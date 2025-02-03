Start maternity leave at 36 or 37 weeks?? - December 2018 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

Community > Birth Month
c
carrieabby2018
FTM...I’m a therapist so I see patients/clients and am sitting most of the work day. I don’t want to leave my patients unexpectedly so I’ve been leaning towards starting maternity leave at 36 weeks but now I’m not so sure. I’m self employed so I don’t get any paid maternity leave, other than CA PDL, and I’ll take the same amount of time off after birth either way. $ is not a big factor; of course things will be tight but 1 weeks pay won’t make or break us. The biggest factors are doing what’s best for my patients & feeling well enough to work. I’m a FTM so this is all new to me. Thoughts? Suggestions?
Thanks!
E
ErinB19
At 36 weeks my doc pulled me out of work and on a “modified bed rest” which included a mandatory afternoon nap (ended up being diagnosed with pre-e a few days after she pulled me out of work). It was AMAZING and helped me de-stress and relax before baby. I’m hoping that she’ll pull me out of work again at 36 weeks this time around as well.
svaut27
I can definitely understand your concerns. I’m a child therapist and have told all of my parents and clients that my last week will be right before Thanksgiving. I’ll be 36 weeks. My goal is to make it an easy transition for clients while I’m on maternity leave as I would hate to not have closure with each one if something were to happen.
c
carrieabby2018
@svaut27,
Exactly!
LoMama21
If I could I would stop at 36 weeks! Might as well rest up as much as possible and you’ll have extra time to get things situated. Also, just wanted to say that’s so thoughtful of u to think of ur patients like that :)
u
userdeletedalias63109630
k
kilgoka
I’m a mental health professional too. I’m starting my maternity leave at 36 weeks. I wanted to make sure I would have a closure session with everyone too. It gives my clients a concrete date too, which I think is helpful.
T
Tankzmom
I'm a mental health professional too but I hope to work until or right before labor. I'll be offering tele-therapy over my maternity leave so I won't be gone too long. I would have loved to be done at 36 weeks with my daughter. I hit a huge wall then. As long as you have a plan to transition them to another therapist while you're away, I think your clients will be fine.
c
carrieabby2018
@Tankzmom,
Thanks for sharing!
b
bombmom93
If money is not a huge factor by all means stop at 36 weeks. Gives you time to prepare and makes sure there’s no surprise fur your patients. The more time you can take the better! I’m jealous!!! Lol
OliviaB2018
I'm planning to stop working at about 37 weeks
MCMC4
im going to go against the grain a little and say id work until 37 weeks and warn your patients just incase anything happens. for me i find the more productive and busy i am the better i feel. too much downtime and i start thinking about the aches and pains too much. also what if ur an unlucky one who goes way overdue thats alot of time killing to do.
J
JAB926
36 weeks for sure! The CA Pdl starting at 36 weeks is a take it or leave it. It’s not like you’ll be adding time after baby is born, so take the whole thing and enjoy your time. If you’re a ftm nap, watch tv, do absolutely nothing and enjoy every moment of it. Someone gave me that advice when I was expecting my first I’m so glad I listened bc you’ll never be able to do it again!
