Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

Community > Birth Month

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (1)

December 2018 Babies

2.29K Discussions

166K Members

Start Discussion View Members Join Group

Community Guidelines Community Glossary

The views expressed in community are solely the opinions of participants, and do not reflect those of What to Expect. Learn more about our guidelines
Just so you know, What to Expect may make commissions on shopping links on this page.

Bookmark Discussion Report as Inappropriate

c

carrieabby2018

FTM...I’m a therapist so I see patients/clients and am sitting most of the work day. I don’t want to leave my patients unexpectedly so I’ve been leaning towards starting maternity leave at 36 weeks but now I’m not so sure. I’m self employed so I don’t get any paid maternity leave, other than CA PDL, and I’ll take the same amount of time off after birth either way. $ is not a big factor; of course things will be tight but 1 weeks pay won’t make or break us. The biggest factors are doing what’s best for my patients & feeling well enough to work. I’m a FTM so this is all new to me. Thoughts? Suggestions?

Thanks!


Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (3) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (4) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (5) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (6) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (7)

Like

Reply

20+ Similar Discussions Found

17 Comments

Oldest First

Report as Inappropriate

E

ErinB19

At 36 weeks my doc pulled me out of work and on a “modified bed rest” which included a mandatory afternoon nap (ended up being diagnosed with pre-e a few days after she pulled me out of work). It was AMAZING and helped me de-stress and relax before baby. I’m hoping that she’ll pull me out of work again at 36 weeks this time around as well.

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (8) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (9) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (10) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (11) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (12) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (13)

Like

Report as Inappropriate

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (14)

svaut27

I can definitely understand your concerns. I’m a child therapist and have told all of my parents and clients that my last week will be right before Thanksgiving. I’ll be 36 weeks. My goal is to make it an easy transition for clients while I’m on maternity leave as I would hate to not have closure with each one if something were to happen.

Report as Inappropriate

c

carrieabby2018

@svaut27,

Exactly!

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (21) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (22) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (23) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (24) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (25) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (26)

Like

Report as Inappropriate

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (27)

LoMama21

If I could I would stop at 36 weeks! Might as well rest up as much as possible and you’ll have extra time to get things situated. Also, just wanted to say that’s so thoughtful of u to think of ur patients like that :)


Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (28) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (29) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (30) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (31) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (32) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (33)

Like

Report as Inappropriate

u

userdeletedalias63109630

Sorry, this content has been deleted

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (34) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (35) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (36) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (37) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (38) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (39)

Like

Report as Inappropriate

k

kilgoka

I’m a mental health professional too. I’m starting my maternity leave at 36 weeks. I wanted to make sure I would have a closure session with everyone too. It gives my clients a concrete date too, which I think is helpful.

Report as Inappropriate

T

Tankzmom

I'm a mental health professional too but I hope to work until or right before labor. I'll be offering tele-therapy over my maternity leave so I won't be gone too long. I would have loved to be done at 36 weeks with my daughter. I hit a huge wall then. As long as you have a plan to transition them to another therapist while you're away, I think your clients will be fine.

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (46) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (47) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (48) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (49) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (50) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (51)

Like

Show 4 Previous Comments

Report as Inappropriate

c

carrieabby2018

@Tankzmom,

Thanks for sharing!

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (52) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (53) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (54) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (55) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (56) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (57)

Like

Report as Inappropriate

b

bombmom93

If money is not a huge factor by all means stop at 36 weeks. Gives you time to prepare and makes sure there’s no surprise fur your patients. The more time you can take the better! I’m jealous!!! Lol

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (58) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (59) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (60) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (61) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (62) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (63)

Like

Report as Inappropriate

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (64)

OliviaB2018

I'm planning to stop working at about 37 weeks

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (65) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (66) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (67) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (68) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (69) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (70)

Like

Report as Inappropriate

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (71)

MCMC4

im going to go against the grain a little and say id work until 37 weeks and warn your patients just incase anything happens. for me i find the more productive and busy i am the better i feel. too much downtime and i start thinking about the aches and pains too much. also what if ur an unlucky one who goes way overdue thats alot of time killing to do.

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (72) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (73) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (74) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (75) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (76) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (77)

Like

Report as Inappropriate

J

JAB926

36 weeks for sure! The CA Pdl starting at 36 weeks is a take it or leave it. It’s not like you’ll be adding time after baby is born, so take the whole thing and enjoy your time. If you’re a ftm nap, watch tv, do absolutely nothing and enjoy every moment of it. Someone gave me that advice when I was expecting my first I’m so glad I listened bc you’ll never be able to do it again!

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (78) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (79) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (80) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (81) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (82) Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (83)

Like

  • 1
  • 2
  • 1
  • 2

{{/hideMessage}} {{^hideMessage}}

{{^IsArchived}}

{{#canEdit}} {{/canEdit}} {{#showIgnore}} {{/showIgnore}} {{^IsBanned}} {{#IsAbused}}

Violation Reported

{{/IsAbused}} {{^IsAbused}} {{#canEscalate}} Escalate for Review {{/canEscalate}} {{^canEscalate}} Report as Inappropriate {{/canEscalate}} {{/IsAbused}} {{/IsBanned}} {{#canDelete}} Delete Post {{/canDelete}}

{{#IsHidden}}

{{/IsHidden}} {{/IsArchived}} {{#AuthorIgnored}}

This post is hidden because it's being reviewed by moderators, it was created by a blocked user or was hidden by the original poster.

{{/AuthorIgnored}}

{{#HiddenRepliesCount}}

{{ShowMoreText}} {{#HiddenHasAbused}}

{{/HiddenHasAbused}}

{{/HiddenRepliesCount}} {{/hideMessage}} {{/object}}

You May Also Like

PregnancyWhat to Expect Podcast: Listen Now PregnancyYour Pregnancy Week-by-Week First YearBaby Development Month by Month ProductsBaby Products
In October 2024 Babies40 tips for surviving the end of pregnancyOctober 01, 2024 | by savnav711. Tell anyone who will listen that due dates are estimates and that you won't stress out about when you go into labor2. Say things like "any day now" from 37 weeks on3. Make an unreasonably long list of things to do on maternity leave4. Constantly...Latest:16daysago| meliston 26
In January 2025 BabiesFor my 9-5 working mamas! I need helpAugust 22, 2024 | by browngirlFirst off I am tired working a 9-5 and being pregnant is not for the weak so shout out to all of my mommies making it happen My question is, when did you start maternity leave?!I work retail so I’m on my feet...Latest:4monthsago| Filson88 8
In August 2024 BabiesAnyone in Canada start maternity leave yet?July 07, 2024 | by olivetree22I’m 34 weeks and sooo tired of working. I’m thinking I’ll go off at 36 weeks, I had my son at 37 weeks so I want some time to get last minute things done and just relax. Anyone else taking leave a bit early??Latest:6monthsago| nat123394 23

WTE Must Reads

Pregnancy Week by Week Pregnancy Symptoms Best Pregnancy Tests

Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

References

Top Articles
Beards & Beaks Queue Times
My Girlfriend Loves My Blood Super
How You Can Hear the Stillman College Choir Christmas Concert
Latest Posts
Ostrich Run Ads Sensitivity
The Gift From Heaven 52
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Arline Emard IV

Last Updated:

Views: 5369

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arline Emard IV

Birthday: 1996-07-10

Address: 8912 Hintz Shore, West Louie, AZ 69363-0747

Phone: +13454700762376

Job: Administration Technician

Hobby: Paintball, Horseback riding, Cycling, Running, Macrame, Playing musical instruments, Soapmaking

Introduction: My name is Arline Emard IV, I am a cheerful, gorgeous, colorful, joyous, excited, super, inquisitive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.