetic flux density is that vector quantity which produces a torque on a plane current loop in accordance with the relation T = IAn × B, where n is the positive normal to the loop and A is its area. The concept of flux density is extended to a point inside a solid body by defining the flux density at such a point as that which would be measured in a thin disk-shaped cavity in the body centered at that point, the axis of the cavity being in the direction of the flux density. Magnetic Moment (m). The magnetic moment of a magnetized body is the volume integral of the magnetization. The magnetic moment of a loop carrying current I is m = (1/2)Œ r × dr, where r is the radius vector from an arbitrary origin to a point on the loop, and where the path of integration is taken around the entire loop. note: The magnitude of the moment of a plane current loop is IA, where A is the area of the loop. The reference direction for the current in the loop indicates a clockwise rotation when the observer is looking through the loop in the direction of the positive normal.

Magnetic Polarization, Intrinsic Magnetic Flux Density (J, Bi ). The magnetic polarization is the vector quantity defined by the equation J = (B - ΓmH)/Γr, where B is the magnetic flux density, Γm is the magnetic constant, H is the magnetic field strength, and Γr is a coefficient that is set equal to unity in a rationalized system and to 4p in an unrationalized system. Magnetic Susceptibility (cm ). Magnetic susceptibility is the quantity defined by cm = (mr - 1)/Γr, where mr is the relative permeability and Γr is a coefficient that is set equal to unity in a rationalized system and to 4p in an unrationalized system. Magnetic Vector Potential (A). The magnetic vector potential is a vector point function characterized by the relation that its curl is equal to the magnetic flux density and its divergence vanishes. Magnetization (M, Hi). The magnetization is the magnetic polarization divided by the magnetic constant of the system of units used. Magnetomotive Force (Fm). The magnetomotive force acting in any closed path in a magnetic field is the line integral of the magnetic field strength around the path.

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 11

12 SECTION ONE

Mutual Inductance (M). The mutual inductance between two loops (meshes) in a circuit is the quotient of the flux linkage produced in one loop divided by the current in another loop, which induces the flux linkage. Permeability. Permeability is a general term used to express various relationships between magnetic flux density and magnetic field strength. These relationships are either (1) absolute per­ meability (m), which in general is the quotient of a change in magnetic flux density divided by the corresponding change in magnetic field strength, or (2) relative permeability (mr), which is the ratio of the absolute permeability to the magnetic constant. Permeance (Pm). Permeance is the reciprocal of reluctance.

Permittivity, Capacitivity (ϵ). The permittivity of a homogeneous, isotropic dielectric, in any system of units, is the product of its relative permittivity and the electric constant appropriate to that system of units. Relative Permittivity, Relative Capacitivity, Dielectric Constant (ϵr). The relative permittivity of any homogeneous isotropic material is the ratio of the capacitance of a given configuration of electrodes with the material as a dielectric to the capacitance of the same electrode configuration with a vacuum as the dielectric constant. Experimentally, vacuum must be replaced by the material at all points where it makes a significant change in the capacitance. Power (P). Power is the time rate of transferring or transforming energy. Electric power is the time rate of flow of electrical energy. The instantaneous electric power at a single terminal pair is equal to the product of the instantaneous voltage multiplied by the instantaneous current. If both voltage and current are periodic in time, the time average of the instantaneous power, taken over an integral number of periods, is the active power, usually called simply the power when there is no danger of confusion. If the voltage and current are sinusoidal functions of time, the product of the rms value of the voltage and the rms value of the current is called the apparent power; the product of the rms value of the voltage and the rms value of the in-phase component of the current is the active power; and the product of the rms value of the voltage and the rms value of the quadrature component of the current is called the reactive power. The SI unit of instantaneous power and active power is the watt. The germane unit for apparent power is the voltampere and for reactive power it is the var. Power Factor (Fp ). Power factor is the ratio of active power to apparent power.

Q . Q, sometimes called quality factor, is that measure of the quality of a component, network, system, or medium considered as an energy storage unit in the steady state with sinusoidal driving force which is given by Q=

2π × (maximum energy in storage) energy dissipated per cycle of the driving force

note: For single components such as inductors and capacitors, the Q at any frequency is the ratio of the equivalent series reactance to resistance, or of the equivalent shunt susceptance to conductance. For networks that contain several elements and for distributed parameter systems, the Q is generally evaluated at a frequency of resonance. The nonloaded Q of a system is the value of Q obtained when only the incidental dissipation of the system elements is present. The loaded Q of a system is the value Q obtained when the system is coupled to a device that dissipates energy. The “period” in the expression for Q is that of the driving force, not that of energy storage, which is usually half of that of the driving force.

Reactance (X). Reactance is the imaginary part of impedance. Reluctance (Rm). Reluctance is the ratio of the magnetomotive force in a magnetic circuit to the magnetic flux through any cross section of the magnetic circuit. Reluctivity (n). Reluctivity is the reciprocal of permeability.

23/11/17 2:27 PM

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 13

Resistance (R) 1. The resistance of an element, device, branch, network, or system is the factor by which the mean-square conduction current must be multiplied to give the corresponding power lost by dissipation as heat or as other permanent radiation or as electromagnetic energy from the circuit. 2. Resistance is the real part of impedance. Resistivity (r). The resistivity of a material is a factor such that the conduction current density is equal to the electric field strength in the material divided by the resistivity. Self-inductance (L) 1. Self-inductance is the quotient of the flux linkage of a circuit divided by the current in that same circuit which induces the flux linkage. If u = voltage induced, u = d(Li)/dt. 2. Self-inductance is the factor L in the ½Li2 if the latter gives the energy stored in the magnetic field as a result of the current i. note: Definitions 1 and 2 are not equivalent except when L is constant. In all other cases, the definition being used must be specified. The two definitions are restricted to relatively slow changes in i, that is, to low frequencies, but by analogy with the definitions, equivalent inductances often may be evolved in high-frequency applications such as resonators and waveguide equivalent circuits. Such “inductances,” when used, must be specified. The two definitions are restricted to cases in which the branches are small in physical size when compared with a wavelength, whatever the frequency. Thus, in the case of a uniform 2-wire transmission line it may be necessary even at low frequencies to consider the parameters as “distributed” rather than to have one inductance for the entire line.

Susceptance (B). Susceptance is the imaginary part of admittance. Transfer Function (H). A transfer function is that function of frequency which is the ratio of a phasor output to a phasor input in a linear system. Transfer Ratio (H). A transfer ratio is a dimensionless transfer function. Voltage, Electromotive Force (V). The voltage along a specified path in an electric field is the dot product line integral of the electric field strength along this path. As defined, here voltage is synonymous with potential difference only in an electrostatic field.

1.11 DEFINITIONS OF QUANTITIES OF RADIATION AND LIGHT The following definitions are based on the principal meanings listed in the IEEE Standard Dictionary (ANSI/IEEE Std 100-2000), which should be consulted for extended meanings, compound terms, and related definitions. The symbols shown in parentheses are from Table 1-10. Candlepower. Candlepower is luminous intensity expressed in candelas (term deprecated by IEEE). Emissivity, Total Emissivity (ϵ). The total emissivity of an element of surface of a temperature radiator is the ratio of its radiant flux density (radiant exitance) to that of a blackbody at the same temperature. Spectral Emissivity, ϵ(l). The spectral emissivity of an element of surface of a temperature radiator at any wavelength is the ratio of its radiant flux density per unit wavelength interval (spectral radiant exitance) at that wavelength to that of a blackbody at the same temperature. Light. For the purposes of illuminating engineering, light is visually evaluated radiant energy. note 1: Light is psychophysical, neither purely physical nor purely psychological. Light is not synonymous with radiant energy, however restricted, nor is it merely sensation. In a general nonspecialized sense, light is the aspect of radiant energy of which a human observer is aware through the stimulation of the retina of the eye. note 2: Radiant energy outside the visible portion of the spectrum must not be discussed using the quantities and units of light; it is nonsense to refer to “ultraviolet light” or to express infrared flux in lumens.

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 13

14 SECTION ONE

Luminance (Photometric Brightness) (L). Luminance in a direction, at a point on the surface of a source, or of a receiver, or on any other real or virtual surface is the quotient of the luminous flux (F) leaving, passing through, or arriving at a surface element surrounding the point, propagated in directions defined by an elementary cone containing the given direction, divided by the product of the solid angle of the cone (dw) and the area of the orthogonal projection of the surface element on a plane perpendicular to the given direction (dA cos q). L = d 2 F/[dw (da cos q)] = dI/(dA cos q). In the defining equation, q is the angle between the direction of observation and the normal to the surface. In common usage, the term brightness usually refers to the intensity of sensation which results from viewing surfaces or spaces from which light comes to the eye. This sensation is determined in part by the definitely measurable luminance defined above and in part by conditions of observation such as the state of adaptation of the eye. In much of the literature, the term brightness, used alone, refers to both luminance and sensation. The context usually indicates which meaning is intended. Luminous Efficacy of Radiant Flux. The luminous efficacy of radiant flux is the quotient of the total luminous flux divided by the total radiant flux. It is expressed in lumens per watt. Spectral Luminous Efficacy of Radiant Flux, K(l). Spectral luminous efficacy of radiant flux is the quotient of the luminous flux at a given wavelength divided by the radiant flux at the wavelength. It is expressed in lumens per watt. Spectral Luminous Efficiency of Radiant Flux. Spectral luminous efficiency of radiant flux is the ratio of the luminous efficacy for a given wavelength to the value at the wavelength of maximum luminous efficacy. It is a numeric. note: The term spectral luminous efficiency replaces the previously used terms relative luminosity and relative luminosity factor.

Luminous Flux (F). Luminous flux is the time rate of flow of light. Luminous Flux Density at a Surface. Luminous flux density at a surface is luminous flux per unit area of the surface. In referring to flux incident on a surface, this is called illumination (E). The preferred term for luminous flux leaving a surface is luminous exitance (M), which has been called luminous emittance. Luminous Intensity (I). The luminous intensity of a source of light in a given direction is the luminous flux proceeding from the source per unit solid angle in the direction considered (I = dF/dw). Quantity of Light (Q). Quantity of light (luminous energy) is the product of the luminous flux by the time it is maintained, that is, it is the time integral of luminous flux. Radiance (L). Radiance in a direction, at a point on the surface, of a source, or of a receiver, or on any other real or virtual surface is the quotient of the radiant flux (P) leaving, passing through, or arriving at a surface element surrounding the point, and propagated in directions defined by an elementary cone containing the given direction, divided by the product of the solid angle of the cone (dw) and the area of the orthogonal projection of the surface element on a plane perpendicular to the given direction (dA cos q). L = d2P/dw (dA cos q) = dI/(dA cos q). In the defining equation, q is the angle between the normal to the element of the source and the direction of observation. Radiant Density (w). Radiant density is radiant energy per unit volume. Radiant Energy (W). Radiant energy is energy traveling in the form of electromagnetic waves. Radiant Flux Density at a Surface. Radiant flux density at a surface is radiant flux per unit area of the surface. When referring to radiant flux incident on a surface, this is called irradiance (E). The preferred term for radiant flux leaving a surface is radiant exitance (M), which has been called radiant emittance. Radiant Intensity (I). The radiant intensity of a source in a given direction is the radiant flux proceeding from the source per unit solid angle in the direction considered (I = dP/dw). Radiant Power, Radiant Flux (P). Radiant flux is the time rate of flow of radiant energy.

23/11/17 2:27 PM

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 15

1.12 LETTER SYMBOLS Tables 1-10 and 1-11 list the United States Standard letter symbols for quantities and units (ANSI Std Y10.5, ANSI/IEEE Std 260). A quantity symbol is a single letter (e.g., I for electric current) specified as to general form of type and modified by one or more subscripts or superscripts when appropriate. A unit symbol is a letter or group of letters (e.g., cm for centimeter), or in a few cases, a special sign, that may be used in the place of the name of the unit. Symbols for quantities are printed in italic type, while symbols for units are printed in roman type. Subscripts and superscripts that are letter symbols for quantities or for indices are printed in roman type as follows: Cp heat capacity at constant pressure p aij, a45 matrix elements Ii, Io input current, output current For indicating the vector character of a quantity, boldface italic type is used (e.g., F for force). Ordinary italic type is used to represent the magnitude of a vector quantity. The product of two quantities is indicated by writing ab. The quotient may be indicated by writing a , b

a/b ,

or

ab −1

If more than one solidus (/) is required in any algebraic term, parentheses must be inserted to remove any ambiguity. Thus, one may write (a/b)/c or a/bc, but not a/b/c. Unit symbols are written in lowercase letters, except for the first letter when the name of the unit is derived from a proper name, and except for a very few that are not formed from letters. When a compound unit is formed by multiplication of two or more other units, its symbol consists of the symbols for the separate units joined by a raised dot (e.g., N ⋅ m for newton = meter). The dot may be omitted in the case of familiar compounds such as watthour (Wh) if no confusion would result. Hyphens should not be used in symbols for compound units. Positive and negative exponents may be used with the symbols for units. When a symbol representing a unit that has a prefix (see Sec. 1.5) carries an exponent, this indicates that the multiple (or submultiple) unit is raised to the power expressed by the exponent. Examples:

2 cm3 = 2(cm)3 = 2(10-2 m)3 = 2 ⋅ 10-6 m3 1 ms-1 = 1(ms)-1 = 1(10-3 s)-1 = 103 s-1 Phasor Quantities, represented by complex numbers or complex time-varying functions, are extensively used in certain branches of electrical engineering. The following notation and typography are standard:

Notation Remarks

Complex quantity Z Z = |Z| exp (jf) Z = Re Z + j Im Z Real part Re Z, Z′ Imaginary part Im Z, Z″ Conjugate complex quantity Z * Z * = Re Z - j Im Z Modulus of Z |Z| Phase of Z, Argument of Z arg Z arg Z = f

16 SECTION ONE

TABLE 1-10 Standard Symbols for Quantities Quantity

Quantity symbol

Unit based on International System

Remarks

Space and time: Angle, plane a,b,g,q,f,y radian Other Greek letters are permitted where no conflict results. Angle, solid W ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ w steradian Length l meter Breadth, width b meter Height h meter Thickness d, d meter Radius r meter Diameter d meter Length of path line segment s meter Wavelength l meter ~ Wave number s ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ n reciprocal meter s = 1/l The symbol n~ is used in spectroscopy. Circular wave number k radian per meter k = 2p/l Angular wave number Area A ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ S square meter Volume V, u cubic meter Time t second Period T second Time constant t ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ T second Frequency f ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ n second Speed of rotation n revolution per second Rotational frequency Angular frequency w radian per second w = 2pf Angular velocity w radian per second Complex (angular) p ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ s reciprocal second p = -d + jw frequency Oscillation constant Angular acceleration a radian per second squared Velocity u meter per second Speed of propagation c meter per second In vacuum, c0 of electromagnetic waves Acceleration (linear) a meter per second squared Acceleration of free fall g meter per second Gravitational acceleration squared Damping coefficient d neper per second Logarithmic decrement Λ (numeric) Attenuation coefficient a neper per meter Phase coefficient b radian per meter Propagation coefficient g reciprocal meter g = a + jb Mechanics: Mass m kilogram (Mass) density r kilogram per cubic Mass divided by volume meter Momentum p kilogram meter per second Moment of inertia I, J kilogram meter squared

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 16

23/11/17 2:27 PM

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 17

TABLE 1-10 Standard Symbols for Quantities (Continued) Quantity

Quantity symbol

Unit based on International System

Remarks

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 17

23/11/17 2:27 PM

18 SECTION ONE

Quantity symbol

Unit based on International System

Remarks

Radiant energy W, Q ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Qe joule The symbol U is used for the special case of blackbody radiant energy. Radiance L ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Le watt per steradian square meter Radiant exitance M ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Me watt per square meter Irradiance E ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Ee watt per square meter Luminous intensity I ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Iv candela Luminous flux F ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Fv lumen Quantity of light Q ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Qv lumen second Luminance L ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Lv candela per square meter Luminous exitance M ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Mv lumen per square meter Illuminance E ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Ev lux Illumination Luminous efficacy† K(l) lumen per watt Total luminous efficacy K, Kt lumen per watt Refractive index n (numeric) Index of refraction Emissivity† ϵ(l) (numeric) Total emissivity ϵ, ϵt (numeric) Absorptance† a(l) (numeric) Transmittance† t (l) (numeric) Reflectance† r(l) (numeric) Fields and circuits: Electric charge Q coulomb Quantity of electricity Linear density of charge l coulomb per meter Surface density of charge s coulomb per square meter Volume density of charge r coulomb per cubic meter Electric field strength E ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ K volt per meter Electrostatic potential V ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ f volt Potential difference Retarded scalar potential Vr volt Voltage V, E ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ U volt Electromotive force Electric flux Ψ coulomb Electric flux density D coulomb per square (Electric) displacement meter Capacitivity ϵ farad per meter Of vacuum, ev Permittivity Absolute permittivity Relative capacitivity ϵr, k (numeric) Relative permittivity Dielectric constant Complex relative ϵr*, k* (numeric) ϵr* = ϵ¢r - jϵ″r capacitivity Complex relative ϵ¢r is positive for lossy materials. The permittivity complex absolute permittivity ϵ* is defined in analogous fashion. Complex dielectric constant

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 18

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 19

TABLE 1-10 Standard Symbols for Quantities (Continued ) Quantity

Quantity symbol

Unit based on International System

Remarks

Electric susceptibility ce ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ϵi (numeric) ce = ϵr - 1 MKSA Electrization Ei ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Ki volt per meter Ei = (D/Γe ) - E MKSA Electric polarization P coulomb per square P = D - ΓeE MKSA meter Electric dipole moment p coulomb meter (Electric) current I ampere Current density J ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ S ampere per square meter Linear current density A ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ a ampere per meter Current divided by the breadth of the conducting sheet Magnetic field strength H ampere per meter Magnetic (scalar) potential U, Um ampere Magnetic potential difference Magnetomotive force F, Fm ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ℱ ampere Magnetic flux F weber Magnetic flux density B tesla Magnetic induction Magnetic flux linkage Λ weber (Magnetic) vector potential A weber per meter Retarded (magnetic) Ar weber per meter vector potential Permeability m henry per meter Of vacuum, mv Absolute permeability Relative permeability mr (numeric) Initial (relative) mo (numeric) permeability Complex relative mr* (numeric) mr* = m′r - jm″r permeability m″r is positive for lossy materials. The complex absolute permeability m* is defined in analogous fashion. Magnetic susceptibility cm ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ mi (numeric) cm = mr - 1 MKSA Reluctivity n meter per henry n = 1/m Magnetization Hi , M ampere per meter Hi = (B/Γm) - H MKSA Magnetic polarization J, Bi tesla J = B - ΓmH MKSA Intrinsic magnetic flux density Magnetic (area) moment m ampere meter squared The vector product m × B is equal to the torque. Capacitance C farad Elastance S reciprocal farad S = 1/C (Self-) inductance L henry Reciprocal inductance Γ reciprocal henry Mutual inductance Lij , Mij henry If only a single mutual inductance is involved, M may be used without subscripts. Coupling coefficient k ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ k (numeric) k = Lij(LiLj)-1/2 Leakage coefficient s (numeric) s = 1 - k2 Number of turns N, n (numeric) (in a winding) Number of phases m (numeric) Turns ratio n ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ n* (numeric) (Continued)

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 19

20 SECTION ONE

TABLE 1-10 Standard Symbols for Quantities (Continued) Quantity

Quantity symbol

Unit based on International System

Remarks

Transformer ratio a (numeric) Square root of the ratio of secondary to primary self-inductance. Where the coefficient of coupling is high, a ≈ n*. Resistance R ohm Resistivity r ohm meter Volume resistivity Conductance G siemens G = Re Y Conductivity g, s siemens per meter g = 1/r The symbol s is used in field theory, as g is used for the propagation coefficient. Reluctance R, Rm ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ℛ reciprocal henry Magnetic potential difference divided by magnetic flux Permeance P, Pm ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ 𝒫 henry Pm = 1/Rm Impedance Z ohm Reactance X ohm Capacitive reactance XC ohm For a pure capacitance, XC = -1/wC Inductive reactance XL ohm For a pure capacitance, XL = wL Quality factor Q (numeric) See Q in Sec. 1.10. Admittance Y siemens Y = 1/Z = G + jB Susceptance B siemens B = Im Y Loss angle d radian d = (R/|X|) Active power P watt Reactive power Q ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Pq var Apparent power S ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Ps voltampere Power factor cos f ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Fp (numeric) Reactive factor sin f ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ Fq (numeric) Input power Pi watt Output power Po watt Poynting vector S watt per square meter Characteristic impedance Zo ohm Surge impedance Intrinsic impedance h ohm of a medium Voltage standing-wave ratio S (numeric) Resonance frequency fr hertz Critical frequency fc hertz Cutoff frequency Resonance angular wr radian per second frequency Critical angular frequency wc radian per second Cutoff angular frequency Resonance wavelength lr meter Critical wavelength lc meter Cutoff wavelength Wavelength in a guide lg meter Hysteresis coefficient kh (numeric) Eddy-current coefficient ke (numeric) Phase angle f, q radian Phase difference (l) is not part of the basic symbol but indicates that the quantity is a function of wavelength.

†

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 21

TABLE 1-11 Standard Symbols for Units Unit

Symbol

Notes

ampere A SI unit of electric current ampere (turn) A SI unit of magnetomotive force ampere-hour Ah Also A ⋅ h ampere per meter A/m SI unit of magnetic field strength angstrom Å 1 Å = 10-10 m. Deprecated. atmosphere, standard atm 1 atm = 101 325 Pa. Deprecated. atmosphere, technical at 1 at = 1 kgf/cm2. Deprecated. atomic mass unit (unified) u The (unified) atomic mass unit is defined as one-twelfth of the mass of an atom of the 12C nuclide. Use of the old atomic mass (amu), defined by reference to oxygen, is deprecated. atto a SI prefix for 10-18 attoampere aA bar bar 1 bar = 100 kPa. Use of the bar is strongly discouraged, except for limited use in meteorology. barn b 1 b = 10-28 m2 barrel bb1 1 bb1 = 42 galUS = 158.99 L barrel per day bb1/d This is the standard barrel used for petroleum, etc. A different standard barrel is used for fruits, vegetables, and dry commodities. baud Bd In telecommunications, a unit of signaling speed equal to one element per second. The signaling speed in bauds is equal to the reciprocal of the signal element length in seconds. bel B becquerel Bq SI unit of activity of a radionuclide billion electronvolts GeV The name gigaelectronvolt is preferred for this unit. bit b In information theory, the bit is a unit of information content equal to the information content of a message, the a priori probability of which is one-half. In computer science, the bit is a unit of storage capacity. The capacity, in bits, of a storage device is the logarithm to the base two of the number of possible states of the device. bit per second b/s British thermal unit Btu calorie (International Table calorie) calIT 1 calIT = 4.1868 J. Deprecated. calorie (thermochemical calorie) cal 1 cal = 4.1840 J. Deprecated. candela cd SI unit of luminous intensity candela per square inch cd/in2 Use of the SI unit, cd/m2, is preferred. candela per square meter cd/m2 SI unit of luminance. The name nit is sometimes used for this unit. candle cd The unit of luminous intensity has been given the name candela; use of the name candle for this unit is deprecated. centi c SI prefix for 10-2 centimeter cm centipoise cP 1 cP = mPa ⋅ s. The name centipoise is deprecated. centistokes cSt 1 cSt = 1 mm2/s. The name centistokes is deprecated. circular mil cmil 1 cmil = (p/4) ⋅ 10-6 in2 coulomb C SI unit of electric charge cubic centimeter cm3 3 cubic foot ft cubic foot per minute ft3/min cubic foot per second ft3/s cubic inch in3 cubic meter m3 cubic meter per second m3/s cubic yard yd3 curie Ci A unit of activity of radionuclide. Use of the SI unit, the becquerel, is preferred, 1 Ci = 3.7 × 1010 Bq. cycle c (Continued)

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 21

TABLE 1-11 Standard Symbols for Units (Continued) Unit

Symbol

Notes

cycle per second Hz, c/s See hertz. The name hertz is internationally accepted for this unit; the symbol Hz is preferred to c/s. darcy D 1 D = 1 cP (cm/s) (cm/atm) = 0.986 923 mm2. A unit of permeability of a porous medium. By traditional definition, a permeability of one darcy will permit a flow of 1 cm3/s of fluid of 1 cP viscosity through an area of 1 cm2 under a pressure gradient of 1 atm/cm. For nonprecision work, 1 D may be taken equal to 1 mm2 and 1 mD equal to 0.001 mm2. Deprecated. day d deci d SI prefix for 10-1 decibel dB degree (plane angle) ⋅⋅⋅° degree (temperature): degree Celsius °C SI unit of Celsius temperature. The degree Celsius is a special name for the kelvin, for use in expressing Celsius temperatures or temperature intervals. degree Fahrenheit °F Note that the symbols for °C, °F, and °R comprise two elements, written with no space between the ° and the letter that follows. The two elements that make the complete symbol are not to be separated. degree Kelvin See kelvin degree Rankine °R deka da SI prefix for 10 dyne dyn Deprecated. electronvolt eV erg erg Deprecated. exa E SI prefix for 1018 farad F SI unit of capacitance femto f SI prefix for 10-15 femtometer fm foot ft conventional foot of water ftH2O 1 ftH2O = 2989.1 Pa (ISO) foot per minute ft/min foot per second ft/s foot per second squared ft/s2 foot pound-force ft ⋅ lbf footcandle fc 1 fc = 1 lm/ft2. The name lumen per square foot is also used for this unit. Use of the SI unit of illuminance, the lux (lumen per square meter), is preferred. footlambert fL 1 fL = (1/p) cd/ft2. A unit of luminance. One lumen per square foot leaves a surface whose luminance is one footlambert in all directions within a hemisphere. Use of the SI unit, the candela per square meter, is preferred. gal Gal 1 Gal = 1 cm/s2. Deprecated. gallon gal 1 galUK = 4.5461 L 1 galUS = 231 in3 = 3.7854 L gauss G The gauss is the electromagnetic CGS unit of magnetic flux density. Deprecated. giga G SI prefix for 109 gigaelectronvolt GeV gigahertz GHz gilbert Gb The gilbert is the electromagnetic CGS unit of magnetomotive force. Deprecated. grain gr gram g gram per cubic centimeter g/cm3 gray Gy SI unit of absorbed dose in the field of radiation dosimetry

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 22

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 23

TABLE 1-11 Standard Symbols for Units (Continued) Unit

Symbol

Notes

hecto h SI prefix for 102 henry H SI unit of inductance hertz Hz SI unit of frequency horsepower hp The horsepower is an anachronism in science and technology. Use of the SI unit of power, the watt, is preferred. hour h inch in conventional inch of mercury inHg 1 inHg = 3386.4 Pa (ISO) conventional inch of water inH2O 1 inH2O = 249.09 Pa (ISO) inch per second in/s joule J SI unit of energy, work, quantity of heat joule per kelvin J/K SI unit of heat capacity and entropy kelvin K In 1967, the CGPM gave the name kelvin to the SI unit of temperature which had formerly been called degree kelvin and assigned it the symbol K (without the symbol °). kilo k SI prefix for 103 kilogauss kG Deprecated. kilogram kg SI unit of mass kilogram-force kgf Deprecated. In some countries, the name kilopond (kp) has been used for this unit. kilohertz kHz kilohm kW kilometer km kilometer per hour km/h kilopound-force klbf Kilopound-force should not be misinterpreted as kilopond (see kilogram-force). kilovar kvar kilovolt kV kilovoltampere kVA kilowatt kW kilowatthour kWh Also kW ⋅ h knot kn 1kn = 1 nmi/h lambert L 1 L = (1/p) cd/cm2. A CGS unit of luminance. One lumen per square centimeter leaves a surface whose luminance is one lambert in all directions within a hemisphere. Deprecated. liter L 1 L = 10-3 m3. The letter symbol 1 has been adopted for liter by the CGPM, and it is recommended in a number of international standards. In 1978, the CIPM accepted L as an alternative symbol. Because of frequent confusion with the numeral 1 the letter symbol 1 is no longer recommended for U.S. use. The script letter ℓ, which had been proposed, is not recommended as a symbol for liter. liter per second L/s lumen lm SI unit of luminous flux lumen per square foot lm/ft2 A unit of illuminance and also a unit of luminous exitance. Use of the SI unit, lumen per square meter, is preferred. lumen per square meter lm/m2 SI unit of luminous exitance lumen per watt lm/W SI unit of luminous efficacy lumen second lm ⋅ s SI unit of quantity of light lux lx 1 lx = 1 lm/m2. SI unit of illuminance maxwell Mx The maxwell is the electromagnetic CGS unit of magnetic flux. Deprecated. mega M SI prefix for 106 megaelectronvolt MeV megahertz MHz megohm MW meter m SI unit of length (Continued)

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 23

24 SECTION ONE

TABLE 1-11 Standard Symbols for Units (Continued) Unit

Symbol

Notes

metric ton t 1 t = 1000 kg. The name tonne is used in some countries for this unit, but use of this name in the U.S. is deprecated. mho mho Formerly used as the name of the siemens (S). micro m SI prefix for 10-6 microampere mA microfarad mF microgram mg microhenry mH microinch min microliter mL See note for liter. micrometer mm micron mm Deprecated. Use micrometer. microsecond ms microwatt mW mil mil 1 mil = 0.001 in mile (statute) mi 1 mi = 5280 ft miles per hour mi/h Although use of mph as an abbreviation is common, it should not be used as a symbol. milli m SI prefix for 10-3 milliampere mA millibar mbar Use of the bar is strongly discouraged, except for limited use in meteorology. milligram mg millihenry mH milliliter mL See note for liter. millimeter mm conventional millimeter mmHg 1 mmHg = 133.322 Pa. Deprecated. of mercury millimicron nm Use of the name millimicron for the nanometer is deprecated. millipascal second mPa ⋅ s SI unit-multiple of dynamic viscosity millisecond ms millivolt mV milliwatt mW minute (plane angle) ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ′ minute (time) min Time may also be designated by means of superscripts as in the following example: 9h46m30s. mole mol SI unit of amount of substance month mo nano n SI prefix for 10-9 nanoampere nA nanofarad nF nanometer nm nanosecond ns nautical mile nmi 1 nmi = 1852 m neper Np newton N SI unit of force newton meter N ⋅ m newton per square meter N/m2 SI unit of pressure or stress, see pascal. nit nt 1 nt = 1 cd/m2 The name nit is sometimes given to the SI unit of luminance, the candela per square meter. oersted Oe The oersted is the electromagnetic CGS unit of magnetic field strength. Deprecated. ohm W SI unit of resistance ounce (avoirdupois) oz pascal Pa 1 Pa = 1 N/m2 SI unit of pressure or stress

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 24

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 25

TABLE 1-11 Standard Symbols for Units (Continued ) Unit

Symbol

Notes

pascal second Pa ⋅ s SI unit of dynamic viscosity peta P SI prefix for 1015 phot ph 1 ph = lm/cm2 CGS unit of illuminance. Deprecated. pico p SI prefix for 10-12 picofarad pF picowatt pW pint pt 1 pt (U.K.) = 0.568 26 L 1 pt (U.S. dry) = 0.550 61 L 1 pt (U.S. liquid) = 0.473 18 L poise P Deprecated. pound lb pound per cubic foot lb/ft3 pound-force lbf pound-force foot lbf ⋅ ft pound-force per square foot lbf/ft2 pound-force per square inch lbf/in2 Although use of the abbreviation psi is common, it should not be used as a symbol. poundal pdl quart qt 1 qt (U.K.) = 1.136 5 L 1 qt (U.S. dry) = 1.101 2 L 1 qt (U.S. liquid) = 0.946 35 L rad rd A unit of absorbed dose in the field of radiation dosimetry. Use of the SI unit, the gray, is preferred. 1 rd = 0.01 Gy. radian rad SI unit of plane angle rem rem A unit of dose equivalent in the field of radiation dosimetry. Use of the SI unit, the sievert, is preferred. 1 rem = 0.01 Sv. revolution per minute r/min Although use of rpm as an abbreviation is common, it should not be used as a symbol. revolution per second r/s roentgen R A unit of exposure in the field of radiation dosimetry second (plane angle) ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ″ second (time) s SI unit of time siemens S 1 S = 1 W-1 SI unit of conductance. The name mho has been used for this unit in the U.S. sievert Sv SI unit of dose equivalent in the field of radiation dosimetry. Name adopted by the CIPM in 1978. slug slug 1 slug = 14.593 9 kg square foot ft2 square inch in2 square meter m2 square meter per second m2/s SI unit of kinematic viscosity square millimeter per second mm2/s SI unit-multiple of kinematic viscosity square yard yd2 steradian sr SI unit of solid angle stilb sb 1 sb = 1 cd/cm2 A CGS unit of luminance. Deprecated. stokes St Deprecated. tera T SI prefix for 1012 tesla T 1 T = 1 N/(A ⋅ m) = 1 Wb/m2. SI unit of magnetic flux density (magnetic induction). therm thm 1 thm = 100 000 Btu ton (short) ton 1 ton = 2000 lb ton, metic t 1 t = 1000 kg. The name tonne is used in some countries for this unit, but use of this name in the U.S. is deprecated. (Continued)

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 25

26 SECTION ONE

TABLE 1-11 Standard Symbols for Units (Continued) Unit

Symbol

Notes

(unified) atomic mass unit u The (unified) atomic mass unit is defined as one-twelfth of the mass of an atom of the 12C nuclide. Use of the old atomic mass unit (amu), defined by reference to oxygen, is deprecated. var var IEC name and symbol for the SI unit of reactive power volt V SI unit of voltage volt per meter V/m SI unit of electric field strength voltampere VA IEC name and symbol for the SI unit of apparent power watt W SI unit of power watt per meter kelvin W/(m ⋅ K) SI unit of thermal conductivity watt per steradian W/sr SI unit of radiant intensity 2 watt per steradian square meter W/(sr ⋅ m ) SI unit of radiance watthour Wh weber Wb Wb = V ⋅ s SI unit of magnetic flux yard yd year a In the English language, generally yr.

TABLE 1-12 Fundamental Constants of Physics and Chemistry

[An abbreviated list of the CODATA recommended values based on the 2014 adjustment]

Quantity Symbol Numerical value Unit

Relative std. uncert. ur

speed of light in vacuum c, c0 299 792 458 m s−1 exact magnetic constant m0 4p × 10−7 = 12.566 370 614... × 10−7 N A−2 exact electric constant 1/m0c2 ϵ0 8.854 187 817... × 10−12 F m−1 exact characteristic impedance of vacuum m0c Z0 376.730 313 461... W exact Newtonian constant of gravitation G 6.674 08(31) × 10−11 m3 kg−1 s−2 4.7 × 10−5 Planck constant h 6.626 070 040(81) × 10−34 J s 1.2 × 10−8 h/2p ℏ 1.054 571 800(13) × 10−34 J s 1.2 × 10−8 elementary charge e 1.602 176 620 8(98) × 10−19 C 6.1 × 10−9 magnetic flux quantum h/2e Φ0 2.067 833 831(13) × 10−15 Wb 6.1 × 10−9 conductance quantum 2e2/h G0 7.748 091 731 0(18) × 10−5 S 2.3 × 10−10 electron mass me 9.109 383 56(11) × 10−31 kg 1.2 × 10−8 proton mass mp 1.672 621 898(21) × 10−27 kg 1.2 × 10−8 proton-electron mass ratio mp/me 1836.152 673 89(17) 9.5 × 10−11 fine-structure constant e2/4pϵ0ℏc a 7.297 352 566 4(17) × 10−3 2.3 × 10−10 inverse fine-structure constant a−1 137.035 999 139(31) 2.3 × 10−10 Rydberg constant a 2mec/2h R∞ 10 973 731.568 508(65) m−1 5.9 × 10−12 Avogadro constant NA, L 6.022 140 857(74) × 1023 mol−1 1.2 × 10−8 Faraday constant NAe F 96 485.332 89(59) C mol−1 6.2 × 10−9 molar gas constant R 8.314 459 8(48) J mol−1 K−1 5.7 × 10−7 Boltzmann constant R/NA k 1.380 6485 2(79) × 10−23 J K−1 5.7 × 10−7 Stefan-Boltzmann constant s 5.670 367(13) × 10−8 W m−2 K−4 2.3 × 10−6 (p2/60)k4/ℏ3c2 Non-SI units accepted for use with the SI electron volt (e/C) J

eV 12

(unified) atomic mass unit m ( C) u 1 12

1.602 176 620 8(98) × 10−19 J

6.1 × 10−9

1.660 539 040(20) × 10

1.2 × 10−8

kg

−27

Source: CODATA recommended values of the fundamental physical constants: 2014; Peter J. Mohr, David B. Newell, and Barry N. Taylor; Rev. Mod. Phys. 88, 035009, 73 pages (2016).

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 27

1.13 GRAPHIC SYMBOLS An extensive list of standard graphic symbols for electrical engineering has been compiled in IEEE Standard 315 (ANSI Y32.2). Those concerned with the preparation of circuit diagrams and graphic layouts should conform to these standard symbols to avoid confusion with earlier, nonstandard forms.

1.14 PHYSICAL CONSTANTS Table 1-12 provides an abbreviated list of the CODATA recommended values of the fundamental constants of physics and chemistry based on the 2014 adjustment. A complete list of recommended values can be found in the reference paper given at the bottom of Table 1-12. Alternatively, they may also be found at physics.nist.gov/constants. Table 1-13 lists the values of some energy equivalents. TABLE 1-13 The Values of Some Energy Equivalents

[Derived from the relations E = mc2 = hc/l = hv = kT, and based on the 2014 CODATA adjustment of the values of the constants; 1 eV = (e/C) J, 1 u = mu = ½ m (12C) = 10-3 kg mol-1/NA, and Eh = 2R∞ hc = a2 mec2 is the Hartree energy (hartree).]

Relevant unit J

kg

m-1 Hz

1 J (1 J) = 1 J (1 J)/c = (1 J)/hc = (1 J)/h = 1.112 650 056… × 10-17 kg 5.034 116 651(62) × 1024 m-1 1.509 190 205(19) × 1033 Hz 1 kg (1 kg)c2 = (1 kg) = 1 kg (1 kg)c/h = (1 kg)c2/h = 8.987 551 787… × 1016 J 4.524 438 411(56) × 1041 m-1 1.356 392 512(17) × 1050 Hz 1 m-1 (1 m-1)hc = (1 m-1)h/c = (1 m-1) = 1m-1 (1 m-1)c = 299 792 458 Hz 1.986 445 824(24) × 10-25 J 2.210 219 057(27) × 10-42 kg 1 Hz (1 Hz)h = (1 Hz)h/c2 = (1 Hz)/c = (1 Hz) = 1 Hz 6.626 070 040(81) × 10-34 J 7.372 497 201(91) × 10-51 kg 3.335 640 951… × 10-9 m-1 1 K (1 K)k = (1 K)k/c2 = (1 K)k/hc = 69.503 457(40) m-1 (1 K)k/h = 2.083 661 2(12) × 1010 Hz 1.380 648 52(79) × 10-23 J 1.536 178 65(88) × 10-40 kg 1 eV (1 eV) = (1 eV)/c2 = (1 eV)/hc = (1 eV)/h = 1.602 176 620 8(98) × 10-19 J 1.782 661 907(11) × 10-36 kg 8.065 544 005(50) × 105 m-1 2.417 989 262(15) × 1014 Hz 1 u (1 u)c2 = (1 u) = (1 u)c/h = (1 u)c2/h = 1.492 418 062(18) × 10-10 J 1.660 539 040(20) × 10-27 kg 7.513 006 616 6(34) × 1014 m-1 2.252 342 720 6(10) × 1023 Hz 1 Eh (1 Eh) = (1 Eh)/c2 = (1 Eh)/hc = (1 Eh)/h = 4.359 744 650(54) × 10-18 J 4.850 870 129(60) × 10-35 kg 2.194 746 313 702(13) × 107 m-1 6.579 683 920 711(39) × 1015 Hz 2

Relevant unit K

eV

u

Eh

1 J (1 J)/k = (1 J) = (1 J)/c = (1 J) = 2.293 712 317(28) × 1017 Eh 7.242 973 1(42) × 1022 K 6.241 509 126(38) ×1018 eV 6.700 535 363(82) × 109 u 1 kg (1 kg)c2/k = (1 kg)c2 = (1 kg) = (1 kg)c2 = 6.509 659 5(37) × 1039 K 5.609 588 650(34) × 10 35 eV 6.022 140 857(74) × 1026 u 2.061 485 823(25) × 1034 Eh 1 m-1 (1 m-1)hc/k = (1 m-1)hc = (1 m-1)h/c = (1 m-1)hc = 1.438 777 36(83) × 10-2 K 1.239 841 973 9(76) × 10-6 eV 1.331 025 049 00(61) × 10-15 u 4.556 335 252 767(27) × 10-8 Eh 1 Hz (1 Hz)h/k = (1 Hz)h = (1 Hz)h/c2 = (1 Hz)h = 4.799 244 7(28) × 10-11 K 4.135 667 662(25) × 10-15 eV 4.439 821 661 6(20) × 10-24 u 1.519 829 846 008 8(90) × 10-16 Eh 1 K (1 K) = 1 K (1 K)k = (1 K)k/c2 = (1 K)k = 3.166 810 5(18) × 10-6 Eh 8.617 330 3(50) × 10-5 eV 9.251 084 2(53) × 10-14 u 1 eV (1 eV)/k = (1 eV) = 1 eV (1 eV)/c2 = (1 eV) = 1.160 452 21(67) × 104 K 1.073 544 110 5(66) × 10-9 u 3.674 932 248(23) × 10-2 Eh 1 u (1 u)c2/k = (1 u)c2 = (1 u) = 1 u (1 u)c2 = 1.080 954 38(62) × 1013 K 931.494 095 4(57) × 106 eV 3.423 177 690 2(16) × 107 Eh 1 Eh (1 Eh)/k = (1 Eh) = 27.211 386 02(17) eV (1 Eh)/c2 = (1 Eh) = 1 Eh 3.157 751 3(18) × 105 K 2.921 262 319 7(13) × 10-8 u 2

28 SECTION ONE

1.15 NUMERICAL VALUES Extensive use is made in electrical engineering of the constants p and ϵ and of the numbers 2 and 10, the latter in logarithmic units and number systems. Table 1-14 lists functions of these numbers to 9 or 10 significant digits. In most engineering applications (except those involving the difference of large, nearly equal numbers), five significant digits suffice. The use of the listed values in computations with electronic hand calculators will suffice in most cases to produce results more than adequate for engineering work. TABLE 1-14 Numerical Values Used in Electrical Engineering Functions of p: p = 3.141 592 654 1/p = 0.318 309 886 p 2 = 9.869 604 404 π = 1.772 453 851 p/180° = 0.017 453 293 (= radians per degree) 180°/p = 57.295 779 51 (= degrees per radian) Functions of ϵ: ϵ = 2.718 281 828 1/ϵ = 0.367 879 441 1 - 1/ϵ = 0.632 120 559 ϵ2 = 7.389 056 096 ϵ = 1.648 721 271 Logarithms to the base 10: log10 p = 0.497 149 873 log10 ϵ = 0.434 294 482 log10 2 = 0.301 029 996 log10 x = (ln x)(0.434 294 482) = (log2 x)(0.301 029 996) Natural logarithms (to the base ϵ): ln p = 1.144 729 886 ln 2 = 0.693 147 181 ln 10 = 2.302 585 093 ln x = (log10 x)(2.302 585 093) = (log2 x)(0.693 147 181) Logarithms to the base 2: log2 p = 1.651 496 130 log2 ϵ = 1.442 695 042 log210 = 3.321 928 096 log2 x = (log10 x)(3.321 928 096) = (ln x)(1.442 695 042) Powers of 2: 25 = 32 210 = 1024 215 = 32,768 220 = 1,048,576 225 = 33,554,432 230 = 1,073,741,824 240 = 1.099 511 628 × 1012 250 = 1.125 899 907 × 1015 2100 = 1.267 650 601 × 1030 Logarithmic units: Power ratio Current or voltage ratio 1 2 3 4 5 10 15

1 1.414 214 1.732 051 2 2.236 068 3.162 278 3.872 983

Decibels* Nepers† 0 3.010 300 4.771 213 6.020 600 6.989 700 10 11.760 913

0 0.346 574 0.549 306 0.693 147 0.804 719 1.151 293 1.354 025 (Continued)

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 28

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 29

TABLE 1-14 Numerical Values Used in Electrical Engineering (Continued ) Values of 2(2N): Value of N 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Value of 2(2N) 4 16 256 65,536 4,294,967,296 1.844 674 407 × 1019 3.402 823 668 × 1038 1.157 920 892 × 1077 1.340 780 792 × 10154 1.797 693 132 × 10308

*The decibel is defined for power ratios only. It may be applied to current or voltage ratios only when the resistances through which the currents flow or across which the voltages are applied are equal. † The neper is defined for current and voltage ratios only. It may be applied to power ratios only when the respective resistances are equal.

1.16 CONVERSION FACTORS The increasing use of the metric system in British and American practice has generated a need for extensive tables of multiplying factors to facilitate conversions from and to the SI units. Tables 1-15 through 1-28 list these conversion factors. Table

Quantity

SI unit

Subtabulation

Basis of grouping

1-15 Length meter 1-15A Units decimally related to one meter 1-15B Units less than one meter 1-15C Units greater than one meter 1-15D Other length units 1-16 Area square meter 1-16A Units decimally related to one square meter 1-16B Nonmetric area units 1-16C Other area units 1-17 Volume/capacity cubic meter 1-17A Units decimally related to one cubic meter 1-17B Nonmetric volume units 1-17C U.S. liquid capacity measures 1-17D British liquid capacity measures 1-17E U.S. and U.K. dry capacity measures 1-17F Other volume and capacity units 1-18 Mass kilogram 1-18A Units decimally related to one kilogram 1-18B Less than one pound-mass 1-18C One pound-mass and greater 1-18D Other mass units 1-19 Time second 1-19A One second and less 1-19B One second and greater 1-19C Other time units 1-20 Velocity meter per second 1-21 Density kilogram per cubic 1-21A Units decimally related to one kilogram meter per cubic meter 1-21B Nonmetric density units 1-21C Other density units 1-22 Force newton 1-23 Pressure pascal 1-23A Units decimally related to one pascal 1-23B Units decimally related to one kilogram-force per square meter 1-23C Units expressed as heights of liquid 1-23D Nonmetric pressure units (Continued)

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 29

30 SECTION ONE

(Continued) 1-24 Torque/bending newton meter moment 1-25 Energy/work joule 1-25A 1-25B 1-25C 1-26 Power watt 1-26A 1-26B 1-27 Temperature kelvin 1-28 Light candela per 1-28A square meter lux 1-28B

Units decimally related to one joule Units less than 10 joules Units greater than 10 joules Units decimally related to one watt Nonmetric power units Luminance units Illuminance units

Statements of Equivalence. To avoid ambiguity, the conversion tables have been arranged in the form of statements of equivalence, that is, each unit listed at the left-hand edge of each table is stated to be equivalent to a multiple or fraction of each of the units to the right in the table. For example, the uppermost line of Table 1-15B represents the following statements: Column 2. Column 3. Column 4. Column 5. Column 6.

1 meter is equal to 1.093 613 30 yards 1 meter is equal to 3.280 839 89 feet 1 meter is equal to 39.370 078 7 inches 1 meter is equal to 3.937 007 87 × 104 mils 1 meter is equal to 3.937 007 87 × 107 microinches

This table contains similar statements relating the meter, yard, foot, inch, mil, and microinch to each other, that is, conversion factors between the non-SI units as well as to and from the SI unit are given. In all, these tables contain over 1700 such statements. Exact conversion factors are indicated in boldface type. Tabulation Groups. To produce tables that can be contained on individual pages of the handbook, units of a given quantity have been arranged in separate subtabulations identified by capital letters. Each such subtabulation represents a group of units related to each other decimally, by magnitude or by usage. Each subtabulation contains the SI unit,b so equivalent values can be found between units that are tabulated in separate tables. For example, to obtain equivalence between pounds per cubic foot and tonnes per cubic meter, we read from the fourth line of Table 1-21B: 1 pound per cubic foot is equal to 16.018 463 4 kilograms per cubic meter From the first line of Table 1-21A, we find: 1 kilogram per cubic meter is equal to 0.001 metric ton per cubic meter Hence,

1 pound per cubic foot is equal to 16.018 463 4 kilograms per cubic meter = 0.016 018 463 4 metric ton per cubic meter

b In Tables 1-17C, 1-17D, 1-17E, and 1-18B, a decimal submultiple of the SI unit (the liter and gram, respectively) is listed because it is most commonly used in conjunction with the other units in the respective tables. The procedure for linking the subtables is unchanged.

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 30

23/11/17 2:27 PM

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of length is the meter.

1 meter = 1 kilometer = 1 decimeter = 1 centimeter = 1 millimeter = 1 micrometer (micron) = 1 nanometer = 1 ångström =

A. Length units decimally related to one meter Meters Kilometers Decimeters Centimeters Millimeters Micrometers Nanometers Ångströms (m) (km) (dm) (cm) (mm) (mm) (nm) (Å) 1 0.001 1 000 1 0.1 0.000 1 0.01 0.000 01 0.001 10-6 10-6 10-9

10 10 000 1 0.1 0.01 0.000 01

1 meter = 1 yard = 1 foot = 1 inch = 1 mil = 1 microinch =

1 meter = 1 rod = 1 statute mile = 1 nautical mile = 1 astronomical unit* = 1 parsec = 1 foot =

1 000 000 109 1010 109 1012 1013 100 000 108 108 10 000 107 108 1 000 1 000 000 107 1 1 000 10 000 1 10 0.1 1

B. Nonmetric length units less than one meter Meters Yards Feet Inches Mils Microinches (m) (yd) (ft) (in) (mil) (min) 1 0.914 4 0.304 8 0.025 4 2.54 × 10-5 2.54 × 10-8

1.093 613 30 3.280 839 89 1 3 1/3 = 0.333 3 1 1/36 = 0.027 7 1/12 = 0.083 3 -5 2.777 × 10 8.333 × 10-5 2.777 × 10-8 8.333 × 10-8

1 000 1 000 000 100 10 1 0.001

10-9 10-12 10-8 10-7 10-6 0.001 10-10 10-13 10-9 10-8 10-7 0.000 1

100 100 000 10 1 0.1 0.000 1

39.370 078 7 3.937 007 87 × 104 3.937 007 87 × 107 36 36 000 3.6 × 107 12 12 000 1.2 × 107 1 1 000 1 000 000 0.001 1 1 000 10-8 0.001 1

C. Nonmetric length units greater than one meter (with equivalents in feet) Meters (m)

Rods (rd)

Statute miles (mi)

Nautical miles (nmi)

Astronomical units (AU)

Parsecs (pc)

Feet (ft)

1 5.029 2 1 609.344 1 852 1.496 × 1011

0.198 838 78 1 320 368.249 423 2.974 628 17 × 1010

6.213 711 92 × 10-4 0.003 125 1 1.150 779 45 92 957 130.3

5.399 568 04 × 10-4 2.715 550 76 × 10-3 0.868 976 24 1 80 777 537.8

6.684 491 98 × 10-12 3.361 764 71 × 10-11 1.075 764 71 × 10-8 1.237 967 91 × 10-8 1

3.240 733 17 × 10-17 1.629 829 53 × 10-16 5.215 454 50 × 10-14 6.001 837 80 × 10-14 4.848 136 82 × 10-6

3.280 839 89 16.5 5 280 6 076.115 48 4.908 136 48 × 1011

3.085 721 50 × 1016 0.304 8

6.135 611 02 × 1015 0.060 606

1.917 378 44 × 1013 1.893 939 × 10-4

1.666 156 32 × 1013 1.645 788 33 × 10-4

206 264.806 2.037 433 16 × -12

1 9.877 754 72 × 10-18

1.012 375 82 × 1017 1

(Continued) 31

32

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of length is the meter.

D. Other length units

1 cable = 720 feet = 219.456 meters 1 cable (U.K.) = 608 feet = 185.318 4 meters 1 chain (engineers’) = 100 feet = 30.48 meters 1 chain (surveyors’) = 66 feet = 20.116 8 meters 1 fathom = 6 feet = 1.828 8 meters 1 fermi = 1 femtometer = 10-15 meter 1 foot (U.S. Survey) = 0.304 800 6 meter 1 furlong = 660 feet = 201.168 meters 1 hand = 4 inches = 0.101 6 meter 1 league (international nautical) = 3 nautical miles = 5 556 meters 1 league (statute) = 3 statute miles = 4 828.032 meters 1 league (U.K. nautical) = 5 559.552 meters 1 light-year = 9.460 895 2 × 1015 meters (= distance traveled by light in vacuum in one sidereal year) 1 link (engineers’) = 1 foot = 0.304 8 meter 1 link (surveyors’) = 7.92 inches = 0.201 168 meter 1 micron = 1 micrometer = 10-6 meter 1 millimicron = 1 nanometer = 10-9 meter 1 myriameter = 10 000 meters 1 nautical mile (U.K.) = 1 853.184 meters 1 pale = 1 rod = 5.029 2 meters 1 perch (linear) = 1 rod = 5.029 2 meters 1 pica = 1/6 inch (approx.) = 4.217 518 × 10-3 meter 1 point = 1/72 inch (approx.) = 3.514 598 × 10-4 meter 1 span = 9 inches = 0.228 6 meter *As defined by the International Astronomical Union.

23/11/17 2:27 PM

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 33

TABLE 1-16 Area Conversion Factors

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of area is the square meter.

1 square meter = 1 square kilometer = 1 hectare = 1 square centimeter = 1 square millimeter = 1 square micrometer = 1 barn =

A. Area units decimally related to one square meter Square meters (m)2

1 10-6 1 000 000 1 10 000 0.000 1

Hectares (square hectometers) (hm)2

Square Square centimeters millimeters (cm)2 (mm)2

0.000 1 100

Square micrometers Barns (mm)2 (b)

10 000 1 000 000 1012 1028 1010 1012 1018 1034

0.01 1 10-10 10-8

108 1010 1016 1032 1 100 108 1024

10-6 10-12 10-10 0.01 1 106 1022 10-12 10-18 10-16 10-8 10-6 1 1016 10-28 10-34 10-32 10-24 10-22 10-16 1

Square kilometers (km)2

B. Nonmetric area units (with square meter equivalents) Square meters (m)2

Square statute Acres Square rods Square yards Square feet Square inches Circular mils miles (mi)2 (acre) (rd)2 (yd)2 (ft)2 (in)2 (cmil)

1 square meter = 1 3.861 021 59 × 10-7 2.471 053 82 × 10-4 3.953 686 10 × 10-2 1.195 990 05 10.763 910 4 1 550.003 10 1.973 525 24 × 109 1 square statute 2 589 988.1 1 640 102 400 3 097 600 27 878 400 4.014 489 60 × 5.111 406 91 × mile = 109 1015 1 acre = 4 046.856 11 1/640 = 0.001 562 5 1 160 4 840 43 560 6 272 640 7.986 573 30 × 1012 1 square rod = 25.292 852 6 9.765 625 × 10-6 1/160 - 0.006 25 1 30.25 272.25 39 204 4.991 608 31 × 1010 1 square yard = 0.836 127 36 3.228 305 79 × 10-7 2.066 115 70 × 10-4 3.305 785 12 × 10-2 1 9 1 296 1.650 118 45 × 109 1 square foot = 0.092 903 04 3.587 006 43 × 10-8 2.295 684 11 × 10-5 3.673 094 58 × 10-3 1/9 = 0.111 111 1 144 1.833 464 95 × 108 1 square inch = 6.451 6 × 10-4 2.490 976 69 × 10-10 1.594 225 08 × 10-7 2.550 760 13 × 10-5 7.716 049 38 × 1/144 = 1 1.273 239 55 × 106 10-4 0.006 944 44 1 circular mil = 5.067 074 79 × 1.956 408 51 × 10-16 1.252 101 45 × 10-13 2.003 362 32 × 6.060 171 01 × 5.454 153 91 × 7.853 981 63 × 1 10-10 10-11 10-10 10-9 10-7 Exact conversions are: 1 acre = 4 046.856 422 4 square meters 1 square mile = 2 589 988.110 336 square meters 1 are = 100 square meters 1 centiare (centare) = 1 square meter 1 perch (area) = 1 square rod = 30.25 square yards = 25.292 852 6 square meters 1 rod = 40 square rods = 1 011.714 11 square meters 1 section = 1 square statute mile = 2 589 988.1 square meters 1 township = 36 square statute miles = 93 239 572 square meters

C. Other area units

33

34

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of volume is the cubic meter.

A. Volume units decimally related to one cubic meter

Cubic Cubic Cubic meters decimeters centimeters Liters Centiliters Milliliters Microliters (steres) (m)3 (dm)3 (cm)3 (L) (cL) (mL) (mL) 1 cubic meter = 1 cubic decimeter = 1 cubic centimeter = 1 liter = 1 centiliter = 1 milliliter = 1 microliter =

1

1 000

1 000 000

1 000

100 000

1 000 000

109

0.001

1

1 000

1

100

1 000

1 000 000

0.000 001

0.001

1

0.001

0.1

1

1 000

0.001 0.000 01 0.000 001 10-9

1 0.01 0.001 0.000 001

1 000 10 1 0.001

1 0.01 0.001 0.000 001

100 1 0.1 0.000 1

1 000 10 1 0.001

1 000 000 10 000 1 000 1

Barrels (U.S.) (bbl)

Acre-Feet (acre-ft)

B. Nonmetric volume units (with cubic meter and liter equivalents) Cubic meters (steres) (m)3

Liters (L)

Cubic inches (in)3

Cubic feet (ft)3

Cubic yards (yd)3

Cubic miles (mi)3

1 cubic meter = 1 1 000 6.102 374 41 × 35.314 666 1.307 950 62 6.289 810 97 8.107 131 94 × 2.399 127 59 × 104 10-4 10-10 1 liter = 0.001 1 61.023 744 1 0.035 314 66 1.307 950 62 × 6.289 810 97 × 8.107 131 93 × 2.399 127 59 × 10-3 10-3 10-7 10-13 1 cubic inch = 1.638 706 4 × 1.638 706 4 × 1 1/1 728 = 1/46 656 = 1.030 715 32 × 1.328 520 90 × 3.931 465 73 × 10-5 10-2 5.787 037 03 × 2.143 347 05 × 10-4 10-8 10-15 10-4 10-5 1 cubic foot = 2.831 684 66 × 28.316 846 592 1 728 1 1/27 = 0.178 107 61 1/43 560 = 6.793 572 78 × 10-2 0.037 037 2.295 684 11 × 10-12 10-5 1 cubic yard = 0.764 554 86 764.554 858 46 656 27 1 4.808 905 38 6.198 347 11 × 1.834 264 65 × 10-4 10-10 1 barrel (U.S.) = 0.158 987 29 158.987 294 9 702 5.614 583 33 0.207 947 53 1 1.288 930 98 × 3.814 308 05 × 10-4 10-11 1 acre-foot = 1.233 481 84 1.233 481 84 7.527 168 00 × 43 560 1 613 333 33 7 758.367 34 1 2.959 280 30 × × 106 107 10-7 1 cubic mile = 4.168 181 83 × 4.168 181 83 × 2.543 580 61 × 1.471 979 52 × 5.451 776 × 26.217 074 9 × 3 379 200 1 109 1012 1014 1011 109 109

23/11/17 2:27 PM

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 35

C. United States liquid capacity measures (with liter equivalents)

Liters (L)

Gallons (U.S. gal)

Quarts (U.S. qt)

Pints (U.S. pt)

Gills (U.S. gi)

Fluid ounces (U.S. floz)

Fluidrams (U.S. fldr)

Minims (U.S. minim)

1 liter = 1 0.264 172 05 1.056 688 2.113 376 8.453 506 33.814 023 270.512 18 16 230.73 1 gallon, U.S. = 3.785 411 8 1 4 8 32 128 1 024 61 440 1 quart, U.S. = 0.946 352 946 1/4 = 0.25 1 2 8 32 256 15 360 1 pint, U.S. = 0.473 176 5 1/8 = 0.125 1/2 = 0.5 1 4 16 128 7 680 1 gill, U.S. = 0.118 294 1 1/32 = 0.031 25 1/8 = 0.125 1/4 = 0.25 1 4 32 1 920 1 fluid ounce, 2.957 353 × 1/128 = 1/32 = 0.031 25 1/16 = 0.062 5 1/4 = 0.25 1 8 480 U.S. = 10-2 0.007 812 5 1 fluidram, 3.696 691 2 × 1/102 4 = 1/256 = 1/128 = 1/32 = 1/8 = 0.125 1 60 U.S. = 10-3 9.765 625 × 10-4 3.906 25 × 10-3 0.007 812 5 0.031 25 1 minim, U.S. = 6.161 152 × 1/61 440 = 1/15 360 = 1/7 680 = 1/1 920 = 1/480 = 1/60 = 1 10-5 1.627 604 16 × 6.510 416 66 × 1.302 083 33 × 5.208 333 3 × 2.083 333 3 × 0.016 666 6 -5 -5 -4 -4 -3 10 10 10 10 10

D. British Imperial liquid capacity measures (with liter equivalents) Liters (L)

Gallons (U.K. gal)

Quarts (U.K. qt)

Pints (U.K. pt)

Gills (U.K. gi)

Fluid ounces (U.K. floz)

Fluidrams (U.K. fldr)

1 liter = 1 0.219 969 2 0.879 876 6 1.759 753 7.039 018 35.195 06 281.560 5 1 gallon, U.K. = 4.546 092 1 4 8 32 160 1 280 1 quart, U.K. = 1.136 523 1/4 = 0.25 1 2 8 40 320 1 pint, U.K. = 0.568 261 5 1/8 = 0.125 1/2 = 0.5 1 4 20 160 1 gill, U.K. = 0.142 065 4 1/32 = 0.031 25 1/8 = 0.125 1/4 = 0.25 1 5 40 1 fluid ounce, 2.841 307 × 1/160 = 1/40 = 0.025 1/20 = 0.05 1/5 = 0.2 1 8 U.K. = 10-2 0.006 25 1 fluidram, 3.551 634 × 1/1 280 = 1/320 = 1/160 = 1/40 = 0.025 1/8 = 0.125 1 U.K. = 10-3 7.812 5 × 10-4 0.003 125 0.006 25 1 minim, U.K. = 5.919 391 × 1/76 800 = 1/19 200 = 1/9 600 = 1/2 400 = 1/480 = 1/60 = 10-5 1.302 083 33 × 5.208 333 33 × 1.041 666 66 × 4.166 666 66 × 2.083 333 33 × 0.016 666 66 -5 -5 -4 -4 -3 10 10 10 10 10

Minims (U.K. minim) 16 893.63 76 800 19 200 9 600 2 400 480 60 1

(Continued)

35

36

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of volume is the cubic meter.

E. United States and British dry capacity measures (with liter equivalents)

Liters (L)

U.S. dry measures Bushels (U.S. bu)

Pecks (U.S. peck)

Quarts (U.S. qt)

British dry measures Pints (U.S. pt)

Bushels (U.K. bu)

Pecks (U.K. peck)

Quarts (U.K. qt)

Pints (U.K. pt)

1 liter = 1 0.028 377 59 0.113 510 37 0.908 082 99 1.816 165 98 0.027 496 1 0.109 984 6 0.879 876 6 1.759 753 4 1 bushel, U.S. = 35.239 070 1 4 32 64 0.968 938 7 3.875 754 9 31.006 04 62.012 08 1 peck, U.S. = 8.809 767 5 1/4 = 0.25 1 8 16 0.242 234 7 0.968 938 7 7.751 509 15.503 02 1 quart, U.S. = 1.101 220 9 1/32 = 0.031 25 1/8 = 0.125 1 2 0.030 279 34 0.121 117 3 0.968 938 7 1.937 878 1 pint, U.S. = 0.550 610 5 1/64 = 0.015 625 1/16 = 0.062 5 1/2 = 0.5 1 0.015 139 67 0.060 558 67 0.484 469 3 0.968 938 7 1 bushel, U.K. = 36.368 73 1.032 057 4.128 228 33.025 82 66.051 65 1 4 32 64 1 peck, U.K. = 9.092 182 0.258 014 3 1.032 057 8.256 456 16.512 91 1/4 = 0.25 1 8 16 1 quart, U.K. = 1.136 523 0.032 251 78 0.129 007 1 1.200 950 2.401 900 1/32 = 0.031 25 1/8 = 0.125 1 2 1 pint, U.K. = 0.568 261 4 0.016 125 89 0.064 503 6 0.516 028 4 1.032 057 1/64 = 0.015 625 1/64 = 0.062 5 1/2 = 0.5 1 Exact conversion: 1 dry pint, U.S. = 33.600 312 5 cubic inches F. Other volume and capacity units 1 barrel, U.S. (used for petroleum, etc.) = 42 gallons = 0.158.987 296 cubic meter 1 barrel (“old barrel”) = 31.5 gallons = 0.119 240 cubic meter 1 board foot = 144 cubic inches = 2.359 737 × 10-3 cubic meter 1 cord = 128 cubic feet = 3.624 556 cubic meters 1 cord foot = 16 cubic feet = 0.453 070 cubic meter 1 cup = 8 fluid ounces, U.S. = 2.365 882 × 10-4 cubic meter 1 gallon (Canadian, liquid) = 4.546 090 × 10-3 cubic meter 1 perch (volume) = 24.75 cubic feet = 0.700 842 cubic meter 1 stere = 1 cubic meter 1 tablespoon = 0.5 fluid ounce, U.S. = 1.478 677 × 10-5 cubic meter 1 teaspoon = 1/6 fluid ounce, U.S. = 4.928 922 × 10-6 cubic meter 1 ton (register ton) = 100 cubic feet = 2.831 684 66 cubic meters

23/11/17 2:27 PM

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 37

TABLE 1-18 Mass Conversion Factors

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of mass is the kilogram.

A. Mass units decimally related to one kilogram

Kilograms (kg)

1 kilogram = 1 tonne = 1 gram = 1 decigram = 1 centigram = 1 milligram = 1 microgram =

1 0.001 1 000 1 0.001 0.000 001 0.000 1 10-7 0.000 01 10-8 0.000 001 10-9 10-9 10-12

Tonnes (metric tons)

Grams (g) 1 000 1 000 000 1 0.1 0.01 0.001 0.000 001

Decigrams (dg)

Centigrams (cg)

Milligrams (mg)

Micrograms (mg)

10 000 100 000 1 000 000 109 107 108 109 1012 10 100 1 000 1 000 000 1 10 100 100 000 0.1 1 10 10 000 0.01 0.1 1 1 000 0.000 01 0.000 1 0.001 1

B. Nonmetric mass units less than one pound-mass (with gram equivalents)

Grams Avoirdupois (g) ounces-mass (ozm, avdp)

Troy ounces-mass (ozm, troy)

Avoirdupois drams (dr avdp)

Apothecary drams (dr apoth)

1 gram = 1 0.035 273 962 1 avdp ounce-mass = 28.349 523 1 1 1 troy ounce-mass = 31.103 476 8 1.097 142 86 1 avdp dram = 1.771 845 20 1/16 = 0.062 5 1 apothecary dram = 3.887 934 58 0.137 142 857 1 pennyweight = 1.555 173 83 0.054 863 162 1 grain = 0.064 798 91 1/437.5 = 2.285 714 29 × 10-3 1 scrople = 1.295 078 20 4.571 428 58 × 10-2

0.032 150 747 0.564 383 39 0.257 205 97 0.643 014 93 15.432 358 4 0.771 617 92 0.911 458 33 16 7.291 666 66 18.227 166 7 437.5 21.875 1 17.554 285 7 8 20 480 24 0.056 966 15 1 0.455 729 17 1.139 322 92 27.343 75 1.367 187 5 1/8 = 0.125 2.194 285 70 1 2.5 60 3 1/20 = 0.05 0.877 714 28 1/2.5 = 0.4 1 24 1.2 1/480 = 3.657 142 85 × 1/60 = 1/24 = 1 0.05 0.002 083 333 10-2 0.016 666 66 0.041 666 66 1/24 = 0.731 428 57 1/3 = 5/6 = 20 1 0.041 666 66 0.333 333 33 0.833 333 33

Pennyweights (dwt)

Grains (grain)

Scruples (scruple)

(Continued)

37

38

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of mass is the kilogram.

C. Nonmetric mass units of one pound-mass and greater (with kilogram equivalents) Kilograms Long tons Short tons (kg) (long ton) (short ton)

1 kilogram = 1 1 long ton = 1 016.046 9 1 short ton = 907.184 74 1 long 50.802 345 4 hundredweight = 1 short 45.359 237 hundredweight = 1 slug = 14.593 903 1 avdp 0.453 592 37 pound-mass = 1 troy 0.373 241 72 pound-mass =

Long hundredweights (long cwt)

Short hundredweights Slugs (short cwt) (slug)

Avoirdupois pounds-mass (lbm, avdp)

Troy pounds-mass (lbm, troy)

9.842 065 28 × 1.102 311 31 × 1.968 411 31 × 2.204 622 62 × 0.068 521 77 2.204 622 62 2.679 228 89 10-1 10-3 10-2 10-2 1 1.12 20 22.4 69.621 329 2 240 2722.222 222 200/224 = 1 4 000/224 = 20 62.161 901 2 000 2 430.555 55 0.892 857 14 17.857 142 9 0.05 0.056 1 1.12 3.481 066 4 112 136.111 111 10/224 = 0.05 100/112 = 1 3.108 095 0 100 121.527 777 0.044 642 86 0.892 857 14 0.014 363 41 0.016 087 02 0.287 268 3 0.321 740 5 1 32.174 05 39.100 406 1/2 240 = 0.000 5 1/1 12 = 0.01 3.108 095 0 × 1 1.215 277 777 4.464 285 71 × 8.928 571 43 × 10-2 10-1 10-3 3.673 469 37 × 4.114 285 70 × 7.346 938 79 × 8.228 571 45 × 0.025 575 18 0.822 857 14 1 10-1 10-1 10-3 10-3

Exact conversions: 1 long ton = 1 016.046 908 8 kilograms 1 troy pound-mass = 0.373 241 721 6 kilogram 1 assay ton = 29.166 667 grams 1 carat (metric) = 200 milligrams 1 carat (troy weight) = 31/6 grains = 205.196 55 milligrams 1 myriagram = 10 kilograms 1 quintal = 100 kilograms 1 stone = 14 pounds, avdp = 6.350 293 18 kilograms

23/11/17 2:27 PM

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of time is the second.

A. Time units of one second and less

Seconds (s)

Milliseconds (ms)

1 second = 1 millisecond = 1 microsecond = 1 nanosecond = 1 picosecond =

1 1 000 0.001 1 0.000 001 0.001 10-9 0.000 001 10-12 10-9

Microseconds (ms) 1 000 000 1 000 1 0.001 0.000 001

Picoseconds (ps)

10 1 000 000 1 000 1 0.001 9

1012 109 1 000 000 1 000 1

B. Time units of one second and greater Mean solar seconds (s)

Mean solar minutes (min)

Mean solar hours (h)

Mean solar days (d)

Mean solar weeks (w)

Calendar (Gregorian) year (yr)

1 second = 1 1/60 = 1/3 600 = 1/86 400 = 1/604 800 = 3.168 873 85 × 10-8 0.016 666 6 0.000 277 7 1.157 407 407 × 10-5 1.653 439 15 × 10-6 1 minute = 60 1 1/60 = 1/1 440 = 1/10 080 = 1.901 324 31 × 10-6 0.016 666 6 0.000 694 44 9.920 634 92 × 10-5 1 hour = 3 600 60 1 1/24 = 1/168 = 1.140 794 50 × 10-4 0.041 666 6 5.952 380 95 × 10-3 1 day = 86 400 1 440 24 1 1/7 = 0.142 857 14 2.737 907 00 × 10-3 1 week = 604 800 10 080 168 7 1 1.916 534 90 × 10-2 1 calendar year = (Gregorian) 31 556 952 525 949.2 8 765.82 365.242 5 52.117 5 1 notes: The conventional calendar year of 365 days can be used in rough calculations only; the modern calendar is based on the Gregorian year of 365.2425 mean solar days, the value chosen by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582. This value requires that a leap-year day be introduced every four years as February 29, except that centennial years (1900, 2000, etc.) are leap years only when divisible by 400. The remaining difference between the Gregorian year and the tropical year (see below) introduces an error of 1 day in 3300 years. The tropical year is the interval between successive vernal equinoxes and has been defined by the International Astronomical Union for noon of January 1, 1900 as 31 556 925.974 7 seconds = 365.242 198 79 mean solar days. The tropical year decreases by approximately 5.3 milliseconds per year. The sidereal year is the interval between successive returns of the sun to the direction of the same star. Sidereal time units, given in Table 1-18C, are used primarily in astronomy. The SI second, defined by the atomic process of the cesium atom, is equal to the mean solar second within the limits of their definition.

39

1 decade = 10 Gregorian years 1 fortnight = 14 days = 1 209 600 seconds 1 century = 100 Gregorian years 1 millennium = 1 000 Gregorian years 1 sidereal year = 366.256 4 sidereal days = 31 558 149.8 seconds 1 sidereal day = 86 164.091 seconds 1 sidereal hour = 3 590.170 seconds 1 sidereal minute = 59.836 17 seconds 1 sidereal second = 0.997 269 6 second 1 shake = 10-8 seconds

C. Other time units

40

1 meter per second = 1 kilometer per hour = 1 statute mile per hour = 1 knot = 1 foot per minute = 1 foot per second = 1 inch per second =

Meters per second (m/s)

Kilometers per hour (km/h)

Statute miles per hour (mi/h)

1 3.6 2.236 936 29 1/3.6 = 0.277 777 1 0.621 371 19 0.447 04 1.609 344 1 0.514 444 1.852 1.150 779 45 0.005 08 0.018 288 0.011 363 0.304 8 1.097 28 0.681 818 0.025 4 0.091 44 0.056 818

Knots (kn) 1.943 844 49 0.539 956 80 0.868 976 24 1 9.874 730 01 × 10-3 0.592 483 80 0.049 373 65

note: The velocity of light in vacuum, c = 299 792 458 meters per second = 670 616 629 statute miles per hour = 186 282.397 statute miles per second = 0.983 571 056 feet per nanosecond 1 foot per hour = 8.466 667 × 10-5 meter per second 1 statute mile per minute = 26.822 4 meters per second 1 statute mile per second = 1 609.344 meters per second

Other velocity units

Feet per minute (ft/min)

Feet per second (ft/s)

Inches per second (in/s)

196.850 394 3.280 839 89 39.370 078 7 54.680 664 9 0.911 344 42 10.936 133 0 88 88/60 = 1.466 666 88/5 = 17.6 101.268 592 1.687 780 99 20.253 718 4 1 1/60 = 0.016 666 1/5 = 0.2 60 1 12 5 1/12 = 0.083 333 1

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of density is the kilogram per cubic meter.

A. Density units decimally related to one kilogram per cubic meter

Kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m3) 1 kilogram per cubic meter = 1 tonne per cubic meter = 1 gram per cubic meter = 1 gram per liter = 1 milligram per liter = 1 microgram per milliliter =

1 1 000

Tonnes Grams per per cubic cubic meter meter (t/m3) (g/m3)

Grams per liter (g/L)

Milligrams per liter (mg/L)

Micrograms per milliliter (mg/mL)

0.001

1 000

1

1 000

1 000

1

1 000 000

1 000

1 000 000

1 000 000

0.001 0.000 001 1 0.001 1 1 1 0.001 1 000 1 1 000 1 000 0.001 0.000 001 1 0.001 1 1 0.001 0.000 001 1 0.001 1 1 B. Nonmetric density units (with kilogram per cubic meter equivalents) Kilograms Short tons Avoirdupois pounds per cubic per cubic mile per acrefoot meter (kg/m3) (short tons/mi3) (lb avdp/acre-ft)

Avoirdupois pounds per cubic foot (lb avdp/ft3)

Avoirdupois pounds Avoirdupois ounces Avoirdupois drams Grains per per cubic inch per U.S. quart per U.S. fluid ounce U.S. fluid ounce (lb avdp/in3) (oz advp/U.S. qt) (dr advp/U.S. floz) (grain/U.S. floz)

1 kilogram 1 4 594 934 2 719.362 0 6.242 796 1 × 3.612 729 20 × 3.338 161 6 × 1.669 080 82 × 0.456 389 28 per cubic meter = 10-2 10-5 10-2 10-2 1 short ton per 2.176 451 9 × 1 5.918 560 5 × 1.358 714 5 × 7.862 931 3 × 7.265 348 2 × 3.632 674 1 × 9.933 0931 1 × cubic mile = 10-7 10-4 10-8 10-12 10-9 10-9 10-8 1 avdp pound 3.677 333 2 × 1 689.600 0 1 2.295 684 1 × 1.328 520 9 × 1.227 553 2 × 6.137 766 2 × 1.678 295 5 × per acrefoot = 10-4 10-5 10-8 10-5 10-6 10-4 1 avdp pound 16.018 463 4 73 598 976 43 560 1 1/1 728 = 0.534 722 2 0.267 361 1 7.310 655 0 per cubic foot = 5.787 037 03 × 10-4 1 avdp pound 27 679.905 1.271 790 4 × 75 271 680 1 728 1 924 462 12 632.812 per cubic inch = 1011 1 avdp ounce 29.956 608 1.376 395 5 × 81 462.86 1.870 130 0 1.082 251 1 × 1 0.5 13.671 874 per U.S. quart = 108 10-3 1 avdp dram per 59.913 216 2.752 793 0 × 162 925.72 3.740 259 8 2.164 502 3 × 2 1 27.343 748 U.S. fluid ounce = 108 10-3 1 grain per 2.191 111 9 10 067 357 5 958.426 3 0.136 786 65 7.915 894 0 × 0.073 142 86 0.036 571 43 1 U.S. fluid ounce = 10-5

41

1 grain per gallon, U.S. = 17.118 06 grams per cubic meter 1 gram per cubic centimeter = 1 000 kilograms per cubic meter 1 avdp ounce per gallon, U.S. = 7.489 152 kilograms per cubic meter 1 avdp ounce per cubic inch = 1 729.994 kilograms per cubic meter 1 avdp pound per gallon, U.S. = 119.826 4 kilograms per cubic meter 1 slug per cubic foot = 515.379 kilograms per cubic meter 1 long ton per cubic yard = 1 328.939 kilograms per cubic meter

C. Other density units

01_Santoso_Sec01_p0001-0052.indd 42

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of force is the newton (N).

Kilograms-force Avoirdupois Newtons Kips Slugs-force (kilopond) pounds-force (N) (kip) (slugf ) (kgf ) (lbf avdp)

Avoirdupois ounces-force (ozf advp)

Poundals (pdl)

Dynes (dyn)

23/11/17 2:27 PM

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of pressure or stress is the pascal (Pa).

A. Pressure units decimally related to one pascal

Dynes per square Decibars Millibars centimeter Pascals (Pa) Bars (bar) (dbar) (mbar) (dyn/cm2) 1 pascal = 1 bar = 1 decibar = 1 millibar = 1 dyne per square centimeter =

1 100 000 10 000 100 0.1

0.000 01 1 0.1 0.001 0.000 001

0.000 1 10 1 0.01 0.000 01

0.01 1 000 100 1 0.001

10 1 000 000 100 000 1 000 1

B. Pressure units decimally related to one kilogram-force per square meter (with pascal equivalents)

Kilograms-force Kilograms-force Kilograms-force Grams-force per square per square per square per square meter centimeter millimeter centimeter Pascals (kgf /m2) (kgf /cm2) (kgf /mm2) (gf /cm2) (Pa) 1 kilogram-force per square meter = 1 kilogram-force per square centimeter = 1 kilogram-force per square millimeter = 1 gram-force per square centimeter = 1 pascal =

1 10 000

0.000 1

0.000 001

0.1

9.806 65

1

0.01

1 000

98 066.5

1 000 000

100

1

100 000

9 806 650

10

0.001

0.000 01

1

98.066 5

0.101 971 62

1.019 7162 × 10-5

1.019 716 2 × 10-7

1.019 716 2 × 10-2 1

note: 1 atmosphere (technical) = 1 kilogram-force per square centimeter = 98 066.5 pascals.

(Continued)

43

44

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of pressure or stress is the pascal (Pa).

C. Pressure units expressed as heights of liquid (with pascal equivalents)

Millimeters of mercury at 0°C (mmHg, 0°C)

Centimeters of mercury at 60°C (cmHg, 60°C)

Inches of mercury at 32°F (inHg, 32°F)

1 millimeter of mercury, 0°C = 1 centimeter of mercury, 60°C = 1 inch of mercury, 32°F = 1 inch of mercury, 60°C = 1 centimeter of water, 4°C = 1 inch of water, 60°F = 1 foot of water, 39.2°F = 1 pascal =

1 9.971 830 25.4 25.328 45 0.735 539 1.866 453 22.419 2 7.500 615 × 10-3

0.100 282 1 2.547 175 2.54 0.073 762 0.187 173 2.248 254 7.521 806 × 10-4

0.039 370 1 0.392 591 9 1 0.997 183 1 0.028 958 0.073 482 0.882 646 2.952 998 × 10-4

Inches of mercury Centimeters of at 60°F water at 4°C (inHg, 60°F) (cmH2O, 4°C) 0.039 481 3 0.393 700 8 1.002 824 8 1 0.029 040 0 0.073 690 0 0.885 139 2.961 34 × 10-4

1.359 548 13.557 18 34.532 52 34.435 25 1 2.537 531 30.479 98 1.019 74 × 10-2

note: 1 torr = 1 millimeter of mercury at 0°C = 133.322 4 pascals.

D. Nonmetric pressure units (with pascal equivalents)

Avoirdupois Avoirdupois pounds-force pounds-force Atmospheres per square inch per square foot (atm) (lb/in2) (lbf /ft2, avdp) 1 atmosphere = 1 avdp pound-force per square inch = 1 avdp pound-force per square foot = 1 poundal per square foot = 1 pascal =

1 6.804 60 × 10-2

Poundals per square foot Pascals (pdl/ft2) (Pa)

14.695 95 2 116.217 68 087.24 1 144 4 633.063

101 325 6 894.757

4.725 414 × 10-4

1/144 = 0.006 944

1

32.174 05

47.880 26

1.468 704 × 10-5 9.869 233 × 10-6

2.158 399 × 10-4 1.450 377 × 10-4

0.031 080 9 0.020 885 4

1 0.671 968 9

1.488 164 1

note: 1 normal atmosphere = 760 torr = 101 325 pascals.

Inches of water Feet of water at 60°F at 39.2°F Pascals (inH2O, 60°F) (ftH2O, 39.2°F) (Pa) 0.535 775 6 5.342 664 13.608 70 13.570 37 0.394 083 8 1 12.011 67 4.018 65 × 10-3

0.044 604 6 0.444 789 5 1.132 957 1.129 765 0.032 808 4 0.083 252 4 1 3.345 62 × 10-4

133.322 4 1 329.468 3 386.389 3 376.85 98.063 8 248.840 2 988.98 1

TABLE 1-24 Torque/Bending Moment Conversion Factors

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of torque is the newton-meter (N ⋅ m).

Kilogram-force- Avoirdupois Newton-meters meters pound-force-feet (N ⋅ m) (kgf ⋅ m) (lbf ⋅ ft, avdp) 1 newton-meter = 1 kilogram-force-meter = 1 avdp pound-force-foot = 1 avdp pound-force-inch = 1 avdp ounce-force-inch = 1 dyne-centimeter =

1 9.806 65 1.355 818 0.112 984 8 7.061 552 × 10-3 10-7

0.101 971 6 1 0.138 255 0 1.152 124 × 10-2 7.200 779 × 10-4 1.017 716 × 10-8

Avoirdupois pound-force- inches (lbf ⋅ in, avdp)

Avoirdupois ounce-force- Dyne- inches centimeters (ozf ⋅ in, avdp) (dyne ⋅ cm)

0.737 562 1 8.850 748 1 141.611 9 10 000 000 7.233 013 86.796 16 1 388.739 98 066 500 1 12 192 13 558 180 1/12 = 0.083 333 1 16 1 129 848 1/192 = 0.005 208 3 1/16 = 0.062 5 1 70 615.52 7.375 621 × 10-8 8.850 748 × 10-7 1.416 119 × 10-5 1

TABLE 1-25 Energy/Work Conversion Factors

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of energy and work is the joule (J).

A. Energy/work units decimally related to one joule

Joules (J)

Megajoules (MJ)

Kilojoules (kJ)

Millijoules (mJ)

Microjoules Ergs (mJ) (erg)

1 0.000 001 0.001 1 000 1 000 000 107 1 000 000 1 1 000 109 1012 1013 1 000 0.001 1 1 000 000 109 1010 0.001 10-9 10-6 1 1 000 10 000 0.000 001 10-12 10-9 0.001 1 10 10-7 10-13 10-10 0.000 1 0.1 1

1 joule = 1 megajoule = 1 kilojoule = 1 millijoule = 1 microjoule = 1 erg = note: 1 watt-second = 1 joule.

B. Energy/work units less than ten joules (with joule equivalents)

Joules Foot-poundals Foot-pounds-force (J) (ft ⋅ pdl) (ft ⋅ lbf ) 1 joule = 1 foot-poundal = 1 foot-pound-force = 1 calorie (Int. Tab.) = 1 calorie (thermo) = 1 electronvolt =

1 4.214 011 × 10-2 1.355 818 4.186 8 4.184 1.602 19 × 10-18

0.737 562 1 3.108 095 × 10-2 1 3.088 025 3.085 960 1.181 71 × 10-19

Calories (thermochemical) (cal, thermo)

Electronvolts (eV)

0.238 845 9 1.006 499 × 10-2 0.323 831 6 1 0.999 331 2 3.826 77 × 10-20

0.239 005 7 1.007 173 × 10-2 0.324 048 3 1.000 669 1 3.829 33 × 10-20

6.241 46 × 1018 2.630 16 × 1017 8.462 28 × 1018 2.613 17 × 1019 2.611 43 × 1019 1

C. Energy/work units greater than ten joules (with joule equivalents)

Joules (J) 1 joule = 1 British thermal unit, Int. Tab. = 1 British thermal unit (thermo) = 1 kilowatthour = 1 horsepower hour, electrical = 1 kilocalorie, Int. Tab. = 1 kilocalorie, thermochemical =

23.730 36 1 32.174 05 99.854 27 99.287 83 3.802 05 × 10-18

Calories (International Table) (cal, IT)

British thermal units, International Table (Btu, IT)

British thermal units, Horsepower-hours, thermochemical Kilowatthours electrical (Btu, thermo) (kWh) (hp ⋅ h, elec)

Kilocalories, International Table (kcal, IT)

Kilocalories, thermochemical (kcal, thermo)

1 1 055.056

9.478 170 × 10-4 1

9.484 516 5 × 10-4 1.000 669

1/(3.6 × 106) 2.777 × 10-7 2.930 711 1 × 10-4

3.723 562 × 10-7 3.928 567 × 10-4

2.388 459 × 10-4 0.251 995 8

2.390 057 4 × 10-4 0.252 164 4

1 054.35

0.999 331

1

2.928 745 × 10-4

03.925 938 × 10-4

0.251 827 2

0.251 995 7

3 600 000 2 685 600

3 412.141 2 545.457

3 414.426 2 547.162

4 186.8 4 184

3.968 320 3.965 666

3.970 977 3.968 322

The exact conversion is 1 British thermal unit, International Table = 1 055.055 852 62 joules.

1 1/0.746 = 1.340 482 6 859.845 2 0.746 1 641.444 5 0.001 163 0.001 162 2

1.558 981 × 10-3 1.557 938 6 × 10-3

1 0.999 331

860.420 7 641.873 8 1.000 669 1

TABLE 1-26 Power Conversion Factors

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.) The SI unit of power is the watt (W).

A. Power units decimally related to one watt

Watts (W) 1 watt = 1 megawatt = 1 kilowatt = 1 milliwatt = 1 microwatt = 1 picowatt = 1 erg per second =

Megawatts (MW)

Kilowatts (kW)

1 0.000 001 0.001 1 000 000 1 1 000 1 000 0.001 1 -9 0.001 10 0.000 001 0.000 001 10-12 10-9 10-9 10-15 10-12 10-7 10-13 10-10

Milliwatts (mW)

Microwatts Picowatts Ergs per second (mW) (pW) (ergs/s)

1 000 1 000 000 109 107 109 1012 1015 1013 1 000 000 109 1012 1010 1 1 000 1 000 000 10 000 0.001 1 1 000 10 0.000 001 0.001 1 0.01 0.000 1 0.1 100 1

note: 1 watt = 1 joule per second (J/s).

B. Nonmetric power units (with watt equivalents) British thermal units (International Table) per hour (Btu/hr, IT)

British thermal units Avoirdupois Kilocalories (thermochemical) foot-pounds- per minute per minute force per second (thermochemical) (Btu/min, thermo) (ft ⋅ lbf,/s avdp) (kcal/min, thermo)

Kilocalories per second Horsepower (International Table) (electrical) (kcal/s, IT) (hp, elec)

Horsepower (mechanical) (hp, mech)

1 British thermal unit 1 0.016 677 8 0.216 158 1 4.202 740 5 × 6.999 883 1 × 3.928 567 0 × 3.930 148 0 × (Int. Tab.) per hour = 10-3 10-5 10-4 10-4 1 British thermal unit 59.959 853 1 12.960 810 0.251 995 7 4.197 119 5 × 0.023 555 6 0.023 565 1 (thermo) per minute = 10-3 1 foot-pound-force 4.626 242 6 0.077 155 7 1 0.019 442 9 3.238 315 7 × 1.817 450 4 × 1/550 = per second = 10-4 10-3 1.818 181 8 × 10-3 1 kilocalorie per 237.939 98 3.968 321 7 51.432 665 1 0.016 655 5 0.093 476 3 0.093 513 9 minute (thermo) = 1 kilocalorie per 14 285.953 238.258 64 3 088.025 1 60.040 153 1 5.612 332 4 5.614 591 1 second (Int. Tab.) = 1 horsepower 2 545.457 4 42.452 696 550.221 34 10.697 898 0.178 179 0 1 1.000 402 4 (electrical) = 1 horsepower 2 544.433 4 42.435 618 550 10.693 593 0.178 107 4 0.999 597 7 1 (mechanical) = 1 watt = 3.412 141 3 0.056 907 1 0.737.562 1 0.014 340 3 2.388 459 0 × 1/746 = 1.341 022 0 × 10-4 1.340 482 6 × 10-3 10-3 note: The horsepower (mechanical) is defined as a power equal to 550 foot-pounds-force per second. Other units of horsepower are: 1 horsepower (boiler) = 9 809.50 watts 1 horsepower (metric) = 735.499 watts 1 horsepower (water) = 746.043 watts 1 horsepower (U.K.) = 745.70 watts 1 ton (refrigeration) = 3 516.8 watts

Watts (W) 0.293 071 1 17.572 50 1.355 818 69.733 333 4 186.800 746 745.699 9 1

SECTION ONE

TABLE 1-27 Temperature Conversions

(Conversions in boldface type are exact. Continuing decimals are underlined.)

Celsius (°C) °C = 5(°F–32)/9

Fahrenheit (°F) °F = [9(C°)/5] + 32

Absolute (K) K = °C + 273.15

–273.15 –459.67 0 –200 –328 73.15 –180 –292 93.15 –160 –256 113.15 –140 –220 133.15 –120 –184 153.15 –100 –148 173.15 –80 –112 193.15 –60 –76 213.15 –40 –40 233.15 –20 –4 253.15 –17.77 0 255.372 0 32 273.15 5 41 278.15 10 50 283.15 15 59 288.15 20 68 293.15 25 77 298.15 30 86 303.15 35 95 308.15 40 104 313.15 45 113 318.15 50 122 323.15 55 131 328.15 60 140 333.15 65 149 338.15 70 158 343.15 75 167 348.15 80 176 353.15 85 185 358.15 90 194 363.15 95 203 368.15 100 212 373.15 105 221 378.15 110 230 383.15 115 239 378.15 120 248 393.15 140 284 413.15 160 320 433.15 180 356 453.15 200 392 473.15 250 482 523.15 300 572 573.15 350 662 623.15 400 752 673.15 450 842 723.15 500 932 773.15 1 000 1 832 1 273.15 5 000 9 032 5 273.15 10 000 18 032 10 273.15 note: Temperature in kelvins equals temperature in degrees Rankine divided by 1.8 [K = °R/1.8].

TABLE 1-28 Light Conversion Factors

(Exact conversions are shown in boldface type. Repeating decimals are underlined.)

A. Luminance units. The SI unit of luminance is the candela per square meter (cd/m2).

Candelas per Candelas per Candelas per square meter square foot square inch Apostilbs Stilbs Lamberts Footlamberts 2 2 (cd/m ) (cd/ft ) (cd/in2) (asb) (sb) (L) (fL) 1 candela per square meter = 1 0.092 903 04 6.451 6 × 10-4 p = 3.141 592 65 0.000 1 (0.000 1) p = 0.291 863 51 3.141 592 65 × 10-4 1 candela per square foot = 10.763 910 4 1 1/144 = 33.815 821 8 1.076 391 04 × 3.381 582 18 × p = 3.141 592 65 0.006 944 44 10-3 10-3 1 candela per square inch = 1 550.003 1 144 1 4 869.478 4 0.155 000 31 0.486 947 84 452.389 342 1 apostilb = 1/o = 0.029 571 96 2.053 608 06 × 1 3.183 098 86 × 0.000 1 0.092 903 04 0.318 309 89 10-4 10-5 1 stilb = 10 000 929.030 4 6.451 6 31 415.926 5 1 p = 3.141 592 65 2 918.635 1 lambert = 10 000/o = 295.719 561 2.053 608 06 10 000 1/o = 1 929.030 4 3 183.098 86 0.318 309 89 1 footlambert = 3.426 259 1 1/o = 2.210 485 32 × 10.763 910 4 3.426 259 1 × 1.076 391 03 × 1 0.318 309 89 10-3 10-4 10-3 note: 1 nit (nt) = 1 candela per square meter (cd/m2). 1 stilb (sb) = 1 candela per square centimeter (cd/cm2).

B. Illuminance units. The SI unit of illuminance is the lux (lux).

Lumens per square inch Luxes (lx) Phots (ph) Footcandles (fc) (lm/in2) 1 lux = 1 0.000 1 0.092 903 04 6.451 6 × 10-4 1 phot = 10 000 1 929.030 4 6.451 6 1 footcandle = 10.763 910 4 1.076 391 04 × 1 1/144 = 10-3 0.006 944 44 1 lumen per 1 550.003 1 0.155 000 31 144 1 square inch = note:

1 lux (lux) = 1 lumen per square meter (lm/m2). 1 phot (ph) = 1 lumen per square centimeter (lm/cm2). 1 footcandle (fc) = 1 lumen per square foot (lm/ft2).

SECTION ONE

Use of Conversion Factors. Conversion factors are multipliers used to convert a quantity expressed in a particular unit (given unit) to the same quantity expressed in another unit (desired unit). To perform such conversions, the given unit is found at the left-hand edge of the conversion table, and the desired unit is found at the top of the same table. Suppose, for example, the quantity 1000 feet is to be converted to meters. The given unit, foot, is found in the left-hand edge of the third line of Table 1-15B. The desired unit, meter, is found at the top of the first column in that table. The conversion factor (0.304 8, exactly) is located to the right of the given unit and below the desired unit. The given quantity, 1000 feet, is multiplied by the conversion factor to obtain the equivalent length in meters, that is, 1000 feet is 1000 × 0.304 8 = 304.8 meters. The general rule is: Find the given unit at the left side of the table in which it appears and the desired unit at the top of the same table; note the conversion factor to the right of the given unit and below the desired unit. Multiply the quantity expressed in the given unit by the conversion factor to find the quantity expressed in the desired unit. Listings of conversion factors are often arranged as follows:

To convert from

To

Multiply by

(Given unit)

(Desired unit)

(Conversion factor)

The equivalences listed in the accompanying conversion tables can be cast in this form by placing the given unit (at the left of each table) under “To convert from,” the desired units (at the top of the table) under “To,” and the conversion factor, found to the right and below these units, under “Multiply by.” Use of Two Tables to Find Conversion Factors. When the given and desired units do not appear in the same table, the conversion factor between them is found in two steps. The given unit is selected at the left-hand edge of the table in which it appears, and an intermediate conversion factor, applicable to the SI unit shown at the top of the same table, is recorded. The desired unit is then found at the top of another table in which it appears, and another intermediate conversion factor, applicable to the SI unit at the left-hand edge of that table, is recorded. The conversion factor between the given and desired units is the product of these two intermediate conversion factors.

TABLE 1-29 U.S. Electrical Units Used Prior to 1969, with SI Equivalents A. Legal units in the U.S. prior to January 1948 1 ampere (US-INT) 1 coulomb (US-INT) 1 farad (US-INT) 1 henry (US-INT) 1 joule (US-INT) 1 ohm (US-INT) 1 volt (US-INT) 1 watt (US-INT)

= 0.999 843 ampere (SI) = 0.999 843 coulomb (SI) = 0.999 505 farad (SI) = 1.000 495 henry (SI) = 1.000 182 joule (SI) = 1.000 495 ohm (SI) = 1.000 338 volt (SI) = 1.000 182 watt (SI)

B. Legal units in the U.S. from January 1948 to January 1969 1 ampere (US-48) 1 coulomb (US-48) 1 farad (US-48) 1 henry (US-48) 1 joule (US-48) 1 ohm (US-48) 1 volt (US-48) 1 watt (US-48)

= 1.000 008 ampere (SI) = 1.000 008 coulomb (SI) = 0.999 505 farad (SI) = 1.000 495 henry (SI) = 1.000 017 joule (SI) = 1.000 495 ohm (SI) = 1.000 008 volt (SI) = 1.000 017 watt (SI)

UNITS, SYMBOLS, CONSTANTS, DEFINITIONS, AND CONVERSION FACTORS 51

For example, it is required to convert 100 cubic feet to the equivalent quantity in cubic centimeters. The given quantity (cubic feet) is found in the fourth line at the left of Table 1-17B. Its intermediate conversion factor with respect to the SI unit is found below the cubic meters to be 2.831 684 66 × 10-2. The desired quantity (cubic centimeters) is found at the top of the third column in Table 1-17A. Its intermediate conversion factor with respect to the SI unit, found under the cubic centimeters and to the right of the cubic meters, is 1 000 000. The conversion factor between cubic feet and cubic centimeters is the product of these two intermediate conversion factors, that is, 1 cubic foot is equal to 2.831 684 66 × 10-2 × 1 000 000 = 28 316.846 6 cubic centimeters. The conversion from 100 cubic feet to cubic centimeters then yields 100 × 28 316.846 6 = 2 831 684.66 cubic centimeters. Conversion of Electrical Units. Since the electrical units in current use are confined to the International System, conversions to or from non-SI units are fortunately not required in modern practice. Conversions to and from the older cgs units, when required, can be performed using the conversions shown in Table 1-9. Slight differences from the SI units occur in the electrical units legally recognized in the United States prior to 1969. These differences involve amounts smaller than that customarily significant in engineering; they are listed in Table 1-29.

1.17 BIBLIOGRAPHY 1.17.1 Standards ANSI/IEEE Std 268; Metric Practice. New York, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Graphic Symbols for Electrical and Electronics Diagrams, IEEE Std 315-1975 (also published as ANSI Std Y32.2-1975). New York, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. IEEE Standard Letter Symbols for Units of Measurement, ANSI/IEEE Std 260.1-2004. New York, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, ANSI Letter Symbols Units of Measurements (SI Units, Customary InchPound Units, and Certain Other Units). Letter Symbols for Quantities Used in Electrical Science and Electrical Engineering; ANSI Std Y10.5. Also published as IEEE Std 280; New York, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. SI Units and Recommendations for the Use of Their Multiples and of Certain Other Units; International Standards ISO-1000 (E). Available in the United States from ANSI. New York, American National Standards Institute. Also identified as IEEE Std 322 and ANSI Z210.1.

1.17.2 Collections of Units and Conversion Factors Encyclopaedia Britannica (see under “Weights and Measures”). Chicago, Encyclopaedia Britannica, Inc. McGraw-Hill Encyclopedia of Science and Technology (see entries by name of quantity or unit and vol. 20 under “Scientific Notation”). New York, McGraw-Hill. Mohr, Peter J. and Barry N. Taylor, CODATA: 2014; Recommended Values of the Fundamental Physical Constants; Reviews of Modern Physics, July-September 2016, vol. 88, pp. 1–73, http://www.physics.nist.gov/constants. National Institute of Standards and Technology Units of Weight and Measure—International (Metric) and U.S. Customary; NIST Misc. Publ. 286. Washington, Government Printing Office. The Introduction of the IAU System of Astronomical Constants into the Astronomical Ephemeris and into the American Ephemeris and Nautical Almanac (Supplement to the American Ephemeris 1968). Washington, United States Naval Observatory, 1966. The Use of SI Units (The Metric System in the United Kingdom), PD 5686. London, British Standards Institution. See also British Std 350, Part 2, and PD 6203 Supplement 1. The World Book Encyclopedia (see under “Weights and Measures”). Chicago, Field Enterprises Educational Corporation. World Weights and Measures, Handbook for Statisticians, Statistical Papers, Series M, No. 21, Publication Sales No. 66, XVII, 3. New York, United Nations Publishing Service.

SECTION ONE

1.17.3 Books and Papers Brownridge, D. R.: Metric in Minutes. Belmont, California, Professional Publications, Inc., 1994. Cornelius, P., de Groot, W., and Vermeulen, R.: Quantity Equations, Rationalization and Change of Number of Fundamental Quantities (in three parts); Appl. Sci. Res., 1965, vol. B12, pp. 1, 235, 248. IEEE Standard Dictionary of Electrical and Electronics Terms, ANSI/IEEE Std 100-2000. New York, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, 2000. Page, C. H.: Physical Entities and Mathematical Representation; J. Res. Natl. Bur. Standards, October–December 1961, vol. 65B, pp. 227–235. Silsbee, F. B.: Systems of Electrical Units; J. Res. Natl. Bur. Standards, April–June 1962, vol. 66C, pp. 137–178. Young, L.: Systems of Units in Electricity and Magnetism. Edinburgh, Oliver & Boyd Ltd., 1969.

2

MEASUREMENT AND INSTRUMENTATION Harold Kirkham Staff Scientist, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, Washington

2.1 INTRODUCTION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 2.2 WHAT IS MEASUREMENT? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 2.2.1 Uncertainty. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56 2.2.2 Model of the Process of Measurement. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57 2.3 CALIBRATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 2.3.1 Reference Measuring System. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 2.3.2 Reference Source . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 2.3.3 No Stable Source Available. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 2.3.4 External Networks in Calibration. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61 2.3.5 Propagating Uncertainties. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65 2.3.6 Test Uncertainty Ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66 2.4 INSTRUMENTATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 2.4.1 Instrument Transformers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 2.4.2 Sampling . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72 2.5 USE OF INSTRUMENTS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74 2.6 POWER MEASUREMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76 2.7 REACTIVE POWER. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77 2.8 POWER-FACTOR MEASUREMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78 2.9 ENERGY MEASUREMENTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78 2.10 MEASURING COMPONENT VALUES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83 2.10.1 Resistance Measurements. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83 2.10.2 Capacitance Measurements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 84 2.10.3 Inductance Measurements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 84 2.11 FREQUENCY MEASUREMENT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 86 2.12 “UNUSUAL” MEASUREMENTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87 2.12.1 High Voltage and Resistance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87 2.13 PHASOR MEASUREMENT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91 2.13.1 Magnitude. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 92 2.13.2 Angle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 92 2.13.3 Frequency . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93 2.13.4 Rate of Change of Frequency. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93 2.14 BIBLIOGRAPHY. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93

SECTION TWO

2.1 INTRODUCTION Since the last edition of this handbook was published, the field of measurement has gone through a veritable revolution, because of the advances in digital technology and the reduction in cost of digital hardware. The approach taken in this edition is to acknowledge the improved performance and ease of use that the digital instrument provides, and to the greatest extent possible to relegate analog measurements to a safe distance. Metrologists anticipate further advances in measurement because the digital revolution continues, in its own quiet way. Modern digital instruments are capable of accomplishing more than their analog predecessors, and as they advance, the gap between old and new will widen. But ultimately, measurement is an application-driven endeavor. The observer cannot be separated from the application. As instrumentation advances, it will be increasingly important for the observer to understand his or her role in the process, to a depth that has not been common before now. In fact, as measurements become seemingly easier to make, their meaning should be increasingly scrutinized. One particular quantity provides a striking example. The quantity “reactive power” is very useful in power engineering. It is founded on the model of real power, which is defined for a single-phase circuit by the equation P = VI cos Φ, where Φ is the angle between the voltage and the current. Reactive power, which does no real work, is given by P = VI sin Φ, a version of the same equation with cosine replaced by sine. However, these equations are based on the assumption of a sine-wave model for all the quantities involved. In the real world, perfect sine-waves are rare. If the waves are distorted, the digital instrument has a multitude of ways to handle the harmonics. The user may have to make a choice! The topic of reactive power has been the subject of a sometimes bitter debate, yet resolution has seemingly evaded those involved. We will consider the matter in Sec. 2.7.

2.2 WHAT IS MEASUREMENT? When we make a measurement, we are doing a special kind of data compression. We are saying, in effect, that everything we want to know about this signal, or that component, is contained in the result of the measurement we are going to make. Given a voltage, for example, we might want to know the amplitude, or the frequency. That means that the very notion of a measurement assumes that we know, even before we make the measurement, something about the thing we are going to assign a value to. We know, for example, whether the quantity before us on the bench is characterized by a voltage or a mass, and we use different instruments for these measurements. If the quantity is electrical, we have more detailed expectations. In power engineering, we know the current is usually represented as a signal that is either alternating sinusoidally or is steady, for example. We have in our minds, in other words, a conceptual model of the thing to be measured, and we expect the thing being measured to have a magnitude that can be expressed in terms of that model. The act of measuring is one that uses some aspect of the physical world to obtain values for that conceptual model. These days, we are comfortable that a model is a mathematical thing. Some examples are shown in Table 2-1. It is a lot easier to acknowledge the existence of an equation defining what is being measured in the case of a digital instrument than an analog one, but it was true even in the analog instrument. The stationary indicating pointer indicated that two forces were in balance: that equality was the sign that the equation was solved. For some measurements, nonelectrical experiments can be done to show the validity of a result. For example, power and energy are quantities whose electrical measurements are verifiable by calorimetry. Much stronger assumptions are made about some things being characterized. In the case of a signal assumed to represent direct current, or a sinusoidal quantity called a phasor, for example, the form of the equation is fixed by the assumption that the signal indeed has the given character. It follows that if the signal does not have that character, the instrument may not give an accurate answer. Therefore, it is up to the user to be sure that the instrument settings are appropriate for the signal.

Measurement And Instrumentation

TABLE 2-1 Examples of Measurement Equations Measurand Name

Equation

Direct current Phasor

Ic = 〈i(t)〉 x (t ) = X m cos{ω t + ϕ }

Changing phasor

 C′  x (t ) = X m cos ω ′+ ϕ  t 2   + ϕ ′+

Resistance

Cω′ 2  w t  − 300°C) hydrocarbon oils are being tried for power transformers with some fire resistance. Methods for assessing the risk of fire with such liquids, as well as with silicones, are still being debated. Perchlorethylene (tetrachloroethylene), a nonpolar liquid, is now in use in sealed medium-power transformers, where nonflammability is required. With a boiling point at atmospheric pressure of 121°C, this fluid is completely nonflammable. It is also widely used in dry cleaning. Other important classes of synthetic insulating fluids are discussed in the following subsections. Fluorocarbon Liquids. A number of nonpolar nonflammable perfluorinated aliphatic compounds, in which the hydrogen has been completely replaced by fluorine, are available with different ranges of viscosity and boiling point from below room temperature to more than 200°C. These compounds have low permittivities (near 2.0) and very low conductivity. They are inert chemically and have low solubilities for most other materials. The chemical formula for these compounds is one of the following: CnF2n, CnF2n + 2, or CnF2nO. The presence of the oxygen in the latter formula does not seem to reduce the stability. These compounds have been used for filling electronic apparatus and large transformers to give high heat-transfer rates together with high dielectric strength. The vapors of these liquids also have high dielectric strengths. Silicone Fluids. These fluids, chemically formed from Si—O chains with organic (usually methyl) side groups, have a high thermal stability, low temperature coefficient of viscosity, low dielectric losses, and high dielectric strength. They can be obtained with various levels of viscosity and correlated vapor pressures. Rated service temperatures extend from -65 to 200°C, some having short-time capability up to 300°C. Their permittivity is about 2.6 to 2.7, declining with increasing temperature. These fluids have a tendency to form heavier carbon tracks than other insulating liquids when breakdown occurs. They cannot be considered fireproof but will reduce the risk of fire due to their low vapor pressure. Ester Fluids. There are a few applications, mostly for capacitors, where organic ester compounds are used. These liquids have a somewhat higher permittivity, in the range of about 4 to 7, depending on the ratio of ester groups to hydrocarbon chain lengths. Their conductivities are generally

03_Santoso_Sec03_0095-0174.indd 167

22/11/17 12:22 PM

SECTION THREE

somewhat higher than those of the other insulating liquids discussed here. The compounds are easily subject to hydrolysis with water to form acids and alcohols and should be kept dry, particularly if the temperature is raised. Their thermal stability is poor. Specifically, dibutyl sebacate has been used in high-frequency capacitors and castor oil in energy-storage capacitors. Bibliography

Berberich, L. J. 1947. “Oxidation Inhibitors in Electrical Insulating Oils.” ASTM Bulletin 149, pp. 65–73. ASTM, West Conshohocken, Pa. Berberich, L. J., Blodgett, R. B., and Bartlett, S. C. 1961. “Influence of Gaseous Electric Discharge on Hydrocarbon Oils.” AIEE Trans., vol. 80, p. 528. Clark, F. M. 1962. Insulating Materials for Design and Engineering Practices. Wiley, New York. Dakin, T. W., Studniarz, S. A., and Hummert, G. T. 1972. “Annual Report, NRC-NAS Conference on Electrical Insulation and Breakdown.” NRC, Washington D.C. Gruse, W. A., and Stevens, D. R. 1960. Chemical Technology of Petroleum. McGraw-Hill, New York. Kaufman, R. B., Shimanski, E. J., and MacFadyen, K. W. 1955. “Gas and Moisture Equilibrium in Transformer Oils.” AIEE Trans., vol. 74, no. 3, p. 312. Mandelcorn, L., Dakin, T. W., Miller, R. L., and Mercier, G. 1979. “High-Voltage Power Capacitor Dielectrics: Recent Developments,” in Proceedings of IEEE Conference, publication no. 79CH1510-7-EI. IEEE, New York. Peek, F. W. 1929. Dielectric Phenomena in High-Voltage Engineering. McGraw-Hill, New York. Rohlfs, A. F., and Turner, F. J. 1956. “Correlation between the Breakdown Strength of Large Oil Gaps and Oil Quality Gauges.” AIEE Trans., vol. 75, no. 3, pp. 45–51. Roth, A. 1959. Hochspannungstechnik. Springer-Verlag, Vienna. Weber, K. H., and Endicott, H. S. 1956. “Area Effect and Its External Basis for the Electric Breakdown of Transformer Oil.” AIEE Trans., vol. 75, no. 3, p. 371.

3.3.4 Insulated Conductors Insulated conductors vary from those carrying only a few volts to those carrying thousands of volts. They range from low-voltage bell wire with conductor gage of 22 to 24 to power cables with conductors of 2000 kcmil or 1013 mm2 in cross-sectional area. The conductors can be round, rectangular, braided, or stranded. They can be of aluminum or copper. The insulation can be thin as in magnet wire or thick as in underground or marine cables. The insulation system can vary with functional application. It can be extruded or taped. It can be thermoplastic or thermoset. It can be a polymer in combination with cotton or glass cloth. There can be several different layers with different functional roles. Some of the applications for insulated conductors are communications, control, bell, building, hookup, fixture, appliance, and motor lead. The insulation technology for magnet wire and for power cables has been studied extensively because of the severe stresses seen by these insulation systems. Flexible Cords. Flexible cords and cables cover appliance and lamp cords, extension cords for home or industrial use, elevator traveling cables, decorative-lighting wires and cords, mobile home wiring, and wiring for appliances that get hot (e.g., hot plates, irons, cooking appliances). The requirements for these cables vary a great deal with application. They must be engineered to be water-resistant, impact-resistant, temperature-tolerant, flex-tolerant, linearly strong, and flame-resistant and have good electrical insulation characteristics. Magnet Wire Insulation. The term magnet wire includes an extremely broad range of sizes of both round and rectangular conductors used in electrical apparatus. Common round-wire sizes for copper are AWG No. 42 (0.0025 in) to AWG No. 8 (0.1285 in). A significant volume of aluminum magnet wire is produced in the size range of AWG No. 4 to AWG No. 26. Ultrafine sizes of round wire, used in very small devices, range as low as AWG No. 60 for copper and AWG No. 52 for aluminum.

PROPERTIES OF MATERIALS

Approximately 20 different “enamels” are used commercially at present in insulating magnet wire. Magnet wire insulations are high in electrical, physical, and thermal performance and best in space factor. The most widely used polymers for film-insulated magnet wire are based on polyvinyl acetals, polyesters, polyamideimides, polyimides, polyamides, and polyurethanes. Many magnet wire constructions use different layers of these polymer types to achieve the best combination of properties. The most commonly used magnet wire is NEMA MW-35C, Class 200, which is constructed with a polyester basecoat and a polyamideimide topcoat. Polyurethanes are employed where ease of solderability without solvent or mechanical striping is required. The thermal class of polyurethane insulations has been increased up to Class 155 and even Class 180. Magnet wire products also are produced with fabric layers (fiberglass or Dacronfiberglass) served over bare or conventional film-insulated magnet wire. Self-bonding magnet wire is produced with a thermoplastic cement as the outer layer, which can be heat-activated to bond the wires together. Power Cables. Insulated power cables are used extenTABLE 3-15 Typical Cable Sizes sively in underground residential distribution. There has Conductor cross been extensive replacement of PILC, or paper in lead cable, Cable size section, mm2 with extruded polymer-insulated cables. Although PILC is still dominant for underground transmission cables, AWG 2 33.6 extruded polymeric cables are also beginning to be used for AWG 1 42.4 these high-voltage applications. Typical cable sizes with the AWG 1/0 53.5 cross section of the conductor are shown in the Table 3-15. AWG 2/0 67.4 Typically, a cable rated at 15 kV will have insulation of AWG 3/0 85.0 AWG 4/0 107.2 wall thickness 175 mil (4.45 mm); one rated at 35 kV will 500 kcmil 253.5 have a wall thickness of 345 mil (8.76 mm); one rated at 750 kcmil 379.5 69 kV will have insulation thickness of 650 mil (16.5 mm); 1000 kcmil 507.0 and a 138-kV cable will have insulation of wall thickness 2000 kcmil 1013.0 850 mil (21.6 mm). A cable construction includes the conductor shield, insulation, and insulation shield. In addition, most cables these days have a jacket to diminish moisture penetration into the insulation. The conductor shield is a semiconductive material applied to the conductor to smooth out the stress. Since the conductors, especially the stranded conductors, have “bumps” that can enhance the field, the role of the semiconductor is to present an even voltage stress to the insulation. The insulation shield fulfills a similar role on the outer surface of the insulation. Grit, or especially metal particles, can be sites where breakdown begins. A clean interface and a semiconductive material prevent such sites from forming. The formulation of the conductor shield and the insulation shield is different. The formulation also depends on the insulating material used. A number of different materials have been used as the matrix material for semiconductive shields. These include low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylene–ethyl acrylate (EEA), ethylene–vinyl acetate (EVA), ethylene–propylene rubber (EPR), ethylene–propylene diene monomer (EPDM), butyl rubber, and various proprietary formulations. These materials, in themselves, are not conducting. They are made conducting by loading the polymer with carbon. There are two insulations in use for power cables. One is cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) and the other is ethylene–propylene rubber (EPR). These insulating materials will be described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. Most of the cables being installed in the latter part of the 1990s are jacketed. The jacket provides protection against oil, grease, and chemicals. However, the primary role played by the jacket is to slow down the ingress of moisture, since moisture in the presence of an electric field causes the insulation to degrade by a process called treeing. One of the materials used extensively as a jacket material is linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). Jackets are approximately 50 mil (1.27 mm) thick. The discussion thus far has not described the chemistry of each of these insulating materials. The terms thermoset and thermoplastic are used without explanation. Material names such as PE, PTFE, PVC, and silicones are used without characterizing the chemistry or structure.

SECTION THREE

A thermoplastic resin is one with a melting point. With rising temperature, a thermoplastic resin first undergoes a glass-transition temperature (Tg) and then a crystalline melting point (Tm). Below the glass-transition temperature, a polymer is rigid and exhibits properties associated with the crystalline state. Above the glass-transition temperature, the material becomes plastic and viscous, and the material starts to slowly approach the structure of the liquid state. The glass-transition state can be detected by plotting the dielectric constant, refractive index, specific heat, coefficient of expansion, or electrical conductivity as a function of temperature. There is one characteristic slope below the glass-transition state and another steeper slope above the glass-transition temperature. Approximate values for Tg and Tm for polyethylene are -128 and 115°C, and for polystyrene they are 80 and 240°C. It is difficult to give exact values for a given generic polymer. This is so because the exact value will depend a great deal on the variation in the character of a particular polymer, with all the variations being grouped together and called by a common name. For example, for polyethylene, the molecular weight (the degree of polymerization) of the resin, the degree of branching, and the size or length of the branches will affect both Tg and Tm. With polyvinyl chloride, the steroregularity, copolymerization, and plasticization all will affect Tg and Tm. A thermoset resin does not exhibit a visible melting point. An epoxy or a phenolic resin has a three-dimensional network structure. The three-dimensional structure results in a rigid framework that cannot be made fluid without breaking a large number of bonds. The thermoplastic resins, on the other hand, are linear. They might be thought of as strands of spaghetti. The strands can slip by one another and can be fluid. The analogy to a bowl of spaghetti can be used in understanding how a thermoset material can be formed by cross-linking a thermoplastic polymer such as polyethylene. The cross-linking reaction forms bonds between the linear strands of polyethylene to form a three-dimensional structure. To visualize the cross-linking, an analogy that can be used is that of the bowl of spaghetti left in a refrigerator overnight. Once the strands of spaghetti stick together, the mass is no longer fluid. The mass can be taken out of the bowl, and it will retain the shape of the bowl. The only way to fluidize this spaghetti is to break most or all the bonds formed between the individual strands. Some of the insulation materials used for insulated conductors are polyethylene (PE), ethylene– propylene rubber (EPR), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), butyl rubber, neoprene, nitrile–butadiene rubber (NBR), latex, polyamide, and polyimide. Polyethylene is made by polymerizing ethylene, a gas with a boiling point of –104°C. A reaction carried out at high temperature (up to 250°C) and high pressure (between 1000 and 3000 atm) produces low-density polyethylene. The reason for the low density is that the short and long branches on the long chains prevent the chains from packing efficiently into a crystalline mass. The use of Ziegler-Natta catalysts results in high-density polyethylene. The use of the catalyst results in less branching and thereby a polymer that can pack more efficiently into crystalline domains. Recently, shape-selective catalysts have become available that produce polyethylene polymers that can be made with designer properties. Even though polyethylene consists of chains of carbons, the properties can vary depending on molecular weight and molecular shape. Polyethylene sold for insulating purposes has only small amounts of additives. There is always some antioxidant. For crosslinked polyethylene, the residues of the cross-linking agent are present. Additives to inhibit treeing are added. Ethylene–propylene rubber is a copolymer made from ethylene and propylene. The physical properties of the neat polymer are such that it is not useful unless compounded. The finished compounded product has as much as 40% to 50% filler content. Fillers consist of clays, calcium carbonate, barium sulfate, or various types of silica. In addition to the filler, EPR is compounded with plasticizer, antioxidants, flame retardants, process aids, ion scavengers, coupling agents, a curing coagent, and a curative. Polyvinyl chloride is a polymer made from vinyl chloride, a gas boiling at -14°C. It is partially syndiotactic; that is, the stereochemistry of the carbons on which the chlorines are attached is more or less alternating. By being only partially syndiotactic, the crystallinity is low. However, the polymer is still fairly rigid, and for use where flexibility is desired, the polymer must be plasticized.

03_Santoso_Sec03_0095-0174.indd 170

22/11/17 12:22 PM

PROPERTIES OF MATERIALS

Dibutylphthalate is often used as a plasticizer. In addition to plasticizers, PVC contains heat and light stabilizers. Oxides, hydroxides, or fatty acid salts of lead, barium, tin, or cadmium are typical stabilizers. Polytetrafluoroethylene (or Teflon) is a polymer made from tetrafluoroethylene, a nontoxic gas boiling at –76°C. It is a linear polymer consisting of chains made of CF2 units. Its crystallinity is quite high, and its crystalline melting point is 327°C. It is resistant to almost all reagents, even up to the boiling point of the reagent. It is attacked only by molten alkali metals or the alkali metal dissolved in liquid ammonia. Polytetrafluoroethylene exhibits excellent electrical properties. It has a low dielectric constant and a low loss factor. These electrical properties do not change even when the polymer is kept at 250°C for long periods of time. Fluorinated ethylene propylene is a copolymer made from tetrafluoroethylene and hexafluoropropylene. It compares in toughness, chemical inertness, and heat stability to polytetrafluoro­ ethylene (PTFE). Polychlorotrifluoroethylene has performance properties that are surpassed only by PTFE and FEP. The crystalline melting point is 218°C, as compared with 327°C for PTFE. It retains useful properties to 150°C, as opposed to 250°C for PTFE. The advantage for polychlorotrifluoroethylene is that its melt viscosity is so low enough that molding and extrusion become more feasible than for PTFE and FEP. Polyamides or nylons are long-chain linear polymers made by molecules linked by amide linkages. Nylon 66 is made from hexamethylene diamine and adipic acid. Nylon 66 exhibits high strength, elasticity, toughness, and abrasion resistance. Nylon 6 is made from caprolactam, a cyclic amide. To form a polymer, the caprolactam opens and the amine group and carboxylic acid group form intermolecular amide links rather than the intramolecular amide link in the cyclic compound. Polyimides are polymers connected by imide bonds. An amide is formed when the OH group of a carboxylic acid is replaced by the NH of an amine. An imide is a related structure formed when the noncarbonyl oxygen of an acid anhydride is replaced by a nitrogen of an amine. A polyimide is usually formed from an aromatic diamine and an aromatic dianhydride. The aromatic nature of the polyimide imparts thermal stability. Rubbers used for electrical insulation can be either natural rubber or one of the synthetic rubbers. Natural rubber is obtained from the latex of different plants. The primary commercial source is the tree Hevea brasiliensis. Natural rubber is an isoprenoid compound wherein the isoprene (2-methyl-1,3-butadiene) is the unit of a high-molecular-weight polymer with a degree of polymerization of around 5000. Rubber without processing is too gummy to be of practical use. It is vulcanized (cross-linked) by reaction with sulfur. Natural rubber is flexible and elastic and exhibits good electrical characteristics. Butyl rubbers are synthetic rubbers made by copolymerizing isobutylene (2-methyl-1-propene) with a small amount of isoprene. The purpose of isoprene is to introduce a double bond into the polymer chain so that it can be cross-linked. Butyl rubbers are mostly amorphous, with crystallization taking place on stretching. They are characterized by showing a low permeability to gases, thus making them the material of choice for inner tubes of automobile tires. They are reasonably resistant to oxidative aging. Butyl rubbers have good electrical properties. Polychloroprene or neoprene is a generic term for polymers or copolymers of chloroprene (2-chloro-1,3-butadiene). Neoprene is an excellent rubber with good oil resistance. It has resistance to oxidative degradation, and is stable at high temperatures. Its properties are such that it would make excellent automobile tires, but the cost of the polymer makes it noncompetitive for this market. Its desirable properties are exploited for wire and cable insulations. Nitrile rubbers are polymers of butadiene and acrylonitrile. Nitrile rubbers are used where oil resistance is needed. The degree of oil resistance varies with acrylonitrile content of the copolymer. With 18% acrylonitrile content, the oil resistance is only fair. With 40% acrylonitrile content, the oil resistance is excellent. The oil resistance is characterized by retention of low swelling, good tensile strength, and good abrasion resistance after being immersed in gasoline or oil. Nitrile rubbers can be used in contact with water or antifreeze. For use in wire insulation where oil resistance is needed, nitrile rubber is slightly better than neoprene.

SECTION THREE

TABLE 3-16 Thermal Conductivity of Materials Commonly Used for Electrical Design

Thermal conductivity

Material

W/(in)(°C) Btu/(h)(ft)(°F)

Silver 10.6 241 Copper 9.6 220 Eutectic bond 7.50 171.23 Gold 7.5 171 Aluminum 5.5 125 Beryllia 95% 3.9 90.0 Molybdenum 3.7 84 Cadmium 2.3 53 Nickel 2.29 52.02 Silicon 2.13 48.55 Palladium 1.79 40.46 Platinum 1.75 39.88 Chromium 1.75 39.88 Tin 1.63 36.99 Steel 1.22 27.85 Solder (60–40) 0.91 20.78 Lead 0.83 18.9 Alumina 95% 0.66 15.0 Kovar 0.49 11.1 Epoxy resin, BeO-filled 0.088 2.00 Silicone RTV, BeO-filled 0.066 1.5 Quartz 0.05 1.41 Silicon dioxide 0.035 0.799 Borosilicate glass 0.026 0.59 Glass frit 0.024 0.569 Conductive epoxy 0.020 0.457 Sylgard resin 0.009 0.21 Epoxy glass laminate 0.007 0.17 Doryl cement 0.007 0.17 Epoxy resin, unfilled 0.004 0.10 Silicone RTV, BeO-filled 0.004 0.10 Air 0.016

TABLE 3-17 Thermal-Conductivity Conversion Factors To

From

(cal)(cm) (s)(cm 2 )(°C)

(cal)(cm) 1 (s)(cm 2 )(°C) (W)(cm) 2.39 × 10–1 (cm 2 )(°C)

(W)(cm) (cm 2 )(°C) 4.18

(W)(in) (in 2 )(°C) 10.62

(Btu)(ft) (h)(ft 2 )(°F) 241.9

1 2.54 57.8

(W)(in) 9.43 × 10–2 (in 2 )(°C)

3.93 × 10–1

(Btu)(ft) 4.13 × 10–3 (h)(ft 2 )(°F)

1.73 × 10–2

1 22.83 4.38 × 10–2 1

PROPERTIES OF MATERIALS

This page intentionally left blank

4

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS Sarma Nuthalapati Principal EMS Network Applications Engineer, PEAK Reliability, Vancouver, Washington

Stephen Boroczky Principal Engineer, Grid Systems, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Steven Darnell Principal Engineer, Systems Performance and Commercial, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Brisbane, QLD, Australia

Alan Honecker Senior Manager, NEM Real Time Operations, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Adam Peard Area Manager—System Analysis and Solutions, Network Planning, Western Power, Perth, WA, Australia

Shantha Ranatunga Specialist, Systems Performance and Commercial, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Brisbane, QLD, Australia

Héctor Volskis Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico (ONS), Brazil

Xuanyuan Sharon Wang Jibei Electric Power Company, State Grid Corporation of China, Beijing, China 175

SECTION FOUR

Mini Shaji Thomas Director, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, India

Teruo Ohno TEPCO Research Institute, Tokyo Electric Power Holdings, Inc., Japan

Spencer Burks Lower Colorado River Authority, Austin, Texas

Kristian Koellner Lower Colorado River Authority, Austin, Texas

Komla A. Folly University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa

Kehinde Awodele University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa

Leandro Kapolo NamPower, Windhoek, Namibia

Nhlanhla Mbuli ESKOM and University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa

Martin Kopa ESKOM, Johannesburg, South Africa

Oladiran Obadina Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Austin, Texas

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS

4.1 INTRODUCTION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 178 4.2 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS IN AUSTRALIA. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 178 4.2.1 Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 178 4.2.2 System Statistics. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 178 4.2.3 National Electricity Market (NEM). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 180 4.2.4 South West Interconnected System (SWIS). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 187 4.2.5 References. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 189 4.3 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN BRAZIL. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 190 4.3.1 Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 190 4.3.2 Structure. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 190 4.3.3 Planning. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 190 4.3.4 Operation and Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 192 4.3.5 Smart Grid Initiatives. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 193 4.3.6 Conclusion. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 195 4.3.7 References. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 195 4.4 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN CHINA . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 195 4.4.1 Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 195 4.4.2 Structure. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 196 4.4.3 Interconnection of Different Regions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 197 4.4.4 Planning. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 197 4.4.5 Operation and Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 199 4.4.6 Regulatory Bodies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 200 4.4.7 Future Grid Initiatives. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 200 4.4.8 Conclusion. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 202 4.4.9 References. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 202 4.5 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN INDIA. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 203 4.5.1 Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 203 4.5.2 Institutional Set Up . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204 4.5.3 Makeup and Size. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 205 4.5.4 Voltage Levels. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 205 4.5.5 Interconnection of Different Regions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 205 4.5.6 Renewables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 207 4.5.7 Operation and Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 207 4.5.8 Unified Real-Time Dynamic State Measurement (URTDSM) Scheme. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 208 4.5.9 Smart Grid Initiatives in India. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 209 4.5.10 References. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 211 4.6 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN JAPAN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 211 4.6.1 Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 211 4.6.2 Paradigm Shift after Great East Japan Earthquake. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 213 4.6.3 Planning of Interconnection Lines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 214 4.6.4 Future Outlook. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 214 4.6.5 Reference. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 215 4.7 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN NORTH AMERICA . . . . . . . . . . . . . 216 4.7.1 Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 216 4.7.2 Structure. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 216 4.7.3 Voltage Levels. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 216 4.7.4 Functional Tiers of the Power Grid. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 218 4.7.5 System Protection. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 218 4.7.6 HVDC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 219 4.7.7 Distribution System. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 219 4.7.8 Generation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 221 4.7.9 Planning. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 221 4.7.10 References. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 225 4.8 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 225 4.8.1 Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 225 4.8.2 Evolution of Southern Africa Power Pool. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 226 4.8.3 Structure. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 229

SECTION FOUR

4.8.4 Operation and Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 233 4.8.5 Renewable Energy in Southern Africa . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 236 4.8.6 Future Outlook. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 237 4.8.7 Conclusion. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242 4.8.8 References. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242

4.1 INTRODUCTION BY SARMA NUTHALAPATI This section provides an overview of interconnected power grids. Any typical power grid consists of various components as shown in Fig. 4-1. It consists of a generation system that has generators generating power, a transmission system that transmits power at high voltages to different load centers, and a distribution system that distributes power to different loads. Figure 4-2 shows a typical layout of a distribution system for a city. It shows how power from high voltage network (transmission system) is being converted into medium voltage level network through extra high voltage (EHV) substations and further distributed to different regions of the city through medium voltage network, which is finally distributed to various loads through distribution substations and distribution feeders shown in Fig. 4-3. Different parts of the world have different practices of connecting the power grid and managing it. This section provides details about the interconnected grid across different parts of the world and gives readers a glimpse of various features of any interconnected power grid. Each subsection discusses the structure, planning, and operation aspects of the respective grid, as well as a future perspective.

4.2 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS IN AUSTRALIA BY STEPHEN BOROCZKY, STEVEN DARNELL, ALAN HONECKER, ADAM PEARD, AND SHANTHA RANATUNGA 4.2.1 Introduction Australia’s power systems have developed from a number of independent regional systems, which evolved as population and industry developed in dispersed coastal areas of Australia. Subsequent interconnection has led to two main coastal interconnected systems: the national grid, where the National Electricity Market (NEM) operates in the east, and the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), where the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) operates in the west. Both of these systems operate at 50 Hz but at various high voltages that reflect their independent regional origins [1-6]. Figure 4-4 depicts the extent of the interconnected power systems in Australia. A number of smaller transmission systems and numerous isolated power systems service the more remote regions of Australia. 4.2.2 System Statistics From the demand data in Table 4-1, it can be surmised that regional maximum demand has not been increasing over the last 5 to 10 years. Coupled with the loss of some industrial load, this is largely due to the increasing penetration of “behind the meter” rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installations.

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS

Generating plant Step-up transformers Circuit breakers Transmission system

Dispersed storage and generation (DSG)

Transformers in bulk power substations

Sub-transmission system Distribution substation DSG

Solar or wind sources (100 KW to 1MW)

Threephase primary feeders

Sectionalizing switch

Battery or fuel cells, 1 to 25 MW

Voltage regulator

Capacitor bank

Primary circuits One-phase lateral feeder

Distribution transformer

DSG

Photovoltaic power supply, up to 100 KW

Home

FIGURE 4-1 Typical components of a power grid.

SECTION FOUR

EHV Sub-stations

Distribution s/s

FIGURE 4-2 Interconnected power grid in a typical city.

This has resulted in recent stagnant or even negative demand growth. Residential rooftop PV has grown to such an extent that the NEM, particularly in South Australia, has the highest percentage of households with PV installations in the world [17]. The energy mix shown in Fig. 4-5 shows the dominance of coal as an energy source in Australia, with currently roughly 75% of energy supplied by large coal fired power stations but nevertheless represents a significant reduction from 1990 levels. This scene is set to change further with Australia’s commitment to the 2015 Paris 21st Conference of Parties emission abatement targets to reduce carbon emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030 [8,9]. 4.2.3 National Electricity Market (NEM) The national grid, operated as the NEM, is the largest interconnected system in Australia and represents the power system that spans eastern and southern states of Australia. It consists of an interconnection of state and regional based power systems, interconnected by AC and DC interconnectors. The AC transmission system predominantly runs along the coast stretching from Cairns in Far North Queensland through NSW and Victoria to Port Lincoln in South Australia for more than 4000 km,

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 180

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 181

Section 1 SW1

SW2 Distribution substation 1

Feeder 1

Feeder 2

Distribution substation 2

FIGURE 4-3 Typical layout of a distribution feeder. SW1/SW2: Normally open/Normally closed sectionalizing switch on a distribution feeder.

along with a DC interconnection to the island of Tasmania. As such it is a loosely meshed, long, thin network that represents one of the longest interconnected power systems in the world. This presents its own unique operational challenges. Governing Bodies and Participants Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) role is to protect, strengthen, and supplement Australian markets by enforcement of the Competitions and Consumer Act 2010. With respect to the NEM, it works with the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) to support fair trading, to promote competition and economic efficiency in the Australian markets and to remedy market failure [1]. Australian Energy Regulator. AER regulates the energy markets and networks under national energy market legislation and rules. It monitors compliance and enforces the rules under which the energy markets operate.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 181

27/11/17 2:36 PM

SECTION FOUR

TABLE 4-1 Australian Regional Based Data—2016 [1,4,7,8]

State or territory

Interconnected system

Maximum demand* (MW) (year obtained)

System operator/ market operator

Transmission Network Service Provider (TNSP)

Dominant transmission voltages (kV)

9154 (2015) 14744 (2011)

AEMO

PowerLink

275, 132, 110

AEMO

TransGrid

500, 330, 132

Distribution Network Service Provider (DNSP)

Queensland

NEM

NSW and ACT

NEM

Victoria

NEM

10576 (2009)

AEMO

Ausnet Services, AEMO†

500, 220, 66

Tasmania

NEM

AEMO

TasNetworks

220, 110

South Australia

NEM

AEMO

ElectraNet SA

275, 132

SA Power Networks

Western Australia‡ Northern Territory

SWIS

1790 (2008) 3399 (2011) 4286 (2016 360§ (2016)

Energex, Ergon Energy AusGrid, Endeavour Energy, Essential Energy, ActewAGL CitiPower and PowerCor, Jemena, United Energy, Ausnet Services TasNetworks

AEMO

Western Power

330, 220, 132

Western Power

Power and Water Corporation

Power and Water Corporation

132, 66

Power and Water Corporation

None

*Demand is measure of the total electrical power requirement met by generating units. †AEMO has a TNSP responsibility of planning of the Victorian transmission system. ‡Western Australia represents the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) only. §Total demand for the combined regulated networks in Northern Territory.

Australian Energy Market Commission. The Australian Energy Market Commission makes and amends the National Electricity Rules that underpin the NEM. It conducts independent reviews and provides advice to governments on the development of electricity markets. Australian Energy Market Operator. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the NEM interconnected power system as well as a number of energy markets including the NEM wholesale electricity market. It is the independent system operator and the independent market operator of the NEM. Some of its operational responsibilities include: • The secure operation of the NEM interconnected power system. • Frequency control of the two DC connected NEM islands. • Operation of the NEM and the various ancillary service markets. To fulfil its responsibilities in the NEM, AEMO operates the power system from two geographically separated control centers on the East coast of Australia. They are operated in a “co-primary” fashion, where both control centers are operated as primary control centers. Responsibilities are either duplicated or shared between the two control centers. Some functions that cannot be shared, such as automatic generation control (AGC), are initiated from an active site but can be transferred at any time. The two control centers are resourced so that either can seamlessly assume responsibility for the entire NEM if needed. Other AEMO functions include the operation of: • Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) in Western Australia, including all power system security functions

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 183

FIGURE 4-4 Map of Australia depicting the national grid in the East and South, and the SWIS in the South West corner of Western Australia. http://www.aemo.com.au/aemo/apps/visualisations/map.html.

• Energy Retail markets in the NEM • Various other Gas markets in Australia In its role as the national transmission planner, AEMO provides the long term strategic view of the development of the national transmission grid in the NEM. This culminates in the regular publication of reports such as the National Transmission Network Development Plan [3], the Electricity Statement of Opportunities (ESOO) [2] and the National Electricity Forecasting Report [4]. Transmission Network Service Providers. Transmission Network Service Providers (TNSP) are generally state based transmission asset owners. They maintain, control and operate the assets in their portfolio. Transmission assets are usually operated under the direction of AEMO. As the asset owner, the TNSP owns and maintains all the supervisory and control equipment, as well as communication equipment associated with the operation of their assets. While each TNSP is somewhat unique, they all maintain a primary control center geographically located within their asset area with a “hot standby” control center in a physically different location.

SECTION FOUR

Australian regional generation capacity (MW) by fuel type 30 June 2016

Generation capacity (MW)

18000 16000 14000 12000 10000 8000 6000 4000 2000 0

Coal

Queensland NSW & ACT Gas

Dual(Gas/Diesel)

Victoria Hydro

Tasmania Wind

South Australia Solar

Western Australia

Biomass

Northern Territory

Other

DSM

FIGURE 4-5 Australian state and territory generation and Demand Side Management (DSM) capacity by fuel type [2,7,9,14].

In planning their network, the TNSP will identify and assess emerging network limitations. An annual planning review identifies these constraints, as well as any aging infrastructure, and proposes options to address them. The annual planning review process may involve joint planning with Distribution Network Service Providers (DNSP), neighboring TNSPs and with AEMO to determine an efficient plan which not only considers network options but also options such as generation or demand side management [10,11]. Before any transmission augmentation can proceed, feasibility studies must be undertaken using the AER’s “Regulatory Investment Test for Transmission” framework to identify the most economically efficient option that addresses these limitations [12]. Distribution Network Service Providers. Distribution Network Service Providers (DNSP) are responsible for the reticulation of electricity from the bulk supply points to the consumer. They maintain and manage the secure operation of the distribution assets in their portfolio. The DNSP will generally have both a primary and a backup control center to manage their distribution networks. NEM Market Generators. Market Generators are power station asset owners or operators that participate as market players in the NEM. The National Electricity Rules state that generators of capacity larger than 30 MW should be registered as either Scheduled Generators or Semi-Scheduled Generators to be dispatched by AEMO’s central dispatch process.a They own or operate all the equipment associated with the generation of power, including any generator transformers that connect the generation asset to a high voltage bus in the transmission network. Scheduled generation will respond to AGC signals to follow their dispatch target and to provide frequency response for the interconnected system. They will also respond to requests from AEMO to manage the transmission voltage levels, either by adjusting their generator transformer tap position or by modifying generator excitation. Operating the National Electricity Market. The central dispatch process is integral to the operation of the NEM and is the normal mechanism through which AEMO has to adjust power flows National Electricity Rules [5], Rule 2.2.

a

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 184

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 185

in the NEM. All MW control actions are initiated by manipulation of constraints in this securityconstrained dispatch process that is determined every 5 minutes. The interregional interconnectors remain the weak points and determine many of the constraints in this dispatch process. Table 4-2 summarizes the nature of these interconnector limitations. Frequency Control. Dispatch instructions for scheduled generators are mostly via automatic generation control (AGC). Participants can follow dispatch instructions by AGC or manual control at their discretion. Renewable or intermittent dispatch is by semi-scheduled dispatch systems. Semischeduled dispatch means dispatch is binding only when constrained. Dispatch targets are derived from centralized wind and solar forecasting systems—the Australian Wind Energy Forecasting System (AWEFS) and a similar solar forecasting ASEFS. Frequency control is via eight separate minor markets known as frequency control ancillary services (FCAS). These eight FCAS services are raise and lower for regulation, 6-second, 60-second, and 5-minute response. Regulation is dispatched constantly on a 4-second cycle by AGC and seeks to correct for the 5-minute dispatch error and maintain system frequency at 50 Hz. The other FCAS services respond locally to frequency disturbances and seek to contain, stabilize and recover to normal frequency tolerance bands in response to contingency. As Tasmania is an isolated AC island, only connected to the mainland by a single HVDC cable, AEMO operates Tasmania as a separate AGC area from the mainland. AEMO dispatches the whole interconnected system, both market and operational in its entirety, so AGC is not complicated by the need to deploy tie line controls. Power System Security. The nature of the NEM means that it can present some unique operational challenges. While, static constraints, such as thermal line or transformer limitations and equipment voltage limitations need to be addressed, all too often the limiting constraint is due to dynamic phenomena, such as transient stability, oscillatory stability, or voltage stability. As a result, accurate assessment of these dynamic limitations is critical to operate the interconnected system within its technical envelope.

TABLE 4-2 Summary of NEM Interconnector Characteristics [15,16] Interconnector

Type

Connected regions

Queensland—NSW Interconnector (QNI)

AC

Queensland—New South Wales

Terranora interconnector via DirectLink NSW—Victoria

AC interconnector in series with Voltage Source Converter HVDC AC

Queensland—New South Wales

Heywood interconnector

AC

MurrayLink

Voltage Source Converter HVDC

Victoria—South Australia

Basslink

Commutating HVDC with Submarine Cable

Victoria—Tasmania

New South Wales—Victoria Victoria—South Australia

Nominal rating

Type of limiting constraints

1078 MW South, 500 MW North (nominal) 224 MW

Thermal, voltage stability, oscillatory stability

1700 MW

Thermal, transient stability, voltage stability Thermal, transient, voltage and oscillatory stability

650 MW in either direction (design— currently testing) 220 MW 478 MW South,* 594 MW (short term) North

Thermal and voltage stability in nearby region

Can influence voltage stability on Victorian end, Local AC network, Thermal Thermal limitations in Tasmanian which are mitigated by advanced Special Protection schemes

*Basslink MW flows as measured at the inverter end.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 185

27/11/17 2:36 PM

SECTION FOUR

The NEM market solution deploys constraints to respect static limitations and to estimate the impact of these dynamic limitations. Real-time dynamic assessment tools that simulate and estimate transient and voltage security limits are then used to give confidence that the system is being operated securely. By its nature, the system is susceptible to oscillatory instability and depends on active damping controls of power system stabilizers and SVC power oscillation dampers to maintain stable and secure operation. Real-time measurement of system damping completes the picture with the assessment of oscillatory stability issues. If issues are detected, additional constraints can be added to the market solution to achieve secure operation. By monitoring the damping of the interconnected power system, AEMO will constrain interconnector flow should poor damping be detected or the damping monitor be unavailable. AEMO is also in the process of automating the voltage control of the main transmission system to maintain system voltages within their respective normal and short-term post-contingent limits. An optimization engine determines a reactive dispatch based on violations and forecast voltage profiles and sends control requests electronically, via SCADA or other means, to the reactive plant operators that include both TNSP’s and market generators. NEM Market Structure. The NEM is an energy only zonal pricing market. The five pricing zones are generally the coastal regions of five states: Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania. Spot prices in the NEM are set at nodes in the five pricing zones at 5-minute intervals. Associated generation is likewise dispatched at 5-minute intervals by a security constrained dispatch algorithm. These five regional reference prices (RRP) are defined as the marginal cost of energy at the reference node in each zone. Static loss factors modify the RRP at connection points. The market is formed by generator offers on the supply side, and demand forecasts on the demand side. Settlement is in 30-minute intervals and is derived from the average of the associated 5 minutes prices. Spot prices are capped at AUD$14,000 and AUD$1000 and in general range between average around AUD$20-AUD$80. Financial markets trade spot market derivatives (exchange and bilateral contracts) that enable participants to manage spot market risk. Forecast market outcomes cover a 2-day rolling window (pre-dispatch). Pre-dispatch is nonbinding and for information only. It forecasts at 5-minute resolution for 1 hour and at 30-minute resolution for the remainder of the 2-day period. Reserve management is over a 2-year period and forecasts capacity reserve (Projected Assessment of System Adequacy—PASA) and like pre-dispatch is for information only. PASA forecasts at a halfhourly resolution over 6 days and at a daily resolution over the remainder of the 2-year forecast. The ESOO assesses supply adequacy by running hourly Monte Carlo simulations for 10 years to help stakeholders assess opportunities in the NEM. Operational Challenges. One of the emerging operational challenges facing Australia is a result of the changing nature of the generation mix. This is most acute in South Australia where high inertia synchronous generation is being displaced largely by low-inertia non-synchronous generation in the form of renewable energy sources (RESs) and distributed rooftop PV. While no issues have been identified under system normal conditions, there may nevertheless be extreme operating conditions where issues could become apparent unless preventive measures are taken. Conditions of high renewables, high distributed PV generation, and low inertia, coupled with the risk of islanding can lead to: • High Rate of Change of Frequency (RoCoF) in South Australia and subsequent impact on equipment. • Insufficient frequency control ancillary service to control frequency. • Reduced effectiveness of Under Frequency Load Shedding schemes to abate extreme power system events. • Reduced fault levels, reducing the effectiveness of protection equipment to detect and clear faults. The industry is examining these issues and looking at ways to address them [6].

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 186

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 187

The NEM has been in operation for about 20 years and one of its defining features is the dominance of large coal-fired generation—currently 75% of energy supplied, was as high as 90%. In recent times new investment has been mainly in intermittent generation—wind and solar—guided by government incentives. In the near future one of the main challenges for the governing institutions of the NEM will be to manage a transition from large coal-fired generation to smaller distributed intermittent generation. 4.2.4 South West Interconnected System (SWIS) The SWIS represents the largest interconnected power system in Western Australia. While its geographical footprint of around 260,000 km2 is only a small part of Western Australia, it services the majority of the population in the state. The market operating in the SWIS is referred to as the Wholeseale Electricity Market (WEM). It has both scheduled and non-scheduled generation as well as a number of demand-side management programs that participate in this market. Some of the defining characteristics of the SWIS include predominant coal and gas generation in the south, gas and wind generation in the north, and wind and gas in the east, along with large industrial loads that appear at the extents of the system. Its maximum demand is forecast to grow at only 1.4% per annum. [14]. Governing Bodies Minister for Energy (WA). The Minister for Energy established the initial WEM rules and approves proposed changes. Public Utilities Office. The Public Utilities Office provides advice to the Minister for Energy and administers emergency plans. Economic Regulation Authority. The Economic Regulation Authority monitors compliance to the WEM rules, conducts market surveillance to ensure no abuse of market power and provides financial oversight. The Economic Regulation Authority regulates Western Power’s network, which is the only regulated Network in Western Australia. This includes acting as the authority over the Technical Rulesb which detail the technical requirements to be met by Western Power and by users who connect facilities to the transmission and distribution systems which make up the Western Power Network. Market Advisory Committee. The Market Advisory Committee is designed to provide advice to AEMO on various aspects of market design and operation and includes members representing all types of market participants (generators, customers, network operators, system operator as well as AEMO). Australian Energy Market Operator. AEMO in its role in Western Australia has taken over the day-to-day operation of the WEM and the System Management functions of operating the power system, dispatch, system security, and system reliability. Western Power. Western Power is the Transmission Network Operator and the Distribution Network Operator for the SWIS. They own and operate the bulk of the transmission and distribution assets within the SWIS. Operating the SWIS. The connection arrangements and dispatch of generation in the WEM is fundamentally based on an unconstrained dispatch philosophy.c The WEM operates on a 30-minute trading interval using less sophisticated central dispatch processes than the NEM. To manage power system security issues that arise from time to time during outage conditions, such as thermal or stability limitations, operators typically need to adjust generation dispatch manually, rather than relying on a central dispatch engine that automates the economic dispatch of generation, subject to constraints on the system. https://www.erawa.com.au/electricity/electricity-access/western-power-network/technical-rules/technical-rules When all transmission network elements are in service.

b c

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 187

27/11/17 2:36 PM

188 SECTION FOUR

Five ancillary services are provided in the WEM: • Load Following (LFAS), or regulation, is provided by automatic generation control (AGC) that constantly adjusts generation to maintain system frequency at 50 Hz. • Spinning Reserve (SRAS) provides raise contingency services to stabilize and recover normal frequency in response to generation loss contingencies. • Load Rejection Reserve (LRRAS) provides lower contingency services to stabilize and recover normal frequency in response to load loss contingencies. • System restart services (SRS) provide black start capability, and • Dispatch support services (DSS) cover out-of-merit costs to manage constraints in the system. While dispatch is essentially an unconstrained process, there are a number of emerging constraints that need to be managed. The Eastern Goldfields, in the east of the SWIS, can present considerable operational challenges. It is connected to the rest of the SWIS by a single 650 km 220 kV transmission line and with the relatively low inertia of the local generation and minimal reactive reserve; it can present voltage, transient, and oscillatory stability issues. A number of special control schemes are in place to control these stability issues in order to maximize the transfer capability. A number of damping monitors have also been installed to identify oscillatory stability issues in real-time and to improve power system security in the area. There are also a number of other emerging voltage stability, thermal, and capacity constraints that have been identified in the SWIS. During system normal conditions, with all transmission elements in service, these limitations should not require any changes in the merit order dispatch plan for generation. During outage conditions the limitations can be more onerous and operators sometimes adjust dispatch to ensure system security and reliability requirements are maintained. Wholesale Electricity Market Structure. Western Australia’s Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) is combination of an energy market and a capacity market. A Reserve Capacity Mechanism is designed to ensure that there is sufficient installed capacity (including both generation and demand side management options) to meet the expected peak demands for the year including any minimum reserve margins. Capacity payments are paid to capacity providers and are funded by customers. Long-term bilateral contracts between market participants can be for energy or capacity and are off-market settlement. As the market operator, AEMO’s only interest in these contracts is that the bilateral energy transactions need to be scheduled the day ahead. The Short Term Energy Market (STEM) is an energy-only forward market that facilitates trading around the bilateral contract positions. Its primary purpose is to facilitate economic energy trade between market participants. The combination of bilateral contracts and the STEM results in the day-ahead “Net Contract Positions.” A Balancing Market then determines a common balancing price to account for the difference between these net contract positions and the actual real-time outcomes that meet system demand on the day. Frequency control services are provided by a combination of administered procurement and pricing mechanisms for contingency services as well as a market for frequency regulation service. Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) Reform. The WEM is currently undergoing market reform with the objectives of reducing electricity costs without compromising safe and reliable supply, reducing government risks, and to attract private investment in the energy market. Some of the areas being reviewed include: • Replacement of the unconstrained dispatch model with a constrained dispatch model, allowing system limitations to be represented as constraints in the dispatch.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 188

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 189

• Reserve capacity auctions. • Ex-ante pricing. The challenge for the future of the WEM will be in implementing these reforms and in delivering the reform objectives.

SECTION FOUR

4.3 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN BRAZIL BY HÉCTOR VOLSKIS 4.3.1 Introduction Brazil spans a large part of the South American continent. The distance of the far ends of the Brazilian territory (from North to South, and from East to West) is about 3900 km. Electricity started in Brazil in the end of 19th century. After the Second World War started the idea to create an interconnected power system considering the Brazilian characteristics: many hydro generations with reservoirs (sources) faraway from great consuming centers (loads) and a rainfall that allows coordinating the use of the reservoirs to maximize managing energy/water. Brazilian Interconnect Power System-BIPS covers two-thirds of the Brazilian Territory (5 million km2) and hydro generation is dominant (70% of the installed capacity). 4.3.2 Structure Today BIPS attends near 97% of the country’s electricity consumption with a large transmission network that includes over 120,000 km of 230, 345, 440, 500, 525, and 765 kV AC transmission lines, two 600 kV HVDC transmission lines and more than 550 substations (Fig. 4-6). For operational purposes, BIPS is divided into four interconnected regions—South, Southeast/ Midwest, North and Northeast. The BIPS is characterized with a dominant hydroelectric power generation (amount to more than 70% of the total installed capacity of 140,000 MW and more than 90% of the total energy production), and long distance power transfers from generation parks to load centers. The hydro generation parks are formed by plants in cascade formation located along 12 major hydrographic basins all over the country and many of them are not close to the major load centers in the South and Southeast region. Rainfall and the resulting inflow patterns are distinct among regions, and vary significantly over the year for each region, as well between dry and wet years. Solar and wind power generation start to grow: Wind has 9390 MW installed capacity and Solar 27 MW (2016—Banco de Informações de Geração—ANEEL—Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency). International asynchronous interconnections with Argentina (Garabi—2000 MW) and Uruguay (Melo—500 MW) are established through HVDC frequency converters. 4.3.3 Planning Since 1996, Brazil has been struggling to redesign its energy sector, giving opportunity to private companies to invest and be responsible for the energy supply in the country. Four important organs compose the division of energy policy in Brazil. The CNPE (National Council for Energy Policy) is responsible for advising the government about the right policies and the right decisions about promoting the conscious use of energy resources in the country. The MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) implements the political decisions taken by the CNPE. It is also responsible for defining preventive actions of security of the energy distribution systems in case of imbalances between supply and demand. The National Agency of Electric Energy (ANEEL) regulates and supervises the energy distribution systems. Finally, the Power Research Company (EPE) manages the research in energy sector in areas such as oil, natural gas, coal, renewable energy resources, and energy efficiency. The interconnected system of production and transmission of electric power in Brazil is a large hydrothermal system, with a strong predominance of hydro plants and multiple owners. Only 1.7% of the country’s electricity production capacity is out of the BIPS, in small isolated systems located mainly in the Amazonian region (source: ONS, 2017 PEN). In December 2016, the installed capacity in Brazil reached a total of 142,042 MW, of which 101,598 MW in hydro power plants (including small plants) and 29,950 MW in thermal power plants and 9,611 MW in wind plants (ONS, 2017 PEN).

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 191

FIGURE 4-6 Brazilian Interconnected Power System (BIPS). Source: ONS Annual Report.

Due to the magnitude of the system with large reservoirs spread over large geographic areas, any decision implies different spatial and temporal consequences, making the problem quite complex. Then, there is a relationship between the decision-making at any stage and its future consequences. If in the present, the option is to use lots of water for power generation, system reservoirs levels will be lower, so if a period of low inflows occurs, the deficit risk regarding demanded electric power supply will increase, which will drive to the necessity to operate the thermal power plants, increasing operation costs. Likewise, if in the present it is chosen to generate thermal energy in order to store hydraulic energy and if in the future a period of high flows occurs, system power spillage will be necessary, which leads to a more expensive and unnecessary operation. Therefore, it is necessary that the BIPS operation is preceded by a planning, in addition, the coordination of the operation of the reservoir system of the power sector, in conjunction with the operation of thermal power plants complementation allows the best use of the natural flows, avoiding the waste of water and excessive fuel costs. This coordination is done within the so-called Operation Planning of the Interconnected Power System, currently performed by ONS, Brazilian Independent System Operator.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 191

27/11/17 2:36 PM

192 SECTION FOUR

Today this planning is made in three steps, and in each of them the mathematical models used have different planning horizons, discretization of time and degree of detailing in the representation of the generating units and operational constraints. These models are linked through coupling, at the end of their horizons, of allocation policies of hydro and thermal resources produced by the model of the previous step, forming a chain of steps that comes from medium-term to the short-term including more details at each step. At the top of the chain is the medium-term planning, where the stochastic optimization model, gets the allocation policy of hydro and thermal resources of minimum cost for each month considering a time horizon of 5 to 10 years. The hydroelectric plant is represented in an aggregated way in four equivalent reservoirs of energy, representing the subsystems of the south, southeast, northeast, and north. Next, in the short-term planning, also of stochastic optimization, determines a scheduling for each system’s power plant for the weeks of the following month and for the next month. At the base of the chain, is the daily programming, calculate the generation dispatch for each half hour of the following day. In this planning, the main objective is to minimize the expected value of the operation cost (thermal generation spending and penalties for not meeting demand) over the planning horizon, taking into account physical constraints and system reliability. However, in the planning, one must consider a lot of activities related to the multiple use of water in reservoirs in conjunction with the generation dispatch and multi period optimization of reservoirs. It is highlighted water withdrawals for other uses and flood control.

4.3.4 Operation and Control The Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico (ONS) is a nonprofitable company responsible to operate the BIPS. In Brazil there is only one Independent System Operator. ONS was created in 1998 with a mandate for performing a centralized cost-based scheduling and dispatch of BIPS after the deregulation of Brazil electricity market took effect in late 90s. It was created to substitute the previous cooperative structure and collegiate entities for operation coordination, which had shared utility responsibilities. The new model institutes ONS as the Brazilian Independent System Operator (ISO) in charge of the over 90,000 MW National Interconnected Power System. Today, there are 110 transmission companies, 170 generators and 95 distribution companies and high voltage consumers participating in the Brazilian electricity market. A hierarchical structure of control centers is used by ONS to operate in a global and integrated way the “Operation Network.” This network is the union of “Basic Network” (230 kV and upper voltage levels), the “Complementary Network” (facilities which impact the Basic Network) and the integrated power plants. ONS existing control center structure (see Fig. 4-7) is composed by: CNOS—Nation System Operation Center. The higher level one hierarchical is responsible for coordination, supervision, and control of the basic and complementary network. COSR—Regional System Operation Centers: Four centers owned by ONS (South located in Florianópolis, South-East in Rio de Janeiro, North located in Brasília and North-East in Recife). Responsible for coordination, supervision and control of the regional/local basic and complementary network, control of generation dispatch of independent power producers and command and dispatch execution of power plants under AGC. One of ONS main operational task is to help realize the economic gains through inter-regional power transfers to take advantage of seasonal rainfall and water flow differences in each of its operating regions. This is realized through optimization of hydro resources utilization and hydro-thermal coordination. The result has a direct impact on the overall operating cost of the system. On the other hand, for a system of this proportion, disturbances due to significant generation and load unbalances may cause excessive variations in the system frequency, tension collapse situations, and even system separation of certain parts of the BIPS network and loss of important load centers. The studies of the dynamic behavior of BIPS have also shown that inter-area low-frequency electromechanical oscillations (0.3 to 0.8 Hz), usually well damped, could in some disturbances spread with severe consequences.

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 193

COSR-NE Recife

CNOS/COSR-NCO Brasilia

COSR-NE

COSR-NCO CNOS COSR-S Florianópolis

COSR-SE

COSR-NE

COSR-S

FIGURE 4-7 ONS control centers. Source: ONS Annual Report.

To avoid such situations, ONS has deployed hundreds of System Integrity Protection Schemes (SIPS) that will take pre-determined actions, such as load shedding or generator tripping, in the event of predefined system contingencies, such as losing one or more circuits of a major transmission path. The economic and reliable operation of BIPS must also accommodate the needs of a deregulated electricity market in Brazil. The main operation challenge of BIPS for ONS thus is how to achieve optimal hydro resource utilization while ensuring a reliable system operation within the constraints of physical limits and market operation regulations. 4.3.5 Smart Grid Initiatives Since 2008, there has been a growing interest in smart energy technologies among Latin American countries, with Brazil leading the way. In 2010, almost all Brazilian electric utilities started to study Smart Grid in order to prepare them on this technology and to strategically direct their investments in new infrastructure and Research and Development (R&D) projects toward the modernization of own electric system (Fig. 4-8). The following issues might be considered as motivating factors for Smart Grid implementation in Brazil: (i) Reduction of non-technical losses; (ii) Increase of the operational efficiency; (iii) Expansion and automatization of the electric power system with standardized smart technologies; (iv) Increase the system and power quality, especially for industries and high-tech based companies.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 193

27/11/17 2:36 PM

SECTION FOUR

Nuclear 1.4% Coal 2.23% Biomass 5.39% Oil + Diesel 3.33%

Wind 6.77% Hydro 71.52%

Hydro power plants Gas + GNL Thermo Plants

Gas + GNL 8.73%

Oil + Diesel Thermo Plants Biomass Thermo Plants Coal Thermo Plants Nuclear Thermo Plants Wind Plants

FIGURE 4-8 Brazil’s domestic electricity supply in 2016. Source: Brazilian Energy Balance 2017, Energy Research Agency.

Regarding the barriers for Smart Grid implementation in Brazil, most of them are the same as other countries. They are principally: (i) Market uncertainty and lack of policies on market structure and rules; (ii) Low public awareness and engagement; (ii) Interoperability and scalability assurance; (iv) Revenue uncertainty due to lack of regulatory definitions. In addition to these barriers, it is worth mentioning other particular issues in Brazil: (i) The electric power grid in Brazil is very large and it requires a huge amount of investment; (ii) In Brazil there are large and low density rural and remote areas. All-important entities are working to solve barriers allowing Smart Grid implementation in Brazil. We have CNPE, MME, ANEEL, EPE, ONS, and Brazilian Research Institutes like CEPEL. Currently, Brazil gets around 83.7% of its electricity from renewables—made up of the hydro, biomass, and wind segments of the pie chart below. Brazil’s energy mix consists of 40% renewables—the hydro, firewood, and charcoal—and sugar cane products. Figure 4-9 shows pie chart of segments of and other renewables segments of the pie chart below.

Hidráulica1/Hydraulic1 11,5%

Lenha e carvão vegetal/ Firewood and charcoal 8,1%

Outras não renováveis/Others non renewables 0,6% Urânio (U3O8)/Uranium 1,3%

Derivados da cana/Sugar cane products 15,7% Outras renováveis/Others renewables 4,1%

Carvão mineral e coque/Cool and coke 5,7%

Gás natural/Natural gas 13,5%

Petróleo e derivados/ Petroleum and oil products 39,4%

FIGURE 4-9 Brazil’s domestic energy supply in 2014. Source: Brazilian Energy Balance 2015, Energy Research Agency.

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 195

4.4 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN CHINA BY XUANYUAN SHARON WANG 4.4.1 Introduction Being the world’s most populous country with a rapidly growing economy, China is the world’s largest energy producer and consumer. China’s interconnected power systems are featured by being large in size and high in voltage grades, coupled with diversified generation resources and fast growing demand. In addition, China developed ultra-high-voltage (UHV) grids to transmit massive power from energy centers in remote areas to load centers in big cities due to reverse distribution of primary energy and electricity demand. This subsection outlines China’s power grids in various aspects to provide readers with a brief review of the system. History and How It Evolved. China’s power grid experienced a long process of development during its quest to keep up with generation increase and load growing. This process is characterized by four stages that entail evolvement of voltage levels and interconnections. 1. Stage One: The development of provincial grids (prior to the 1970s). The first 220 kV line was built in 1954 with an objective of exporting power from Fengman power plant. Later on in the

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 195

27/11/17 2:36 PM

SECTION FOUR

1960s and 1970s, the connection of isolated city grids commenced and it ended up forming 220 kV provincial grids that covered their respective provincial territories. 2. Stage Two: The development of inter-provincial grids (1970s to 1980s). In 1972, 330 kV lines were adopted with an aim of exporting power from Liu Jiaxia hydro-power plant. In 1981, 500 kV lines commenced operation of transmitting power from Pingdingshan to Wuhan. By the end of the 1980s, seven regional power grids were formed to cover Northeast China, North China, Central China, East China, Northwest China, Sichuan and Chongqiong, and South China. The 500 kV transmission lines became the backbone structure in most regional power grids except for in the Northwest region where 330 kV network prevailed. 3. Stage Three: The development of inter-regional grids (1989 to 2009). In September 1989, the ±500 kV DC transmission project commenced operation between Central and East China. This transmission project had a capacity of 1200 MW and it became a big achievement in China’s power system toward inter-regional grids. In addition, construction of transmission lines for Three Gorges project made active progresses, which played a key role in inter-regional connections for optimal resource allocation. 4. Stage Four: The development of UHV grids (2009 till now). China has launched a research and development of UHV technology and its grid applications since 2004. The progress had been positive and on January 6, 2009, the first 1000 kV UHV AC power line was put into operation. This was followed by an establishment of another two UHV AC lines and four UHV DC lines. Additionally, four UHVAC lines and six UHVDC lines are under construction, totaling China’s UHV power lines up to over 30,000 km. Moreover, the Zhundong-Wannan ±1100 kV UHVDC transmission project currently under construction is considered as the world’s highest voltage level, largest capacity (12,000 MW), and longest distance (3324 km) in transmission systems. China aims at building a strong and smart power grid that comprises of the UHV transmission system as the network backbone and maintains coordinated interactions in multi-level grid operations. 4.4.2 Structure China’s power system is composed of seven regional grids—Northeast China, North China, East China, Central China, Northwest China, Southwest China, and South China (Fig. 4-10). The Northeast China grid supplies power to Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning and East Inner Mongolia,

Northeast China

Northwest China

North China

Central China

Southwest China

East China

South China

FIGURE 4-10 Regional power grids in China.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 196

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 197

with generation capacity of 96 GW. The North China grid supplies power to Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Shangdong, and West Inner Mongolia, with generation capacity of 341 GW. The East China grid covers Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, and Fujian provinces, with generation capacity of 301 GW. The Central China grid covers Henan, Hubei, Hunan, and Jiangxi, with generation capacity of 194 GW. The Northwest China grid covers Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, and Xinjiang, with generation capacity of 198 GW. The Southwest China covers Sichuan, Chongqing, and Tibet, with generation capacity of 109 GW. The South grid has a territory covering Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, and Hainan, with generation capacity of 268 GW. In 2015, China’s installed capacity amounted to 1507 GW and electricity production was 5600 TWh, both being the world’s largest. Voltage Levels. The continued growth in system capacity and electricity demand has led to needs for higher transmission capacity and hence voltage levels of transmission lines are gradually raised. Introduction of a higher voltage level was normally timed with the point when a large new generation plant was integrated to the system and typically took 20 to 30 years in China. At present, China has two series of voltage levels in AC transmission lines, 1000/500/220/110(66)/35/10/0.4 kV and 750/330(220)/110/35/10/0.4 kV. DC transmission voltage grades include ±500(±400), ±660, and ±800 kV. 1000 kV UHV AC and ±800 kV UHV DC transmission lines already commenced operation. Additionally, ±1100 kV UHV AC transmission lines are under construction. 4.4.3 Interconnection of Different Regions Regional connections are accelerated with the advancement of UHV technologies. As of 2015, central China was connected synchronously to North China through a 1000 kV UHV AC line and to Southwest through 500 kV AC lines. Asynchronous DC connections was developed between Northeast China and North China through a DC tie, between North China and Northwest China through ±660 kV lines, between Central China and East China through ±500 kV lines, between Central China and Northwest China through ±800 kV lines and a DC tie, between Central China and South China through ±500 kV lines, between Southwest China and East China through ±800 kV lines, between Southwest China and Northwest China through ±500 kV lines, between Northwest China and Tibet through ±400 kV lines. Based on inter-regional connections, six synchronous power grids have thus far been developed in China to realize nationwide connection with the exception of Taiwan. Six synchronous grids are Northeast China, North-Central-Southwest China, East China, Northwest China, South China, and Tibet Interconnection.

4.4.4 Planning Aligned with the national economic and social development planning process, China’s electricity planning cycle takes 5 years. It is a coordinated effort that jointly plans generation, transmission, and distribution in regards to capacity, construction timeline, and system integration. The National Energy Administration (NEA) issued Power System Planning Policy in 2016 as a guideline for electricity planning. The policy outlines that National and Provincial Energy Administrations are accountable for overall coordination of electricity planning process. Utility companies are responsible for providing information, running simulations, making proposals, and reviewing the consolidated plans. Electric power planning institutes are obliged with the responsibility of individual plan studies and the final plan consolidation. The national electricity plan focuses on large power plants, inter-provincial transmission projects, and lines above 500 kV. Provincial electricity plans focus on generation and transmission projects that are not included in the national plan as well as distribution projects. The national plan is published by the NEA, whereas provincial ones are published by each province after being approved by the NEA for an overall consistency.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 197

27/11/17 2:36 PM

SECTION FOUR

The process of planning usually commences 2 years ahead and published in the first half of the first year during its 5-year implementation period. If there are unpredictable factors affecting implementation of the plans, revision processes may commence in the second year. Grid Development Plan. A grid development plan is an essential component in the entire electricity planning. This is because a robust transmission grid is critical to implementation of national energy strategies as well as enhancement of the system’s reliability and economics. The 13th 5-year grid development plan published by State Grid of China (SGCC) outlines that consolidation of current wide-area synchronous grids need to be accelerated for optimal operations. By the end of 2020, four interconnections are expected to form. They are three power exporting synchronous grids that are Southwest, Northwest, and Northeast grids, and one power importing synchronous grid comprised of Central, North, and East China grids. The plan published by China Southern Power Grid (CSG) anticipates transporting power from the west to the east using DC transmission lines. In addition, current five provincial grids in south China will gradually merge into two synchronous grids with reasonable scale, clear structure and relative independence. Load Growth and Generation Mix Electricity Demand. Since the 1980s, China’s electricity consumption has maintained a high growth momentum with an average annual growth rate of 7.8% between 1980 and 2000 and 10% between 2000 and 2015. In 2015, China’s total electricity consumption reached 5.6 TkWh. Despite that total power demand is the largest in the world, China’s consumption per capita is much lower compared to developed countries. For instance, China’s electricity consumption per capita was 4138 kWh in 2015, which is equivalent to that of the United States in the early 1960s. Based on anticipated improvement of Chinese people’s living standards and more electrical appliances at households, a rising trend is expected. China’s electricity consumption per capita is projected to be 5691 kWh in 2020, which will be equivalent to that of the United States in the mid1960s, Japan in the mid-1980s, and the United Kingdom in the mid-1990s. As China is still at a stage of late industrialization and rapid urbanization, economic and social development will maintain its growing trend at the foreseeable future. More so, the proportion of electricity at end-energy use will continue to increase in order to meet the need for low-carbonemission economic and social development. Therefore, electricity demand is projected to rise. Further predictions show that for periods of 2016 to 2020 and 2020 to 2030, China’s total electricity consumption grow by 6.4% to 7.4% and 3.0% annually to reach 8.1 to 8.6 TkWh and 11.9 TkWh, respectively; peak load grow by 7.3% to 8.3% and 3.4% annually to reach 1340 to 1400 GW and 1920 GW, respectively. Generation Mix. China’s installed power capacity grew annually at an average rate of 8.2% from 1980 to 2000 and 10.9% from 2000 to 2015. At the end of 2015, China’s total installed capacity reached 1507 GW, consisting of 989 GW of thermal generation (65.7%), 320 GW of hydropower (21.2%), 130 GW of wind power (8.5%), 41 GW of solar power (2.8%), and 27 GW of nuclear power (1.8%). Installed capacity of Hydropower, wind, and solar became the largest in the world. China’s generation mix will be continuously adjusted and optimized toward a clean and green structure to achieve low-carbon development goals. According to the National Energy Development Strategy and Action Plan, China predicts that non-fossil energy will account for 15% and 20% of primary energy consumption by 2020 and 2030. It is also predicted that installed capacity of wind power and solar power will continue to grow rapidly, while thermal power will decrease gradually. According to planned generation mix, China’s installed capacity will reach 2070 GW in total by 2020, including 1120 GW coal generation, 240 GW wind generation, 150 GW solar generation, 347 GW hydro generation. This will help in increasing renewable capacity to over 800 GW, accounting for 39.3% in total generation mix. Renewables. China has identified clean energy development as a key solution towards a lowcarbon society so that it can achieve sustainable growth by being less dependent on fossil fuels.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 198

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 199

Since 2005, the average annual growth rate of renewable capacity is 15.1%. The main contributors for renewable capacity were wind at 58.2% and solar at 89.6%. Despite that China is a world leader in installed capacity of wind, solar, and hydropower, the country faces uneven renewable energy distribution. This is because hydro resource is abundant in the southwest and onshore wind resource is rich in the north, the northeast, and the northwest. Solar resource is abundant in the northwest, Tibet, and Inner Mongolia. This resulted in highly concentrated development of wind and solar power in resource bases located in remote areas that have less population and are far from load centers. More so, there are less fuel types in generation mix in north, northeast, and northwest China. Power supplies such as pumped storage and gas units have capabilities of operating and adjusting quickly, but they are less than 2% in total installed capacity. The situation is even worse in winter as most coal plants are expected to operate at certain levels to supply heat so they end up failing to pick up fluctuation in wind and solar power. These facts make issues associated with integration and operation of large-scale wind and solar generation in China become significant. One proposed solution is to accelerate development of UHV grids as a transmission corridor for long-distance power transfer and nation-wide resource allocation. It is expected that wind generation will continue to be developed in large scale and still locate in north, northeast, and northwest China, whereas Solar power will be either centrally developed in Qinghai, Gansu, and other west provinces or as distributed generation in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and other central provinces. 4.4.5 Operation and Control Control Center. China’s power sector’s reform in 2002 unbundled generation from vertically integrated power industry while grid companies still kept businesses in transmission, distribution, retail, as well as the responsibility of operating the system. Dispatch centers hence belong to grid companies as an internal division accountable for operating the grid to achieve its highest security, reliability, and economical efficiency. The national dispatch center, China’s only national level power dispatch center, affiliated with SGCC, has the highest authority in system operations and is primarily responsible for operating UHV grids, inter-regional power transmission lines, and large power plants deployed across regions. Six SGCC regional dispatch centers plus one CSG dispatch center are responsible for operating inter-provincial lines, transmission grids of 500 kV and above that are not under the national center’s oversight, and large power plants deployed across provinces. Thirty-three provincial centers are responsible for operating 220 (330) kV grids and power plants managed by provinces. Over four hundred prefectural centers as well as over 1600 county centers take the responsibility of operating grids at 110 kV and below as well as a few small-size local generators. Hierarchy and Inter-Control Center Operation. China’s power system is a hybrid grid composed of both AC and DC systems, characterized by its complex structure and large size. To improve system controllability and management effectiveness, control centers at five different levels all follow the concept of coordinated operation and hierarchical management to ensure reliable and secure operation of the system. Being the highest in the structure, the national control center has the authority to give orders to subordinate centers with respect to system operations and control. Power exchanges across regions are scheduled by the national dispatch center and implemented by regional centers. Inter-provincial power exchanges are planned by regional centers and correspondent provinces dispatch generation accordingly. Transaction and Settlements. At present, the majority of electricity is purchased by grid companies from power plants and sold to end users. The annual amount of electricity a conventional power plant produces is determined by Development and Reform Commissions through allocation processes based on average minimum-run hours as well as principles of energy save and emission reduction. Utility companies then formulate generators’ operating schedules and issue dispatching orders accordingly. Renewable units are not set by annual generating amount; instead, as long as

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 199

27/11/17 2:36 PM

200 SECTION FOUR

grids can maintain safe and reliable operation, they would run to the full extent. Power trades exist, though not much, mainly in forms of power purchase between big customers and generators as well as generation rights trades, through bilateral or centralized pool markets. Inter-regional and Inter-provincial power transactions are primarily mid to long term, determined by planning processes to implement national energy strategies on transferring power from the west to the east and from the north to the south. When power shortage occurs or there is residual capacity to purchase cost-effective power, short-term trades can be made between areas. Utility companies are responsible for settlements and billing of all power transactions. Currently, electricity pricing is set by the government on most power transactions except for market-based trades such as power purchase between big customers and generators. In 2015, the issue of No. 9 document by Chinese government started a new round of reform in China’s electricity market and power industry. It mandates the establishment of relatively dependent power exchange centers, opens up retail sectors, encourages big customers to purchase electricity directly from power plants, and promotes development of wholesale markets. The business and profit model of utility companies will be changed from being the single buyer and the single seller in the market to ones who provide transmission and distribution service and charge service fees under regulator’s supervision. It is also expected that generators’ price and schedules be more market based and less regulated.

4.4.6 Regulatory Bodies In China, regulation of power sectors is jointly carried out by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the National Energy Administration (NEA), and the State Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). The NDRC is a macroeconomic management agency under the State Council, which has a broad administrative and planning control over the Chinese economy. In the power sector, the NDRC is responsible to formulate plans for the development of China’s energy industry as well as guide and promote industry restructuring. It also regulates electricity tariff and generators’ annual schedules. The NEA, overseen by NDRC, was a consolidation of the former NEA and the State Electricity Regulatory Commission in 2013 to strengthen the integrated administration of energy industry in concert with the NDRC. Some of NEA’s responsibilities include drafting laws and regulations concerning the supervision and administration of energy development, supervising and regulating electricity market as well as safety and reliability of electricity production, supervising and examining power rates, setting prices for ancillary services, taking actions during any electricity emergencies, organizing or participating in investigation of safety mishaps during electricity production. In China, most large generation and utility companies are state-owned enterprises and therefore are supervised and regulated by the SASAC. The SASAC, a special commission directly under the State Council, was founded in 2003 through the consolidation of various other industry-specific ministries. It is responsible for ensuring efficient management of state-owned assets, appointing top executives and approving any mergers or sales of stock or assets, as well as drafting laws related to state-owned enterprises. 4.4.7 Future Grid Initiatives Smart Grid Initiatives. Smart grid in China refers to a modernized power grid that is supported by a UHV grid as its backbone, features coordinated development of grids at different levels, and covers various power segments including generation, transmission, distribution, consumption, and dispatch. It integrates modern telecommunication, automatic control, decision support, and advanced power technologies and it is characterized by being informative, automatic and interactive. Smart grid is capable of friendly integration of renewable resources as well as interaction with users, with smart response and system self-recovery capabilities that enable it to substantially improve the safety, reliability, and operational efficiency of the power system.

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 201

Generation. A vital goal in smart grid development is its capability to integrate large-scale renewable energy generation and resolve challenges associated with variability and uncertainty of intermittent resources. This requires adoption of forecasting tools that possess high accuracy for wind and solar resources, proper grid-connection plans as well as optimal and coordinated control mechanism on integrating multiple types of renewable generation. A national pilot project commenced in 2015 in Zhangjiakou and it specialized in co-operation of wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission systems. The project, being the largest in scale, launched 450 MW wind generation, 100 MW solar generation, 20 MW energy storage, and a 220 kV smart substation. The project is successful in integration of large-scale renewables using latest technologies and demonstrates economic and reliable co-operation of a system that comprises multiple models of wind turbines, large scale power control equipment of PV system, and chemical energy storage of various sizes and types. Transmission. Online condition monitoring and real-time diagnosis for transmission equipment are fundamentals in building smart transmission. SGCC has completed installation of master stations for condition monitoring master stations of transmission and transformation equipment in 26 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) located in its operating area by the end of 2014. This accomplished online condition monitoring of 4263 transmission lines as well as transmission and transformation equipment in 3597 substations. Transformation. Smart substation is a substantial support to elevate the overall intelligence level of power system. It is achieved by station digitalization and design compactness as well as equipment and business integration. By the end of 2014, SGCC has built 1527 smart substations, out of which 1135 substations are at 110 (66) kV, 344 substations are at 220 kV, 29 substations are at 500 kV, 12 substations are at 330 kV, and 7 stations are at 750 kV. Distribution. The development of smart distribution made significant breakthroughs in the fields of distribution system self-recovery control, distribution terminal intelligentization, and distributed generation connection. By the end of 2014, SGCC has built smart distribution grids covering core centers of 78 cities and operating distribution automation systems for over 10,000 lines at 10 kV. Through this enhancement, distribution grids were improved in operational controllability and system reliability by demonstrating time reduction of unplanned outages, scope limitation of fault impacts, and reliability improvement of supplies. Consumption. China conducted a series of projects in areas of smart meters, power consumption information acquisition, interactive marketing, demand-side management, user-side distributed generation, electric vehicle charging/swapping facilities, power quality monitoring, and power optical fiber to home. By the end of 2014, SGCC has built a power consumption information acquisition system containing 240 million smart meters, realizing remote automatic meter reading, self-service recharging, real-time consumption monitoring, line loss monitoring, and orderly load shedding management. Power optical fibers, a successful integration of power cables and optical fibers, were introduced into 470,000 households to provide end-users with not only electricity but internet, telecom, radio, TV signals, and other value-added services. Twenty-eight smart communities were built in Beijing, Shanghai, and other locations providing service platforms covering 287,000 households. The electric vehicle battery charging/swapping networks were built and it accumulated installation of 24,000 charging piles and 618 charging/ swap stations. Dispatch. Intelligent dispatch focuses on conducting proactive and intelligent monitoring, analyses, early warning, decision-making support, and self-recovery control to ensure efficient utilization of renewable energy while maintaining safe and reliable operation of power grids. By the end of 2014, the smart grid operation system developed by SGCC has been implemented at 33 provincial dispatch centers and 5 regional dispatch centers, sharing 890,000 real-time data from 7011 plants or substations to achieve panoramic operation monitoring for lines at 220 kV and above. It also integrated phasor measurement unit (PMU) data from 2451 substations or power plants to provide dynamic

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 201

27/11/17 2:36 PM

202 SECTION FOUR

perception of faults in lines at 500 kV and above. Additionally, alarm information of lines at 500 kV and above were shared among all control centers by deploying smart alarm function at both control centers and substations. Microgrids. As an effective way to utilize local renewable distributed generation, microgrids create sustainable, reliable, and more cost-effective energy system in conjunction with conventional grids and have gained great attention in China with rapid growth in renewables. In July 2015, the NEA issued Guidance on Promoting Renewable Microgrids Demonstration Projects Development, as a policy to encourage building microgrids with quantitative goals. By the end of 2015, the number of China’s microgrid demonstration projects in operation reached a total of 56. Existing microgrids in China are mainly supplied by solar and wind resources, either connected or disconnected from centralized grids. The application of microgrids is categorized into three scenarios: remote areas, islands, and cities. Microgrids in remote areas focus on rural electrification in distant regions such as Tibet, Qinhai, Xinjiang, and Inner Mongolia with very low population density and abundant renewable resources. Microgrids in islands alleviate the situation where habitants highly rely on diesel for electricity but are limited to diesel’s supply shortage as well as high cost. Microgrids in cities incorporate distributed renewables to provide end customers with a cleaner and more diversified power supplies as well as proven economic benefits. 4.4.8 Conclusion The existing China’s power grid evolved based on the need for societal and economic development as well as national energy strategies, driven by technology innovation and advancement. It provides a fundamental infrastructure for secure, clean, efficient, and sustainable development in the national energy sector. For years to come, China’s power grid is envisioned as a grid utilizing UHV transmission lines in long-distance massive clean electricity transfer from energy bases to load centers. It is also anticipated to be a robust, widely interconnected, highly intelligent, accessible and interactive, secure and reliable, as well as cost effective system combined with both AC and DC technologies. In addition, China proposed to build global energy interconnection to facilitate efforts in meeting global energy demand with clean and green energy at the United Nation Development summit in New York in 2015. It suggested connecting power grids globally through smart grids via UHV networks as its backbone and clean energy as main resources. Regardless of whether or not this would happen or when it would happen, the Chinese do hope for a cleaner, reliable, and sustainable energy system for the benefit of all mankind. 4.4.9 References [1] Liu, Z., Global Energy Interconnection. Amsterdam: Elsevier, 2015. [2] Liu, Z., Ultra-High Voltage AC/DC Grids. Amsterdam: Elsevier, 2014. [3] Liu, Z., Electric Power and Energy in China. Beijing: China Electric Power Press, 2012. [4] Zhao, Z., Development and Prospect of China Power Grids, in Electric Power, Vol. 37, No. 1, 2004, pp. 6–11. [5] Zhang, Q. et al., Review and Outlook for World’s Large Power Grids, Liu, Z. and Shu,Y., Eds., Beijing: China Electric Power Press, 2016. [6] Shu, Y., Promote the Scientific Development of Wind and Other Renewables, in China Energy News, Sept. 10th 2012, pp. 12. [7] Liu, Z., Development of Global Energy Interconnection for an Era of Sustainable Society, Keynote speech at Global Energy Interconnection Summit, Beijing, March 2016. [8] Zheng, B., Development of Network Interconnection in China, in Power System Technology, Vol. 27, No. 2, 2003, pp. 30–33. [9] Zhou, X., Chen, S., Lu, Z., Review and Prospect for Power System Development and Related Technologies: A Concept of Three-Generation Power Systems, Vol. 33, No. 22, Proceedings of the CSEE, 2013.

4.5 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN INDIA BY MINI SHAJI THOMAS 4.5.1 Introduction The Indian Power Sector is among the largest in the world and has been showing tremendous growth in the last few decades in terms of installed capacity, transmission capability, interconnections, transmission voltages, and integration of renewable sources. The history of Electric Power in India tracks down to July 24, 1879 with the demonstration of electric light in Calcutta (Kolkata). With the success of this, further demonstrations were conducted in Bombay (Mumbai) in 1882 at Crawford Market and Bombay Electric Supply and Tramways Company (BEST) set up a generating station in 1905. Darjeeling Municipality set up the first Hydroelectric Installation in India near a tea estate at Sidrapong. On August 5, 1905 the first electric street light in Asia was lit in Bangalore and the first electric train ran between Kurla and Victoria Terminus in Bombay in 1925. Indian Power Sector was concentrated in and around a few urban areas at the time of independence in 1947. In the 50s, huge river valleys projects came up and some limited inter-connected systems were set up to provide power to nearby population and efforts were made to set up projects for irrigation, agriculture and flood control. In the 60s there were huge developments in the power sector such as increase in generating unit size, transmission voltage and interconnection as there was rapid industrialization happening and power grids at the state level started to evolve. The 70s and 80s saw steady increase in the transmission voltage, establishment of thermal power station in response to rapid urbanization. The 90s saw the development in HVDC System for bulk power supply over large distances for inter-regional power transfer and back-to-back connections [5]. The important milestones in the development of Indian Power Sector are given in Table 4-3.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 203

SECTION FOUR

TABLE 4-3 Important Milestones in the Development of Indian Power Sector 1897–98 1910 1948 1964 1976 1991 1998 1998 2000 2003 2004 2007 2009 2010

First hydro (130 kW) Darjeeling/thermal (1 MW) in Calcutta by CESC. Indian Electricity Act 1910 enacted to regulate supply by the Licensees to the consumers. Indian Electricity (Supply) Act 1948 (ES Act). Formation of State Electricity Boards with full powers to control generation, distribution, and utilization of electricity within their respective states and Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for planning and development of power system. Five Regional Electricity Boards (REBs) formed by the Government of India to ensure integrated grid operation and regional cooperation on power. Creation of Central Generating Companies of NTPC, NHPC, NPC, NLC, and NEEPCO. ES Act 1948 amended for the formation of private Generating companies. 100% foreign investment in power sector without any export obligations. Electricity Regulatory Commission Act 1998 enacted, formation of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERC). Regulatory power of the State governments transferred to SERC. Act amended to provide for of Central Transmission Utility (CTU) and State Transmission Utilities (STU). Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) and Availability Based Tariff (ABT). Electricity Act 2003 enacted by the Parliament. Open Access allowed. Power Markets emerged. Unscheduled Interchange (UI) Regulations introduced. Renewable energy Certificate, sharing of Inter-State Transmission Charges and Losses.

4.5.2 Institutional Set Up The Institutional set up of the Indian Power Sector is given in Fig. 4-11. In India, Electric Power is a concurrent subject governed by both Central and State Governments. The overall monitoring and control is by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. The set up also includes public sector enterprises and central generating companies such as National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC), and Nuclear Power Corporation (NPC).

CEA Central sector companies • Generating utilities: NTPC, NHPC, etc. • Transmission utility: POWERGRID • System operation: NLDC, RLDCs • Finance: PFC • Rural Electrification: REC

R&D CPRI, NPTI, PSTI

Mega IPPs

Ministry of Power Government of India

Appellate tribunal State Govt.

Trading Co. PTC India

State sector generation transmission distribution

Independent CERC

State IPPs

Independent SERC

FIGURE 4-11 Institutional set up of Indian Power Sector.

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 205

The public sector transmission company is Power Grid Corporation of India and the Grid Control Operations are managed by the newly created Power System Operations Corporation (POSOCO). The research Institutions created by the Central Government include Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), National Power Training Institute (NPTI), and Power System Training Institute (PSTI) for capacity building. Each state in India has its own Ministry of Power managing the generation, transmission, and distribution of power in the state and also to liaison with central entities. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) advises the Ministry of Power on technical, financial, and economic matters. It prepares the National Power Plan, conducts load surveys, and comes out with the planning criteria to be followed regarding major generation and transmission infrastructure in the country. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a central sector entity for funding of power projects across the country. Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) is set up exclusively for the electrification of villages. India has an independent regulatory authority for electricity, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), set up under the Electricity Regulatory Commission’s Act 1998 as an independent statutory body with quasi-judicial powers. CERC regulates traffic related matter and interstate bulk sale of power, advises the Central Government on the formulation of tariff policy frames the guidelines regarding tariff and promotes competition and efficiency in the power sector. There are State Electricity Regulatory Commissions that regulate the activities at the state level. 4.5.3 Makeup and Size Indian Power Grid is one of the very large power grids in the world with an installed capacity of 305,554 MW as on August 31, 2016. Each state in India has its own generation transmission and distribution of electric power. Indian Electricity Generation is mostly coal based (69%) with renewable Generation (14%) edging over hydro Power (14%) recently and the rest contributed by other sources. Hydropower’s share has declined steeply from the mid-1960s, when it was over 45%, which dropped to 26% in 2005 and now to 14%. Figure 4-12 gives a comprehensive picture of the growth in installed capacity from thermal and renewable energy till now. 4.5.4 Voltage Levels India has been leading the efforts in increased transmission voltage among the countries in the world. The transmission voltage was 220 kV in the early 70s and 400 kV was introduced in 1977 in India. In 2000, 765 kV transmission lines were introduced, and 2014–15 saw the testing of 1200 kV substation at Bina in the state of Madhya Pradesh. In 2016 a test line of 1200 kV was set up successfully by a consortium of public and private companies under the leadership of Power Grid Corporation of India. This is the first 1200 kV line in the world to be operational and the transmission world is looking towards India for innovations like this. In high voltage DC (HVDC) scenario, 500 kV HVDC was tested in 1990 and 800 kV HVDC line was tested in 2012. The transmission utility “Powergrid” operates about 131,728 circuit km of transmission lines at 800/765 kV, 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV EHVAC and +500 kV HVDC levels and 213 substations. The transformation capacity is about 266,163 MVA as on 31st August 2016. This gigantic transmission network, spread over length and breadth of the country, is consistently maintained at an availability of over 99%. The distribution voltages range from 66 kV, 33 kV, and 11 kV in India and the household supply is at 400 V for three phase and 230 V for single phase. Indian power sector operates at a frequency of 50 Hz. 4.5.5 Interconnection of Different Regions India has a fair share of resources required for electricity generation, however, the distribution of natural resources (coal, water resources, wind, etc.) is spatial, with coal reserves in the eastern region, water resources in the northern Himalayas and northeast region and wind energy abundant in the

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 205

27/11/17 2:36 PM

SECTION FOUR

Installed capacity in India (MW) 3,50,000 3,05,554 3,00,000

2,71,722

2,50,000 1,99,877

MW

2,00,000

2,12,568 1,32,329

1,88,898

1,50,000 1,05,046 1,31,603

85,795

1,00,000 63,636 42,585

50,000 1,362 0 Total capacity

1,713

2,886

4,653

9,027

16,664

26,680 43,764

61,010 21658

74,429 26269

86,015 34654

38990 24,503

41267 35,777

42783 44,236

31-Dec-47 31-Dec-50 31-Mar-56 31-Mar-61 31-Mar-66 31-Mar-74 31-Mar-79 31-Mar-85 31-Mar-90 31-Mar-97 31-Mar-02 31-Mar-07 31-Mar-12 31-Mar-15 31-Aug-16 1,362

1,713

2,886

4,653

9,027

16,664

26,680

42,585

63,636

85,795

1,05,046

1,32,329

1,99,877

2,71,722

3,05,554

Thermal

854

1,153

1,825

2,736

4,903

9,058

15,207

27,030

43,764

61,010

74,429

86,015

1,31,603

1,88,898

2,12,568

Hydel

508

560

1061

1917

4124

6966

10833

14460

18307

21658

26269

34654

38990

41267

42783

902

1,628

7,760

24,503

35,777

44,236

Renewable

FIGURE 4-12 The growth of installed capacity in India from Independence in 1947 till now.

coastal regions. Hence, some of the states have abundance of power where as other regions and states have acute shortage of power. Hence, there was a need to set up central power generating agencies for coal and hydro generation coupled with high voltage transmission network crisscrossing the entire country. This led to the setting up of large thermal and hydro generating station where the raw material were available in the 70s and 80s and wiring of high voltage transmission lines across the country. The 29 states and 7 union territories of India are distributed in 5 regions—Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western, and Northeastern (NE) regions. Figure 4-13 shows a comprehensive picture of the five regions with the characteristics of each region. As mentioned earlier the northern region with eight states and two union territories is a deficit region, always drawing power from the east and northeast region which are high in generation capacity and low in loads. In the 70s and 80s, the states used to generate electricity, transmit and distribute within the state. Although the five regional electricity boards were formed as early as 1964, the pooling of resources within the region among states started in the 80s. The five regional grids operated with five frequencies in the 80s and early 90s. In October, 1991 the east and the northeast were synchronized, and in March, 2003 the western region was synchronized with east and northeast, forming the central grid, thus reducing the frequencies to three in the north, central, and southern grids. In August, 2006 the northern region was synchronized with the central grid forming the “New Grid.” In December, 2013 the southern grid was synchronized with the New Grid fulfilling the dream of “One Nation One Grid One Frequency,” thus creating the All India grid with a single frequency, catapulting it to the status of very large power system. India is also leading the efforts for the formation of the SAARC grid interconnecting Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 206

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 207

One nation one grid from Dec 2013

Deficit region River hydro Highly weather sensitive loads Adverse weather condition

North NE East West

Very low load High hydro potential Evacuation problems Low load High coal reserves Industrial load and agricultural load

South

High load Monsoon dependent hydro

FIGURE 4-13 The five Regions in India with their characteristics.

4.5.6 Renewables Till recently India was adding large-scale conventional power plants which were not enough to meet the ever increasing demand for electric power. Currently India has a sizable footprint of renewable energy at 45 GW installed capacity, mainly wind at 27.7 GW, solar at 8 GW and the rest contributed by small hydro, biopower, and other sources. Refer to Fig. 4-12 for an overview of the growth. The Government of India is aiming to deploy and integrate 175 GW of Renewable Energy by 2022, the 75th year of Indian independence. The constituents being: (1) solar (utility-scale, distributed, off-grid/mini-grid—100 GW); (2) wind (utility-scale—60 GW); (3) small hydro (5 GW); (4) bioenergy (10 GW). This is feasible now as the solar and wind technologies are commercially viable. The Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission aims to generate 100,000 MW of solar power by 2022, creating a positive environment among investors keen to tap into India’s potential.

4.5.7 Operation and Control India has one of the most modern and well-established transmission coordination and operations in the world, monitoring and controlling the transmission of power, especially interregional transfer and pricing issues. The setup of the transmission control centers are given in Fig. 4-14 where the National Load Despatch Center (NLDC), New Delhi, started functioning in 2009, whereas the five regional load dispatch centers (RLDCs) began operation in early 90s. There are five RLDCs, as shown in Fig. 4-14, which coordinates the activities of the states under each region. The state load dispatch

SECTION FOUR

FIGURE 4-14 Transmission control center organizational diagram.

centers (SLDCs) are connected to the RLDCs. For example, the southern regional load dispatch center (SRLDC) monitors the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry and is connected to the respective SLDCs. The SLDCs, depending on the size of the state, have one or more sub-load dispatch centers which are connected to the major generating stations and substations. Hence the LDCs will have complete information regarding the generation, and flow of power. The RTUs at generating stations and substations of central utilities report directly to RLDCs. RLDCs and SLDCs are apex bodies and all constituents have to comply with the directions of NLDC for ensuring integrated operation of the inter-state transmission systems, to achieve maximum efficiency and economy. Implementation of Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) w.e.f. Feburary 1, 2000 was a milestone in the history of Indian power sector, which puts obligations on various players in the grid for maintaining security of the inter-state transmission system. It brings set of rules to be followed by all utilities connected to the inter-state transmission system. The regional grids are proposed to be operated as loose power pools and strict control of tie line/generation schedule is not envisaged. Incentives/disincentives to give signals for correct grid operation are built in features of the Availability Based Tariff (ABT). Unscheduled interchanges are billed at a frequency linked rate which varies linearly from 0 at 50.5 Hz, the main suppliers of bulk power are the central sector and state owned power stations. 4.5.8 Unified Real-Time Dynamic State Measurement (URTDSM) Scheme The power grids are expected to operate closer to their limits in order to maximize utilization of the network and India is no exception. The role of the system operator and the decisions taken have become very critical, who completely rely on the information available to them in real time. The existing SCADA or EMS systems acquire analog and digital information such as voltage, frequency, active and reactive power flows and circuit breaker status through RTUs or IEDs spread throughout the system. This information is updated once every 2 seconds for status points and

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 208

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 209

10 seconds for analog values. Lack of a coordinated accurate time stamp for recorded data makes any reconstruction of a timeline difficult and is time consuming. Wide area monitoring through high-speed communication helps in securing the system in minimum amount of time, as the scan times are to the tune of 25 to 120 scans per second and time stamped angular separation of nodes are available using this technology, which will greatly enhance the information availability to the operator. Synchrophasor technology comprise of Phasor Measurement Units (PMUs), Phasor Data Concentrators (PDCs), Historian, communication network, real time visualization, and offline toolboxes. India has embarked on an ambitious project of installing PMUs and PDCs to help the system operation with better visualization and analytical tools for appropriate action during a contingency. This unified real-time dynamic state measurement (URTDSM) scheme requires a large number of PMUs and PDCs to be deployed. In the first phase, placement of 1186 PMUs at all lines in HVDC terminal stations, 400 kV and above voltage level substations, generating stations stepped up at 220 kV level and above where fiberoptic cable along with communication equipment is either existing or being implemented. Placement of 27 Nodal PDC at strategic substation, 25 Master PDC at SLDCs, 5 Super PDC at RLDCs, 2 PDCs at Main and Backup NLDC, with 16 Remote consoles are underway in this phase at the moment. Development of Analytics for various applications using PMU data is also being taken up in parallel. In phase 2, placement of balance 483 PMUs and respective equipment at similar locations along with provision of fiberoptic connectivity and communication equipment will be completed. 4.5.9 Smart Grid Initiatives in India [10] Government of India has taken a number of initiatives for transforming the existing grid to a smarter one. The most prominent initiatives being: a. National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM) b. Integrated power development scheme c. Indian Smart Grid Taskforce d. Smart city and AMRUT projects e. India Smart Grid Forum National Smart Grid Mission. GOI has established a NSGM in power sector to plan and monitor implementation of policies and programs related to smart grid activities in India in March 2015. Ministry of Power (MoP), Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD), and Ministry of Heavy Industry (MoHI) are associated with this mission. Since Smart Grid is a dynamic and evolving concept due to constant technological innovations, the objectives, structure and functions of NSGM are such that it allows sufficient freedom and flexibility of operations without needing to refer the matter to different ministers/agencies frequently. NSGM is a three-tier body consisting Governing Council, Empowered Committee, and Technical committee. Smart Grid Knowledge Center (SGKC) is developed by Powergrid Corporation of India Limited, the transmission utility of India with funding from MoP. SGKC acts as a resource center for providing technical support to the mission in all technical matters, including development of technical workforce, capacity building, and outreach, suggesting curriculum changes in technical education, etc. Integrated Power Development Scheme (for Sub-Transmission and Distribution System). The Government of India has implemented Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) with an objective to cover the works relating to strengthening of sub-transmission and distribution system, including provisioning of solar panels, metering of distribution transformers, feeder, consumers in urban areas, and IT enablement of distribution sector in 2014. All the distribution companies (private and state power departments) are provided financial assistance to enhance and modernize the infrastructure. The DISCOMS assess the need of strengthening the urban distribution networks and has formulated bankable Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) which is recommended by existing Distribution Reforms Committee (DRC) at state level. Earlier, in an effort to move toward Smart

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 209

27/11/17 2:36 PM

210 SECTION FOUR

grid, GOI had launched Accelerated Power Development Program (APDP) in 2000 to 2001 and Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Program (APDRP) during 2002 to 2003. APDRP scheme was restructured as a Central Sector Scheme and renamed as Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Program (RAPDRP) to overcome the shortcomings of APDRP. The program mainly considers on reduction of sustained loss, establishment of reliable and automated systems, collection of accurate data, adoption of Information Technology, etc. for demonstrable performance. The States/Utilities have constituted the State Electricity Regulatory Commission so that it can achieve the following target of AT&C loss reduction at utility level: (a) utilities having AT&C loss above 30%—reduction by 3% per year; (b) utilities having AT&C loss below 30%—reduction by 1.5% per year. It commits a time frame for introduction of measures for better accountability at all levels in the project area. It is heartening to note that most of the distribution companies have been able to achieve the targets well ahead of time. Case studies related to Integrated Power Development Scheme and RAPDRP are cited later in this section in the case study subsection. Indian Smart Grid Taskforce. India Smart Grid Task Force (ISGTF) was set up in September, 2010 under the aegis of the Ministry of Power to serve as Government’s focal point for activities related to “Smart Grid” including a road map for implementation of Smart Grids in India. The main functions of ISGTF are to ensure awareness, coordination, and integration of the diverse activities related to Smart grid technologies, practices and services for Smart Grid Research and Development, coordinate and integrate other relevant intergovernmental activities, collaborate on interoperability framework, review and validate recommendations from India Smart Grid Forum, etc. Smart City and AMRUT Projects. A smart city is an urban center of the future which is ideally environmentally green, safe, and efficient. It owns advanced technical and infrastructural assist to provide high quality of life with economical growth. ISO37120 standards are drafted for framework and guidelines of smart city. Indian central government has launched three mega projects 100 Smart Cities project, AMRUT City projects, and Housing Scheme for all for transforming urban India. India Smart Grid Forum. India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) is a non-profit voluntary consortium of public and private stakeholders with the prime objective of accelerating development of Smart Grid technologies in the Indian Power Sector. In 2010, ISGF was set up to provide a platform through which different wings such as utilities, industry, academia, and other stakeholders could participate in the development of Indian smart grid systems by giving their relevant inputs to the government’s decision-making. The aim of the Forum is to comfort the Indian power sector to use Smart Grid technologies in an efficient, cost-effective, new and scalable manner by bringing all the main stakeholders and technologies together. ISGF leverage the global experience and standards by coordinating and cooperating with significant global and Indian bodies. Smart Grid Pilot Projects. Ministry of Power has allotted 14 Smart Grid Pilot Projects to be implemented by state-owned Distribution Utilities. The projects incorporate automated metering infrastructure (AMI) for residential and industrial consumer, different portals such as community Portal, Consumer Portal, employee portal, etc. and data analytics for decision making and support. These projects cover or focus on automated metering infrastructure, outage management system, peak load management, power quality management, etc. Various benefits are envisaged such as aggregate technical and commercial losses are reduced, peak load consumption is reduced, reduction in failure unforeseen outages and recovery time, reduction in billing, meter reading, maintenance cost, etc. The smart grid projects in India amalgamate power sector with communication sector and manage energy consumption, peak load shifting, supply demand management system, improves grid stability, etc. These projects open up the markets, introduce flexible tariff system and empower endconsumer. A saturated rollout is needed to be achieved for the capital investment. Enhancement in perceptive of consumer behavior gives a very positive impact on the smart grid concept and has increased competitive environment leading to open access market. Meeting regulatory requirements and expectation is another challenge. Proper communication for data collection and management of these enormous and complex data are needed to be accounted. The deployment of smart grid and smart city can help Indian power system to achieve significant goals.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 210

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 211

4.6 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN JAPAN BY TERUO OHNO 4.6.1 Introduction There are 10 vertically integrated electric power companies that own generation, transmission, distribution, and retail in Japan. Among these 10 utilities, power systems of 9 utilities are interconnected mainly for the following purposes (Table 4-4): • To share generation reserve • To stabilize frequency • Power interchange to reduce generation cost under the normal condition • Power interchange for the power system security under the emergency condition • Power provision from power stations co-developed by multiple utilities Figure 4-15 shows the interconnection of power systems in Japan. The interconnection between the eastern and western part of Japan is not a synchronous connection as they use different frequencies. The eastern part of Japan has been using a frequency of 50 Hz since 1896 when the Tokyo Dento Company introduced three-phase AC generators (two units × 265 kW) to its Asakusa Power Station from the German manufacturer AEG (Allgemeine Elektricitäts-Gesellschaft AG). In contrast, the western part of Japan has been using a frequency of 60 Hz since the same year when Osaka Dento Company introduced AC generators (four units × 150 kW) to its Saiwai-cho Power Station from the U.S. manufacturer GE.

SECTION FOUR

TABLE 4-4 Major Events for the Interconnection of Power Systems in Japan Year

Events

1959

Tohoku EPCO (Electric Power Company) was interconnected to TEPCO (Tokyo EPCO) at 275 kV to send power from newly-developed large hydro power plant, Tagokura Power Station and Honna Power Station. Chubu EPCO was interconnected to Kansai EPCO at 275 kV. Chugoku EPCO was interconnected to Kyushu EPCO at 220 kV. The interconnection line, Shin-Kanmon Kansen, was upgraded for the 220 kV operation. Chugoku EPCO was interconnected to Shikoku EPCO at 220 kV. Hokuriku EPCO was interconnected to Kansai EPCO at 275 kV. All utilities are interconnected on the 60 Hz side by this connection. TEPCO was interconnected to Chubu EPCO at 275 kV at Sakuma Frequency Converter Station. This was the first interconnection between the 50 Hz system and the 60 Hz system. Hokkaido EPCO was interconnected to Tohoku EPCO through ±125 kV HVDC lines. All utilities are interconnected on the 50 Hz side by this connection. The interconnection between Tohoku EPCO and TEPCO was upgraded by the commissioning of new 500 kV interconnection lines. The interconnection between Kansai EPCO and Shikoku EPCO was upgraded by the commissioning of new ±250 kV HVDC lines, Kii-Suido HVDC lines.

1960 1962 1964 1965 1979 1995 2000

Hokkaido EPCO (4.32 GW) Hokuriku EPCO (4.95 GW)

↑ 0.60 GW ↓ 0.60 GW

Chubu EPCO (24.28 GW)

Tohoku EPCO (13.09 GW)

Chugoku EPCO (10.56 GW) Okinawa EPCO (1.43 GW)

→ 4.05 GW ← 2.78 GW → 2.53 GW ← 0.53 GW

→ 1.30 GW ← 1.62 GW

↑ 1.20 GW ↓ 1.20 GW

↑ 0.30 GW ↓ 0.30 GW

TEPCO (52.47 GW)

→ 2.50 GW ← 1.92 GW → 1.40 GW ← 1.40 GW

Kyushu EPCO (15.18 GW)

↑ 0.61 GW ↓ 4.85 GW

↑ 1.20 GW ↓ 1.20 GW

Kansai EPCO (26.34 GW) Shikoku EPCO (5.04 GW)

Note:Values in parentheses are averages of first three highest forecasted demands in each area in 2016, measured at transmission line ends of power stations. Values by the interconnection are transmission capacities of the interconnection during daytime on weekdays in August 2016. FIGURE 4-15 Interconnected power systems in Japan.

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 213

The unification of two frequencies has been studied since the 1940s, but the enormous required cost has almost prohibited the unification. The study was recently conducted after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 when rolling blackouts occurred due to the shortage of generation. The study found that the required cost for the unification is approximately 100,000 million USD (1 USD = 100 JPY) for utilities to replace their generation, transmission, and distribution facilities. Additional cost will be necessary for the customer side also to replace their facilities. All utilities in the eastern part of Japan, Hokkaido EPCO, Tohoku EPCO, and TEPCO, use a frequency of 50 Hz, but Hokkaido EPCO is not synchronously connected to the other two utilities. Also, 1 of 10 utilities, Okinawa EPCO, is not interconnected to the other nine utilities due to its distance.

4.6.2 Paradigm Shift after Great East Japan Earthquake Until recently, it is a prime responsibility of each vertically integrated utility to have enough generation to supply demand in each area. Even though power systems of nine utilities are interconnected, the interconnection was for utilities to help, not to compete, each other. Therefore, the capacity of the interconnection was limited to the minimum required level, considering the cost to build the interconnection. In addition, the number of the AC connection between utilities is normally limited to one, and DC connections were built to enhance the interconnection capacity when necessary. Thanks to this practice, there has not been loop flow between utilities or cascading outages to neighboring utilities. Other reasons which has been limiting the interconnection capacity include: • Because of the longitudinal shape of Japan, areas of nine utilities are aligned in series. Since the backbone of Japan is mostly mountainous, it is geographically difficult to build the meshed interconnection. • The bulk power system in Japan tends to carry large power due to the difficulty to build transmission lines. It is typical for these lines to carry two to three times of SIL (Surge Impedance Loading) by the reactive power support from shunt capacitors. When the power flow through the interconnection is increased, it will, in many cases, lead to the transient instability. To solve the transient stability problem, it is often necessary to upgrade the bulk power system inside utilities. The Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 and the shortage of supply after the earthquake have significantly changed the concept of the interconnection explained above. The following roles are now expected to the interconnection: • Improve the supply reliability under extreme events, such as the Great East Japan Earthquake, by the enhancement of the power interchange. • Reduce the electricity tariff by the introduction of the higher competition through the interconnection. Realize the EDC (economic dispatching control) with all generators in Japan, reducing a chance of market split. • Accommodate higher penetration of RES. In line with this new expectations, a new HVDC line between Hokkaido EPCO and Tohoku EPCO and another new HVDC line between TEPCO and Chubu EPCO are under construction. To facilitate the extended roles of the interconnection, the Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators, Japan (OCCTO) was established and has started its operation since April 1st, 2015. The main roles of OCCTO for the planning and operation of the interconnected power system are: • Aggregate the electricity supply-demand plan and the network development plan submitted by electricity companies.

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 213

27/11/17 2:36 PM

SECTION FOUR

• Enhance the interconnection capacity including the frequency converter stations between the eastern and western power system. • Cross-regionally operate the interconnected power system. • Under the normal condition, cross-regionally control the electricity supply-demand balance and frequency, which are controlled by transmission and distribution companies in each area. • Under emergency conditions, instruct the adjustment of the cross-regional power interchange and the increase of generation. 4.6.3 Planning of Interconnection Lines OCCTO has established its Network Codes in April 2015 [1]. The Network Codes have been amended three times since then, and the latest version has been effective since July 11, 2016. The Network Codes define the planning and operation of the transmission network, including interconnection lines. Based on the Network Codes, OCCTO initiates the cross-regional network development planning process by a proposal from OCCTO itself or electric power suppliers or by a request from the government. The proposal from OCCTO itself is divided into two categories: a proposal to enable the stable supply and a proposal to facilitate the cross-regional trade. To enable the stable supply, OCCTO proposes the start of the cross-regional network development planning process under the following conditions: • Unplanned outages of generators led to a power interruption even with the cross-regional power interchange was adjusted to the total transfer capacity. • The development of interconnection lines is found to be necessary for the stable supply as a study of extreme contingencies and disasters. Additionally, the start of the cross-regional network development planning process is proposed by OCCTO to facilitate the cross-regional trade, for example, under the following conditions: • The available transfer capacity of interconnection was equal to or less than 5% of the total transfer capacity for the duration which was equal to or longer than 20% of total time of the past 1 year. • In the annual usage plan of interconnection lines, the available transfer capacity of interconnection is equal to or less than 5% of the total transfer capacity for the duration which is equal to or longer than 20% of total time of the annual usage plan. • In the long-term usage plan of interconnection lines, the available transfer capacity of interconnection is 10% or less for three or more fiscal years. The cost of the development of interconnection lines is borne by beneficiaries. For example, when the interconnection line helps the stable supply by increasing the possible cross-regional power interchange in case of a lack of supply due to a disaster, the cost of the development of the interconnection line is borne by transmission and distribution companies whose stable supply is enhanced by the interconnection line. The cost is eventually shared by electricity users in the service area of the transmission and distribution companies. 4.6.4 Future Outlook After the Great East Japan Earthquake, the future of the energy and electricity supply has been discussed throughout Japan. In 2015, as a result of the discussions, the Japanese government established the energy mix in 2030, considering 3E+S: energy security, economic efficiency, environment, and safety. According to the energy mix, the RES will account for 22% to 24% of the electricity supply in 2030 as shown in Fig. 4-16, while the RES was approximately 10% of the electricity supply in 2015 (Table 4-5).

04_Santoso_Sec04_p0175-0244.indd 214

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 215

TABLE 4-5 Integration of PVs in Japan Area (EPCO)

Connected PVs (GW)*

Lowest peak demand (GW)†

Percentage (%)

Hokkaido Tohoku Hokuriku Chugoku Shikoku Kyushu

1.02 2.67 0.61 3.02 1.84 6.24

3.08 7.91 2.52 5.54 2.65 7.88

33.1 33.8 24.2 54.5 69.6 79.2

*As of the end of July 2016, except for Hokuriku (August 5, 2016) and Chugoku (August 26, 2016). †At 1 pm on May 12, 2014, except for Hokkaido (at noon on May 26, 2014) and Shikoku (at noon on May 12, 2014).

20– 22% 88%

88%

FIGURE 4-16 Energy mix in Japan in 2030.

Due to the recent increase in PVs, however, the supply-demand operation is already an issue in utilities who are experiencing relatively high penetration of PVs for their demand levels. To solve the issue and achieve the target energy mix in 2030, it is important to use the interconnection more effectively and further facilitate the cross-regional operation. For example, the transaction of regulating power through the interconnection is considered to accommodate more RES. In addition to RES, the smart grid and smart community business is also growing with the help of the public funding. These businesses aim to extend across the interconnection in the future, and the interconnection is expected to accommodate the transaction. The role of the interconnection will become wider and more important in the future.

4.6.5 Reference [1] Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators: “Network Codes,” April 2015. Available on the Web: https://www.occto.or.jp/en/companies/guideline/files/network_codes_20160928 .pdf.

216 SECTION FOUR

4.7 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN NORTH AMERICA BY SARMA NUTHALAPATI, SPENCER BURKS, AND KRISTIAN KOELLNER 4.7.1 Introduction The first power grid in North America was placed into service in the 1880s in New York City where a small DC grid was created to feed electric lighting in Manhattan [1]. In the decades to follow, small generating plants were constructed in city centers to light up those towns. In the decades to follow, these smaller grids began to interconnect, particularly during the First World War, and they continued to grow through the Second World War [2,3]. During the 1930s, efforts were made to provide power to rural areas and connect remote hydroelectric resources to load centers, and entities such as the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) were created. As electricity use continued to grow, larger capacity generators and transmission lines were constructed. In 1978, the Public Utilities Regulatory Policies Act was passed which encouraged the creation of power markets for non-utility power producers, moving power grids towards privatization. In response to the Northeast blackout in August 2003 that affected over 50 million people in the United States and Canada, The Energy Policy Act of 2005 was passed giving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) the authority to enforce reliability standards for the bulk electric system in the United States [4]. FERC then certified the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) as the “electric reliability organization” which now further develops and enforces these reliability standards in the United States, Canada, and part of the Baja California peninsula in Mexico. Today, there are four main interconnections in North America which have evolved and continue to operate asynchronously at 60 Hz. 4.7.2 Structure The four main interconnections in North America (Fig. 4-17): • Western Interconnection—One of the two largest interconnections in North America. It stretches from the Western Canadian Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta through the Western states of the United States and down to Baja California. • Eastern Interconnection—The other of the two largest interconnections in North America. It includes central and eastern provinces in Canada and central and eastern states in the United States, but excludes most of Texas and Quebec. • The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)—This smaller interconnection consists of approximately 85% of the electric load in the state of Texas with DC interchanges between the Eastern and Western Interconnections and part of Mexico [5]. • Quebec Interconnection—wholly operated by Hydro Quebec in the Canadian Province of Quebec with DC interchanges with New Brunswick, Ontario, and the U.S. Northeast [6]. Each interconnection consists of an electric power transmission system which allows for the bulk transfer of electricity between power generation sites, such as power plants, and load-serving substations. These substations are then the starting point of the power distribution system which connects to all end-use entities such as residential homes and businesses. 4.7.3 Voltage Levels Voltage levels in North America typically range from 69 to 765 kV for transmission and 2.4 to 35 kV for distribution. Standard residential service is 120 V/240 V in single phase, while some industrial services can be 480 V to 4.16 kV three phases (Fig. 4-18).

FIGURE 4-17 Interconnections in North America. Source: www.nerc.com.

FIGURE 4-18 Existing transmission as of last of 2014. Source: Developed by DOE from NERC (2015b) http://www.nerc.com/pa/RAPA/tads/Pages/default.aspx.

218 SECTION FOUR

4.7.4 Functional Tiers of the Power Grid In North America, interconnections are typically split into three separate categories—transmission, generation, and distribution. Transmission (generally above 60 kV) consists of interconnected transmission owners and operations mixed together to form the larger interconnection. Local control centers operates their independent transmission networks in coordination with a larger operator for the interconnection. Generation consists of independent generation stations operated on a unit by unit basis. They bid into power markets to supply power and are dispatched in the most economical way possible while maintaining grid reliability requirements. Distribution (generally below 60 kV) begins at load-serving substations connected to the transmission system and provides lower voltage paths from the substations to each individual residential, commercial, and industrial customer. The most basic task of grid operators is to manage appropriate power flows and voltage levels. On the transmission system, bulk power is transferred along transmission lines from generation sources to load-serving distribution substations. Transmission conductors have thermal limits which cannot be exceeded without damage to the conductor or causing the conductor to sag beyond safe clearance levels. In many locations, autotransformers are used to step up or down voltage levels to efficiently transport the power flows across a further distance. These autotransformers also have thermal limits which cannot be exceeded without damaging the insulation on the windings inside the transformer. Damage to insulation increases aging of the transformer until it eventually fails or needs to be replaced. For the most part, electricity demand is not controllable and power generation must match demand in real-time. Grid operators use centralized control systems to dispatch generation units to control these power flows. Generators are dispatched in the most economical way possible without violating thermal ratings on equipment. Good utility practice dictates that the generation units should be dispatched in a manner such that the power grid can lose any single element without causing any thermal limits to be exceeded, i.e. “N-1 secure”. Phase-shifting transformers may be installed to give operators additional control over real power flows across key transmissions elements. In some circumstances, dynamic stability issues are identified and are factored in to generation dispatch in addition to the thermal limits. Another consideration with power flows is voltage angle separation. Since transmission elements are primarily inductive by nature, power flows lead to differences in voltage angle across large geographical areas. If the difference becomes too large, system separation can occur and result in widearea blackouts. Grid operators actively monitor voltage angle conditions to ensure that this does not occur. By controlling regional generation dispatch, power flows can be altered to minimize the angle separation across the transmission system. Grid operators control voltage on the transmission system using both static and dynamic reactive control devices. The primary source of reactive power are steam-based thermal generation units operating synchronous machines with controllable excitation systems. These units stabilize voltage and maintain a reactive margin to respond to dynamic grid events such as line faults and generator trips. Modern renewable energy generators are also able to function as reactive resources when their energy source is available, but they accomplish this using specialized control systems since they are typically coupled to the grid using power electronics instead of synchronous machines. Since the locations of generators in a power system are not always where the reactive resources are needed the most, static reactive devices such as capacitor or reactor banks are installed and switched as needed. For grid locations which either require constant precision or are highly sensitive to varying power flows, many flexible reactive devices are installed and controlled through power electronics in the form of Static VAR Compensators (SVCs) or, alternatively, a Static Compensator (STATCOM).

4.7.5 System Protection An important issue in operating the transmission system is managing system faults and equipment failures which result in short-circuit conditions. During these events, voltage is suppressed across the system, sometimes across hundreds of miles, and large currents flow from generators and

inductive motors. It is imperative that faulted elements are isolated from the power system as quickly as possible. Suppressed voltages, if not resolved quickly, can lead to motor stall—a condition where connected inductive motors experience a locked rotor condition. Motor stall will increase the reactive demand on the system and further suppress voltage until there is a wide area voltage collapse. Fault currents increase loading on transmission elements and can cause permanent damage to transmission lines, induce transformer insulation failures, and cause generators to trip offline. The largest risk of poor system protection is a dynamic instability event which results in cascading loss of load, generation, and transmission elements. Power quality during faults is another issue affecting customers such as industrial plants with sensitive equipment. A lengthy fault and voltage sag can result in halting production, loss of product, and even safety concerns at these facilities. Isolation of faults is achieved using elaborate relaying schemes connected to circuit breakers which identify and switch out faulted elements. The primary relay scheme utilized at the transmission level are distance relays which are configured using known system impedances to determine the distance to the fault based on current and voltage measurements. If the fault is located within a defined zone, then the relay will trip accordingly. Due to the inherent variance in these measurements due to changing system configurations and differences in fault impedances, and the need for redundancy, relays are configured with multiple zones which are time coordinated to provide overlapping coverage and allow for the correct element to be isolated. In modern relay schemes, high-speed pilot communication between relays allows the protection scheme to reduce fault clearing times by validating fault location and eliminating the need for time-based coordination. As a secondary measure, inverse time over current relays are installed to detect fault currents on phase or neutral conductors. Improper relay coordination or the failure of relaying and communication equipment can lead to equipment damage, over-tripping, cascading outages, or uncontrolled generator separation. The majority of faults are phase to ground, and common causes of faults include lightning, animal contact, failed structures and insulators, transformer insulation failures, and foreign contact on exposed conductors. Differential schemes are also used for protection of transmission elements. Differential schemes rely on Kirchhoff’s current law (KCL) and monitor all current inputs and outputs in a given zone, and if these values do not sum to zero then circuit breakers isolate the element. The benefit of differential schemes is that they operate quickly and do not require any coordination with other relaying equipment since the location of the fault is already known. 4.7.6 HVDC In North America, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) is commonly used to allow for power transfers across long distances or between the asynchronous interconnections. Long distance HVDC lines can be used to connect generation-rich regions such as hydropower in Northern Oregon to load centers such as in Southern California at lower cost and with more controllability than AC alternatives. Cost benefits arise from reduced structure and conductor requirements and smaller Right-of-Way requirements. In cases of generation shortage or arbitrage pricing between interconnections, the HVDC ties act as generation sources and sinks in respective transmission systems. HVDC ties exist between the Eastern, Western, and ERCOT interconnections. The smaller ERCOT and Quebec interconnections have additional HVDC ties with Mexico and the Eastern Interconnection, respectively. 4.7.7 Distribution System The majority of distribution system are built with three-phase radial circuits called feeders. The feeders are routed through cities and rural areas at primary voltages between 2.4 kV and 35 kV. Individual three-phase and single phase circuits are tapped off of this circuit and provide a primary voltage source near customer property. Smaller transformers are then attached to these

220 SECTION FOUR

lines to provide secondary voltage to customers and include a low voltage service line attaching to the meter for individual premises. The secondary voltage of these service lines typically ranges from 120/240 V for homes to 277/480 V for larger commercial or industrial customers. However, some customers will take primary voltage service and manage their own secondary system. These customers are typically large industrial customers with either sensitive load requiring special power quality equipment or of a large enough scale to create cost savings relative to typical utility rates. Characteristics of these distribution systems vary based on the nature of load they serve. Urban areas have higher load density that reduces the distance between load-serving substations to approximately 3 to 5 miles apart. This results in shorter feeders and allows for many ties between feeders. These ties allow for load to be transferred between feeder circuits during distribution outages. In some regions, distribution automation systems are installed to coordinate the restoration of large sections of load in response to faulted sections of line. Some commercial and industrial customers who require high reliability such as universities, hospitals, and sports stadiums will be configured with multiple distribution feeds and equipment to switch between the feeds if any outage occurs at any point of time. Rural areas have much lower load density and feeders tend to extend in length. Some rural feeders are 20 to 30 miles in length without the ability to move load during outage conditions. Reliability can be relatively worse in these areas due to the large amount of line exposure and lack of alternative feeders. Higher distribution primary voltage (22 to 35 kV) is more common in these areas due to voltage drop effects. Some downtown areas with extremely high residential or commercial density will have highly redundant distribution systems known as distribution networks. These system are configured with multiple feeders from multiple substation power transformers for each individual premise. This allows for one or more distribution faults to occur without interrupting customer service. Downtown networks are typically installed in duct banks under city streets and in vaults located inside of large skyscrapers. The vaults enclose distribution transformers which step down from primary to secondary voltage level to be distributed throughout the building. If the build is too tall to effectively distribute power at secondary voltage, then multiple vaults will be installed many stories above ground level with primary conductors running vertically through the building. Customer outages are extremely uncommon in these networked distribution systems, but higher fault duty inside of small electrical vaults raises concerns over arc-flash safety. Voltage is controlled on the distribution system to maintain voltage at each customer’s meter. Substation power transformers are typically equipment with either a load tap changer or stand-alone regulators which adjust the voltage on the low-side of the transformer. This shields the distribution system from any steady-state voltage fluctuations on the transmission system and accounts for varying load levels. The majority of customers load consists of inductive motor load which has high reactive power demands. It is common for distribution entities to install capacitor banks along feeders to improve the load power factor as seen by the transmission system and “flatten” the voltage profile along a feeder. Longer feeders, such as in rural areas, may rely upon these capacitors or downstream regulators to maintain proper voltage to the meter. Modern day distribution control centers will monitor the voltage along these feeders and switch capacitor banks in and out of service to correct both voltage and power factor. Power factor correction also reduces overall losses in the distribution system which falls under some utilities’ Volt-VAR Optimization (VVO) programs for energy efficiency. In a radial system, coordination and fault location is simplified. Protection begins inside the substation with feeder circuit breakers which monitor for and isolate faults down the line. For longer feeders, distribution reclosers are installed on the line such that a fault at the end of the feeder can be isolated without causing an outage to the entire feeder. Taps off of the main feeder circuit and secondary transformers are fused to help minimize the outage impact and aid in locating a fault in the distribution system. Modern distribution control centers will monitor smart meters to determine which upstream protective element operated and dispatch personnel to the site as quickly as possible. Reclosing schemes are common on feeder circuit breakers and reclosers with an initial fast trip time

and reclose cycle to attempt to clear temporary faults before fuses have time to operate. This is known as a “fuse-saving” scheme. Communication equipment is typically not required for distribution relaying and inverse timeover-current relays are coordinated to allow downstream devices to operate first. Communication equipment is used for locations with automatic fault isolation and restoration as discussed previously or in some locations with large distribution generation (DG). DG—the installation of small generators on the distribution system—is becoming increasingly common in North America. Residential solar installations have a minimal impact on the distribution system infrastructure, but some larger DG installation may require special considerations. Large installations (greater than 5 MW) may be served via an “express feeder” which is a dedicated distribution feed for the DG. Industrial plants with on-site generation are beginning to take advantage of some market programs to generate on the grid when electricity prices are high and available generation on the transmission system is scarce and system protection must be able to correctly isolate faults with power flows in multiple directions. 4.7.8 Generation In North America, utility scale power generation is predominantly steam based thermal generation using coal, natural gas, or nuclear fission as heat sources. The steam is then converted into electric power using synchronous machines which convert mechanical energy to electrical energy. Coal has historically been the dominant form for power generation until recent times where natural gas has begun taking its place due to availability, economics and emissions. Renewable energy in the form of hydroelectric power has been in place in North America for decades and remains the largest source of renewable electric power in the United States. Wind and solar have been steadily growing as electricity sources over the last decade due to changes in technology and governmental subsidies. Biomass and geothermal energy sources also exist, although at a smaller penetration level (Fig. 4-19). Grid level storage also exists at the utility scale. Pumped hydroelectric storage, such as TVA’s Raccoon Mountain facility where water is pumped into a lake which can be released through hydrogeneration units at any time, is the main source of storage. Thermal, compressed air, battery, and flywheel based storage also play significant roles (Fig. 4-20). 4.7.9 Planning Distribution Planning. Planning for the power grid occurs in three inter-related stages—distribution, transmission, and generation—with the most basic form being the distribution system by distribution planning engineers. System expansion projects are either linked to specific new customers, such as industrial plants and commercial or residential developments, or regional changes in system demand. For new customer projects, builders and developers work directly with distribution utilities to provide service to new premises. Larger customer connections are routed through distribution planning groups for study. These distribution planners maintain computer-based models of the distribution system to perform load flow studies to assess if any system upgrades are required to support the new load. These loads and system upgrades are then incorporated into 1- to 5-year planning models that also factor in year-over-year aggregate increases in load. These increases are typically determined utilizing recorded feeder-level data or aggregating meter data. Planning engineers then make system upgrade recommendations to support changes to system load and reliability criteria. Overall increases in demand may lead to the installation of new distribution substations, new or larger substation transformers, new feeders, or upgrades to existing feeders. As new feeders and substations are installed, existing feeders are split into segments with normally open switches to connect the feeders together. This allows for utilities to move load between feeders in the case of localized power outages. Reducing the overall length of feeders also has the benefit of reducing the frequency of outage occurrences due to reduced exposure to typical causes of faults and minimizing the number of outage premises (Fig. 4-21).

U.S. Electricity Generation, 2015 Geothermal, 0.40%

Solar, 0.60%

Biomass, 1.60%

Petroleum,1%

Wind, 5% Hydro, 6%

Coal, 33% Nuclear, 20%

FIGURE 4-19 U.S. electricity generation by energy source, U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2015. https://www.eia.gov/tools/ faqs/faq.cfm?id=427&t=3

Transmission Planning. The next level of planning is for the transmission system. Since the transmission system is an interconnected network, in comparison to radial distribution feeders, multiple transmission owners coordinate within their respective interconnections to develop common transmission models. Common transmission models are used for long-term transmission planning, usually ranging from 1 to 10 years. Distribution planning entities will submit their forecasted load data based upon

Pumped Hydro 95%, 23.4 GW

Thermal Batterystorage - 26%, 304 MW 36%, 431 MW

Other 1.2 GW

Flywheel 3%, 40 MW

Compressed air 35%, 423 GW

FIGURE 4-20 Rate power of U.S. grid storage projects, Department of Energy, 2013. http:// energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2014/09/f18/Grid%20Energy%20Storage%20December%202013.pdf.

FIGURE 4-21 Ten-year compound growth rate, NERC 2014. Source: http://www.nerc.com/pa/RAPA/ra/Reliability%20Assessments%20DL/2014LTRA_ERATTA.pdf.

known connection projects and forecasted regional growth for use in these transmission models. Known generation interconnection additions and retirements are also factored into these models. Individual transmission entities and regional transmission entities will recommend projects based on established system security requirements and economic options are chosen. These projects may consist of, for example, installing larger conductor on existing transmission lines, increasing overall autotransformer capacity at a specific substation, upgrading terminal equipment on transmission elements to increase capacity of existing assets, the construction of new transmission lines and substations, or converting select transmission elements to a higher voltage level. The construction of new transmission elements is a much more involved process for transmission than distribution. At distribution levels, small utility easements along roads are usually sufficient for installation of new facilities. In contrast, transmission facilities are much larger and frequently invoke the use of eminent domain. This requires transmission owners to prove the necessity of such a project with affected parties and regional Public Utility Commissions (PUCs). Once the necessity is determined, transmission planners propose multiple routes and options to affected property owners. Ultimately, a route is decided upon and approved by the PUCs. This process becomes more challenging for projects crossing state boundaries where multiple PUCs are involved. Similarly to distribution, transmission planners also perform studies for new load serving substations and generation interconnections. These studies are run to assess if there will be system security issues which arise from the new addition and to recommend any system expansion projects or improvements if required. For generator interconnections, transmission planners may also study and recommend projects to ensure that generators will be able to operate at an economic output with constraints from the transmission system. Generation Planning. Generation planning differs by region, with some regions operating with both energy and capacity markets and others with energy only markets.

Energy only markets (e.g. ERCOT), as the name suggests, only purchase energy and energy services needed to operate the grid. Energy and “ancillary” energy services are sold in real-time or in day-ahead markets. The economics behind these markets allow for “surge pricing” when demand is high and supply is low. The assumption is that the long-term equilibrium state of prices will adjust such they support fixed costs associated with the construction of power plants. Capacity markets differ in that they create an avenue for regional planning entities to influence new generation construction. In large, new generators must bid into an auction to win the right to install generation capacity. The winners of the auction are then able to recover costs associated with construction of a new plant equal to their bid. Requests for bids are based upon forecasted demand levels, adjustments in existing generation supply, and the need to maintain a predetermined reserve margin to ensure system security. In the United States there are organized capacity markets in four ISOs: the PJM Interconnection; the New York ISO; ISO-New England; and the Midcontinent ISO [7]. Both energy and capacity markets typically have mechanisms which reward generation in some locations instead of others. The higher-valued locations are typically closer to system load have fewer transmission constraints for new generation additions, and benefit more for ancillary energy services. Examples of ancillary energy services include frequency regulation (maintaining 60 Hz), spinning reserves (in the case of generation trips), fast-frequency response (similar to spinning reserves but addresses dynamic grid responses), and black start units (which are able to quickly and reliably start in the extreme case of a wide-area blackout). Both markets also have mechanisms which allow demand response technologies to function as viable substitutes for additional generation capacity. Other Aspects of Grid Planning. Grid planning considers additional factors beyond those discussed above, including many aspects guided by NERC reliability standards, regional criteria, and utility’s individual criteria. Power angle and voltage stability limits are also determined by engineers and projects are recommended to mitigate the threat of system angle separation and wide-area voltage collapses. Planning to limit the available fault duty (i.e. short circuit level) for energized equipment is also a consideration. Frequency response is also monitored to ensure that generation markets allow for the operation of the power grid without leading to cascading generation or load outages due to transient frequency responses improperly damped. Frequency response is a function of net rotating inertia on the power grid at any given point in time. After a generator trip occurs, inertial energy is transferred to the grid to arrest the decaying frequency until a new steady-state equilibrium is reached. If frequency dips too low, motor loads can stall and generation protection schemes or underfrequency load shed (UFLS) can actuate. As a larger proportion of generation made up of solid-state coupled RESs such as wind and solar are connected, the monitoring of frequency response becomes increasingly important. Due to the importance of dynamic planning criteria in preventing low-risk high-impact events, model validation has become increasingly important. Measurement equipment with high sampling rates are used for this purpose. A technology known as Phasor Measurement Units (PMUs) have been deployed across North America in recent years to gather data necessary to create dynamic planning models. In the Western Interconnection, grid operators even use a 1400-MW “braking resistor” at the BPA’s Chief Joseph substation to manually induce a controlled, transient event which can be used to record the system response across a wide area [8]. Integration of renewable resources and grid storage are another concern. Due to the intermittency of renewable resources such as wind and solar, planning entities will study an interconnection’s ability to respond to events such as decreases in wind energy and forecast the amount of installed capacity which can be relied upon over peak demand conditions. Another facet of renewables is building infrastructure to support it. Large transmission investments were made decades ago to support hydroelectric power and more recently to support wind energy. These projects connect generation resources which are located far away from load centers. The Competitive Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ) facilities in the ERCOT interconnection is an example of such a project [9]. Another consideration is Sub-Synchronous Resonance (SSR). This electromechanical phenomena occurs when transmission series capacitors alter system impedance such that a resonance condition exists between the transmission system and turbine generators. When conditions are unfavorable, a turbine can oscillate at a frequency less than 60 Hz causing stress to turbine generators which can quickly lead to shaft damage. Planning engineers must study locations where SSR can potentially occur and take prevention measures.

A more unexpected consideration for planning Engineers in North America is driven by space weather. A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) by the sun can create a phenomenon known as a Geo-Magnetic Disturbance (GMD) where large currents flowing through Earth’s atmosphere induce a quasi-DC current flow in the transmission system. The current can lead to excessive heating, high reactive power consumption, and harmonic injection by autotransformers due to half-cycle saturation of these non-linear inductors. The tripping of shunt capacitors combined with increased reactive power demand can lead to grid situations where a fault can lead to a wide-area outage. In March 1989, a severe geomagnetic storm actually caused a massive blackout to Hydro-Quebec’s power grid [10]. The event is of particular concern for grid operators in Canada and Northern states which are impacted the most. Planning entities will perform studies to determine the impact of GMD and develop measures to prevent any potential grid outages.

4.7.10 References [1] “Edison’s Miracle of Light,” Public Broadcasting Station (PBS); http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/ features/introduction/light-introduction/. [2] “Transmission Issues and Power Exchanges in Texas,” Harold L. Hughes, Public Utility Commission of Texas; http://oaktrust.library.tamu.edu/bitstream/handle/1969.1/92173/ESL-IE-92-04-09.pdf. [3] “Energy In Brief,” U.S. Energy Information Administration; http://www.eia.gov/energy_in_brief/article/ power_grid.cfm. [4] “The Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act,” The National Museum of American History; http://americanhistory.si.edu/powering/past/history4.htm. [5] “ERCOT Quick Facts, April 2013,” ERCOT ISO; http://www.ercot.com/content/news/presentations/2013/ ERCOT_Quick_Facts_Apr%202013.pdf. [6] “Transmission System Overview,” Hydro-Quebec; http://www.hydroquebec.com/transenergie/en/reseaubref.html. [7] “Marginal Success—Capacity Markets in the U.S.,” Platt’s; https://www.platts.com/IM.Platts.Content%5Cab outplatts%5Cmediacenter%5Cpdf%5Cinsightdec13_uspower.pdf. [8] “A Tutorial on Detection and Characterization of Special Behavior in Large Electric Power Systems,” Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; http://www.pnl.gov/main/publications/external/technical_reports/PNNL14655.pdf. [9] “CREZ Transmission Lines,” The Texas Tribune; https://www.texastribune.org/tribpedia/crez-transmissionlines/about/. [10] “Mach 1989, Quebec experienced a blackout caused by a solar storm,” Hydro-Quebec; http://www .hydroquebec.com/learning/notions-de-base/tempete-mars-1989.html.

4.8 INTERCONNECTED POWER GRID IN SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES BY KOMLA A. FOLLY, KEHINDE AWODELE, LEANDRO KAPOLO, NHLANHLA MBULI, MARTIN KOPA, AND OLADIRAN OBADINA 4.8.1 Introduction Africa is blessed with energy sources (both renewable and non-renewable) vast enough to meet all energy needs. In the last few decades, progress has been made with respect to energy development in the SADC region, with several strategic plans being enacted. However, in terms of electricity access, SADC region lags behind other regional economic communities in Africa. More than two-third of the population in the SADC region do not have access to electricity. The situation in the rural areas is worst, on average about 95% of the people living in rural areas do not have access to electricity. Although SADC

member states have abundant energy resources (both renewable and non-renewable), they are unable to effectively tap into these resources. As a result, energy production and consumption throughout the region are unevenly distributed. There is an unprecedented opportunity in the SADC member states to explore aspects of smart grid concepts that could improve the reliability, security and efficiency of the electricity power network that will contribute to the region’s economic and environmental health. 4.8.2 Evolution of Southern Africa Power Pool Historic Development. In 1980, southern African countries that had attained political independence and majority rule, otherwise known as Front-Line States, convened an “Economic Summit of the Majority-Ruled States of Southern Africa” in Lusaka, Zambia. That summit created the Southern Africa Development Coordination Conference (SADCC). Over a decade later, at the 1992 summit held in Windhoek, capital of newly independent Namibia, the SADCC Heads of State and Government signed a Treaty transforming SADCC into Southern African Development Community (SADC). The event was a culmination of a process, which had fostered the experience of working together and a sense of regional identity. Figure 4-22 shows the historic development of the power system interconnection in SADC. The idea of power trade within southern Africa stretches back as far as 1906 when the Victoria Falls Power Company was registered in Southern Rhodesia “to harness the Victoria Falls and supply electricity to the mining industry on the Witwatersrand” in South Africa. This vision could not be realized at the time because the technology to transmit power over long distances did not exist. The transmission of power from the Zambezi to the Witwatersrand had to wait until the 1970s, when Cahora Bassa was built. Down South, abundant coal resources in South Africa provided power to the mines in the Witwatersrand. The Cahora Bassa—SA Link. In the late 1960s, the Portuguese colonial regime in Mozambique began investigations into the development of a major power complex downstream of Kariba, at

Historic DRC

1950s: DRC - Zambia

Tanzania

Malawi

Angola Zambia

1960s: Zambia – Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Namibia Mozambique

Botswana

1975: Mozambique – South Africa Swaziland South Africa

Lesotho

FIGURE 4-22 Historic development of the Power Interconnection in SADC [1].

Cahora Bassa on the Zambezi. The only market large enough for the proposed 2075 MW station was South Africa. Eskom and other South African companies were heavily involved in the planning and execution of the project, which was completed over the period 1969 to 1978. By the time that the last turbines were commissioned, Mozambique was embroiled in a civil war and the 1360 km HVDC power line was put out of operation by sabotage attacks in 1981. The line was only restored to full operation 17 years later in 1998. Development of Kariba. In the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, the Kariba hydroelectric scheme was developed to supply the Northern Rhodesian (Zambian) Copperbelt and the mines and industry in Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe). The Kariba scheme was the first significant grid interconnection involving the construction of the Kariba Dam and 666 MW power station complex on the south bank (1955 to 1959) and the installation of 330 kV power lines providing a high-voltage backbone to the electricity systems of the two countries sharing the Zambezi River border on which the dam was built. Following the break-up of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland in 1963 and Zambia’s independence in 1964, the 900 MW Kafue Gorge power station and the 600 MW Kariba North power stations were developed with support from the World Bank and friendly countries that supported Zambia’s desire for self-sufficiency. By the late 1970s it was the Southern Rhodesia that now depended on its northern neighbor for power imports. The Central African Power Corridor (CAPCO). On November 25, 1963, the Government of Southern Rhodesia (today Zimbabwe) and the government of Northern Rhodesia (today Zambia) signed an agreement related to the Central African Power Corporation (CAPCO) at Salisbury (today known as Harare). The aim was to see that there is an integrated system for the control of the generation of electric power and its transmission in the territories of the said governments, which was at that time, the responsibility of the Federal Power Board. CAPCO was to continue to operate and fully develop a transmission system from Kariba connecting both the Zambian and the Zimbabwean networks consisting of 330 kV overhead lines under the joint ownership and control of the two governments. This agreement was put into operation from 1964 and it was carried on until after the independence of both countries, first the Northern Rhodesia when it became Zambia in 1964 and later the Southern Rhodesia when it became Zimbabwe in 1980. Having survived the liberation struggle that put Zambia and the Southern Rhodesia on different sides, the Central African Power Corporation (CAPCO), was dissolved in 1987 and re-constituted as the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which is focused on the maintenance of the Kariba Dam complex and the regulation of the shared water resources of the Zambezi. CAPCO’s generation and transmission functions in the respective countries were taken over by the national power utilities, ZESA in Zimbabwe and ZESCO in Zambia. Development of the South African Network. Further South, in 1909 the Earl of Selborne, GovernorGeneral of South Africa, established a Power Companies Commission to enquire into the desirability of the establishment of large electric power companies in the Transvaal. The commission recommended that: “Since the supply of electric power leads to the establishment of a virtual monopoly in a commodity which has become practically a necessity of modern civilisation, it should, while being left as far as possible to private enterprise, at the same time be placed under government control and subjected to regulations which shall secure the equitable supply of power, the public safety and public interests generally” [2]. This commission further recommended that the electricity supply industry remain in private hands mainly because of the need to attract foreign investment in industry in South Africa and also because the need for state capital for growth meant that the government was simply not in a position to finance the construction of a major power company. The Transvaal Power Act of 1910 enabled the VFTPC (Victoria Falls and Transvaal Power Company Ltd) and the Rand Mines Power Supply Company to obtain licenses to construct new power systems. The Act ended the fragmented and uncontrolled development of the power transmission industry but not of the distribution industry.

The Electricity Act of 1922 concluded the work done by Dr Merz [3], repealed the Transvaal Power Act of 1910 and was the first electricity Act to apply to the Union of South Africa as a whole. The first chapter of the Act provided for the establishment of a commission (to be known as the Electricity Supply Commission). On March 6, 1923, the birth of the Electricity Supply Commission (Escom as it later became known) was announced with the following notice in the The Electricity Supply Commission was established as a body corporate in law and had responsibility inter alia for the establishment, acquisition, maintenance and working of undertakings for an efficient supply of electricity; the investigation of new or additional facilities to supply electricity within an area; and the co-ordination and co-operation of existing undertakings to stimulate the provision, whenever required, of a cheap and abundant supply of electricity. Government Gazette [3]

The 1922 Electricity Act resulted in further centralization of the electricity industry and greater government control and ownership. Private ownership was not rejected but it became subject to more control. By 1948, Escom negotiated a take-over of VFTPC for 14.5 million pounds and this provided Escom with a well-established power system able to meet the demands of the Rand undertaking. The Electricity Act of 1958 was replaced in its entirety by a new Electricity Act of 1987 where Escom was renamed Eskom. Eskom had jurisdiction over tariff levels while the Electricity Control Board had jurisdiction over tariff structure. On April 1, 1995, a new regulatory authority, the National Electricity Regulator (NER), was established (in terms of the Electricity Act of 1987 as amended) as successor to the Electricity Control Board. The main objective of the NER was to control the electricity supply industry in terms of the Act. Its main regulatory areas were pricing and tariffs, licensing, customer complaints, and dispute resolution as well as quality of service and supply. Southern African Power Pool (SAPP). The Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) is a regional utility grouping that was created by SADC member states to harness and create a platform for the regional power utilities to trade electricity amongst themselves while also improving the security of electricity supply. The SAPP member countries and the interconnected grid are shown in Fig. 4-23.

Key Facts 12 Countries

DR Congo

292 Million people

Tanzania

Installed generation - 62 GW Operating capacity - 46 GW

Angola

Peak demand - 48 GW

Malawi Zambia

Consumption - 400 TWh Zimbabwe

Namibia

Botswana

Mozambique Swaziland

South Africa

Lesotho

FIGURE 4-23 SAPP members countries [4].

At present, SAPP comprises all 12 SADC member countries in the subcontinent (the other SADC members are the island states of Madagascar, Mauritius, and Seychelles). Nine of these are operating members, that is, countries that are part of the interconnected grid, which carries around 97% of the energy produced by SAPP countries. The formal process of establishing a power pool started with the establishment of the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC) in the early 1980s. The drive toward greater regional cooperation in Southern Africa received an unlikely boost from the extreme drought in 1991 to 1992, which severely affected hydropower production in the Zambezi basin, leading to economically and socially disruptive load shedding in Zimbabwe and Zambia. This is the event that led to the first tripartite agreement between Zimbabwe, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to source power from DRC for supply to Zimbabwe. The drought also expedited plans for the interconnection projects to connect Zimbabwe to the South African grid and to the Cahora Bassa power station. The interconnections allowed the drought-resistant coal-fired capacity of South Africa to provide backup for this and future droughts. The dismantling of apartheid in South Africa in 1994 removed the political constraints on South Africa’s participation in regional activities. SAPP itself was the culmination of efforts at coordinated energy development undertaken as part of the political goal of regional integration of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Given the dominant role of South Africa in the power market, it was not possible to make much progress as long as South Africa was not a member of SADC. By 1995, later at the SADC summit held in August, it then became possible to formally establish the power pool. The founding agreements of SAPP were inspired by bilateral and multilateral agreements that were already in existence. SAPP was then created through a treaty by those governments as a body, and because it deals with energy infrastructures and operations thereof, it was then placed under the SADC’s Directorate of Infrastructure and Services (DIS). The initial benefits of SAPP include increase in system reliability coordination of Northern Hydro with South African coal and the provision of a forum for regional solutions to electric energy problems (capacity building). The expected future benefits are the development and the facilitation of the regional spot energy market that will attract investment in generation.

4.8.3 Structure Makeup and Size. By 2016, the membership of SAPP has grown to include Operating (OP) members, Non-Operating (NP) members, Observers (OB), Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Independent Transmission Companies (ITCs) as allowed in the revised governance documents. Table 4-6 shows the list of SAPP members as of 2016. The SAPP regional grouping capacity can roughly be divided into two distinct parts, namely, the hydro-potential north and the thermal potential south as shown in Fig. 4-24. This allows the southern part of the region to take advantage of cheap hydro energy generated in the north during the rainy season, with the net flow reversed during the dry season when the thermal south would export energy to its northern neighbors. The bulk of the power is generated from coal, concentrated in South Africa’s nothern provinces, eastern Botswana, and western Zimbabwe. South Africa also has a nuclear power plant in the Western Cape and a hydropower plant in the Drakensburg Mountains. The generation in the rest of the SADC countries is predominantly hydro-based, with power stations being located in the Zambezi Basin countries of Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi; at Inga in the Democratic Republic of Congo; the Kwanza Basin in central Angola; the Kunene Basin in the northern Namibia; and also in Tanzania. The initial operational statistics gave the following generation mix for SAPP: 74.3% coal, 20.1% hydro, 4% nuclear, and 1.6% diesel and gas at the onset of SAPP (1995); and over time this has changed to accommodate new technologies in the mix. SAPP Energy Resources. By 2016 the current generation mix in SAPP is 62.05% coal, 21.02% hydro, 4.38% diesel and gas, 4.03% wind, 3.01% nuclear, 2.94% solar PV, 1.51% open cycle gas turbine (OCGT), 0.97% concentrated solar power (CSP), 0.07% Biomass, and 0.03% landfill as

TABLE 4-6 Details of the Utilities that Form the Membership of SAPP [5] No

Full name of utility

Status

1 2 3

Botswana Power Corporation Electricidade de Mocambique Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi Empresa Nacional de Electridade ESKOM Lesotho Electricity Corporation NAMPOWER Societe Nationale d’Electricite Swaziland Electricity Corporation Tanzania Electricity Company Ltd ZESCO Limited Zimbabwe Electricity Authority Copperbelt Hydro Power Corporation Lusemfwa Hydro Power Station Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa Zimbabwe Electricity Authority

OP OP NP

BPC EDM ESCOM

Botswana Mozambique Malawi

NP

ENE

Angola

OP OP OP OP OP

Eskom LEC NamPower SNEL SEC

South Africa Lesotho Namibia DRC Swaziland

NP

TANESCO

Tanzania

OP OP ITC

ZESCO ZESA CEC

Zambia Zimbabwe Zambia

IPP OB OB

LHPS HCB MOTRACO

Zambia Mozambique Mozambique

4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16

Abbreviation

Country

IPP = independent power producer; ITC = Independent Transmission Company; NOP = non-operating member; OB = observer; OP = operating member.

Historic Hydro Northern Network

DRC Tanzania

Malawi

Angola Zambia

Zimbabwe Namibia Mozambique

Botswana

Swaziland

Thermal Southern Network

South Africa

Lesotho

FIGURE 4-24 Source diversity of SAPP [1].

SAPP installed generation capacity-2016 Landfill 0.30%

Wind 4.03%

Hydro 21.02%

Solar PY 2.94%

Solar CSP 0.97% Nuclear 3.01% OCGT 1.51% Distillate 4.38%

Coal 62.05%

Biomass 0.07%

FIGURE 4-25 Current generation mix in SAPP—2016 [6].

shown in Fig. 4-25. The coal generation is predominantly in the South (South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe) and the hydropower in the North in the Zambezi Basin (Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi), DRC and Cunene (Angola and Namibia). The nuclear power station (the only one in Africa) is in the Western Cape (in South Africa), which is far from the coal-fired power plants in the northern and eastern provinces. Most of the diesel power plants are for small isolated rural networks. Cheap electricity in the region is brought about by the relatively cheap running cost of power stations in the thermal southern region, where there is an abundance of coal and the power stations are virtually built on top of coal fields, cutting down on transportation logistics. In the hydro northern region, the two major perennial rivers systems, namely, the Zambezi and the Congo Rivers, provide abundant free water as a driver of hydro power stations. Similar to the case of the thermal South’s coal power stations, most of the north’s hydro power stations have also been built between the 1960s and 1980s, most of which have been paid off. Until about 2007–8, the region had relatively cheap resources and a large operating margin. This hampered any new investment in the generation of power plants. While the supply side remained relatively constant, the demand side continued to grow until 2007–8 when the demand started to outstrip the supply side, causing wide spread load shedding activities in the region. This, for the first time, threatened security of supply throughout the region. Current Transmission System in SAPP. The footprint of the SAPP regional grid is presented in Fig. 4-26, with the existing and planned transmission interconnectors between the utilities of member countries shown. Although the 220 kV, 275 kV, and 330 kV transmission voltages are used in the SAPP system, the main transmission voltage is 400 kV. There has also been the use of 765 kV technology since the 1980s. The 765 kV voltage was introduced in the South African networks and a number of lines at this voltage have been in operation. These lines were built in the corridor between Gauteng and the Western Cape Provinces which are located over 1500 km apart. Gauteng Province is located very close to the generation pool in Mpumalanga, where the majority of coal reserves is located. On the other hand, the Western Cape has a significant load, which is much higher than the generation located in the area, and the only mechanism of supporting the load is to transport power generated from Mpumalanga via the lines linked to the Gauteng Province. Among the constraints of power transfer in this scenario is voltage stability, and commissioning lines at 765 kV provided the solution.

Gabon

Congo

Brazzaville

Dem Rep of Congo

Kenya Nairobi

Rwanda Burundi

Kinshasa Tanzania Dar es Salaam

Luanda Angola

Malawi Zambia

Lilongwe

Lusaka

Mozambique

Harare Namibia

Zimbabwe

Botswana Windhoek

Gaborone Pretoria Johannesburg

South Africa Cape Town

Lesotho

Maputo Mbabane Swaziland Hydro station Pumped storage scheme Thermal station Nuclear station

FIGURE 4-26 Geographic Layout of the Interconnected Grid of Southern Africa [7].

There have also been advances in the utilization of Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices and examples of these are discussed below. In the Namibian power system, SVCs are at Auas substation to solve 50 Hz parallel resonance concerns [7] and Omburu substation to deal with voltage control problems in the network [8]. In the Eskom grid, numerous SVCs are also operational. Again due to the centralized nature of generation, that is, being concentrated in the coal pool in Mpumalanga, transmission lines to load centers tend to be long, posing all sorts of power transfer challenges. The Eskom SVCs are currently in operation mainly as solutions to potential overvoltage problems following rejection of major loads in the remote load centers and to enhance transfer of power to far-flung areas. There has been some experience in the SAPP network high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems. Transferring power between Mozambique and South Africa, is the Apollo Songo ±533 kV, 1920 MW HVDC link. To tap the unutilized hydropower potential in Mozambique and to provide for the increasing load in South Africa in the 1970s, Cahora Bassa dam was developed and the link was conceived to transmit power generated at this facility over a distance in excess of 1400 km to Apollo Converter Station in Pretoria, South Africa. Due to internal strife within Mozambique, the line could not be operated until 1998 when it was rehabilitated and brought back into operation. In the DRC, one of the longest HVDC transmission lines, the Inga Kolwezi ±560 kV, 560 MW HVDC scheme is in operation. It was planned for commissioning in the early 1970s, but due to wars in that country it could only be brought into operation in 1982. It transmits power over a distance of 1700 km from Inga Falls to the mining load district of Katanga [9]. The Caprivi Link, connecting Zambezi converter station in Namibia’s Caprivi region near the Zambian border and Gerus converter station in central Namibia is the only VSC-HVDC scheme in Southern Africa [10]. It connects the ac networks of Zambia, where hydro power is generated, and Namibia via a 950 km overhead line at ±350 kV dc.

4.8.4 Operation and Control SAPP Control Areas. A Control Area is defined in the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) as: “an electrical system with borders defined by points of the interconnection and capable of maintaining continuous balance between the generation under its control, the consumption of electricity in the control area and the scheduled interchanges with other control areas” [12]. As per the SAPP operating guidelines, the criteria for control area operation is that the control equipment of each control area shall be designed and operated to enable the Control Area Operator to continuously meet its System and Interconnection control obligations and measure its performance. Control Area Operators are required to offer Control Area Services and Regulating Reserves for the secure control and operation of the interconnected system. A System Operator or Electricity Supply Enterprise that does not meet the criteria for a Control Area Operator must be hosted by a Control Area [13]. The SAPP currently has three Control Areas namely [14]: • ZESCO, which covers Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo; • ZESA, which covers Zimbabwe and northern Mozambique; and, • Eskom, which covers South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Lesotho, and southern Mozambique. The Electricity Supply Enterprises within a Control Area shall contract with the Control Area Operator for all applicable Control Area Services and required Regulating Reserves. Some of the Control Area services include system control, that is, tie line control and frequency control, energy interchange transaction scheduling and accounting, and inadvertent energy management [13]. SAPP System Power Frequency Control. Power frequency is common across interconnected systems, so all customers are affected when the frequency deviates too far from its nominal value. Frequency is one common factor in an interconnected power system and, for Southern Africa, the nominal frequency is 50 Hz. The rate of frequency change depends on the inertias of rotating machines connected to the network and the difference between supply and demand. The frequency can be varied either by changing the generator’s MW or real power output or by changing the customers’ MW demand [14]. Control area operators are required to perform primary frequency control in their own areas depending on the amount of generation that they have on line. In primary frequency control, the generators in their control areas act directly in response to the actual frequency using the decentralized frequency control approach. The three control area operators, Eskom, ZESA, and ZESCO, perform secondary control using the centralized frequency control approach where generators and loads change their output on instruction from a central coordinator located at their national control centers (NCCs). Secondary frequency control is performed either manually or via automatic generating control (AGC). AGC is a centralized control loop that coordinates the generators and its main function is to restore the system frequency to the nominal value or to the agreed dead band. The agreed dead band for frequency control in SAPP is 50 Hz ± 0.15 Hz. Operational Constraints. The main challenges observed on the SAPP interconnected system under steady state conditions, are those of power transfer during trading transactions being limited by thermal, voltage and voltage collapse constraints. This is due to transmission capacity constraints, especially while considering loss of major interconnecting transmission lines between the various utilities. Figure 4-27 shows Eskom tie lines that interconnect with SAPP [4]. Because of the nature of the power system and various changes in generation and loads, there are always power oscillations in the system. These oscillations are mainly due to the energy transfer between the rotating masses of the machines on the power systems interconnected by weak transmission lines. When these oscillations are excited by system disturbances, they grow to amplitudes that can cause undesirable effects on the system and could damage power system plant and equipment. A number of studies that have been conducted on the SAPP interconnected system, indicated that

SNEL DRC

TANESCO Tanzania

Peak = 1,012 MW

Peak = 509 MW

260 MW

ENE Angola

400 MW

ESCOM Malawi

ZESCO Zambia

Peak = 374 MW

Peak = 227 MW

Peak = 1.294 MW

400 MW

1400 MW 500 MW

ZESA Zimbabwe

HCB/EDM Mozambique

Peak = 2,069 MW

Peak = 1100 MW

350 MW å 600 MW ä

250 MW

250 MW

BPC Botswana

150 MW

1450 MW

1450 MW

Peak = 402 MW 150 MW

Nampower Namibia

Peak = 393 MW

500 MW

2000 MW

650 MW

ESKOM South Africa

250 MW

SEB Swaziland

Peak = 34,195 MW

Peak = 172 MW

230 MW

533 kV DC

275 kV

400 kV

220 kV

330 kV

132 kV 110 kV

1450 MW

LEC Lesotho

Peak = 90 MW

FIGURE 4-27 Eskom tie lines interconnecting with SAPP [4].

corrective actions promptly, before an issue escalates and presents a risk to the integrity of the system. In this way, the reliability and security of a power network is improved. Most system operators are faced with challenges in operating modern power system networks because of capacity constraints, reserve shortages, and high penetration of intermittent renewable generation. Insufficient real-time information regarding congestion on transmission corridors and stressed equipment may result in conservative load shedding to save the network from collapsing. The Eskom System Operator identified the need to enhance the situational awareness of controllers at the national control center of the power system by implementing synchronized phasor measurements technology to improve the power system reliability and operational security during normal and highly stressed operating conditions. Eskom plans to have 50 PMUs in the future. The utility company already has 15 PMUs in operation and 7 are being commissioned. Planned installation rate is eight per annum. Already, a number of system disturbances on the interconnected system have been effectively and efficiently analyzed using the information obtained from the WAMS system. Energy Trading in SAPP. Following the creation of SAPP, a coordination center (CC) for SAPP was established in February 2000 with offices in Harare, Zimbabwe. The center would help develop a spot market for electricity in the region and manage the transformation of the power pool from a cooperative pool to a competitive one with open markets for electricity. Some on the functions of the SAPP coordination center are to: implement SAPP objectives; provide a focal point for SAPP activities; facilitate the STEM; monitor the operations of SAPP transactions between the members; and to carry out technical studies on the power pool to evaluate the impact of future projects on the operation of the pool. Bilateral and Multilateral Contracts. The trading arrangements between members have continued to operate predominantly under the pre-SAPP–type bilateral and multilateral contracts. Therefore, SAPP continues to go through a transition and is migrating from a cooperative pool to a competitive pool. A cooperative pool uses cost based trade whereas a competitive pool uses bidbased trade. SAPP’s focus has thus been to introduce a short-term energy market (STEM) to facilitate the trading of surplus energy not committed under existing contracts. Short-Term Energy Market (STEM). The STEM that was developed and used over the period 2001 to 2007 is a notable achievement, even though the amounts involved were always a small proportion of the region’s total annual energy consumption, which is about 300,000 GWh. STEM will be a firm energy market and the only commodity that will be traded is energy. Energy will be sold through offers and bids by daily, weekly, or monthly contracts. The offers and bids will be matched at the coordination center and the results of successful bidders will be published on the billboard. It is hoped that STEM would be a precursor to the full spot market in the region. Long term bilateral agreements between participants will be given priority for transmission on the SAPP inter-connectors. Day-Ahead Market. STEM has been replaced by a fully competitive day-ahead market (DAM), but most of the electricity trade in the region would continue to be via long-term bilateral contracts. DAM has been in operation since 2008 and it is a step in achieving a full energy trading on a SPOT market. The DAM is also a firm energy market where hourly energy contracts for each of the 24 hours of the following day, or a future day may be traded. It also caters for block bids for periods as specified by the SAPP Market Operator (MO). New Trading Platform Development. By 2016 SAPP was busy concluding the development of the new trading platform (the SAPP-NTP); this new trading platform is to include day-ahead market (DAM), month- and week-ahead markets, as well as intraday market (IDM) that is an hour-ahead market. It is internet based with the server accessible to configured participants in their respective utilities. Recent Load and Generation Status. The peak demands in the various member utilities and the total demand of the SAPP network for 2014 are summarized in Table 4-7. The load in the region reached a peak of 45.6 GW, with Eskom peak load reaching 35.9 GW, that is, 78% of the total peak [5].

TABLE 4-7 Peak load in the Southern Interconnected System for year 2014 [5] Utility name

Peak demand (MW)

SNEL TANESCO ESCOM ZESCO ENE ZESA HCB/EdM BPC NamPower ESKOM SEC LEC TOTAL

1040 890 278 1681 1073 1671 1606 578 611 35896 205 129 45658

4.8.5 Renewable Energy in Southern Africa Renewable Energy Potential. Renewable energy resources (RESs) such as hydro, solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, and tidal waves abound in different countries in Southern Africa [15]. These potentials have been exploited in varying degrees in the different countries, and RESs now account for about 23.5% of total electricity generation with hydro being the major source [16]. The use of biodiesel and bioethanol for transport is established in Malawi and Zimbabwe while other countries like Angola, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland, and Zambia are establishing mandates for blending biodiesel and ethanol with fossil fuels [16]. In Mauritius, electricity generation from Bagasse has been considerably exploited, increasing from 70 GWh/year in 1992 to 360 GWh/year in 2002 [17,18]. Namibia, South Africa, and Zambia have geothermal energy sites whose potentials have been investigated [17]. Tanzania also has some geothermal sites [15]. Table 4-8 shows the renewable energy capacity of the Southern African countries. TABLE 4-8 Renewable Energy Capacity in Southern African Countries, 2014 [16] Technology type Country Angola Botswana DRC Lesotho Madagascar Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Seychelles South Africa Swaziland Tanzania Zambia Zimbabwe SADC

Large-scale Mediumhydro scale hydro 861 0 2360 72 130 346 42 2182 332 0 653 55 553 2244 680 10510

Small-scale Pumped hydro storage 1 0 6 2 1 1 2 1 0 0 3 2 6 2 2 29

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0590 0 0 0 0 1590

Solar PV

Onshore wind

0 1 0 0 3 1 18 1 5 0 922 0 11 2 5 969

0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 6 570 0 0 0 0 578

Biomass/ waste Bio-gas 0 0 0 0 0 17 271 0 0 0 242 75 62 43 97 807

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 13

% Change 2000 to Total 2014 878 1 2416 77 169 369 351 2187 337 6 4023 138 646 2302 790 14690

225 100 1 0 55 21 32 0 35 600 60 48 8 26 6 26

27/11/17 2:36 PM

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 237

Barriers to Widespread Use of Renewable Energy in the Region. In spite of the benefits of renewable energy and its potentials in the region, there are some barriers to its widespread use which include: absence of legal and regulatory framework in most countries, poor institutional framework, lack of coordination and linkage in renewable energy technology (RET) programs, price distortion, high initial capital, weak dissemination strategies, and lack of expertise [17]. Some of these issues are however receiving attention and the initial capital cost of some of the technologies such as solar PV is fast reducing as indicated in [19]. In recent years, some efforts have been made to improve the deployment of renewable energy in the SADC region through the Renewable Energy Support Programme (RESP) and the SADC Renewable Energy Strategy and Action Plan (RESAP). The region has plans to develop renewable energy resources (hydro, wind, solar, etc.). The development of Renewable energy resources has been driven primarily by electricity supply shortages in several key countries, accentuated by the absence of new investments in grid electricity generating capacity [16,17]. Other incentives for the development include the changing economics of wind and solar energy, emergence of new policy concepts such as Feed-in-Tariffs (FITs), auctioning of power supply to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), net metering and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). To expedite renewable energy development and energy efficiency, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, SADC member states are developing their own targets and policies. A set of target activities was established in the SADC Energy Protocol (1996). For the period 2004 to 2018, a target of 70% access to modern energy sources by rural communities was set in the 2003 SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) [16]. This framework forms the basis for the development and operation of the renewable energy policies within the region but does not give any specific targets for member states to aim at, at the national level [17]. Harmonization. To promote the widespread use of renewable energy technology in the region, a harmonized subregional framework for the renewable energy sector was developed, which comprised standardization and policy alignment in order to narrow the differences in the legal and regulatory issues, standards, regulations, and codes of practice of the different countries, promote the development and widespread utilization of new and renewable energy in the region, and promote regional trade in RETs [17]. In pursuance of renewable energy development and energy efficiency initiatives in the region, the SADC energy ministers approved in principle the formation of a SADC center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE) with Namibia as host country [16]. Renewable Energy Generation in South Africa There have been major strides in the area of renewable energy generation, especially in relation to the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP) in South Africa. The country is a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCC) and is committed to sustainable development and reducing greenhouse emissions. With these ends in consideration, and with the desire to increase the dwindling reserves after 2010, the REIPPPP was initiated to source renewable energy generation from the private sector. The sourcing of generators is done in a sequence of bid windows, with Ministerial determination stipulating the type and amount of renewable generation to be procured. Bid rounds 1, 2, 3, 3.5, and 4 of the REIPPP have been conducted, but allocations for only rounds 1 to 3.5 had been concluded, with the total number projects awarded equaling 64, and having an aggregated capacity of 3193.5 MW. The breakdown of capacity and the number of projects awarded, both by fuel type, is summarized in Fig. 4-28, where it is shown that the program has aimed at procuring renewable energy from a wide range of energy sources. The majority of projects awarded by the end of 2014 were in the areas of wind and solar photovoltaic generation. 4.8.6 Future Outlook Smart Grid Initiatives in SADC Countries. Smart grid is a broad concept that covers the entire electricity supply chain and is characterized by the use of technologies to intelligently integrate the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Some of the benefits of smart grid include optimized asset utilization and efficiency, increased integration of clean and renewable energy,

1984

35 32

1483.5

Capacity awarded (MW)

1500

25

23

20 1000 15 10

500

400 5

5 2

14 Wind

Solar PV

CSP

Number of projects awarded

30

Small hydro Fuel type

16

1

Biomass

Biogass

16

1

Landfill gas

FIGURE 4-28 Generation procured from private producers at the end of 2014 by various fuel types and amount [4].

better integration of distributed generation (DG) and micro-grid/mini-grid, improved security, enabling active participation by consumers in demand response that allows a two-way communication between the utilities and customers, grid resilience, etc. [20]. Smart grid is critical for future economic growth and social development of SADC region and will be required to meet the goals of the Africa Power Vision (APV) which according to [21] is, “A long-term plan for increasing access to reliable and affordable energy by using Africa’s diversified energy resources in a coherent and well balanced manner, consistent with Agenda 2063, Africa’s new transformation strategy. APV primarily seeks to drive and rapidly accelerate the implementation of critical energy projects in Africa under the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).” Efforts to promote the concepts of smart grid are gaining momentum in several SADC countries with South Africa taking the lead. For example, in South Africa, the National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) in partnership with industry took the initiative to create the South African Smart Grid Initiative (SASGI) in 2012 with the objectives of developing a Smart Grid vision for South Africa, providing policy and creating a framework and a platform for smart grid deployment [22]. The South African (state-owned) power utility Eskom, and the various municipalities have started experimenting with several technologies of smart grid. Eskom is looking at rolling out advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to improve their billing system, the revenue and the demand-side management as well as to improve the demand response and the efficiency of the system [23]. Energy Efficiency. Energy efficiency forms a significant part of smart grid. For Africa and SADC region, smart grid will come from the application of intelligent energy technology to optimize the use of generation resources and the delivery of power. In this context, several SADC member states and utilities are taking advantage of energy efficiency as a complement to renewable energy to reduce demand and delay the requirement for new generation capacity. Some of the main energy efficiency initiatives in SADC regions are: (a) the use of compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) or light-emitting diodes (LEDs); (b) the adoption of solar water systems and hot water load control (i.e., remotely turning off of conventional water heaters during peak periods); (c) the use of demand side management (DSM) that could be linked to demand response. All the SADC member states, except two

(Madagascar and Seychelles) have adopted the CFLs energy efficient approach where incandescent light bulbs are exchanged for CFLs [16]. Challenges in Implementing Smart Grid Technologies in Southern Africa. The urgency of speeding up the implementation of smart grid technologies in Southern Africa cannot be overstated. However, there are still significant challenges that must be overcome to deploy smart grids at the scale they are needed. Some of these challenges are technical, legal and regulatory, financial, and educational [24]. For example, ageing and outdated infrastructure will require a major overhaul and augmentation to support smart grids; old legacy systems cannot always be retrofitted with new technologies and early retirement of equipment may become an issue; many regulatory policies are old and outdated to deal with the consequences of smart grids; there is a lack of human skills and the “know how” required to deal with highly sophisticated equipment; greater public engagement and participation is lacking; significant investments are required to purchase the new technologies envisioned for communicating information between the end users, electricity service providers, and to modernize the ageing transmission and distribution infrastructure. There is a need for governments to establish clear and consistent policies that will facilitate innovative investment in the smart grid [24]. Also, greater public engagement (in particular, customers and consumers) will be required. Mini-Grids/Micro-Grids Potential in SADC Region. Currently, the electricity access rate in most SADC countries is very low, and the majority of the population does not have access to modern fuels like natural gas, kerosene, or propane. They still rely on traditional use of biomass for cooking. This is hazardous to health and inefficient [25]. The region is faced with electricity shortage due to lack of enough generation capacity and ageing transmission and distribution infrastructure. As the demand for electricity grows, the countries in the SADC region will require alternative energy solutions based on the more flexible and decentralized (and off-grid) systems such as distributed generators, microgrids and/or mini-grids rather than the legacy centralized power grid. In most SADC countries, extending the grids to rural areas is often not financially viable. With the vast range of natural and renewable resources, the opportunities of micro-grid in the SADC region are enormous. Some international and regional bodies such as the African Development Bank’s Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) and the Regional Electricity Regulators Association of Southern Africa (RERA) are promoting the growth of mini-grids in sub-Saharan Africa (including Southern Africa) to unlock the region’s potential for clean energy and increase energy access in isolated communities. RERA, backed by the Africa-EU Renewable Energy Cooperation Program (RECP), managed by the EU Energy Initiative Partnership Dialogue Facility (EUEI-PDF) has developed guidelines to assist countries in the SADC region to create a framework for attracting investment in mini-grids [26]. Alongside traditional and renewable generation, micro-grids or mini-grids (i.e., large scale microgrids) offer the most attractive options for increasing access to electricity for the majority in remote and low income communities. These are localized grouping of electricity generation (renewable and non-renewable), energy storage, energy control and conversion, energy monitoring and management and load management tools which can operate while connected to traditional electricity grid or function independently. For some, micro-grid holds the promise of becoming a basic building block in the implementation of the next generation smart infrastructure [27]. In the last few years, renewable energy based micro-grids have received increasing attention in SADC region due to the values they can offer. Most of the micro-grids are solar PV based, although other renewable sources such as wind, geothermal, biomass, etc. have also been used. RESs such as solar, wind, etc. have enormous potentials in contributing to Southern Africa’s electricity portfolio [28]. Tanzania is leading in the development of mini-grids, most of which are Solar PV or mini-hydro, through the innovative standardized Power Purchase agreement (PPA) using an avoided-cost feedin-tariff (FIT). The government of Tanzania established the rural Energy Agency (REA) to focus on off-grid and renewable energy projects in Tanzania. According to the 2012 Tanzania Power Master Plan, the Tanzanian government is targeting 30% connectivity by 2015. Earlier in 2016, Jumeme

Rural Power Supply Ltd. unveiled their hybrid solar/mini-grids. There are plans to develop and implement solar-hybrid mini-grids in rural growth centers in Tanzania [29]. Several mini-grid initiatives and renewable energy projects are currently underway in other SADC member states such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Swaziland, South Africa, Seychelles, Namibia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Malawi, Madagascar, Lesotho, DRC, Botswana and Angola [30]. The developments of mini-grids in those countries are undertaken by private companies, regional concessionaries or large International non-governmental organizations (NGOs) [16]. Future Perspective on Grid Development Generation Projects. Major projects are committed for commissioning in the SAPP network in the next 5 years. The total capacity committed is 24,062 MW. Table 4-9 breaks down the contributions by various countries to the regional aggregate. About 11,274 MW, 47% of the planned capacity, will be for projects in South Africa. In relation to the installed capacity of 61.8 GW at the end of 2014, the total commissioned capacity represents an increase in installed capacity of close to 20% that can be considered as significant. If one looks at South Africa, there are ambitious plans for generation capacity expansions beyond 2019. In fact, the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) [26] of the country states that the total installed generation capacity is planned to be 85,241 MW by 2030, representing an additional generation capacity of about 41,704 MW to the 2014 scenario, a virtual doubling of generation capacity of the network. The breakdown of this planned capacity by fuel type is shown in Fig. 4-29. Coal generation is expected to dominate the new capacity to be created with 41,704 MW (48.19%) planned for installation. Plans for adding to the fleet of gas turbines entails installing 9170 MW (10.76%) and 1896 MW (2.22%) of OCGT and CCGT, respectively. The plan also includes a significant 11,400 MW (13.37%) of possible nuclear power plants. RESs also feature strongly in the plan, with 11,800 MW (13.84%) of wind and 600 MW of CSP. Pumped storage capacity at 2192 MW (3.42%) also features in the plans. The Future of SAPP. SAPP is striving to have a fully integrated, robust grid with a generation mix which can handle the climatic, technical, and economic conditions of the subcontinent. There is a drive to enhance and increase rural electrification projects as well as harnessing new/renewable energy resources for the region. There is also a drive to interconnect the non-operating members into the pool to enhance trade and ensure security of supply. Figure 4-30 shows the future SAPP pool inter-connector projects.

TABLE 4-9 Planned Generation Capacity Additions in SAPP for the Period 2015 to 2019 [4]. Country Angola Botswana DRC Lesotho Malawi Mozambique Namibia South Africa Swaziland Tanzania Zambia Zimbabwe TOTAL

INTERCONNECTED POWER GRIDS 241

Total generating capacity, MW and % of total installed generation by fuel type in 2030 Total generating capacity in 2030

41074

Total generating capacity in 2030 (MW)

40000

% of total generating capacity in 2030

35000 30000

48.19%

70.00%

60.00%

50.00%

25000

40.00%

20000 30.00% 15000 11800

11400 9170

10000

10.76% 2912 1896 3.42% 2.22%

5000 0

Coal

OCGT

CCGT

20.00% 13.84%

13.37% 5499 6.45%

10.00% 890 600 0.70% 0 0.00% 1.04%

Pumped Nuclear Hydro storage Fuel type

% of Installed capacity by 2030 (%)

45000

Wind

CSP

PV

Other

0.00%

FIGURE 4-29 Status of generation capacity in South Africa in 2030 (Adapted from [26]).

2015: 2nd DRC - Zambia 220 kV

DRC

2018: Morupule - Maun 400 kV

Tanzania

2019: Zizabona - 330 kV 2019: Zambia - Tanzania-Kenya 400 kV

Angola

Malawi

2020: Phokoje - Pandamatenga 400 kV

Zambia

2020: Mozambique - Malawi 400 kV

Zimbabwe

2022: MOZISA 400 kV

Namibia Mozambique

Botswana

2022: Botswana-RSA (BOSA) 400 kV 2022: Namibia - Angola 400 kV

Swaziland South Africa

2024: Mozambique STE - HVDC/AC

Lesotho

FIGURE 4-30 Future SAPP pool inter-connector projects [5].

4.8.7 Conclusion A lack of access to electricity is a fundamental brake on development in many parts of Africa. It is clear that economic development in SADC region cannot be achieved without affordable energy, and it cannot be sustained unless the energy is reliable and secure. It is expected that SADC state members will continue to take advantage of recent smart grid concepts and technologies to meet the growing demand for electricity and greatly improve the efficiency, reliability, and security of the electricity supply. There is a need for governments, research institutions, industry, the financial sector, and international organizations to work together to achieve the “smart grid vision” of SADC region and through that the African Power Vision. SADC governments must promote broad deployment of energy efficiency, deal effectively with carbon capture and storage and put the right policies in place.

4.8.8 References [1] SAPP, “Southern Africa Power Pool Annual Report,” SAPP Coordination Centre Office, 1998. [2] Mountain, B. “Towards a Pricing Strategy for the South African Electricity Supply and Distribution Industry, page 64,” in MSc Dissertation, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, Cape Town, 1994. [3] South Rhodesian Government, “Agreement Relating to the Central African Power Corporation,” South Rhodesian Government Gazette Extra Ordinary, Vol. 41, No 51, 25 November, Signed at Salisbury, 1963. [4] SAPP, “Southern Africa Power Pool Annual Report,” Southern Africa Power Pool Coordination Centre, 2015. [5] SAPP, “Southern Africa Power Pool Annual Report,” Southern Africa Power Pool Coordination Centre Office, 2014. [6] Vajeth, O. “Introduction to SAPP,” Southern Africa Power Pool, 2016. [7] SAPP Grid, “Southern Africa Power Pool,” 2016. [Online]. Available: http://www.sapp.co.zw/sappgrid.html. [Accessed 1 August 2016]. [8] Hammad, A., Bosshoff, S., Van der Merwe, W. C., Van Dysk, C., Otto, W., and Kleywnstuber, U. H. E., “SVC for Mitigating 50 Hz Resonance of a Long 400 kV AC Interconnection,” Singapore, 1999. [9] Halonen, M., Rudin, S., Thorvaldsson, B., Kleyenstruber, U., Boshoff, S., and Van der Merwe, C., “SVC for Resonance Control in Nampower Electrical Power System,” Vancouver, BC, 2001. [10] ABB, “Inga-Kolwezi,” 2014. [Online]. Available: http://new.abb.com/systems/hvdc/references/inga-Kolwezi. [Accessed 1 August 2016]. [11] Magg, T. G., Manchen, M., Krige, E., Kandjii, E., Paisson, R., and Wasborg, J., “Comparison between Energized System and Real-Time Simulator Testing, CIGRE 2012,” 2012. [Online]. Available: https://library.e.abb .com/public/…./Caprivi-link-HVDC-Interconnector-Comparison-between-energized-System.pdf. [Accessed 1 August 2016]. [12] SAPP, “Operating Guidelines,” Southern Africa Power Pool, 1996. [13] SAPP, “Operating Guidelines,” Southern Africa Power Pool, 2013a. [14] SAPP, “Power Quality in Electrical Power Systems,” Southern Africa Power Pool, 2013b. [15] IRENA, “Southern Africa Power Pool: Planning and Prospects for Renewable Energy,” IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency), 2013c. [16] Stiles, G. and Murove, C., “SADC Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Status Report,” Renewable energy Policy Network for the 21st Century (REN21), Paris, 2015. [17] ECA, “Sustainable Energy: A Framework for New and Renewable Energy in Southern Africa ECA/SA/ TPUB/2005/6,” Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Southern Africa Office, 2006. [18] CEB, “Integrated Electricity Plan (2003–2012),” Central Electricity Board, Mauritius, Curepipe, Mauritius, 2003. [19] IRENA, “Renewable Power generation Costs for 2014,” IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency), 2015. [20] USDoE, “What is the Smart Grid? Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability,” 2016. [Online]. Available: http://www.smartgrid.gov/the_smart_grid/smart_grid.html. [Accessed 17 August 2016].

[21] NEPAD, “Africa Power Vision Concept note & Implementation Plan: From Vision to Action,” January 2015. [Online]. Available: http://www.un.org/esa/ffd/wp-content/.../NEPAD-APV-Exec-Sum-ENG.pdf. [Accessed 2 August 2016]. [22] SASGI, “South Africa Smart Grid Initiative,” 2012. [Online]. Available: http://www.sasgi.org.za/about-sasgi/. [Accessed 2 August 2016]. [23] Engineering News, “South Africa Opts for Incremental Smart-grid Migration,” 20 March 2012. [Online]. Available: http://www.engineeringnews.co.za/article/business-needs-crucial-for-eskom-smart-gridmigration. [Accessed 4 August 2016]. [24] Folly, K. A., “Challenges in Implementing Smart Grid technologies in Africa,” Africa Utility Week: Cape Town, 2013. [25] Waagsaether, K., “Overview of the Energy Picture for SADc Countries, with a Focus on Renewable Energy,” Southern African Faith Communities Development Institute(SAFCEI): http://safcei.org/product/sadcenergy-report/, 2014. [26] SADoE, “Integrated Resource Plan 2010–2030,” Department of Energy, 2010. [27] Ainah, P. K. and Folly, K. A., “Development of Micro-Grid in Sub-Saharan Africa: An Overview,” International Review of Electrical Engineering (IRE), Vol. 10, no. 6, pp. 633–645, 2015. [28] Folly, K. A., “Wind Energy Integration into the South African Grid: Prospects and Challenges,” in Wind Energy: Developments, Potential and Challenges, pp. 93–120, Nova Publisher, USA, 2016. [29] Walker, M., “HOMER Energy Asssists with Mini-Grid Solar Project in Tanzania, Homer microgrid,” 2015. [Online]. Available: http://microgridnews.com/homer-energy-assists-with-mini-grid-solar-projectin-tanzania/. [Accessed 10 July 2016]. [30] Renewable Energy World, “Microgrids Seen as Answer for 620 Million African without Power,” 2015. [Online]. Available: http://www.renewableenergyworld.com/articles/2015/11/minigrids-seen-as-answerfor-620-million-africans-without-power.html. [Accessed 3 July 2016].

5

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION Jose R. Daconti Senior Staff Consultant, Siemens Power Technologies International; Senior Member, IEEE; Distinguished Member, CIGRE

Allen L. Clapp President, Clapp Research Associates, P.C.; Life Member, IEEE; Senior Member, ASCE

A. M. DiGioia, Jr. President, DiGioia Gray and Associates; Fellow, ASCE; Member, IEEE

Dale A. Douglass Principal Engineer, Douglass Power Consulting, LLC; Fellow, IEEE

I. S. Grant Manager, TVA; Fellow, IEEE

Otto L. Lynch Vice President, Power Line Systems, Inc., Madison, Wisconsin

John D. Mozer Professional Engineer, Retired; Life Member and SEI Fellow, ASCE

J. R. Stewart Consultant; Fellow, IEEE

Earle C. (Rusty) Bascom III Principal Engineer, Electrical Consulting Engineers, P.C.; Senior Member, IEEE 245

5.1 OVERHEAD AC POWER TRANSMISSION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 246 5.1.1 Transmission Systems. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 247 5.1.2 Voltage Levels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 247 5.1.3 Electrical Properties of Conductors. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 248 5.1.4 Electrical Environmental Effects . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 252 5.1.5 Line Insulation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 263 5.1.6 Line and Structure Location. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 269 5.1.7 Mechanical Design of Overhead Spans. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 274 5.1.8 Mechanical Interaction of Suspension Spans. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 289 5.1.9 Supporting Structures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 296 5.1.10 Line Accessories (Lines under EHV). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 307 5.1.11 Foundations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 310 5.1.12 Overhead Line Uprating and Upgrading . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 321 5.1.13 References . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 323 5.2 UNDERGROUND POWER TRANSMISSION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 326 5.2.1 Cable Applications. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 326 5.2.2 Cable System Considerations and Types. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 327 5.2.3 Extruded-Dielectric Systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 328 5.2.4 High-Pressure Fluid-Filled Systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 329 5.2.5 Self-Contained Liquid-Filled (SCLF) Systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 331 5.2.6 Direct Current Cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 331 5.2.7 Other Special Cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 331 5.2.8 Cable Capacity Ratings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 332 5.2.9 Cable Uprating and Dynamic Ratings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 333 5.2.10 Soil Thermal Properties and Controlled Backfill . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 334 5.2.11 Electrical Characteristics. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 337 5.2.12 Magnetic Fields . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 338 5.2.13 Installation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 339 5.2.14 Special Considerations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 340 5.2.15 Accessories. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 342 5.2.16 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 344 5.2.17 Operation and Maintenance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 345 5.2.18 Fault Location . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 346 5.2.19 Corrosion . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 347 5.2.20 Testing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 347 5.2.21 Future Developments. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 348 5.2.22 References . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 348

5.1 OVERHEAD AC POWER TRANSMISSION BY JOSE R. DACONTI, ALLEN L. CLAPP, A. M. DIGIOIA, JR., DALE A. DOUGLASS, I. S. GRANT, OTTO L. LYNCH, JOHN D. MOZER, AND J. R. STEWART Overhead transmission of electric power remains one of the most important elements of today’s electric power system. Transmission systems deliver power from generating plants to industrial sites and to substations from which distribution systems supply residential and commercial service. Those transmission systems also interconnect electric utilities, permitting power exchange when it is of economic advantage and to assist one another when generating plants are out of service because of damage or routine repairs. Total investment in transmission and substations is approximately 10% of the investment in generation. Since the beginning of the electrical industry, research has been directed toward higher and higher voltages for transmission. As systems have grown, higher-voltage systems have rarely displaced existing systems, but have instead overlayed them. Economics have typically dictated that an overlay voltage should be between 2 and 3 times the voltage of the system it is reinforcing. Thus, it is common to see,

for example, one system using lines rated 115, 230, and 500 kilovolts (kV). The highest ac voltage in commercial use is 765 kV although 1100 kV lines have seen limited use in Japan and Russia. Research and test lines have explored voltages as high as 1500 kV, but it is unlikely that, in the foreseeable future, use will be made of voltages higher than those already in service. This plateau in growth is due to a corresponding plateau in the size of generators and power plants, more homogeneity in the geographic pattern of power plants and loads, and adverse public reaction to overhead lines. Recognizing this plateau, some focus has been placed on making intermediate voltage lines more compact. Important advances in design of transmission structures as well as in the components used in line construction, particularly insulators, were made during the mid-1980s to mid-1990s. Current research promises some further improvements in lines of existing voltage including uprating and new designs for HVDC. 5.1.1 Transmission Systems The fundamental purpose of the electric utility transmission system is to transmit power from generating units to the distribution system that ultimately supplies the loads. This objective is served by transmission lines that connect the generators into the transmission network, interconnect various areas of the transmission network, interconnect one electric utility with another, or deliver the electrical power from various areas within the transmission network to the distribution substations. Transmission system design is the selection of the necessary lines and equipment which will deliver the required power and quality of service for the lowest overall average cost over the service life. The system must also be capable of expansion with minimum changes to existing facilities. Electrical design of ac systems involves (1) power flow requirements; (2) system stability and dynamic performance; (3) selection of voltage level; (4) voltage and reactive power flow control; (5) conductor selection; (6) losses; (7) corona-related performance (radio, audible, and television noise); (8) electromagnetic field effects; (9) insulation and overvoltage design; (10) switching arrangements; (11) circuit-breaker duties; and (12) protective relaying. Mechanical design includes (1) sag and tension calculations; (2) conductor composition; (3) conductor spacing (minimum spacing to be determined under electrical design); (4) types of insulators; and (5) selection of conductor hardware. Structural design includes (1) selection of the type of structures to be used, (2) mechanical loading calculations, (3) foundations, and (4) guys and anchors. Miscellaneous features of transmission-line design are (1) line location, (2) acquisition of rightof-way, (3) profiling, (4) locating structures, (5) inductive coordination (considers line location and electrical calculations), (6) means of communication, and (7) seismic factors. 5.1.2 Voltage Levels Standard transmission voltages are established in the United States by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). There is no clear delineation between distribution, subtransmission, and transmission voltage levels. In some systems, 69 kV may be a transmission voltage while in other systems it is classified as distribution, depending on function. Table 5-1 shows the standard voltages listed in ANSI Standards C84 and C92.2, all of which are in use at present. The nominal system voltages of 345, 500, and 765 kV from Table 5-1 are classified as extrahigh voltages (EHV). They are used extensively in the United States and in certain other parts of the world. In addition, 400-kV EHV transmission is used, principally in Europe. EHV is used for the transmission of large blocks of power and for longer distances than would be economically feasible at the lower voltages. EHV may be used also for interconnections between systems or superimposed on large power-system networks to transfer large blocks of power from one area to another. One voltage level above 800 kV, namely, 1100 kV nominal (1200 kV maximum), is presently standardized. This level is not widely used, although sufficient research and development have been completed to prove technical practicability.1–3

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 247

27/11/17 12:18 PM

248 SECTION FIVE

TABLE 5-1 Standard System Voltages, kV Rating

Rating

Nominal

Maximum

Nominal

34.5 46 69 115 138 161

36.5 48.3 72.5 121 145 169

230 345 500 765 1100

Maximum 242 362 550 800 1200

5.1.3 Electrical Properties of Conductors Positive-Sequence Resistance and Reactances. The conductors most commonly used for transmission lines have been aluminum conductor steel-reinforced (ACSR), all-aluminum conductor (AAC), all-aluminum alloy conductor (AAAC), and aluminum conductor alloy-reinforced (ACAR), but conductors able to operate at higher temperatures such as ACSS are available for a modest price premium and are becoming more common. Research is progressing on new high-temperature ceramic-cored conductors. Tables of the electrical characteristics of the most commonly used ACSR conductors are in Sec. 3. Characteristics of other conductors can be found in conductor handbooks or manufacturers’ literature and websites. The per mile resistance, inductive reactance, and capacitive reactance can be determined from the data in the tables of Sec. 3 and the spacing factors Xd and X′d . The positive-sequence resistance is listed as the 60-Hz value at 50°C. The expression for inductive reactance per mile is

X L = 0.004657f log

D (5-1) GMR

where D = equivalent spacing in feet, GMR = geometric mean radius in feet as given in the conductor tables of Sec. 3, and f = frequency in hertz. GMR for ACSR conductor is given at 60 Hz. However, 60-Hz values of GMR can be used at other commercial power-system frequencies with small error. XL also can be expressed as

X L = X a + X d = 0.004657f log

1 + 0.004657f log D (5-2) GMR

When the spacing is 1 ft, Xd becomes zero. Thus Xd is frequently called the “one-foot” inductive reactance. The expression for capacitive shunt reactance per mile is:

Xc =

4.099 × 106 D log (5-3) f rc

where rc is the conductor radius in feet. Xc can also be expres­­­­­sed as

X c = X a′ + X d′

where

and X d′ =

4.099 × 106 log D (5-5) f

Bundle conductors consist of two or more conductors per phase mechanically and electrically connected and supported by an insulator assembly. The positive-sequence resistance is, to a first approximation, the 60-Hz, 50°C values in Sec. 3 tables divided by the number of conductors per phase. General formulas for the inductance and capacitance of bundle conductors are

Lφ =

24(S gm )n  r 1  0.74113 log c + 0.74113 log n GMR d( M gm )n–1   

mH/mi (5-6)

From Eq. (5-6) inductive reactance is found to be

XL =

24(S gm )n  1   K + 0.004657f log n d ( M gm )n–1   

Ω /mi at 60 Hz (5-7)

0.03883n log[24(S gm )n /d(M gm )n–1 ]

µF/mi (5-8)

and the capacitance is

Cφ =

In the above, n = number of conductors per phase (bundle); d = diameter of conductor in inches; Sgm = geometric mean distance between conductors of different phases in feet, found by taking the mean distance from all conductors of one phase to all conductors of the other phases; Mgm = geometric mean distance in feet between the n conductors of one phase; K = internal conductor reactance defined as

K = 0.004657f log

rc

GMR

Ω /mi (5-9)

The inductive series reactance and capacitive shunt reactances for bundled conductors can also Bundle Xaeq X′aeq be found by using the Xa + Xd method, by determining the equivalent Xa and X′a of the conduc1 (X – X ) 1 (X′ – X′) 2 conductors ⁄2 a ⁄ 2 s a s tor bundle. The expressions for the equivalents 1 1 3 conductors ⁄3(Xa – 2Xs) ⁄3(X′a – 2X′s ) are given in Table 5-2. These expressions are for 1 (X – 3X ) 1 (X′ – 3X′) 4 conductors ⁄4 a ⁄ 4 s a s three-conductor bundles on equilateral spacing and for four-conductor bundles on square spacing. The subscript s indicates the spacing of the conductors within the bundle in feet. Values for Xa and X′a are in the conductor tables in Sec. 3. Values for Xs and X′s are from the same formulas as Xd and X′d. TABLE 5-2 Equivalent Reactances

X s = 0.004657f log s (5-10)

X s′ =

4.099 × 108 log s (5-11) f

where s is in feet and f is frequency in hertz. Equation (5-11) is correct for a ratio of spacing s to conductor radius r of 5 or more.

TABLE 5-3 Typical Transmission-Line Impedance* Voltage, kV 69 115 230 345 500 765

R1 0.280 0.119 0.100 0.060 0.028 0.019

XL1 0.709 0.723 0.777 0.590 0.543 0.548

XC1 0.166 0.169 0.182 0.138 0.127 0.128

R0 0.687 0.625 0.591 0.551 0.463 0.428

XL0 2.74 2.45 2.26 1.99 1.90 1.77

XC0 0.315 0.265 0.275 0.208 0.198 0.185

X0/X1 3.86 3.39 2.91 3.37 3.50 3.23

*R , X , R , X are in ohms per mile; X , X are in megohm-miles. 1 L1 0 L0 C0 C1 Note: 1 mi = 1.61 km.

The value of Xaeq is added to Xd (the spacing factor, which is determined for the mean spacing between the conductors of the different phases). X′aeq and X′d are handled in a like manner. Zero-Sequence Impedances. When earth-return currents due to faults or other causes are to be calculated, negative- and zero-sequence impedances must be determined in addition to positivesequence quantities. Negative-sequence quantities are the same as the positive-sequence values for transmission lines. Precise determination of the zero-sequence quantities is difficult because of the variability of the earth-return path. Calculation of zero-sequence impedance parameters is far more complex than for positivesequence quantities, being a function of conductor size, spacing, relative position of conductors with respect to overhead ground wires, electrical characteristics of overhead ground wires, and the resistivity of the earth-return circuit. Reference 4 includes a detailed analysis of zero-sequence parameters, which are normally calculated using digital computer programs. Table 5-3 lists representative values of positive- and zero-sequence impedances for different voltage transmission lines with shield wires. Zero-sequence reactance increases for unshielded lines. Nominal-p Representation. Transmission lines can be represented by nominal p as in Fig. 5-1, in which half the capacitive susceptance, in siemens, is connected at each end of the line. The nominal-p representation is used in digital computer studies involving lines of moderate length (usually under 100 mi). Nominal-T Representation. The nominal-T representation of a transmission line is shown in Fig. 5-2. The total line susceptance b, in siemens, is concentrated at A, the midpoint of the line. ABCD Parameters. These line parameters (general circuit constants) are defined by the equations

Es = AEr − BIr (5-12)

I s = CEr − DIr (5-13)

For a short line (under 100 mi) if Z1 = R + jwL and Z2 = 2/jb (refer to the nominal-p line of Fig. 5-1) Z + Z2 (5-14) A=D= 1 Z2

FIGURE 5-1 Nominal-p line.

B = Z1l (5-15)

 Z + 2Z  C =  1 2 2  /l (5-16)  Z2  For longer lines where l is the length of the line

A = D = cosh(γ l ) (5-17)

B = Zc sinh(γ l ) (5-18)

C=

sinh(γ l ) (5-19) Zc

where

γ = ( R + jω L )( jω C ) (5-20)

and

Zc =

R + jω L (5-21) jω C

and R, L, and C are line resistance, inductance, and capacitance per mile. Formulas for ABCD constants for various circuit configurations are given in Table 5-4.

TABLE 5-4 Formulas for Generalized Circuit Constants Equivalent constants At

Bt

CE

Dt

1

Series impedance

1

Z

O

1

2

Shunt admittance

1

O

Y

1

3

Uniform line

A

B

C

A

4

Two uniform lines

A1A2 + C1B2

B1A2 + A1B2

A1C2 + A2C1

A1A2 + B1C2

5

Two nonuniform lines or networks General network andsending transformer impedance General network and receiving transformer impedance

A1A2 + C1B2

B1A2 + D1B2

A1C2 + D2C1

D1D2 + B1C2

A + CZTS

B + DZTS

C

D

A

B + AZTR

C

D + CZTR

No.

6 7

8

Type of network

Two networks in parallel

A1B2 + A2 B1 B1 + B2

C1 + C 2

B1B2 B1 + B2

+

( A1 − A2 )(D2 − D1 ) D1 B2 + D2 B1 B1 + B2 B1 + B2

Note: All constants in this table are complex quantities; A = a1 + ja2 and D = d1 + jd2 are numerical values, B = b1 + jb2 = ohms, and C = c1 + jc2 = siemens. As a check on calculations of ABCD constants, note that AD - BC = 1.

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 251

27/11/17 12:18 PM

252 SECTION FIVE

TABLE 5-5 SIL of Typical Transmission Lines System kV

Zs, W

SIL, MW

Overhead lines 230 345 500 765 1200

367 300 285 280 250

144 400 880 2090 5760

Cables 230 345

38 25

1390 4760

Surge Impedance Loading. The surge impedance of a transmission line is the characteristic impedance with resistance set equal to zero (i.e., R is assumed small compared to jwL of Eq. 5-21). Z s =

L (5-22) C

The power which flows in a lossless transmission line terminated in a resistive load equal to the line’s surge impedance is denoted as the surge impedance loading (SIL) of the line. Under these conditions, the receiving end voltage ER equals the sending end voltage ES in the magnitude, but lags ES by an angle d corresponding to the travel time of the line. For a three-phase line SIL =

( EL –L )2 (5-23) ZS

Since Zs has no reactive component, there is no reactive power in the line, QS = QR = 0. This indicates that for SIL the reactive losses in the line inductance are exactly offset by reactive power supplied by the shunt capacitance or I2wL = E2wC. SIL is a useful measure of transmission-line capability even for practical lines with resistance, as it indicates a loading where the line’s reactive requirements are small. For power transfer significantly above SIL, shunt capacitors may be needed to minimize voltage FIGURE 5-3 Overhead line loading in terms of SIL. drop along the line, while for transfer significantly below SIL, shunt reactors may be needed. SILs for typical transmission lines are given in Table 5-5. Cables normally have current ratings (ampacity) considerably below SIL, while overhead line current ratings may be either greater than or less than SIL. Figure 5-3 presents illustrative overhead line loadability as a function of line length and SIL. Although Fig. 5-3 is illustrative only of loading limits, it is a useful estimating tool. Long lines tend to be stability-limited and have a lower loading limit than shorter lines, which tend to be voltage-drop- or conductor-ampacity-limited. 5.1.4 Electrical Environmental Effects Corona and Field Effects. There are two categories of electrical environmental effects of power transmission lines. Corona effects are those caused by electrical stresses at the conductor surface which result in air ionization (“corona”) and include radio, television, and audible noise. Field effects are those caused by induction to objects in proximity to the line. While the generic term is electromagnetic effects, within the electric power industry the fields are divided into two types: electric-field effects and magnetic-field effects. Electric fields, related to the voltage of the line, are the primary cause of induction to vehicles, buildings, and objects of comparable size. Magnetic fields, related to the currents in the line, are the primary cause of induction to long objects, such as fences and pipelines. Assessment Criteria. In an electrical environmental analysis, it is important to determine the proper criteria for assessment of the impact. For example, the audible noise criterion in a commercial or industrial area would be inappropriate in a quiet residential neighborhood.5 Likewise, ground-level electric field criteria on a parking lot would be different from that in terrain inaccessible by motor vehicles. For audible noise, the only concern is annoyance, but for electric fields, safety, annoyance, and perception levels all may have to be considered.

FIGURE 5-4 Factors affecting transmission line EMC for shock effects.

Probability of exposure is also an important criterion. The impact of radio noise in arid locations is different from that in places with considerable rainfall. Since different people have different perception and annoyance thresholds, statistical evaluations are necessary, recognizing that some percentage of people will find a generally accepted noise level annoying. Because of the combination of worst-case events which are normally assumed in an electrical environmental analysis, the overall probability of annoyance is usually considerably smaller than initially presumed. A predictive model is necessary to calculate the expected effect. Depending on the specific effect, it may be an empirical formula or may be quite sophisticated. However, it is only by calculating the effect and comparing it with specified criteria that the overall impact can be assessed. This is illustrated by Fig. 5-4,6 which is a flowchart of the analysis procedure for an example case of electricfield-induced shock. Audible Noise. Corona-produced audible noise during foul weather, particularly during or following rain, can be an important design parameter for high-voltage ac transmission lines. Audible noise has two components, a random noise component and a low-frequency hum, each produced by different physical mechanisms. While the hum component is closely correlated with corona loss on the line, the random noise is not. Of these two, the most frequent cause of annoyance is the random noise, and it is this which is calculated and compared with acceptance criteria. Analyses to predict levels of audible noise consider A-weighted sound level [dB(A)] during rain, including L50, which is the level exceeded 50% of the time during rain (considering all rain storms over a period of time, usually 1 year). L5, which is the level exceeded 5% of the time during rain.

Average, which is the average level of noise expected during rain. (This is usually close to the L50 value and is sometimes called “wet-conductor” noise.) Heavy rain, which is the level expected during heavy rain. (This usually is representative of laboratory artificial rain tests but is assumed representative of the L5 level.) Reference 7 compares audible noise formulas, which have been developed throughout the world. One formula for both L5 and L50 values is given by g = Average-maximum surface gradient of conductor or conductor bundle, kV/cm

AN = A-weighted sound level of the noise produced by one phase of the line, dB(A)

n = Number of subconductors in a phase (or pole) bundle

AN0 = A reference A-weighted sound level, dB(A)

d = Diameter of subconductors, cm

K1, K2, K3, K4 = Constant coefficients

D = Distance from line to point at which noise level is to be calculated, m SL = A-weighted sound level of the noise produced by the line, dB(A) Np = number of phases

Application = All line geometries Noise measure = L5 rain and L50 rain Range of validity = 230–1500 kV, 1 ≤ n ≤ 16, 2≤d≤6

For each phase, the L5 noise level is given by AN5 =

−665 + 20 log n + 44 log d − 10 log D − 0.02 D + AN0 + K1 + K 2 (5-24) g

with AN0 = 75.2 for n < 3

= 67.9 for n ≥ 3

K1 = 7.5 for n = 1

= 2.6 for n = 2

= 0

for n ≥ 3

K2 = 0 for n < 3 d for n ≥ 3 = 22.9(n − 1) B where B is the bundle diameter, cm. The L50 level for each phase is obtained from

AN50 = AN5 − ∆A (5-25)

where

∆A = 14.2

gc − 8.2 for n < 3 g

= 14.2

gc d  − 10.4 − 8 (n − 1)  for n > 3 g B 

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 254

27/11/17 12:19 PM

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 255

FIGURE 5-5 Audible noise profile at ground level for a transmission line.

and

g c = 24.4(d −0.24 ) for n ≤ 8

= 24.4(d −0.24 ) − 0.25(n − 8) for n > 8

Np

SL = 10 log

∑10

AN i /10

(5-26)

i =1

Figure 5-5 illustrates a typical presentation of audible noise calculations. The profile, in this case for a representative 500-kV line and wet conductors, quantifies the level of noise in dB(A) greater than 0.002 mbar as a function of distance from the centerline of the structure. From this method of presentation, analysis of maximum levels as well as effect on width of right-of-way can be analyzed. Similarly, design variables such as conductor size, spacing, and configuration; height of conductors; and weather variations can be considered. Figure 5-63,8 quantifies experience with transmission-line audible noise complaints. These occur mostly during wet-conductor conditions and low ambient noise, such as after rain or during fog. During heavy-rain conditions, the noise of the rain masks the line noise. Other factors during heavy rain, such as closed windows, combine to make this condition less likely to result in complaints even though the noise is louder. In the absence of FIGURE 5-6 Audible noise compliance guidelines.

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 255

27/11/17 12:19 PM

256 SECTION FIVE

local noise regulations, comparison of calculated L50 or average audible noise with Fig. 5-6 gives a reasonable preliminary evaluation of the possibility of audible noise annoyance. When measurements are to be taken to confirm ambient noise or line noise, care must be taken to follow proper procedures.9 Radio and Television Noise. Electromagnetic interference from overhead power lines is caused by two phenomena: complete electrical discharges across small gaps (microsparks) and partial electrical discharges (corona). Gap-type sources occur at insulators, line hardware, and defective equipment and are a construction and maintenance problem rather than a design consideration. They are responsible for about 90% of radio noise complaints and can be located and eliminated as they occur.10 Conductor and hardware corona is considered during the design phase. On a properly designed line, conductor corona noise rarely results in television interference complaints except perhaps in weak signal fringe areas. The specification of “corona-free” hardware is important to eliminate electromagnetic interference from conductor support hardware, and is especially important as lines are constructed with closer spacings and resulting higher electric fields on the hardware. Conductor clamps and other fittings, which were formerly acceptable at traditional phase spacings, may not be adequate for compact lines. For ac lines, radio and television noise are functions of the weather. Fair-weather noise may be significant and varies with the season, wind velocity, and barometric pressure. Two families of computation methods are available for radio noise: those based on conductor laboratory tests and analytical propagation theory (semianalytical methods) and those based on an empirical formula using data from long-term tests on operating lines (comparative methods). The comparison method11 is useful for conventional geometries and designs:

RI = −150.4 + 120 log g + 40 log d + 20 log

h + 10[1 − (log 10f )2 ] (5-27) D2

where g = average maximum surface gradient of conductor or conductor-bundle, kV peak/cm d = subconductor diameter, mm h = height of phase, m D = radial distance to observer, m f = frequency, MHz RI = fair-weather radio noise, dB RI is calculated for each phase and the maximum value is used as the RI of the line. Average foulweather RI levels are assumed to be 17 dB above fair weather, and heavy-rain RI 24 dB above fair weather. Other methods are described in Ref. 3. As with audible noise, the most useful data presentation is the level of radio noise as a function of distance from the centerline of the structure. An illustrative example for a specific 500-kV line is shown in Fig. 5-7. There are no generally accepted RI limits in the United States, because of the impossibility of setting universal criteria for all land use and local conditions.12 A Canadian standard exists for RI limits and is a useful guide.13 Two quantities are required to set criteria for evaluation of radio noise. These are the level of signal strength in the line vicinity and an appropriate signal/noise ratio. This latter ratio is typically assumed to be 24 to 26 dB at the edge of the right-of-way. Primary signal strengths may be 54 dB above 1 mV (0.5 mV/m) in rural areas to 88 dB or more in cities. Prediction of television noise is not as advanced as that of radio noise, primarily because of the limited number of actual cases of conductor corona television interference. As with radio noise, most television interference complaints result from microsparks which can be located and eliminated as they occur. These are not generally a design consideration. In the few cases where corona-caused television noise has occurred in foul weather, it has often been possible to remedy the situation by an improvement in the receiving antennas rather than changes to the transmission-line design. References 3 and 14 contain some work on prediction and evaluation of TVI.

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 256

FIGURE 5-7 Radio noise profile at ground level for transmission line.

Gaseous Oxidants. Gaseous oxidants can be produced by corona activity in air and, in sufficient concentrations, may produce adverse effects on flora and fauna. The most important oxidants are ozone (O3) and oxides of nitrogen (mainly NO and NO2), where ozone is the major constituent. Federal standards limit photochemical oxidants to 0.12 part per million for a maximum of 1-h concentration not to be exceeded more than once per year. Some states have more restrictive regulation; for example, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency standards are for 0.07 ppm by volume (130 µg/m3). Ozone can be detected by smell at minimum concentrations of 0.01 to 0.15 ppm. Analytic studies and field measurements have been conducted on both operating and test lines.15–22 The highest calculated value for 1-mi/h wind parallel to the line was 0.019 ppm maximum groundlevel concentration. Measurements have indicated that transmission-line contribution to gaseous oxidants cannot be detected within statistical limits of significance and accuracy. With instrumentation capable of detecting 0.002 ppm, the transmission-line contribution was indistinguishable from ambient. Thus, gaseous oxidants are not a concern with respect to electric power transmission lines. Ground-Level Electric Fields. Ground-level electric field effects of overhead power transmission lines relate to the possibility of exposure to electric discharges from objects in the field of the line. These may be steady currents or spark discharges. Other areas which have received attention are the possibility of fuel ignition and interference with wearers of prosthetic devices (e.g., pacemakers).23 It is appropriate to consider unlikely conditions when setting and applying electric-field safety criteria because of possible consequences; thus statistical considerations are necessary. Annoyance criteria need not be as stringent and mitigating factors can be considered. Electric-Field Calculations. The resultant electric fields in proximity to a transmission line are the superposition of the fields due to the three-phase conductors. The conducting earth must be represented by image charges located below the conductors at a depth equal to the conductor height. For example, consider the three-conductor line of Fig. 5-8. The effect of earth can be represented by replacing the earth with image conductors as shown in Fig. 5-8. At 60 Hz and for typical values

258 SECTION FIVE

of earth resistivity, the relaxation time of the earth (the time required for charges to redistribute themselves due to an externally applied field) is so small compared to the power frequency wave that for each instant of time the charge is distributed on the earth’s surface as in the static condition (i.e., the earth appears to be a perfect conductor). The electric fields surrounding the transmission line are a function of the instantaneous charges on the line. Usually, however, the charges are not known, but the voltages to ground of the different conductors are. Since the charge Q on each conductor is a function of the voltage on all conductors, an n × n capacitance matrix results, where n is the number of conductors, according to the formula [Q] = [C][V] (5-28) which, for a three-conductor configuration (ignoring shield wires), is

FIGURE 5-8 Representation of conducting earth: (a) earth; (b) image.

Cnm =

Qn Vm

Q1 = C11 V1 + C12V2 + C13V3 (5-29)

Q2 = C21 V1 + C22V2 + C23V3 (5-30)

Q3 = C31 V1 + C32V2 + C33V3 (5-31)

The off-diagonal (mutual) capacitance terms significantly affect the final results. The individual terms of the capacitance matrix are computed by all other voltages = 0 (5-32)

where n and m are conductors. The potential coefficient matrix is, however, more amenable to computation and is defined by [V] = [P][Q] (5-33) whose individual terms are given by

Pnm =

Vn Qm

all other charges = 0 (5-34)

This is an open-circuit matrix where the individual terms can be computed by assuming a charge at one conductor and calculating the voltage at the prescribed location assuming all the other conductors nonexistent (open-circuited). For a single conductor of radius r and a height h above the earth, the self-potential coefficient is given by

Pnm =

1 2h ln (5-35) 2πε o r

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 259

For two conductors n and m where dnm is the distance between them, and dnm′ is the distance between conductor n and the image of conductor m, the mutual potential coefficient is given by

Pnm =

d 1 ln nm′ (5-36) 2πεo dnm

This potential coefficient matrix can be calculated and inverted to yield the capacitance matrix: [C] = [P]–1

(5-37)

This capacitance matrix allows the calculation of the charges on the individual conductors for the given initial voltage distribution according to Eqs. (5-29) through (5-31). Once these charges are obtained, the desired electric fields can be FIGURE 5-9 Single conductor. determined. For the single conductor and observer location of Fig. 5-9, the ground-level electric field is determined from E=

Ql (5-38) 2πεo r

The distance from the conductor to the observer is r = h 2 + L2 (5-39)

Thus

E=

Ql 2πεo h 2 + L2

(5-40)

Q must be determined from [Q] = [C][V]. For a single conductor this equation reduces to

Ql = P −1V =

1 V (5-41) 1 ln (2h/r ) (2π ε o )

For a multiconductor configuration, Q would come from the full matrix calculation. E is radially directed from the line charge. The vertical component is

E cos θ =

Ql 2π ε o

h2

h + L2

h2

+ L2

=

Ql

2π ε o

h2

h (5-42) + L2

The vertical component of the electric field at ground level because of the image is equal to the field from the conductor, since the image is the geometric mirror image and has the opposite sign charge. Thus, the total ground-level field is given by

E=

Ql h (5-43) π ε o h 2 + L2

260 SECTION FIVE

At ground level, the horizontal components of the electric fields of the conductor and its image cancel and the resultant field is purely vertical. For a three-phase line, the fields of the three conductors and their images are computed separately and added. For fields extremely close to the line conductors, care must be taken to represent the local effects properly. For example, the surface field around the conductor is not uniform. For a bundled conductor, it is more nearly represented by a sinusoid. Farther from the conductors, a GMR representation will suffice. For a bundle of diameter D with n conductors of radius r, the GMR is given by GMR =

D 2

n

2nr (5-44) D

Replacing the conductor radius with the bundle GMR gives the appropriate representation. Figure 5-10 illustrates a representative electric-field profile, in kV rms per meter, from the centerline of the structure. This presentation clearly illustrates the maximum field, the location of the maximum, and the effect on right-of-way width considerations. Sensitivity to various parameters can also be quickly evaluated. Criteria for Evaluation. The effects of electric fields on humans is due to discharges from objects insulated from ground; typically vehicles, buildings, and fences which become electrically charged by induction from the line. Table 5-6 summarizes effects on humans, ranging from no perception through severe shock and possible ventricular fibrillation.24 Criteria for spark discharges are expressed in terms of stored charge or stored energy on the charged object. Levels for perception in adult males are of the order of 0.12 mJ, while experience indicates that approximately 2 mJ results in an annoying spark. Safety is seldom of concern, since approximately 25 J is required for injury, a value beyond that expected on objects beneath transmission lines. Deno’s work, using test data, relates short-circuit current to the undisturbed electric field for objects insulated from ground.23 Initial calculations assume the worst possible combination of circumstances; no leakage path to ground exists for the object, complete grounding of the person involved, steady contact, and orientation of the vehicle parallel to the line. Table 5-7 lists sample criteria and electric fields needed to meet them for three sample vehicles.

FIGURE 5-10 Electric-field profile at ground level for transmission line.

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 261

TABLE 5-6 Threshold Levels for 60-Hz Contact Currents rms current, mA

Threshold reaction and/or sensation Perception

0.09 0.13 0.24 0.33 0.36 0.49 0.73 1.10

Touch perception for 1% of women Touch perception for 1% of men Touch perception for 50% of women Grip perception for 1% of women Touch perception for 50% of men Grip perception for 1% of men Grip perception for 50% of women Grip perception for 50% of men

2.2 Estimated borderline hazardous reaction, 50% probability for women (arm contact) 3.2 Estimated borderline hazardous reaction, 50% probability for women (pinched contacts)

Startle

Let-go

4.5 6.0 9.0 10.5 16.0

Estimated let-go for 0.5% of children Let-go for 0.5% of women Let-go for 0.5% of men Let-go for 50% of women Let-go for 50% of men

15 23

Breathing difficult for 50% of women Breathing difficult for 50% of men

35 100

Respiratory tetanus

Fibrillation Estimated 3-s fibrillating current for 0.5% of 20-kg (44-lb) children Estimated 3-s fibrillating current for 0.5% of 70-kg (150-lb) adults Established standards

0.50 0.75 5.0

ANSI standard for maximum leakage (portable appliance) ANSI standard for maximum leakage (installed appliance) NESC recommended limit for induced current under transmission line

TABLE 5-7 Limiting Electric Field for Given Criteria, kV/m

Sample vehicles

Safety Annoyance Perception

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 261

Autos, pickups Sample criteria 5 mA 25 J 2 mA 2 mJ 1.1 mA 0.12 mJ

Farm vehicles

Buses, trailer trucks

A

B

C

22.32 259.00 8.92 2.37 4.91 0.58

10.86 159.00 4.35 1.41 2.39 0.35

6.33 106.50 2.50 0.95 1.39 0.23

262 SECTION FIVE

TABLE 5-8 Likely Range of Maximum Vertical Electric Field for Various Voltage Transmission Lines Line voltage, kV

Near-ground vertical electric field, kV/m

765

8–13

345 230 161 138 115

4–6 2–3.5 2–3 2–3 1–2

500

5–9

High voltages may develop due to electric-field coupling, but the available short-circuit current is small (i.e., high-impedance source); thus calculations are based on a Norton equivalent and the short-circuit current. A relatively high resistance ground is sufficient to reduce electric-field-coupled voltage. Table 5-8 lists maximum electric fields on the right-of-way under lines of different voltage classes. The fields attenuate rapidly with distance from the line and are usually much lower at the right-of-way edge.

Fuel Ignition. Theoretical calculations indicate that if several unlikely conditions exist simultaneously, a spark could release sufficient energy to ignite gasoline vapors. These conditions include a perfectly grounded person refueling a car perfectly insulated from ground with a metal can while the car is parked directly under a line. The spark would have to occur in the precise location of optimum fuel-air mixture. Research3,25 confirms the low probability of accidental fuel ignition under actual conditions. No confirmed cases of accidental ignition under transmission lines exist, confirming the low probability of these factors occurring simultaneously. Because of the consequences of a gasoline fire, some electric utilities advise that gasoline-fueled vehicles not be refueled near a line of 500 kV or above. If refueling were necessary, the vehicle could be grounded or the can connected to the vehicle to prevent sparks. 69

1–1.5

Ground-Level Magnetic Fields. Magnetic-field coupling affects objects which parallel the line for a distance, such as fences and pipelines, and is generally negligible for vehicle- or building-sized objects. As opposed to electric-field coupling, magnetic-field coupling is a low-voltage, low-impedance source with relatively high short-circuit currents. Single grounds are ineffective in preventing magnetically coupled voltages and multiple low-resistance grounds are needed. The resistance of the person touching a fence or pipeline is the dominant current-limiting impedance in the equivalent electrical circuit.26 Calculations are based on a “longitudinal electromotive force” approach and are described in Refs. 27 to 29. A consideration in the calculation of magnetic fields, which is different from the electric-field calculation, concerns the images. A perfectly conducting earth can be assumed for the electric-field problem, even for realistic values of earth resistivity. The assumption of a transmission line in free space (no earth at all) gives a closer approximation to the ground-level magnetic fields than does the assumption of a perfectly conducting earth for measurements near the line. At distances beyond 100 m, the effect of earth becomes increasingly more significant. The effect of conducting earth is frequently treated by use of an image conductor located at a greater depth in the earth than the conductors are above the earth. Distances of several hundred meters are commonly used for this image depth, according to the relation D = 660 ρ /f meters where r is the earth resistivity in ohm-meters and f is the frequency. Magnetic-field calculations are given in Ref. 9, including the use of Carson’s terms to evaluate the effects of imperfectly conducting earth. It is normally adequate to consider conductors in free space without images. For the conductor of Fig. 5-9 without its image

B=

µo /I µo /I = (5-45) 2π r 2π h 2 + L2

This is then separated into vertical and horizontal components by multiplying by sin q and cos q. In general, both components must be retained. For a three-phase line, all conductors must be computed. Horizontal and vertical components of B from the three conductors must then be combined individually as phasors, considering the angles of the different currents. The combined horizontal and vertical

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 263

components in general have different angles, causing their resultant to trace an ellipse in time. Singleaxis magnetic-field meters with the sensing coil oriented for a maximum reading give the magnitude of the major axis of the field ellipse. A three-axis meter of the type presently used for data logging responds to the square root of the sum of the squares of the three field components (the “resultant” field). The resultant field can be as much as 41% greater than the major axis of the field ellipse for circularly polarized fields of the type which result from symmetrical conductor configurations.30 In the same manner, image currents at some assumed depth can be computed and their fields included. The use of matrix calculations allows inclusion of ground wires and bundled conductors as is the case of electric fields. With both electric and magnetic fields it is essential to follow proper measurement procedures30 for comparison with calculations. For electric fields it is important that the field not be perturbed by the presence of the operator or other nearby objects. For both electric and magnetic fields, it is necessary to accurately know the conductor positions, the conductor height, the distance to the observer, and the line operating conditions (voltage and current). Magnetic-field measurements frequently differ from calculations for a number of reasons beyond errors in distance and clearance measurement: 1. Line current is continually varying, so in general it is not as well known as line voltage. In addition to uncertainty concerning the current magnitude at the time of the field measurement, line current unbalance in both magnitude and phase angle can be important. Unbalance has an increasingly significant effect on the magnetic field, the farther one moves from the line. Spot measurements, especially in homes and near distribution lines, are of limited usefulness to characterize exposure. For this reason, it is often advisable to statistically characterize the magnetic field. A statistical description of the field over time can be developed from measurements or calculations which assume balanced currents. It is also sometimes useful to develop a statistical distribution for a specific current level and an assumed maximum unbalance. 2. Related to current unbalance is circulating current in the shield wires, return currents in the earth, and currents in nearby pipes. These currents may cause significant differences between calculation and measurement. 3. The difference between single- and three-axis instruments has been described above. Two operators with different instruments can determine different answers based on the principles of measurement. 4. In nonuniform fields, such as around appliances, the size of the sensing coil and presence or absence of ferromagnetic core material will affect the reading of instruments equally well calibrated in a uniform field. Calibration must be made in a calibrating coil sufficiently large that the field is uniform over the area of the sensing coil, yet not so large that other nearby currents do not affect the field. 5. Harmonic currents have different effects depending on the frequency response of the instrument. Some instruments have a response linearly increasing with frequency, some are flat with frequency, and others have bandpass filters of different waveshapes. 5.1.5 Line Insulation Requirements. The electrical operating performance of a transmission line depends primarily on the insulation. An insulator not only must have sufficient mechanical strength to support the greatest loads of ice and wind that may be reasonably expected, with an ample margin, but must be so designed as to withstand severe mechanical abuse, lightning, and power arcs without mechanically failing. It must prevent a flashover for practically any power-frequency operating condition and many transient voltage conditions, under any conditions of humidity, temperature, rain, or snow, and with such accumulations of dirt, salt, and other contaminants that are not periodically washed off by rains.31 Insulator Materials. The majority of present insulators are made of glazed porcelain. Porcelain is a ceramic product obtained by the high-temperature vitrification of clay, finely ground feldspar,

264 SECTION FIVE

and silica. Insulators of high-grade electrical porcelain of the proper chemical composition free from laminations, holes, and cooling stresses have been available for many years. The insulator glaze seals the porcelain surface and is usually dark brown, but other colors such as gray and blue are used. Porcelain insulators for transmission may be disks, posts, or long-rod types. Porcelain insulators have been used at all transmission line voltages and, if correctly manufactured and applied, have high reliability. A typical porcelain disk insulator is shown in Fig. 5-11. Glass insulators have been used on a significant proportion of transmission lines. These are made from toughened glass, and are usually clear and colorless or light green. For transmission voltages they are available only as disk types. Most glass disk insulators will shatter when damaged, but without mechanically releasing the conductor. This provides a simple method of inspection. Synthetic insulators, originally pioneered by the General Electric Company in 1963 for high-voltage transmission lines,32 and more recently introduced by several manufacturers, are finding increasing acceptance. Most consist of a fiberglass rod covered by weather sheds of skirts of polymer (silicon rubber, polytetrafluoroethylene, cycloaliphatic resin, etc.)33 as shown in Fig. 5-12. Other types include a cast polymer concrete called Polysil R34 and a coreless type with alternating metal and insulating sections.35 Improvements in design and manufacture in recent years have made synthetic insulators increasingly attractive since their strength-to-weight ratio is significantly higher than that of porcelain and can result in reduced tower costs, especially on EHV and UHV transmission lines. These insulators are usually manufactured as long-rod or post types. The light weight of most designs and resistance to damage aids construction. In addition, their performance under contaminated conditions may be significantly better than that of porcelain.36 Use of synthetic insulators on transmission lines is relatively recent and a few questions are still under study, in particular the lifetime behavior of insulating shed materials under contaminated conditions. It has been found necessary to use grading rings on some types at higher voltages to prevent damage to the sheds, and a very small number of insulators have experienced “brittle fractures,” in which the fiberglass core breaks close to an end fitting. Despite these problems it appears that reliable synthetic insulators are presently available. Insulator Design. Transmission insulators may be strings of disks (either cap and pin or ball and socket), long-rods, or line posts. Posts are only infrequently applied above 230 kV.

FIGURE 5-11 Typical porcelain disk insulator: (a) clevis type; (b) ball-and-socket type. (Locke Insulators Inc.)

FIGURE 5-12 Typical nonceramic insulators.

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 265

Present suspension insulators conform to ANSI Standard C29.2, and standards have been established for 15,000-, 25,000-, 36,000-, and 50,000-lb ratings. It is common practice to use a factor of safety of 2 for the maximum mechanical stress applied to porcelain or glass insulators. For fiberglass-core insulators it is more common for the manufacturer to supply a recommended maximum working load. Each manufacturer supplies catalogs which provide a physical description of the insulator’s mechanical characteristics, wet and dry 60-Hz flashover strength, and positive- and negative-impulse (1.2 × 50 ms) critical (50%) flashover strength. Switching surge performance (250 × 3000 ms) is usually not supplied. In clean conditions most insulators of equivalent dimensions have very similar performance. Suspension insulator strings, that is, insulators used to support the conductor weight at a suspension or tangent structure, may be in I (vertical) or V configurations. The V configuration is used to prevent conductor movement and resultant clearance reductions at the structure. At dead-end or tension structures the insulators must also support the conductor tension, and it is not uncommon for these tension strings to be given a slightly higher flashover strength (e.g., by adding disks) to reduce the likelihood of a flashover that might lead to insulator string mechanical failure. Two or more strings of insulators in parallel can be used on suspension and tension strings to provide higher mechanical strength if required. The electrical strength of line insulation may be determined by power frequency, switching surge, or lightning performance requirements. At different line voltages, different parameters tend to dominate. Table 5-9 shows typical line insulation levels and the controlling parameter. In compacted or uprated designs, considerably fewer insulators than these have been successfully used.37,38 Detailed descriptions of insulation design for electrical performance for different conditions, line voltages, and line types are available39–41 from a number of studies. TABLE 5-9 Typical Line Insulation Line voltage, kV

115 138 230 345 500 765

No. of standard disks 7–9 7–10 11–12 16–18 24–26 30–37

Controlling parameter (typical) Lightning or contamination Lightning or contamination Lightning or contamination Lightning, switching surge, or contamination Lightning, switching surge, or contamination Switching surge or contamination

Insulator Standards. The NEMA Publication High Voltage Insulator Standards, and AIEE Standard 41 have been combined in ANSI C29.1 through C29.9. Standard C29.1 covers all electrical and mechanical tests for all types of insulators. The standards for the various insulators covering flashover voltages; wet, dry, and impulse; radio influence; leakage distance; standard dimensions; and mechanical-strength characteristics are as follows: Ceramic C29.2, suspension; C29.3, spool; C29.4, strain; C29.5, low- and medium-voltage pin; C29.6, high-voltage pin; C29.7, high-voltage line post; C29.8, apparatus pin; C29.9, apparatus post, C29.12 and C29.13, nonceramic suspension; C29.17 and C29.18, nonceramic line post. These standards should be consulted when specifying or purchasing insulators. Line Insulation Design Power-Frequency Design. The criteria for power-frequency design is usually that flashover shall not occur for normal operating conditions, including reduced clearances to the structure from high wind. A typical wind-design limit is the 50- or 100-year return period wind, that is, a wind velocity which occurs only once in 50 or 100 years. This velocity is obtained from local wind records and may be typically 80 to 100 mi/h. Maximum operating voltages are designed by ANSI C84 and C92 standards and are 5% or 10% above the nominal value. In clean conditions, power-frequency voltage is not a controlling parameter for insulator design (as distinct from air-gap clearance). However, even in quite lightly contaminated conditions it may become so. Design for contamination is usually expressed as inches of creepage per kilovolt, where the creepage distance is the length of the shortest path for a current over the insulator surface and ranges up to

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 265

27/11/17 12:19 PM

266 SECTION FIVE

2 in/kV or more for heavy contamination. Standard insulator disks (10 × 53⁄4 in) have a typical creepage length of 11.5 in per disk. To avoid very long insulator strings for contamination, disks with additional creepage distance are made. The creepage can be extended by use of lengthened skirts and deeper grooves in the underside. Fog-type disks have up to 21.5 in of creepage per 131⁄2 × 8-in units. A typical fog-type insulator is illustrated in Fig. 5-13. In extremely contaminated conditions, insulation with extended creepage may not be enough. In these cases insulator washing or the use of a silicone or petroleum grease coating (replaced at regular intervals) may be used. Table 5-10 provides a simplified indication of creepage distance as a function of contamination,39 and Fig. 5-14 shows guidelines from the IEEE application guide.40 FIGURE 5-13 Typical fog-type disk For nonceramic insulation the same approach is used, insulator. except that subject to manufacturer’s recommendations, a reduction in creepage distance up to 30% may be possible. This is due to the physical behavior of the nonceramic insulating material in moist conditions. Another approach that has sometimes been used to combat contamination effects is the semiconductive glaze insulator. The semiconducting glaze allows a small but definite power-frequency current to flow over the surface. The insulator does not improve the standard test values, such as wet and dry power-frequency flashover and short-time impulse flashover, although it may have some value under switching surge conditions. The glaze has a surface resistivity of about 10 MW per square. This is achieved by special formulations of materials involving, at the present stage of development, the use of tin-antimony additive to a more normal glaze composition. The presence of this small leakage current, of the order of 1 to TABLE 5-10 Insulation Requirements for Contamination: Provisional EHV Line Insulation Design Table for Various Contamination Conditions Standard 55/34 × 10-in vertical insulator units

Contamination Class Types

Provisional design values Equivalent amount NaCl, mg/cm2

A Clean atmosphere—rural and forest regions; 0–0.03 no industrial contamination B Slight atmospheric contamination; suburbs 0.04 of large industrial regions; railways; frequent washing rains C Moderate contamination containing soluble 0.06 salts up to 5%; furnaces, dust from metallurgical plants, mine dust, fly ash, fertilizer dust in small quantities D Severe contamination containing 15% or 0.12 more of soluble salts; dust from aluminum and chemical works, cement plants, heavy agricultural fertilizing, fly ash with high salt or sulfur content E Salt precipitation—seaside regions, salt 0.30 marshes

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 266

Leakage distance in/kV rms line to ground

Average kV rms Per in axial length

Insulation requirements not set by contamination 1.04 2.0

Per unit

11.5

1.31

1.6

9.1

1.74

1.2

6.9

2.11

1.0

5.7

27/11/17 12:19 PM

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 267

FIGURE 5-14 Power frequency withstand voltage of contaminated suspension insulators in fog expressed in kV/m of connection length (spacing).

2 mA for suspension insulators, but which can be several times that value for large porcelains (such as are used in high-voltage bushings) has three effects: 1. Linearization of the voltage distribution over the insulator or string of insulators. This aids greatly in improving the performance of the insulator with respect to corona disturbance and RIV performance, plus having some benefits under dry and clean conditions. 2. Heating of the insulator. This occurs because of the power loss associated with the leakage current flow to a temperature which is usually about 5°C over the ambient air conditions. The heating effect enables the insulator to remain dry during conditions of fog or mist. This eliminates the majority of contaminated-insulator flashovers which occur when accumulated contamination becomes damp. This damp contamination condition is the most usual cause for contaminated-insulator flashover because most contaminants are more electrically conducting when damp or wet. 3. The elimination of “dry banding,” which is recognized as another major cause of flashover of standard insulators when contaminated. This occurs when the insulator has been thoroughly wetted, such as in a rain storm which wets but does not thoroughly clean the contamination from the insulator’s surface. Under these conditions, dry bands will form as the standard insulator dries, and arcs strike across the dry-band area. These arcs can progress until flashover of the entire insulator occurs. With a semiconducting insulator, the relatively low resistance of the glaze shunts the dryband area as the insulator dries and prevents the striking of the small power-frequency arcs. The improved performance possible with semiconducting insulators has been proved in the laboratory and field,42–46 but, because of the energy losses associated with the inherent leakage current, they are not widely used. In some severe contamination areas, the problem has been effectively attacked by the use of silicone grease coatings. The unique amoebic action of a thick layer of silicone grease on an insulating surface is such as to envelop conducting solid particles which are said to “load” up the silicone grease to the saturation point, at which time the “used” silicone grease is removed and replaced with new silicone grease. In severe contamination areas, the greasing and degreasing cycles may be required every few months; in less severe contamination areas, the cycle may be a year or more depending on experience acquired. In this manner, the time between insulator cleanings can be greatly extended, thus making for substantial savings. Once the silicone coating is used, the coatings must usually be

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 267

27/11/17 12:19 PM

268 SECTION FIVE

wiped off and replaced manually, as necessary. Among the manufacturers of silicone grease are the General Electric Company and the Dow-Corning Corporation. For the cleaning operation to remove contamination from the insulator surface, many contaminants such as salt deposits and water-soluble conducting liquids can be successfully removed by hot-line washing, using high-pressure water and insulated nozzles and hoses. Another method is “dry cleaning” by the use of an abrasive powder such as a limestone mixture or biodegradable plastic pellets, discharged at high pressure through hose and nozzle on the insulating surface. In many cases either hot-line washing or dry cleaning alone is sufficient to cope with the rate of accumulation encountered with the particular contaminant. An exception is substantially conducting materials, which take a chemical “set” after exposure to water, such as cement dust, some forms of gypsum, or asbestos, which often must first be manually chipped off or scrubbed off the insulating surface and then covered with silicone grease as previously described. It should be emphasized that these problems may be very severe or even nonexistent, due to the variability of contamination exposure, which in turn depends on the chemical and electrical nature of the contaminant, prevailing wind direction, persistence of fog, smog, or other weather factors. To monitor buildup of contaminants, some utilities collect data at the site to warn operating departments of an impending flashover, so as to promptly implement contamination-combative procedures. Switching Surge Design. Operation of a circuit breaker on a transmission line can cause transient overvoltages, although flashovers due to such switching surges are rare in lines below 500 kV. If the breaker is opening, this may be due to restrikes across the breaker contacts as they separate, although restriking has been nearly eliminated with present breaker technology. If the breaker is closing, the cause may be unequal voltages on each side of the breaker, including the effect of residual charge on the line from a recent deenergization. The crest magnitudes of switching surges are normally defined in per unit of nominal power-frequency-crest phase-to-ground voltage. For example, on a 138-kV line (145 kV maximum), the per unit value is 118 kV. Typical switching surges range from 1 to as high as 4 or 5 per unit, and the varying characteristics of breaker operations provide a distribution of surge magnitudes which is often modeled as a truncated gaussian distribution. The criterion for switching surge design is usually that flashover shall not occur for most or all switching events. Several design methods have been used, including 1. The maximum expected surge is determined, for example, from a transient network analyzer (TNA) or digital study, and the line insulation is designed to withstand that surge. 2. Rather than the maximum surge, a surge value corresponding to a statistical level is used, typically the 2% value (i.e., the crest value determined from the statistical distribution of surge crests, such that the level will be exceeded by only 2% of all surges). 3. Rather than design insulation to withstand a maximum surge, a statistical approach is used to design for a low number of flashovers per switching event. Typical levels are one flashover per 100 or 1000 breaker operations. This often results in a more economical design than either of the withstand approaches above. 4. By modeling the statistical distribution of switching surge crests, the distribution of insulator flashover with voltage, and the statistical distribution of weather that can be obtained from local weather stations, a probabilistic design can be prepared using a relatively simple computer program based on the allowable flashover rate. Typical procedures, data, and examples for such calculations are provided in several publications.47,48 Impulse Surge Design. Impulse surges on a line are caused by lightning strokes to or near the line. At transmission insulation levels, only strokes that directly intercept the line are capable of causing flashovers. A number of methods of calculating transmission-line lightning performance are described in Section 23. A computer program for this simplified calculation method is available from the IEEE WG on Transmission Line Lightning Performance, and more sophisticated programs for evaluation of multicircuit lines are available from a number of sources.

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 268

27/11/17 12:19 PM

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 269

It is unusual for line insulation to be determined by lightning performance alone. More typically, insulation is determined by other requirements and the lightning performance is then verified. If this performance is unsatisfactory, it is often more efficient to change other design parameters such as shield wires or grounding than to add insulation. Other methods of improving lightning performance have included addition of surge arresters at relatively frequent intervals along a line, and on double-circuit lines the use of unbalanced insulation so one circuit will flash over first and protect the other. Use of line arresters is most beneficial in regions of high ground resistance. Use of unbalanced insulation can improve the performance of the circuit with the highest insulation, but at the detriment of overall line performance. Phase-to-Phase Insulation. The controlling paths for flashovers on most presently installed transmission lines are phase-to-ground, since there are usually grounded structure components between phases. However, for some new designs, such as the Chainette,49 and compact lines the controlling path may be phase-to-phase air gaps or even phase-to-phase insulators. Design methods for phase-to-phase insulation are essentially the same as for phase-to-ground insulation. Until recently, there was lack of knowledge of conductor clearance at midspan under various dynamic loading conditions, and lack of phase-to-phase switching surge data. Research studies sponsored by EPRI have now provided adequate design information on both topics.41,47,48 Protective and Grading Devices. Damage to insulators from heavy arcs was a serious maintenance problem in the past, and several devices were developed to ensure that an arc would stay clear of the insulator string. Subsequent improvements in the use of overhead ground wires and fast relaying have reduced the likelihood of insulator damage to the point that arc protection devices are now rarely used in the United States. Earlier protective measures consisted of attaching small horns to the clamp, but it was found that horns with a large spread both at the top of the insulator and at the clamp were required to be effective. Under lightning impulse the arc tends to cascade the string, and tests show that the gap between horns should be considerably less than the length of the insulator string. Protection by arcing horns thus resulted in either a reduced flashover voltage or an increase in the number of units and length of the string. In any event, flashover persisted as a power arc until the line tripped out. For these reasons arcing horns have not been used in the United States for many years, although they are fairly common in Europe. The arcing ring or grading shield is mainly for the purpose of improving the voltage distribution over the insulator string, and its effectiveness is due to the more uniform field. Protection of the insulator is not, therefore, dependent on simply providing a shorter arcing path, as is the case with horns. Efficient rings are rather large in diameter and, for suspension strings, clearances to the structure should be at least as great as from ring to ring. These considerations have made this device generally unattractive for modern construction. Grading rings are now used only at very high voltages for special applications, or with nonceramic insulators. Corona shields help improve the voltage distribution at the line ends of insulator strings.

5.1.6 Line and Structure Location Preparation for Construction. The cost of preparing for transmission-line construction is a considerable part of the total costs—under some conditions as much as 25%. Right-of-way and clearing are more or less fixed by local conditions, but the cost of surveys, accompanying maps, profiles, and engineering layout is to some extent governed by judgment. Many times in the past the overall costs have been increased by right-of-way difficulties and by delays in receiving proper materials because of inadequate preparations. The engineering work, properly carried out, makes it possible to obtain the right-of-way and complete the clearing well in advance of construction and to purchase every item of material and deliver it to the correct location. The work of locating and laying out a line does not require great refinement, but careful planning is essential. With inexperienced surveyors or drafters, it must be assumed that errors will be made, and every possible device must be used to discover these errors before construction is started.

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 269

27/11/17 12:19 PM

270 SECTION FIVE

Location. The general character of the line location should be determined because it has a definite bearing on the type of design. In extreme cases, such as difficult mountainous sections or in highly developed areas near cities, this may be a determining factor in the selection of the conductor and type of structures. With today’s importance of the transmission grid, all transmission lines must be routed so that accessibility for inspection and repairs can be made quickly. Line location is a matter of judgment and requires a person of wide general experience capable of correctly weighing the divergent requirements for inexpensive and available right-of-way, low construction costs, and convenience in maintenance. In mountainous country or in thickly populated areas, it is generally not advisable to attempt a direct route or try to locate on long tangents. Small angles of a few degrees cost little more and add little to the length of line. Most designs provide suspension structures for line angles of 5° to 15° which are not excessively costly, although additional right-of-way costs should be considered for guyed structures. It is also a good idea to avoid high, exposed ridges to afford protection against both wind and lightning. Following a general reconnaissance by ground and air, for which 10 to 20 days per 100 mi should be allowed for traditional surveying methods, and the assembling of all available maps and information, control points can be established for a general route or areas selected for more detailed study which may prove to be determining factors in the location of the line. With this preliminary work completed, the major difficulties should have been determined. The policy as to such matters as right-of-way condemnation, electrical environmental assessments, telephone coordination, navigable-stream crossing, air routes, airports, and crossings with other utilities must be decided as definitely as possible. Preliminary specifications should be issued before the final survey is started. These should include (1) outline drawings of the various structures with the important dimensions; (2) conductor sag curves and a sag template; (3) the maximum spans and angles for each type of structure; and (4) the requirements for right-of-way and clearing. Estimated costs are valuable, especially comparative costs of the various types of structure. With this information the field engineer can often, in a difficult section, choose the location best suited to the design. Aerial maps can often be secured at much less cost than preliminary surveys, and in highly developed areas may be used to advantage for completely laying out the line without sending surveyors into the area until after the right-of-way has been secured. In today’s digital world, many lines can be routed without any additional aerial reconnaissance. Photographs taken at approximately 1⁄2 mi to the inch give sufficient detail for most work. Such maps can be photographically enlarged about four times for special detail. With a 1⁄2-mi-to-the-inch scale, the route of the line can be determined within a width of about 3 mi and sufficient landmarks located on a fairly accurate map to serve as a guide for flying the line. For modern digital photograph, 6-in pixels with 200 DPI imagery usually suffices for these photographs. Location Survey. The actual survey party can typically be divided into four divisions, each of which can complete at least a mile a day in average weather and country. Their operations may be carried out separately or nearly concurrently by allowing a full week’s separation between successive operations and transferring personnel as needed. The work falls naturally into the following: (1) an alignment party, choosing the exact location and cutting out the line; (2) a staking party, driving stakes at 100-ft stations and locating all obstructions; (3) a level party, taking elevations and side slopes; and (4) a property and topography party, locating property lines. A field drafting force located at a convenient point for receiving field notes can complete the final plan and profile drawings as fast as the survey can be made. The method of procedure and size of survey organization depend on the character of the country, the length and type of line, the experienced personnel available, and the schedule which must be maintained. In level, sparsely populated country, satisfactory but incomplete property surveys and profiles have been made during an open dry winter for a wood H-frame line 50 mi in length in approximately 4 months’ time, with the personnel averaging a crew of eight and an engineer. Modern survey methods such as light distance and ranging (LiDAR) and modern line design program will greatly reduce this amount of time and manpower required. On a development involving the construction of several hundred miles of steel-tower line, the survey for a 65-mi line in rather difficult country, including 25 mi of inaccessible mountainous country,

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 271

was completed with property maps and profiles in the form for permanent records in 2 months’ time with a crew of about 20 and a locating engineer. Purchase. Generally, right-of-way is not purchased in fee, but a perpetual easement is secured in which the owner grants the necessary rights to construct and operate the line but retains ownership and use of the land. The width of the right-of-way may be stated as a definite width or in general terms, but the easement must provide for (1) a means of access to each structure; (2) permission to erect all structures and guys; (3) all trees and brush to be cleared over a specified width for erection; (4) the removal of trees, which would not safely clear the conductor if the conductor were to swing out under maximum wind or which would not safely clear the conductor if they were to fall; and (5) the removal of buildings, lumber piles, haystacks, etc., which constitute a fire hazard. One of the major causes of serious line outages is the neglect to adhere strictly to conservative rules for clearing. Structure Spotting. The efficient location of structures on the profile is an important component of line design. Structures of appropriate height and strength must be located to provide adequate conductor ground clearance and minimum cost. In the past, most tower spotting has been done manually, using templates, but several computer programs have been available for a number of years for the same purpose. Manual Tower Spotting. A celluloid template, shaped to the form of the suspended conductor, is used to scale the distance from the conductor to the ground and to adjust structure locations and heights to (1) provide proper clearance to the ground; (2) equalize spans; and (3) grade the line (Fig. 5-15). The template has been traditionally cut as a parabola on the maximum sag (usually at the maximum operating temperature of 100°C or higher) of the anticipated ruling span for the line and it should be extended by computing the sag as proportional to the square of the span for spans both shorter and longer than the ruling span. By extending the template to a span of several thousand feet, clearances may be scaled on steep hillsides. The form of the template is based on the fact that, at the time when the conductor is erected, the horizontal tensions must be equal in all spans of every length, both level and inclined, if the insulators hang plumb at the stringing temperature. The template, therefore, must be cut to a catenary or, as has been traditionally done in the past, approximately, a parabolic approximation. The parabolic approximation is accurate to within about one-half of 1% for sags up to 5% of the span, which is well within the necessary refinement for traditional designs with considerable clearance buffers, but may not be accurate enough for lines being re-rated today. Since vertical ground clearances are being established, the maximum operating temperature (100°C and higher) no-wind curve is often used in the template. This temperature is required by the National Electrical Safety Code ANSI C1-2012 for clearance above ground, rails, water, buildings, signs, tanks, etc., as the minimum temperature to be used. Thus, it is appropriate in most sections of the United States for neutrals, guys, communication cables on messengers, and similar items that are not expected to have significant heating from line losses. However, this temperature is not appropriate in many areas in the southwest United States for these items and is not appropriate for high-current distribution and transmission phase conductors—maximum operating temperature is required. IEEE Std. 738 contains information on calculating both steady-state and transient conductor temperatures. Wind speed affects conductor temperature—the lower the wind speed, the lower will be the cooling effect and the higher will be the temperature of the conductor. Note that, in some locales (such as near a seacoast), the highest conductor temperature may occur on less than the hottest day, since the inland area heats up more on the hottest days and creates a thermally driven wind bringing cool air in from the coast. Thus, a series of templates may be required for the same conductor (or cable) for different expected current loadings or different areas of the system. Special conditions may call for additional clearance checks. For example, if it is known that a line will have high temperature rise because of an emergency load current, conductor clearance should be checked for the estimated emergency conductor temperature rating. Glaze ice and wet snow loadings can also create excessive sag of conductors. Such occurrences may not normally be considered in line design, since when they occur, the line may be taken out of service until the ice or snow drops. However, lines that are subject to high ice loads will experience permanent deformation of the wire due to these loads and this should be considered in the original design. On existing lines where this was not considered in the original design, the wires may exhibit additional sag over the design sags and the wires may

272 SECTION FIVE

be closer to the ground and other obstacles than anticipated (see http://www.nerc.com/fileUploads/ FilePressReleases/PR%20Facilityh%Ratings$2007@20Oct%2010.pdf). The template must be used subject to a “Creep” and “Load” correction for the conductors. Creep is a nonelastic conductor stretch which continues for the life of the line, with the rate of elongation decreasing with time. For example, the creep elongation during the first 6 months is equal to that of the next 91⁄2 years. All conductors of all materials are subject to creep, but conductors with aluminum are especially sensitive to creep. The conductor manufacturers should always be consulted for these values. “Sag-Tension Calculation Methods for Overhead Lines” by CIGRE Task Force B2.12.3 discusses creep, load, and how the final sags and tensions are calculated and is available at http://www.cigre.org. Precise values for creep are impossible to determine, since they vary with both temperature and tension, which are continuously varying during the life of the line. For example, it is found that a 1000-ft span of 954,000-cmil 48/7 ACSR when subjected to a constant tension of approximately 18% of its ultimate strength at a temperature of 60°F will have a sag increase in 1 day of approximately 5.5 in; in 10 days, 13 in; in 1 year, 27 in; in 10 years, 44 in; and in 30 years, 52 in. Unless it is known that the line will have a life of less than 10 years, no less than 10 years’ creep should be allowed for in the design. It is possible to prestress the creep out of small conductors, but for large conductors this requires time and special tensioning facilities not normally available. Also the time lost in constructing an EHV line will more than pay for the extra structure height required to compensate for the creep. Prestressing changes the modulus of elasticity, and this new modulus should be used in the design. Precise values for load are also difficult to determine as the maximum load that the line will experience cannot be accurately predicted. If the amount of ice and/or wind are over-predicted, the conductor will never reach its design sag and money will have been overspent making the structure taller than it needed to be. However, if the amount of ice and/or wind are under-predicted, the conductor will sag lower than designed and there will be unanticipated clearance violations resulting in violations of code requirements and/or costly line flashovers. The vertical weight supported at any structure is the weight of the length of conductor between low points of the sag in the two adjacent spans. For bare-conductor weights, this distance between low points can be scaled by using a template of the sag at any desired temperature. The maximum weight under loaded conditions should be scaled from a template made for the loaded sags. For most problems, the horizontal distance may be taken as equal to the conductor length. Distances to the low point of the sag may be computed by Eq. (5-58). Uplift. On steep inclined spans the low point may fall beyond the lower support; this indicates that the conductor in the uphill span exerts a negative or upward pull on the lower tower. The amount of this upward pull is equal to the weight of the conductor from the lower tower to the low point in the sag. Should the upward pull of the uphill span be greater than the downward load of the next adjacent span, actual uplift would be caused, and the conductor would tend to swing clear of the tower. It is important that abrupt changes in elevation of the structures should not occur, so that the conductor will not tend to swing clear of any structure even at low temperatures. This condition would be indicated if the 0°F curve of the template can be adjusted to hang free of the center support and just touch the adjacent supports on either side. In northern states it would be well to add a curve to the template for the below-zero temperatures experienced. Insulator Swing. The uplift condition should not even be approached in laying out suspension insulator construction; that is, each tower should carry a considerable weight of conductor. The minimum weight that should be allowed on any structure may be logically determined by finding the transverse angle to which the insulator string may swing without reducing the clearance from the conductor to the structure too greatly. Also, the ratio of vertical weight to horizontal wind load should be limited to avoid insulator swing beyond this angle. The maximum wind is usually assumed at a temperature of 60°F. The wind pressure, measured in pounds per square foot, to be used in swing calculations is a matter of judgment and depends on local conditions. Under high-wind conditions it is reasonable to require somewhat less than normal clearances. Generally a clearance corresponding to about 75% of the flashover value of the insulator is adequate. The insulator will swing in the direction of the resultant of the vertical and horizontal forces acting on the insulator string as shown in Fig. 5-15.

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 273

FIGURE 5-15 Sag template determines clearances of a suspended conductor from the ground.

Long Spans. Rough country may necessitate spans considerably longer than contemplated in the design and may involve a number of factors including (1) proper clearance between conductors, (2) excessive tensions under maximum load, and (3) structures adequate to carry the additional loads. Safe horizontal clearance between conductors is often based on the National Electrical Safety Code (NESC) formula, in which the spacing a in inches is given as proportional to the square root of sag; s is in inches.

a = 0.3 in/kV + 8

s (5-46) 12

This relation was developed for, and is useful on, comparatively short span lines of the smaller conductors and for voltages up to 69 kV; but for very long spans and heavy conductors, the formula results in spacings considerably larger than have proved satisfactory. It also results in spacings that are questionably small for very light conductors on long spans. Percy H. Thomas proposed an empirical formula69 which takes into account the weight of the conductor and its diameter, requiring less spacing for heavy conductors and a greater spacing for small conductors by the ratio of diameter D in inches to weight w in pounds per foot (D/w) as a means of determining the required conductor spacing for the average span of the line. The factor C in Eq. (5-71) includes an allowance to permit the standard spacing to be used on somewhat longer spans than average construction. The same formula, however, may be used to examine the spacings which have been successfully used on maximum spans and a value for C selected from experience for determining the safe spacing required for an occasional unusually long span. Excessive tensions on very long spans may be avoided by dead-ending at both ends and computing such a stringing sag as will result in the same maximum tension as elsewhere in the line. Such a span will be found to have considerably greater stringing sag and lower stringing tension than the normal span. Sag curves or charts are often prepared giving the sag for dead-end spans of various lengths such that the maximum tension under loaded conditions will be the same. Dead-end construction is costly, and consideration should be given to avoiding this additional expense. It is common practice to permit spans up to double the average span without dead ends, although spans of this length may require additional spacing between wires. A careful examination of some trial figures on the sags and tensions developed in a long span will often indicate how great a span may be carried on suspension structures. The maximum loaded tension which would occur in a long span, if this span were dead-ended and sagged to the same stringing tension as the rest of the line,

274 SECTION FIVE

compared with the maximum tension for normal span lengths, is a good indication of the necessity for dead-end construction. In case a number of long spans are encountered in a line or section of line, it may prove more economical to reduce the tension in the entire section to the long-span values and accept an increase in sag and corresponding reduction in span length in order to avoid dead ends. Once all the structures have been spotted on the profile to meet the above requirements, the actual ruling span of each dead-end section should be calculated and compared to the original assumed ruling span used. If the actual ruling span of a section is more than 5% different than the assumed ruling span, that section should again be re-spotted using a new template with the revised ruling span. This process should be repeated perpetually on the line until all actual ruling spans are with 5% of the ruling span used to spot the structures. Computerized Line Design.50–52 In a line of any significant length there are a very large number of possible structure location sequences which meet the requirement for minimum electrical clearances yet also meet the maximum load limits of the chosen structure family. With considerable design experience, it is possible to select a reasonably economical structure spotting solution, but no manual structure spotting method can explore all the possibilities nor find the lowest-cost solution. In the past 25 years, computer programs have become available to explore all possible structure spotting combinations, selecting the least cost available. In addition to exploring minimumcost structure spotting combinations for new lines, these computer programs also allow the user to explore uprating alternatives including rerating, reconductoring, inserting structures, raising structures and attachment points, and retensioning the existing conductors. With the advent of more and more powerful personal computers and easier-to-use graphical interfaces, these programs are easily applied even to relatively small line designs. Such programs are particularly attractive when modern digital surveying methods such as LiDAR, which obtains complete three-dimensional terrain data, existing structure locations, heights, and catenaries, can be used to develop complete three-dimensional models of the transmission corridor. These models allow for differential pole and tower body/leg extensions to be selected, as well as guying requirements due to uneven terrain. These models not only enable highly accurate line designs, but can be used for vegetation analysis to find growing and falling tree infractions which can trip a line and lead to serious grid interruptions. Digital data collection and analysis allows the line designer to explore a number of design aspects that were simply impossible to do manually. For example, Fig. 5-16 shows the result of a series of lowest-cost numerical tower spotting calculations made to explore the effects of conductor type (allaluminum conductor, low-steel 45/7 ACSR, and high-steel 54/7 ACSR) and conductor stringing tension expressed as a percent of rated breaking strength (RBS). Each data point represents an optimized tower spotting calculation. It’s interesting to note that the lowest-cost solution is the weakest conductor at a modest tension level. In addition to the line design and optimization benefits, the computer programs also provide highly detailed and accurate plan and profile drawings and other important construction documentation such as stringing charts, offset clipping reports, and constructions staking reports. Accurate Bill of Materials can be developed virtually eliminating the errors, omissions, and conservative assumption discussed in the earlier part of this subsection that are normally associated with manual line-design methods. 5.1.7 Mechanical Design of Overhead Spans Catenary Calculations for Stranded Conductors. The energized conductors of transmission and distribution lines must be placed in a manner that limits the opportunity for contact by people or equipment. Overhead conductors, however, elongate with time, temperature, and tension, thereby changing their original positions after installation. Despite the effects of weather and loading on a line, the conductors must remain at safe distances from buildings, objects, and people or vehicles passing beneath the line at all times. To ensure this safety, the shape of the terrain along the right-of-way, the height and lateral position of the conductor between support

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 275

530 520 Cost of construction, $1000/mile

510 54/7 Cardinal ACSR

500 490 480 470

45/7 Rail ACSR

460 450 440 430

Magnolia AAC

6

9

12

15

18

24

Conductor everyday tension level @ 60°F, % RBS

FIGURE 5-16

Cost of construction versus conductor tensions for 1200-ft (366 m) wind span.

points, and the position of the conductor between support points under all wind, ice, and temperature conditions must be known. Bare overhead transmission or distribution conductors are typically flexible and uniform in weight along their lengths. Because of these characteristics, they take the form of a catenary between support points. The shape of the catenary53,54 changes with conductor temperature, ice and wind loading, and time. To ensure adequate vertical and horizontal clearance under all weather and electrical loadings, and to ensure that the breaking strength of the conductor is not exceeded, the behavior of the conductor catenary under all conditions must be incorporated into the line design. The required prediction of the future behavior of the conductor are determined through calculations commonly referred to as sag-tension calculations, which predict the behavior of conductors according to recommended tension limits under varying loading conditions. These tension limits specify certain percentages of the conductor’s rated breaking strength that is not to be exceeded on installation or during the life of the line. These conditions, along with the elastic and permanent elongation properties of the conductor, provide the basis for determining the amount of resulting sag during installation and long-term operation of the line. Accurately determined initial sag limits are essential in the line design process. Final sags and tensions depend on initial installed sags and tensions and on proper handling during installation. The final sag shape of conductors is used to select support point heights and span lengths so that the minimum clearances will be maintained over the life of the line. If the conductor is damaged or the initial sags are incorrect, the line clearances may be violated or the conductor may break during heavy ice or wind loadings. Sag and Tension in Level Spans. A bare stranded overhead conductor is normally held clear of objects, people, and other conductors by attachment to insulators on supporting structures at each end of the span. The elevation differences between the supporting structures affect the shape of the conductor catenary. The catenary’s shape has a distinct effect on the sag and tension of the conductor, which can be determined using well-defined mathematical equations. The shape of a catenary is a function of the conductor weight per unit length w, the horizontal component of tension, H, the span length S, and the sag of the conductor D. Conductor sag and span length are illustrated in Fig. 5-17 for a level span.

05_Santoso_Sec05_p0245-0350.indd 275

276 SECTION FIVE

The exact catenary equation uses hyperbolic functions. Relative to the low point of the catenary curve shown in Fig. 5-17, the height of the conductor y(x) above this low point is given by the following equation:

FIGURE 5-17 The catenary curve for level spans.

D=

y( x ) =

H  wx   wx 2 (5-47) cosh  −1 ≅   H   2 H w

Note that x is positive in either direction from the low point of the catenary. The expression to the right is an approximate parabolic equation based on a MacLaurin series expansion of the hyperbolic cosine. For a level span, the low point is in the center and the sag D is found by substituting x = S/2 in the preceding equations. The exact catenary and approximate parabolic equations for sag become the following:

H  wS   wS 2 (5-48) cosh  −1 ≅   2 H   8 H w

The ratio H/w which appears in all of the preceding equations is commonly referred to as the catenary constant. An increase in the catenary constant causes the catenary curve to become shallower and the sag to decrease. Although it varies with conductor temperature, ice and wind loading, and time, the catenary constant typically has a value in the range of several thousand feet for most transmission-line catenaries. The approximate, or parabolic, expression is sufficiently accurate as long as the sag is less than 5% of the span length. As an example, consider a 1000-ft (304.8-m) span of Drake ACSR conductor with a per unit weight of 1.096 lb/ft (15.99 N/m) installed at a tension of 4500 lb (20.016 kN). The catenary constant H/w is 4106 ft (1251.8 m). The calculated sag is 30.48 ft (9.293 m) and 30.44 ft (9.280 m) using the hyperbolic and approximate parabolic equations, respectively. For this case where the sagto-span ratio is 3.4%, the difference in calculated sag between the hyperbolic and parabolic equations is 0.48 in (1.3 cm). The horizontal component of tension H is equal to the conductor tension at the point in the catenary where the conductor slope is horizontal. For a level span, this is the midpoint of the span. At the ends of the level span, the conductor tension T is equal to the horizontal component plus the conductor weight per unit length w multiplied by the sag D, as shown in the following: T = H + wD (5-49)

Given the conditions in the preceding example calculation for a 1000-ft (304.8-m) level span of ACSR Drake, the tension at the attachment points T exceeds the 4500-lb (20.016-N) horizontal component of tension H by only 36 lb (162 N), a difference of only 0.8%. This shows that the use of horizontal tension H and parabolic equations for the catenary are adequate for typical transmission spans and sags. However, there is little reason to use either approximation in numerical methods or computer programs. Conductor Length. Application of calculus to the catenary equation allows the calculation of the conductor length L(x) measured along the conductor from the low point of the catenary in either direction. The equation for catenary length between the supports is

L( x ) =

H  x 2w 2   wx  (5-50) sinh  ≅ x 1+   H  w 6 H 2 

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 277

For a level span, the conductor length corresponding to x = S/2, is half of the total conductor length L; thus

S 2w 2    2H   Sw  L= sinh  ≅ S 1 +    w   2H   24 H 2  (5-51)

The parabolic equation for conductor length can also be expressed as a function of sag D by substitution of the sag parabolic equation [Eq. (5-48)]: L=S+

8D 2 (5-52) 3S

Sag and tension in inclined spans may be analyzed using essentially the same equations that were used for level spans. The catenary equation for the conductor height above the low point in the span is the same. However, the span is considered to consist of two separate sections, one to the right of the low point and the other to the left as shown in Fig. 5-18. The shape of the catenary relative to the low point is unaffected by the difference in suspension point elevation (span inclination). In each direction from the low point, the conductor elevation y(x) relative to the low point is given by Eq. (5-47):

y( x ) =

H  wx   wx 2 (5-53) cosh  −1 ≈   H   2 H w

Note that x is considered positive in either direction from the low point. The horizontal distance xL from the left support point to the low point in the catenary is

S h  xL = 1 +  (5-54) 2  4D  The horizontal distance xR from the right support point to the low point of the catenary is

S h  xR = 1 −  (5-55) 2  4D 

where S = horizontal distance between support points h = vertical distance between support points S1 = straight-line distance between support points D = sag measured vertically from a line through the points of conductor support to a line tangent to the conductor (as shown in Fig. 5-18). The midpoint sag D is approximately equal to the sag in a horizontal span, with a length equal to the inclined span S1. Knowing the horizontal distance from the low point to the support point in each direction, we can apply the preceding equations for y(x), L, D, and T to each side of the inclined span. The total conductor length L in the inclined span is equal to the sum of the lengths in the xR and xL subspan sections:

 w2  L ≈ S + ( x L3 + x R3 ) (5-56)  6 H 2 

FIGURE 5-18 Inclined catenary span.

278 SECTION FIVE

In each subspan, the sag is relative to the corresponding support point elevation

DR =

wx R2 , 2H

DL =

wx L2 (5-57) 2H

or in terms of sag D and the vertical distance between support points

2

2

h   DR = D  1 − ,  4 D 

h   (5-58) DL = D  1 +  4 D 

TR = H + wDR ,

TL = H + wDL (5-59)

and the maximum tension is

or in terms of upper and lower support points:

Tu = T1 + wh (5-60)

where DR = sag in right subspan section DL = sag in left subspan section TR = tension in right subspan section TL = tension in left subspan section Tu = tension in conductor at upper support T1 = tension in conductor at lower support The horizontal conductor tension is equal at both supports. The vertical component of conductor tension is greater at the upper support, and the resultant tension, Tu, is also greater. Conductor and Structure Loads. When the conductors are exposed to ice and/or wind, effective conductor loading per unit length increases over that of the bare conductor weight per unit length. During occasions of heavy ice and/or wind load, the conductor catenary tension increases dramatically along with the loads on angle and deadend structures. Both the conductors and support structures can fail unless these conditions are considered in the design of the overhead transmission line. Ice Loading. Ice loading of overhead conductors may take several physical forms (glace ice, rime ice, wet snow). The impact of lower-density ice formation is usually considered in the design of line sections at high altitudes. The formation of ice on overhead conductors has the following influence on line design: • Ice loads determine the maximum vertical conductor loads that structures and foundations must withstand. • In combination with simultaneous wind loads, ice loads also determine the maximum transverse loads on structures. • In regions of heavy ice loads, the maximum sags and the permanent increase in sag with time (difference between initial and final sags) may be due to ice loadings. Ice loads for use in designing overhead lines are normally derived on the basis of past experience, code requirements, state regulations and analysis of historical weather data. Mean recurrence intervals for extreme ice loadings are a function of local conditions along various routings. The impact of varying assumptions concerning ice loading can be investigated with design software. The National Electrical Safety Code (NESC)55 is the regulatory document that specifies the required ice and wind loading conditions for the design of overhead transmission lines and supporting structures in the United States. The NESC specifies three loading conditions denoted as (1) district loading, (2) extreme wind loading, and (3) extreme ice with concurrent wind loading.

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 279

The Warm Island Loading District includes American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, and other islands located from 0° to 25° latitude, north or south. FIGURE 5-19 NESC loading districts map. (Reprinted with permission from the IEEE.)55

District Loading. In this case, the United States is divided into four loading districts shown on map in Fig. 5-19. The specified radial ice thickness and horizontal wind pressure for each of these zones are given in Table 5-11. This table also gives the conductor temperature which is to be used along with the ice thickness and wind pressure in each of these zones. The ice is assumed to be a

TABLE 5-11 Ice Thickness, Wind Pressures, Temperatures and Added Load Constants (from NESC)55 Loading districts (see Fig. 5-19) Warm islands located at 0° to 25° latitude* Altitudes above 9000 ft

Extreme wind loading

Extreme ice loading with concurrent wind

Heavy

Medium

Light

Altitudes sea level to 9000 ft

Radial thickness of ice (in)

0.5

0.25

0.25

See Fig. 5-19

Horizontal wind pressure (lb/ft2)

4

4

9

9

4

See Fig. 5-19

See Fig. 5-19

Temperature (°F)

+15

+30

+50

+15

+60

+15

Constant K to be added to the resultant load (lb/ft)

0.3

0.2

0.05

0.05

0.2

*Islands located at 0° to 25° latitude include American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

280 SECTION FIVE

uniformly thick glaze ice coated around each conductor having a density of 57 lb/ft3. The wind is assumed to acting in a horizontal direction perpendicular to the plane of each sagged conductor. Therefore, the corresponding wind and ice loading acting on each conductor are calculated to be Conductor wind load (lb/ft): ww = p × (Dc + 2t)/12 (5-61)

Conductor ice load (lb/ft): wi = 1.244 × t (Dc + t)

(5-62)

where p is the wind pressure in lb/ft2, t is the radial ice thickness in inches for the appropriate district loading from Table 5-11 and Dc is the bare conductor diameter in inches. If the conductor is subject to both wind and ice loading, the resultant load acting on the conductor becomes Resultant conductor load (lb/ft): w R = ww2 + (wc + wi )2 (5-63) in which wc is the conductor weight in lb/ft. For district loadings, the NESC also requires that an additional loading K (in lb/ft) listed in Table 5-11 for each loading district be added to the resultant ice and wind loading when performing sag and tension calculations. Therefore, the total resultant conductor load w for district loadings is

w = wR + K (5-64)

The wind load on the supporting structures is calculated by the following equation:

Structure wind load (lb): Ws = p × Cf × A

(5-65)

where p is the wind pressure from Table 5-11 for the appropriate loading district, Cf is the structure force coefficient from Tables 5-14 or 5-15, and A is the projected area on the windward side of the structure. Extreme Wind Loadings. For overhead lines and/or supporting structures that are more than 60 ft above the ground, the NESC55 requires that they also be designed for extreme wind loadings. For this loading case, the ice thickness t is zero, and the wind pressure p (in lb/ft2) used in Eq. (5-61) to calculate the conductor horizontal wind loading is given by the following formula: p = 0.00256 × V 2 × kz × GRF × Cf

(5-66)

in which V is the basic wind speed in mph given on the maps in Fig. 5-20, kz is the velocity pressure exposure coefficient given in Table 5-12, GRF is the gust response factor given in Table 5-13 and Cf is the force coefficients given in Tables 5-14 and 5-15. The force coefficient Cf for stranded conductors can vary significantly depending on wind speed and stranding and, therefore, is usually assumed to be 1.0. The vertical conductor load is simply the weight of the conductor wc and the resultant conductor load is given by Eq. (5-64) with an ice load wi equal to zero. The K loading assumed in the district loading case is not added to on the resultant conductor load for this loading case. The basic wind speed map in Fig. 5-20 is taken from ASCE Standard 7-05,56 and these wind speeds are the 50-year return period 3-s gust wind speeds for the contiguous United States measured at 10 m above ground in open terrain. This is the terrain condition that should be assumed for the design of overhead transmission lines. The NESC55 and ASCE 7-0556 give more detailed basic wind speed maps for Alaska, and for the hurricane zones of the Gulf of Mexico and the southeastern, mid-Atlantic and north-Atlantic U.S. coastlines. The effective height h used in Tables 5-12 and 5-13 for determining the kz and GRF values is the distance above ground level to the center of pressure of the conductors or structure. For the conductors, this center of pressure can be approximated as the average attachment height of the conductors to the support structure insulators minus one-third the average sag of the conductors. For support structures with total heights of 200 ft or less, the effective height h can be approximated as two-thirds the average height of the support structures. For structures taller than 200 ft, the values of kz should be varied over the height of the structure to represent the increase in the wind speed with height above ground.

27/11/17 12:19 PM

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 281

FIGURE 5-20 Basic wind speeds for the contiguous United States. (Reprinted with permission from ASCE 7-05.)56

282 SECTION FIVE

TABLE 5-12 Velocity Pressure Exposure Coeffcient, kz (from NESC)55

Height h (ft)

kz (structure)

kz (conductors at specified height on the structure, and component)

0–33 >33–50 >50–80 >80–115 >115–165 >165–250 >250

0.9 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Use formulas in NESC55

1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 Use formulas in NESC55

TABLE 5.13 Structure and Conductor Gust Response Factors, GRF (from NESC)55 Conductor GRF for span length, L (ft) Height h (ft)

Structure GRF

–250

250–500

>500–750

>750–1000

>1000–1500

>1500–2000

>2000

0–33 >33–50 >50–80 >80–115 >115–165 >165–250 >250

1.02 0.97 0.93 0.89 0.86 0.83 *

0.93 0.88 0.86 0.83 0.82 0.80 *

0.86 0.82 0.80 0.78 0.77 0.75 *

0.79 0.76 0.75 0.73 0.72 0.71 *

0.75 0.72 0.71 0.70 0.69 0.68 *

0.73 0.70 0.69 0.68 0.67 0.66 *

0.69 0.67 0.66 0.65 0.64 0.63 *

* * * * * * *

*For heights greater than 250 ft and/or spans greater than 2000 ft, use the formulas given in the NESC55

TABLE 5-14 Force Coefficients Cf for Pole Structures and Members for Different Shapes (from ASCE Manual 74)57

Pole or member shape

Force coefficient Cf

Circular Square or rectangle 6-Sided polygonal 8-Sided polygonal 12-Sided polygonal 16-Sided polygonal

0.9 2.0 1.4 1.4 1.0 0.9

ALTERNATING-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 283

TABLE 5-15 Force Coefficients Cf for Normal Wind on Latticed Towers Having Flat-Sided Members (from ASCE Manual 74)57 Force coefficient Cf* Solidity ratio, f

Square-section towers

Triangular-section towers

αmin age is suddenly reduced, forcing the rectifier characteristic down resulting in a new operating point with the rectifier minimum firing Id angle setting the dc voltage and the inverter IORD current order setting the current. This shift IO margin in operating point is referred to a mode shift. A dc voltage regulator may also be used FIGURE 6-11 Static operating characteristics. with or without current compounding to achieve a positive slope at the inverter with minimum extinction angle or commutation margin as a backup. A mode shift can also occur for a sudden increase in inverter ac voltage if operating in constant extinction angle control. Other control functions are needed to synchronize the valve firing to the ac system commutation voltages, to clear and recover from dc line faults, to translate the alpha orders to firing pulses and distribute them to the high-voltage valves, to minimize the reactive power consumption and achieve stable recoveries from large signal disturbances and faults in the ac network. Figure 6-13 shows these basic functions in the converter firing control (CFC). The current order Io is received from the pole power control. If the dc voltage is very low as during faults, the current order is limited by the voltage-dependent current order limiter, VDCOL. The alpha firing order is then limited as to its minimum and maximum value and minimum valve firing voltage (UMIN) in the converter firing control. Alpha min is used in inverter operation to prevent firing in rectifier operation. Minimum commutation margin control is used in inverter operation to maintain the minimum voltage time area to ensure successful recovery of forward blocking capability after valve conduction.

Uac

CCA Iorder

+ −

Σ

∆I

12 α-ord

FC

CPG

Id

Iresp

FIGURE 6-12 Closed loop current control system.

364 SECTION SIX

AMIN U

Block/Deblock

t

UAC = f(t)

&

Alpha min

Io

1

UMIN

UD

VDCOL

CCA

CPG

CP

& order

Id FIGURE 6-13 Converter firing control.

Figure 6-14 shows the static characteristics of the rectifier and inverter with addition of the VDCOL. The VDCOL acts to limit the dc current order below its normal set point if the dc current is above its break point and the dc voltage is lower than its break point. Taking into account dynamic performance, the current limitation is very fast acting during decreasing voltage due to faults, while the recovery is slower upon system voltage recovery depending on ac system strength or ability to deliver reactive power to the converter during recovery. The fundamental control functions described in the previous paragraphs are applied at the pole level and are independent of those on the other pole in a bipolar system. Coordination of the current orders between the terminals is required during ramping of the dc power during schedule changes. This is done during normal operation with secure communications between the terminals. Backup control strategies have been developed for communications outages. In a bipolar system, a master control is used for coordinated schedule changes and calculation of the current orders for each pole. The master control is used for compensation for loss of a pole by doubling the current order on the remaining pole subject to the equipment ratings. Figure 6-15 shows the current order coordination between the two terminals. For bipolar operation, the voltage fed to the power controller is the bipolar voltage Ud

With VDCOL

Without VDCOL

Id FIGURE 6-14 Ud-Id characteristics with VDCOL.

06_Santoso_Sec06_p0351-0390.indd 364

DIRECT-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 365

(Current margin)

∆Io

Execution

Remote MW setting

MW setting 0 7 50 MW/min setting 0 1 0 ∆f1 ∆f2

Po

Pbo P-order stepping

Telecommunications equipment Io

Po Ud

Σ

Current control amplifier

∆Po

I-order synchronizer

Σ

Master load limiter

Damping controller

Ud

Id

v Execution

MW setting 0 8 5 0

∆Io (current margin) Telecom. equip.

MW/min setting 0 2 0

Current control amplifier I-order sync

Σ Ud

Id

FIGURE 6-15 Master power control and current order synchronization.

assuring equal current orders to each pole. Upon loss of a pole this voltage is cut in half. Normally, the master control is intentionally slow being only used for schedule changes. For loss of a pole, however, its response time is fast. The master control can also handle supplemental control functions such as power oscillation damping and frequency control. Synchronization of the current order is such that the current margin is maintained. 6.3.5 Multiterminal Operation The same control principles used for two-terminal operation can be applied to multiterminal operation with one terminal being assigned to voltage control, while the other terminals control their respective dc current orders (Fig. 6-16). The master control must also ensure that the sum of the rectifier current orders equals the sum of the inverter current orders on a per pole basis during all operating conditions. If one of the terminals is limited or tripped, the residual mismatch is allocated among the remaining stations according to prioritized distribution factors to ensure that Kirchoff’s law is met. If the tripped station is the voltage setting terminal (VST), one of the remaining stations must be assigned to voltage control. The same method for clearing dc line faults, force retard of the rectifier(s) to invert off the dc current, can be used along with fast-acting pole-isolating switches which in turn can be used to isolate a faulty terminal without using special purpose dc breakers.

06_Santoso_Sec06_p0351-0390.indd 365

366 SECTION SIX

V

V

I1ref

V

I1

V

I2ref I2

I3ref

I3

I4ref

I4

I4ref

I4

(a) V

V

I1ref

V

I1

I2ref I2

V

I3

I3ref

(b) FIGURE 6-16 Static characteristics for 4-terminal HVDC system illustrating mode shift from inverter 4 (upper set) to Rectifier 2 (lower set) due to depressed ac voltage at Rectifier 2.

6.3.6 Economics and Efficiency The following factors influence the optimum solution for HVDC transmission systems: • Power transfer requirements • Transmission distance • Capitalized cost of losses • System configuration, that is, bipolar, monopolar, back-to-back OVHD line or cable system • System connection voltages • Relative system strength • Reactive compensation requirements • Environmental conditions • Future expandability • Transformer transport limitations There is an economy of scale for HVDC transmission. It would cost less per kilowatt to transfer 3000 MW a distance of 800 km at ± 500 kV than it would to transfer 1000 MW. It would cost less per kilowatt to transfer 600 MW over a monopolar submarine cable system than it would to transfer the same power on a 2-pole cable system with each pole rated at half the capacity. A 550-MW back-toback asynchronous link would cost less per kilowatt than a 150-MW link. HVDC applications at locations with relatively low short circuit capacities typically cost more per kilowatt due to constraints on reactive power compensation and dynamic overvoltage mitigation measures. A typical terminal cost breakdown of an HVDC transmission system for an OVHD line is shown in Fig. 6-17.

DIRECT-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 367

Transformers and reactors Thyristor valves Valve hall, switchyards Engineering Filters and capacitor banks Arresters, CT’s, VT’s, and bushings Control eq., aux power, etc. FIGURE 6-17 Terminal cost.

6.4 ALTERNATIVE CONFIGURATIONS 6.4.1 Capacitor-Commutated Converters Converters with series capacitors connected between the valves and the transformers were introduced in the late 1990s for weak-system back-to-back applications. These converters are referred to as capacitor-commutated converters (CCC). The series capacitor provides some of the converter reactive power compensation requirements automatically with load current and provides part of the commutation voltage improving voltage stability. The overvoltage protection of the series capacitors is simple since the fault currents are limited by the impedance of the converter transformers. The CCC configuration allows higher power ratings in areas where the ac network is close to its voltage stability limit. The asynchronous Garabi interconnection between Brazil and Argentina consists of 4 × 550 MW parallel CCC links. The Rapid City Tie between the eastern and western interconnected systems consists of 2 × 100 MW parallel CCC links (Fig. 6-18). Both installations use a modular design with converter valves located within prefabricated electrical enclosures. 6.4.2 Grid Power Flow Controller A variation of the line-commutated design using a single 6-pulse converter has been used for a small back-to-back tie application. The term grid power flow controller (GPFC) has been used to describe this system design. By using a 6-pulse converter, there is no need for a second transformer secondary I

Ua Ub Uc

Valve enclosures

Commutation capacitor

Converter transformer

++

UIa Uca +

I

++

UIb Ucb +

I

++

UIc

1

3

5

4

6

2

Ucc Ic +

FIGURE 6-18 Rapid City Tie with modular 2 × 100 MW capacitor commutated converters.

21/11/17 12:06 PM

368 SECTION SIX

connection to obtain the requisite 30° phase displacement for 12-pulse operation. More ac harmonic filtering in the form of fifth and seventh branches is required, however. By using a 6-pulse converter and connecting the filters on the valve side, a simpler transformer connection can be utilized for matching the system voltage and blocking zero-sequence currents from flowing into the ac network. The ungrounded system has a large zero-sequence third order harmonic voltage component, however, appearing on the ungrounded neutrals and on the dc pole voltages, which increases the insulation levels. Despite using only one 6-pulse converter, the same number of series-connected thyristors is needed for the same dc voltage level. 6.4.3 Variable Frequency Transformer (VFT) A technology that competes with HVDC for small capacity back-to-back ties in the 100 MW range was introduced in the early 2000s. A variable frequency transformer (VFT) is a machine rotating at the slip frequency between the two networks with high current between the rotor and stator passing through slip rings. The angle of the rotor is positioned to achieve a scheduled power flow by means of dc drives. The machine is connected to the network via step-up transformers. The reactive power demands of the VFT must be supplied by mechanically switched capacitor banks. Power control is slow due to having to move the inertia of the rotor, so it cannot respond quickly to a trip of generation on one of the isolated networks, for example. It cannot respond rapidly to variations in frequency or phase angle in the network so there will be inadvertent flow for fast variations. The VFT and its transformers provide an impedance, albeit a high one of around 40%, between the two networks. Therefore, the VFT will act as a voltage divider for faults in the network. This means that reactive power will be drained from one network due to a fault in the other. Losses of the VFT are higher than those for conventional HVDC.

6.5 STATION DESIGN AND EQUIPMENT 6.5.1 Thyristor Valves For HVDC conversion, the thyristor valve must perform the following functions: • Sequentially connect selected ac phases to the dc system per control pulses • Conduct high current with low forward drop • Block high voltages in both the forward and reverse directions • Controllable and self monitoring • Even voltage distribution and current turn-on • Damp switching transients • Fault tolerant and robust • Accommodate cooling medium in high-voltage environment Thyristor valves are built up of series-connected thyristor modules and saturable reactors to limit valve turn-on di/dt. Each module contains a number of series-connected thyristors mounted on heat sinks. Each thyristor level is paralleled by an RC network for even voltage distribution and damping of commutation overshoots. Voltage measurement across each thyristor level is provided for thyristor monitoring, forward protection, and recovery protection. Each thyristor is coupled to the valve firing control at ground potential by means of two fiber optic links, one to carry valve trigger pulses to the thryistor gate circuit and the other for thyristor monitoring. Two types of thyristor triggering are used, electrically triggered thyristors (ETT) and lighttriggered thyristors (LTT). Both triggering methods require voltage measurement at each thyristor level for monitoring and protection. ETT derives energy for gating from the RC damping circuit and

06_Santoso_Sec06_p0351-0390.indd 368

21/11/17 12:06 PM

DIRECT-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 369

Thyristor module

Thyristor Single valve

Double valve

Quadruple valve

FIGURE 6-19 12-Pulse quadruple thyristor valve arrangement.

gating is initiated by trigger pulses generated by light-emitting diodes. LTT thyristors have an optical turning-on region integrated on the thyristor wafer itself and use higher-power trigger pulses provided by laser diodes. Each thyristor level is equipped with forward protection which gates the thyristor on if the forward blocking voltage becomes too high due to, for example, absence of a trigger pulse. In inverter operation, during the thyristor recovery time after conduction, the forward protection level can be temporarily lowered. This is called recovery protection. ETT permits recovery protection to be implemented independently at the individual thyristor level (Fig. 6-19). 6.5.2 Converter Transformers Converter transformers are the link between the ac and dc systems. They provide isolation between the two systems, preventing dc voltage and current from reaching the ac system. They also provide the phase displacement necessary for 12-pulse operation through wye- and delta-valve winding connections. Converter transformers have regulating windings with load-tap changers to maintain the ac voltage and converter firing angle within a narrow band across the entire converter operating range. Converter transformer impedance also limits the valve short-circuit levels to within their handling capability. As shown by Eq. 6-12, the 3-phase rating of the converter transformer for a 6-pulse bridge is proportional to UdiON and IdN. Converter transformer losses are those due to the fundamental frequency of load current plus those due to harmonics. The insulation design for converter transformers must take into account the direct voltage stresses superimposed on the normal ac voltage stresses. The ac stresses distribute as it would in a capacitive network while the dc voltage stresses distribute as according to a resistive network. Transformer design depends on the bridge rating and type of converter connection and takes into account spare parts requirements and transport restrictions. For a small back-to-back, for example, a 3-phase bank with double secondary (wye and delta) may be used, that is, nine windings on a single core structure in a common tank for each 12-pulse converter bridge. For larger converters, three, single-phase transformers with double secondary windings may be used for each 12-pulse bridge. For the largest converter ratings where there may be some transport limitations, single-phase, two-winding transformers may be used, that is, six transformers per 12-pulse bridge (Fig. 6-20).

06_Santoso_Sec06_p0351-0390.indd 369

370 SECTION SIX

6.5.3 Smoothing Reactor A smoothing reactor is connected in series with the converter on the dc side to reduce the harmonic ripple in the dc current as well as reduce transient currents during faults. The smoothing reactor also protects the converter valves from voltage surges coming in on the dc line. The dc smoothing reactor together with shunt-connected dc filters serve to limit telephone interference disturbing currents from flowing on the dc line. Most smoothing reactors are air-core, naturally air-cooled. 6.5.4 AC Filters Converters inject harmonic currents into the ac network. AC filters are used to prevent these harmonic currents from flowing into the ac network impedance causing voltage distortion and induced telephone interference in FIGURE 6-20 Single-phase, threethe audible frequency range. AC filters provide a lowwinding converter transformer for a 3100 MW impedance path to ground at the harmonic frequencies. bipole. The ac filter comprises high-voltage capacitor banks and lower-voltage reactors, resistors, and capacitors, which together form a circuit tuned to the characteristic harmonic(s). The lower-order filters are single- or double-tuned, band-pass filters, while the higher harmonics are often taken care of by high-pass filters (Fig. 6-21). AC harmonic filter design involves calculating the harmonic currents generated and estimating harmonic impedance characteristics of the ac network across the whole range of operating conditions and tolerances. A filter design is then developed to meet the required performance requirements. Filter components are then rated with an adequate margin for the particular application. The most common filter performance criteria are individual and total harmonic voltage distortion, DT and Dh, and weighted telephone interference factor (TIF), calculated as follows: Dh = 100 × Vh /V1  49  DT =  ∑ Dh2   h= 2 

1

2

2  49  V  2  TIF =  ∑  Fh ⋅ h    h=2  V1   1

|z|

−∆f f0 + ∆f Frequency (a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

FIGURE 6-21 (a) Bandpass filter, (b) highpass filter, (c) double bandpass filter, (d) impedance vs. frequency.

21/11/17 12:06 PM

DIRECT-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 371

6.5.5 DC Filters Filters are required on the dc side for dc to limit interference with communication circuits, which are inductively coupled to the dc line, for example, parallel telephone lines. The design criterion for dc harmonic filters is a function of relating to the flow of harmonic currents at any point along the dc line to the interference with adjacent telephone lines. Significant parameters are the relative location of telephone lines with respect to the dc line, their shielding, the presence of any ground wires, and the earth’s resistivity. This criterion is typically expressed as equivalent disturbing current Ieq. Disturbance levels are lower in normal balanced bipolar mode, due to cancellation effects, than in monopolar mode. DC filter design must take into account the entire dc network with all harmonic sources and operating modes. DC harmonic filters consist of band-pass and high-pass filters connected in shunt outside the smoothing reactor. Many modern HVDC links use a single 12th harmonic band-pass filter on each pole with active filtering for the higher order harmonics (Fig. 6-22). Active filtering consists of measuring the actual dc-side harmonics from the converter and counter-injecting the same amount with opposite polarity.

Control

FIGURE 6-22 Active dc harmonic filter.

06_Santoso_Sec06_p0351-0390.indd 371

21/11/17 12:06 PM

372 SECTION SIX

Mechanical filters

Thyristor valves

Main pumps

Deaeration vessel

Outdoor coolers N+1

Filters N+1 Deionizer filters

Expansion vessel M Motor valves Replenishment system

FIGURE 6-23 Closed-loop water cooling system.

6.6 VOLTAGE SOURCE CONVERTER–BASED HVDC TRANSMISSION 6.6.1 System Characteristics Conventional HVDC transmission employs line-commutated, current-source converters with thyristor valves. These converters require a relatively strong synchronous voltage source in order to commutate. The conversion process demands reactive power from filters, shunt banks, or series capacitors, which are an integral part of the converter station. Any surplus or deficit in reactive power must be accommodated by the ac system. This difference in reactive power needs to be kept within a given band to keep the ac voltage within the desired tolerance. The weaker the system or the further away from generation, the tighter the reactive power exchange must be to stay within the desired voltage tolerance. HVDC transmission using voltage source converters (VSCs) with pulse-width modulation (PWM) was introduced as HVDC Light® in the late 1990s by ABB. These VSC-based systems are force-commutated with insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) valves and solid-dielectric, extruded HVDC cables (Table 6-2).

DIRECT-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 373

TABLE 6-2 HVDC VSC Projects Listing Project

Year Power rating, commissioned MW

Hellsjon Gotland Light Direct Link Tjaerborg Cross Sound Cable Murraylink Troll Offshore Estlink

DC voltage, kV

1997 3 ± 10 1999 50 ± 80 2000 3 × 60 ± 80 2000 7.2 ± 9 2002 330 ± 150 2002 200 ± 150 2005 2 × 42 ± 60 2006 350 ± 150

Cable, km 10 70 65 4.4 40 180 70 105

Location Sweden Sweden Australia Denmark United States Australia Norway Estonia/Finland

HVDC transmission and reactive power compensation with VSC technology has certain attributes which can be beneficial to overall system performance. VSC converter technology can rapidly control both active and reactive power independently of one another. Reactive power can also be controlled at each terminal independent of the dc transmission voltage level. This control capability gives total flexibility to place converters anywhere in the ac network since there is no restriction on minimum network short-circuit capacity. Forced commutation with VSC even permits black start, that is, the converter can be used to synthesize a balanced set of 3-phase voltages like a virtual synchronous generator. The dynamic support of the ac voltage at each converter terminal improves the voltage stability and increases the transfer capability of the sending and receiving end ac systems. 6.6.2 Applications The aforementioned attributes of VSC-based HVDC transmission makes it especially suitable in certain applications. These applications are summarized as follows: Underground Cable. HVDC cable systems do not face the distance limitations or suffer the higher losses of ac cable systems. Therefore, long-distance HVDC cable transmission is possible. Extruded HVDC cables are lighter, more flexible, and easier to splice than the mass-impregnated, oil-paper cables (MIND) used for conventional HVDC transmission, thus making them more conducive for land cable applications where transport limitations can drive up costs. The lower cost cable installations made possible by the extruded HVDC cables makes long-distance underground transmission economically feasible for use in areas with ROW constraints. Power Supply to Isolated Load. Forced-commutation, dynamic voltage control, and black-start capability allow VSC HVDC transmission to serve isolated loads on islands over long-distance submarine cables without any need for running expensive local generation. Offshore. The VSC transmission is compact and can feed production or transportation loads on offshore oil or gas platforms from shore. This can eliminate the need for more expensive, less efficient, or higher emission offshore power production. The VSC converters can operate at variable frequency to more efficiently drive large compressor or pumping loads using high-voltage motors. Asynchronous Interconnections. Interconnections between asynchronous networks are often at their periphery where the networks tend to be weak relative to the desired power transfer. The dynamic voltage support and improved voltage stability offered by VSC-based converters permits higher power transfers without as much need for ac system reinforcement. The VSC converters do not suffer commutation failures allowing fast recoveries from nearby ac faults. Economic power schedules, which reverse power direction, can be made without any restrictions since there is no minimum power or current restrictions.

06_Santoso_Sec06_p0351-0390.indd 373

21/11/17 12:06 PM

374 SECTION SIX

Urban Infeed. Power supply for large cities depends on local generation and power import capability. Local generation is often older and less efficient than newer units located remotely. Often, however, the older, less-efficient units located near the city center must be dispatched outof-merit because they must be run for reliable voltage support or inadequate transmission. New transmission into large cities is difficult to site due to ROW and land-use constraints. Compact VSC-based underground transmission circuits can be placed on existing dual-use ROW to bring in power as well as provide voltage support, allowing a more economical power supply without compromising reliability. The receiving terminal acts like a virtual generator delivering power and voltage regulation. Stations are compact and housed mainly indoors making siting in urban areas somewhat easier. Outlet Transmission for Large-Scale Wind Generation. Large remote wind generation arrays require a collector system, reactive power support, and outlet transmission. Transmission for wind generation must often traverse scenic or environmentally sensitive areas or bodies of water. The VSC-based HVDC transmission allows efficient use of long-distance land or submarine cables and provides reactive support to the wind generation complex. Multiterminal Systems. The VSC HVDC transmission reverses power through reversal of current direction rather than polarity. This makes it easier to reverse power at an intermediate tap independently of the main power flow direction since voltage polarity reversal is not required. Conventional HVDC transmission requires switching for converter opposite pole connection or polarity reversal. 6.6.3 VSC Station Configuration and Design HVDC transmission systems based on VSC converter technology are configured as shown in Fig. 6-24. The transmission circuit consists of a bipolar two-wire HVDC system with converters connected pole-to-pole. The dc capacitors are used to provide a dc voltage source. The dc capacitors are grounded at their electrical center point to establish the earth reference potential for the transmission system. There is no earth return operation. The converters are coupled to the ac system through ac phase reactors and power transformers. Harmonic filters are located between the phase reactors and Converter valves DC capacitors (voltage sources)

Cables Phase reactors AC harmonic filters AC transformers, breakers/disconnectors FIGURE 6-24 VSC-based HVDC.

06_Santoso_Sec06_p0351-0390.indd 374

21/11/17 12:06 PM

DIRECT-CURRENT POWER TRANSMISSION 375

UDC_P1

IDC_P1 +Ud

U_PCC Q1

Power transformer

I_VSC Converter reactor

U_AC PLC/RI filter

Auxiliary power

AC filter

−Ud Enclosure

UDC_P2

IDC_P2

Converter building

FIGURE 6-25 Simplified SLD for VSC station.

power transformers. Therefore, the transformers are exposed to no dc voltage stresses or harmonics loading allowing use of ordinary power transformers. A simplified single line diagram for a two-level VSC converter station is shown in Fig. 6-25. Principal station components are described in the following paragraphs. Power Transformer. The transformer is an ordinary single- or 3-phase power transformer with load tap changer. The secondary voltage, that is, the filter bus voltage, can be controlled with the tap changer to achieve the maximum active and reactive power, both consumption and generation, from the converter. The tap changer is located on the secondary side, which has the largest voltage swing, and also to ensure that the ratio between the line winding and a possible tertiary winding is fixed. The current in the transformer windings contains hardly any harmonics and is not exposed to any dc voltage. In order to maximize the active power transfer, the converter can generate a low frequency zero-sequence voltage (252 V switch all stages out %V for %V > 100) NT = total number of system customers

Power Distribution 473

It is inevitable that more and more utilities will adopt some of these so-called power quality indices as their customers demand even better power for their sensitive loads. In these days of reduced budgets, when utilities are being required to increase reliability, some of the techniques which cost very little or even nothing to achieve the goal of greater power quality are as follows: • Purchase better-quality equipment. • Shorten lead lengths on arresters. • Use open-tie protection on underground systems. • Use higher fuse ratings for transformers and laterals. • Increase the number of homes per transformer. • Pay attention to proper grounding. • Use predictive reliability computer analysis to optimize designs.

7.25 EUROPEAN PRACTICES In a time of deregulation and privatization, it has become common practice for a utility in one part of the world to own a utility in another country. While generation and transmission have relatively similar practices in all parts of the globe, distribution practices are considerably different depending on whether the system is based on American or European practices and standards. The following is a brief comparison of the two systems to familiarize engineers with the fact that in many ways distribution system operation and philosophy are so varied that direct comparison becomes extremely difficult. Voltage Levels. In the United States, primary voltage levels can be just about anything. Figure 7-53 shows some of the more common voltage levels in the United States, with 13.8 kV probably being the most popular for the distribution primary. European voltage levels are much more standardized. Thus 30, 20, and 10 kV are used throughout the world where European standards are practiced.

Europe EHV 400 kV Generator

HV 36 kV to 300 kV

MV 30 kV 20 kV 10 kV Consumer

345 kV 500 kV 765 kV

34.5 kV 69 kV 115 kV 138 kV 230 kV

34.5 kV 24.9 kV 13.8 kV 13.2 kV 12.47 kV

United States FIGURE 7-53 European and U.S. primary voltage levels.

30-kV/10-kV Distribution. Figure 7-54 is a typical European system design, showing a unigrounded system at the 10-kV level where most of the distribution loads are supplied. This voltage level tends to be radial but can be networked. The 30-kV system, on the other hand, tends to be looped and is a 3-wire delta system sometimes using a grounding transformer to facilitate overcurrent protection.

07_Santoso_Sec07_p0391-0480.indd 473

21/11/17 4:27 PM

474 SECTION SEVEN

132 kV 30 kV • No fuses • Clearing time 5 to 8 cycles • Distance (sometimes) and overcurrent Zone 1 — 5 to 8 cycles Zone 2 — 30 to 33 cycles

Zig-zag resistance grounded

30 kV 10 kV Uniground

FIGURE 7-54 European distribution system grounding practices.

Residential Distribution. Table 7-25 illustrates some of the major differences in philosophy between the two designs which makes comparison difficult. The major difference is that European practice tends to use 3-phase transformers with a much larger kVA rating to supply many more homes. Higher-density loads and higher secondary voltages are part of the reason for this difference. Distributed Resources (DR) on the Distribution System. Distributed resources is a term which includes a variety of small generation technologies, including fuel cells, photovoltaics, microturbines, reciprocating engines, wind turbines, etc., with and without battery storage, which could be installed on the distribution system. In addition, many of these resources are becoming more modular in design, so that manufacturing economies of scale are driving their costs down. Generally, distributed resources are small in size, ranging from less than 1 kW to a few hundred kWs. The practical size limit for generators on the distribution system is in the area of around 35 MW. The justification for introducing these newer technologies include the renewable resource aspect and lower environmental impact along with niche opportunities in particular regions when one or more of these technologies might excel. It is claimed that more DR means less T&D investment. Without storage, many DR technologies provide an additional energy source but no demand or investment savings. Even then improved reliability is often touted as a benefit, but this needs to be properly evaluated in the context of what technology is being discussed. Without careful engineering, a particular MW level of DR penetration can adversely affect the distribution system.

TABLE 7-25 1-Phase vs. 3-Phase Residential Distribution

Difference

United States

Distribution transformers Single phase, 25–100 kVA typical Secondary voltage 120/240 V, 3-wire Service voltage 120/240 V Secondaries/transformer 1 Homes/transformer 4–6

07_Santoso_Sec07_p0391-0480.indd 474

Europe Three phase, 300–500 kVA 400 wye/230 V, 4-wire 230 V 5–10 100–200

21/11/17 4:27 PM

Power Distribution 475

Distribution designs are based on a number of principles that can be upset by DR including: • Most distribution circuits are radial in nature with power flow from the substation to the loads. • Voltage control with line drop compensation through LTC transformers or voltage regulators presumes a dropoff of load and voltage as one proceeds from the substation and, further, that power flow is from the source side to the load side. • Most overcurrent protective device selection and coordination is based on higher fault current magnitudes at the substation and declining fault current magnitudes toward the end of the circuit. • Reclosing intervals of circuit breakers and reclosers and reclosing practice in general is based on reasonable fault clearing times and the expectation that the reclosing device will close into a deenergized line. • Utility restoration practices are based on having a limited number of known sources controlled by switches and other protective devices with known states (energized or deenergized). • Harmonics are limited to larger known sources and distributed smaller sources. • Most 3-phase transformer connections on distribution are grounded-wye. With the arrival of distribution resources, many of these normal conditions now change, including • Bidirectional power flow and fault current flow along portions of the circuit. • Load magnitude dropping off along the feeder and then reaching a step change at the DR location(s) and dropping off beyond that point. • Fault current profile showing the increase in total fault current due to added generation as well as the bidirectional fault current flows from the DRs depending on fault location. • Automatic reclosing for utility circuit breakers and reclosers will have to be supervised with some form of voltage check and possible time delay. An alternative is to use transfer-tripping schemes to assure that the DR is off-line before reclosing takes place. • Many DR advocates seek a delta-wye connection. Under backfeed conditions, a single-lineto-ground fault on the primary will overstress the surge arresters on the unfaulted phases. • Photovoltaics and many small wind generators are dc machines that rely on invertors to produce an ac waveform and also produce high harmonic content. Induction-type machines draw reactive power from the power system. The combination introduces both voltage drop and power quality concerns. IEEE Std 1547-2003, Standard for Interconnecting Distributed Resources with Electric Power Systems, was developed to provide a uniform standard for the interconnection of distributed resources with electric power systems. It provides requirements relevant to the performance, operation, testing, safety considerations, and maintenance of the interconnection. Follow-on standards projects to Std 1547 are intended to address the different DR technologies and engineering concerns about the interconnection issues. A logical concern is—at what level of distributed resources does one have to be concerned with some of these potential issues becoming genuine problems? Unfortunately, we do not yet have an answer to that question.

7.26 BIBLIOGRAPHY 7.26.1 Books for General Reference Blume, L. F., Boyajian, A., Camilli, G., Lennox, T. C., Minneci, S., and Montsinger, V. M.: Transformer Engineering, Wiley, 1951. Burke, James J.: Power Distribution Engineering: Fundamentals and Applications, Marcel Dekker, 1994. Edison Electric Institute: Underground Systems Reference Book, Edison Electric Institute, 1957.

07_Santoso_Sec07_p0391-0480.indd 475

21/11/17 4:27 PM

476 SECTION SEVEN

Grainger, J. J. and Stevenson, W. D.: Power System Analysis, McGraw-Hill, 1994. Greenwood, A.: Electrical Transients in Power Systems, Wiley-Interscience, 1971. Padullaparti, H. V., Nguyen, Q., and Santoso, S.: Advances in volt-var control approaches in utility distribution systems, IEEE Power and Energy Society General Meeting, Boston, MA, 2016. Lewis, W. W.: Protection of Transmission Systems against Lightning, Wiley, 1950. Pansini, A. I.: Electrical Distribution Engineering, McGraw-Hill, 1983. Peterson, H. A.: Transients in Power Systems, Dover Publications, 1951. Short, T. A.: Electrical Power Distribution Handbook, CRC Press, 2004. Thue, W. A.: Electrical Power Cable Engineering, Marcel Dekker, 1999.

7.26.2 Manufacturers’ Publications Distribution Data Book, GET-1008M, General Electric Company, 1980. Distribution System Feeder Overcurrent Protection, GET-6450, General Electric Company, 1977. Distribution Transformer Guide, ABB, October 1991. Electric Utility Engineering Reference Book—Distribution Systems, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, vol. 3, 1965. Electrical Distribution—System Protection, Cooper Power Systems, 3rd ed., 1990. Electrical Transmission and Distribution Reference Book, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, 1964. Getting Down to Earth, Biddle Instruments, 1982. Overhead Conductor Manual, Southwire Company, 1994. Power Cable Manual, Southwire Company, 1997.

7.26.3 IEEE Transactions (Formerly AIEE) System Bankus, H. M. and Gerngross, J. E.: Unbalanced Loading and Voltage Unbalance on Three-Phase Distribution Transformer Banks, 1954, vol. 73, pt. III, p. 367. Bankus, H. M. and Gerngross, J. E.: Combined Single-Phase and Three-Phase Loading of Open-Delta Transformer Banks, Power Apparatus and Systems, February 1958, pp. 1337–1343. Easley, J. H. and Shula, W. E.: Cost and Reliability Evaluation of Four Underground Primary Distribution Feeder Plans, Transactions Paper, Conference Record—1974 Underground Transmission and Distribution Conference, 74-CH0832-6-PWR, pp. 436–443. Mitchell, C. F., Sweeney, J. O., and Cantwell, J. L.: An Economic Analysis of Distribution Transformer Application, Power Apparatus and Systems, December 1959, pp. 1196–1202. Nickel, D. L.: Distribution Transformer Loss Evaluation. I—Proposed Techniques, Power Apparatus and Systems, vol. PAS-100, no. 2, February 1981, pp. 788–797. Ward, D. J., Griffith, D. C., and Burke, J. J.: Power Quality—Two Different Perspectives, Trans. on Power Delivery, vol. 5, no. 3, July 1990, pp. 1501–1513.

System Planning Anderson, A. S. and Thiemann, V. A.: Distribution Secondary Conductor Economics, Power Apparatus and Systems, February 1960, pp. 1839–1843. Blake, D. K.: Some Observations on the Economic Benefits in Going from One System Voltage Level to a Higher System Voltage Level, Power Apparatus and Systems, vol. 71, pt. III, pp. 585–592. Campbell, H. E., Ender, R. C., Gangel, M. W., and Talley, V. C.: Economic Analysis of Distribution Systems, Power Apparatus and Systems, August 1960, pp. 423–443. Jones, A. I., Smith, B. E., and Ward, D. J.: Considerations for Higher Voltage Distribution, Trans. on Power Delivery, April 1992, pp. 782–788. Rudasill, C. L. and Ward, D. J.: Distribution Underground Cable Evaluation, Trans. on Power Delivery, July 1997, vol. 12, no. 3, pp. 1398–1403.

07_Santoso_Sec07_p0391-0480.indd 476

21/11/17 4:27 PM

Power Distribution 477

Sarkas, R. H. and Thacker, H. B.: Distribution System Load Characteristics and Their Use in Planning and Design, Power Apparatus and Systems, August 1957, pp. 564–573. Schultz, N. R.: Distribution Primary Feeder I 2R Losses, Power Apparatus and Systems, March/April 1978, vol. PAS-97, no. 2, pp. 603–609. Smith, J. A.: Determination of Economical Distribution Substation Size, Power Apparatus and Systems, October 1961, pp. 663–670. Smith, J. A.: Economics of Primary Distribution Voltages of 4.16 through 34.5 kV, Power Apparatus and Systems, October 1961, pp. 670–683. Van Wormer, F. C.: Some Aspects of Distribution Load Area Geometry, Power Apparatus and Systems, December 1954, pp. 1343–1349. Webler, R. M., Gangel, M. W., Carter, G. K., Zeman, A. L., and Ender, R. C.: Secondary Distribution System Planning for Load Growth, Power Apparatus and Systems, December 1963, pp. 908–927.

Overvoltage and Overvoltage Protection Burke, J. J., Sakshaug, E. C., and Smith, S. L.: The Application of Gapless Arresters on Underground Distribution Systems, Trans. on Power Apparatus and Systems, March 1981, vol. 100, pp. 1234–1243. Clayton, J. M. and Hileman, A. R.: A Method of Estimating Lightning Performance of Distribution Lines, Power Apparatus and Systems, 1954, vol. 73, pt. III, p. 953. Headrickson, P. E., Johnson, I. B., and Schultz, N. R.: Abnormal Voltage Conditions Produced by Open Conductors on Three-Phase Circuits Using Shunt Capacitors, Power Apparatus and Systems, 1953, vol. 72, pt. III, p. 1183. Hopkinson, R. H.: Better Surge Protection Extends URD Cable Life, Trans. on Power Apparatus and Systems, October 1984, vol. 103, pp. 2827–2836. Hopkinson, R. H.: Ferroresonance during Single-Phase Switching of Three-Phase Distribution Transformer Banks, Power Apparatus and Systems, Apri1 1965, vol. PAS-4, pp. 289–293. Discussion, June 1965, pp. 514– 517. Kershaw, S. S., Gaibrois, G. L., and Stump, K. B.: Applying Metal Oxide Surge Arresters on Distribution Systems, Trans. on Power Delivery, January 1989, vol. 4, no.1, pp. 301–307. Mancao, R. T., Short, T. A., and Burke, J. J.: Application of MOVs in the Distribution Environment, Trans. on Power Delivery, January 1994, vol. 9, no. 1, pp. 293–305. Sakshaug, E. C., Kresge, J. S., and Miske, S. A., Jr.: A New Concept in Station Arrester Design, Trans. on Power Apparatus and Systems, March/April 1977, vol. 96, p. 647. Short, T. A.: Distribution Lightning Performance Calculations, IEEE Computer Applications in Power, November 1991. Task Force Report-Investigation and Evaluation of Lightning Protective Methods for Distribution Circuits— Part I, Model Study and Analysis; Part II, Applications and Evaluation, Power Apparatus and Systems, August 1969, vol. PAS-88, no.8, pp. 1232–1247. Working Group of Surge Protective Devices Committee: Voltage Rating Investigation for Application of Lightning Arresters on Distribution Systems, Trans. on Power Apparatus and Systems, May/June 1972, vol. 91, no. 3, pp. 1067–1074.

Overcurrent and Overcurrent Protection Arndt, R. H., Koch, R. E., and Schultz, N. R.: Concept Alternatives and Application Considerations in the Use of Current-Limiting Fuses for Transformer Protection, Transactions Paper, Conference Record—1974 Underground Transmission and Distribution Conference, 74-CH0832-6-PWR, pp. 259–267. Auer, G. G., Ender, R. C., and Wylie, R. A.: Digital Calculation of Sequence Impedances and Fault Currents for Radial Primary Distribution Circuits, Power Apparatus and Systems, February 1961, pp. 1264–1277. Burke, J. J. and Lawrence, D. J.: Characteristics of Fault Currents on Distribution Systems, January 1984, PAS vol. 103, no. 1, pp. 1–6. Harner, R. H.: Secondary-Fault Recovery Voltage Investigation, Power Apparatus and Systems, February 1968, vol. PAS-87, no.2, pp. 463–487. IEEE Tutorial Course on Application and Coordination of Reclosers, Sectionalizers, and Fuses, Publication 80 EHO157-8-PWR, 1980.

07_Santoso_Sec07_p0391-0480.indd 477

21/11/17 4:27 PM

478 SECTION SEVEN

Voltage Regulation and Kilovar Supply Barger, J. V. and Smith, D. R.: Impedance and Circulating Current Calculations for UD Multi-Wire Neutral Circuits, Power Apparatus and Systems, May–June 1972, vol. PAS-91, no.3, pp. 992–1006. Grainger, J. J. and Lee, S. H.: Optimum Size and Location of Shunt Capacitors for Reduction of Losses on Distribution Feeders, Power Apparatus and Systems, March 1981, vol. PAS-100, no. 3, pp. 1105–1118. Johnson, I. B., Schultz, A. J., Schultz, N. R., and Shores, R. B.: Some Fundamentals on Capacitance Switching, Power Apparatus and Systems, August 1955, pp. 727–736. Neagle, N. M. and Samson, D. R.: Loss Reduction from Capacitors Installed on Primary Feeders, Power Apparatus and Systems, October 1956, pp. 950–959.

Grounding Application Guide and Methods of Substation Grounding, AIEE Group on Substation Grounding Practices, 1954, vol. 73, pt. m, p. 271. Mancao, R. T., Myers, A., and Burke, J. J.: The Effect of Distribution System Grounding on MOV Selection, Trans. on Power Delivery, January 1993, vol. 8, p. 1.

7.26.4 Standards and Standards Publications American National Standards Institute (ANSI) C2-2012, National Electrical Safety Code. ANSI C84.1-2016, Voltage Ratings for Electric Power Systems and Equipment (60-Hz). ANSI/ICEA S-94-649 Concentric Neutral Cables Rated 5-46 kV, 2004. ANSI/ICEA S-97-682 Utility Shielded Power Cable Rated 5-46 kV, 2006. IEEE Std 835-1994 (R2006), Power Cable Ampacity Tables. NEC 2011, NFPA 70, National Electric 01 Code.

7.26.5 Periodicals System Burke, J. J.: Utility Characteristics Affecting Sensitive Industrial Loads, Power Quality Assurance Magazine, November–December 1996. Gangel, M. W. and Propst, R. F.: Investigating Distribution Transformer Load Characteristics, Distribution Magazine, July 1961, p. 6.

System Planning Brown, P. G., Propst, H. R., and Tice, J B.: Unity Power Factor Is Essential to Emergency Kilowatt Transportation, Electric Forum Magazine, Fall 1975, p. 10. Campbell, H. E.: Serving Critical Loads, Distribution Magazine, 1966, 4th quarter, p. 9. Hayes, R. H. and Hill, O. L.: Progress in Remote Line Switch Control, Transmission and Distribution, June 1975, p. 52. Van Wormer, F. C.: Design and Operation of Spot Networks, Distribution Magazine, 1966, 2d/3d quarter p. 5; 1966, 4th quarter, p. 19.

Overvoltage and Overvoltage Protection Auer, G. G.: Basic Considerations in Lighting Protection of URD Systems, Distribution Magazine, April 1968, p. 16. Barker, P. P. and Burke, J. J.: Protecting Underground Distribution Systems, Electric Light and Power, April 1991.

Overcurrent and Overcurrent Protection Howard, S.B. and Stroebed, R. W.: Can Single-Phase Cutouts Be Applied to Three-Phase Circuits, Distribution Magazine, 1964, 2d quarter, p. 4. Lasseter, J. A.: Burndown Tests on Bare Conductors, Electric Light and Power, December 15, 1956, p. 94.

07_Santoso_Sec07_p0391-0480.indd 478

21/11/17 4:27 PM

Power Distribution 479

Voltage Regulation and Kilovar Supply Gangel, M. W.: Compensator Settings Made Easier, Distribution Magazine, pt. 1, April 1960, p. 22; pt. 2, July 1960, p. 18. Schultz, N. R.: Calculating Voltage Drop and Power Loss, Distribution Magazine, January 1969, p. 11.

Underground Systems Van Wormer, F. C.: Underground Distribution Systems for Residential Areas, Distribution Magazine, pt. 1, January 1959, p. 3; pt. 2, Apri1 1959, p. 12; pt. 3, April 1960, p. 16; pt. 4, Apri1 1962, p. 3; pt. 5, Apri1 1963, p. 22.

7.26.6 Miscellaneous Publications System Beaty, H. W.: 10th Annual T&D Construction Survey, Electrical World, September 1, 1975, pp. 35–42. Dudas, J. and Fletcher, C.: Underground Cable Specification Advances and Installation Practices of the Largest Investor Owned Utilities, Fall Insulated Conductors Committee Meeting, 2004. Gangel, M. W. and Propst, R. F.: Transformer Characteristics Correlated to Loading: Power Distribution Conference, University of Texas, October 1963. RUS Specifications and Drawings for 12.5/7.2 kV Line Construction 5/83, Bulletin 50-3, 2005. RUS Specification and Drawings for 34.5/19.9 kV Distribution Line Construction (11–86), Bulletin 50-4. RUS Specifications and Drawings for Underground Electric Distribution (3–90), Bulletin 50-6, 2000. RUS Specifications and Drawings for Underground Cable Installation, Doc. 345-152, Form 515d, 1989.

System Planning Campbell, H. E.: Today and Tomorrow, Underground Distribution to High Rise Buildings, IEEE Conference Record-Special Technical Conference on Underground Distribution, 31C35, September 1966, pp. 223–239. Crawford, J. W. and Hamner, F. G.: Demand and Diversity Characteristics of Residential Loads, Southeastern Electric Exchange, Engineering and Operating Conference, Apri1 1963. Load Growth Forces Higher Voltages, Electrical World, June 1, 1974, pp. 154–163.

Overcurrent Protection Beaty, H. W.: Special Report-Switching and Overcurrent Protection for Distribution Systems, Electrical World, April 1, 1974, pp. 41–56. Campbell, H. E.: Implication of Increased Short-Circuit Duty on Residential Distribution Systems, American Power Conference, vol. 35, 1973, pp. 1098–1104. Underground Systems. IEEE Conference Record-1974 Underground Transmission and Distribution, 74CHO832-6-PWR and 74CHO832-6-PWR (SUP.), April 1–5, 1974. IEEE Conference Record-1991 Transmission and Distribution Conference, 911CH3070-0, September 1991. Lewis, S. M.: URD Survey Report, Transmission and Distribution, July 1973, pp. 88–95. Specifications and Drawings for Underground Electric Distribution, RUS Bulletin 50-6, Rural Utilities Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, March 1990. Underground Corrosion Control Guide, NRECA Research Project, August 1982.

07_Santoso_Sec07_p0391-0480.indd 479

21/11/17 4:27 PM

This page intentionally left blank

07_Santoso_Sec07_p0391-0480.indd 480

21/11/17 4:27 PM

81

SMART GRIDS AND MICROGRIDS Anurag K. Srivastava Associate Professor, School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Washington State University, Pullman, Washington

Sayonsom Chanda Research Engineer, Idaho National Lab, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Nikos Hatziargyriou Professor of Power Systems, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece, and CEO, Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator SA (HEDNO)

Jianhui Wang Department of Electrical Engineering, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, and Energy Systems Division, Argonne National Laboratory, Argonne, Illinois

8.1 INTRODUCTION TO SMART GRIDS AND MICROGRIDS . . . . . . . . . . . . . 483 8.1.1 Smart Grid System . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 483 8.1.2 Microgrid System . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 485 8.2 SMART GRID FUNDAMENTALS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 486 8.2.1 Smart Grid Domains. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 486 8.2.2 Enabling Technologies for Smart Grid. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 487 8.2.3 Implementation of Smart Grid. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 488 8.2.4 Cyber-Physical Interdependencies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 493 8.3 SMART GRID INFRASTRUCTURE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 494 8.3.1 Smart Meter Infrastructure. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 494 8.3.2 Synchrophasor Infrastructure. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 496 8.3.3 Distribution Automation Infrastructure. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 497 8.4 CONTROL AND OPERATION OF SMART GRIDS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 498 8.4.1 Demand Response. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 498 8.4.2 Distributed Control. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 500 8.4.3 Distributed Energy Resources. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 501 8.4.4 Information Technology and Data Management. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 501 8.5 MICROGRID FUNDAMENTALS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 502 8.5.1 Islanding in a Microgrid. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 502 8.5.2 Black Start in Islanded Microgrids. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 504 8.5.3 Anti-Islanding and Islanding Control. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 504 8.6 CONTROL AND OPERATION OF MICROGRIDS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 506 8.6.1 Centralized Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 507 8.6.2 Hierarchical Control Levels. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 507 481

08_Santoso_Sec08_p0481-0522.indd 481

23/11/17 2:59 PM

482 SECTION EIGHT

8.6.3 Inner Control Loops. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 508 8.6.4 Primary Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 509 8.6.5 Secondary Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 510 8.6.6 Tertiary Control. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 511 8.6.7 Operation of Multiple Microgrids . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 512 8.7 SMART GRID DEPLOYMENT PROJECTS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 513 8.7.1 Duke Energy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 513 8.7.2 Pacific Gas and Electric Company. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 513 8.7.3 State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 513 8.8 SMART GRID DEMONSTRATION PROJECTS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 513 8.8.1 Pacific Northwest Smart Grid Demonstration. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 514 8.8.2 Southern California Edison Company. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 515 8.8.3 NSTAR Electric and Gas Corporation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 515 8.8.4 The Boeing Company. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 515 8.8.5 National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 515 8.8.6 GRID4EU. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 516 8.8.7 Internationalization of Smart Grid Goals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 516 8.9 TRENDS IN SMART GRID DEPLOYMENT AND FUTURE OUTLOOK . . . 516 8.9.1 Distribution Automation Projects . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 517 8.9.2 Synchrophasor Applications Projects. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 517 8.9.3 Microgrid Deployment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 518 8.9.4 Smart Grid Vision. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 518 8.10 REFERENCES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 519

Advancements in computational and communication technologies enabled the power grid to be “smart” with enhanced situational awareness, better decision support, distributed intelligence, and automated response. The large penetration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and push for energy security require a shift from traditional centralized control architecture and passive distribution system to a hierarchical and distributed control with active distribution systems and microgrids [1]. Based on needs of today’s economy and “prosumer” expectations, a modern power grid needs to have the following characteristics : • Managing the impact of variability in power generation from renewable resources and facilitating power transfers across regions • Informed and engaged consumers capable of participating in demand response and having ownership over small-scale distributed energy resources • An increased emphasis on power quality, while giving consumers a wide variety of price options to choose their services from. • Improved and more secure data acquisition of system states and focus on preventive control to minimize impact to consumers • Automatic event detection and response to problems • Resilience to unpredictable events and uncertainties, natural disasters, and rapid restoration capabilities • Support higher penetration of renewable energy and energy security • Support high reliability and resiliency using microgrid infrastructure The traditional vertical power system infrastructure needs to be collectively upgraded in order to make it suitable for existing and future needs. The next-generation power grid needs to be more robust, more reliable, and more resilient with active distribution systems and microgrids. In the following subsections, we analyze smart grids and microgrids in depth, and elaborate on key aspects pertaining to their development and deployment across the world.

08_Santoso_Sec08_p0481-0522.indd 482

23/11/17 2:59 PM

SMART GRIDS AND MICROGRIDS 483

8.1 INTRODUCTION TO SMART GRIDS AND MICROGRIDS 8.1.1 Smart Grid System Smart grid is the name given to an evolved power system, engineered and managed to keep up with ongoing changes in the electric grid given renewable integration, environmental impact, active distribution system, and enhanced uncertainty. A series of renovations and paradigm shifts in technologies related to power generation, transmission, and distribution control will contribute to the eventual emergence of smart grids across all nations. Since smart grids are essentially subjected to constant evolution and developments, a working definition of smart grid should be attributed by: • Secure communication among connected components of power system, as needed for system operation and control supported by adoption of advanced networking and computational solutions • Adaptability to new operating conditions • Automation, self healing capabilities, and resilience of the power grid • Environment friendliness and ability to support distributed renewable resources • Curtail peak demands and defer investments in large-scale power generation units • Support demand response, distributed intelligence, and customer choice According to the European Technology Platform on Smart Grids [2], a smart grid is “an electricity network that can intelligently integrate the actions of all users connected to it generators, consumers and those that do both in order to efficiently deliver sustainable, economic and secure electricity supplies.” Smart grid leverages innovative products, modern computing algorithms, data analytics, and real-time services together with intelligent measurement, monitoring, control, communication, and self-healing technologies to (1) make information available to customers about their choice of services; (2) enable customers to participate in optimizing demand and supply in the energy grid; (3) enhance reliability of operation of generators across a broad spectrum of sizes and types; (4) minimize impact on the environment caused due to operation of the power grid; and (5) improve system security, resiliency, and reliability. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has envisioned smart grids to have several components, as shown in Fig. 8-1 [3]. In order to enable all the aforementioned attributes, real-time measurements, and situation assessment will play a critical role in their operation.

Real-Time measurements

Renewable integration

Distribution automation

Energy efficiency

PCC Generation Transmission automation

Demand participation

System coordination and system awareness

Utility controlled Subject to customer participation

Microgrid

Smart appliance & electric vehicles

Distributed generation & battery storage

FIGURE 8-1 Smart grid architecture.

08_Santoso_Sec08_p0481-0522.indd 483

23/11/17 2:59 PM

484 SECTION EIGHT

According to [1], the smart grid architecture can be grouped into distinct sub-systems, which mutually interact with each other by means of communication links and other information flow mechanisms (such as optimization signals). Smart devices for monitoring and control form part of the generation components’ real-time information processes. In a smooth functioning smart grid, the sub-systems must be integrated in the operation of both primary energy delivery resources (such as sub-stations), as well as DERs closer to points of consumption. Along with the interface, a smart grid will comprise: 1. Transmission Subsystem Component. It is important to include real-time measurement and computation tools to perform dynamic optimal power flow analysis, state estimation, and stability assessment. Real-time monitoring based on synchrophasors from phasor measurement units (PMUs), and communication technologies are the most important and widely used tools for developing smart transmission functionality. 2. Distribution Subsystem Component. At the distribution level, intelligent sup­port schemes are required in the smart grid that can actively monitor automation using smart meters, communication between consumers and utility control, energy management components, and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). Distribution system automation refers to the ability to the grid to expedite and automate fault detection, self-heal from a large number of faults and disturbances, enable voltage optimization and intelligent load transfer, automate billing, and keeping the consumers informed about real-time pricing, and facilitating demand response [4]. The distribution system should also be able to isolate the consumers in case it observes large disturbances in the power grid, and continue to supply its consumers using local on-site power generation or storage tools. Such distribution systems that is coupled to the main transmission grid at normal times (using at special connection point called “point of common coupling” or PCC) and can strategically isolate itself is broadly referred to as a microgrid. Other features of a microgrid will be discussed in detail in later subsections. In Fig. 8-1, a microgrid has been shown within the dashed lines. 3. Demand Subsystem Component. Tools are needed to facilitate demand-side management to disseminate service information to the consumers for demand response, aggregate customer-side power generation, and aid in deferring the use of expensive generators. 4. Storage Subsystem Component. Power system consumption and renewable generation do not coincide under most operating scenarios. Thus, it is important to integrate a controllable energy absorption and injection resource into the system to absorb system uncertainties. Self-monitoring and self-healing attributes will be crucial to ensure smooth operation of the smart grid. The control technology component should be capable of adapting to variations in generation and demand, and be robust enough to mitigate grid congestion and override events that can cause significant instability across the grid. Bringing transmission and distribution systems at same level of sophistication in control will open new possibilities in terms of energy markets, and is perceived as one of the most significant contributions of the smart grid. Modernization of the legacy power grid into smart grid will be the result of improvements across the grid, as well as reflect modern lifestyle of the customers. The introduction of modern variable speed drive systems have replaced many traditional industrial and consumer induction motor loads across the grid. These induction motors (used in pumps, fans, washers, etc.) offer better control capabilities, and are significantly more efficient than their respective predecessors. Use of digital computers at homes, commercial places, and industries have surged astronomically. Purely resistive light bulbs have been replaced by energy-efficient compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and light emitting diodes (LED). Increase in more homes opting for installing affordable rooftop photovoltaic (PV) arrays,a using more energy-efficient appliances, constructing more thermally efficient buildings, and industries migrating to better equipment are reducing the amount of electricity needed from power companies. This is changing the traditional business models of the regulated utility industry. Market surveys show that electric vehicles (EVs) are growing at the rate of 18.6% in the United States compounded annually, according to [5]. If a The number of homes in the United States with solar PV installations has grown from 15,500 in 2004 to more than 600,000 by the end of 2014.

08_Santoso_Sec08_p0481-0522.indd 484

23/11/17 2:59 PM

SMART GRIDS AND MICROGRIDS 485

this trend continues to hold or increase, EV charging will amount to a large fraction of total electricity demand from the power grid. Thus, changes in customer preferences also impact the future growth of smart grid technologies. In view of such dynamically shifting landscape of power systems, microgrids provide more reliable power supply to the consumers. 8.1.2 Microgrid System Microgrids are distribution systems with a certain level of automation and self-sufficiency, demandside integration of distributed generation (DGs), and renewable energy sources (RES). The transition of active distribution networks into microgrids that can island themselves with identified physical boundary from the larger grid in an automated manner and connect back to the larger grid as needed offers great flexibility in distribution network operation. Microgrids are identified as “building blocks of smart grids” [6–9]. There can be several perspectives for defining a microgrid, which are summarized below: • Customer Point of View. Microgrids are resource for resilience in and enhanced reliability of energy supply, with co-generation of thermal and electricity capabilities. • Grid Operator Point of View. Microgrids are considered as a singular controllable aggregation of loads or micro-generation resources, which, depending upon financial incentives can provide ancillary grid services, or aid in meeting energy demands to customers at a local level. Several definitions of microgrids have been provided across regulatory bodies [10]. A commonly accepted definition of the microgrids was put forwarded by a CIGRE Working Group (CIGRE WG 6.22 Definition of Microgrid) [11]: Microgrids are electricity distribution systems containing loads and distributed energy resources, (such as distributed generators, storage devices, or controllable loads) that can be operated in a controlled, coordinated way either while connected to the main power network or while islanded. Though one standard definition does not completely describe to the philosophy of microgrids, all definitions echo the following points: (a) Microgrid is seen as an entity that aggregates local micro-generation sources, energy storage infrastructure and demand resources located in a low voltage distribution grid. (b) A microgrid can operate in either grid-connected mode or operate when islanded from the main grid. (c) The most important distinction between a legacy grid penetrated by micro-generation resources and a microgrid is the control, management, and coordination of resources. (d) A microgrid operator can independently carry out tasks including aggregation of multiple generators, prioritize loads, and have control over its own emissions to serve multiple economic, technical, and environmental goals of the network, without explicitly involving the utility. According to some working definitions, microgrid must have the ability to voluntarily island and reconnect itself to the grid. A microgrid must be characterized by coordinated control and supervision of the generation resources and interaction with energy providers and consumers to ensure continuity of the power supply during contingencies. A distinction must also be made between microgrids and virtual power plants (VPP): these two terms cannot be used interchangeably. A VPP, also known as captive power plants in certain countries, is an aggregation of distributed microgeneration resources which can be operated as a single controllable entity. A VPP can be used instead of conventional power plants to provide higher system efficiency and increase flexibility of the overall network. In a microgrid, DERs are usually co-located with the local distribution network, downstream from the PCC. In a VPP, DERs may not be co-located with the local network; thus, they are coordinated over wide geographical areas. As of writing this, VPP aggregated energy production are more suited to participate in existing energy markets. The installed capacity of microgrids is relatively small (from few kW to several MW), while VPPs can be larger in capacity.

08_Santoso_Sec08_p0481-0522.indd 485

23/11/17 2:59 PM

486 SECTION EIGHT

TABLE 8-1 Differences between Existing Power Grid and Smart Grid Existing system Architecture

Monolithic

Smart grid Modular and agile

Generation profile Most power production using fossil fuel based, nuclear, hydropower plants

Mix of renewable energy resources and existing resources, with the intent of completely shifting toward renewable generation

Decision driver

Generation companies, utilties

Customers have opportunity to ensure that power companies prioritize their prerogative

Data-driven

Operational data and asset management are not strongly coupled to form control decisions

Leverage advances in big data and Internet of things capability of modern appliances to boost energy efficiency

Vulnerability

Highly vulnerable to cyber attacks and cascading power outages

Self-healing networks that make the entire power network robust and resilient with minimal power outage-related downtimes

Microgrids play a key role in integration of a large variety of micro-generation resources and DERs for utilities. Different micro-generation sources, such as roof-top solar panels and photovoltaics, fuel cells, micro-turbines, and wind turbines with a rated power ranging up to 100 kW can be integrated in the sub-transmission networks. Such units are usually cited closest to their owners, and other users who can benefit directly from these resources if needed. Micro-generation resources have proven to be a very viable option to meet rapidly increasing customer demand for reliable, and economical electric power. Microgrids are poised to play a crucial role in energy markets, and become a revenue resource for certain communities [12]. Energy markets vary widely in structure, regulation policies, and organization [13–15]. On the other hand, microgrid’s roles in the energy market are distinguishable by the level of their DER aggregation. In some microgrids, a simple collection of collaborative independent market players encompass all micro-generation resources and consumers. As in the case of transmission networks, the operational structure of a microgrid mainly depends on the ownership of microgeneration resources. Table 8-1 summarizes some key differences between contemporary microgrid operation and design, and legacy power delivery infrastructures.

8.2 SMART GRID FUNDAMENTALS In this subsection, fundamental architecture of the smart grid is discussed. A brief description of the communication technologies, and standards associated toward smart grid development is presented. Cyber-security risks and standards associated with smart grids are also discussed. 8.2.1 Smart Grid Domains Smart grid is characterized by active interactions of grid components enabled by embedded processors, sensors, data sharing, communications and distributed control at the transmission level, and at low voltage (LV) distribution system consumers. Real-time measurements obtained at distribution systems using smart meters and mechanisms such as demand response adopted by customers have also shaped the vision of smart grid. The smart grid is composed of seven high-level groups, or domains (1) Customer, (2) Market, (3) Service Provider, (4) Operations, (5) Bulk Generation, (6) Transmission, and (7) Distribution [3]. Transmission and distribution systems, with advanced automation, has been at the core of smart grid development, while the latest smart grid technologies focus on helping commercial, industrial, and even residential consumers to participate more actively in producing small amounts of energy

for emergency use and even storing them using batteries. Smart grid domain comprises modern, communication-capable devices, systems, and programs. Technologies have been developed to enable, and continually evolve to improve the integration and cooperation of these distinct domains into a singular smart grid, such that it holds a much higher value proposition than a legacy grid. The smart grid framework is shown in Fig. 8-2. Each domain has its own management and technological boundaries and control areas, with distinguishing input and output sets. Figure 8-3 [3] shows a broad overview of a few major relationships that are being deployed and demonstrated across the smart grid domains. The overview helps engineers and system planners to identify smart grid components as might be necessary, possible communications paths in the smart grid, and for identifying potential intra and inter-domain interactions. In Fig. 8-3, an actor is either a human or a hardware or software-based computer system that can engage in communication with the smart grid. Domain gateway actor refers to actors that interfaces with other actors in other domains or in other networks, and “comms path” refers to communication channels between smart grid domains. 8.2.2 Enabling Technologies for Smart Grid Real-time situational awareness and communication between connected components play a crucial role in upgrading a legacy power grid to a smart grid. Smart grid requires instruments for realtime, accurate, and secure measurements at high, medium, and low voltage levels of the power grid. Cohesively, the network of these components provide the data necessary for operation of the power grid and provide informed control decisions on trends in the power market. The smart grid infrastructure is also extremely efficient in detecting outages and interruption of power lines. Between the late 1990s and 2010, there have been several new inventions and innovations in the power industry and communication technology enabling the smart grid to perform the aforementioned tasks with high efficiency. Advances in communication technology triggered the smart grid era, as scientists and engineers began to realize the potential of two-way communication between power system components to improve multiple aspects of the infrastructure, such as stability and reliability. Industrial acceptance of the benefits assured by two-way communication led to the development of high-speed, interactive infrastructure for gathering and analyzing power grid data for real-time control and operations. Using pricing signals, and through the implementation of time-of-use tariff in regions with typically high peak demands, congestion in transmission lines could be reduced, along with superior power systems protection capabilities, and improved power quality and voltage profile at consumer ends.

FIGURE 8-2 Smart grid architecture and framework [3].

Markets

Service providers

Operations RTO/ISO Ops

Retailer/ wholesaler

Transmission Ops

Distribution Ops DMS

EMS

EMS

Aggregator

Energy market clearinghouse

ISO/RTO participant

Enterprise bus

Enterprise bus

RTO SCADA

Transmission SCADA

Asset Mgmt

Demand response

WAMS

Utility provider CIS

MDMS

Enterprise bus

Billing

Home/building manager Aggregator

Wide area networks

Plant control system

CIS

Retail energy provider

Billing

Metering system

Distribution SCADA

Substation controller

Substation LANs

Energy services interface

Field area networks

Data collector

Meter Field device

Generators

Others

Internet/ e-business

Internet e-business Market services interface

Third-party provider

Customer EMS

Premises networks

Customer equipment

Appliances

Bulk generation

Substation device

Domain

Electric storage

Network Actor Domain gateway actor Comms path Comms path changes owner/domain

Transmission Distribution

Electric storage Distributed generation

Electric vehicle Distributed generation

Thermostat

Customer

Distributed energy resources

FIGURE 8-3 Interaction between multiple domains of the smart grid [3].

From initial deployment projects and cost-benefit analyses, it was understood that smart grid can be enabled only if the communication network is characterized by: (a) High bandwidth to transfer large amounts of telemetry data. (b) Standard IPs, such as IPv4 and IPv6 (preferred). (c) Encrypted communication for cyber-security. The communications technologies that can be engineered to meet the above mentioned requisites can be used to establish a nation-wide, end-to-end, fully integrated smart grid. Examples of communication technologies are multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax), broadband over power lines (BPL), and wireless fidelity (WiFi). MLPS is commonly used for data transmission between nodes using high-performance telecommunications capabilities. WiMax is used over the Internet for point to multi-point data transmission. BPL facilitated powerline communication over the Internet, while WiFi is mostly used for setting up wireless local area networks for smart devices. Additional technologies include optical fiber, mesh, and multi-point spread spectrum. 8.2.3 Implementation of Smart Grid Overhaul of legacy systems, standards and protocols forms a significant part of the plan for grid modernization using smart grid concepts. New technologies of energy generation are being

integrated with the power grid, rapid growth in the use of power electronic and electronic based interfaces for connecting and controlling, and reduced inertia in the grid due to diminishing fraction of power generated using rotating machines—raises concerns for safe and stable implementation of the smart grid. In addition, improving the physical network with robust material and new equipment, the vulnerable cyber-security of the communication channels that overlays the physical infrastructure needs to be protected using diverse, ever-evolving means to keep it ahead of malicious hackers. Thus, in order to migrate a critical infrastructure such as the power grid to a new cyber-physical architectural framework, there are needs of appropriate standards and protocols to piece it all together, so that components can operate at peak performance without conflict. Interoperability in Smart Grids. Interoperability among several components of the smart grid depends upon the open architecture of technologies and the underlying software systems. This facilitates interaction among various devices with other systems and technologies [25]. In 2004, recognizing the importance of interoperability of mutiple components in a smart grid, the GridWise Architecture Council (GWAC) published interoperability concepts to facilitate the integration of diverse smart grid technologies. In 2007, Energy Independence and Security Act tasked the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to design a robust framework that will include various protocols, models and standards to bring greater levels of interoperability of smart grid devices and systems. In 2009, NIST launched the Smart Grid Interoperability Panel (SGIP) to involve experts and encourage community-wide discussions leading to contributions to NIST’s interoperability objectives. As a deliverable of that task, “NIST Framework and Roadmap for Smart Grid Interoperability Standards” was made available to the public in 2010. Since that publication, it has undergone several revisions, and more revisions are likely. The document presents a wellrounded, solid foundation for a secure, interoperable smart grid that can be adopted by many utilities worldwide to bootstrap their grid modernization efforts. Interoperability in smart grid will allow a network to seamlessly and autonomously integrate diverse components—such as power generation resources, monitoring devices, protection equipment, transmission, distribution, and substation equipment, management and communication equipment, renewable, and emergency power resources to work together—with minimal human intervention and downtime due to incompatibility. According to [1], simply adhering to or “merely having complete compliance to applicable smart grid standards” is not enough to enable interoperability among a large number of smart grid devices. In other words, interoperability ensures usage and interpretation of common semantics across the entire network. The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers) American National Standards project (P2030) is a key resource for benchmarking smart grid interoperability, in conjunction with the IEEE 1547 series of standards addressing distributed resources interconnection with the grid. These standards have an emphasis on the “system of systems” approach toward developing and deploying end-to-end smart grids. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) projects have internal project-level standards to meet particular objectives of specific smart grid projects. The smart grids task force was set up by the European Commission in 2009 to advise on issues related to smart grid deployment and development. It consists of five expert groups who focus on specific areas. Expert Group 1 aims to explore smart grid services and operation, and how best to deliver smart grids for the benefit of the energy system and its users. The focus of attention for this expert group is the technical standards and provisions designed to allow the interoperability of systems and technologies within a smart grid environment. Based on work of this expert group, the European Commission has issued mandates to European Standardisation Organisations (ESOs)—CEN, CENELEC, and ETSI—to develop and update technical standards: 1. Mandate M/490 for smart grids (March 2011) 2. Mandate M/468 for electric vehicles (June 2010) 3. Mandate M/441 for smart meters (March 2009)

TABLE 8-2 Summary of Commonly Used Standards Used to Implement Smart Grids Standard body

Standard

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

IEC 61850 IEC 61968

Applications to smart grid Substation automation, distributed generation, SCADA communications, distribution automation Distribution management and AMI back office interface Advanced Metering Infrastructure communications

IEC TC 13, 57 Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE)

IEEE 802.3

Ethernet

IEEE 802.11 IEEE 802.16 IEEE 802.15.4

WiFi WiMax Zigbee

Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)

RFC 791

Internet Protocol (IP)

RFC 793 RFC 1945

Transport Control Protocol (TCP) HyperText Transfer Protocol (HTTP)

RFC 2571 RFC 3820

Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) Internet X509 Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Security

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

ANSI C12.19

Metering tables internal to the meter

ANSI C12.22

Communications for metering table

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

SP-800.53

Recommended security controls for federal information systems (USA)

SP-800.82

Guide to SCADA security

North American Reliability Corporation (NERC)

CIP 002-09

Bulk power standards with regards to critical cyber-assets Identification, security management controls, incident reporting, response planning and recovery plans for critical assets

Smart Grid Standards. Standards are the specifications that have been established after many years of research and operational experience to ensure smooth functioning of a smart grid. It ensures interoperability among the components of the smart grid, safety, stability, and reliability of the overall power systems infrastructure. Many standards development committees and bodies, including the NIST, IEC, IEEE, IETF, ANSI, NERC, and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) are addressing interoperability issues for a broad range of problems concerning the power grid. Table 8-2 gives a summary of the globally recognized standards of the smart grid that is shaping the modernization of the power system. Since the smart grid is under rapid development, standards need to be developed and globalized at an unprecedented fast pace than the traditional time taken to develop, accept, and implement standards worldwide. NIST has adopted a robust framework for the longer term evolution of the standards and establishment of testing and certification procedures. Smart Grid Cyber Security. Communication-driven grid modernization has ushered in a lot of positive changes in the power grid, but not without vulnerabilities. Table 8-3 shows the differences between vulnerabilities in a legacy power systems and the smart grid.

TABLE 8-3 Comparison of Threats Faced by Legacy Power Systems and Smart Grids Threats faced by legacy system

Threats faced by smart grid

Impact

Direct physical damage

Indirect damage to resources, physical assets, by intrusion through software systems.

Location of attacks

Local

Local, remote, coordinated across multiple geographically distributed sites.

Occurrene

Infrequent (usually single episodes)

Attacks can happen multiple times if the system vulnerabilities are not completely removed, or the hackers continue to discover new methods to intrude into the system using software systems.

Duration of attack Immediate damage

Attacks may be designed to be surreptitious with long incubation periods, being dormant and undetectable for extended periods before damaging the system.

Restoration

Attacker may continue to prevent restoration after gaining access to the system.

Restoration after attack was easier to implement

The importance of two-way communication between interconnected power systems components in a smart grid cannot be overstated. As a result, smart grid cyber security gains equal, if not greater importance in modernizing the power grid. Since the modern end-to-end power grid is dependent heavily on internet-based communication, the entire network is exposed to a larger number of vulnerabilities from malicious hackers. The intent of a cyber-attack may range from being a playful ruse of a skilled cyber rogue to targeted terrorism intended to cripple national security or trigger financial loss. Today the electric power system does not have adequate measures to guarantee protection against malicious cyber-attacks, which makes it highly vulnerable. Various incidents and security concerns in the past have indicated the extent to which the nations power grid is vulnerable and the urgent need to protect it against cyber-attacks. Advanced threats, such as “Stuxnet,” present highly sophisticated, stealthy, and evolving attacks that encompass both traditional IT and control system environments to target physical systems [16]. Recent North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) directives make it mandatory for utilities to perform cyber-security risk assessment to take preventive and corrective measures. In addition, the adoption of smart grid technologies will significantly increases the attack surface, which further underscores the importance of cyber security and its demands for more substantial information and communication dependencies. The U.S. DOE has documented attack resiliency as a primary requirement for the next-generation grid [17]. Intelligent cyber-attacks can significantly affect a power systems security and adequacy by negating the effect of system redundancy and other existing defense mechanisms. The National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) report NISTIR 7628 has thoroughly enumerated cyber security requirements for the smart grid. The NERC report [18] identifies State Estimators, Contingency Analysis, Wide-Area Monitoring and Control Systems, Special Protection Systems, and PMUs as some of the critical components which impact reliability of the bulk power system. NIST’s Guidelines for smart grid cyber security report identifies a need for intrusion detection methods tailored to the specialized smart grid devices and systems and the contextualized understanding of their usage. In addition, DOEs 2011 report, Roadmap to Achieve Energy Delivery Systems Cybersecurity identifies nearterm requirements for intrusion detection and response capabilities [19]. The NERC cyber-attack task force (CATF) has introduced strategies to provide attack tolerance within the grid [20]. For effective prevention, detection, and response of cyber-attacks, the cyber-physical characteristics of the electric grid should be taken into consideration from both the network infrastructure and power applications perspective. Thus a multilayered defense architecture (defense-in-depth), as shown in Fig. 8-4, with representative applications in wide-area monitoring, protection, and control will provide a holistic solution to enhance cyber-security of smart grids.

FIGURE 8-4 Multi-layer defense architecture considering cyber-physical characteristics for WAMPAC.

Cyber-attacks can be used to steal customer data, override control decisions implemented by a utility or an operator, perpetrate a denial of service attack (DoS) to components that a community would depend on during contingent situations. Due to the cyber-attack, the power grid is subject to operational failures and loss of synchronization. Cyber-attacks will also lead to system-wide operational failures, resulting into damage of critical power system components. Such events will invariably interrupt the power supply and cause cascading disruptions in other critical infrastructures that depend on the power grid, as well as severe customer inconveniences and financial losses. How to Implement Cyber-Security. Cyber-security implementation is still evolving and proactively implemented security protocols to defend the power system against unauthorized software activity, injected into the communication channel by computer or computer terminals and the protection of other physical assets from modification or damage from accidental or malicious misuse of computer-based control facilities. A cyber-security coordination task force has been established [21] to oversee the

TABLE 8-4 Time Latency for Getting Different Classes of Data Time requirements

Data availability for the specific applications

Less than 4 ms

Protective relaying

Sub seconds

Transmission wide-area situational awareness monitoring

Seconds

Substation and feeder SCADA data

Minutes

Monitoring noncritical equipment and some market pricing information

Hours

Consumer energy meter reading and longer-term market pricing information

Days/Weeks/Months

Collecting long-term data such as power quality information

standardization of processes for designing grid security at the architectural level. As apparent from research and experiences worldwide, the security requirements of a Smart Grid is different from other critical infrastructures. In order to secure communications in the smart grid, it is important to objectively classify the problems into one of the following three types (1) data security, (2) data integrity, and (3) data privacy. One of the most popular ways to monitor system attack is by observing the time taken for data communication, and bandwidth used for the communication. If sustained anomalies in data latency and bandwidth are observed, a compromised power system is a possibility and raises a “data security” concern. The usual time latency of the availability of data from different domains of the smart grid is shown in Table 8-4. Other approaches to ensure cyber security in smart grids are to ensure data integrity is maintained. It refers to the ability of an operator to authenticate or validate the source and quality of data. The modification or destruction of original data leads to loss of data integration. Intrusion by a cyber attacker or due to some undetected component malfunction will compromise data integrity. Smart grid cybersecurity must also ensure operators, utilities, and users have fair rights to privacy of their data, and whenever data is exchanged, the transaction must happen only through secured channels. Commonly adopted approaches deployed by utilities to ensure cyber-security in smart grid are: • Continuous monitoring of the system’s functionality and data flows to proactively detect malicious behavior and system anomalies. • Data integrity must be upheld through encryption, hardening of existing firewalls and restricting access of personnel to mission-critical computers, computing networks or facilities. • Use of backups to restore power grid operating channels to last known secure state prior to an attack, and then upgrading the security. • Intrusion detection incident response. • Staying up-to-date on security standards and upgrading security patches and firmware on products as soon as they are are released into the public domain. • Hire ethical hackers (known as white-hat hackers in certain countries) to perform penetration testing (“pen-testers”) to analyze the cyber-security of the power grid. 8.2.4 Cyber-Physical Interdependencies With increasing integration of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), the smart grids could achieve efficient and reliable grid operation and control. The physical power system and the communication networks are more dependent on each other, and forms the so-called “cyberphysical system (CPS).” While achieving the benefits, the inter-dependencies might intensify the risk of failure and have adverse effects on the resilience of the power system [22, 23]. The failures in the communication network contribute factors to degrade the stability of power systems that

eventually causes blackouts. As a result of the interdependency, failures occurring to nodes/links in communication networks can cause failures to nodes or functionality in the power grid. Longer outage can cause failure of servers and components of the communication network. Thus, small fraction of failed nodes in one network can lead to a cascading process of failures between other networks, resulting into widespread damage to the entire system. Power grid black-outs are examples of consequences of cascading failures of power system nodes. Blackout events, such as the Italy 2003 blackout, can be traced back to a singular point of failure in a power station, which triggered a series of failures between power stations and communication servers that depended on the power grid [24]. Quantitative evaluation of cyber-physical inter-dependencies is of significance for understanding the reliability and resilience of power systems as CPS, and could provide guidance on the systems operation, control, and planning. The existing methodologies to study cyber-physical inter-dependencies in the literature can be divided into two categories: analytical-based methods and co-simulation-based methods. 1. The analytical-based methods apply graph-based models to represent both systems and their interactions. Reference [26] is the first work applying this method to analyze the interdependencies of CPS, where both the power system and communication system are modeled as a graph, and the interdependency is modeled as the links between the related nodes in each network. Although the work derived some analytical conclusion on the interdependency features, the drawback is that the model is oversimplified and lacks capturing characteristics of each individual system. The following work [25] add DC power flow model in the power system network model, but the communication network model is still simple graph without including dynamic features. The work in [26] abstracted the communication network using information flow to capture the unique features of the control-system communications. The existing approaches cannot provide a general analytical framework to quantify the interdependency features of CPS without losing key features of each individual system. 2. Co-simulation-based methods aim to develop integrated models of both power systems and communication networks and study the inter-dependencies using different scenarios. There are several existing simulation software, either open-source or commercial, to simulate power systems and communication systems individually. However, the co-simulation development to connect both systems is a non-trivial task. The most significant part of the challenge lies in setting up the connection, transmitting, receiving, and synchronizing the data between the connected simulators using their respective software interfaces. Time synchronization of the discrete and disparate events are crucial and challenging, mainly because each simulator have different time settings, which are not synchronized by any clock. Continuous time modeling in power system simulations where the power system state variables are time-dependent functions by nature of the system. The communication networks are modeled by using software-defined packet switching networks (i.e., IP-based technologies). Cyber events in the power grid are modeled as discrete event systems characterized by events such as sending and receiving of packets, latency, etc. The advantage of the co-simulation-based methods is that it can capture the complex characteristics in each individual system more accurately than the analytical-based method; thus could provide a high-fidelity results. However, the disadvantage comes from the need of a large amount of time taken to analyze number of scenarios to study the inter-dependency properties. For different systems the scenarios and the corresponding results may differ; thus the studies should be done case-by-case and are not easy to apply in a general case.

8.3 SMART GRID INFRASTRUCTURE 8.3.1 Smart Meter Infrastructure A smart meter is an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy typically every 15 minutes and sends the information to the utility for monitoring and billing. The U.S. DOE

FIGURE 8-5 A typical AMI system architecture.

defines AMI as “an integrated system of smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems that enables two-way communication between utilities and customers”. AMI is also known as Smart Meter Infrastructures. Customer systems that are considered part of the AMI are in-home displays, home energy management systems (HEMS), and other customer-facing technologies used to communicate information from utility to the consumer. Combination and coordination of these resources enable smart grid technologies in residences, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. The most important role AMI plays is to retrieve customer usage data for billing automation. Billing applications of AMI do not pose stringent timing requirements on the AMI system, as the data is typically collected at 15 minutes intervals, though sometimes it is more or less frequent, and the bill is sent out once a month or more. Figure 8-5 illustrates a typical AMI architecture in smart grid. Within the residential home, the smart meter is installed to monitor and record the energy usage of appliances. Some smart appliances may provide operational flexibility (e.g., clothes washers/dyers, dish washers, electric vehicles, etc.) so that the demand-side management can be achieved via the home area network (HAN) and HEMS, which is connected to the smart meter. The data of the smart meters of several homes (i.e., in a community) will be transmitted to data concentrator via neighborhood area network (NAN), which can be implemented using either power line communications or wireless mesh network. The collected data will then be sent to meter data management system (MAMS) in control center via wide area network (WAN). This hierarchical structure of the AMI provides a scalable solution for implementing large amount of smart meters. Besides the billing application, smart meters also provide wide range of applications with the potential to benefit the utilities. For example, through two-way communication capabilities, the customers can receive the real-time electricity price signals, and accordingly they can alter/shift the power usage to save the energy bills while the utilities can reduce peak load. Smart meters also have the potential to facilitate the outage management and restoration. The smart meters are able to report the outage information to the utilities’ outage management system (OMS), so the outage areas can be identified in a faster way than the traditional customers’ trouble call systems. Smart meters can also push real-time notifications to operators when power is restored, or even allow utilities to make “ping” requests to meters in the regions affected by the event to estimate the extent to which the grid is affected. It can also be used to verify the restoration progress, enabling field crews to be deployed more efficiently, thus reducing the restoration time. Other functionalities of smart meter infrastructure include improved energy diagnostics from more detailed load profiles, losses and theft detection, and ability for a retail energy service provider to manage its revenues through more effective financial management. All of these applications can serve to improve the efficiency of the grid or reduce costs and improve the customer experience.

8.3.2 Synchrophasor Infrastructure Synchrophasors are time-synchronized measurements of both the magnitude and phase angle of the sine waves representing the voltage or current in the electric power grid. Synchrophasor technologies and systems use monitoring devices called PMUs. PMUs can measure the instantaneous voltage, current, and frequency at specific locations in the power grid. The voltage and current measurements are used to characterize the delivery of electric power from generation plants to end-user loads, while frequency helps to monitor the demand-supply ratio in the power grid. The measurement is then timestamped, based on the Global Positioning System (GPS) clock. This ensures that all measurements taken by PMUs in different locations and collected by other transmission operators are collated accurately. In this way, PMUs can help to reconstruct a very complete picture of transmission system operations across the power grid. Synchrophasor infrastructure includes PMUs, phasor data concentrators (PDCs), and the underlying communication networks. PMUs are used to gather and transmit time-stamped measurements of the power system, typically about 200 times faster than traditional SCADA. The PMUs comprise bus voltage phasors and branch current phasors, along with geo-spatial information and other user-defined bits. They are equipped with sensitive sensing devices that can observe the state of the system with high accuracy at several locations at the same time, and then synchronize the obtained information to one instant of time. The high accuracy is ensured by taking voltage and current analog sampling up to 6 to 12 times in a cycle, in conjunction with GPS clock data for reporting, and compute phasors and frequency about 15 to 60 times per second. This helps in advanced monitoring of the power system, including dynamics. If anomalies are observed, appropriate actions can be taken while there is still room to recuperate without interrupting the continuity of power supply to any load. Usage of PMUs, invented in 1988, has proliferated to about 1700 installations in North America.b Several modern, microprocessor based relays and disturbance fault recorders are bundled together with PMUs, which help improve wide area monitoring. PMUs greatest role is to aid in power system automation and form an integral part of grid modernization efforts. PMUs and their various applications for enabling smart grid are discussed in greater depth in Sec. 8.3. PMUs transmits the data gathered to the PDCs, which are specially designed servers with appropriate software parts to receive data streams from many PMUs and other PDCs, time-align synchrophasor data from a large number of sources, and forward the data to control centers or next-level PDCs (e.g., superPDCs). PDCs also perform data-quality checks, monitor the performance of the PMUs, and feed a data archive. Increasingly, PDC functionality can be located within the grid at transmission substations, aggregating local PMU data and feeding it to local applications and actions, as well as passing the data upstream to multiple applications and operations centers. The underlying communication systems for PMU network include a WAN and gateways that provide access to the network [27]. Figure 8-6 shows a typical synchrophasor infrastructure, which has a hierarchical architecture. Wide area monitoring systems (WAMS) are designed and deployed by the utilities to operate the transmission grid at its optimal capacity, by using synchrophasor measurements from multiple locations and leveraging that information to create a demand-supply balance in the grid. Synchrophasor data specifications are defined in IEEE Standard C37.118-2011 [28], including data reporting rate, data quality, data frame format, etc. Synchrophasor technology is used for online (near real-time) operations. Data obtained from synchrophasors are also used for deeper off-line analytics to gain insights about operation of the grid, and then use them to improve grid reliability, stability and efficiency, and lowering operational and maintenance costs. Online applications include wide-area monitoring and visualization, oscillation detection, frequency stability monitoring, voltage stability monitoring, disturbance detection, state estimation, islanding, restoration, etc. Offline applications include post-event analysis and power system model validation. WAMS technologies are under active developments and can prevent the spread of disturbances across the power grid, as it is capable of providing real-time information on stability and operating safety margins for the power grid. Using its network of distributed sensors, time-synchronized data and GPS, WAMS can detect disturbances and generate early warnings to operators, so that they have b

Source: NASPI Synchrophasor Fact Sheet 2014.

FIGURE 8-6 Illustration of a typical synchrophasor infrastructure.

ample time to act in a manner to mitigate the possibility of system-wide blackouts. The other benefits of the expanding synchrophasor infrastructure are as follows: 1. PMU technology will help refine the engineering models that simulate individual power plants and operational behavior of large power system interconnections. Better models will translate into more accurate identification of system operating points and thresholds. 2. PMU technology can prevent potential power plant damages, and even help in stopping cascading failures by enabling the operators to run the power system closer to operational limits by analysing real-time data and comparing them to historical outage scenario data. As an example, let us consider the use of synchrophasor data by Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) in the western United States. BPA own and maintains a 4.8 GW inter-tie to facilitate power exchange between the Pacific Northwest and California. Without synchrophasor data, BPA frequently operates below capacity to be conservative about the safety and security of the tie-line. PMUtechnology deployments and simulation helped in predicting that energy flows in the inter-tie can be increased by 100 MW or more using synchrophasors to take real-time control actions. This automation will translate into approximately monetary gains worth $35 million to $75 million over 40 years without any new high-voltage capital investments. In another example, BPA used archived synchrophasor data on the actual performance of the 1100 MW Columbia Nuclear Generating Station to validate and calibrate the plants dynamic model. This helped in avoiding to take the plant offline for manual tests every 5 years for reliability inspection. Thus, the online data analysis method resulted into savings worth $700,000 for Energy Northwest, the owners of the plant. Apart from the monetary savings, data analytics helped in improving the plants model used for behavior prediction. 8.3.3 Distribution Automation Infrastructure Unlike electric transmission systems, automation of distribution systems are recent trends in the power system industry. Infrequent manual set-point changes were deemed to be sufficient for management and operation of the distribution system. However, due to improvements in power distribution system automation, capacitor bank switches can be controlled to turn on or off based on local signals, such as load demand, reactive power support requirement, time of day or current. Automatic reclosers deployed as a part of distribution automation (DA) attempt reclosing a set number of times before locking out after a local fault has been detected. Lateral fuses would blow if the current became too high.

DA aims to extend the intelligent control over electrical power grid functions to the distribution level and beyond. The implementation of DA will facilitates utilities to improve the operation of distribution grid effectively and efficiently via distribution management system (DMS), and better handle the challenges of increasing penetration of DERs and demand response. To implement DA functionalities properly, it is important to interconnect control systems, communication networks, and devices installed in the field. For example, to include fault location, isolation, and service restoration (FLISR) capabilities within the DMS, an underlying communication network must exist between field devices such as smart relays and automated feeder switches. The network should be coordinated such that the system reliability and resilience can be improved. Another example of voltage/volt-ampere reactive (VAR) control includes field devices such as automated capacitors, voltage regulators, and voltage sensors which are managed by DMS via communication networks. Evidently, power system communication networks play a vital role in the DA development. Communication networks help in the process of acquiring large amount of data from sensors, filter the data, and generate and propagate appropriate control signals to operate equipment. To better manage these geographically dispersed field devices, multi-layered communication systems are usually applied between information and control systems and field devices. For two-layer communications system case, the first layer of the network connects substations and the DMS at control center, and consists of high-speed, fiberoptic or microwave communications systems. As of 2017, many utilities prefer to use existing supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) communications systems for this layer due to legacy and reliability reasons. The second layer of the network is used to connect substations with multiple field devices and employs commonly used protocols for wireless networks or power line carrier communications [29]. Information and control systems collect the measurements from field sensor devices and provide strategies for the field devices to actuate to achieve DA functionalities. Generally, there are two types of approaches: centralized and decentralized. Centralized schemes involve coordination among field devices and centralized control systems. Decentralized approaches use local control mechanism to operate automated equipment. In most cases, a combination of centralized and decentralized approaches, that is, hierarchical control mechanism, are employed to achieve better trade-off between response time requirements and controllability.

8.4 CONTROL AND OPERATION OF SMART GRIDS This subsection presents the common concepts associated with ensuring smooth control and operations of the smart grid. 8.4.1 Demand Response According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the definition of demand response (DR) is “Changes in electric usage by demand-side resources from their normal consumption patterns in response to changes in the price of electricity over time, or to incentive payments designed to induce lower electricity use at times of high wholesale market prices or when system reliability is jeopardized”. “Changes in electric usage” mentioned in the definition above refer to customer participation in DR. DR schemes will work most effectively with loads that can have significant operational flexibility. Thus appliances that are suitable for DR can be used to “shift” electricity usage in time and bring benefits for both the grid and the consumers connected to the grid. Customers, if adequately educated and informed by utility and provided with financial incentive, will opt to use smart dish washer or smart laundry systems whose start time can be modified to serve the goals of the utility. Proliferation in the use of electric vehicles is being hailed by experts as the most important emerging load type that has the potential to offer flexibility in the energy demand. A large battery-load can be considered a valuable asset for demand response because individual battery charging can be controlled,

FIGURE 8-7 Two types of demand response techniques [13].

coordinated, and effectively optimized, by aggregating multiple batteries across the whole network. From the point of view of utilities, peak shaving will bring in the following benefits: • Reduction in the cost of drawing power from efficient generation during periods of peak demand. • Reduce congestion in the transmission grid. • Improve grid stability. From the point of view of the customer, DR has the most important advantage of helping them reduce their spending on energy consumption. Despite these advantages, utilities still need to design definitive, scalable, and robust means of implementing DR schemes and properly informing customers about their incentives to participate in DR programs. Transactive signals, discussed later in the section, provide a framework for implementing DR schemes at the utility level. Current techniques on DR can be divided into two categories: direct load control approach and pricing-based approach [30], as shown in Fig. 8-7. 1. Direct Load Control (DLC). Existing DLC programs offered by most utilities in the United States are contract-based. Customers who want to participate in the DR program must formally agree to giving the utilities the option to remotely shut down appliances during peak periods or during unforeseen power supply emergencies. In exchange, the customers receive credit on energy consumption bills for their participation. “Contracted Direct Load Control” by Wisconsin Public Service and “Distribution Load Relief Program” by ComEdison are examples of DLC implemented in the United States. 2. Pricing-Based Approaches. In this approach, the electric utility controls customers’ appliances indirectly by sending pricing signals. Specifically, variations in wholesale electricity prices are integrated to retail electricity prices and thus eventually affect customers’ cost of energy consumption. Due to variations in time of use energy tariff, customers may be motivated to shift usage of some high-energy appliances from high-price periods to low-price periods. This type of pricing-based approach have been implemented by utilities like Ameren Illinois and ComEdison in the United States. Based on the level of aggregation, DR implementation and participation in the layered structure of the electricity market is divided into three categories [31] as shown in Fig. 8-8. 1. Consumer Premise Level. The DR implemented in this level minimizes the cost of energy consumption by scheduling operating times of several large-load appliances within a home. This is coordinated by the energy management controller (EMC) that can communicate with appliances as well as the utility.

FIGURE 8-8 Three levels of DR aggregation in electricity market [31].

2. Retail Market Level. The EMC’s interaction with appliance-level and the utilities can influence the utilities to design incentives to encourage the customers modify their power usage profile, either directly or indirectly (as discussed above). This will help to decrease peak demand and improve stability and reliability of the grid during periods of high demand. 3. Wholesale Market Level. Large-scale aggregation of DR resources can participate in and impact the wholesale electricity market. Depending on the Independent System Operators (ISOs) market design, DR may provide energy, reserve ancillary service (A/S), or capacity in the wholesale electricity market [32]. Currently, several trials of DR programs have been implemented by some ISOs in the United States, e.g., New York ISO (NYISO), PJM [33] and ISO New England (ISO-NE). At the same time, stimulus of DR in the wholesale electricity market is also provided by regulatory institutions like FERC. For example, FERC Order No. 719 [34] and No. 745 [35] specify how ISOs can permit Demand Response Providers (DRPs) to bid DR on behalf of retail customers directly into the ISOs organized markets, and get compensated for the service at the locational marginal price (LMP). 8.4.2 Distributed Control Smart grids proactively employ state-of-the-art technologies in communications, computing, and control to improve the efficiency, reliability, sustainability, and stability of the electric power grid. The trend of high penetration of DERs integration and the increasing deployment of large numbers of sensors and controllable devices as a result of DA pose great challenges on the corresponding control mechanisms. Since centralized control schemes usually suffer from computation scalability, communication, and robustness issues, distributed control may provide a viable solution to address these challenges. For example, distributed control usually involves local communications and computation so that the scheme is of low communication infrastructure costs and low computation burden compared to the centralized method. In addition, distributed control does not rely on a central controller so the single point of failure can be avoided. Examples of distributed control techniques include: 1. Consensus-Based Techniques. In networks of agents, consensus means to reach an agreement regarding a certain quantity of interest that depends on the state of all agents. A consensus-based algorithm is an interaction rule that specifies the information exchange between an agent and all of its neighbors on the network [36]. Graph Laplacian and their spectral properties are important

graph-related metrics that play a crucial role in convergence analysis of consensus algorithm, as the network topology impacts the convergence and the design of optimal consensus algorithm. By carefully designing the agent states, the global distributed control objective can be achieved by just using local interaction among neighboring agents. Examples of using consensus-based algorithms for power system applications in a distributed manner include economic dispatch problem [30], demand response [30], and distribution system restoration [37]. 2. Decomposition-Based Techniques. Decomposition-based techniques aim to decompose the original optimization problem into a number of sub-problems that were solved iteratively until convergence. This type of approach usually exploits the separable structure of the optimization problem. Several decomposition methods can be applied to optimization problems, e.g., dual decomposition, augmented Lagrangians, and alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM). Decomposition-based techniques have been applied in several power system applications in a distributed manner, e.g., reactive power control [38], optimal power flow [39], state estimation [40]. 8.4.3 Distributed Energy Resources DERs are energy sources connected to a distribution grid in a dispersed manner, such as PV, wind turbines, small hydro, combined heat and power (CHP), and fuel cell, as well as distributed energy storage units, e.g., batteries, flywheels, and ultra-capacitors. While DERs can be defined based on their energy sources and technologies, from an electrical perspective, DERs can be categorized into two classes: (1) inverter-based generation, e.g., PV, and (2) rotational machine-based generation, e.g., CHP. The energy storage technologies, regardless of whether they are inverter-based, like battery storage, or rational machine-based, like pump storage, have to be modelled differently because they can operate in either the generation mode or load mode. High penetration of DERs poses a series of challenges to distribution grids. The traditional distribution grid is passive, and radially configured with one-way power flow. Due to the connections of DERs along the distribution feeder circuits, distribution networks will become active and involve two-way power flow. The network topology may or may not be radial, depending on how a utility manages and configures its feeders. Therefore, the voltage profiles and power flow directions in the individual feeder circuits will not be obviously observed from the topology and need to be dynamically determined from real-time measurements and/or load-flow or state-estimation calculations from time to time. The static and dynamic operational characteristics of individual DERs, as well as their connection/ disconnection to/from the grid, will have direct impacts on operational reliability and power delivery quality. As a result, most of applications in DMS need adjustment to accommodate the changes from the integration of DERs. With high-level penetration of DER in a distribution grid, it may be necessary to have a Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) to aggregate, control, and manage the operation of the DER dispersed widely in the network. Its key objectives and functionalities mainly consist of effectively organizing, managing, optimizing, and controlling DERs for maximum economic benefits, enhanced grid operation reliability and service quality, including how the DERs are aggregated or grouped, e.g., at the substation level, feeder level, or even at the feeder section level, as well as in other ways, such as by generation types, capacities, response rates or other characteristics. The optimal schedules may be allocated to the individual DER through disaggregation for actual execution. A DERMS may directly monitor and control the individual DER or may coordinate through shared SCADA, AMI, field area network (FAN), or other communication-capable applications. A DERMS solution illustration (by OATI [41]) is shown in Fig. 8-9. 8.4.4 Information Technology and Data Management With the development of the smart grid, a large number of sensing and measurement devices are being deployed in the grids, which generate large volume and different types of data. While these data have the potential to improve the grid operation efficiency and reliability, utilities are facing significant

FIGURE 8-9 Illustration of a DERMS solution [35].

challenges on how to manage these data effectively and efficiently such that the information behind the data can be better retrieved and utilized. These challenges include: • Data storage costs can explode due to increased data volumes from large numbers of smart grid devices, e.g., smart meters, PMUs, field measurement devices in DA, asset monitoring sensors, etc. The traditional, relational database technologies are not suitable for ever increasing data volume challenge [42]. • Time requirements for the data are diverse due to different types of power system applications. For example, for the power grid monitoring and disturbance detection, it involves large volumes of high-velocity data, and the analysis of the data should be completed in a strict deadline; while for post-event analysis, or billing applications, the time requirements are not stringent. In this sense, the data management solution needs to handle diverse time requirements. • System integration is also a difficult task. Many smart grid applications are composite applications that draw on data and functions from multiple systems, thus it is challenging to design and implement architectures that allow easy data access, sharing, and collaboration between systems. In addition, most of the data generated are unstructured, so a unified data structure is necessary to facilitate the system integration. Unlike the IT systems, the big data issues in the power systems have their own characteristics which are highly related to the features of power system operation and control. In this sense, the off-the-shelf data management solutions from IT vendors may not be tailored well to power system requirements, e.g., they may include unnecessary features and there is lack of alignment with operational processes. However, the data management solutions from operational technology (OT) vendors may not have as good analytics and IT integration capabilities as for IT vendors. Thus, it will be beneficial for collaboration of both IT and OT to develop a better data management solution to enable smart grid development.

8.5 MICROGRID FUNDAMENTALS 8.5.1 Islanding in a Microgrid Islanding of a microgrid is a strategically implemented control action designed to prevent propagation of failures, which might have had far-reaching consequences. Islanding is achieved by controlling the circuit breakers located in the utility point of common coupling, also known as PCC.

Planned Islanding. There are three primary scenarios to transition to island a microgrid voluntarily, also known as intentional islanding. These situations are summarized as: • Emergency islanding when a utility grid outage occurs and significant power resources (by means of renewable or diesel generators) are available within the microgrid to supply its own critical loads (or all loads). • Planned islanding due to forecasts of severe weather or other factors • Black start when a utility grid outage occurs and sufficient DG is not online Intentional islanding of a microgrid is initiated by a microgrid operator, or by an MGMS, when notified about an impending emergency situation. In this scenario, the generators are brought online to bring the power exchange at the PCC to zero. The MGMS is programmed to calculate the load shed plan for fast balancing of load and generation within the microgrid. If critical loads are identified, critical loads are re-prioritized, and the system is brought to stable operating condition. Unplanned Islanding. Unplanned islanding is the disconnection of a microgrid from the main grid without any prior warning provided to the operator or the MGMS. For example, utility outages occur and PCC breaker opens, leading to unintentional islanding of the microgrid. In such scenarios, the MGMS is programmed to assign a frequency to the largest generator in the microgrid, so that it becomes “grid forming”. Critical loads are picked up and the generators in the microgrid are resynchronized using volt/var management of isochronous motors if there is one available. Communication Infrastructure. Some of the common means of setting up communications within a microgrid are listed below: 1. Dedicated Copper Wiring. Large generators (if connected as distributed energy resource within the microgrid) use dedicated copper wiring for control. Though they tend to be very reliable connections, connecting large numbers of individual DG systems with copper systems will drive the installations costs very high. 2. Continuous-Carrier Power Line Communications Carriers. Though no longer common, some utilities still use power-line communication for automating their meter reading process. These connections have been replaced by modern technologies due to reliability reasons. The lack of reliability is attributed to the fact that the power line communications carrier signal is lost if the connection to the utility is lost. However, this kind of communication can be used very effectively for inverter anti-islanding control in microgrids. Other reasons why the industry has moved away from power line communications are high cost of installation, low bandwidth of the communication channel, and high energy requirement for data transmission. 3. Ad hoc Mesh Networks. These networks comprise small-scale, smart network topologies that can discover the presence of other devices and automatically set-up a “cooperative mesh network” [43]. They are capable of establishing a giant infrastructure with end-to-end routing links, consisting of small resilient sub-networks. 4. Dedicated Fiber-Optic Link. Control centers and substations under these control centers commonly use fiber-optic links for dedicated, secure communications. Such connections ensure high communication speed and reliability that facilitates real-time data exchange and communication with synchrophasors. 5. Ethernet. Ethernet is used to set-up communications building-level deployment of power system automation. However, they must also be connected to a wide-area-network technology for proper control. It must be noted that wide-area networks lack reliability required to support protection functions. 6. Wireless Local Area Network (IEEE802.11). Like the Ethernet, wireless local area network are most commonly used inside and outside of buildings to provide short distance transmission of wireless data.

7. Wireless Metropolitan Area Networks (IEEE802.16d). This technology is often used in cities or crowded spaces to transmit data wirelessly to another node spaced about 2 km apart, with no need for line-of-sight antenna configurations. It can also be used for up to 10 km wireless data transmission with unobstructed path. 8. Personal area networks. Provides short-distance (few meters) wireless communications. 9. BACnet. This communication protocol was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), BACnet is internationally accepted standard for control networking. It provides one of the data link/physical layers of BACnet. BACnet is used extensively in deploying building automation technologies, including smart homes, homes with roof-top solar generation units, and homes and commercial buildings that are technically equipped for utility controlled demand response. 8.5.2 Black Start in Islanded Microgrids Energizing disconnected loads when a microgrid is in an islanded state is called black start. Black start in microgrids are designed to energize the loads by reconnecting the loads to DGs, either seamlessly or with minimum downtime. During the phase of black start, the operating states of the loads being reconnected must be carefully considered as the capability of the microgrid must be able to withstand start-up voltage and current surges and maintain acceptable voltage profile. Thus, local, low-level load controllers (LCs) must be developed in close coordination with the MGMS. Operation of the MGMS must also be tested under dynamic operating conditions. The blackstart functionality in microgrids help: 1. Assure distribution system operation during power outages caused due to failures in the transmission system. 2. Improve power supply reliability. 3. Reliability of power to critical loads. In order to improve the resilience of the power system and ensure that black start capabilities of the microgrid can be leveraged during all types of contingencies, several sources within the advanced microgrid must have black-start capabilities. It is a common practice to install stand-by power supply and a monitoring and control scheme in the microgrid control center. A consensus on common standards for black start microgrid restoration is still evolving. In order to facilitate black-start with limited resources, loads are prioritized by utilities and only the critical loads are picked up first. Black start functionalities within microgrids will require continuous amendments to available standards (such as IEEE 519 for harmonics and voltage with specifications for microgrids).

8.5.3 Anti-Islanding and Islanding Control With an increase in power electronics interface based renewable energy resources, such as PV systems, connected to utility systems, the risk of formation of unintentional islands also increases. Utilities have to strike the balance while trying to keep their systems secure, and not limiting customers with roof-top PV units. However, many utilities lack adequate experience and expertise with these systems, disabling operators from taking informed control decisions. In the absence of such certainty, utilities must operate carefully, often leading operators to operate with more caution than necessary, and far below safe and acceptable operation limits. Anti-islanding protection is both critical and costly. In order to observe whether a distribution system is at risk of islanding—(1) passive approaches, such as monitoring rate of change of voltage and frequency, (2) active approaches such as impedance monitoring, or (3) communication-based approaches, such as using direct transfer trip (DTT) communications with breakers, power line communications, remote terminal units, SCADA integration of inverters, etc. can be used.

Due to the expense in unintentional islanding detection mechanisms, the objective is to reduce the number of cases of unnecessary application of additional protection while giving utilities a basis on which to request additional study in cases where it is indispensable. There are several cases in which the literature, accumulated experience, and physical reasoning suggest that unintentional islanding is so unlikely as to be considered impossible for all practical purposes. According to suggested guidelines by industry experts on microgrid islanding [44], those cases include the following: • The Two-Thirds Rule. If the aggregated nameplate AC rating of all DG systems within the potential island is less than the minimum real power load within the potential island—a sustained islanded operation of a microgrid is not possible, eliminating the need of anti-islanding protection. If PV is the only type of DG in the potential island, then the value that should be used is the minimum load during daylight hours. Considering that load and PV output both rise during the morning hours, the time at which the fraction of PV output to load may realistically become meaningful is not at dawn, but rather closer to 10 AM, at which point feeder load is likely to be above the required minimums. In the case in which the net DG rating is below the specified loading fraction, after the switch opens, the loads voltages decrease rapidly. “Some fraction” refers to 77% (88% squared), because below this level, the voltage decreases to less than 0.88 p.u. and the inverter enters an operational state in which IEEE 1547 requires a 2-second trip, but this is strictly true only for impedance loads. Thus, a practical observation says that a sustained island is not possible if the sum of the AC nameplate ratings of all the DG in a potential island is less than two-thirds of the minimum feeder load within the potential island. The two-thirds fraction is somewhat conservative (since the actual fraction is 77%) and easy to remember. The caveat to this rule is that reliable data on minimum load must be available. Also, if IEEE 1547 is changed from existing 2016 standards to allow low-voltage ride through (LVRT) capability, the two-thirds rule will need modifications. • Reactive Supply Imbalance. If the reactive power supply and demand within the potential unintended island cannot be balanced, a sustained island cannot be formed. Since most loads and power system components connected to distribution systems absorb VArs, there must be a source of VAr in the potential island in order for islanding to be sustained. The most obvious VAr source is capacitance, which is often installed for power factor correction or occur as a consequence of underground cabling. PV inverters operate at unity power factor, but, increasingly, larger inverters are being designed to operate at a fixed power factor according to a schedule or command, thus behaving like a VAr sink. If the load VAr demand is larger than the VAr sources within the island, then the chances of a sustained unintended islanding are minimized. This is due to the rise in system frequency beyond the IEEE 1547 specified limit of 60.5 Hz, triggering frequency relays to disrupt power supply in the distribution system. The mechanism of this frequency change is the phase locked loop (PLL) used by the inverters to synchronize to the grid frequency. When the grid source is lost, the PLL will change the frequency of the inverters output current to bring the inverters voltage and current into a phase relationship the PLL is programmed to maintain (usually, zero). Thus, in such cases, anti-islanding protection is not required. • If DTT is properly implemented, only a failure of the DTT communications system would result in a failure to detect an unintentional island. The utility operators may choose to exercise advanced diagnostics in which the potential island contains large capacitors, and the power factor within that potential island is very close to 1.0. Similarly, systems with a very large numbers of inverters, or with inverters from several different manufacturers, systems that have both inverters and rotating generators are known to have unintended islanding frequently. As operational practice, the approach suggested by Sandia National Laboratory in a assessment guideline document for minimizing DG unintentional islanding risk can be adopted by microgrid operators to prevent unintentional islanding [44]: Steps: (a) Determine whether the aggregate power output rating of all DG installed in the microgrid exceed two-thirds of the minimum demand of the downstream feeders. (b) Determine if the total reactive power demand in the microgrid is within 1% of the total aggregate capacitor rating within the island.

(c) Determine if the potential unintended island is made up of a combination of inverterbased DG and traditional rotating machinery, and that the total AC ratings of the rotating DG exceed 25% of the total AC rating are all DGs in the potential island. If all of the rotating machine AC ratings are greater than 25% of the total DG, then further study may be prudent. If the sum of all rotating machine AC ratings is less than 25% of the total DG, then proceed to Step 4. (d) Sort the inverters by manufacturer, compute and sum up the total AC rating of each manufacturers product within the potential island, and determine each manufacturers percentage of the entire DG-power production. Based on the two-thirds rule discussed in the last page, the risk of unintentional islanding can be assumed to be minimal if more than two-thirds of the total DG is from a single manufacturer.

8.6 CONTROL AND OPERATION OF MICROGRIDS A control and management architecture is required in order to facilitate full integration of local generation and active load management into modern, specialized LV distribution systems, such as microgrids. The coordinated control of a large number of DERs can be achieved in a variety of manners: ranging from decentralized hierarchical controls to vertical tightly coupled control of demand, supply, and operation. The control strategy adopted by a particular microgrid operator depends on the share of responsibilities assumed by a central controller and the local device-level controllers of the DGs and controllable loads. The control of a microgrid is coordinated by the use of Microgrid Central Controller (MGCC), which is also known as microgrid management systems (MGMS). A basic framework for microgrid control is shown in Fig. 8-10, and distinctions between centralized and decentralized control of microgrids are presented in Table 8-5. The LC are low-level or device controllers, responsible for controlling and monitoring DERs, storage devices, and customer loads. A typical LC could either be an integrable piece of hardware or a software installed in either the digital interface of the power electronic components, electronic meters, or any other device deployed in the field with requisite computing and communicating capabilities. The MGMS provides the primary point of interaction between the microgrid and players in distribution system management and control, such as the distribution system operator (DSO), or the energy services company (ESCO). The MGMS in distribution microgrids can be assigned different roles: ranging from the main responsibility for the maximization of the microgrid value to optimal operation of the local LCs, or meeting certain environmental criteria. The MGMS can be configured to generate reference set-points for the MCs, for data acquisition, or for passive observation and supervision of the operation of the microgrid’s load and controllers. The MGMS is typically located inside the substation and the MGMS human-machine interface includes a specialized Prices from the market Microgrid management system

Loads to be served/curtailed Real and reactive power setpoints

Local, device -level controller

Microgrid settings

Device level feedback on price, set-points, and bidding suggestions FIGURE 8-10 Microgrid management system operation schematic.

TABLE 8-5 General Differences between Centralized and Decentralized Control of Microgrids Centralized control

Decentralized control

DG ownership

Single owner of assets

Multiple owners of assets

Network operators

Usually have lesser automation and employs personnel to manage network operations like traditional distribution systems

Higher dependence on software-based control of multiple assets across different voltage levels and geographical locations

Market participation

Feasible

Some units may not participate in energy trading

Optimization of control

Complex algorithms may be deployed by single owners

Open nature of the control system requires less complex algorithms for active participation of assets of multiple owners

Communication requirements

High

High

Collaboration among assets

Feasible

Some units may compete against each other in the same microgrid

software routines of functionalities depending on the role of the MGMS. Depending upon the vendor, sometimes the MGMS software can be integrated with the DMS. 8.6.1 Centralized Control A commonly used architecture for centralized microgrid control is shown in Fig. 8-12. The power distribution system (i.e. the microgrid) is interfaced with the prime-mover based PQ and VSI controllers through a converter mechanism, as shown in the illustration of a typical microgrid control architecture. Microgrids can be centrally managed by extending and properly adapting the functionalities of existing energy management system (EMS) functions. The basic feature of centralized control is that decisions about the operation of the DER are taken by the microgrid operator or ESCO at the MGCC level. The MGCC is equipped, among other things, with scheduling routines that provide optimal setpoints to the MCs, based on the overall optimization objectives. 8.6.2 Hierarchical Control Levels There are typically three levels of controls in hierarchical control of power systems. Such control topologies are not exclusive to microgrids. The Union for the Coordination of Transmission of Electricity (UCTE, Continental Europe) has defined a hierarchical control for large power systems [45]. However, the same hierarchical control theory for large transmission systems cannot be ported into microgrids without significant adaptation. Original hierarchical control systems for power grids were designed to operate over large high inertia synchronous machines and inductive networks. However, in microgrids that have large power electronic interfaces to integrate renewable energy resources, there are very limited inertia, and the networks have high R/X ratios. However, like hierarchical control in transmission systems, the primary control in microgrids deals with the inner control of the DG units by adding virtual inertia and controlling their output impedance. The secondary control serves to restore the amplitude and frequency deviations resulting from the virtual inertia and output virtual impedance. The tertiary control is used to monitor and control the power flows between the main grid and the microgrid at the PCC.

8.6.3 Inner Control Loops The use of intelligent power interfaces between the electrical generation sources and the microgrid is a critical component. These interfaces consists of DC-AC inverters, that operate as current-source inverters (CSIs) and as voltage-source inverters (VSIs) depending upon specific operating scenarios. Such inverters consist of an inner current loop and a PLL to continuously stay synchronized with the grid, and the VSIs, which consist of an inner current loop and an external voltage loop. In order to inject current to the grid, CSIs are commonly used, while in island or autonomous operation, VSIs are needed to keep the voltage stable, and within constraints. It is not required for VSIs to have external reference points to maintain synchronism. VSIs can provide voltage ride through capability and power quality enhancement to the DG. VSIs are responsible for controlling the power import from, or the power export to the main grid. Thus, VSIs facilitate the ability of the microgrid to operate in both grid-connected and islanded modes (Fig. 8-11). VSIs and CSIs have closely associated roles in modern microgrids. The VSIs are integrated with energy storage devices, and maintain a fixed frequency and voltage level within the microgrid. The CSIs are integrated with low capacity DERs, such as wind turbines or solar panel cells. It must be noted that these DG inverters be used to perform the duties of the VSIs if required. Thus, it is feasible to have multiple CSIs and VSIs, or VSIs exclusively connected in parallel to form a microgrid. When these inverters are inter-connected to operate in grid-connected mode, they change their core functionality from being VSI to CSI.

P, Q, and V measurements from microgrid controller and load controller frequency measurement from voltage source inverter (VSI) Droop Settings Microgrid Management System Load Switching

AC Vdc

DC

Power distribution systems (microgrid)

V, I VSI Controller

P, Q Settings

Q setpoints PQ Controller Controller V, I

P AC DC

Prime mover Vdc

Load controller

Load

VSI controller

Controller P

V, I AC DC

Vdc

Prime mover

FIGURE 8-11 Typical microgrid control architecture.

8.6.4 Primary Control The key concept of primary control is to implement the inertial behavior of a synchronous generator, which proportionally decreases the frequency due to increase in active power in the microgrid. Primary control level alters the amplitude of voltage and the frequency reference used by internal voltage and current control loops. When connecting multiple VSIs are connected in parallel, it is possible to detect circulating active and reactive powers. Thus, the primary control principle can be used by VSIs to implement the P/Q droop method in microgrids, which is decribed by: f = f∗−GP (s).(P−P∗) (8-1) V = V∗−GQ (s).(P−P∗) (8-2)

where P and Q are the active and reactive powers, P∗ and Q∗ are active and reactive power references, V and f are the amplitude and frequency of the output voltage reference, V∗ and f∗ are the amplitude and frequency references, and GP(s) and GQ(s) are active and reactive power transfer functions. The DC gains of GP(s) and GQ(s) compensators contribute to static ∆f/∆V and ∆Q/∆V deviations, which are important to maintain the system in sync with other rotating machinery, and for maintaining the voltage stability of the microgrid. Proportional droop terms of the compensators GP(s) and GQ(s) parameters are m and n, respectively. They are described mathematically as follows: ∆f (8-3) Pmax n = ∆V (8-4) 2Qmax

m=

where ∆V and ∆f are the maximum tolerated voltage and frequency deviations; and, Pmax and Qmax are the maximum active and reactive powers delivered by the inverter, respectively. Figure 8-12 shows the correlation between the Pf and QV droops and the PQ circle of a DG or DER unit. The DG or DER unit has the capability to inject active power (P > 0) and store energy (V < 0) Q

Q

Q

S = P + jQ

*

Primary response

Capacitive Q>0 P

V

Inductive Q 0 for capacitor-behavior) or absorbing reactive power (Q for inductor-behavior). In the conventional droop method used by large power systems, the output impedance of high inertia synchronous generators and the line impedance is mostly inductive. In systems with a significant amount of power electronics integration, the output impedance depends on the control techniques adopted by the inner control loops. Also, the line impedance in low-voltage applications has approximately pure resistive values. Thus, the control droops in Eqs. (8-1) and (8-2) can be subjected to Park Transformation, based on the impedance angle q of the system. f = f ∗ −GP (s)[(P − P∗) sinq − (Q − Q∗) cosq] (8-5) V = V∗ −GQ (s)[(P − P∗) cosq + (Q − Q∗) sinq] (8-6) The primary control technique depends upon a virtual output impedance loop. The output voltage of the loop is expressed as:

v0∗ = Vref − ZD (s)

(8-7)

where Vref is the reference voltage reference obtained from Eqs. (8-5) and (8-6) with Vref = V sin(2πft) and ZD (s) represents the transfer function of the virtual output impedance. Under usual operating scenarios, the Vref is used to enforce inductive behavior at the frequency of the grid. The virtual impedance ZD (s) must be selected such that it exceeds the sum of impedance of the inverter and the line impedance, such that the total equivalent output impedance is close to the values of ZD (s). The virtual output impedance ZD (s) is approximately equal to the total series impedance of a synchronous generator. Virtual output impedance has features that distinguish it from a physical impedance, such as: (1) virtual output impedance has zero power loss, and (2) it is possible to implement resistance without reducing operating efficiency. Also, virtual impedance control loop helps to achieve two additional things: 1. Control Over Inverter Output Impedance. This can be achieved by adjusting the phase angle of Eqs. (8-6) and (8-7) according to the known R/X ratio of the line impedance q = arctan(X/R) and the angle of the output impedance at the frequency of the grid. 2. Harmonic current sharing and hot-swap operation are feasible by means of having virtual output impedance [46–48]. 8.6.5 Secondary Control A secondary control can be used to compensate for the excursions in frequency and amplitude and frequency due to variations in load or generation inside the microgrid. It operates by sensing the frequency and amplitude levels in the microgrid fMG and VMG are sensed and comparing them with the reference frequency f*MG and reference voltage V*MG , respectively. The errors are filtered by means of compensators (δf and δV); and then the filtered frequency voltage and amplitude values are propagated to all connected units to restore the output voltage frequency and amplitude. The secondary control is used in power systems to limit grid frequency deviation within allowable limit. It comprises a proportional-integral (PI)-type controller, to allow load-frequency control commonly used in several European microgrids; and automatic gain controller generally used in the United States. In the case of AC microgrids, the frequency and amplitude restoration controller parameters Gf and GV can be designed as follows:

(8-8) δf = kp f ( f*MG − fMG) + ki f ( f*MG − fMG )dt + ∆fs δV = kpV (V*MG − VMG) + ki V (V*MG − VMG)dt (8-9)

f

V V*

f*

–Qmax

Pmax

P*

Q*

Qmax

(a) P-F and Q-V primary and secondary control actions fMG

VMG fG = f*

–PGmax –PG*

PG*

PGmax –QGmax QG*

VG = V*

QG* QGmax

(b) f-P and V-Q tertiary control actions FIGURE 8-13 Microgrid control mechanism.

where kp f, kpV, ki f and ki V are the control parameters of the secondary control compensator, and ∆fs is a synchronization flag variable which remains equal to zero when the microgrid is operating in islanded mode. It must be noted that d f and d V must not surpass the maximum tolerated frequency and amplitude deviations, specific to the microgrid. Figure 8-13(a) shows the primary and secondary control actions over the P − f and Q − E characteristics. Secondary control in a droop-controlled microgrid enables the frequency and amplitude restoration process. The restoration process also implies corresponding increase in real and reactive demands. If secondary control is not correctly implemented, both frequency and amplitude of the microgrid will be dependent on the incumbent load of the microgrid. 8.6.6 Tertiary Control While operating the microgrid when it is connected to the main grid, the power flow in the microgrid is controllable by means of modifying the frequency or by varying the steady state phase angle. These actions also correspond to variation of the voltage amplitude inside the microgrid [48]. By measuring the P/Q at the PCC, PG and QG, they can be compared with the desired P*G and Q*G and controlled as follows: f*MG = kpP (P*G−PG) + kiP Ú (P*G−PG)dt (8.10) V*MG = kpQ (Q*G−QG) + kiQ Ú (Q*G−QG)dt (8.11) where kpP, kiP, kpQ, and kiQ are the control parameters of the tertiary control compensator. Note that f*MG and V*MG will become saturated if they operate outside of their respective maximum tolerated limits. These variables f*MG = fG and V*MG = VG are depenedent on the secondary control. When the microgrid is in grid-connected mode, the synchronization process commences, and f*MG and V*MG must match with their corresponding values in the power grid to enable successful synchronization. After synchronization is complete, these signals can be described by the tertiary control.

Depending on whether P*G and Q*G is positive or negative, the active and reactive-power flows can be independently imported or exported. Figure 8-13(b) shows the tertiary control action, which facilitates the interchange of P and Q at the PCC. It also helps maintain the observability of the bidirectionality of the power flow in the microgrid. The grid has constant amplitudes and frequency (EG = E* and fG = f*), represented by horizontal lines. The amount of P and Q exchanged between the microgrid and the grid (PG and QG) can be determined geometrically from the intersection region of the droop characteristics of the horizontal lines of the grid and the operating lines of the microgrid. Thus, the generated power PG is controllable by variation of the microgrid reference frequency f*MG. In this formulation, it is easy to remember that the microgrid injects P to the grid if f*MG > fG, and the microgrid absorbs active power P from the grid if f*MG < fG. It also leads to variation of the power angle. For reactive-power, similar equations can be framed. It can be seen from Eqs. (8-10) and (8-11), that, if kiP = 0 and kiQ = 0, the tertiary control will behave as the primary control of the microgrid. It will thus be able to allow the interconnection of multiple microgrids, as discussed in Sec. 8.5.8. Thus, this control loop can be leveraged to improve the power quality at the PCC. To enable voltage dip ride-through capabilities in the microgrid, it must be capable of injecting reactive power to the grid, thus achieving inner voltage stability. Observe that, if kiQ = 0, the microgrid will automatically inject Q as soon as a voltage sag is identified, or will automatically absorb reactive power when there is a voltage surge in the grid. This provides low voltage ride through capability to the MicroGrid. Islanding detection is used to disconnect both the tertiary control references and the integral terms of the reactive-power PI controllers to avoid voltage instabilities, particularly during scenarios of unplanned islanding. In events of unplanned islanding, the tertiary control will endeavor to absorb active power P from the grid. If it fails to do so, the frequency will start to decrease. If the thresholds of tolerance are crossed, the microgrid islands itself from the grid for its own safety. 8.6.7 Operation of Multiple Microgrids The microgrid concept can be extended to the development of a new concept of the multiple microgrids, or “multi-microgrids” (MMG). In addition to developments in microgrid implementation, MMG concept will require a complete re-design of a distribution system control architecture as well as the development of new management tools or the adaptation of existing DMS tools. MMG architecture corresponds to a high-level structure created at the medium voltage (MV) level, consisting of several LV microgrids and DG units connected to the adjacent network of MV feeders. A large number of LV networks with micro-sources and loads, that are no longer passive elements of the distribution grid, then need to be operated together in a coordinated way. Therefore, the system to be managed grows in complexity and dimension, requiring a completely new control and management architecture. An effective management of this MMG can be achieved using hierarchical control architecture, where control will be coordinated by an intermediate controller, the m-MGMS controller (i.e. Multiple Microgrid Management System), to be installed at the MV bus level of a substation, supervised by a DSO. An m-MGMS controller will also have to deal with technical and commercial constraints and contracts, in order to manage the MMG both in grid-connected operating mode and in grid disconnected modes, during emergencies. Key functionalities of m-MGMS will be: • Volt-VAR support. • Frequency support through active coordination between DG and loads across the entire MMG network. • Control scheduling in energy markets, if available. • State estimation. • Restoration based on load prioritization, and other emergency functions as deemed by the operation.

8.7 SMART GRID DEPLOYMENT PROJECTS Here are some examples of smart grid deployment projects: 8.7.1 Duke Energy This project involved implementation of AMI and DA systems in five states in the United States (there were major deployments in North Carolina and Ohio, while smaller deployments of DA were carried out in Indiana, Kentucky, and South Carolina). Duke Energy also took the initiative to launch pilot-scale programs for electricity pricing. Their efforts included deployment of peak-time discounts, time-of-use rates, and critical peak pricing. Customers (who participated in these pilot programs) were actively using Web portals, controlling their home temperature using smart thermostats, and had installed direct load control devices (such as smart dishwasher, washer and dryer, etc.) to reduce their electricity consumption and peak demand. The project utilized multiple distributed resources at both the customer and distribution level. Energy storage using Li-ion batteries were installed to be used by multiple applications. Several photo-voltaic units were also commissioned for installation for residential generation. 8.7.2 Pacific Gas and Electric Company In 2014, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) introduced its “Grid of Things” vision to mobilize its grid modernization efforts to aid in the optimization of DERs. The “Grid of Things” integrated smart energy devices and novel technologies with the grid. PG&E encouraged their customers (who owned small scale DERs and smart appliances) to participate in their large-scale effort to “greater value from PG&E’s energy technology investments.” PG&E encouraged purchase and installation of rooftop solar, EVs, energy storage, demand response technologies, etc., through a large number of customer-facing monetary initiatives. Through their efforts, PG&E is aiming to establish four critical capabilities for the smart grid: (1) integrate environment-friendly, DERs (2) aid decision-making for both operators and customers (3) oversee grid automation and self-healing capabilities of networks, and (4) enable customer participation. 8.7.3 State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) SGCC proposed to develop the “Strong & Smart Grid” in 2009. The project laid its foundations by developing an ultra-high-voltage (UHV) to support the development of automated and smart subsystems of the power grid at all levels. SGCC approach toward smart grid deployment was essentially a top-down approach toward restructuring the grid, that included meticulous planning before construction was commissioned.

8.8 SMART GRID DEMONSTRATION PROJECTS Main research and development challenges in smart grid include the ability to include more RES connected to distribution networks, improving the efficiency of customer participation in electricity markets, secure energy supply, improve network reliability, deploy network automation in medium and low voltage networks, smarter data-driven demand management, optimal use of the controllable loads (like EVs), storage technologies, and microgrids. However, in order to move from theory to practice, several pilot projects were deemed to be necessary by industry and regulatory bodies by several nations across the globe. The Smart Grid Demonstration Program (SGDP) in United States was launched to demonstrate the potential of existing and emerging smart grid concepts to be integrated to prove technical,

operational, and business-model feasibility for modernizing the power grid. FERC aims to “demonstrate new and more cost-effective smart grid technologies, tools, techniques, and system configurations that significantly improve on the ones commonly used today.” The program comprised 32 projects in the two broad areas: Smart Grid Regional Demonstrations (16 projects) and Energy Storage Demonstrations (16 projects). Smart Grid Regional Demonstrations focused on regional smart grid demonstrations to validate the feasibility and determine the costs-to-benefits ratio for expensive smart grid investments. The project also aimed to validate new smart grid business models that could easily facilitate scale-up of the developed smart grid technologies. Energy Storage Demonstrations emphasised research and development of energy storage technologies—flywheels, pump-hydro storage, compressed air energy storage systems for load shifting, batteries, frequency regulation design, ramp control design. The research and development projects also focused on the grid integration of renewable resources. 8.8.1 Pacific Northwest Smart Grid Demonstration The U.S. DOE partnered with industries in late 2009 to partially sponsor Pacific Northwest Smart Grid Demonstration (PNWSGD). The PNWSGD project can be counted as one of the largest and most comprehensive demonstrations of electricity grid modernization. PNWSGD project successfully accomplished demonstrations across several states in the United States, and received cooperation from multiple electric utilities, including rural electric coops, public utilities, municipal utilities, and other investor-owned utilities. The local objectives for these systems were (i) improved reliability, (ii) energy conservation, (iii) improved efficiency, and (iv) demand responsiveness. The demonstration pioneered the development of a “transactive system” that enabled easy coordination of many of the project’s DERs and demand-responsive components. The transactive energy framework helped in countering of challenges associated with unpredictability in load demands and renewable energy production. The transactive energy framework could also be used by multiple utilities to meet the regional goals. The transactive system showed the feasibility and advantages of being able to coordinate electricity supply, and distribution, and engaging end-users by making all participants in the energy supply chain involved. A utility in the Pacific Northwest region involved in the project, Avista Utilities, demonstrated a high level of integration among the demonstrated asset systems across transmission and distribution system, down to end-user appliances, as shown in Fig. 8-14. “ZigBee” smartmeters were deployed for

FIGURE 8-14 Technologies installed by Avista Utilities during smart grid demonstration in the Pacific Northwest power system [49].

each customer in Pullman, Washington, along with “ecobee” smart thermostats in certain homes. Data was sampled every 5 minutes and updated to the system every 15 minutes over standard, secure IP, HTTPS. This data was visible to customers and utility alike through Web-based interfaces, as well as used for analytics for operation and control of the modern grid. A key lesson learned during this project was that despite the well-structured integration, benefit rendered by each individual component could not be quantified in the demonstration. While the integration of systems is one of the important aspects of a smart grid, a type of unit testing of the individual subsystems is recommended for cost-benefit analysis before commissioning other projects. 8.8.2 Southern California Edison Company Southern California Edison Company (SCEC) demonstrated smart grid benefits in Irvine, California, with a total investment of $80 million. Like PNWSGC, SCEC also demonstrated an end-to-end, easyto-scale approach to develop and deploy a smart grid system from transmission to customer end-use appliances, such as smart washer/dryer and electric vehicles. From the lessons learned from this project, several gaps have been identified in the interoperability of several smart devices in the grid. Results and insights from the SCEC smart grid project have been incorporated in many smart grid related standards. 8.8.3 NSTAR Electric and Gas Corporation NSTAR demonstrated smart grid benefits in a densely populated urban area of United States, which faces extreme seasonal demands. The project was based in and around Boston, Massachusetts. This project showcased the successful use of smart, sensor-based data observation and measurement instrumentation in distribution systems in Boston, Massachusetts. Using the results of the demonstration project, NSTAR leveraged several state-of-the-art big data analytics tools and techniques to gain further understanding of the power grid status and behavior. They upgraded their system to perform proactive maintenance activities that can lead to significant reliability of their operations. The results from the project were also used to increase the system’s capability to accommodate renewable DERs in the grid. Analysts are able to extrapolate the experiences gained from the project to secondary area network grids in large urban areas with similar climates, such as New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. 8.8.4 The Boeing Company Smart grid demonstration projects are not limited to utilities and federal organizations like U.S. Department of Energy, but several private corporate-driven investigations have been commissioned to evaluate the move toward smart grid. World’s leading aeroplane and space equipment manufacturer, The Boeing Company, launched smart grid projects in several of its corporate and manufacturing campuses in the United States, viz., St Louis, Missouri, Sunnyvale, California, and Huntington Beach, California. The investment was about $17 million. The Boeing Company endeavored to demonstrate an advanced smart grid technology with military-grade cyber security for optimizing regional transmission system planning and operation by enabling wide-area situational awareness, coordination, and collaboration. The project team included regional transmission operators and utilities, impacting more than 90 million customers across 21 states in the United States. 8.8.5 National Rural Electric Cooperative Association National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) is the organization that represents the interests of over 900 electric cooperatives in the United States, to various legislatures. Independent electric utilities are not-for-profit and are owned by their members. NRECA invested about $67 million in grants and projects to demonstrate smart grid viability in transmission and distribution

system in sparsely populated cities and counties in the United States. Their efforts led to the installation and operation of a suite of diverse smart grid technologies such as smart meters and PMUs. The projects also assisted in aggregation of data from 17 rural electric cooperatives across 11 states. Deployed grid modernization infrastructure included more than 130,000 meters and over 18,000 demand response switches. The project also installed hundreds of voltage sensors and fault detectors in the networks it covered. The demonstration data from all sites and locations were collected and organized into a single database. Several analytical results were obtained from the subsequent studies, such as self-healing feeder design for higher system reliability, advanced Volt/VAr for total demand, peak pricing, DER location optimization, research on customer’s appliance control, and time-of-use tariffs for providing better incentives for rural customers. 8.8.6 GRID4EU GRID4EU, an European smart grid demonstration project, was launched in 2011 with an investment worth 25.5 million euros by the European Union (EU). The project amassed overall expenditure in the tune 54 million euros prior to successful completion, making it one of the biggest smart grid investments by EU. GRID4EU led to the formation of a consortium of six major European energy distributors (alphabetically CEZ, Enel Distribuzione, ERDF, Iberdrola, CEZ Distribuce, RWE, and Vattenfall Eldistribution). The project investigated the feasibility and benefits of deploying smart grids in certain regions of Europe as well as researched on increasing renewable energy integration, proliferation of use of EVs, power system automation, loss minimization, utility as well as customer-side demand management, energy storage, and energy efficiency. Six demonstrators joined resources to investigate innovative solutions that can directly lead to improvement of MV and LV network automation technologies to face the constraints introduced by the increased amount of DER and new usages (e.g., electric vehicles, heat pumps) and reduce energy losses and maintain or harden the system to cyber-physical attacks. Demand response and investigation of optimal integration of renewable resources were also key research topics in the smart grid demonstration projects carried out by GRID4EU. 8.8.7 Internationalization of Smart Grid Goals Several countries in North America and Europe have signed bilateral assistance commitments to among neighboring countries to modernize the electric grid. Many countries in Asia, South America, and Africa have launched intensified efforts to encourage the development of indigenous smart grids. International coordination will provide multiple benefits, such as: • Development of world-wide industry standards will ensure the expansion of the market for smart grid vendors and suppliers across the world. An internationally coordinated approach will lead to increase in exchange exports of their smart grid solutions and technologies, and deployment services overseas, which in turn will increase further innovation and job growth in the power sector worldwide. • The use of international standards results in manufacturing efficiency and encourages an “open market” environment, which will drive competition and improvement of products and services in the smart grid industry.

8.9 TRENDS IN SMART GRID DEPLOYMENT AND FUTURE OUTLOOK The definition of smart grid is often contextual, and specific to national or regional interests. Thus, the valuation of technologies that are critical to smart grids vary from utility to utility. A few more years of experimental operation and learning from different smart grid strategies will be required to

efficiently estimate the total costs and benefits of smart grid technologies, especially as several utilities across the world begin to mine new and large data-sets from deployed smart grid systems. Utilities, federal and regional regulators have a diverse experiences with smart grid technologies. Thus it is common to come across differing opinions and views on costs and benefits. As a result, investment decisions and deployment rates are determined at very region-specific projects motivated by individual local energy goals, availability of funds and investments, and the level of smart grid expertise and experience at individual utilities. In the United States, DOE and Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) invested time and resources to design an organized framework for utilities to proactively compute costs and benefits, based on observations from prior smart grid demonstrations projects. Analysis of previous smart grid projects leads to development of new smart grid paradigms. The advances are further augmented by progress in technology, algorithms, metering devices, forecasting tools, and computing technologies. The evolution of smart grid depends strongly on the insights from historical data, and additional benefits are generated by including a larger number of enabling technologies to existing smart grid systems [50]. 8.9.1 Distribution Automation Projects DA technologies significantly improves resilience and reliability of the power grid. The benefits also extend to marked improvements in the system’s operational efficiencies across the network. Grid modernization projects in the United States that installed automated feeder switches have reported that outage times have been reduced to 56% shorter durations, and the frequency of such outages dropped by 11% to 49%. Following a severe windstorm on July 5, 2012, utilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee were able to quickly restore power to more than 40,000 customers (i.e. more than half the impacted customers) within 2 seconds using automated feeder switching. Apart from being able to avoid outage damages to residents and businesses, the utility also did not lose revenue worth $1.4 million as it was able to restore power more quickly. Several utilities across the world are inclined to adopt smart grid technologies to optimize voltage and reactive power levels in certain distribution circuits dynamically. Smart devices are being able to save 2.2% energy reductions and 1.8% peak load reductions per distribution circuit on average over an extended period of time [51–53]. Multiple ARRA projects have deployed CVR within their distribution systems [54]. By automating capacitor banks on their lines (the concept was first reported in the 1970s), a few utilities (especially in California) are making an active endeavor to reduce peak energy demands [55, 56]. Several subsequent studies have successfully replicated the energy saving algorithms. From prior CVR-based projects, it is possible to estimate that substantial energy efficiency improvements (approximately 6500 MW) are possible by using CVR technologies alone [57]. 8.9.2 Synchrophasor Applications Projects Modernization and upgrading the transmission system refers to more widespread installation of digital, high precision measuring equipment to monitor and control local operations of the grid. Synchrophasor technology, which uses time-synchronized devices called PMUs to measure the instantaneous voltage, current, and frequency at substations, is installed in a large number of locations to improve wide-area monitoring and control of the transmission system. The data obtained from the PMUs are propagated across the network in real time to advanced software applications that allow engineers and operators to identify points of system instability, monitor, detector, or even predict frequency and voltage excursions. Synchrophasor technology has given power system operators the ability to have real-time (and sometimes even proactive) insights about the system behavior and its likelihood to exceed acceptable operating limits. Thus, such insights are very useful to take corrective and preventative measures for disturbances before grid stability is very severely impacted. It is important to know that data obtained from the PMUs also facilitate coordination and control of generators of all scales and sizes, including renewable resources (e.g., solar farms, wind power plants, etc.).

08_Santoso_Sec08_p0481-0522.indd 517

23/11/17 2:59 PM

518 SECTION EIGHT

The 2003 Northeast blackout in the United States was largely attributed to the lack of situational awareness for grid operators. In order to take measures to prevent such large blackouts in the future, widespread PMU installations can be used. PMUs installed in the substations can provide time-stamped data 30 times per second or faster, which is approximately a hundred times faster than conventional SCADA technology. Deployment of PMU-based synchrophasor technology includes phasor data concentrators (commonly known as PDCs) in the power grid. 8.9.3 Microgrid Deployment DOE launched Advanced Microgrid Program in 2013 to encourage development of microgrids across the United States [58]. The Advanced Microgrid Program (AMP) intended improve the resilience and reliability of microgrids, initially limited to less than 10 MW capacity. AMP laid great emphasis on improving existing communications technology by emphasising on data security and consumer privacy. AMP also leverage “adaptive logic” to ensure maintaining a balance between the system’s energy resources and the energy storage. By focusing on designing innovative interfaces for advanced autonomous operation (islanded operation) with rest of the existing legacy power grid, AMP intended to make it easier from control and operations point of view. Deployment of smart inverters and controllers helped in increasing interactivity of low voltage power equipment with the transmission level EMS and facilitate demand response in the low voltage network. 8.9.4 Smart Grid Vision Developed and developing nations around the world are investing significant resources in modernizing their power grids to increase reliability and sustainability of the energy critical infrastructure. These efforts include developing and installing new equipment to facilitate the transition to renewable sources of energy, and adding additional communication capabilities in increasingly larger number of nodes in the power grid. A communication-driven redesign of power system operation and control must require modifications in security protocols and business models followed by utilities today, worldwide. The customer evolution into “prosumers” and their increased participation in the distribution grid will have impact on energy markets as well. With greater levels of customer-side generation and higher efficiency in transmission and distribution, the traditional utility business model is likely to see significant revisions [59]. A “transactive energy framework” is being proposed as the common ground in which utilities, consumers, and other participants in the energy market will be able to determine the most appropriate technologies, configurations, and system designs that will make the power grid more reliable and economical. The transactive energy framework also insists on maintaining optimality in power flow and meeting financial goals of the participants [60]. Modernization of the power grid is a cost-intensive venture, and it will be prudent to have longterm investment strategies in place. The tasks and responsibilities need to be shared with organizations and utilities at all levels of the power grid in order to minimize duplication of efforts, or having two entities compete for resources to meet the same overall objective. The future power grid will see benefit from advances in material science for improving storage and insulation requirements of the grid, reducing losses, and increasing ability for more power transfer at higher reliability. Advancements in the areas of parallel and distributed high power computing will be necessary to solve complicated optimization problems in real-time. Improved information technology resources will also be required to ensure security and scalability of computational complexity caused by additional uncertainty factors introduced in the smart grid. It cannot be stressed enough that cyber-physical security need to be embedded in smart grid synchrophasor applications, DA, and microgrid controllers as well as in other digital devices being adopted with the smart power grid. Thus, in other words, the deployment of resilient and efficient smart grid calls for interdisciplinary contributions from many domains of science, society, and technology.

8.10 REFERENCES [1] Momoh, J., Smart Grid: Fundamentals of Design and Analysis. John Wiley & Sons, vol. 63, 2012. [2] “European technology platform for the electricity networks of the future,” European Technology Platform on Smartgrids, 2010. [3] Locke G. and P. D. Gallagher, “NIST framework and roadmap for smart grid interoperability standards, release 1.0,” National Institute of Standards and Technology, vol. 33, 2010. [4] Wiginton, L., Nguyen, H., and Pearce, J. M., “Quantifying rooftop solar photovoltaic potential for regional renewable energy policy,” Computers, Environment and Urban Systems, vol. 34, no. 4, pp. 345–357, 2010. [5] Pelletier, S., Jabali, O., and Laporte, G., “Goods distribution with electric vehicles: Review and research perspectives,” Technical Report CIRRELT-2014-44. CIRRELT, Montréal, Canada, 2014. [6] Lasseter, R., Akhil, A., Marnay, C., Stephens, J., Dagle, J., Guttromson, R., Meliopoulous, A., Yinger, R., and Eto, J., “The certs microgrid concept, white paper on integration of distributed energy resources,” California Energy Commission, Office of Power Technologies-US Department of Energy, LBNL-50829, http:// certs. lbl. gov, 2002. [7] Hatziargyriou, N., and Strbac, G., “Microgrids: A possible future energy configuration?” IEA Seminar Distributed Generation: Key Issues, Challenges and Roles, 2004. [8] Hatziargyriou, N., Asano, H., Iravani, R., and Marnay, C., “Microgrids,” IEEE Power and Energy Magazine, vol. 5, no. 4, pp. 78–94, 2007. [9] Katiraei, F., Iravani, R., Hatziargyriou, N., and Dimeas, A. “Microgrids management,” IEEE Power and Energy Magazine, vol. 6, no. 3, pp. 54–65, 2008. [10] Agrawal, P., “Overview of DOE microgrid activities,” Symposium on Microgrid, Montreal, June, vol. 23, 2006. [11] “Microgrids evolution roadmap, microgrids 1: Engineering, economics, & experience,” CIGRE. Working Group C6.22, 2015. [12] Venkataramanan, G. and Marnay, C., “A larger role for microgrids,” IEEE power and energy magazine, vol. 6, no. 3, pp. 78–82, 2008. [13] Tsikalakis, A. G. and Hatziargyriou, N. D., “Centralized control for optimizing microgrids operation,” IEEE power and energy society general meeting, 2011, pp. 1–8. [14] Jiayi, H., Chuanwen, J., and Rong, X., “A review on distributed energy resources and microgrid,” Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, vol. 12, no. 9, pp. 2472–2483, 2008. [15] Hatziargyriou, N. D., Dimeas, A., Tsikalakis, A. G., Lopes, J. P., Kariniotakis, G., and Oyarzabal, J., “Management of microgrids in market environment,” International Conference on Future Power Systems, vol. 18, Amsterdam, 2005. [16] Falliere, N., Murchu, L., and Chien, E., “W32. Stuxnet Dossier: Version 1.3,” Symantec Security Response, 2010. [Online]. Available: http://www.symantec.com/content/en/us/enterprise/media/security\response/ whitepapers/w32\ stuxnet\ dossier.pdf. [17] Batchelor, B., Han, D., and Kim, E., “Annual energy review (FY2010),” National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), Tech. Rep., 2010. [18] McCurley, P., Whitaker, V., Bacik, S., Kotting, C., Myrda, P., Siegfried, T., and Ilic, M., “Reliability considerations from the integration of smart grid,” North American Electric Reliability Corporation, 2010. [19] “Roadmap to achieve energy delivery systems cybersecurity,” Energy Sector Control Systems Working Group, Energetics, Inc, URL https://www. control-systemsroadmap.net/ieRoadmap\%20Documents/roadmap.pdf, 2011. [20] Johnson, S., “Critical infrastructure protection committee update,” North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), 2011. [21] Creery, A., and Byres, E., “Industrial cybersecurity for power system and scada networks,” Record of Conference Papers Industry Applications Society 52nd Annual Petroleum and Chemical Industry Conference. IEEE, 2005, pp. 303–309. [22] Bajpai, P., Chanda, S., and Srivastava, A. K., “A novel metric to quantify and enable resilient distribution system using graph theory and choquet integral,” IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid, 2016. [23] Chanda, S., and Srivastava, A. K., “Defining and enabling resiliency of electric distribution systems with multiple microgrids,” IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid, vol. 7, no. 6, pp. 2859–2868, 2016.

[24] Buldyrev, S. V., Parshani, R., Paul, G., Stanley, H. E., and Havlin, S., “Catastrophic cascade of failures in interdependent networks,” Nature, vol. 464, no. 7291, pp. 1025–1028, 2010. [25] Parandehgheibi, M., Modiano, E., and Hay, D., “Mitigating cascading failures in interdependent power grids and communication networks,” International Conference on Smart Grid Communications (SmartGridComm). IEEE, 2014, pp. 242–247. [26] Xin, S., Guo, Q., Sun, H., Zhang, B., Wang, J., and Chen, C., “Cyber-physical modeling and cybercontingency assessment of hierarchical control systems,” IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid, vol. 6, no. 5, pp. 2375–2385, 2015. [27] N. A. S. Initiative et al., “Phasor gateway technical specifications for north american synchro-phasor initiative network,” Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, Washington, 2009. [28] P. S. R. Committee et al., “IEEE standards for synchrophasor measurements for power systems-ieee std c37. 118.1-2011,” New York, USA, 2011. [29] Fang, X., Misra, S., Xue, G., and Yang, D., “Smart grid the new and improved power grid: A survey,” IEEE Communications Surveys & Tutorials, vol. 14, no. 4, pp. 944–980, 2012. [30] Chen, C., Wang, J., and Kishore, S., “A distributed direct load control approach for large-scale residential demand response,” IEEE Transactions on Power Systems, vol. 29, no. 5, pp. 2219–2228, 2014. [31] Chen, C., “Topics in demand response for energy management in smart grid,” Ph.D. Dissertation, Lehigh University, 2013. [32] Rahimi, F., and Ipakchi, A., “Demand response as a market resource under the smart grid paradigm,” IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid, vol. 1, no. 1, pp. 82–88, 2010. [33] Manual, P., “11: Energy & ancillary services market operations,” Prepared by Forward Market Operations group at PJM, 2013. [34] “719, wholesale competition in regions with organized electric markets,” Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 2008. [35] F. E. R. Commission et al., “Demand response compensation in organized wholesale energy markets,” Washington DC, March, vol. 15, p. 2, 2011. [36] Olfati-Saber, R., Fax, J. A., and Murray, R. M., “Consensus and cooperation in networked multi-agent systems,” Proceedings of the IEEE, vol. 95, no. 1, pp. 215–233, 2007. [37] Chen, C., Wang, J., Qiu, F., and Zhao, D., “Resilient distribution system by microgrids formation after natural disasters,” IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid, vol. 7, no. 2, pp. 958–966, 2016. [38] Sˇulc, P., Backhaus, S., and Chertkov, M., “Optimal distributed control of reactive power via the alternating direction method of multipliers,” IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion, vol. 29, no. 4, pp. 968–977, 2014. [39] Erseghe, T., “Distributed optimal power flow using admm,” IEEE Transactions on Power Systems, vol. 29, no. 5, pp. 2370–2380, 2014. [40] Kekatos, V., and Giannakis, G. B., “Distributed robust power system state estimation,” IEEE Transactions on Power Systems, vol. 28, no. 2, pp. 1617–1626, 2013. [41] “Tame the impacts of distributed energy resources-the electric grid of the future,” OATI: http://www.oati. com/Solution/Smart-Energy/distributed-energy-resource-management, September 2016. [42] “Managing big data for smart grids and smart meters,” Internet Security Group, IBM Corporation Whitepaper, 2012. [43] “Smart grid research and development multi-year program plan,” US Department of Energy, 2011. [44] Ropp, M. and Ellis, A., “Suggested guidelines for assessment of dg unintentional islanding risk,” Sandia National Laboratories, Nat. Renewable Energy Lab., Albuquerque, New Mexico, Rep. SAND2012-1365, 2012. [45] UCTE “Union for the co-ordination of transmission of electricity,” Brussels, Belgium, 2004. [46] Guerrero, J. M., De Vicuna, L. G., Matas, J., Castilla, M., and Miret, J., “Output impedance design of parallelconnected ups inverters with wireless load-sharing control,” IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, vol. 52, no. 4, pp. 1126–1135, 2005. [47] Guerrero, J. M., Matas, J., De Vicuna, L. G. D. V., Castilla, M., and Miret, J., “Wireless-control strategy for parallel operation of distributed-generation inverters,” IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, vol. 53, no. 5, pp. 1461–1470, 2006.

[48] Guerrero, J. M., Vasquez, J. C., Matas, J., Castilla, M., and de Vicun˜a, L. G., “Control strategy for flexible microgrid based on parallel line-interactive ups systems,” IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, vol. 56, no. 3, pp. 726–736, 2009. [49] Hammerstrom, D., Johnson, D., Kirkeby, C., Agalgaonkar, Y., Elbert, S., Kuchar, O., et al., “Pacific northwest smart grid demonstration project technology performance report volume 1: Technology performance,” PNWD-4445 volume, vol. 1, 2015. [50] Gellings, C., “Estimating the costs and benefits of the smart grid: a preliminary estimate of the investment requirements and the resultant benefits of a fully functioning smart grid,” Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Technical Report (1022519), 2011. [51] US Department of Energy, “Drivers and barriers for the application of conservation voltage reduction practices by electric utilities,” Report on Smart Grid Projects, 2014. [52] El-Hawary, M. E., “The smart gridstate-of-the-art and future trends,” Electric Power Components and Systems, vol. 42, no. 3-4, pp. 239–250, 2014. [53] Chanda, S., Shariatzadeh, F., Srivastava, A., Lee, E., Stone, W., and Ham, J., “Implementation of nonintrusive energy saving estimation for volt/var control of smart distribution system,” Electric Power Systems Research, vol. 120, pp. 39–46, 2015. [54] US Department of Energy, “Application of automated controls for voltage and reactive power management— initial results,” Report on Smart Grid Investment Grant Program, December 2012. [55] Lauria, D., “Conservation voltage reduction (cvr) at northeast utilities,” IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 2, no. 4, pp. 1186–1191, 1987. [56] Barker, P. P., and De Mello, R. W., “Determining the impact of distributed generation on power systems. I. radial distribution systems,” in Power Engineering Society Summer Meeting, 2000. IEEE, vol. 3. IEEE, 2000, pp. 1645–1656. [57] Schneider, K. P., Tuffner, F., Fuller, J., Singh, R., et al. “Evaluation of conservation voltage reduction (cvr) on a national level,” Pacific Northwest National Laboratory report, 2010. [58] Smith, M., and Ton, D., “Key connections,” IEEE Power & Energy Magazine, vol. 11, no. 4, pp. 22–7, 2013. [59] Kind, P., “Disruptive Challenges: Financial Implications and Strategic Responses to a Changing Retail Electric Business,” 2013. [60] Melton, R. B., “Gridwise transactive energy framework (draft version),” Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Richland, WA (US), Tech. Rep., 2013.

9

WIND POWER GENERATION Zhe Chen Professor of Electrical Engineering, Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark

David Infield Professor of Renewable Energy Technologies, Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nikos Hatziargyriou Professor of Power Systems, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece, and CEO, Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator SA (HEDNO)

9.1 INTRODUCTION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 524 9.1.1 Wind Power Introduction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 524 9.1.2 Wind Resource Characteristics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 525 9.1.3 Wind Turbines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 528 9.2 WIND ENERGY CONVERSION SYSTEMS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 551 9.2.1 Wind Turbine Concepts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 551 9.2.2 Control of Wind Turbine Systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 556 9.2.3 Wind Farms. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 562 9.3 OFFSHORE WIND POWER. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 565 9.3.1 Offshore Wind Turbines. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 566 9.3.2 Offshore Wind Farms . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 568 9.4 WIND POWER IN POWER SYSTEMS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 574 9.4.1 Challenges of Large-Scale Wind Power Integration and Power System Requirements. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 574 9.4.2 Fault-Ride through and Reactive Power Support in Grid Faults. . . . . . . . 578 9.4.3 Enhancing the Controllability of Wind Power for Large-Scale Penetration in Power Systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 580 9.4.4 Enhancing the Power System Capability of Accepting Large-Scale Wind Power. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 582 9.5 ACKNOWLEDGMENT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 589 9.6 REFERENCES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 589

523

9.1 INTRODUCTION 9.1.1 Wind Power Introduction Wind is air flow caused by differences in the atmospheric pressure within the planetary boundary layer. Early civilizations made use of the power in the wind, in particular wind energy was used to propel boats along the Nile River as early as 5000 B.C. Windmills were used to pump water in China, while vertical-axis windmills were used to grind grain in Persia and the Middle East by 200 B.C. Windmills appeared in Europe during the Middle Ages and were refined by the Dutch for draining lakes and marshes of the Rhine River Delta. In the late 19th century, windmills were commonly used to pump water for farms [1]. The first documented electricity-generating wind turbine was for battery charging; it was designed and installed by an academic, Professor James Blyth, to light his holiday house in Marykirk, Scotland in July 1887 [2]. With the development of electric power generating technologies, small wind turbines were used to supply farms and homesteads remote from power networks. By the 1930s, wind generators for electricity generation were common on farms without grid connection in the United States [3, 4]. More recently larger wind generators have been developed for connection to electricity grids for commercial electricity power generation. Denmark has played a central role in modern wind power development. By 1900, there were about 2500 windmills for driving mechanical loads such as pumps and mills, producing an estimated combined peak power of about 30 MW. The largest machines were mounted on 24-m towers with fourbladed, approximately 23-m-diameter rotors. In 1957, Johannes Juul installed a 24-m-diameter wind turbine at Gedser. It was a three-bladed, horizontal-axis, upwind, and stall-regulated turbine and ran from 1957 until 1967. This became the basis for standard Danish turbines, many of which were manufactured and installed in the remainder of the 20th century, some of which are still in operation. However, large-scale modern wind turbines came to the fore only as a result of the oil crisis of the 1970s when Denmark turned seriously to renewable energy technologies, where incentives have been provided for larger wind turbines since the 1980s. Following this lead, more countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and the United States started to promote wind turbine developments from the early 1990s. Later other countries, notably China and India, joined in the promotion of wind power development. The Danish company Vestas led the field, having the largest wind turbine market share worldwide for a number of years in early 2000s. As a result of a dramatic growth in installation in recent years, China now leads the world in installed capacity. Power in the Wind. Wind carries kinetic energy (E), which can be expressed for an air mass (M in kg) moving with a speed n (m/s), as E=

1 Mn 2 (J) 2

The air mass intercepted by a wind turbine rotor with swept area (A in m2) over a time interval Δt is the product of the air density r and the air volume which is A × n × Δt. Therefore, the corresponding kinetic energy in the air is

ΔE =

1 (rAn Δt)n 2 (J) 2

and the power in the wind PW is

PW =

∆E 1 = rAn 3 (W) ∆t 2

(9-1)

It can be seen that the wind power has a cubic relationship with the wind speed. The Beaufort scale shown in Table 9-1, taken from [5], is an empirical measure for describing wind conditions based on observed sea situations. Modern wind turbines are normally designed with a cut in wind speed between 3 and 5 m/s and a cutout wind speed about 25 m/s.

TABLE 9-1 Specifications and Equivalent Speeds [5] Mean wind speed Beaufort wind scale 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12

Limits of wind speed

Knots

ms

Knots

ms−1

Wind descriptive terms

0 2 5 9 13 19 24 30 37 44 52 60 —

0 3 3 5 7 10 12 15 19 23 27 31 —

120 m, 5–10 MW

(b) FIGURE 9-39 Various types of offshore wind turbine foundations [58]. (a) Seabed fixed wind turbine foundations (EWEA); (b) wind turbine foundations with water depth (Principle Power).

turbine foundations for use in shallow and moderate depth waters; and the floating structures for deep waters (over 60 m). The bottom fixed type of foundation includes monopile, gravity base, tripod pile, tripod caisson, and jacket caisson. A number of options exist for floating supports, including spar buoy (ballast stabilizing type), tension leg platform (mooring line stabilizing type), and semi-submersible [58]. The high offshore installation costs and their scaling are driving the trend to larger wind turbines. As discussed previously, larger wind turbines normally have lower speeds and thus must deal with higher torques. As a result direct drive generators without a gearbox, or hybrid drives with a reduced ratio gearbox, are often considered. For example, the 8-MW wind turbines of MHI Vestas V164, Gamesa and Areva the Adwen AD-180 use medium-speed geared drivetrains; while Siemens SWT-8.0-154 8MW and Enercon E-126 7.5MW wind turbines use a direct-drive drivetrain. 9.3.2 Offshore Wind Farms Similar to on land wind farms, the wind turbines in an offshore wind farm are normally connected via a medium voltage network. Each of the wind turbines has a step-up transformer to increase the voltage from the wind turbine’s low voltage to a higher voltage, for example 36 kV, for connecting to the wind farm power collection system. The transformer and related medium voltage switch gear will be usually installed inside the wind turbine’s tower or nacelle. The electrical connection of an offshore wind farm may have a similar layout to that of an onshore wind farm, except that all the electrical connection are made with sea cables, and all installations have to be installed using special equipment, which are normally quite expensive. Three Danish offshore wind farm configurations are shown in Fig. 9-40. Due to the geographical constraints and other issues, a wind farm may take an irregular layout as shown in Fig. 9-40c. The offshore wind farm configuration must be assessed to identify the optimal design, that is, the one which minimizes cost of wind energy considering the costs of investment, operation and maintenance, cabling losses, and wake losses within the wind farm [60–63]. A medium voltage dc network connecting the wind turbines in a wind farm may be a possible alternative for a wind farm collection system. In this situation, some dc electrical equipment becomes necessary, such as dc circuit breakers for clearing faults in a dc circuit, dc/dc transformers for transforming medium dc voltage of the collection system to high dc voltage for a dc transmission system. Relevant work has been reported [64–66]. Offshore Wind Power Transmission. If an offshore wind farm is close to shore and the wind farm capacity is not too large, the wind farm may be directly connected to the onshore grid with an ac submarine cable at the same voltage level of the power collection system. This has the attraction of using simple, low cost, and mature technology. However, the larger offshore wind farms now tend to be located further from the shore. Such wind farms may have to transfer power via a high-voltage transmission system, therefore, an offshore substation at the wind farm site is needed to step up the medium voltage of the wind farm power collection system to a high voltage for transmission and connection to the onshore grid. An offshore substation is normally installed on a platform with a structure similar to that used in the oil and gas industry, and thus more expensive than an onshore substation. The onshore substation can be of conventional design, and may make use of an existing substation if sufficient spare capacity exists. Either high voltage alternating current (HVAC) or high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable transmission systems may be used for transferring power from an offshore wind farm to an onshore grid. HVAC is often used for the situation where the offshore wind farm is not too far from the onshore grid. However, the capacitive nature of the ac submarine cables limits HVAC application in high-power and long-distance transmission because the ac cable produces reactive current, which limits the capacity available for transferring active power and results in significant

FIGURE 9-40 Danish offshore configurations [59]. (a) Horns Rev I offshore wind farm; (b) Horns Rev II offshore wind farm; (c) Anholt offshore wind farm.

power losses. The amount of generated reactive current is propositional to the cable length and the cable voltage. It is possible to increase the transmission distance by installing the reactive power compensation along the transmission system, but this would be very expensive for undersea cable transmission. The installation of compensation reactors at the terminals can extend the transmission distance, whereas the effect is limited as shown in Fig. 9-41 [67]. Some investigations on the methods for increasing the transmission distance have been conducted, for example, to use a lower frequency, such as 16⅔ Hz, where capacitive reactive power effect of the cables is reduced. However, this requires larger transformers and reactors, and extra frequency converters for onshore grid connection. If a large-size offshore wind farm is remotely located, the excessive charging current and power losses make the HVAC cable option unsuitable, and HVDC is the obvious choice. HVDC has some advantages, for example, good controllability of power flow, interconnection of asynchronous grids, no cable reactive charging current and lower cable power loss and higher transmission capacity. Furthermore, ac transmission lines need to be designed for the peak voltage of the ac sine waveform. However, the effective power that can be transmitted through an ac line is related to the root mean squared (RMS) value of the voltage, a factor of 1/ 2 of the peak value. This means that for the design with the same maximum voltage, a dc line may carry more power than an ac line. HVDC links are normally point to point connected with one converter station at each end which suits the case of normal offshore wind farms. A three-phase ac system needs more cables than a dc transmission system,

1000 Onshore compensation only 900

Compensation at both cable ends

Maximal transmitted power [MW]

800

400 KV

700 600 500 220 KV

400 300

132 KV

200 100 0

50

100

150 200 250 Transmission distance [km]

300

350

400

FIGURE 9-41 Limits of ac cables transmission capacity for three voltage levels, 132, 220, and 400 kV [67].

but a dc transmission system needs more expensive equipment at the converter stations, including power electronic converters. Consequently, for shorter distances, the cost of the equipment outweighs the savings in the cost of the transmission cables. Over longer distances, the cost and capacity limitation on the cable becomes more significant, which makes HVDC economically advantageous in comparison with HVAC systems. For underwater transmission systems, the cable losses due to capacitance are much greater than overhead lines that makes HVDC economically advantageous at a much shorter distance than on land overhead lines. Figure 9-42 illustrates a general relationship between the cost of HVAC and HVDC systems and the transmission distance. The substation cost for a dc system is higher than an ac system but the lower line/cable cost mean HVDC is more cost-effective for long-distance transmission. HVAC cable systems are favorable for transmission distance up to about 50 to 70 km [68]. The HVDC technology can be further categorized into conventional line-commuted converter based HVDC (LCC-HVDC) using thyristor technology and voltage source converter–based (VSC) HVDC (VSC-HVDC) using IGBTs. The LCC-HVDC has been in commercial application for more than half century with good reliability and availability. It offers higher voltage level and transmission capacity compared to VSC-HVDC. VSC-HVDC converters work at a higher frequency than the LCC-HVDC converters, and produces considerably less harmonics at the cost of the increased switching losses. However, LCC-HVDC requires a strong ac network for commutation as well as a comparatively large filters and reactive power compensation equipment at a converter station, thus a large offshore substation converter station, which limits LCC-HVDC’s application in offshore wind industry.

09_Santoso_Sec09_p0523-0594.indd 570

23/11/17 3:14 PM

WIND POWER GENERATION 571

Total AC cost

Total DC cost

Cost

DC losses

AC losses DC line cost

AC line cost DC terminal cost AC terminal cost Distance FIGURE 9-42 Break-even point of HVAC and VSC-HVDC systems.

On the other hand, VSC-HVDC does not require a strong external ac grid. VSC-HVDC converter stations are relatively compact, which includes circuit breakers, the interface transformer, ac side harmonic filters, and converter side harmonic filters, while the dc link consists of dc subsea cable, dc capacitor, and dc harmonic filters. The converter station is much more compact than a LCC-HVDC converter station, and may be positioned in location where it can cost-effectively collect the power from the offshore wind turbines and transfer the power into the onshore grid. The VSC has the ability of performing independent reactive and active power control, black start, plus fast, and reversible power flow control. The above beneficial characteristics make VSC-HVDC a more attractive transmission system for large-scale offshore wind farms. On the other hand, VSCs have a limited current capability. Overcurrents, even for very short durations, may result in thermal stresses that degrade or cause permanent damage to the semiconductors. Under a grid fault, the VSC will not be able to provide the short circuit current as a conventional ac power system. A protection strategy for a dc overvoltage may be to use a dc chopper. When the dc link voltage exceeds a threshold value, the chopper is put into operation to dissipate the excess energy and prevent the possible overvoltage of the dc circuit and converters, and over speed of the generators. A possible configuration of an offshore wind farm dc collection system and HVDC transmission system is illustrated in Fig. 9-43. Submarine Power Cables. Submarine power cables are an important component in offshore wind power transmission systems. A submarine power cable normally consists of a concentric assembly of conductor, insulation, and protective layers. The conductor is made from copper or aluminum wires. Different types of electric insulation around the conductor are used, including • Self-contained fluid-filled cables, including oil filled or gas filled • Paper insulated (lapped insulated) cables, including mass-impregnated, etc. • Extruded cables including EPR (ethylene propylene rubber), PE (polyethylene), XLPE (crosslinked polyethylene)

A DC wind turbine (DCWT) AC/DC

DC/DC

DCWT

DCWT

DC/DC

DC/AC HVDC link

Vs

Grid

DCWT

DC collection system FIGURE 9-43 A possible configuration of an offshore wind farm DC collection system and HVDC transmission system.

09_Santoso_Sec09_p0523-0594.indd 572

Rated Voltage Insulation

33 kV ac

150 kV ac

420 kV ac

320 kV dc

450 kV dc

XLPE, EPR

XLPE

Extruded

Mass Impregnated Long Interconnection distance of power connections grids over long of offshore distances platforms or wind parks

Typical Supply of small application islands, connection of offshore wind turbines

Supply to large islands, offshore platform export cables

Oil/paper or XLPE Crossings of rivers, straits with large transmission capacity

Max. length Typical rating

20-30 km

70-150 km

500 km

>500 km

30 MW

180 MW

700 MW/3 cables

1000 MW/ cable pair

600 MW/ cable

FIGURE 9-44 Submarine power cable types [69].

Conductor Insulation Sheath Fibre Optic Cores Armour Outer Serving FIGURE 9-45 HV cable construction [69].

09_Santoso_Sec09_p0523-0594.indd 573

HVDC BorWin1 is the first VSC-HVDC in the world for connecting an offshore wind farm to an onshore grid, the system was built by ABB on the basis of experiences of Gotland HVDC Light, the world’s first commercial HVDC transmission using VSC converters. HVDC BorWin1 connecting BorWin Alpha, the first VSC-HVDC station in the world installed on an offshore platform, to Diele substation, consists of a 125-km of submarine cable and 75 km of underground cable, and can transfer 400 MW power at a bipolar voltage of ±150 kV. BorWin1 uses two-level converters in which several hundred IGBTs are connected directly in series in each valve. HVDC BorWin2 also uses a VSC-HVDC, built by Siemens with the modular multilevel converter (MMC) technology, 4.5 kV IGBTs are used as the switching elements. The VSC-HVDC link has a rated voltage of ±300 kV and a transmission capacity of 800 MW. The offshore converter is located on the BorWin Beta platform, the onshore converter station is also at Diele. Each converter station is equipped with two, three-phase transformers, each rated at 590 MVA (offshore) and 585 MVA (onshore). Each converter valve is equipped with a dry-type valve reactor of 50 mH. The cables are the extruded crosslinked polyethylene insulation supplied by Prysmian. The total cable length from BorWin Beta to the onshore substation is 200 km, of which 125 km is sea cable and 75 km is underground land cable.

9.4 WIND POWER IN POWER SYSTEMS 9.4.1 Challenges of Large-Scale Wind Power Integration and Power System Requirements [72] Wind turbines present significantly different features from conventional power plant using synchronous generators. Some of main issues are as follows: • Wind power is variable and challenging to accurately predict, making it difficult to participate in power dispatch and electricity market. • Wind power lacks reliability and wind power fluctuations may cause problems to power system balancing; large penetrations of wind power increase the demand for reserve capacity and ancillary services. • Wind power plant is less flexible and less controllable in comparison to conventional power generation. • Wind power conversion system may behave differently from conventional generators in terms of inertia, frequency control, reactive power regulation, and power system dynamic response. • Modern wind power plants are mostly power electronic interfaced, the response speed and short circuit power are different from conventional generators. They may present different impedance characteristics over a range of frequencies which may create a risk of harmonic resonance. • Wind power plants may be located in geographically unfavorable areas, far away from consumers/ load centers, with large amounts of fluctuating power needing to be transmitted over long distance transmission lines, which may cause transmission line instability. In order to realize stable, reliable, and economical operation of power grids with high wind power penetration, changes need to be made both to the power network (including conventional generators) and the wind plant. Wind turbine manufacturers and wind farm operators have been improving the performance of the wind turbines, while the grid operators have taken actions to secure the reliable operation of a grid with large-scale wind power penetration. Grid codes are part of the process. Power System Requirements: GRID CODES [73]. Grid codes relating to wind power specify the requirements wind turbines must meet before connecting to a power grid. A grid code covers many technical aspects, in general, it includes steady-state performance (frequency, voltage, active and reactive power, and power quality); dynamic performance (frequency gradients, start-stop, active power ramp rates, reactive power and voltage dynamic control, fault-ride through, inertia, overvoltage and

protection); communication and control; simulation models, certification/verification; commissioning and performance verification. When wind power penetration level was low, the wind turbines or wind farms were simply treated as industrial load in some grid codes which may be specified by a distribution system operator (DSO), for example, may only require power factor, harmonic, inrush current, etc. However, the rapid increase of wind power penetration level forces many transmission system operators (TSOs) to set up and continuously update the grid codes for wind turbine connection and operation. In this subsection, the grid codes are briefly introduced, some contents of the Danish grid code are used as illustrative examples, including the regulation of frequency and voltage, control of active and reactive power, fault ride–through capability, etc. Operation Range of Frequency and Voltage. Electrical equipment connected to the grid is designed for a set of specified conditions; frequency and voltage are two very important parameters. In normal operation of a conventional power system, the frequency and voltage are respectively used to judge the balance of active and reactive power production and consumption. For example, a frequency rise indicates more active power production than consumption, and a voltage increase means more reactive power generation than consumption. A power system operator needs to maintain the power system frequency and voltage within specified ranges by respectively adjusting the active power and reactive power production to meet the active power and reactive power consumption. The nature of the wind energy resource may prevent a wind farm from adjusting its active power production freely. At the power grid level, more reserve may be needed for balancing. Traditionally the system operators would arrange for reserve to cover variations, but increasingly they expect wind farm operators to take some responsibility for balancing. For larger wind turbines, operation outside the normal conditions may be required for some specified time periods so that the system operator can have time to restore normal operation. Figure 9-46 shows the specified frequency/voltage operation range for wind farm between 25 kW and 1.5 MW [73]. Umax

U –10%

NORMAL PRODUCTION

U –5%

90-100% of normal production for minimum 5 hours

U

90-100% of normal production for minimum 30 minutes

U +5%

No req. for production 80-100% of normal production for minimum 20 seconds 85-100% of normal production for minimum 3 minutes

U point of connection

U +10%

60-100% of normal production for minimum 15 minutes

No req. for production

Umin 47.00 47.50 48.00 48.50 49.00 49.50 50.00 50.50 51.00 51.50 52.00 52.50 50.20 Frequency [Hz]

FIGURE 9-46 The required frequency/voltage operation range for wind power plants at 25 kW to 1.5 MW [73].

To contribute to frequency regulation, the wind turbines are required to increase or decrease power output in line with power system frequency variation. The wind power output should be reduced if the frequency is higher than a specified range, on the other hand, the wind turbine needs to increase power production if the frequency is lower than a specified range. Figure 9-47 illustrates a required frequency power characteristic for a wind farm, where f1, f2, … can be specified by the system operator, while the active power production may be kept unchanged within a dead band between f2 and f3, and the linearly regulated with possible different slops in other frequency ranges. Control band Dead band Pavailable

Droop 1 PDelta

Droop 2 fmax

Active power

Droop 3

Droop 4

fmin f7

Pmin 0 47.00

48.00

49.00

50.00

f 1 f2

f 3 f4

51.00

52.00

f5

f6

Frequency [Hz]

FIGURE 9-47 Frequency control for wind power plants with a power output higher than 25 MW [73].

A number of operation modes should be made available at a wind farm and be ready to be put into operation, those operation modes may include • Balance Control. Wind farm production can be adjusted up or down to specified levels. • Delta Control. Wind farm is operated with a certain constant reserve capacity in relation to its available power production capacity, such reserve power may be used in a frequency/power control. • Power Ramp Rate Limiter. This specifies the speed at which the wind farm power production can be adjusted. • Automatic Frequency Control. A wind farm can automatically adjust its active power production in response to frequency variation at the measuring point. • Reactive Power Control. A wind farm may be required to produce or absorb a specified amount of reactive power. • Automatic Voltage Control. A wind farm can automatically adjust its reactive power production in response to voltage variation at the measuring point. Also the power production of a wind turbine should be able to be adjusted to any value between the maximum available power and the minimum power of the wind turbine within a specified period.

09_Santoso_Sec09_p0523-0594.indd 576

23/11/17 3:14 PM

WIND POWER GENERATION 577

Wind farms are required to have the capability of providing a certain amount lagging/leading reactive power to contribute to reactive power balance and voltage support in both normal operation and fault situations. Grid codes often require wind turbines to be able to operate within a range of power factor and reactive power with reference to active power production. Figure 9-48 illustrates reactive power requirements for wind power plants.

1.0

P/Pn

0.8

0.6

Inductive Q-import

Capacitive Q-export

0.4

0.2

0.0 –0.480 0.900

–0.410 0.925

–0.330 0.950

–0.228 –0.100 0.00 0.100 0.228 0.975 0.995 1.000 0.995 0.975

0.330 0.950

0.410 0.925

Q/Pmax

0.410 0.925

Q/Pmax

(a)

Cos ϕ

1.0

P/Pn

0.8

0.6

Capacitive Q-export

Inductive Q-import

0.4

0.2

0.0 –0.480 0.900

–0.410 0.925

–0.330 0.950

–0.228 –0.100 0.00 0.100 0.228 0.975 0.995 1.000 0.995 0.975

(b)

0.330 0.950

Cos ϕ

FIGURE 9-48 Requirements for reactive power [73]. (a) Power range of wind turbine: 1.5 kW to 1.5 MW; (b) power range of wind turbine: 1.5 to 25 MW; (c) power range of wind turbine: >25 MW.

1.0

P/Pn

0.8

0.6

Inductive Q-import

0.4

Capacitive Q-export

0.2

0.0 –0.480 0.900

–0.410 0.925

–0.330 0.950

–0.228 0.975

0.000 1.000

0.228 0.975

(c)

0.330 0.950

0.410 0.925

Q/Pmax Cos ϕ

FIGURE 9-48 (Continued )

From Fig. 9-48, it can be clearly seen that the demand on the reactive power capacity becomes greater if the size of the wind power plant increases. Sometimes, a wind farm may also be required to help keeping the voltage at the point of common coupling (PCC) within the required range. Early wind turbines based on conventional induction generators are normally only required to keep a good power factor, which is achieved by using switching capacitor banks or other reactive power compensation devices, such as SVCs. DFIG and full-scale power electronic interfaced wind power generators can contribute to reactive power regulation with power electronic interface systems. If more and flexible reactive power capacity is required, additional reactive power compensation systems, such as SVCs and STATCOMs (SVGs), may be used at the wind farm level to provide support in both normal and transient conditions. 9.4.2 Fault-Ride through and Reactive Power Support in Grid Faults To help power system recovery after a grid fault, grid codes require that wind turbines have the capability of fault-ride through, which means that the wind turbine systems should remain connected to electricity system during a grid fault so that the wind turbines can quickly support the grid recovery after the grid fault is cleared. The disconnection of wind turbines from the grid may cause significant loss of generation capacity if wind penetration is high, adding to the challenge of maintaining the power system and reducing system security. Under a power system fault, a wind turbine will experience a rapid voltage variation. Since most power system faults are temporary, that is, faults are usually cleared quickly by auto-reclosure. The severity and the time period of such a voltage variation will determine whether the wind turbine must not be disconnected. The requirements are normally specified as a characteristic, as shown in Fig. 9-49, where area A is the normal operation zone and area B is the fault-ride through zone, that is, wind turbines should not be disconnected from the grid if the voltage is in area B. To help system voltage recovery, reactive power support is very important and thus is also specified by grid codes, such an example is illustrated in Fig. 9-50. The grid code may also require that wind turbines be able to withstand more than one independent fault within an interval of a few minutes.

U Area A

U point of connection

90%

Area B

Area C

20%

0 0.0

0.5

1.0

1.5

2.0

2.5

3.0

3.5

4.0

U Area A 90%

U point of connection

80% 70% 60%

Area B

50% 40% 30% 20% Area C

10% 0 0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90% 100%

IQ/In FIGURE 9-50 Requirement for reactive power supply during voltage drops (power output >1.5 MW) [73].

Grid codes also specify requirements for power quality, for example, rapid voltage variations, flicker, harmonics, and inter-harmonics. Monitoring and communication systems are recommended, such as a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for wind power plants so that the information about operation and control can be communicated. In most situations, the wind farm operator is required to provide key information to the power system operator, while, more detailed signals are used by the wind farm owner to monitor and control the wind farm. Information generally includes voltage, current, frequency, active power, reactive power, wind speed, wind direction, regulation capability, temperature, and rotating speed. Different power system operators in different region/countries have different requirements in their grid codes for wind power. The requirements may vary significantly from one country to another depending on the grid conditions. For instance, a weak or isolated power network would require more restrictive fault-ride-through requirements (lower voltage and longer duration) than a strongly inter-connected power system. 9.4.3 Enhancing the Controllability of Wind Power for Large-Scale Penetration in Power Systems Wind Power Plant in Power Systems. With the increase of wind power penetration, wind farms have had to an extent take over the role of conventional generators in some networks. In the future it will be expected that wind turbines and wind farms work as wind power plants (WPPs), that is, like a conventional generator to contribute to voltage and frequency control. Many efforts have been made to enhance WPP performance; some approaches are briefly discussed here. WPP Controller. A WPP may consist of a large number of wind turbines, which are distributed in a relative large area. These wind turbines may be subject to very different operational conditions, such as wind speed, wind direction, and turbulence intensity. The wind turbines in a WPP need to be monitored and controlled in a coordinated manner, which requires significant computational effort and modern control and communication hardware. The two-level hierarchical structure, consisting of a wind power plant controller and individual wind turbine controllers discussed previously, may be used. The WPP controller communicates with the higher level control center and determines the operating points for wind turbines to meet grid demands. The turbine controllers respond to the power set point from WPP controller. Fast and accurate set point tracking is essential for efficiency so any communication delay between the wind turbine controllers and the wind power plant controller must be assessed in the context of possible unstable operation. The control strategy design should consider the wind power characteristics and grid code requirements, such as active power control, reactive power control, fault-ride through, power quality [74, 75], as well as other issues, including inertia, resonance, and oscillations. Improvement of WPP Power Forecast Accuracy. The limited predictability of wind power presents a challenge for a WPP to perform well in grid operation and in the electricity market. As the percentage of wind energy in power generation capacity grows, it becomes increasingly important to improve the accuracy of wind power forecasts so as to help in operational planning, scheduling, and contractual agreements in power market. If the installed wind power capacity is large, a small error in the wind speed forecast can result in a significant error in the active power prediction. Optimization of regulation and reserve power would enable cost effective utilization of system resources. Such optimization will depend on the accuracy of wind forecasts. Improved forecasts can reduce the need for reserve capacity and ancillary services provision thus increasing profits and minimizing risks. Active Power-Frequency Control of WPP. Conventional synchronous generators, using frequency and voltage control systems, can automatically adjust the production of active and reactive power in line with variations of power system frequency and voltage. The primary and secondary power and frequency controls are set at different response timescales to reduce respectively any power imbalance

and to bring the frequency back into the specified range. Conventional generation units are normally equipped with governor control, which works as primary frequency control to reduce power imbalance; secondary control is used to increase or decrease of power production of the specified generators in order to restore the frequency to its nominal value. Also, a conventional synchronous generator supports the system frequency by storing or releasing its kinetic energy in response to the speed/frequency variation. In order to enable a WPP contribute to the system inertia and frequency control, controllers may directly adjust the WPP output power reference commands in response to frequency variations [76]. For example, the WPP can increase its power output in response to a frequency drop through droop control. However, in order to deliver the required energy, the WPP needs either to be equipped with an energy storage system or to keep some spinning reserve, that is, be operated at a power level below the maximum available wind power level, which means a reduced utilization of the wind energy, and hence reduced revenues. While the wind farms are considered like other generating facilities to participate in the system frequency control, an overall optimization may be needed to decide how to distribute the primary and secondary control capacities among conventional power plants, WPPs, other generation units and possible energy storage systems. Energy Storage System for WPP. Variable speed wind turbines can store or release energy by speeding up or slowing down the turbine rotor in a similar way as a flywheel to smooth out shortterm power spikes. However, dedicated energy storage systems may be needed to deal with long time and large-scale power fluctuations, especially in an islanded system or a system with weak interconnections. One way of fully exploiting the fluctuating wind power and providing a stable electricity supply from a WPP would be to combine the wind turbines with an energy storage system [77], such as hydro storage, compressed air energy storage systems, batteries, flywheels, or other types of energy storage. Energy storage systems could work well technically; however, further improvements on the energy storage technologies are required to make them more competitive from an economic perspective. From an overall power system perspective, large-scale system storage systems, such as hydropower or pump storage systems, are very useful. Fast-controllable hydro can be used for real-time balancing of power in areas where a large part of electricity power is provided by noncontrollable primary source like wind power. WPP Reactive Power and Voltage Control. As indicated in grid codes, large wind farms are required to have the ability to control both active and reactive power. The simplest way of controlling reactive power is to use switched capacitor banks. For the wind farm with the fixed speed wind turbines equipped with conventional induction generators, the active power production and the reactive power absorption are strongly coupled. Thus, the active power fluctuations can result in similar fluctuations of the reactive power absorption, and consequently, the appropriate dynamic reactive power compensation equipment is needed to smooth the possible voltage fluctuations. Furthermore, reactive power can also be controlled to damp power system oscillations [78]. In a modern WPP, power electronics systems are normally used to interface wind turbines. These power electronic converters can contribute to reactive power control in order to compensate for the voltage variation caused by active power fluctuations, so that the fluctuations of the grid voltage can be limited within the specified range. Despite this, a WPP may need a centralized reactive power compensation system, for example, capacitor banks, reactors, SVCs or STATCOMs for providing voltage regulation. WPP in Power System Transients: Wind Turbines Fault-Ride Through. During a short-circuit fault in a power system where a WPP is connected, the short circuit current may result in a voltage drop at the WPP terminal. Due to the voltage dip, the output electrical power and the electromagnetic torque of the wind generators are significantly reduced, while the mechanical torque may be still applied to the wind turbines from the wind. Consequently, the turbines and generators will be accelerated due to the resulting torque unbalance.

After the fault clearance, the voltage tends to recover. If the voltage is not able to return to its normal range or the generator speed is too high, there may be insufficient electromagnetic torque to balance the mechanical torque. Hence, the machine would continue to accelerate. If this happens, the wind turbine may have to be disconnected, and thus fails to ride-through the fault. Such wind turbine disconnection should be avoided because losing a significant part of the power generation capacity could threaten the security of the power system. To ensure the security of a power system with high wind power penetration level, a WPP should be able to ride through the fault. Some modelling and control methods [79–83] to improve the faultride through capability are presented as follows: • Wind turbine protection and control • Fast power control (at the levels of wind turbines and WPP) • Dynamic reactive power compensation (at the levels of wind turbines and WPP) • Fast response energy storage/consumption system Some countries require fault-ride through systems to be experimentally tested before being accepted for connection to the power system. Power Oscillation Damping of WPP. Fluctuating wind power, including the 3p component, may excite or amplify power system oscillations. Several studies have investigated the impacts of wind power on power system oscillations and small signal stability, for example [84]. The active and reactive power of a WPP can be controlled to damp power system oscillations. Several power oscillation damping controllers have been studied, including active power modulation, reactive power modulation, and a combination of both active power and reactive power modulations. Such a damping controller may be implemented within the WPP controller. Wind turbine mechanical resonance frequencies may be within the typical range for power system oscillations, and so attention should be paid to avoid exciting oscillations at mechanical resonance frequencies of the wind turbine. 9.4.4 Enhancing the Power System Capability of Accepting Large-Scale Wind Power Interconnected Networks and Virtual Power Plants. Wind power fluctuates with wind speed, while the electrical grid must maintain a balance between the supply and the demand, normally by adjusting the power generation to follow the load variation. Large concentrated wind farms, such as offshore wind farms, may inject more significant power fluctuations into power systems than those wind turbines or wind farms distributed across a large area. Such power fluctuations may challenge the power balance and frequency control of power systems. For example, the offshore wind farm Horns Rev I (160 MW) in Western Denmark produces more significant active power fluctuations than the aggregated onshore wind power (over 3000 MW) in western Danish power system. A large geographical spread of wind power generation will reduce variability, increase predictability and decrease the occurrences of near zero or peak outputs. Geographical averaging is very useful to smooth wind power variations in all timescales. In order to deal with the power balance, the power system will need a sufficient amount of regulating power and appropriate arrangements for power exchange with neighboring power systems could also ease the task. It is clear that interconnection of power grids and distribution of wind power farms will help to smooth power fluctuations so as to reduce the challenge to system regulation and stability. Wind turbines distributed on land may be connected to distribution voltage level, such installations are relatively small in capacity individually, but can play an important role if a large number of such units exist in a power system, like the Danish power system. These distributed wind turbines and wind farms together with some other local generation units within the distribution systems may

be organized as a virtual power plant (VPP). The VPP may make a combined contribution to the power balance of the power system and can participate in the power market in a similar way to a conventional power plant, a VPP could also include the smart use of electricity household level, adjusting the use of dishwasher, heaters, refrigeration, and electric vehicles in response to a power market [85, 86]. A power dispatch center can perform the function of controlling a VPP by sending control signals, such as reference operating points, to a wind farm controller which then can perform the control of the wind turbines in the wind farm, for example, responding to frequency control, reactive power control and wind power curtailment. Wind Power and Electricity Price, Demand Side Management, and Flexible Generation Units. Similar to other power generators, wind power can participate in power markets. Because the wind resource is free, high wind availability tends to drive down the electricity price as shown in Fig. 9-51 [87]. There may also be congestion in power transmission, especially during periods with high wind power generation. If the available transmission capacity cannot allow the power transmission freely, the constrained line may separate the area into two independent pricing areas. In the area with excess supply of power, the electricity price could be lower.

450

Spot price (DKK/MWh)

400

350

300

250

200 20

30

40

50 60 70 Wind power penetration (%)

80

90

100

FIGURE 9-51 Electricity price versus wind power production [87].

The electricity price may play a role of load regulation in a smart grid. The variation of electricity price could motivate the intelligent operation of electrical load and energy storage, including both electrical and thermal energy storage, such as electric vehicles, electrical boilers, heat pumps, household batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and other types of storages, the integration and interaction of these units with the grid can contribute to power smooth and efficient use of wind power, and will affect the economics and security of the whole energy system, including thermal systems [88]. Nonelectrical energy systems, like heat storage, can also contribute, since a heat storage could decouple the heat production and electrical power production, giving more freedom for high efficiency CHPs (combine heat and power units) to perform power balance control and economic operation.

Wind Power Transmission and Weak Grid Operation. In some areas, the power system may not be designed to transfer the increased scale of wind power generation; consequently, the wind power transmission may have to be limited to reflect the possible power system constraints and bottlenecks. Actions, such as grid reinforcement and expansion, wind power curtailment and energy storage, may have to be taken to handle grid congestion and constraints violation. The cost of the transmission may have to be considered for selecting a wind farm location. Grid reinforcement may be necessary to maintain adequate transmission when wind power penetration increases. The construction of new lines may also be a prerequisite for reaching regions with a high wind resource. However, in some areas, the required network upgrades, especially the construction of new lines, may be a very lengthy process. The utilization of existing power lines may be increased by operating them at a higher capacity, assisted by temperature monitoring and dynamic line rating. Improving the cross-border electricity exchange between different networks is also a method for alleviating congestion. If controllable power plants are available within the congested area, coordinated automatic generation control (AGC) is also an option. There are also other ways of increasing the transmission capacity of the network, including 1. Increasing system capacity by increasing voltage level, adding transformers or new lines, 2. Improving the power flow distribution in the network to fit better with the line capacities, for example, by installing new facilities, like phase shifting transformers, or devices to increase voltage support (such as static VAR compensators) [89]. 3. Performing dynamic security assessment and preventive control to ensure the power system stability [90]. A wind farm may be connected to a weak grid which has a low short circuit capacity. A low short circuit ratio tends to give power quality and stability problems [91]. The problem may be mitigated by tuning the wind turbine/farm controllers, using a wind turbine power electronic interface, installing reactive power compensation devices and network enhancement. Wind Power Curtailment. Reinforcing a transmission network may completely remove a bottleneck, however it may not be economically justified. Because the equivalent full load hours of a wind farm are normally only 2000 to 4000 h/year, this means that the wind turbines operate below their power rating for most of the year. Wind power curtailment to relieve congestion is considered as another solution for large-scale wind power integration in situations with limited or no grid reinforcement. Wind power curtailment may be achieved through either manual curtailment, AGC or frequency control. Wind Power in Island Systems. Island systems are typically weak grids. Their electrification conventionally relies on conventional generating units, running on light fuel or heavy fuel oil, which leads to high operational costs. Because of lack of interconnections with neighboring systems, frequency stability is of primary concern [92]. Primary frequency control is performed by fast generation units, such as internal combustion diesel engines, combined-cycle units and peaking gas turbines, while secondary control is made either via automatic generation control systems, where available, or manually by the system operators. Due to the high operational costs, wind power exploitation becomes particularly attractive. With increasing wind power penetration levels, frequency response of wind turbines becomes a key factor to ensure secure integration into isolated electrical grids. Frequency controllers for variable speed wind turbines can incorporate any of the two fundamental frequency response methods of inertia and droop control or their combination. In principle, inertia control is incorporated in the individual wind turbine controllers of a wind farm, while droop control can be applied in the central wind farm controller. According to the inertia control principle, the wind turbine responds to the rate of change of the frequency. This feature is often referred to as “virtual inertia” effect, as it introduces an output power df term proportional to 2 HWT [93, 94]. dt

The droop control consists of providing an output power term proportional to the deviations of frequency:

(

)

WT = K ∆Pdroop droop f − f o (9-36)

where fo is the reference frequency. The gain K droop is the inverse of the droop parameter R:

R=

∆f 1 (9-37) = ∆P K droop

Values of 3% to 5% are common for R in conventional generators. In droop control a dead band may also be included, as shown in Fig. 9-47. The effects of the frequency response methods in an autonomous island grid have been studied by simulating the model system of Rhodes island shown in Fig. 9-52 and the results are presented in Fig. 9-53 [95]. This model includes two thermal power plants comprising steam turbines two 15 MW, gas turbines 28 MW and diesel two 15.6 MW, and five wind farms, of different technologies, namely type 3 (WFA1 and WFA2, DFIG of 17 MW), type 4 (WFB1 and WFB2, PMSG of 21 MW), and type 1 (WFC, SCIG of 12 MW). The operating scenario comprises load demand of 74.8 MW, thermal power generation of 35 MW, and wind power of 40.34 MW, that is, an instantaneous wind power penetration in excess of 50%. In such conditions, the system inertia decreases significantly and frequency control becomes challenging. A severe disturbance provoked by the sudden loss of the largest conventional generator (a 14-MW steam unit, operating at rated power) is considered. All wind farms operate at constant wind speed and frequency control is implemented to all variable speed wind turbines, assuming a 10% balance power level. The responses of the system frequency under the different frequency control methods are shown in Fig. 9-50. Without frequency control a frequency excursion of approximately 1.4 Hz is noted. Droop control alone achieves only a marginal improvement of the minimum frequency, while the maximum rate of change of the frequency (ROCOF) immediately after the event remains the same. When inertia control is applied, either alone or in combination with the droop controller (combined control), the frequency excursion is reduced by about 50% and the rate of frequency change is also lower. Notably, an increased delay is observed in the restoration of frequency to its final value when inertia control is applied, either alone or in a combined control. In island systems, the maximum frequency excursion and the ROCOF are the most crucial parameters, as they can trigger the load shedding protection systems. For this reason, it can be stated that the combined control achieves the best overall performance, in spite of the delay in frequency restoration, as the frequency remains within acceptable limits throughout the whole transient event. Offshore Super Grid and Wind Power. A super grid is a large transmission network connecting a number of nations across a wide geographic area and can transfer volumes of electricity over long distances. It is also referred as a “mega grid.” Such super grids not only have intelligent features in the wide area transmission level but can also integrate local smart grids where the distributed renewable energy integration makes the energy flow become bidirectional, and turns the local smart grid into a virtual power plant. A super grid consists of high voltage transmission network. On land either HVAC systems or HVDC systems may be used, while HVAC system is easy for interconnection into a mesh network, and most existing HVDC systems are point to point transmission, with only a few multiterminal configurations. VSC-HVDC would be able to support traditional power systems, and thyristor technology–based HVDC systems [96] could play an important role in super grids. Offshore wind power will play an important role in meeting European future energy demand. It is possible that the European Union could be supplied only with the wind power. However, the variability of wind cannot secure a reliable power source. An interconnected European offshore super grid would connect the wind farms dispersed across a wide geographic area, ranging from the Baltic

Steam 1 15 MW

Steam 2 15 MW

Gas 28 MW

Soroni Power Plant

Soroni 150 kV

Rodini 150 kV

Soroni 20 kV Ialissos 150 kV

Gennadi 150 kV Afantou 150 kV

Rodini 20 kV

Ialissos 20 kV Gennadi 20 kV Afantou 20 kV WF C 13x0.9 MW

WF B1 9x2 MW WF A1 13x0.85 MW

WF A2 7x0.85 MW

South Rhodes 150 kV

WF B2 5x0.6 MW

S. Rhodes Power Plant Rodos 20 kV Diesel 1 Diesel 2 15.6 MW 15.6 MW

Rodos 150 kV FIGURE 9-52 The power system of Rhodes island.

System frequency (Hz)

50.5 50

(b)

(d)

49.5 49

(c) (a)

48.5

5

10

15 Time (sec)

20

25

30

FIGURE 9-53 System frequency following the outage of the largest thermal unit under different frequency control methods. (a) No frequency control; (b) droop control; (c) inertia control; (d) combined control.

sources located at a distance, such as hydropower generation units, in order to keep an overall stable power supply. Hydropower plants may be used as energy storage to export or import power when the produced wind power is not enough or is excessive. Furthermore, the electricity markets in Europe require an adequate transport capacity among different power market zones to enable effective competition and the trade of electricity. Therefore, enhancing the suitability of the grid for the increased inter-market electricity transport is important for both the wind industry and electricity market development. The super grid could have an important function in distribution and transmission of renewable energy between the relevant countries and it can introduce additional flexibility to the power system operation and control. A super grid will facilitate an efficient international electricity market for Europe. For example, when the wind is very strong, the surplus wind energy produced in Denmark can be exported to Norway which has many hydropower plants, the Norwegian hydropower plants can stop production and hydro energy is stored; when the wind does not blow in Denmark, the Norwegian hydropower plants can produce the electricity and send it to Denmark. The important benefits of an offshore super grid include • Increase the interconnection and transmission capacity within the relevant countries/areas. • Reduce overall wind power fluctuations, improve the accuracy of short-term wind power forecasting. • Increase the utilization of renewable energy, particular wind energy and reduce the curtailment of wind energy. • Optimally use energy storage units and fast generating units, such as hydropower resources, to meet the rapid changes in demand and/or renewable energy production. • Optimally deploy power reserve. • Lower the cost of power in all connected countries by sharing the most efficient power plants within these countries. • Significantly increase the use of renewables, decrease dependence of imported fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emission. A study has optimized a vast grid covering North Africa, Eastern Europe, Norway, and Iceland, with a number of scenarios, wind, concentrated solar power (CSP), nuclear, etc., and the results showed that all European power could largely come from wind energy, with relatively low amounts

588 SECTION NINE

of combustion plants needed during low wind periods. Furthermore, the study showed that no new storage would be required; existing hydro is sufficient. The total cost of energy would be at the same level as or lower than that at present according to this study [97]. A number of European offshore super grids have been proposed, one example is shown in Fig. 9-54, from [98]. Other proposed schemes include Baltic Energy Market Interconnection Plan, Europagrid, North Sea Offshore Grid, EU PowerNet, ISLES, Low Grid, and High Grid.

CS2

CS3

Norway

CS1

CS26

CS4

CS25

CS5

Denmark CS24

CS22 CS21

Isle of Man

CS11

CS12

CS6

CS20

CS23

CS13

United Kingdom CS7

CS14 CS8

CS9

CS19

CS17

Netherlands CS18

CS10 CS16 CS15

Belgium

Germany

FIGURE 9-54 A proposed offshore super grid in North Sea [98].

A VSC-HVDC multiterminal system can be constructed if three or more HVDC wind farm converter stations are connected to a network with cables. In this case, only one converter may be used to regulate the dc voltage of the system and the other converters control the import or export power of the HVDC system. Figure 9-55 illustrates a multiterminal HVDC system. HVDC Link Example. HVDC link NorNed was manufactured by ABB and Nexans Norway AS and is jointly owned (50/50) by two TSOs, Statnett in Norway and TenneT in The Netherlands. The construction work started in 2006 and the link was commissioned in May 2008. LCC-HVDC technology is used. The cable has a length of 580 km with a capacity of 700 MW at ±450 kV dc voltage and connects the Netherlands network, a part of European network UCTE synchronous area, to the Norwegian network, a part of the Nordic synchronous area. The cable has the capacity of transmitting power in both directions for balancing generation and consumption in both networks. In a typical situation, the consumption in Netherlands is higher

WIND POWER GENERATION 589

DC wind farm (DCWF) DC/DC

DC/AC

Vs

HVDC link

Grid

HVDC link HVDC link

AC wind farm (ACWF)

AC wind farm (ACWF) AC/DC

HVDC link

DC/AC

FIGURE 9-55 Illustration of a multiterminal HVDC system.

during the day, the cheaper hydro power is sent to the Netherlands via the cable from Norway. At night the power flow reverses its direction because Norway consumes more electricity during the night than during the day. The Netherlands export at night gas-produced electricity via the cable allowing the Norwegian reservoirs to fill up for the day time.

9.5 ACKNOWLEDGMENT The authors of this section would like to thank Dr. Eduard Muljadi, of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, for his support.

9.6 REFERENCES 1. Wind Energy Foundation, “History of Wind Energy.” 2016. http://windenergyfoundation.org/about-windenergy/history/. 2. Hardy, C., “Renewable Energy and Role of Marykirk’s James Blyth.” The Courier. Dundee, D.C. Thomson & Co. Archived from the original on 10 July 2010. 3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_wind_power. 4. History of Wind Energy in Encyclopedia of Energy Vol. 6. 5. Beaufort wind force scale, http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/guide/weather/marine/beaufort-scale. 6. Lalas, D. P. and Ratto, C. F., (eds), Modelling of Atmospheric Flow Fields, World Scientific, Singapore, 1996. 7. Burton, T., Jenkins, N., Sharpe, D., and Bossanyi, E., Wind Energy Handbook, 2nd ed., John Wiley & Sons, Ltd, 2011. 8. Chen, Z., “Advanced Wind Energy Converters Using Electronic Power Conversion,” Ph.D., University of Durham, UK, 1997. 9. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/9781118900116.app2/pdf, Accessed April 2017. 10. Siegfried Heier, “Grid Integration of Wind Energy Conversion Systems,” John Wiley & Sons, Ltd., United Kingdom, 1998. ISBN 0-471-97143-X. 11. Chen, Z., “Wind Turbine Drive Train Systems,” in Wind Energy Systems, Optimising Design and Construction for Safe and Reliable Operation, edited by John D. Sørensen and Jens N. Sørensen, Woodhead Publishing, Ltd., United Kingdom, 2011. ISBN: 978-1-84569-580-4.

590 SECTION NINE

12. Bronzeado, H. S., Feitosa, E. A. N., Rosas, P. A. C., Miranda, M. S., de Barros, M. E. M., and Rohatgi, J., “Investigation of the Behaviour of Wind Turbines under Low Turbulence Wind Conditions and Their Interaction with the Distribution Grid,” Wind Eng., vol. 24, no. 2, pp. 101–109, 2000. 13. Chen, Z., Hu, Y., and Blaabjerg, F., “Stability Improvement of Induction Generator-Based Wind Turbine Systems,” IET Proc.—Renewable Power Generation, vol. 1, no. 1, pp. 81–93, Mar. 2007. 14. Li, H. and Chen, Z., “Overview of Different Wind Generator Systems and Their Comparisons,” IET Proc.— Renewable Power Generation, vol. 2, no. 2, pp. 123–138, Jun. 2008. 15. Zhang, J., Chen, Z., and Cheng, M., “Design and Comparison of a Novel Stator Interior Permanent Magnet Generator for Direct-Drive Wind Turbines,” IET Proc.—Renewable Power Generation, vol. 1, no. 4, pp. 203–210, Dec. 2007. ISSN 1752-1416. 16. Jianzhong, Z., Cheng, M., and Chen, Z., “Investigation of a New Stator Interior Permanent Magnet Machine,” IET Proc.—Electric Power Applications, vol. 2, no. 2, pp. 77–87, Mar. 2008. 17. Liu, X., Park, K., and Chen, Z., “A Novel Excitation Assistance Switched Reluctance Wind Power Generator,” IEEE Transactions on Magnetics, vol. 50, no. 11, pp. 1–4, 2014. 18. Lobato, P., Dente, J. A., Martins, J. F., and Pires, A. J., “Scale Models Formulation of Switched Reluctance Generators for Low Speed Energy Converters,” IET Electric Power Applications, vol. 9, no. 9, pp. 652659, 2015. 19. Melcescu, L., Popescu, M., Covrig, M., Cistelecan, M., and Craiu, O., “Numerical and Experimental Analysis of Two Permanent Magnet Claw Poles Wind Generators,” 18th International Conference on Electrical Machines, 2008. 20. Keysan, O., Radyjowski, P., Burchell, J., and Mueller, M. A., “Towards More Reliable and Cost Effective Superconducting Generators for Wind Turbines,” 7th IET International Conference on Power Electronics, Machines and Drives (PEMD 2014), Apr. 8–10, 2014. 21. Gorginpour, H., Oraee, H., and McMahon, R. A., “A Novel Modeling Approach for Design Studies of Brushless Doubly Fed Induction Generator Based on Magnetic Equivalent Circuit,” IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion, vol. 28, no. 4, pp. 902–912, 2013. 22. van der Blij, N. H., Strous, T. D., Wang, X., and Polinder, H., “A Novel Analytical Approach and Finite Element Modelling of a BDFIM,” 2014 International Conference on Electrical Machines (ICEM), pp. 346–352, 2014. 23. Chen, Z., Wang, B., Chen, Z., and Yan, Y., “Comparison of Flux Regulation Ability of the Hybrid Excitation Doubly Salient Machines,” IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, vol. 61, no. 7, pp. 3155–3166, Jul. 2014. 24. He, J., Tang, Y., Li, J., Ren, L., Shi, J., Wang, J., Qu, R., Su, L., Li, X., Xu, Y., and Zhu, Z., “Conceptual Design of the Cryogenic System for a 12 MW Superconducting Wind Turbine Generator,” IEEE Transactions on Applied Superconductivity, vol. 24, no. 3, pp. 1–5, 2014. 25. Liu, D., Polinder, H., Abrahamsen, A. B., and Ferreira, J. A., “Topology Comparison of Superconducting Generators for 10-MW Direct-Drive Wind Turbines: Cost of Energy Based,” IEEE Transactions on Applied Superconductivity, vol. 27, no. 4, pp. 1–7, 2017. 26. Shafaie, R., Amirkhanloo, F., and Kalantar, M., “Toward an Optimum Design of Large-Scale HTS Synchronous Generator for Wind Turbine Applications,” IEEE Transactions on Applied Superconductivity, vol. 26, no. 2, pp. 1–8, 2016. 27. Wang, R.-J., Brönn, L., Gerber, S., and Tlali, P. M., “Design and Evaluation of a Disc-Type Magnetically Geared PM Wind Generator,” 4th International Conference on Power Engineering, Energy and Electrical Drives, pp. 1259–1264, 2013. 28. Zhang, X., Liu, X., and Chen, Z., “A Novel Coaxial Magnetic Gear and Its Integration with Permanent-Magnet Brushless Motor,” IEEE Tarnation on Magnetics, vol. 52, no. 7, pp. 1–4, Jul. 2016. 29. Chen, Z., “An Overview of Power Electronic Converter Technology for Renewable Energy Systems,” in DirectDrive Wind and Marine Energy Systems, edited by Markus Mueller, Woodhead Publishing, Ltd., United Kingdom, 2013. 30. Chen, Z. and Spooner, E., “A Modular, Permanent-Magnet Generator for Variable speed Wind Turbines,” IEE International Conference EMD’95, Conference Publication No. 412, pp. 453–457, 1995. 31. Chen, Z., Spooner, E., Norris, W. T., and A. C.Williamson, “Capacitor-Assisted Excitation of PermanentMagnet Generators,” IEE Proc.—Electr. Power Applications, vol. 145, no. 6, pp. 497–508, Nov. 1998. 32. Chen, Z. and Spooner, E., “Grid Interface Options for Variable-Speed, Permanent-Magnet Generators,” IEE Proc.—Electr. Power Applications, vol. 145, no. 4, pp. 273–283, Jul. 1998. 33. Chen, Z. and Spooner, E., “Voltage Source Inverters for High-Power, Variable-Voltage DC Power Sources,” IEE Proc.—Generation, Transmission and Distributions, vol. 148, no. 5, pp. 439–447, Sep. 2001.

WIND POWER GENERATION 591

34. Li, J., Wu, X., Hu, S., Zhao, B., and Xu, H., “Direct-Drive Wind Power Generator System Based Interleaved Boost Converter,” Proceedings of ISES World Congress 2007 (Vol. I–V), vol. 6, pp. 2301–2304, 2007. 35. Chen Z. and Spooner, E., “Current Source Thyristor Inverter and Its Active Compensation System,” IEE Proc.—Generation, Transmission and Distributions, vol. 150, no. 4, pp. 447–454, Jul. 2003. 36. Chen, Z., “Compensation Schemes for a SCR Converter in Variable Speed Wind Power Systems,” IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 19, no. 2, pp. 813–821, Apr. 2004. 37. Zeng, X., Chen, Z., and Blaabjerg, F., “Efficiency Comparisons of Full-Size Converters for Large Variable-Speed Wind Turbine Systems,” 13th European Conference on Power Electronics and Applications, EPE2007, Sep. 2007. 38. Muljadi, E., Singh, M., and Gevorgian, V., “Fixed-Speed and Variable-Slip Wind Turbines Providing Spinning Reserves to the Grid,” National Renewable Energy Laboratory, IEEE Power & Energy Society. General Meeting, Vancouver, BC, 2013. 39. Singh, M., Muljadi, E., Jonkman, J., Gevorgian, V., Girsang, I., and Dhupia, J., “Simulation for Wind Turbine Generators—with FAST and MATLAB-Simulink Modules,” Technical Report NREL/TP-5D00-59195, Apr. 2014. 40. McDonald, A. S., Mueller, M. A., and Polinder, H., “Comparison of Generator Topologies for Direct-Drive Wind Turbines Including Structural Mass,” in Proc. of the International Conference on Electrical Machines (ICEM), pp. 360.1–360.7, Sep. 2006. 41. Bang, D., Polinder, H., Shrestha, G., and Ferreira, J. A., “Review of Generator Systems for Direct-Drive Wind Turbines,” European Wind Energy Conference , 2011. 42. Offshore Class Prototypes http://www.wwindea.org/technology/ch01/en/1_3_4.html. 43. Li, H., Chen, Z., and Polinder, H., “Optimization of Multibrid Permanent Magnet Wind Generator Systems,” IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion, vol. 24, no. 1, pp. 82–92, Mar. 2009. ISSN: 0885-8969 44. Blaabjerg F. and Chen, Z., “Power Electronic for Modern Wind Turbines, in Power Electronics Series, Morgan & Claypool Publishers, 2006. ISBN: 1598290320 45. Chen, Z., Guerrero, J. M., and Blaabjerg, F., “A Review of the State-of-the-Art of Power Electronics for Wind Turbines,” IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics, vol. 24, no. 8, pp. 1859–1875, Aug. 2009. 46. Wind turbine blade tip analysis using CFD, https://sites.google.com/site/ee535test/andrew-baker. 47. Zhang, Y., Chen, Z., and Cheng, M., “Proportional Resonant Individual Pitch Control for Mitigation of Wind Turbines Loads,” IET Renewable Power Generation, vol. 7, no. 3, pp. 191–200, May 2013. 48. Zhang, Y., Chen, Z., Hu, W., and Cheng, M., “Flicker Mitigation by Individual Pitch Control of Variable Speed Wind Turbines with DFIG,” IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion, vol. 29, no. 1, pp. 20–28, Mar. 2014. 49. Dvorak, P., “How Vortex Generators Improve Wind Turbine Performance,” http://www.windpowerengineering.com/design/mechanical/blades/vortex-generators-improve-wind-turbine-performance/. 50. Chen, Z., “Power Electronic Converter Systems for Direct Drive Renewable Energy Applications,” in DirectDrive Wind and Marine Energy Systems, edited by Markus Mueller, Woodhead Publishing, Ltd., United Kingdom, 2013. 51. Sun, T., Chen, Z., and Blaabjerg, F., “Flicker Study on Variable Speed Wind Turbines with Doubly Fed Induction Generators,” IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion, vol. 20, no. 4, pp. 896–905, Dec. 2005. 52. Hu, W., Chen, Z., Wang, Y., and Wang, Z., “Flicker Mitigation by Active Power Control of Variable Speed Wind Turbines with Full-Scale Back-to-Back Power Converters,” IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion, vol. 24, no. 3, pp. 640–649, Sep. 2009. 53. Zhang, Y., Hu, W., Chen, Z., Cheng, M., and Hu, Y., “Flicker Mitigation Strategy for a Doubly Fed Induction Generator by Torque Control,” IET Renewable Power Generation, vol. 8, no. 2, pp. 91–99, Mar. 2014. 54. Zhao, B., Li, H., Wang, M., Chen, Y., Liu, S., Yang, D., Yang, C., Hu, Y., and Chen, Z., “An Optimal Reactive Power Control Strategy for a DFIG-Based Wind Farm to Damp the Sub-Synchronous Oscillation of a Power System,” Energies, vol. 7, no. 5, pp. 3086–3103, May 2014. 55. Zhang, B., Hou, P., Hu, W., Soltani, M., Chen, C., and Chen, Z., “A Reactive Power Dispatch Strategy with Loss Minimization for a DFIG-Based Wind Farm,” IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy, vol. PP, no. 99, pp. 1–10, Jan. 2016. 56. Tian, J., Zhou, D., Su, C., Chen, Z., and Blaabjerg, F., “Reactive Power Dispatch Method in Wind Farms to Improve the Lifetime of Power Converter Considering Wake Effect,” IEEE Trans. Sustainable Energy, 08, Sep. 2016. 57. http://www.offshorewindenergy.org/CA-OWEE/Resource_and_Economics_3.html, Accessed April 2017.

592 SECTION NINE

58. Deep water—the next step for offshore wind energy, www.ewea.org/fileadmin/files/library/publications/ reports/Deep_Water.pdf, Accessed April 2017. 59. https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=danish+offshore+wind+farm+layouts&tbm=isch&imgil=7-ieJCLDMI ZiiM%253A%253BEazaDd6DF9ED8M%253Bhttp%25253A%25252F%25252Frsta.royalsocietypublishing. org%25252Fcontent%25252F373%25252F2035%25252F20140100&source=iu&pf=m&fir=7-ieJCLDMIZiiM %253A%252CEazaDd6DF9ED8M%252C_&usg=__8Gvutj6fColUNA37TWMyeZzHZyI%3D&biw=863&bi h=687&ved=0ahUKEwigvd-4xtnSAhUGDCwKHemcCg4QyjcIJQ&ei=Br_JWKCiOoaYsAHpuapw#tbm=is ch&q=layouts+of+Horns+Rev+offshore+wind+farms+&, Accessed April 2017. 60. Zhao, M., Chen, Z., and Blaabjerg, F., “Probabilistic Capacity of a Grid Connected Wind Farm Based on Optimization Method,” Renewable Energy, vol. 31, pp. 2171–2178, 2006. 61. Zhao, M., Chen, Z., and Blaabjerg, F., “Optimization of Electrical System for Offshore Wind Farms via Genetic Algorithm,” IET Proc.—Renewable Power Generation, vol. 3, no. 2, pp. 205–216, Jun. 2009. ISSN 1752-1416. 62. Hou, P., Hu, W., Chen, C., and Chen, Z., “Optimization of Offshore Wind Farm Cable Connection Layout Considering Levelised Production Cost Using Dynamic Minimum Spanning Tree Algorithm,” IET Renewable Power Generation, vol. 10, no. 2, pp. 175–183, 2016. 63. Hou, P., Hu, W., Soltani, M., Chen, C., and Chen, Z., “Combined Optimization for Offshore Wind Turbine Micro Siting,” Applied Energy, vol. 189, pp. 271–282, Mar. 2017. 64. Deng F. and Chen, Z., “Control of Improved Full-Bridge Three-Level DC/DC Converter for Wind Turbines in a DC Grid,” IEEE Transaction on Power Electronics, vol. 28, no. 1, pp. 135–143, 2013. 65. Deng F. and Chen, Z., “Design of Protective Inductors for HVDC Transmission Line within DC Grid Offshore Wind Farms,” IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 28, no. 1, pp. 75–83, 2013. 66. Deng F. and Chen, Z., “Operation and Control of a DC Grid Offshore Wind Farms under DC Transmission System Faults,” IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 28, no. 3, pp. 1356–1363, 2013. 67. Negra, N. B., Todorovic, J., and Ackermann, T., “Loss Evaluation of HVAC and HVDC Transmission Solutions for Large Offshore Wind Farms,” Electric Power Systems Research, vol. 76, no. 11, pp. 916–927, Jul. 2006. 68. HVDC vs. HVAC cables for offshore wind, http://analysis.windenergyupdate.com/offshore-wind/hvdc-vshvac-cables-offshore-wind. 69. Donaghy, R., “HV Submarine Cable Systems Design, Testing and Installation” CIGRE, Ireland Technical Seminar, Oct. 6, 2010. 70. Vrana, T. K., “Review of HVDC Component Ratings: XLPE Cables and VSC Converters,” IEEE International Energy Conference (ENERGYCON), 2016. 71. http://www.4coffshore.com/windfarms/, Accessed April 2017. 72. Chen Z. and Blaabjerg, F., “Wind Farm—A Power Source in Future Power Systems,” Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, vol. 13, nos. 6, 7, pp. 1288–1300, Aug./Sep. 2009. ISSN: 1364-0321. 73. Technical regulation 3.2.5 for wind power plants with a power output greater than 11 kW, Energynet.dk. 74. Chen, P., Siano, P., B. Bak-Jensen, and Chen, Z., “Stochastic Optimization of Wind Turbine Power Factor Using Stochastic Model of Wind power,” IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy, vol. 1, no. 1, pp. 19–29, Apr. 2010. 75. Chen Z. and Spooner, E., “Grid Power Quality with Variable-Speed Wind Turbines,” IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion, vol. 16, no. 2, pp. 148–154, Jun. 2001. 76. Wang, H., Chen, Z., and Jiang, Q., “Optimal Control Method for Wind Farm to Support Temporary Primary Frequency Control with Minimised Wind Energy Cost,” IET Renewable Power Generation, vol. 9, no. 4, pp. 350–359, 2015. 77. Wang, L., S.-Chen, S., Lee, W.-J., and Chen, Z., “Dynamic Stability Enhancement and Power Flow Control of a Hybrid Wind and Marine-Current Farm Using SMES,” IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion, vol. 24, no. 3, pp. 626–639, Sep. 2009. 78. Zhao, B., Li, H., Wang, M., Chen, Y., Liu, S., Yang, D., Yang, C., Hu, Y., and Chen, Z., “An Optimal Reactive Power Control Strategy for a DFIG-Based Wind Farm to Damp the Sub-Synchronous Oscillation of a Power System,” Energies, vol. 7, no. 5, pp. 3086–3103, May 2014. 79. Muljadi, E., Zhang, Y. C., Gevorgian, V., and Kosterev, D., “Understanding Dynamic Model Validation of a Wind Turbine Generator and a Wind Power Plant,” Energy Conversion Congress and Exposition (ECCE), 2016 IEEE, pp. 18–22, Sep. 2016.

WIND POWER GENERATION 593

80. Li, H., Zhao, B., Yang, C., Chen, H. W., and Chen, Z., “Analysis and Estimation of Transient Stability for a Grid-Connected Wind Turbine with Induction Generator,” Renewable Energy, vol. 36, no. 5, pp. 1469–1476, May 2011. 81. Wei M. and Chen, Z., “Fast Control Strategy for Stabilizing Fixed-Speed Induction Generator Based Wind Turbines in an Islanded Distributed System,” IET Proc.—Renewable Power Generation, vol. 7, no. 2, pp. 144–162, Mar. 2013. 82. Jun, Y., Hui, L., Zhe, C., Xianfeng, X., Xiyin, C., Qing, L., and Yong, L., “Enhanced Control of a DFIGBased Wind-Power Generation System with Series Grid-Side Converter under Unbalanced Grid Voltage Conditions,” IEEE Transaction on Power Electronics, vol. 28, no. 7, pp. 3167–3181, 2013. 83. Zhu, R., Chen, Z., Wu, X., and Deng, F., “Virtual Damping Flux Based LVRT Control for DFIG-Based Wind Turbine,” IEEE Transaction Energy Conversion, vol. 30, no. 2, pp. 714–725, Jun. 2015. 84. Su, C., Hu, W., Chen, Z., and Hu, Y., “Mitigation of Power System Oscillation Caused by Wind Power Fluctuation,” IET Renewable Power Generation, vol. 7, no. 6, pp. 639–651, Dec. 2013. 85. Wen, L., W.Hu, H.Lund, and Chen, Z., “Electric Vehicles and Large-Scale Integration of Wind Power—the Case of Inner Mongolia in China,” Applied Energy, vol. 104, pp. 445–456, 2013. 86. Hu, W., Su, C., Chen, Z., and B. Bak-Jensen, “Optimal Operation of Plug-In Electric Vehicles in Power Systems with High Wind Power Penetrations,” IEEE Transaction on Sustainable Energy, vol. 4, no. 3, pp. 577–585, 2013. 87. Hu, W., Chen, Z., and B. Bak-Jensen, “Analysis of Electricity Price in Danish Competitive Electricity Market,” IEEE Power and Energy Society General Meeting, pp. 22–26, Jul. 2012. 88. Li, J., Fang, J., Zeng, Q., and Chen, Z., “Optimal Operation of the Integrated Electrical and Heating Systems to Accommodate the Intermittent Renewable Sources,” Applied Energy, vol. 167, pp. 244–254, Apr. 1, 2016. 89. Rather, Z. H., Chen, Z., Thøgersen, P., and Lund, P., “Dynamic Reactive Power Compensation of LargeScale Wind Integrated Power System,” IEEE Transactions on Power Systems, vol. 30, no. 5, pp. 2516–2526, Sep. 2015. 90. Liu, C., Sun, K., Hussain, Z., Chen, Z., Bak, C. L., Thøgersen, P., and P. Lund “A Systematic Approach for Dynamic Security Assessment and the Corresponding Preventive Control Scheme Based on Decision Trees,” IEEE Transaction on Power Systems, vol. 29, no. 2, pp. 717–730, Mar. 2014. 91. Abulanwar, E., Hu, W., Chen, Z., and Iov, F., “Adaptive Voltage Control Strategy for Variable-Speed Wind Turbine Connected to a Weak Network,” IET Renewable Power Generation, vol. 10, no. 2, pp. 238–249, Feb. 2016. 92. Hatziargyriou, N., Margaris, I., Stavropoulou, I., Papathanassiou, S., and Dimeas, A., “Non-Interconnected Island Systems: The Greek Case,” IEEE Electrification Magazine, 2017. 93. Lalor, G., Mullane, A., and M. J. O’Malley, “Frequency Control and Wind Turbine Technologies,” IEEE Transactions on Power Systems, vol. 20, no. 4, Nov. 2005. 94. Ramtharan, G., Ekanayake, J. B., and Jenkins, N., “Frequency Support from Doubly Fed Induction Generator Wind Turbines,” IET Renew. Power Gener., vol. 1, no. 1, pp. 3–9, 2007. 95. Margaris, I. D., Papathanassiou, S. A., Hatziargyriou, N. D., Hansen, A. D., and Sorensen, P., “Frequency Control in Autonomous Power Systems with High Wind Power Penetration,” IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy, vol. 3, no. 2, pp. 189–199, 2012. 96. Liu Y. and Chen, Z., “A Flexible Power Control Method of VSC-HVDC Link for the Enhancement of Effective Short-Circuit Ratio in a Hybrid Multi-Infeed HVDC System,” IEEE Transaction on Power System, vol. 28, no. 2, May 2013, pp. 1568–1581. 97. Czish, G., “Low Cost but Totally Renewable Electricity Supply for a Huge Supply Area, a European/TransEuropean Example,” http://transnational-renewables.org/Gregor_Czisch/projekte/LowCostEuropElSup_ revised_for_AKE_2006.pdf. 98. Grimaldi, A., Chen, Z., Chen, P., Siano, P., Piccolo, A., “Designing Offshore Super Grid for the Combined Operation of Offshore Wind Farms and Hydro Storage,” International Journal On Power System Optimization, vol. 2, no. 1, pp. 149–158, 2011. ISSN: 0975-458X.

This page intentionally left blank

10 1

SOLAR POWER GENERATION AND ENERGY STORAGE Benjamin Kroposki Director, Power Systems Engineering Center, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Golden, Colorado

Robert Margolis Principal Energy Analyst, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Golden, Colorado

Mark Mehos Program Manager, Concentrating Solar Power, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Golden, Colorado

Jim Eyer Principal and Senior Analyst, E&I Consulting, Oakland, California

Rahul Walawalkar President and Managing Director, Customized Energy Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., and Executive Director, India Energy Storage Alliance, Pune, India

Haresh Kamath Senior Program Manager, Energy Storage and Distributed Generation, Electric Power Research Institute, Palo Alto, California

10.1 SOLAR ENERGY BASICS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 596 10.1.1 Bibliography. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 599 10.2 PHOTOVOLTAIC TECHNOLOGIES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 599 10.2.1 Crystalline Silicon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 599 10.2.2 Thin-Film Photovoltaic . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 599 10.2.3 Concentrating Photovoltaic. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 600 10.2.4 Future Technologies . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 602 10.2.5 Photovoltaics Balance of Systems. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 602 10.2.6 Examples of Photovoltaic Systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 603 10.2.7 Bibliography. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 605 10.3 CONCENTRATING SOLAR POWER TECHNOLOGIES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 605 10.3.1 Linear Concentrating Solar Power Systems. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 605 10.3.2 Power Tower Concentrating Solar Power Systems. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 606 595

596 SECTION TEN

10.3.3 Dish/Engine Concentrating Solar Power Systems. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 608 10.3.4 Thermal Energy Storage. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 609 10.3.5 Bibliography. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 609 10.4 SOLAR ENERGY MARKET. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 609 10.4.1 Photovoltaic Costs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 609 10.4.2 Photovoltaic Market Share. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 610 10.4.3 Concentrating Solar Power Costs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 611 10.4.4 Concentrating Solar Power Market Share. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 613 10.4.5 Bibliography. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 614 10.5 GRID INTEGRATION OF SOLAR ENERGY. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 614 10.5.1 Transmission Integration. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 614 10.5.2 Distribution Integration. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 615 10.5.3 Bibliography. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 616 10.6 ENERGY STORAGE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 617 10.6.1 Introduction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 617 10.6.2 Storage Characteristics. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 617 10.6.3 Storage Technologies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 621 10.6.4 Economics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 633 10.6.5 Energy Storage Value Propositions and Applications. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 641 10.6.6 References. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 647

10.1 SOLAR ENERGY BASICS BY BENJAMIN KROPOSKI, ROBERT MARGOLIS, AND MARK MEHOS Solar power generation may be classified as either direct or indirect. Direct solar power involves only one transformation into a usable form. The two examples discussed in this section include photovoltaic (PV) conversion of sunlight directly into electricity and concentrating solar power (CSP) applications wherein sunlight is concentrated to heat a surface that, in turn, transfers the energy to a fluid. Indirect solar power generation involves more than one transformation to reach a usable form and it is not discussed in detail in this section. Examples of indirectly solar generation include (1) vegetation that uses photosynthesis to convert solar energy to chemical energy, which can later be burned as fuel to generate electricity; (2) energy obtained from oil, coal, and peat that originated as solar energy, was captured by vegetation in the remote geological past, and became fossilized; (3) hydroelectric dams and wind turbines that are indirectly powered by solar energy through their interactions with the Earth’s atmosphere and the resulting weather phenomena; (4) that energy obtained from methane (natural gas) may be derived from solar energy as either a biofuel or fossil fuel; and (5) ocean thermal energy production, which uses the thermal and gradients that are present across ocean depths to generate power. PV and CSP technologies directly use sunlight to generate electricity. However, they do it in different ways and use different forms of the sun’s radiation. PV—or solar electric—systems use semiconductor solar cells to convert sunlight directly into electricity. In contrast, CSP—or solar thermal electric—systems use mirrors to concentrate sunlight and exploit the sun’s thermal energy. This energy heats a fluid that can be used to drive a turbine or piston, thus producing electricity. The Earth’s surface receives sunlight in either a direct or diffuse form as shown in Fig. 10-1. Direct sunlight is solar radiation whose path comes directly from the sun’s disk and is known as direct normal irradiance (DNI). This is the form used by CSP systems and concentrating PV systems, wherein the reflection or focusing of the sun is essential to the electricity-generating process. Flatplate, or non-concentrating, PV systems can also use this type of sunlight, but it can also produce electricity from diffuse sunlight. The map in Fig. 10-2 shows the annual direct-normal solar radiation in the United States; the highest concentration of direct sunlight is in the southwest United States. The other component to solar radiation is diffuse, which refers to sunlight that reaches the earth’s surface after passing through a thin cloud cover or having been first reflected off of particles or surfaces. Global radiation is the sum of the direct and diffuse components of sunlight. Global radiation, as well as direct or diffuse radiation, can be used by flat-plate PV systems to generate electricity. Figure 10-3

SOLAR POWER GENERATION AND ENERGY STORAGE 597

Reflected

Atmospheric scattering

Direct

Absorbed Diffuse

Ground-reflected

FIGURE 10-1 Components of solar radiation. (NREL.)

FIGURE 10-2 Solar radiation map of the United States, showing the intensity of directnormal sunlight averaged during a year. (NREL.)

598 SECTION TEN

FIGURE 10-3 Annual solar radiation on a latitude-tilt surface in the United States. (NREL.)

shows the annual solar radiation on a latitude tilt surface for the United States. For fixed tilt systems, latitude tilt typically produces the maximum power output on an annual basis. This figure shows very high solar resources for the southwestern United States, however, relatively good production exists throughout the entire United States as well as throughout most areas around the world. The sun emits radiation over a wide range of wavelengths. Most of the solar radiation is in the wavelength range from 290 to 3000 nm and is referred to as broadband solar radiation. Figure 10-4 2.5

Spectrum of solar radiation (Earth) UV Visible

Infrared

Irradiance (W/m2/nm)

2 Sunlight without atmospheric absorption 1.5 5778 K blackbody 1 H 2O 0.5

H2O

O2 0

H2O

O3 250

500

750

Sunlight at sea level Atmospheric absorption bands H2O CO 2 H2O

1000 1250 1500 1750 2000 2250 2500 Wavelength (nm)

FIGURE 10-4 Solar irradiance spectrum from 250 to 2500 nm. (NREL.)

SOLAR POWER GENERATION AND ENERGY STORAGE 599

shows terrestrial (dark shade) and extraterrestrial spectrum (light shade) of DNI. Atmospheric absorption bands are due to water vapor and other gases in the atmosphere. The total radiant power from the sun is remarkably constant. In fact, the solar output has commonly been called the solar constant, but it does vary slightly over time due to cycles in the number of sunspots (cooler, dark areas on the sun) and changes in Earth’s elliptical orbit. The measured variation resulting from the sunspot cycle is ±0.2%, only twice the precision of the most accurate radiometers measuring the irradiance in space. There is, however, some large variability in a few spectral regions, especially the ultraviolet (wavelengths less than 400 nm), caused by solar activity. The annual variations in solar irradiance due to Earth’s orbit result in changes of ±3%. 10.1.1 Bibliography • M. Sengupta, A. Habte, S. Kurtz, A. Dobos, S. Wilbert, E. Lorenz, T. Stoffel, D. Renné, C. Gueymard, D. Myers, S. Wilcox, P. Blanc, and R. Perez, “Best Practices Handbook for the Collection and Use of Solar Resource Data for Solar Energy Applications,” NREL/TP-5D00-63112, February 2015. • T. Stoffel, D. Renné, D. Myers, S. Wilcox, M. Sengupta, R. George, C. Turchi, “CONCENTRATING SOLAR POWER Best Practices Handbook for the Collection and Use of Solar Resource Data,” NREL/TP-550-47465, September 2010.

10.2 PHOTOVOLTAIC TECHNOLOGIES BY BENJAMIN KROPOSKI, ROBERT MARGOLIS, AND MARK MEHOS A variety of materials can directly convert sunlight into electricity via the “photovoltaic” effect. These PV materials include silicon, thin films, and multi-junctions technologies from the III-V elements. These materials are manufactured into cells and integrated into PV modules. Typically silicon materials and thin film technologies are made into flat-plate modules. Advanced III-V materials typically use concentrated sunlight to reduce the cost of the module. These materials and designs are discussed in the following subsections. 10.2.1 Crystalline Silicon Silicon was one of the first materials to be used in early PV devices, and it continues to dominate the commercial solar cell market at more than 90% of the market share. Cells using silicon have been labeled as first-generation PV. Pure silicon is “doped” with minute amounts of other elements such as boron and phosphorus, which produces positive-type and negative-type semiconductor materials, respectively. Putting these two materials into contact with one another creates a built-in potential field. When this semiconductor device is illuminated, the energy of the sunlight frees electrons that then move out of the cell—due to the potential field—into wires that form an electrical circuit. This “photovoltaic” effect requires no moving parts and does not use up any of the material in the process of generating electricity. As shown in Fig. 10-5, a typical solar cell consists of a glass or plastic cover or other encapsulant, an antireflective surface layer, a front contact to allow electrons to enter a circuit, a back contact to allow them to complete the circuit, and the semiconductor layers wherein the electrons begin and complete their journey. 10.2.2 Thin-Film Photovoltaic Second-generation PV devices are a more recent development and rely on layers of semiconductor materials that are much thinner than those in silicon cells. The thickness of a crystalline silicon

600 SECTION TEN

FIGURE 10-5 Basic components of a silicon PV cell. (NREL.)

(c-Si) cell may be 170 to 200 μm (10-6 m) thick, whereas the active region in a thin-film cell is on the order of only 2 to 3 μm thick. (For comparison, a human strand of hair has a thickness of approximately 80 μm.) If silicon is used, it is typically in the form of amorphous silicon (a-Si), which has no discernible crystal structure; in addition, microcrystalline silicon thin-film devices are also under development. But other thin-film materials have also been developed and commercialized, including cadmium telluride (CdTe) and copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS). These PV devices require much less material than traditional c-Si devices. Thin films, compared to crystalline silicon cells, generally have a lower solar conversion efficiency—which is the percentage of the sun’s power shining on the cell that is converted into electric power by the cell. For example, if 1000 W of solar power illuminate a cell, and 200 W of electricity are generated, then the cell has a solar conversion efficiency of 20%. A commercial silicon cell may have an efficiency of around 20%, whereas a commercial CdTe cell is approximately of 11%. The thin-film cell uses less material and can be deposited with a method that is much less energy-intensive than that for silicon. Less material also equates to lighter weight. And some thinfilm technologies do not rely on rigid cells, rather, they can be deposited on flexible substrates of stainless steel or plastic. Flexibility may be a desirable aspect depending on the application. Thus, in theory, thin-film PV should be less expensive to manufacture and easier to integrate into a wide range of applications; however, in practice, crystalline silicon costs have remained at a competitive level by reducing manufacturing costs.

10.2.3 Concentrating Photovoltaic Another type of second-generation PV device is the high-efficiency multijunction cell that uses compounds from the group III and group V elements of the Periodic Table of Elements. An example of this type of multijunction cell (see Fig. 10-6) is a top layer of gallium indium phosphide, a middle layer of gallium arsenide, and a bottom layer of germanium. Very high efficiencies—over 40%—can be generated by this scheme. This is because each layer in this multijunction cell is designed to absorb and use a different portion of the solar spectrum. Figure 10-6 shows how the top layer would absorb

10_Santoso_Sec10_p0595-0648.indd 600

21/11/17 5:48 PM

SOLAR POWER GENERATION AND ENERGY STORAGE 601

shorter wavelengths (blue light), while the bottom cell would absorb longer wavelengths (red light). PV cells from these III-V materials are expensive to produce and use concentrating systems wherein a relatively inexpensive lens or mirror can be used to focus sunlight on only a small area of cells. For example, if a 10-in by 10-in lens focuses that amount of incident sun onto a 0.5-in by 0.5-in cell, the concentration factor is 400 times (100 in2/0.25 in2). This cell with the lens can produce as much power as a 10-in by 10-in cell without a lens, but at approximately 1/400th the cell cost. Figure 10-7 shows a typical basic concentrator unit that consists of a lens to focus the light, cell assembly, housing element, and secondary concentrator to reflect offcenter light rays onto the cell, a mechanism to dissipate excess heat produced by concentrated sunlight, and various contacts and adhesives. The module depicted uses 12 cell units in a 2 × 6 matrix. These basic units may be combined in any configuration to produce a FIGURE 10-6 Typical multijunction module with the desired power output. Concentrating systems currently under develop- solar cell design showing three layers, each of which absorbs a different portion of the ment range in concentration levels from tens (10×) to solar spectrum to use in generating electricity. hundreds (100×). Although they are not suitable for (NREL.) small projects, concentrating systems could be very effective in large-scale power generation. One downside to concentrating PV systems is that they require a tracking mechanism that keeps the modules always pointed at the sun. This can increase the overall cost of the system as well as be an additional point of maintenance. The challenge is in developing concentrating systems that balance the overall system-level costs so that they can be competitive in the marketplace.

FIGURE 10-7 Concentrating PV system that uses a lens to concentrate sunlight onto a high-efficiency solar cell. (NREL.)

602 SECTION TEN

10.2.4 Future Technologies Scientists are exploring approaches for third-generation solar cells. One pathway is that of very highefficiency cells, with their attendant high costs. The push is toward reaching the theoretical limits of various material systems and device configurations. The highest-efficiency device to date is a GaInP/ GaAs/GaInAs multijunction, which has a conversion efficiency of 40.8% under a concentration of 326 times. There is a push to lower the costs of these by one or two orders of magnitude. The world record efficiency for a two-junction cell at one sun is 31.1%. The other pathway is that of very low-cost cells, but they also have lower efficiencies. An example is the dye-sensitized cell, which operates under a completely different physical paradigm that uses dye molecules adsorbed onto very small spheres of titanium dioxide. To date, this photoelectrochemical device has been able to generate electricity on small areas at efficiencies exceeding 10% on small areas. Again, this efficiency is relatively low, but the simplicity of the materials and structure make it very inexpensive to manufacture. Other third-generation approaches, some of which are still only in the conceptual phase, include advanced cells based on quantum dots, organic PV, intermediate-band cells, and multiple-exciton generation. Verified efficiencies are typically in the single digits; however, there is considerable opportunity for technological innovation and improvement, and the potential for very low manufacturing costs. One new technology that holds promise is PV cells based on Perovskites. Perovskites are new polycrystalline thin film technologies that have demonstrated efficiencies higher than 20%. 10.2.5 Photovoltaics Balance of Systems Balance of systems (BOS) includes all of the components of a PV system beyond the actual PV module that produces the power. A frame structure may be needed to hold the module, keep it oriented toward the sun, and stabilize it in the outdoor elements such as wind and snow. The mounting structure can be relatively simple and installed on a flat roof or complex with PV modules mounted onto structural elements that track the sun’s position throughout time. PV systems produce direct-current (DC) electricity. If alternating current (AC) is required, as in most grid-tied applications, the BOS must include an inverter. This component usually decreases the overall system efficiency by approximately 5% to 10%, and typically has the greatest reliability problems of any component in the system. Figure 10-8 shows the components of a typical grid-connected PV system. System efficiency can be boosted by attaching a tracker to the solar modules. Single-axis trackers (Fig. 10-9) aligned with the axis in a north-south direction allow the module to follow the sun’s progress across the sky from east to west during the day. Dual-axis trackers further refine the module’s orientation, allowing the sun to always illuminate the cells that are perpendicular to the plane of the

FIGURE 10-8 Typical components of a grid-connected PV system. (NREL.)

SOLAR POWER GENERATION AND ENERGY STORAGE 603

FIGURE 10-9 Single-axis tracking PV system. (NREL.)

module. This geometry facilitates the maximum energy output from the system, but it increases costs and also typically requires additional spacing to prevent one module from shading an adjacent one. Flat-plate PV systems do not need trackers, but they will produce approximately 25% more energy if one is used. Concentrating PV systems require direct-normal radiation, making a tracking system essential. These concentrating systems also require a lens or mirror to focus the sunlight onto the solar cells. Fresnel lenses extruded from acrylic are one option for concentration, but mirrors can also provide concentration. These requires a sturdy frame and robust tracking mechanism to maintain optical accuracy and structural integrity against wind. In most cases, residential and commercial PV systems are directly connected to the grid without energy storage. Users draw power from the utility during hours of darkness or on cloudy days. As we move toward a smart grid in the future, more systems may incorporate battery energy storage to increase reliability if battery costs decrease or grid reliability is an issue. One potential way to incorporate energy storage with PV systems could be to integrate them with the use of plug-in electric hybrid vehicles if these vehicles are used on a large scale. If users have stand-alone systems—with no grid connection—then the BOS will include batteries and charge controllers to produce electricity at night or during cloudy conditions. The batteries store excess power that is generated from the PV array to be used later, and the charge controllers regulate the current to the batteries to prevent overcharging. 10.2.6 Examples of Photovoltaic Systems PV systems are unique power plants in that they can come in a range of sizes from 300 W to 500 MW. Residential systems are typically from 1 to 10 kW and connected to the grid via singlephase inverters. Figure 10-10 shows a typical residential PV system configuration with the addition of local batteries for backup power. The PV system produces DC electricity and connected through a charge controller to the battery bank. The charge controller regulates battery charging and will turn down the power from the PV system if the batteries have reached full charge. The dual-purpose inverter converts DC power from the batteries to AC power to either sell back to the grid or provide local power to the backup AC loads. Commercial PV systems range from 10 kW to 5 MW and are typically installed on the rooftops of stores. These systems use three-phase inverters to connect to the grid. Utility scale system can range from 1 MW to more than 500 MW. Currently, the largest installed PV systems in the United States are over 500 MW. These systems use three-phase inverters to connect to the grid and connect to the grid at both distribution and transmission systems. Figure 10-11 shows a typical layout of a utility scale PV system. Large utility scale systems typically

10_Santoso_Sec10_p0595-0648.indd 603

21/11/17 5:48 PM

604 SECTION TEN

FIGURE 10-10 Typical residential PV system with battery backup. (NREL.)

FIGURE 10-11 Utility scale PV system. (NREL.)

SOLAR POWER GENERATION AND ENERGY STORAGE 605

have a plant controller that will coordinate power output from all the PV inverters within the plant. The size of a typical inverter for these systems ranges from 250 kW to 4 MW, and there can be several hundred inverters to coordinate. For very large systems, a plant supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system is used to communicate the operational state back to the grid operator. The grid operator may also request that the plant curtail power or provide other grid services to the grid. 10.2.7 Bibliography • V. Gevorgian and B. O’Neill, “Advanced Grid-Friendly Controls Demonstration Project for Utility-Scale PV Power Plants,” NREL/TP-5D00-65368, January 2016. • B. Kroposki, R. Margolis, and D. Ton, “Harnessing the Sun—An Overview of Solar Technologies,” IEEE Power and Energy Magazine, May/June 2009. • M. Morjaria, D. Anichkov, V.Chadliev, and S. Soni, “A Grid-Friendly Plant—The Role of Utility-Scale Photovoltaic Plants in Grid Stability and Reliability,” IEEE Power and Energy Magazine, May/June 2014.

10.3 CONCENTRATING SOLAR POWER TECHNOLOGIES BY BENJAMIN KROPOSKI, ROBERT MARGOLIS, AND MARK MEHOS CSP technologies use mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto receivers that collect the solar energy and convert it to heat. This thermal energy can then be used to produce electricity via a turbine (e.g., steam, air, supercritical carbon dioxide) or heat engine driving a generator. CSP systems are typically classified by how the various systems collect solar energy. The three main systems described below are linear, power tower, and dish/engine systems. BOS and thermal energy storage (TES) will also be discussed. 10.3.1 Linear Concentrating Solar Power Systems Linear CSP collectors capture the sun’s energy with large mirrors that reflect and focus the sunlight onto a linear receiver tube. The receiver contains a fluid that is heated by the sunlight and then used to create superheated steam that spins a turbine to drive a generator to produce electricity. Alternatively, steam can be generated directly in the solar field. In this method, no heat exchanger is used, but the system uses more costly pressure-rated piping throughout the entire solar field and typically has a lower operating temperature although recent years have seen as shift toward more efficient tower technology (see next subsection). Linear concentrating collector fields consist of a large number of collectors in parallel rows that are typically aligned in a north-south orientation to maximize both annual and summertime energy collection. With a single-axis sun-tracking system, this configuration enables the mirrors to track the sun from east to west during the day, ensuring that the sun reflects continuously onto the receiver tubes. The predominant CSP systems currently in operation in the United States are linear concentrating units that use parabolic trough collectors (see Fig. 10-12). In typical systems, the receiver tube is positioned along the focal line of each parabola-shaped reflector. The tube is fixed to the mirror, and the heated fluid—commonly a high-temperature oil—flows through and out of the field of solar mirrors to where it is used to create steam, and then it is sent directly to the turbine. The Solar Energy Generating Systems (SEGS) plants in the Mojave Desert of California currently have an aggregated output capacity of 359 MW. There are three additional operating plants in the southwestern United States each with capacities of at least 250 MW.

10_Santoso_Sec10_p0595-0648.indd 605

21/11/17 5:48 PM

606 SECTION TEN

FIGURE 10-12 Schematic showing the basic operation of a parabolic trough CSP system. (NREL.)

In addition, individual systems can be collocated with power plants such as the Martin Next Generation Solar Energy Center in Florida. This plant is an integrated solar combined cycle that is used as an auxiliary heat supply to the steam cycle of the natural gas plant. The capacity of this type of plant would be constrained only by the transmission capacity and the availability of contiguous land area. Trough designs can incorporate thermal storage. In such systems, the collector field is oversized to heat a storage system during the day that can be used in the evening to generate additional steam to produce electricity. Parabolic trough plants can also be designed as hybrid systems that use fossil fuel to supplement the solar output during periods of low solar radiation. In such a design, a natural-gasfired heater or gas-steam boiler/reheater is used. Troughs may also be integrated with combinedcycle natural-gas and coal-fired plants to improve the plant heat rate or provide a peaking boost to the steam turbine in a combined-cycle plant, much like a duct burner does. A second linear concentrating technology is the linear Fresnel reflective system (see Fig. 10-13). Flat or slightly curved mirrors mounted on trackers on the ground are configured to reflect sunlight onto a receiver tube fixed in space above these mirrors. A small parabolic mirror is sometimes added atop the receiver to further focus the sunlight. 10.3.2 Power Tower Concentrating Solar Power Systems CSP systems that use a power tower design, numerous, flat, sun-tracking mirrors, known as heliostats, focus sunlight onto a receiver at the top of a tower (see Fig. 10-14). There is a movement toward smaller heliostats (3 2.0–2.8

2.0–2.5

4. Single-stage closing resistors, compensated line

≤2.0

5. Two-stage closing resistors, optimum compensation

≤1.7

6. Two-stage closing resistors, combined with polarity-dependent closing, or compensation with optimized multistage closing resistors

1.5

Altitude Correction. For installation at altitudes above 3300 ft (1000 m), altitude correction factors have to be applied. Altitude correction factors are covered in IEEE C37.100.1.15 The values of rated maximum voltages and insulation levels are multiplied by the factors to obtain the values for the application. Oil Circuit Breakers. Oil circuit breakers are out of production today, but many remain in service. These circuit breakers were classified as either dead-tank “bulk oil” circuit breakers, or as live-tank “minimum oil” circuit breakers. Oil circuit breakers use oil as both an arc quenching and insulating medium, with dead-tank “bulk oil” designs using oil as the primary insulation to ground, within a grounded tank. Dead-tank “bulk oil” circuit breakers consist of a steel tank partly filled with oil, through the cover of which are high-voltage entrance bushings. Contacts at the bottom of the bushings are bridged by a conducting crosshead carried by a wood or composite lift rod. The circuit breaker typically opens by spring action, separating the interrupting contacts, and also further separating an isolation break below the contact system. Accelerating springs are used to increase the speed of opening. In some designs the crosshead is opened with a rotary motion by springs. Circuit breakers with three poles in one tank were made up to 69 kV. Higher voltages had separate tanks for each pole. Figure 12-3 shows a typical dead-tank “bulk oil” circuit breaker, and Fig. 12-21 shows a typical interrupter. Minimum oil circuit breakers were developed mainly in Europe to reduce space and the quantity of oil in circuit breakers. They were manufactured for indoor applications up through 38 kV and outdoor applications up through 800 kV. The layout and interrupter details of a medium voltage minimum-oil circuit breaker are shown in Fig. 12-22. Vacuum Circuit Breakers. Progress in high-vacuum technology and circuit breaker development, combined with improved manufacturing and testing methods, has opened a growing area for vacuum circuit breaker application, concentrating, but not limited to voltages up to 38 kV, continuous current ratings up to 4000 A, and covering all standard interrupting ranges. Vacuum interrupters are available today up to 145 kV, though acceptance is a work in progress. The principal design of a vacuum interrupter is shown in Fig. 12-23. Two contacts are mounted on an insulating envelope from which virtually all air has been evacuated. One contact is stationary, the other movable. Vacuum interruption has the inherent advantage of moving a lightweight contact for only a very small distance in an almost perfect dielectric medium. This results in safe, quiet, and fast switching and interruption of load or fault currents. The moving contact is opened up to full gap distance by means of a driving mechanism. A metalvapor arc discharge thus occurs in the contact gap through which the current flows until the next current zero. The arc is quenched at current zero.

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 731

FIGURE 12-21 Details of a 161-kV outdoor oil circuit breaker interrupter: (a) closed position; (b) open position.

FIGURE 12-22 Outline and interrupter details of a 15-kV, 3-pole minimum-oil circuit breaker. (Courtesy of ABB T&D Company, Inc.)

732 SECTION TWELVE

The metal-vapor plasma is fully deionized within a few microseconds by diffusion and recombination so that the conduction path very quickly recovers its dielectric strength. Figure 12-24 shows details of a horizontal-drawout vacuum circuit breaker. One or more interrupters may be utilized in series per pole. Vacuum interrupters may additionally be protected against outside influences by an insulating casing. They may also be fitted with hand- or motor-charged stored-energy-operated mechanisms or magnetic actuators. Because of their fast closing and opening times, vacuum circuit breakers are particularly suitable for automatic reclosing and FIGURE 12-23 Partial section of vacuum intersynchronizing duty. Breaking of the shortrupter 23 kV, 2000 A, 21 kA. (ABB T&D Company, Inc.) circuit currents with very steep initial rise of transient recovery voltage is possible due to restoration of the dielectric strength of the contact gap within a few microseconds. The steep rise of dielectric strength over the whole current range offers a high capacitive-current-switching capability. Switching of unloaded transmission lines and cables can therefore reliably be performed. Air Magnetic Circuit Breakers. Medium voltage air magnetic circuit breakers are no longer manufactured. This type of circuit breaker is usually stored-energy mechanism-operated and interrupts the main circuit in the normal atmosphere under the influence of a strong magnetic field which acts to force the arc deep into a specially designed arc chute (see Fig. 12-25). The arc chute cools and lengthens the arc to a point where the arc cannot be maintained by the voltage of the system, and interruption is accomplished. The zone between the main contacts is clear of ionized air by the time interruption is obtained in the arc chute, and so restriking at this point is avoided. Since the magnetic effect is not great at low currents such as small load, transformer magnetizing, and cable-charging current, all designs used an air-pump “puffer” actuated by the operating mechanism that blows a blast of air across the arc and thereby ensures its entering the arc chute and giving rapid interruption

FIGURE 12-24 Outline and interrupter details of a 15-kV horizontal drawout vacuum circuit breaker 2000 A, 28 kA. (ABB T&D Company, Inc.)

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 733

FIGURE 12-25 Typical low-voltage air circuit breaker with magnetic air chutes; breaker in the open position.

at the low-current values. When the circuit breaker is opened, the arc transfers from the main arcing contacts to fixed arc runners which are within the arc chute. The magnetic field is produced by coils in the main-current circuit, in some cases wound around a magnetic core which magnetizes soft-iron plates in the sides of each arc chute. Some designs did not require an iron core. Magnetic air circuit breakers were available in any of the ratings of Table 2 of ANSI Standard C37.06-19874 (or earlier) through 15 kV. All were designed for use in metal-clad enclosures. Figure 12-26 shows the horizontal-drawout type of circuit breaker in a metal-clad enclosure. Although the design shown is for indoor use only, the same circuit breakers are placed in weatherproof housings for outdoor service. When they are so used, suitable heaters are put in the housings to avoid internal moisture condensation. Air-Blast Circuit Breakers. Air blast circuit breakers are no longer manufactured. These circuit breakers fulfilled the heavy-duty requirements of circuit breakers in high-voltage systems. They have been used to provide the indoor ratings up to 38 kV. They were, however, mainly used in outdoor applications up to 800 kV. Today they have been replaced by SF6 technology at most ratings above 38 kV, and by vacuum technology up to 38 kV. Air-blast circuit breakers have been used for special applications as (1) generator circuit breakers with continuous current ratings of up to 42 kA and higher, (2) arc-furnace transformer circuit

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 733

21/11/17 3:50 PM

734 SECTION TWELVE

FIGURE 12-26 Horizontal-drawout, metal-clad magnetic circuit breaker in service position.

breakers with an extra-high number of switching operations (20 to 50 operations per day), and (3) extra high interrupting currents. Air-blast circuit breakers were usually fixed-mounted, but a variety of circuit breaker types were available truck-mounted for application in drawout metal-clad switchgear. All air blast circuit breakers make use of dry and clean air compressed to 15 to 25 bars, depending on the make and types of circuit breaker. The compressed air is used to operate the circuit breaker as well as to serve as the medium for arc quenching and insulation. Continuous current ratings up to 5000 A were possible. Total breaking time of 2 cycles (from energizing of trip coil until arc extinguishing) was first achieved by air-blast designs in the 1960s. Special designs allowed for even shorter breaking time. Some 69-kV circuit breakers are equipped with sequential isolators, but the bulk of designs did not integrate the isolator to form part of the circuit breaker. Some older designs employed separate chambers for opening and closing operation, but later air-blast circuit breakers perform opening and closing with the same contact system. Closing resistors and/or opening resistors, with some designs, were often used. Limited voltage capability per break led to many interrupter breaks at higher voltages, up to 12 to 15 per phase. Voltage distribution over the multiple breaks of one pole was usually achieved by parallel grading capacitors. Generator Circuit Breakers. Generator circuit breakers represent another class rated for very high continuous currents and short-circuit currents, typically at generator voltages. Generator circuit breakers are often incorporated into iso-phase buses and can include other switchgear components for measuring current, detecting faults, and grounding. Generator circuit breakers are available up to 50 kA continuous current and up to 220 kA interrupting current. Three technologies are employed (1) air blast at the higher ratings (see Fig. 12-27), (2) SF6 self-blast at medium power levels (up to 120 kA), and (3) vacuum for lower power levels

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 734

21/11/17 3:50 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 735

FIGURE 12-27 Outline and interrupter details of a generator air-blast circuit breaker-type DR, 36 kV, up to 50 kA with forced cooling, 200 kA.

(up to 80 kA). For continuous currents above 20 kA the generator circuit breaker is usually equipped with a forced cooling system, using water, for example. Generator circuit breakers have been available since the 1960s. Advantages of using generator circuit breakers include the following: • Simplification of operation, especially during commissioning and recommissioning; because the generator can be handled as a separate unit, isolated from the main and unit transformers. • Fault protection between the generator and transformer. Two zones of protection are created and generator faults are cleared by the opening of the generator circuit breaker alone. • Unbalanced load protection of the generator. • Protection of the generator from transformer faults. • Reliability/availability increase. Historically generator circuit breakers have been of air-blast design with pneumatic operators. This is the technology still used today for large nuclear and fossil fuel power plants (up to 1500 MW), and large pumped storage installations. The design has a tubular housing and is horizontal. Newer designs utilize SF6 self-blast technology and hydraulic operators. These are rated for application to smaller power plants (gas turbine/cogeneration, for example) from 60 to 400 MW and smaller pumped storage installations. Vacuum generator circuit breakers are increasingly used for generators from 10 to 80 MW and higher. SF6 Circuit Breakers. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) gas has proven to be an excellent arc quenching and insulating medium for circuit breakers. SF6 is a very stable compound, inert up to about 500°C, nonflammable, nontoxic, odorless, and colorless. At a temperature of about 2000 K, SF6 has a very high specific heat and high thermal conductivity, which promotes cooling of the arc plasma just before and at current zero, and thus facilitates quenching of the arc. The electronegative behavior of the SF6, that is, the property of capturing free electrons and forming negative ions, results in high dielectric strength and also promotes rapid dielectric recovery of the arc channel after arc quenching.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 735

21/11/17 3:50 PM

736 SECTION TWELVE

SF6 circuit breakers are available for all voltages up to 1200 kV, continuous currents up to 5000 A for conventional circuit breakers (higher for generator circuit breakers), and short-circuit interruption up to 80 kA. SF6 circuit breakers of the indoor type have been incorporated into some designs of metalclad switchgear (see Fig. 12-28). Outdoor designs include both dead-tank (see Fig. 12-4) and live-tank circuit breakers (see Fig. 12-7). Over the years, SF6 circuit breakers have reached a high degree of reliability; thus they can cope with all known switching phenomena. Their closed-gas system eliminates external exhaust during switching operations and thus adapts to environmental requirements. Their compact design considerably reduces space requirements and building and installation costs. In addition, SF6 circuit breakers require very little maintenance. Each pole is equipped with one or more interrupters; stored energy, FIGURE 12-28 Section of a SF6 puffer-piston spring, hydraulic, or pneumatic driving mechindoor circuit breaker, 23 kV. anisms are provided for each pole or three-pole unit. Gas-density monitors are standard. SF6 gas circuit breakers were initially of the two-pressure type, in which high pressure gas for interruption is compressed to 15 to 20 bars and then stored for later interrupting duty. Later designs employed the puffer principle, in which interrupting pressure is developed during the contact motion itself, and no high pressure gas is stored. Puffer interrupters require high mechanical forces and energies to be supplied from the operating mechanism to achieve the SF6 pressures needed for interruption. The interrupting principle of an SF6 puffer-type interrupter is shown in Fig. 12-29. The latest designs of SF6 gas circuit breakers reduce mechanical force requirements by using the arc energy itself to develop the interrupting pressure; these designs are referred to as self-blast or thermal-assist circuit breakers. Further force/energy reductions are achieved using double motion designs, in which both contacts move to achieve a higher relative speed, saving kinetic energy. Figure 12-30 illustrates the opening sequence of a typical puffer circuit breaker. In the closed position the current flows over the continuous current contacts and the complete volume of the circuit breaker pole is under the same pressure of SF6 gas. The precompression of the SF6 gas commences with the opening operation. The continuous current contacts separate and the current is transferred to the arcing contacts. At the instant of separation of the arcing contacts, the pressure required to extinguish the arc is reached. The arc produced is drawn and at the same time exposed to the gas, which FIGURE 12-29 Principle of puffer-type arc interrupters. escapes through the ring-shaped space between

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 736

21/11/17 3:50 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 737

FIGURE 12-30 Principle of SF6 puffer-type interrupter showing four positions during opening operation.

the extinction nozzle and the moving arcing contact. The escaping gas has the effect of a double blast in both axial directions. Until the open position is reached, SF6 gas flows out of the puffer cylinder. The existing overpressure maintains stability of the dielectric strength until the full open position of the contacts at the rated service pressure is reached. The self-blast principle of interruption is illustrated in Fig. 12-31. In the case of high-current interruption, arc energy heats the gas, resulting in a pressure rise in the static volume, V1. This pressure then quenches the arc at an ensuing current zero. In the low-current case an auxiliary puffer (volume V2) generates sufficient pressure for interruption. Necessary force requirements for the mechanical system are therefore drastically reduced. All ancillary equipment, including the oil pump and accumulator associated with the drive, form a modular assembly that is mounted directly on the circuit breaker, thus eliminating installation of piping on the site. The metal-enclosed GIS circuit breaker is provided with the necessary items to fit into the substation arrangement (see Fig. 12-32). The main equipment flanges of the circuit breaker are fitted with contact assemblies to accept the isolator moving contacts. Other equipment modules can be coupled to the same flanges. On the fixed-contact end of the circuit breaker, provision is made for coupling two modules, facilitating the mounting of an extension module to connect the second busbar isolator. Dead-tank SF6 circuit breakers typically employ gas-filled bushings, illustrated in Fig 12-5. Such bushings are usually integral to the circuit breaker itself and are not interchangeable with other apparatus bushings. Electrical grading is provided by a lower throat shield. Ring-type bushing current transformers are located at the base of the bushing. Potential taps are not generally available in SF6 bushings because of the lack of a capacitive grading structure. Porcelain alternatives, such as composites, have been used to provide greater safety (explosion resistance), easier handling (lighter and nonbrittle), seismic performance (lighter and stronger), and improved pollution performance. Current transformers (CTs) for dead-tank circuit breakers are of the ring-type bushing design. Outdoor circuit breakers of the live-tank layout are generally provided with free-standing CTs of the paper-oil-insulated or SF6 design. For oil-filled CTs hermetical seal of oil is either of the fixed design with gas cushion or of the pressurefree bellows type. Up to six magnetic cores can be provided per CT unit, generally in multiple ratios for 5 A or 1 A secondary by means of secondary taps. Primary-current ratings up to 2000 A normally employ the wound-type design with two or more turns. Higher primary currents up to 6000 A require the inverted or head design, with a straight tube as single-turn primary winding and the core and secondarywinding assembly arranged at the CT top to limit temperature rise and to increase the mechanical withstand capability of the CT. The latter design has its full main insulation on the secondary winding.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 737

21/11/17 3:50 PM

738 SECTION TWELVE

FIGURE 12-31 Self-blast principle of interruption: (a) full-closed position; (b) low-current interruption; (c) high-current interruption; (d) full-open position.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 738

21/11/17 3:50 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 739

FIGURE 12-32 Section of a 145 kV SF6 circuit breaker for gas-insulated substation (GIS) type ELK.

Free-standing CTs are available for all output and accuracy requirements for modern system relaying and measuring for voltages up to 1100 kV. For the upper voltage ranges, free-standing CTs are normally provided with separate potential layers. The CTs are generally dimensioned for the same dielectric and mechanical characteristics chosen for the related circuit breaker. 12.1.8 Low-Voltage Circuit Breaker Ratings The following ratings should be specified by the user in the application of low-voltage circuit breakers in an enclosure. • Rated maximum voltage • Rated continuous current • Rated power frequency (for ac circuit breakers, 50 or 60 Hz) • Rated short-time current • Rated short-circuit current • Rated peak current (for dc circuit breakers) Standard electrically and manually operated circuit breakers are listed in ratings up to and including 6000 A ac and 12,000 A dc. Electrically operated circuit breakers are available in higher current ratings for special applications. Standard circuit breakers are rated on the basis of a temperature rise on the contacts not to exceed 85°C above an ambient outside the enclosure of 40°C. Voltage ratings are 254 to 1000 V ac and 250 to 3200 V dc. The short-time current ratings are based on three-phase symmetric short-circuit currents; the single-phase short-circuit current ratings are 87% of these values. For details refer to the latest revision of IEEE C37.13.17

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 739

21/11/17 3:50 PM

740 SECTION TWELVE

12.1.9 Low-Voltage Circuit Breaker Construction Assembly Variations. The circuit breakers are usually installed in a metal-enclosed cubicle for dead-front or drawout type of construction. Metal barriers between circuit breakers and busbars provide increased safety in service. Hand operation by means of a lever is common, even on large circuit breakers. Electric operation by means of a solenoid or motor mechanisms for 48, 125, or 250 V dc, or 120 or 240 V ac is available on all air circuit breakers and on higher-rated molded-case circuit breakers. Circuit breakers are supplied with an overcurrent trip mechanism which may be of the instantaneous or the time-delay type, or a combination of both. Trip devices are adjustable over a wide range of ratings. Other trip devices and arrangements may be used, for example undervoltage trips, shunt trips, reverse current, or overcurrent relays. Multiple-pole circuit breakers are commonly used in practically all capacities, one pole being used for each ungrounded line of a circuit, that is, a two-pole circuit breaker for a three-wire grounded circuit or a single-pole circuit breaker for a two-wire grounded circuit. Circuit breakers can usually be equipped with auxiliary contacts, alarm contacts, pushbutton control, position indicator, and key interlock. The widely used drawout type of circuit breaker may be moved into and locked in the connected, test, and disconnected positions and/or completely withdrawn. Refer to the latest revisions of IEEE C37.13,17 C37.14,18 C37.16,16 and C37.17.19 Air Circuit Breakers. The usual construction of an air circuit breaker (Fig. 12-25) makes use of two fixed terminals mounted one above the other in a vertical plane, which, when the circuit breaker is closed, are bridged under heavy pressure by a bridging member operated by a system of linkages. Arcing contacts close before and open after the main contacts. The arcing contacts are easily renewable. The circuit breaker is held closed by a latch which may be tripped electrically or mechanically. Modern circuit breakers are trip-free. Many circuit breakers use a solid bridging member with spring-mounted self-aligning contacts. The contact surfaces are made of silver so that oxidation will not cause excessive resistance and overheating. Arcing contacts of modern circuit breakers use a silver-tungsten or copper-tungsten alloy which is arc-resisting. Barriers between poles are generally furnished with circuit breakers on ac and dc circuits 250 V and above, and special arc chutes, quenchers, or deionizing chambers are also used throughout the available lines of air circuit breakers. These devices are made in different forms by different manufacturers and serve to improve the interrupting performance of the circuit breaker and to decrease the arcing time. Molded-Case and Insulated-Case Circuit Breakers. This circuit breaker is completely enclosed within a ruggedly constructed molded case of insulating material. It has received wide acceptance in industry and is particularly adaptable in large buildings and industrial plants. The molded-case circuit breaker, in smaller sizes, is adaptable in home lighting circuits where convenience of automatic protection with manual reset of the circuit breaker is desired. Continuous current ratings range from 15 to 6000 A; the interrupting ratings are from 5 to 45 kA within the standard range. High interrupting ratings up to 200 kA are available. For details of technical data, application, and accessories refer to manufacturers catalogs. Current-Limiting Circuit Breakers. Low-voltage switchgear is often connected to systems with high or extra-high short-circuit currents. The standard-range circuit breaker cannot satisfy these requirements. Figure 12-33 outlines different methods to solve the problem. The currentlimiting circuit breaker with high interrupting capacity offers a technically sound and economical solution. Current-limiting circuit breakers operate extremely rapidly. Interruption takes place within the first half-cycle of short-circuit current, and act to limit the peak instantaneous current.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 740

21/11/17 3:50 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 741

FIGURE 12-33 Methods of current-limiting in low-voltage circuits.

FIGURE 12-34 Current wave (a) with limitation, and (b) without limitation; ta = total break time a; tb = total break time b.

Figure 12-34 illustrates the current curve, and Fig. 12-35 shows the current-limiting characteristic of a 100-A circuit breaker. With an initial symmetric short-circuit current of 40 kA, the prospective peak value would be 82.5 kA, considering a dc component of 50% and power factor of 0.25. By using a current-limiting circuit breaker, the peak value is limited to about 20 kA. The mechanical stress on the conductors is thus reduced considerably. The contacts in current-limiting circuit breakers are so arranged that the interruption is assisted by the electrodynamic action of the short-circuit current. The higher the short-circuit current, the faster the interruption takes place.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 741

FIGURE 12-35 Current-limiting capability of a motor-protection circuit breaker, 100-A continuous current rating.

21/11/17 3:50 PM

742 SECTION TWELVE

Because of the short opening time, the current-limiting circuit breaker, with suitable accessories, can be used to protect power electronic components. Rectifier circuits omitting fuses, for example can be built in this way.

12.1.10 Application of Low-Voltage Circuit Breakers Application. Air circuit breakers are used on dc and ac circuits for reactive current switching, and for the protection of general lighting, power, motor circuits, and traction power systems. Distinction is made between various protection classes and different service and ambient conditions. For selection of a circuit breaker, type and rating, operating speed, selectivity with fuses, and rated voltage must be taken into account. Further consideration has to be given to severe or hazardous service conditions like tropical climate or marine- or explosion-proof installations. Reference is made to IEEE C37.13,17 C37.14,18 C37.16,16 and C37.17,19 UL-489.20

12.1.11 References 1. IEEE C37.04, Standard Rating Structure for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers. 2. IEEE C37.06, Standard for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers Rated on a Symmetrical Basis—Preferred Ratings and Related Required Capabilities for Voltages above 1000 V. 3. IEEE C37.100, Standard Definitions for Power Switchgear. 4. ANSI C37.06, Standard for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers Rated on a Symmetrical Basis—Preferred Ratings and Related Required Capabilities (up to the year 2000, C37.06 was an ANSI document under the ASC C37. The 2009 version is an ANSI/IEEE document. IEEE C37.06 will be made obsolete when revisions to IEEE C37.04 incorporate the preferred ratings values into C37.04). 5. IEEE C37.010, Application Guide for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers Rated on a Symmetrical Current Basis. 6. ASA C37.7-1960, Interrupting Rating Factors for Reclosing Service. 7. IEEE C37.04b-2008, Standard Rating Structure for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers Rated on a Symmetrical Basis—Amendment 2: To Change the Description of Transient Recovery Voltage for Harmonization with IEC 62271-100. 8. IEEE C37.011, Application Guide for Transient Recovery Voltage for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers. 9. IEEE C37.04a-2003, Standard Rating Structure for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers Rated on a Symmetrical Current Basis—Amendment 1: Capacitance Current Switching. 10. IEEE C37.09, Standard Test Procedure for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers Rated on a Symmetrical Current Basis. 11. IEEE 693, Recommended Practice for Seismic Design of Substations. 12. IEEE C37.012, Application Guide for Capacitance Current Switching for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers. 13. IEEE C37.015, Guide for the Application of Shunt Reactor Switching. 14. IEEE C37.12, Guide for Specification of High-Voltage Circuit Breakers (over 1000 Volts). 15. IEEE C37.100.1, Standard of Common Requirements for High-Voltage Power Switchgear Rated Above 1000 V. 16. IEEE C37.16, Standard for Preferred Ratings, Related Requirements, and Application Recommendations for Low-Voltage (635 V and below) and DC (3200 V and above) Power Circuit Breakers (IEEE C37.16 is now obsolete, as preferred ratings have been incorporated into IEEE C37.13 and IEEE C37.14). 17. IEEE C37.13, Standard for Low-Voltage AC Power Circuit Breakers Used in Enclosures. 18. IEEE C37.14, Standard for Low-Voltage DC Power Circuit Breakers Used in Enclosures. 19. IEEE C37.17, Standard for Trip Devices for AC and General Purpose DC Low-Voltage Power Circuit Breakers.

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 743

20. UL-489, Standard for Safety Molded-Case Circuit Breakers, Molded-Case Switches, and Circuit-Breaker Enclosures. 21. IEEE C37.09a-2005, Standard Test Procedure for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers Rated on a Symmetrical Current Basis—Amendment 1: Capacitance Current Switching.

12.1.12 Bibliography on Circuit Breakers Balestrero, A., Ghezzi, L., Popov, M., Tribulato, G., and van der Sluis, L., Black Box Modeling of Low-Voltage Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 25, Issue 4, Oct. 2010, Page(s): 2481–2488. Balestrero, A., Ghezzi, L., Popov, M., Tribulato, G., and van der Sluis, L., Current Interruption in Low-Voltage Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 25, Issue 1, Jan. 2010, Page(s):206–211. Bergman, W. J. B., Selecting Circuit Breaker Monitoring, 2001 IEEE/PES Transmission and Distribution Conference and Exposition, vol. 2, 28 Oct.-2 Nov. 2001, Page(s):1071–1076. Bibliography of Switchgear Literature: IEEE Committee Report, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 5, Issue 1, Jan. 1990, Page(s):177–188. Bibliography of Switchgear Literature: IEEE Committee Report, Veverka, E. F.; Schmunk, E. W., McCall, L. V., IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 10, Issue 2, April 1995, Page(s):824–844. Bibliography of Switchgear Literature: IEEE Committee Report, Glinkowski, M. T.; Schmidt, L., Veverka, E. F., IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 13, Issue 1, Jan. 1998, Page(s):135–156. Browne, T. E. Jr., ed., Circuit Interruption—Theory and Techniques, Marcel Dekker Inc., 1984. Brunke, J. H., Application of Metal Oxide Surge Arresters for the Control of Line Switching Transients, Paper Presented at Insulation Coordination Seminar—CRA Centennial Meeting, Toronto, Ontario, May 1991. Brunke, J. H., Application of Power Circuit Breakers for Switching Capacitive and Small Inductive Currents, Presented at the IEEE/PES General Meeting, 24 July 2008, available at: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/pes/ switchgear/presentations/tech_pres.html. Bruettner, D. E., Colclaser, R. G., and Wagner, C. L., Thermal Requirements of Resistors Used in Circuit Breakers for Voltage Control, IEEE Transactions, vol. PAS-80, 1970. Canay, I. M., Comparison of Generator Circuit-Breaker Stresses in Test Laboratory and Real Service Condition, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 16, Issue 3, Jul. 2001, Page(s):415–421. Colcaser, R. G., Berkebile, L. E., and Buettner, D. E., The Effect of Capacitors on the Short-Line Fault Component of Transient Recovery Voltage, IEEE Transactions, vol. PAS-90, 1971. Dufournet, D., Recent Evolution of High-Voltage SF6 Circuit-Breakers, IEE Colloquium on Physics of Power Interruption, 31 Oct. 1995, Page(s):3/1–3/3. Dufournet, D. and Montillet, G. F., Transient Recovery Voltages Requirements for System Source Fault Interrupting by Small Generator Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 17, Issue 2, Apr. 2002, Page(s):474–478. Dufournet, D. and Smith, R. K., Transient Recovery Voltages for High-Voltage Circuit Breakers, Presented at the IEEE/PES General Meeting, 24 Jul. 2008, available at: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/pes/switchgear/ presentations/tech_pres.html. Dufournet, D. and Hu, J., Revision of IEEE C37.011 Guide for the Application of Transient Recovery Voltages for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions of Power Delivery, vol. 27, Issue 2, Apr. 2012, Page(s):1018–1022. Franck, C. M., HVCT Circuit Breakers: A Review Identifying Future Research Needs, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 26, Issue 2, Apr. 2011, Page(s):998–1007. Freeman, W., Seismic Considerations of Circuit Breakers, Presented at the IEEE/PES General Meeting, 24 Jul. 2008, available at: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/pes/switchgear/presentations/tech_pres.html. Garzon, R. D., High-voltage Circuit Breakers: Design and Applications, Marcel Dekker Inc., 1997. Glinkowski, M. T.; Gutierrez, M. R.; Braun, D., Voltage Escalation and Reignition Behavior of Vacuum Generator Circuit Breakers During Load Shedding, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 12, Issue 1, Jan. 1997, Page(s):219–226. Greenwood, Allan, Electrical Transients in Power Systems, Wiley-Interscience, 1971. Hall, W. M. and Gregory, G. D., Short-Circuit Ratings and Application Guidelines for Molded-Case Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 35, Issue 1, Jan.-Feb. 1999, Page(s):135–143.

744 SECTION TWELVE

Hedman, D. E., Johnson, I. B., Titus, C. H., and Wilson, D. O., Switching of Extra-High-Voltage Circuits II—Surge Reduction with Circuit-Breaker Resistors, IEEE Transactions, vol. PAS-83, 1964. Heiermeier, H., Testing of Reactor Switching for UHV Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 30, Issue 3, Jun. 2015, Page(s):1172–1178. Janssen, A. L. J., Brunke, J. H., Heising, C. R., and Lanz, W., CIGRE WG 13.06 Studies on The Reliability of Single Pressure SF6-Gas High-Voltage Circuit-Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 11, Issue 1, Jan. 1996, Page(s):274–282. Kimblin, C. W. and Long, R. W., Low-Voltage Power Circuit Breakers and Molded Case Circuit Breakers—A Comparison of Test Requirements, 1999 IEEE Industrial and Commercial Power Systems Technical Conference, 2–6 May 1999, Page(s):7. Koch, Herman J., Gas Insulated Substations, Wiley-IEEE Press, Aug. 2014. Lambert, S. R., Insulation Coordination for AC High-voltage Circuit Breakers, Presented at the IEEE/PES General Meeting, 24 Jul. 2008, available at: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/pes/switchgear/presentations/ tech_pres.html. Landry, M., Turcotte, O., and Brikci, F., A Complete Strategy for Conducting Dynamic Contact Resistance Measurements on HV Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 23, Issue 2, Apr. 2008, Page(s):710–716. Legate, A. C., Brunke, J. H., Ray, J. J., and Yasuda, E. J., Elimination of Closing Resistors on EHV Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 3, Issue 1, Jan. 1988, Page(s):223–231. Lester, G. N. and Nelson, J. H., History of Circuit Breaker Standards, Presented at the IEEE/PES General Meeting, 24 July 2008, available at: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/pes/switchgear/presentations/tech_pres.html. McCabe, A. K., Seyrling, G., Mandeville, J. D., and Willieme, J. M., Design and Testing of a Three-Break 800 kV SF6 Circuit Breaker with Zno Varistors for Shunt Reactor Switching, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 7, Issue 2, Apr. 1992, Page(s): 853–861. Meyer, J. M. and Rufer, A., A DC Hybrid Circuit Breaker with Ultra-Fast Contact Opening and Integrated Gate-Commutated Thyristors, IEEE Transactions of Power Delivery, vol. 21, Issue 2, Apr. 2006, Page(s):646–651. Musa, Y. I., Keri, A. J. F., Halladay, J. A., Jagtiani, A. S., Mandeville, J. D., Johnnerfelt, B., Stenstrom, L., Khan, A. H., and Freeman, W. B., Application of 800-kV SF6 Dead Tank Circuit Breaker with Transmission Line Surge Arrester to Control Switching Transient Overvoltages, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 17, Issue 4, Oct. 2002, Page(s): 957–962. Nelson, J. H., Electric Utility Considerations for Circuit Breaker Monitoring, 2001 IEEE/PES Transmission and Distribution Conference and Exposition, vol. 2, 28 Oct.-2 Nov. 2001, Page(s):1094–1097. Peelo, David F., Current Interruption Transients Calculation, Wiley Press, Apr. 2014. Peelo, D. F., Polovick, G. S., Sawada, J. H., Diamanti, P., Presta, R., Sarshar, A., and Beauchemin, R., Mitigation of Circuit Breaker Transient Recovery Voltages Associated with Current Limiting Reactors, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 11, Issue 2, April 1996, Page(s):865–871. Popov, M., Smeets, R. P. P, van der Sluiss, L., DeHerdt, H., and Decercq, F., Experimental and Theoretical Analysis of Vacuum Circuit Breaker Prestrike Effect on a Transformer, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 23, Issue 3, Jul. 2009, Page(s):1266–1274. Ribeiro, J. R., and McCallum, M. E., An Application of Metal Oxide Surge Arresters in the Elimination of Need for Closing Resistors in EHV Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. PD-4, 1989. Roybal, D. D., Standards and Ratings for the Application of Molded-Case, Insulated-Case, and Power Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 37, Issue 2, Mar.-Apr. 2001, Page(s):442–451. Runde, M., Failure Frequencies for High-Voltage Circuit Breakers, Disconnectors, Earthing Switches, Instrument Transformers, and Gas-Insulated Switchgear, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 28, Issue 1, Jan 2013, Page(s):529–530. Smeets, R. P. P., High-Power Testing of Circuit Breakers Needs a Proper Choice of Test-Circuits, Presented at the IEEE/PES General Meeting, 24 Jul. 2008, available at: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/pes/switchgear/ presentations/tech_pres.html. Smith, R. K., Tests Show Ability of Vacuum Circuit Breaker to Interrupt Fast Transient Recovery Voltage Rates of Rise of Transformer Secondary Faults, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 10, Issue 1, Jan. 1995, Page(s):266–273. Smith, R. K. and Dufournet, D., The Harmonization of IEEE and IEC Transient Recovery Voltage Waveforms, Presented at the IEEE/PES General Meeting, 24 July 2008, available at: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/pes/switchgear/ presentations/tech_pres.html.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 744

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 745

Steurer, M., Frohlich, K., Holaus, W., and Kaltenegger, K., A Novel Hybrid Current-Limiting Circuit Breaker for Medium Voltage: Principle and Test Results, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 18, Issue 2, Apr. 2003, Page(s):460–467. Sweetser, C., Bergman, W. J., Montillet, G., Mannarino, A., O’Donnell, E. J., Long, R.W., Nelson, J., Gavazza, R., and Jackson, R., Strategies for Selecting Monitoring of Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 17, Issue 3, July 2002, Page(s):742–746. Swindler, D. L., Schwartz, P., Hamer, P. S., and Lambert, S. R., Transient Recovery Voltage Considerations in the Application of Medium-Voltage Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 33, Issue 2, Mar.-Apr. 1997, Page(s):383–388. Valentine, R. D., A Perspective of Low-Voltage Circuit Breaker Interrupting Rating, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 36, Issue 3, May–Jun. 2000, Page(s):916–919. Valdes, M. E., Cline, C., Hansen, S., and Papallo, T., Selectivity Analysis in Low-Voltage Power Distribution Systems with Fuses and Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 46, Issue 3, Mar.-Apr. 2010, Page(s):593–602. Wagner, C. L. and Bankoske, J. W., Evaluation of Surge Suppression Resistors in High-Voltage Circuit Breakers, IEEE Transactions, vol. PAS-86, 1967. Wagner, C. L., Circuit Breaker Application, Westinghouse Printing, 1983. Wagner, C. L., Dufournet, D., and Montillet, G. F., Revision of the Application Guide for Transient Recovery Voltage for AC High-Voltage Circuit Breakers of IEEE C37.011: A Working Group Paper of the HighVoltage Circuit Breaker Subcommittee, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 22, Issue 1, Jan, 2007, Page(s):161–166. Yanabu, S., Zaima, E., and Hasegawa, T., Historical Review of High-Voltage Switchgear Developments in the 20th Century for Power Transmission and Distribution System in Japan, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 21, Issue 2, Apr. 2006, Page(s):659–664. York, R. A., Interrupting Mediums used in High-Voltage Circuit Breakers, Presented at the IEEE/PES General Meeting, 24 Jul. 2008, available at: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/pes/switchgear/presentations/tech_pres.html.

12.2 SWITCHGEAR ASSEMBLIES BY JEFFREY H. NELSON, MICHAEL W. WACTOR, AND T. W. OLSEN Definitions of terms used in this subsection can be found in the IEEE standards and application guides referenced in this subsection and/or in the IEEE Standards Dictionary (available at http:// ieeexplore.ieee.org/xpls/dictionary.jsp?tag=1). The term “low-voltage” as used in this subsection refers to rated voltages up to 1000 V ac and 3200 V dc. The term “medium-voltage” as used in this subsection refers to rated voltages above 1000 V ac up to 38 kV ac (up to 52 kV ac for metal-enclosed gas-insulated switchgear). Switchgear assemblies cover a wide range of low-voltage and medium-voltage structures that are generally factory-assembled and are divided into the following main groups: (1) metalenclosed low-voltage power circuit breaker switchgear, (2) medium-voltage metal-clad switchgear, (3) metal-enclosed interrupter switchgear, (4) metal-enclosed bus, (5) metal-enclosed gas-insulated switchgear, and (6) switchboards. IEEE C37.20.1,1 C37.20.2,2 C37.20.3,3 C37.20.9,10 C37.23,4 and NEMA PB 25 apply. Any of these equipment types may be rated as “arc resistant metal-enclosed switchgear” by successfully meeting the requirements of IEEE C37.20.7.6 12.2.1 Metal-Enclosed Low-Voltage Power Circuit Breaker Switchgear Metal-enclosed low-voltage power circuit breaker switchgear indicates a design, which contains lowvoltage ac or dc power circuit breakers in individual grounded metal compartments. The circuit breakers can be either stationary or drawout; manually or electrically operated; fused or unfused; and either three-pole, two-pole or single-pole construction. The switchgear may also contain associated

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 745

21/11/17 3:50 PM

746 SECTION TWELVE

control, instruments, metering, protective and regulating equipment as necessary. Definitions, ratings, design and production tests, construction requirements, and guidelines for application, handling, storage, and installation are covered in IEEE C37.20.1.1 Low-voltage metal-enclosed switchgear is typically installed in industrial plants, utility and distributed-generation facilities, and commercial buildings for the protection and distribution of power for loads such as lighting, machinery, motor control centers, elevators, air conditioning, blowers, compressors, fans, pumps, and motors. Low-voltage switchgear is available in ac ratings up to 1000 V and 6000 A continuous and in dc ratings up to 3200 V and 12000 A continuous. Short-circuit current ratings are available up to 200 kA. 12.2.2 Metal-Clad Switchgear Metal-clad switchgear is used for low- and medium-capacity circuits, for indoor and outdoor installations with nominal voltages of 2.4 to 34.5 kV and continuous current ratings typically up to 4000 A. Short-circuit withstand current ratings of switchgear assemblies are at least equal the ratings of the lowest rated circuit breaker used. Metal-clad switchgear is commonly used for the control and protection of apparatus used for power generation, conversion, and transmission and distribution. The term “metal-clad switchgear” indicates a design of equipment specifically enhanced with features intended to isolate primary circuit components and restrict the communication of faults between sections. Metal-clad switchgear is characterized by the following required features. The main switching and interrupting device is of the removable (drawout) type arranged with a mechanism for moving it physically between connected and disconnected positions and equipped with self-aligning and selfcoupling primary disconnecting devices and disconnectable control wiring connections. Mechanical interlocks are provided for proper operating sequence under normal operating conditions. Ground connections are provided for all removable elements to ensure that the frame and mechanism are grounded until the primary circuit is disconnected and the removable element is moved a safe distance. Primary bus conductors and connections (live parts) are covered with insulating material throughout. All live parts are enclosed within grounded metal compartments. Major parts of the primary circuit, including the circuit switching or interrupting devices, buses, voltage transformers, and control power transformers are completely enclosed by grounded metal barriers that have no intentional openings between compartments. Additionally, instruments, meters, relays, secondary control devices, and their wiring are isolated by grounded metal barriers from all the primary circuit elements with the exception of short lengths of wire such as at instrument transformer terminals. Circuit breakers are generally the vacuum type, although air-magnetic circuit breakers were used for many years and SF6 circuit breakers are also available. Circuit breaker disconnection is typically accomplished by horizontal-drawout design, illustrated in Fig. 12-36; however, earlier designs used a vertical lift design as the connection means. Interlocks are provided in metal-clad assemblies to prevent disconnecting or connecting the circuit breaker while in the closed condition and to prevent circuit breaker operation while moving between disconnected and connected position or vice versa. The metal-clad assembly is equipped with shutters to protect personnel from coming in contact with the high-voltage circuits when the circuit breaker is removed from the compartment. A circuit breaker test position is standard to allow circuit breaker control with the main contacts (primary disconnecting devices) removed from the primary circuit, but maintaining auxiliary and ground contacts between compartment and circuit breaker truck. Definitions, ratings, design and production tests, construction requirements, and guidelines for application, handling, storage, and installation are covered in IEEE C37.20.2.2 Ground and test (G&T) devices are accessories available for metal-clad switchgear that may be temporarily inserted in place of a drawout circuit breaker for the purpose of grounding the main bus and/or external circuits connected to the switchgear assembly and/or primary circuit testing. Electrical and manual G&T device types are generally supplied for temporary circuit maintenance procedures for insertion in place of the circuit breaker. Electrical and manual G&T devices are required to have dielectric withstand, momentary current withstand, and short-time current withstand ratings at least equal to the circuit breaker they are intended to temporarily replace. Complete definitions,

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 746

21/11/17 3:50 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 747

FIGURE 12-36 Side view of a typical 15 kV metal-clad switchgear unit using horizontal-drawout circuit breaker design.

ratings, functional component requirements, design and production tests, construction and application of G&T devices are covered in IEEE C37.20.6.11 Electrical G&T devices are equipped with power-operated ground-making switches. An electrical G&T device is required to have a closing and latching current capability equal to that of the circuit breaker it is intended to temporarily replace. Test ports and test probes may also be provided to enable high-potential testing of primary circuits. Manual G&T devices ground the primary circuit by means of either manually connected grounding conductors or a manually operated switch. Manual G&T devices are not required to have a close and latch rating. 12.2.3 Metal-Enclosed Interrupter Switchgear Metal-enclosed interrupter switchgear assemblies include the following equipment as required: interrupter (interrupter switches and/or stationary-mounted circuit breakers), bare bus and connections, selector switches, power fuses [current-limiting or non-current-limiting (expulsion)], control and protective equipment, instrumentation, meters, and instrument transformers. The interrupter switches and power fuses may be stationary or withdrawable (drawout). When switches and fuses are withdrawable, mechanical interlocks are provided for proper operating sequence. Also, automatic shutters are provided which cover primary circuit elements when the withdrawable device is in the disconnected, test, or removed position.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 747

24/11/17 4:11 PM

748 SECTION TWELVE

Definitions, ratings, design and production tests, construction requirements, and guidelines for application, handling, storage, and installation for metal-enclosed interrupter switchgear are covered in IEEE C37.20.3.3 Metal-enclosed interrupter switchgear is typically used in industrial or commercial environments where continuous load currents are low and frequent switching is not required. Interrupter switches will interrupt load currents up to their rated continuous current capability. Fuses can be installed to provide short-circuit protection. For example, if the interrupter switchgear is connected to other switching equipment, fuses can be installed in the connection between the two to prevent an interruption of one assembly from a fault in the other assembly. Typical applications for interrupter switchgear include main service disconnect, transformer primary and secondary switching, medium-voltage switchgear, primary and feeder circuit switching. The switching device may be manually operated or motor operated. Motor operated designs are often applied in an automatic transfer scheme. Metal-enclosed interrupter switchgear is typically available in ac ratings above 1 kV up to 38 kV and up to 2000 A continuous current. Short circuit withstand ratings have to be equivalent to the ratings of the switching and protective equipment used or to the rating of the current transformers used. 12.2.4 Metal-Enclosed Gas-Insulated Switchgear Medium-voltage metal-enclosed gas-insulated switchgear (MEGIS) is a type of equipment available internationally since the early 1980s, and since the 1990s in the United States, see Fig. 12-37. IEEE is in the process of developing a standard for this type of switchgear, identified as IEEE C37.20.9.10 MEGIS usually employs fixed-mounted circuit breakers with associated disconnect switches, but may be available with drawout type circuit breakers. When supplied with disconnect switches, the arrangement often includes a grounding switch to allow use of the circuit breaker to ground the outgoing circuit for maintenance purposes.

FIGURE 12-37 Typical medium-voltage metal-enclosed gas-insulated switchgear (MEGIS).

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 748

21/11/17 3:50 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 749

MEGIS switchgear is available for up to 52 kV ac, and up to 3000 A continuous current, and up to 40 kA rms symmetrical short-circuit current. Mechanical interlocks between the circuit breakers and their associated disconnect switches are provided for proper operating sequence. Primary buses and connections are normally bare (uninsulated) as the insulation is provided by the gas used. All primary conductors are enclosed in grounded metal compartments. The enclosure is gas-tight, with maximum permissible leakage rate of 0.5% per compartment per year if the gas in the enclosure can be replenished, and 0.1% per compartment per year if the design is not intended to require replenishment of the gas once installed. A variety of designs are available, including isolated-phase and nonsegregated phase designs. In the isolated-phase design, each phase is independently housed in a metal enclosure, providing phaseground isolation and eliminating the possibility of phase-to-phase faults inside the switchgear. In nonsegregated phase designs, all three phases are housed in a common enclosure. A gas, other than atmospheric air, is used in some or all portions of the MEGIS. Often, the gas (typically, sulfur-hexafluoride or SF6, although other types of gases are under investigation) is used only for insulation, with interruption accomplished using a vacuum interrupter, but some designs employ the gas for interruption as well as insulation. MEGIS originated in Europe in the early 1980s and its usage has grown significantly due at least in part to extremely compact size. A typical installation for 38 kV application can be as small as 25% of the size of a comparable air-insulated metal-clad switchgear lineup for the same system. 12.2.5 Metal-Enclosed Bus Metal-enclosed bus is an assembly of conductors with associated connections, joints, and insulating supports with a grounded metal enclosure. Metal enclosed buses have four basic types of construction: (1) nonsegregated-phase, (2) segregated-phase, (3) isolated-phase, and (4) cable bus. Rated voltages of ac metal-enclosed bus assemblies range from 635 V through 38 kV, and dc metalenclosed bus assemblies range from 300 V through 3200 V. Definitions, service conditions, ratings, testing, construction requirements, and application guidelines for metal-enclosed bus are covered in IEEE C37.23.4 An informative guide for calculating losses in isolated-phase bus is also included. Nonsegregated-Phase Metal-Enclosed Bus. Nonsegregated-phase metal-enclosed bus is a type of design in which all phase conductors, with their associated connections, joints, and insulating supports, are enclosed in a common metal housing without barriers between phases, see Fig. 12-38. When associated with metal-clad switchgear, the phase conductors of a non-insulated bus assembly entering the switchgear assembly and connecting to the switchgear bus are covered with insulating material equivalent to the switchgear insulation FIGURE 12-38 Typical nonsegregated-phase system. Enclosures that are totally enclosed are metal enclosed bus. (Courtesy of Powell Industries, Inc.) preferred, but ventilated enclosures can be provided in indoor applications. Nonsegregated-phase metal-enclosed bus is utilized on circuits, which require higher reliability than can be obtained with the application of power cables. Typical applications are the connections between transformers and switchgear assemblies, connections from switchgear assemblies to rotating apparatus, tie connections between switchgear assemblies, connections between motor control centers and large motors, and as main generator leads for small generators. Preferred continuous self-cooled current ratings for nonsegregated-phase are available up to 12,000 A for 1000 V ac and all dc voltage ratings, 6000 A for 4.76 kV through 15.5 kV, and 3000 A

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 749

21/11/17 3:50 PM

750 SECTION TWELVE

above 15.5 kV through 38 kV. Short-time withstand current ratings (rms symmetrical) up to 85 kA for up to 1000 V ac, 63 kA for 4.76 kV up to 15 kV, and 40 kA for above 15 kV up to 38 kV are available, and up to 120 kA for dc ratings. Segregated-Phase Metal-Enclosed Bus. Barriers may be installed between the phase conductors to segregate the conductors and the assembly is then referred to as segregated-phase metalenclosed bus, see Fig. 12-39. This design is also used on circuits, which require a higher degree of reliability. Segregated-phase bus is primarily used as generator leads in power plants, but it is also applied in heavy industrial environments and as tie connections in metal-enclosed substations. Preferred continuous self-cooled current ratings for segregated-phase are available up to 12,000 A for 635 V ac and all dc voltage ratings, 6000 A for 4.76 kV through 15.5 kV, and 3000 A FIGURE 12-39 Typical segregated-phase metal above 15.5 kV through 38 kV. Short-time withenclosed bus. (Courtesy of Powell Industries, Inc.) stand current ratings (rms symmetrical) up to 85 kA for up to 1000 V ac, 63 kA for 4.76 kV up to 15 kV, and 40 kA for above 15 kV up to 38 kV are available, and up to 120 kA for dc ratings. Isolated-Phase Metal-Enclosed Bus. Isolated-phase metal-enclosed bus (iso-phase bus) is a type of design in which each phase is enclosed in an individual metal housing, and an air space is provided between the housings. It is considered to be the safest, most practical, and most economical way of preventing phase-to-phase short circuits by means of construction methods. The bus may be self-cooled or forced-cooled by circulating air or liquid. Definitions, ratings, design and production tests, construction requirements, and application guidelines for metal-enclosed bus are covered in IEEE C37.23.4 Briefly, the iso-phase bus has the following features: 1. Proof against contact; locked electrical premises not necessary 2. Faults only in the form of ground faults; protection against fault spreading to more than one phase 3. Field forces, static and dynamic, only between enclosures and conductor, not between phases 4. Protection against contamination and moisture 5. No losses in surrounding conductive material (grilles, railings, concrete reinforcements, lines, etc.) Isolated-phase buses are available up through 38 kV and include continuous current ratings from about 1.2 kA up to 24 kA self-cooled, or 40 kA with forced cooling. The momentary current ratings have to match the rating of attached equipment. With high current ratings, more attention must be paid to the following: 1. Progressive rise of conductor temperature due to skin effects 2. Heating of surrounding conducting material by the magnetic field of conductors 3. High forces on main or component conductors in the event of a short circuit In an enclosure with sections of tube insulation (sectional enclosure), eddy currents exist with values as large as the conductor current. These give rise to heat losses, and so the magnetic field of the main conductor is not always compensated for sufficiently. An important technical feature of the iso-phase bus, therefore, is the electrically continuous enclosure. The tubes enclosing each phase have electric conducting joints throughout their length and are short-circuited across the three phases at both ends. The enclosure thus constitutes a secondary circuit to the conductors (Fig. 12-40). The currents in the enclosures reach almost the corresponding conductor currents, depending on the resistance of the enclosure, but are of the opposite direction. The magnetic field outside the enclosure is

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 750

21/11/17 3:50 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 751

FIGURE 12-40 Three-phase arrangement of an isolatedphase bus and principle of enclosure connection; according to Kirchhoff ’s law sum of conductor currents (+) and sum of enclosure currents (-) is zero.

almost completely eliminated, and thus there are no external losses or field forces between the phases. Connections to machines and switchgear must be adaptable and removable. Current transformers for measurement and protection are of the bushing type or are integrated into the bus enclosure at a suitable place. Voltage transformers can be contained in the bus enclosure or mounted in separate instrument boards. The same applies to protective capacitors. Care must be taken that branch lines are adequately dimensioned with regard to thermal short-circuit strength. The reliability of iso-phase bus can be enhanced by employing means to maintain the air pressure in the enclosure. Although iso-phase bus enclosures are generally leak proof, the large number of dismantleable joints may cause a slight leakage and might lead to moisture condensation during a plant shutdown. Supplying the bus enclosure with filtered, precompressed air at slight positive pressure ensures that the airflow is only outward; contamination of the conductors is not possible. Drying the air by precompressing prevents condensation. Short-circuiting and grounding facilities are usually required in the bus system design to protect the generator and also for maintenance grounding purposes. Manually positioned links and straps are sufficient for small unit ratings; motor-operated grounding switches are recommended for higher capacities. A typical isolated-phase bus arrangement of a power station including generator circuit breaker is shown in Fig. 12-41. 12.2.6 Switchboards Floor-mounted deadfront switchboards typically consist of an enclosure, molded case or low-voltage power circuit breakers, fusible or non-fusible switches, instruments, metering equipment, monitoring equipment and/or control equipment, and are fitted with associated interconnections and supporting structures. Switchboards can consist of one or more sections which are electrically and mechanically interconnected. Main disconnect devices can be mounted individually or be an integral part of a panel assembly. Definitions, ratings, design and production tests, construction requirements, and guidelines for application, handling, storage, and installation are covered in NEMA PB 25 and UL 891.9 Switchboards are typically installed in industrial plants, utility and co-generation facilities, and commercial and residential buildings for the distribution of electricity for light, heat, and power.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 751

21/11/17 3:50 PM

752 SECTION TWELVE

FIGURE 12-41 Generating-plant isolated-phase bus arrangement with generator circuit breaker type DR.

They are typically available in voltage ratings of 600 V or less, continuous current ratings of 6000 A or less, and short-circuit current ratings up to 200 kA. 12.2.7 Arc Resistant Metal-Enclosed Switchgear The term “arc resistant switchgear” indicates a design in which the equipment has met the requirements of IEEE C37.20.7.6 During internal arcing tests, the switchgear assembly is subjected to an internal arcing fault in key locations throughout the assembly for a specified current level and duration and the equipment performance is evaluated against five basic criteria. The arcing fault is initiated by a small wire placed across the primary conductors which vaporizes when current flows, providing an ionized air path for the arc. The preferred current level for this test is the short-time current rating of the equipment and the preferred duration for current flow is 0.5 s for all equipment unless that value exceeds the equipment short-time rating. Other values are permissible when stated by the manufacturer and indicated on the nameplate. The equipment is evaluated for its ability to mitigate conditions which could be hazardous to personnel working nearby. Until recently, the arc resistant rating was only applicable to low-voltage switchgear qualified to IEEE C37.20.11 and medium-voltage switchgear qualified to IEEE C37.20.22 or C37.20.3.3 In the 2017 edition of IEEE C37.20.7,6 the equipment types included were extended to cover more types of equipment, including metal-enclosed bus (IEEE Std C37.233), medium-voltage controllers (UL 3477), lowvoltage motor control centers (UL 8458), switchboards (UL 8919 and NEMA PB 2), and MEGIS (IEEE Std C37.20.910). Figure 12-42 illustrates the typical modifications made to a medium-voltage switchgear design for vacuum-type circuit breakers when converting to arc resistant performance. Definitions, ratings, test requirements, and guidelines for application and installation are covered in IEEE C37.20.7.6 12.2.8 Station-Type Cubicle Switchgear Another type of switchgear assembly that was previously used is station-type cubicle switchgear. Station-type cubicle switchgear is no longer manufactured, but is briefly discussed here for historical purposes. Requirements for station-type cubicle switchgear were included in IEEE Std C37.20.22 in the 1987 edition, but were eliminated from later editions as this type was no longer manufactured. The term “station-type cubicle switchgear” indicates a design in which the major component parts of a circuit, such as buses, circuit breakers, disconnecting switches, and current and voltage transformers, are in separate metal housings, and the circuit breakers are of the stationary

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 752

21/11/17 3:50 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 753

Pressure relief vents

Isolated instrument compartment (optional, based on rating)

Plenum Fault gas exhaust duct Pressure relief vents

Reinforced doors or panels

Reinforced door Closed-door operation

FIGURE 12-42 Side view of a typical 15-kV metal-clad switchgear unit using horizontaldrawout vacuum circuit breaker design with modifications for arc resistant performance.

type (Fig. 12-43). Phase segregation in station-type cubicle switchgear was required, in which a three-phase metal housing is divided into three single-phase compartments by means of metal barriers. Metal-enclosed station-type switchgear was used in industrial, commercial, and utility installations, generally for voltages of 14.4 to 69 kV, and continuous current ratings up to 5000 A.

FIGURE 12-43 Metal-enclosed station-type switchgear cubicle for outdoor installation, equipped with a heavy-duty, air-blast circuit breaker.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 753

21/11/17 3:51 PM

754 SECTION TWELVE

12.2.9 References 1. IEEE C37.20.1, Standard for Metal-Enclosed Low-Voltage Power Circuit Breaker Switchgear. 2. IEEE C37.20.2, Standard for Metal-Clad Switchgear. 3. IEEE C37.20.3, Standards for Metal-Enclosed Interrupter Switchgear. 4. IEEE C37.23, Standard for Metal-Enclosed Bus. 5. NEMA PB 2, Standard for Deadfront Distribution Switchboards. 6. IEEE C37.20.7, Guide for Testing Switchgear Rated up to 52kV for Internal Arcing Faults. 7. UL 347, Medium-Voltage AC Contactors, Controllers, and Control Centers. 8. UL 845, Motor Control Centers. 9. UL 891, Switchboards. 10. IEEE C37.20.9, Metal Enclosed Switchgear Rated 1 kV to 52 kV Incorporating Gas Insulation Systems. 11. IEEE C37.20.6, Standard for 4.76 to 38 kV Rated Ground and Test Devices Used in Enclosures.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 754

21/11/17 3:51 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 755

Kalkstein, E.W., Doughty, R. L., Paullin, A. E., Jackson, J. M., Ryner, J. L., Safety Benefits of Arc-Resistant Metalclad Medium-Voltage Switchgear, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 31, Issue 6, Nov.-Dec. 1995, Page(s):1402–1411. Koul, S., Comparitive Requirements of IEC and IEEE Standards for Medium-Voltage Switchgear, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 24, Issue 4, Oct. 2009, Page(s):1912–1923. Land, H. B., Determination of the Cause of Arcing Faults in Low-Voltage Switchboards, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 44, Issue 2, Mar.-Apr. 2008, Page(s):430–436. Land, H. B., The Behavior of Arcing Faults in Low-Voltage Switchboards, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 44, Issue 2, Mar.-Apr. 2008, Page(s):437–444. Lav, C. T., Staley, D. B., and Olsen, T. W., Practical Design Considerations for Application of GIS MV Switchgear, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 40, Issue 5, Sept.-Oct 2004, Page(s):1427–1434. Lee, W., Sahni, M., Methaprayoon, K., Chiman, K., Zhubing, R., and Sheeley, J. M., A Novel Approach for Arcing Fault Detection for Medium-/Low-Voltage Switchgear, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 45, Issue 4, Jul.-Aug. 2009, Page(s):1475–1483. Nemoller, A. B., Isolated-Phase Bus Enclosure Currents, IEEE Transactions on Power Apparatus and Systems, vol. PAS-87, Aug. 1968, Page(s):1714–1718. Pihler, J., Ticar, I., and Vorsic, J., Design and Development of Medium Voltage Metal-Clad Switchgear with Metal Partition Walls, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 18, Issue 2, Apr. 2003, Page(s):475–479. Rochette, D., Clain, S., and Gentils, F., Numerical Investigations on the Pressure Wave Absorption and the Gas Cooling Interacting in a Porous Filter, During an Internal Arc Fault in a Medium-Voltage Cell, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 23, Issue 1, Jan. 2008, Page(s):203–212. Shah, K. R., Cinsavich, A. L., and De Silva, P., Impact of Arc Flash Hazards on Medium-Voltage Switchgear, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 44, Issue 6, Nov.-Dec. 2008, Page(s):1859–1863. Valdes, M. E., Purkayastha, I., Papallo, T., The Single-Processor Concept for Protection and Control of Circuit Breakers in Low-Voltage Switchgear, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 40, Issue 4, Jul.-Aug. 2004, Page(s):932–940. Wactor, M., Olsen, T. W., Ball, C. J., Lemmerman, D. J., Puckett, R. J., and Zawadzki, J., Strategies for Mitigating the Effects of Internal Arcing Faults in Medium-Voltage Metal-Enclosed Switchgear, 2001 IEEE/PES Transmission and Distribution Conference and Exposition, vol. 1, 28 Oct.-2 Nov. 2001, Page(s):323–328. Wilkie, E., Comparison of ANSI/IEEE and IEC requirements for low-voltage switchgear, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 40, Issue 6, Nov.-Dec. 2004, Page(s):1656–1664.

12.3 FUSES AND SWITCHES BY KENNETH LONG AND HAMID R. SHARIFNIA 12.3.1 Fuses In electronics and electrical engineering, a fuse is a type of low-resistance component that acts as a sacrificial device to provide overcurrent protection, interrupting either the load or source circuit. Its essential component is a metal wire or strip that melts when excessive current flows through it, thereby interrupting the circuit that it connects. Short circuits, overloading, mismatched loads, or device failure are the prime reasons for excessive current. Fuses may be used as alternatives to circuit breakers in many cases. The fuses to be considered are current sensitive devices, designed to serve as the intentional weak link in the electrical circuit. Their function is to provide protection of discrete components, or of complete circuits, by reliably melting under current overload conditions. This subsection will cover some important facts about fuses, selection considerations, and standards. A fuse interrupts an excessive current so that further damage by overheating or fire is prevented. Wiring regulations often define a maximum fuse current rating for circuits. Overcurrent protection devices are essential in electrical systems to limit threats to human life and property damage. The time and current operating characteristics of fuses are chosen to provide adequate protection without needless interruption. Slow blow fuses are designed to allow harmless short-term currents over their rating while still interrupting a sustained overload. Fuses are manufactured in a wide range of current and voltage ratings to protect wiring systems and electrical equipment. Self-resetting fuses

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 755

756 SECTION TWELVE

automatically restore the circuit after the overload has cleared, and are useful in environments where a human replacing a blown fuse would be difficult or impossible. Resistance. The resistance of a fuse is usually an insignificant part of the total circuit resistance. Since the resistance of fractional amperage fuses can be several ohms, this fact should be considered when using them in low-voltage circuits. The fuse parameters and application concepts presented herein should be well understood to properly select a fuse for a given application. Since these are only a few of the contributing parameters, application testing is strongly recommended and should be used to verify performance in the circuit/application. Ambient Temperature. Refers to the temperature of the air immediately surrounding the fuse and is not to be confused with “room temperature.” The fuse ambient temperature is appreciably higher in many low-voltage cases, because it is enclosed (as in a panel mount fuse holder) or mounted near other heat producing components, such as resistors, transformers, etc. Rating. For 25°C ambient temperatures, it is recommended that fuses be operated at no more than 75% of the nominal current rating established using the controlled test conditions. These test conditions are part of UL/CSA/ANCE (Mexico) 248-14 “Fuses for Supplementary Overcurrent Protection,” whose primary objective is to specify common test standards necessary for the continued control of manufactured items intended for protection against fire, etc. Some common variations of these standards include: fully enclosed fuse holders, high contact resistances, air movement, transient spikes, and changes in connecting cable size (diameter and length). Fuses are essentially temperature-sensitive devices. Even small variations from the controlled test conditions can greatly affect the predicted life of a fuse when it is loaded to its nominal value, usually expressed as 100% of rating. Breaking Capacity. Also known as interrupting rating or short-circuit rating, this is the maximum approved current which the fuse can safely break at rated voltage. Current Rating. The nominal amperage value of the fuse. Manufacturer established value of current which the fuse can carry, based on a controlled set of test conditions. Catalog Fuse part numbers include series identification and amperage ratings. Voltage Rating. The voltage rating, as marked on a fuse, indicates that the fuse can be relied upon to safely interrupt its rated short-circuit current in a circuit where the voltage is equal to, or less than, its rated voltage. Classification. Fuses can be classified into three categories. The first is low-voltage fuses operating up through 600 V ac. Most of these devises are tested and approved by Underwriters’ Laboratories, Inc., and are marketed in a wide variety of characteristics and physical configurations. The second classification is medium-voltage through 44 kV (250 kV BIL), and the third is high-voltage fuses through 169 kV. Electric utilities use these fuses to protect transmission-distribution-class equipment and by large industrial complexes which have their own electrical distribution systems. Low-Voltage Fuses. ANSI establishes low-voltage fuse standards, NEMA, or Underwriters’ Laboratories. Their characteristics include a voltage class, an ampere rating, and an interrupting rating and, for some classes of fuses, a current-limiting rating. Cartridge fuses are classified in the following voltage classes: not over 250 V ac, not over 300 V ac, and not over 600 V ac. Fuses should not be used for dc applications unless recommended by the manufacturer. Most low-voltage fuses must be used in accordance with the National Electrical Code. Exceptions include those used in ships, railways, aircraft, and automotive vehicles other than mobile homes and recreational vehicles. The standard lines of low-voltage fuses are available in several steps of ampere capacity, each of which is a different physical size (see Table 12-3). A minimum of 10,000-A interrupting capacity is typical in low-voltage fuses, but some sizes and types can interrupt up to 200,000 A ac or 100,000 A dc. The interrupting rating is the highest RMS

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 756

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 757

symmetrical alternating current which the fuse can interrupt at rated voltage. Low-voltage current-limiting fuses are designed so that non-current-limiting fuses cannot be inserted into the fuse holder as a direct replacement. Thus, Class K fuses which are interchangeable with Class H fuses are not permitted in the “current-limiting” label. A low-voltage current-limiting fuse successfully and safely interrupts all available currents within its specified interrupting rating and within its current-limiting range, and limits the clearing time at rated voltage to an interval equal to or less than the first major current loop. These fuses also limit peak letthrough current to a value less than the normal peak current that would be otherwise possible without current-limiting availability. Two electrical measurements express the currentlimiting characteristics of current-limiting fuses: (1) maximum peak let-through current, which is the maximum instantaneous value of current passed by the fuse during time of operation; and (2) maximum clearing I2t (amperessquared-seconds), an expression of the energy available because of current flow during the clearing time of operation.

TABLE 12-3 Typical Dimension Grouping of Low-Voltage Fuses Class

Volts

Amperes

G

300

0–15

G

300

16–20

G

300

21–30

G

300

31–60

H, K

250, 600

0–30

H, K

250, 600

31–60

H, K

250, 600

61–100

H, K

250, 600

101–200

H, K

250, 600

201–400

H, K

250, 600

401–600

L

600

601–800

L

600

801–1200

L

600

1201–1600

L

600

1601–2000

L

600

2001–2500

L

600

2501–3000

L

600

3001–4000

L

600

4001–5000

Medium- and High-Voltage Fuses. A 600 5001–6000 medium-voltage fuse is defined as any fuse (above L 600 V and less than 48.3 kV) or fuse device used to isolate an electric short circuit from an electrical distribution system. A high-voltage fuse is defined as any fuse rated above 48.3 kV and used for this same purpose (see Table 12-4). Classes of TABLE 12-4 Classes of High-Voltage Fuses or fuses, or fused devices, are enclosed cutouts and Fused Devices and Applicable Standards fuses, open cutouts and fuses, open-link cutouts Class device Standard and fuses, current-limiting fuses, power fuses, Distribution cutouts and fuse links ANSI C37.42 and oil-immersed protective links. Medium- and high-voltage fuses are used to Distribution oil cutouts and fuse links ANSI C37.44 protect potential transformers, distribution or ANSI C37.46 power transformers, and lateral taps from main Power fuses distribution feeder circuits. They are often used as Current-limiting fuses ANSI C37.47 sectionalizing devices on main feeder circuits. The ampacity and interrupting rating of these devices range up to 400 A, 20,000 A RMS symmetrical at 7200 V for medium-voltage fuses, and 400 A, 40,000 A RMS symmetrical at 169,000 V for high-voltage fuses. Fuses are generally used in electrical series with other fuses or circuit-protective devices. Care must be taken in coordinating the time-current characteristics for proper isolation of the electric circuit during fault and overload conditions. The goal with fuse selectivity is to isolate just the failed section and minimize the extent of any outage to maintain power to as much of the load as possible. Distribution fuse links for use with expulsion cutouts are available with many different timecurrent characteristics. Figure 12-44 shows the minimum melting time-current characteristics for NEMA Type K fuse links.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 757

21/11/17 3:51 PM

758 SECTION TWELVE

FIGURE 12-44 Minimum melting time-current characteristics of a NEMA Type K fuse. (A.B. Chance Company.)

To standardize medium-voltage fuse-link characteristics, NEMA has adopted time-current characteristics for three basic fuse-link types: Type H (high surge), Type K (fast), and Type T (slow). These fuse links are designed to have the same time-current characteristics regardless of manufacturer. A wide variety of non-standardized fuse-link characteristics are also available. Fuse-link characteristics are usually based on tests at an ambient temperature of 25°C and no initial load. For characteristics at other ambient or for preloading variations, consult the individual manufacturer. Time-Current Curve. The graphical presentation of the fusing characteristic, time-current curves are generally average curves which are presented as a design aid but are not generally considered part of the fuse specification. Time-current curves are extremely useful in defining a fuse, since fuses with the same current rating can be represented by considerably different time-current curves. The fuse specification typically will include a life requirement at 100% of rating and maximum opening times at overload points (usually 135% and 200% of rating depending on fuse standard characteristics). A time-current curve represents average data for the design; however, there may be some differences in the values for any one given production lot. Samples should be tested to verify performance, once the fuse has been selected (Fig. 12-45).

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 758

21/11/17 3:51 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 759

Time-Current Curve 104 6 4 2 103 6 4 2 102

FWJ-200A FWJ-250A FWJ-300A FWJ-350A FWJ-400A FWJ-500A FWJ-600A

Virtual Pre-Arcing Time in Seconds

6 4 2 101 6 4 2 100 6 4 2 10–1 6 4 FWJ-40A FWJ-50A

2 FWJ-60A 10–2 FWJ-70A 6 FWJ-80A 4 FWJ-90A

FWJ-100A

2 FWJ-125A FWJ-150A

10–3 FWJ-175A 6 4 2 10–4

102

2

4

6 8

2 4 6 8 4 103 10 Prospective Current in Amps RMS

FIGURE 12-45 Time-current curve. (Edison Fuse Full Line Catalog, # 1005.)

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 759

21/11/17 3:51 PM

760 SECTION TWELVE

The characteristics of various mediumand high-voltage protective devices used on distribution power systems are 1. Expulsion cutouts a. Open type: 20 kA asymmetrical maximum interrupting current (IC), 5 to 38 kV, violent in operation at high faults, low cost, both initial and refusing. Maximum continuous-current rating of 200 A can be fitted with a solid blade for conversion to a disconnect switch with a rating of 300 A. Figure 12-46 shows a typical open-type cutout. b. Enclosed type: 8- to 10-kA asymmetric maximum interrupting current, used primarily where safety codes dictate use. Enclosed cutouts are no longer manufactured and are being replaced with open-type cutouts. c. Open link: Generally, less than 3000 A IC, 200 A maximum continuous current, applied on rural lines and/or small transformers generally at 27 kV FIGURE 12-46 Open-type distribution fuses and below. cutout. (Hubbell Power System/Chance.) 2. Oil cutouts: Considerable application in the past, especially in underground vaults; however, low interrupting current now poses serious underrating problems. 3. Liquid fuses: Nonviolent, low interrupting current (8 to 10 kA maximum), now obsolete and can be replaced with fuse limiters. 4. Power fuses: Reduced arc energy, somewhat less violent than cutouts on high faults, rated to 20,000 A IC; both initial purchase and replacement expensive. Figure 12-47a shows an indoor-type power fuse. 5. Under-oil protective link: 3500 A asymmetric maximum IC, violent in operation, low cost, contaminates insulating oil. 6. General-purpose current-limiting fuses: Nonviolent, current-limiting, high interrupting current (50 kA), requires coordination study, generated peak arc voltage, not affected by system transient recovery voltage, both initial purchase and replacement expensive. 7. High-range backup current-limiting fuses: Current-limiting, high interrupting current (50 kA), requires a low-current interrupting device in series, operates only at high currents, does not affect existing system coordination, low refusing cost on majority of outages because of only blowing expulsion link, not affected by system transient recovery voltage. 8. Vacuum fuses: Function with no external arcing or violence. They are nonrenewable and the associated cost is high. They have not found widespread application. 9. SF6 fuses: Function with no external arcing or violence. They utilize rotating-arc technology and have a 12.5-kA interrupting current rating. All expulsion-principle fuses depend on arc-quenching material—bone fiber, liquid solutions, or boric acid powder—to develop water vapor and/or other gases to cool the arc from the melted fuse link. These fuses have no energy-limiting ability and require a natural current-zero crossing to successfully interrupt a short-circuit current. Figure 12-47b shows a cross section of a power type fuse.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 760

21/11/17 3:51 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 761

FIGURE 12-47 (a) Indoor-type power fuse; (b) cross-sectional view of power-fuses refill unit. (S&C Electric Company.)

Self-Resetting Fuses. So-called self-resetting fuses use a thermoplastic conductive element known as a polymeric positive temperature coefficient (or PPTC) thermistor that impedes the circuit during an overcurrent condition (by increasing device resistance). The PPTC thermistor is self-resetting in that when current is removed, the device will cool and revert to low resistance. These devices are often used in aerospace/nuclear applications where replacement is difficult, or on a computer motherboard so that a shorted mouse or keyboard does not cause motherboard damage.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 761

21/11/17 3:51 PM

762 SECTION TWELVE

Current-Limiting Fuses. Highvoltage current-limiting fuses for use on distribution systems have two distinct classes: (1) general-purpose currentlimiting fuses, devices which will successfully interrupt currents which will melt the fusible element in 1 h or more on through the maximum interrupting current that it is rated to clear; and (2) backup current-limiting fuses, devices which have a definite minimum interrupting rating as specified by the manufacturer. These devices require other protective devices in electrical series to interrupt fault currents below its minimum interrupting rating. There are also backup currentlimiting fuses referred to as fuse limiters. These devices combine the series fuse and the current-limiting fuse into one package that handles just like a cutout and fits into the cutout mounting. The fuse limiter is available at 15 through 38 kV, and in current ratings through 20 kA. FIGURE 12-48 Fuse limiters. (S&C Electric Company.) It is specifically designed for protecting overhead distribution transformers (see Fig. 12-48). Three important parameters should be known about high-voltage current-limiting fuses: 1. Continuous current rating: The maximum current that the fuse is designed to carry continuously. 2. Peak arc voltage: Maximum voltage generated by the current-limiting fuse. If wire-wound, the voltage value is a function of fault current. If it is a ribbon-element fuse, the voltage is a function of applied voltage across the fuse. 3. I2t clearing: Maximum allowed by the current-limiting fuse. This measures the energy-limiting effect of the fuse. Care in application of current-limiting fuses per voltage rating must be maintained. In general, these fuses should not be applied to circuits with a voltage less than 50% of the fuse-voltage rating to avoid excessive peak arc voltages. It is equally important that fuses not be exposed to system recovery voltages more than their rating. Fuse Holders. In many applications, fuses are installed in fuse holders. These fuses and their associated fuse holders are not intended for operation as a “switch” for turning power “on” and “off.” Fuses in Enclosures. High-voltage fuses may be mounted in enclosures for several applications: industrial service entrance switchgear, pad-mounted switchgear, or transformers for underground circuits, or in enclosures for subsurface applications. Most fuses will require special adaptation. Power fuses are fitted with a muffler to reduce the intensity of the exhaust gases when used in enclosures. Current-limiting fuses are supplied with special seals to prevent the ingress of fluid when applied under oil such as in transformers. Fuse cutouts are not recommended for use in enclosures or vaults. Derating of fuses in enclosures may have to be considered because of restricted heat transfer. Consult the manufacturer. Electronically Controlled Protective Devices. Electronically controlled protective devices offer greater flexibility and accuracy using state-of-the-art electronics. An electronic power fuse and an electronic sectionalizer for use at distribution voltage levels are two examples of this technology.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 762

21/11/17 3:51 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 763

The electronic power fuse utilizes an electronic control module to provide current sensing, timecurrent characteristics, and control power for the fuse. High-speed interruption of fault currents to 40,000 A is provided by an interrupting module. The devices are completely self-contained (non-venting) and require no external power source. These power fuses are used in metal-enclosed switchgear, padmounted switchgear, and metal-enclosed fuse gear. They are available to 600 A continuous current and 4.16 through 25 kV. Three families of time-current characteristics are available. Figure 12-49 shows an electronic power fuse. The electronic sectionalizer consists of an electronic module which fits into the mounting of a standard open-type cutout. The sectionalizer counts the number of fault current pulses allowed by an upstream recloser and operates to an open position during the recloser’s open time. The sectionalizer has no time-current characteristics. It is generally used to replace a fuse at the distribution lateral where fuse coordination is difficult or impossible. Sectionalizer have no fault-interrupting capability and must be FIGURE 12-49 Electronic power fuse. used in conjunction with an upstream recloser. Sec- (S&C Electric Company.) tionalizer are available in continuous current ratings to 200 A; count settings of 1, 2, 3 or 4; and distribution voltage ratings from 15 to 38 kV. The electronic modules require no external power source. An electronic sectionalizer is shown in Fig. 12-50a. Other devices that can be used to replace a distribution lateral fuse include single-phase recloser and single-phase dropout recloser. These devices provide improved protection performance on laterals with frequent occurrences of momentary faults. They include fault interrupting capability so there is

FIGURE 12-50a Electronic sectionalizer. (Hubbell Power Systems/Chance.)

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 763

21/11/17 3:51 PM

764 SECTION TWELVE

no momentary outage upstream from the device for lateral faults. The devices will eliminate permanent outages that would result from lateral fuses responding to temporary faults. The dropout style includes a selfpowered, electronically controlled vacuum interrupter that fits into a standard cutout mounting (see Fig. 12-50b). Thermal Fuses. A low-voltage thermal fuse is often found in consumer equipment such as coffee makers or hair dryers or transformers powering small consumer electronics devices. They contain a fusible, temperature-sensitive alloy which holds a spring contact mechanism normally closed. When the surrounding temperature gets too high, the alloy melts and allows the spring contact mechanism to break the circuit. The device can be used to prevent a fire in a hair dryer for example, by cutting off the power supply to the heater elements when the air flow is interrupted (e.g., the blower motor stops or the air intake becomes accidentally blocked). Thermal fuses are a “one shot,” non-resettable device which must be replaced once they have been activated (blown). 12.3.2 Switches FIGURE 12-50b Singlephase dropout recloser. (S&C Electric Company.)

Disconnecting switches are used primarily for isolation of equipment such as buses or other live apparatus. They are used for sectionalizing electric circuits such as buses or lateral circuits or even portions of main feeders for speTABLE 12-5 Standards Related to Disconnect cial purposes such as testing and maintenance. Switches Standards pertaining to disconnect switches are Ratings and Application Guide ANSI C37.32 listed in Table 12-5. Generally, these devices are not rated to break load current except when Rated Control Voltages ANSI C37.33 equipped with auxiliary devices. However, these Test Code ANSI C37.34 switches must be designed to carry rated load Operation and Maintenance ANSI C37.35 currents and remain closed for momentary current flow such as fault currents. Fault currents Loading Guide ANSI C37.37 more than a rating may cause the switch to be blown open by the magnetic forces due to the short-circuit current. There are three classes of disconnect switches: 1. Station 2. Transmission 3. Distribution Switches can be further categorized as group-operated or hookstick-operated, and loadbreak or nonloadbreak types. Overhead group-operated switches have a vertical drive linkage down the support structure or pole to a handle that operates all three phases of the switch. Hookstick-operated switches replace the vertical drive linkage with a latched switch blade that can be accessed and operated with the pulling action of a hookstick. This mechanism eliminates the requirement of any equipment on the pole and shortens the installation time. The basic insulation level (BIL) of station class equipment is normally higher than for transmission or distribution class equipment. Station equipment ranges from 2.4 to 800 kV at present. Disconnect switches rated up through 5000 A continuous current are available. Manual or motor-operated switching can be provided. The design of disconnecting switches demands considerable attention to the contact surfaces. Consideration must be given to the rigors of extreme environments.

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 765

High-pressure contacts are generally the form used to provide the current transfer. Current densities of 100,000 A/in2 are common when using silver for contact points. Contact pressures as high as 500,000 lb/in2 ensure that good cleaning action is achieved and keeps the current transfer points free from contamination. Reverse current lop jaw type contacts are also employed to apply addition force to the contacts during through fault conditions. Vertical-break and double-end-break style switches are commonly used in areas where ice build-up is prevalent, due to the rotational rolling movement of the blade and contact during the opening operation cycle. Transmission disconnecting switches equipped with load break capability are generally used as load-management tools. Increasing needs for transmission lines and decreasing availability of right-ofway makes automatic switching of transmission load desirable. Load management is often achieved during “dead time” by switching the proper disconnect automatically through sensing loss of voltage. There are also loadbreak switches available for systems up through 230 kV at 2000 A and 3000 A interrupting ratings. These switches use in-line or shunt SF6 interrupters to isolate the circuits. The objective of load management is to minimize outage time and allow for more efficient utilization of substation capacity at the distribution level. There is a growing interest in automating distribution class switches to achieve load-management objectives. Distribution disconnecting switches are the method of providing for both single- and three-phase sectionalizing. As reliability demands increase, the utility must provide more sectionalizing or switching capability or suffer large and longer outages during faults. Hence, at 25 kV one may find some switching capability every 2000 to 3000 ft of overhead conductor. Figure 12-51a shows a typical group-operated distribution loadbreak switch. Figure 12-51b shows an upright, horizontal, hookstick-operated distribution load-break switch. Single-phase disconnect switching with load-interrupter capability can be applied where ferroresonance is not a problem. This type of switching is found on single-phase circuits. Single-phase switching of a heavily loaded three-phase circuit is not desirable. Group-operated switches with loadbreak capability interrupt these loads without concern for ferroresonance problems. In FIGURE 12-51a Gangapplication, these three-phase switches can be mounted in either operated, phase-over-phase, dishorizontal, phase-over-phase (tiered), or vertical (riser poles) tribution loadbreak switch. (S&C configurations. To ensure proper operation, the mounting Electric Company.) should be as rigid as possible. Care must be exercised in proper alignment of blades and interrupter shunt contacts. Attention to these matters allows proper operation for repeatable switching duty without any need for adjustment in the field. Load-Interrupter Devices. Load-interrupter devices, when combined with disconnecting switches, provide the economical capability of switching load currents. Generally, these interrupters are auxiliary devices and are not continuous-duty in terms of carrying load current. They are often referred to as shunt interrupters. This load interruption can be achieved by: 1. Use of an interrupter paralleling the main contacts just prior to opening and interrupting in this auxiliary chamber after the main contacts open. This is typically accomplished with an expulsion type device or vacuum switch.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 765

766 SECTION TWELVE

FIGURE 12-51b Hookstick-operated three-phase distribution loadbreak switch. (S&C Electric Company.)

2. Use of a blast of SF6 gas to effectively lengthen and cool the arc resulting from the main contacts opening. Figure 12-52 shows an expulsion-type load interrupter used on distribution disconnecting switches to assist in interrupting load current. Switches for Underground Circuits. The continuing trend toward underground distribution circuits increases the need for pad-mounted switchgear. These are available in both live- and dead-front configurations, with the latter growing in popularity.

FIGURE 12-52 Load interrupter, expulsion type, used in distribution systems. (S&C Electric Company.)

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 767

Live-front switchgear is typically air-insulated and utilizes in-air switches for loadbreak operation and power fuses for fault interruption. All components are directly accessible and operable. Dead-front switchgear is typically air-, oil-, or gas-insulated. Air-insulated dead-front switchgear is like live-front switchgear except that components are isolated within grounded compartments and are not accessible when energized. Oil-insulated dead-front switchgear typically uses under-oil switches or vacuum interrupters for loadbreak operation and current-limiting fuses or vacuum interrupters for fault interruption. These have the advantage of being more compact than air-insulated units. The disadvantage is that the oil insulation can become contaminated following arc interruption or from external contaminants. SF6-insulated switchgear uses components like those used in oil-insulated switchgear. Contamination of SF6 is less of a concern, although SF6-insulated enclosures must be more carefully designed and constructed to ensure gas integrity. Dead-front designs generally provide increased isolation from energized components, but at the expense of operating simplicity and visual confirmation. External connections are made by means of separable insulated connectors. These connectors generally must be removed to provide a visible break when working on cable or equipment. Some more recent dead-front designs allow visual confirmation of internal visible breaks on both switches and fault interrupters, and some provide integral grounding of cables. This eliminates the need to move elbows and provides isolation from energized components, while also offering the visual confirmation provided in live-front switchgear. In addition, recent designs have become available either with provisions for motor operation or fully integrated with motor operation and controls for use with SCADA systems. Oil-insulated and SF6-insulated switchgear can also be submersible and thus used in subsurface applications where space is at a premium or aesthetics are critical, such as in metropolitan areas. Refer to ANSI C37.72 for standards governing dead-front pad-mounted switchgear, and ANSI/IEEE C37.71 for subsurface load-interrupting switches.

12.4 CIRCUIT SWITCHERS BY KENNETH LONG AND HAMID R. SHARIFNIA Circuit switchers are mechanical switching devices suitable for frequent switching operations; capable of making, carrying, and breaking currents under normal circuit conditions; capable of making, and carrying for a specified time, currents under specified abnormal conditions; and capable of breaking currents under certain other specified abnormal circuit conditions. They are not necessarily capable of high speed reclosing. Some configurations include an integral open-gap disconnecting device. Circuit switchers available today use SF6 as an interrupting medium and insulation for the interrupting contacts, and may be equipped with a trip device activated by a protective relaying device to open the circuit switcher’s interrupting contacts automatically under specified abnormal conditions, such as overcurrent or faults. A circuit switcher, like a circuit breaker, must carry normal load currents within a specified temperature range to prevent damage to key components such as contacts, linkage, terminals, and isolating device parts. Principal designating parameters of a circuit switcher are maximum operating voltage, BIL, rated load current, interrupting current, momentary and short time currents, reactive power switching requirements, whether a disconnecting or isolation device is required, whether a trip device is required, whether manual or motorized operation is required, and if motorized the station service and control voltages. A circuit switcher essentially combines the functions of a circuit breaker (without high-speed reclosing capability) and a disconnecting switch (by providing visible isolation). Several models are also available which match the interrupting speed of a circuit breaker. A circuit switcher provides a cost-effective alternative means of transformer protection and switching, line and loop switching, capacitor or reactor switching, and load management. Evolution of the circuit switcher concept provides a more in-depth understanding of its application versatility and its limitations.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 767

21/11/17 3:51 PM

768 SECTION TWELVE

12.4.1 History of Circuit Switcher Development After World War II, the drive to electrify the remaining rural and sparsely populated areas of the United States was renewed. Providing fully rated circuit breakers for switching loaded circuits was frequently beyond budget limitations. This created a need for new transmission and subtransmission voltage circuit-switching devices. One such device could be described as a load interrupter. It appeared in a wide variety of forms. Most were attachments to disconnect switches. Initially, most of these devices used low-volume oil as an interrupting medium. Ablative gas generating devices and later vacuum displaced oil. With rare exceptions, these devices had deficiencies. In the mid-1950s, SF6 gas was first employed as an interrupting medium. The application was an interrupter attachment for disconnect switches. Whereas ablative devices and vacuum bottles were limited to approximately 30-kV recovery voltage per gap, this single-gap SF6 device was readily applied on 138-kV systems for up to 600 A load switching. Most of these vacuum, ablative, and SF6 devices were shunted into the circuit during the disconnect switch opening process. As the 1960s approached, the circuit switcher was born. It appeared as an in-line device. While the first version employed several ablative devices in series, it soon evolved into the use of SF6 as a medium. Because of the unfavorable experience with the earlier devices, the general acceptance of the circuit switcher took much effort and considerable time. A typical installation is shown in Fig. 12-53. Applications for circuit switchers have been primarily for high-side power transformer switching under load and fault protection. The circuit switcher provides load-switching capability and protection for faults that originate on the secondary or low-voltage side of the substation transformer. The zone of protection for circuit switchers in this application is typically from the current transformers inside the transformer on the high-voltage bushings to the secondary feeder breakers, or in some

FIGURE 12-53 Schematic of typical three-pole arrangement. Two poles have been deleted to clarify mechanical drive-train arrangement.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 768

21/11/17 3:51 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 769

cases the low-side main circuit breaker. There is generally shorter strike distance on the secondary bus and more exposure to flashover from wildlife and other causes. Therefore, circuit switchers are specifically tested to interrupt current and withstand the higher transient recovery voltages (TRVs) associated with faults initiated on the secondary of the transformer and cleared by the high-side interrupting device. For applications where the available high-side short-circuit current exceeds the device’s capability, blocking relays can be used. However, in most distribution substation applications blocking or time delay is not necessary. New devices have come on the market which can also be used in the following applications: Capacitor Switching. The special purpose SF6 capacitors switcher is used for routine switching of single step or back-to-back steps, either grounded or ungrounded. Its pre-insertion closing resistors or inductors provide transient suppression to minimize the detrimental effects of voltage transients on sensitive equipment and to minimize the detrimental effects of current transients on utility equipment’s. The key features of this device include circuit making in SF6 rather than in air, single mechanism spring operator for reliable long-life operation, and single gap per phase puffer interrupters having long contact life and multi-time fault closing capability. In addition, the SF6 switching device equipped with a pre-insertion resistor reduces the inrush current thus eliminating the need for inrush current reactors that are commonly used with vacuum switching devices. Note, outrush current limiting reactors may still be required in some back-to-back switching applications. Circuit switchers used in capacitor switching applications have the following features: • Closing resistors provide the most reliable and consistently repeatable voltage and current transient suppression available in the market. • Interrupting contacts which use SF6 as an insulation medium and direct it to extinguish the arc are designed and tested for restrike-free performance • Makes and breaks circuit in SF6 gas rather than in air or vacuum • Simple, cost effective, mechanical design provides repeatability • Eliminates the need for inrush reactors Reactor Switching. This application can impose a severe duty on the connected system, switching device, and the shunt reactor itself. Due to the relatively small inductive current, the interrupting device attempts to clear at a forced current zero; deviation from which results in current chopping. If the interrupter’s contacts have not separated enough to sustain the system voltage, a re-ignition of the arc will occur. These high magnitude and high frequency re-ignitions can shorten the life of the reactor and the switching device. Circuit switchers used in shunt reactor switching applications have the following features: • Special nozzle/contact design resulting in very low probability of re-ignitions • Increased reactor life due to less stress on its insulation system • Patented interrupter minimizes probability and magnitude of re-ignitions • Reduced turn-to-turn voltage stress on reactor windings • Simplified design compared to that of a circuit breaker improves reliability • Local visual indication of gas pressure provided by color coded temperature compensated gas gauge • Common gas system with gas density switch with low-pressure alarm and low-pressure lockout for remote status monitoring • Compact candlestick type design can fit in tight spaces 12.4.2 General Construction Today, most circuit switchers are designed as live-tank type interrupting chambers, using SF6 gas puffer-type interrupting contacts. In the closed position, the contacts are surrounded by a flow guide

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 769

21/11/17 3:51 PM

770 SECTION TWELVE

and piston assembly which is ready to mechanically generate a “puff” of SF6 to cool and deionize the arc that is established prior to circuit interruption. The moving cylinder attached to the contact assembly, is driven by the main opening spring-charged mechanism, causing the gas to be pressurized by the stationary piston. The stationary contact “follows” the moving contact as the piston assembly achieves the prepressurized gas condition. When the contacts (which are hollow tubes) part, an arc is established and the gas flow divides into two parts and flows down the stationary and moving contact tubes. The alternating nature of the arc current waveform results in two current zeros every cycle. If the arc is sufficiently “hot” or conductive through the SF6 dielectric medium, the current will reestablish itself. Modern circuit switchers have sufficient SF6 density such that at the first current zero the interrupting contacts can stop the arc from reestablishing itself, providing the necessary dielectric strength to sustain arc interruption. This entire process from trip signal initiation to current interruption requires from 3 to 8 cycles or 50 to 133 ms in modern circuit switchers. Figure 12-54 illustrates a typical “blade-disconnect model” circuit switcher with the interrupter and blade connected in series. For opening, the operator receives a trip signal when the relay system detects an abnormal condition within the specified range. By discharging its opening spring, the operator actuates the interrupters to interrupt the circuit. Once the interrupter is open, the blade opens to achieve visible isolation. The blade-hinge mechanism is actuated directly by rotating a support insulator through the driver mechanism. As the blades are opened, both the closing and opening springs are recharged. For closing, the reverse rotation of the insulators allows the blades to begin closing. The blades close slowly since they are not used to pick up the circuit for this design. Once the blades are in the closed position, the operator receives a signal to release the closing spring and close the contacts in the interrupters to complete the circuit. If the unit has closed into a faulted circuit condition that provides a trip signal, the opening process may proceed immediately since the opening spring is charged and ready. In some circuit switcher designs, the movement of the interrupting contacts is initiated with a shunt trip designed to achieve the proper opening speed. For models of this type without shunt trip, opening is accomplished by rotating the insulator to the point where the driver opening spring would normally be tripped by the shunt trip’s rotation. This configuration is used where protection duty is not a function of the circuit switcher. For this design, the closing operation may be achieved by first closing the interrupter during the opening stroke of the blade. Then, when a close operation is called for, all that is necessary is to close the blade because the interrupter is already closed. Since contact is established in air for this type of closing, high-speed operation of

FIGURE 12-54 Single pole of blade-type circuit switcher. (S&C Electric Company.)

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 770

21/11/17 3:51 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 771

the blade is necessary to minimize the impact of picking up the circuit with the blades. Both methods of closing in the interrupter or with the blade have been proven over many years of field use. Circuit switchers are available with integral blades and in bladeless configurations. The units with the integral disconnect can help to provide a visible gap on the same structure with the interrupters. This can be a significant benefit in locations where there is limited real estate. For bladeless circuit switchers, a separate disconnect switch is used to isolate the circuit after the interrupters are open. In these installations the circuit switcher is used to open and close the circuit, and the disconnect switch provides the isolation and visible gap. Transformer Protective Devices. There is another type of device available for transformer protection that provides the same type of protection as a circuit switcher. It is designed for application on the high-side of substation transformers from 69 to 138 kV. These devices offer a three-cycle 31,500 A interrupting rating with electronically linked pole units. They have been tested for interrupting the high TRVs from secondary-side faults and provide an economical alternative to other protective devices. They are supplied in conjunction with a separate or integrated disconnecting device on the high-voltage bus side of the protective device. The transformer protective device is different from circuit switchers in the operating sequence. The standard version includes electronically tripped interrupters with manual reset of each interrupter. A disconnect is used to isolate the circuit and provide a visible gap after the interrupters are open. With the disconnect open, the interrupters are closed and charged manually or with charging motors. Since the individual interrupters are closed and charged slowly, they are not used to pick up the circuit. Once the interrupters are closed, the disconnect is used to pick up the transformer. Figure 12-55 shows a typical substation transformer protective device. 12.4.3 Ratings Short-Circuit Current. Circuit switchers are “specific-duty” or “medium-fault” interrupting devices and generally fulfill a requirement between high-power fuses and circuit breakers in a

FIGURE 12-55 Substation transformer protective device. (S&C Electric Company.)

772 SECTION TWELVE

transmission or distribution system. Circuit switcher designs to date do not encompass instantaneous reclosing capability since their most common application of transformer protection precludes this requirement. Typical short-circuit current interrupting ratings are from 4 to 40 kA rms symmetrical, depending on type of interrupting duty and voltage rating. When interruption occurs, a TRV is imposed in microseconds across the interrupting device because of system adjustments to the new state before a steady-state condition is achieved known as the normal-frequency recovery voltage. TRV attempts to reestablish the arc by either thermal reignitions or dielectric breakdown of the interrupting gap. Refer to ANSI definitions and ratings. The TRV seen by the high-side interrupting device after clearing a fault that initiated on the secondary of the transformer is high with high frequency because of the characteristics of transformers. Continuous Current. A continuous current rating is the designated limit of current in rms amperes that can be carried continuously under usual service conditions and in an ambient temperature not more than 40°C without exceeding temperature limits assigned to the various materials comprising the current-carrying parts or that are in contact with these parts. For further information, refer to ANSI C37.04, C37.30, and IEC 694. Circuit-switcher continuous current ratings are 1200, 1600, and 2000 A. These ratings are typically well above the requirements for the transformer protection application based on size of the transformer being protected and the maximum continuous current of these transformers. Short-Time Current. This is a dual rating to verify the capability of the circuit switcher to carry abnormally high currents in the closed position for short periods of time. Short-time current includes the following: 1. Rated momentary current is the total current in asymmetric rms amperes (ac and dc components), which the device can carry for 10 cycles on a 60-Hz basis. These ratings can approach 50 times the continuous current ratings, and provide an assurance that the device will withstand the high electromagnetic forces from initial transient conditions of a short circuit tending to bring about mechanical damage or contact separation. 2. Rated 1-second or 3-second current is 62.5% of the rated momentary current and verifies that the current carrying parts will withstand the heating effect without excessive annealing or contact welding. Common circuit switcher momentary ratings are 60, 70, and 80 kA. Close-and-Latch Current. For those circuit switchers that make the circuit in the interrupting device, a close-and-latch rating is required as is a close rating for the type that closes the circuit on a disconnect switch blade. This rating verifies the capability of the contact structure and operating mechanism to withstand the forces developed by closing in on a fault. Close-and-latch ratings are 30 and 40 kA. Limited-duty close ratings for the blade type are of the same magnitudes. Rated Voltage. Rated voltages for circuit switchers are generally stated in terms of maximum system design voltages that indicate the upper limit at which the device is designed to operate. Circuit switchers are most commonly applied at 72.5 through 242 kV but are also available for special applications at 362 kV. To provide safe phase-to-ground insulation levels and across the device when in the open position, the circuit switcher must withstand certain specified magnitudes and wave shapes of test voltages without flashover or puncture of any of its insulation systems. This is the rated dielectric strength and consists of: 1. 1-minute dry and 10-second wet low-frequency (60-Hz) withstand voltage. 2. Dry lightning-impulse (1.2 × 50 µs wave shape) withstand voltage. It is the positive-polarity withstand level that is the basic-insulation-level rating (BIL in kilovolts). 3. Dry and wet switching-impulse (250 × 2500 µs) withstand voltage. This rating applies only at 362 kV and above. 4. Dry chopped-wave impulse withstand voltage. The requirement for this rating has yet to be determined for a circuit switcher but is a standard rating for a circuit breaker. If applicable, this rating would apply to a bladeless model circuit switcher having graded gaps in series per pole.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 772

21/11/17 3:51 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 773

Interrupting Time. The rated interrupting time is the maximum permissible interval between energizing the shunt trip coils at rated control voltage and the interruption of the main circuit in all poles when interrupting a current within the required interrupting capabilities. This interrupting time may be modified under certain asymmetrical current conditions as detailed in ANSI C37.04. Circuit switchers are available from 3- to 8-cycle interrupting times. Duty Cycle. Operating duty is the short-circuit current to be interrupted, closed upon, etc. The duty cycle is a stated sequence of closing and opening operations. Various types of circuit switchers will have different duty cycles. An example is O-17s-CO cycle is where the first operation is an open, followed by 17 seconds to permit the operating mechanism and blade to recycle, and then to repeat the close-open operation cycle. Corona-RIV. A corona-free rating is commonly established to prevent radio and television interference. This is referred to as the radio influence voltage (RIV) and should be less than 500 µV as determined by a test circuit per NEMA Publication No. 107. As a rule, a circuit switcher that produces no visible corona under dark conditions at 105% of rated voltage will have a negligible RIV level. 12.4.4 Selection and Application The versatility of circuit switchers and related circuit-interrupting devices requires careful selection of the ratings, components, and accessories to be specified for a given protection and/or switching duty. The following criteria must be considered: 1. System data a. Nominal service voltage b. Maximum continuous current c. Through-fault current withstand d. Basic impulse (insulation) level 2. Circuit-protection duty a. Present and future available fault currents b. Length of overhead lines or underground cables c. Transformer ratings, impedance, and connections d. TRV e. Interrupting time, maximum 3. Switching duty a. Inductive currents (unloaded transformers) b. Small capacitive currents (unloaded lines and cables) c. Inductive/capacitive currents (choke coils, capacitors, grounded or ungrounded) d. Closing on fault e. Closing of long lines Approximately 80% of all circuit switchers are applied on the primary or high-voltage side of a substation transformer for switching and fault-protection duty. By means of protective relaying, faults which occur within the protection zone of the transformer can be detected to bring about tripping of the primary-side circuit switcher. Should the fault occur on the secondary side, which is most frequently the case, the transformer impedance will limit the magnitude of fault current at the circuit

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 773

21/11/17 3:51 PM

774 SECTION TWELVE

switcher’s location, and is generally less than the available primary-fault current. Hence, the use of the term “inherent secondary-fault current,” and for some circuit switchers, a dual short-circuit current rating for primary or secondary faults. Associated with these reflected secondary faults are the inherent capacitance and inductance of the transformer windings, which generally produce higher TRVs than is the case with a primary fault. These higher TRVs can increase the difficulty of the interruption process, while conversely, the impedance-limited fault current is easier to interrupt. Circuit switchers are tested for this condition as defined in the nearly completed ANSI C37.016 which is the new standard for circuit switchers. This test standard which applies to circuit switchers defines a secondary fault test with a TRV that is more severe than the circuit breaker test standard. The circuit switcher demonstrates its interrupting capability for this duty by passing these tests. In applications where the primary fault currents are greater than the switcher’s interrupting capability, the fault can often be cleared by source-side circuit breakers having interrupting times shorter than those of a circuit switcher. It is also common to block tripping of the circuit switcher when the fault current is greater than its rating and pass this duty on to the source-side breaker. Circuit switchers and interrupters are generally available in mounting arrangements like isolating air-disconnect switches. Since they are not freestanding, their application and that of the supporting structure design and/or optional freestanding pedestal is influenced by phase spacing’s desired, terminal height, altitude, atmospheric elements, seismic conditions, and wind, ice, and terminal pad loadings. The phase spacing recommended in the ANSI C37.32 differentiates between the minimums for vertical-break disconnect switches (also applying to bus supports) and the increased spacing’s required for horn gap switches (switching devices utilizing arcing in air as an operating mode). From a safety viewpoint, it is important to consider the method of operation in addition to the duty applications of the device as a determination in selecting the phase spacing. Elevation of the installation site, in addition to the temperature, humidity, and air-contamination characteristics, significantly affects the dielectric strength and coordination of these circuitinterrupting devices. The guidelines established in ANSI C37.30 for site elevations coupled with a further analysis of these other factors may dictate the use of higher-voltage-rated units or extraleakage-distance porcelain standoff insulators. Seismic, wind, ice, and terminal pad loadings must also be considered in the design of the supporting structure. Testing. Industry standards specifically for circuit switchers are included in ANSI C37.016. Prior to this standard, applicable sections of existing standards for circuit breakers and disconnect switches had been used as a guide in establishing definitions, ratings, capabilities, and test procedures for circuit switchers (see ANSI C37.09 and C37.34). In addition, testing for secondary fault currents and the associated higher TRVs has been completed by some circuit switcher manufacturers. Tests can be considered to consist of four different groupings: 1. Type or design tests are for proving the capability of the switcher to meet the specified ratings. 2. Reliability tests are part of a quality assurance program to demonstrate that the circuit-switcher design has achieved a specified mechanical reliability. They consist of accelerated aging or prototype tests to improve on the established design reliability, demonstration, or pilot run tests to assure the reliability requirements have been met, and acceptance or production tests to verify that production units comply with the demonstrated design reliability. 3. Routine or production tests are done to ensure that the production is in accordance with established procedures. This includes testing of individual components and subassemblies. 4. Installation testing to assure that the circuit switcher will perform its intended function in the system. Accessories and Maintenance. As discussed in a preceding section, circuit switcher manufacturers offer optional freestanding support pedestals at various heights in addition to many other accessories, some of which include bypass and grounding switches. Other options include the capability of monitoring the circuit switcher status through SCADA.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 774

21/11/17 3:51 PM

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 775

The maintenance requirements are specified by each manufacturer. Typical inspection recommendations will include a general visual check of the insulator condition along with checking the SF6 gas density levels and the connections. If the circuit switcher includes an integral disconnect, the contacts should be inspected and wiped clean of the old grease, and a light coating of new grease applied. In general, an overall inspection of the circuit switcher should be used to identify any condition that is not normal.

12.5 AUTOMATED FEEDER SWITCHING SYSTEMS BY KENNETH LONG AND HAMID R. SHARIFNIA The method known as SCADA has long been used to monitor and control transmission systems, providing the operational flexibility and speed required for efficient and reliable performance. The use of SCADA in the distribution system is becoming increasingly important as utilities seek to improve service to their customers. The acronym SCADA is being replaced by the generic term distribution automation (DA), which incorporates the principle of computers operating switching and other control devices automatically in response to events in the system. Automated switching of distribution feeder circuits provides significant improvements in reliability, enhances operational flexibility, and increases productivity of both utility personnel and distribution lines. Automated feeder switching systems utilize controls, sophisticated algorithms, and data communications to go beyond the reliability benefits of more traditional reclosers and automatic sectionalizers. An automated switching system can be programmed to not only reduce outage times, but also do so without subjecting unfaulted circuits to “bumps” caused by intentional closing into faults required by fault-detection or troubleshooting schemes. Further, an integrated fault-isolation and restoration system can incorporate real-time evaluation of pre-fault loads into the algorithm to prevent overloading of a backup circuit when transferring load from a faulted circuit. This allows the utility planner more flexibility in circuit design by increasing the amount of load that can normally be carried by a given circuit. Such systems, with current and voltage monitoring, also provide the utility with a convenient way to monitor distribution feeder circuits, thus enabling the utility to take immediate action in the event of current or voltage excursions exceeding normal operating limits. Modern systems also monitor the communications network for abnormal conditions, and will implement path switching or if necessary block automated responses to avoid miss operation. These features when implemented make it possible to improve power quality and continuity of service for the customer. Automated feeder switching systems can also provide the means to optimize feeder and substation loading by enabling the shifting of load from one feeder to another in a very short period. This same capability can yield hard-dollar cost savings associated with deferment of capital projects when coupled with planning practices that take advantage of the new technologies. 12.5.1 Examples of Automated Feeder Switching Systems A large investor-owned electric utility in New York needed to dramatically improve reliability in response to a challenge from the New York public utility commission. After analyzing its system as well as the nature and locations of faults, it was decided that an automated feeder switching system would provide the quickest route to needed improvements in electric service reliability. A typical feeder “loop” is shown in Fig. 12-56. It consists of two circuits joined by a normally open tie switch. In turn, each feeder circuit will have a normally closed automated switch installed at the electrical half-way point on the circuit. All switches are equipped with voltage and current monitoring as well as communication and control units (CCUs) housing the switch controls, power supplies, remote-terminal units (RTUs), and radios for establishing communication with the primary station. Faults occurring in section 2 will result in a trip of substation breaker BKR A. The control at switch SW1 will sense the passage of fault current and the subsequent loss of voltage precipitated by the opening of BKR A. A sectionalizing algorithm will initiate and open the switch after a predetermined time delay set to coordinate with the recloser interval of BKR A. The station breaker is

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 775

776 SECTION TWELVE

FIGURE 12-56 Typical automated feeder circuit loop.

reclosed to determine if the fault condition is temporary or permanent. A typical reclosing breaker may reclose up to three times on some systems. Once SW1 is open and the fault is isolated, BKR A will reclose, restoring service to the customers in section 1. At this point, the crew can proceed directly to SW1 and commence the search for the fault from there, further reducing the amount of time for fault location. Faults occurring in section 1 will result in a lockout of substation BKR A. At this point, SW1 will see a loss of voltage and transmit an alarm to the primary station. The primary will then interrogate SW1 and determine that it experienced loss of voltage, but no overcurrent. This condition indicates a section 1 fault. The primary station will then initiate the section 1 fault algorithm and interrogate SW1 to determine the load in section 2 just prior to the fault. The primary then interrogates SW3 for load information. If the addition of section 2 load to the existing load on section 3 will not result in an overload condition, then the master station will instruct SW2 to close, restoring service to section 2. The automation system can be operated in three modes. The first is traditional SCADA, where the dispatcher must identify and analyze circuit conditions before deciding on restoration procedures, which must then be sent to the field devices individually. In the second mode, the primary station computer will identify and analyze the circuit condition and make an operational recommendation to the dispatcher through the human-machine interface (HMI), who can then choose to accept the recommendation and execute a simple acknowledge command which will automatically issue appropriate commands to field devices. The third mode identifies and analyzes circuit conditions and automatically issues commands to field devices to isolate faulted sections and restore service to unfaulted sections. These systems can also be used to automatically return the circuit to its normal operating configuration after receiving confirmation from the operator through the HMI. It should be noted that the system can utilize many switching devices on a given circuit loop like that shown in Fig. 12-56. The figure was simplified for clarity in this example. A large metropolitan utility wanted to improve electric service to its customers throughout its service area. However, it did not have a SCADA primary station at the beginning of the project and needed a way to improve service without installing one. In this case, the utility installed a system which utilizes distributed intelligence in the switch controllers to do all analysis as well as fault isolation and circuit restoration. Such a system operates in much the same way as described in the example above. The key difference is that this system does not utilize the first two modes of operation: traditional SCADA and suggesting operational recommendations. The advantage is the ability to install the system without the need for a communications network or SCADA primary station. This system does its work automatically without human intervention and the entire fault location, isolation, and service restoration occurs in less than 1 minute. It should be noted that the system can be easily disabled in the field for line work if desired and can be upgraded to work with a primary control station.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 776

SWITCHGEAR AND POWER COMPONENTS 777

12.5.2 Automated Switches A key part of an automated feeder switching system is the automated switch. The term “automated” in this context means the switch is designed for use on a fully automated system, a SCADA system, or in a system using distributed intelligence. To be automated, existing switches may be retrofitted with motor operators, current and voltage sensors, RTUs, and communication devices to allow the remote operation necessary to realize the benefits available with automated feeder switching systems. However, switches designed for occasional, manual operation may not be entirely suitable for operation on an automated distribution circuit feeder. Manual switches are typically not designed to be operated the hundreds of times required by a fully automated system over the life of a typical switch. Nor are they ordinarily designed for duty-cycle fault-closing to allow the system operator to inadvertently close into a fault from the SCADA primary station and still leave the switch in an operable condition. There are several switches designed specifically for automation systems (Fig. 12-57). Such switches incorporate design features such as those described below that make them particularly suitable for use in an automated feeder switching system: Sealed SF6 interrupters

Disconnect operating lever

Two current sensors and one current/voltage sensor

Pull ring for manual operaton

Interrupter open/ closed indicator

Integral storedenergy operating mechanism Shielded control cable

Communication and control unit

FIGURE 12-57 Automated switches with integrated sensing. (S&C Electric Company.)

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 777

21/11/17 3:51 PM

778 SECTION TWELVE

1. Duty-cycle fault-closing allows the switch to be closed into a typical fault several times before experiencing damage severe enough to render the switch inoperable. 2. Integrated voltage and current sensors provide the ability to monitor voltages, currents, and loads that are in turn used as inputs to algorithms to effect automated switching for fault isolation and restoration, and for shifting loads for circuit optimization. 3. Integrated operating mechanisms enable the switches to be operated remotely via computer commands. Integration with the switch ensures optimum operation without the need for cumbersome ground-to-switch linkages. 4. Integrated load interrupters are typically designed to allow operation under most weather conditions since it will not be possible to visibly inspect the switch for ice or other problems prior to operation. 5. Integrated control power sources eliminate the need to rely on locally available control power sources, or to install such power sources. 6. Integrated visible air-gap isolation provides a visible air gap when required as a safety clearance point for certain types of overhead line work. An associated control package should include switch-operating controls, a local/remote switch, backup power for dead-line SCADA operation, a remote-terminal unit, and data-communication devices. The entire package should be assembled and tested for proper operation by a single supplier to eliminate the need for the utility to perform the integration. Similar automated switching devices are also available for underground distribution systems. In underground switchgear applications, the control interface should be isolated from the highvoltage compartments of the switchgear. Underground distribution systems commonly employ multifunction protective relaying devices with control logic to perform localized automated decision making.

12.6 POWER CAPACITORS BY JEFFREY H. NELSON AND MARK McVEY Definitions of terms used in this subsection can be found in the IEEE standards and application guides referenced in this subsection and/or in the IEEE Standards Dictionary (available at http:// ieeexplore.ieee.org/xpls/dictionary.jsp?tag=1). 12.6.1 System Benefits of Power Capacitors Power capacitors provide several benefits to power systems. Among these include power factor correction, system voltage support, increased system capacity, reduction of power system losses, reactive power support, and power oscillation damping. Power Factor Correction. In general, the efficiency of power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment is improved when it is operated near unity power factor. The most cost-effective way to achieve near unity power factor is with the application of capacitors. Capacitors provide a static source of leading reactive current and can be installed in close proximity to the load. Thus, the maximum efficiency may be realized by reducing the magnetizing (lagging) current requirements throughout the system. Table 12-6 is a simple tool that can be used to determine the kilovars (kvar) required for correcting the system power factor. Find the row that corresponds to the existing power factor and the column that corresponds to the desired power factor and select the kilowatt multiplier where these intersect. Then simply multiply this factor by the power system load in kilowatts to determine the kilovars required to be installed to achieve the desired power factor.

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 778

12_Santoso_Sec12_p0709-0800.indd 779

TABLE 12-6 Power Factor Correction Kilowatt Multipliers Present power-factor percentage 50 51

Corrected power-factor percentage 80

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

88

89

90

91

92

93

94

95

96

97

98

99

100

0.982 1.008 1.034 1.060 1.086 1.112 1.139 1.165 1.192 1.220 1.248 1.276 1.306 1.337 1.369 1.403 1.442 1.481 1.529 1.590 1.732 .937

.962

.989 1.015 1.041 1.067 1.094 1.120 1.147 1.175 1.203 1.231 1.261 1.292 1.324 1.358 1.395 1.436 1.484 1.544 1.687

52

.893

.919

.945

.971

.997 1.023 1.050 1.076 1.103 1.131 1.159 1.187 1.217 1.248 1.280 1.314 1.351 1.392 1.440 1.500 1.643

53

.850

.876

.902

.928

.954

.980 1.007 1.033 1.060 1.088 1.116 1.144 1.174 1.205 1.237 1.271 1.308 1.349 1.397 1.457 1.600

54

.809

.835

.861

.887

.913

.939

.966

55

.769

.795

.821

.847

.873

.899

.926

.952

.979 1.007 1.035 1.063 1.090 1.124 1.156 1.190 1.228 1.268 1.316 1.377 1.519

56

.730

.756

.782

.808

.845

.860

.887

.913

.940

.992 1.019 1.047 1.075 1.103 1.133 1.164 1.196 1.230 1.267 1.308 1.356 1.416 1.559 .968

.996 1.024 1.051 1.085 1.117 1.151 1.189 1.229 1.277 1.338 1.480

57

.692

.718

.744

.770

.796

.822

.849

.875

.902

.930

.958

.986 1.013 1.047 1.079 1.113 1.151 1.191 1.239 1.300 1.442

58

.655

.681

.707

.733

.759

.785

.812

.838

.865

.893

.921

.949

.976 1.010 1.042 1.076 1.114 1.154 1.202 1.263 1.405

59

.618

.644

.670

.696

.722

.748

.775

.801

.828

.856

.884

.912

.939

.973 1.005 1.039 1.077 1.117 1.165 1.226 1.368

60

.584

.610

.636

.662

.688

.714

.741

.767

.794

.822

.850

.878

.905

.939

.971 1.005 1.043 1.083 1.131 1.192 1.334

61

.549

.575

.601

.627

.653

.679

.706

.732

.759

.787

.815

.843

.870

.904

.936

.970 1.008 1.048 1.096 1.157 1.299

62

.515

.541

.567

.593

.619

.645

.672

.698

.725

.753

.781

.809

.836

.870

.902

.936

.974 1.014 1.062 1.123 1.265

63

.483

.509

.535

.561

.587

.613

.640

.666

.693

.721

.749

.777

.804

.838

.870

.904

.942

.982 1.030 1.091 1.233

64

.450

.476

.502

.528

.554

.580

.607

.633

.660

.688

.716

.744

.771

.805

.837

.871

.909

.949

.997 1.058 1.200

65

.419

.445

.471

.497

.523

.549

.576

.602

.629

.657

.685

.713

.740

.774

.806

.840

.878

.918

.966 1.027 1.169

66

.388

.414

.440

.466

.492

.518

.545

.571

.598

.626

.554

.682

.709

.743

.775

.809

.847