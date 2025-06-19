Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Price (2025)

Posted by Defense World Staff on Apr 25th, 2025

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stephens from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.31.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,088,465.14. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

