Steven Tyler Family Guide: Liv Tyler Reunion and His 4 Kids (2025)

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler’s love life has generated no shortage of headlines throughout his legendary music career, as have a few of his famous children.

The singer-songwriter’s two marriages came at pivotal points in his life, and his late-in-life discovery that he fathered actress Liv Tyler with model Bebe Buell forever entwined him with another rock icon, Liv’s surrogate father Todd Rundgren.

The singer would go on to wed one of Andy Warhol’s models, Cyrinda Foxe, during arguably one of the most tumultuous points in his life. His first marriage lasted nearly a decade, before Tyler wed designer Teresa Barrick mere months after his divorce from Foxe was finalized.

Julia Holcomb

In 1973, Tyler, then 25, became then 17-year-old Holcomb’s legal guardian while they lived together in Boston. Decades later, Holcomb, later known as Julia Misley, filed a lawsuit against Tyler in 2022 claiming that he’d sexually assaulted her and pressured her to have an abortion after she experienced an unplanned pregnancy.

Tyler’s attorneys denied any wrongdoing on the rocker’s behalf and argued he had qualified immunity as Misley’s one-time guardian.

The legal battle between the pair is ongoing as of 2025. In April 2025, Tyler accused Misley of hindering his ability to fundraise following the California wildfires with her legal suit, according to In Touch.

Bebe Buell and Liv Tyler

Tyler and Buell’s relationship took place during the mid-1970s while Aerosmith was cementing themselves as one of the world’s premier rock bands. Their whirlwind romance was short-lived because of Tyler’s admitted struggles with addiction.

Buell became pregnant shortly before the dissolution of her relationship with Steven, and initially claimed that fellow rocker Rundgren was her daughter Liv’s father. Rundgren signed Liv’s birth certificate and didn’t learn the truth about her paternity until many years later.

During an April 2025 interview on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast, Liv revealed she was “8 0r 9” when Buell came clean about her biological father’s true identity. Steven had previously reached out to Buell to make amends after getting sober and gradually started spending more time with the family.

“The first wave was shock,” Liv recalled. “After that concert, we went home and my mom had a chaise lounge in front of a window. I remember sitting there for what felt like three days, but it was probably three hours, and coming to this conclusion of, ‘Whoa, I have two dads and all this love.’”

While Liv eventually built a relationship with Steven, she told People in 1992 that she still regarded Rundgren to be her “spiritual father.” Liv later acknowledged on “Sibling Revelry” that Rundgren really struggled after learning that he wasn’t her biological father.

“I think it’s probably still very hard and painful [for Todd],” Liv said. “I don’t speak to him enough, I love him and I have brothers from him and I had a whole family with them. But I was a kid, so it was really hard because he was mad at my mom and then suddenly Steven was there and we did a paternity test and it was positive and so we moved to New York. I think I was 11 or 12.”

Rundgren has rarely discussed the matter publicly, but did tell WXPN in April 2019 that the revelation negatively impacted his relationship with Liv for many years.

“Fortunately, there is a happy ending there,” he said. “Just talking about the way everything came about, what happened during the relationship. It was always the one subject in my life that I was most sensitive about; my relationship with Bebe, and such. For years, I was very upset about the fact that [Liv] essentially forgot that I was her father. Things turned out to be a lot of fun for her. I got completely side-lined for a while, and I got bent out of shape about it.”

Model-turned-actress Liv got her professional start with a starring role in Aerosmith’s “Crazy” music video, opposite Alicia Silverstone, in 1993. Aerosmith later recorded the Billboard No. 1 single “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for Liv’s 1998 blockbuster Armageddon.

Steven became a grandfather to three, as Liv welcomed now-20-year-old son Milo William Langdon during her five-year marriage to Spacehog vocalist Royston Langdon and, later, shared now-10-year-old son Sailor and now-7-year-old daughter Lula with former partner David Gardner.

Cyrinda Foxe and Mia Tyler

Steven and Foxe married in 1978 and welcomed daughter Mia in December of that same year, just over a year after Liv’s birth in July 1977.

Foxe had been a model for acclaimed artist Warhol and was previously married to New York Dolls frontman David Johansen. She was a muse for David Bowie, inspiring his classic track “The Jean Genie.”

Her marriage to the Aerosmith rocker lasted until 1987, and after their divorce she published the tell-all memoir Dream On: Livin’ on the Edge with Steven Tyler and Aerosmith. In the book, Foxe alleged that Steven wasn’t always present for their daughter Mia’s upbringing.

“He’s just not there for Mia,” she wrote. “The only time he’s there for his other daughter, Liv, is when she’s on a photo shoot. But he’s there only for himself. Whenever he’s in rehab he cries and feels guilty. He lives a luxurious lifestyle, in the biggest house in a middle-class neighborhood, so he looks like the big cheese.”

Foxe went on, “He pays for school and that’s it. Mia wants a Prada dress, that’s $700, and he won’t buy one. You’d think he’d want his daughter to be well-dressed so she can hang out with the other rock kids. Why doesn’t he give her a credit card? I don’t get it.”

Steven was in attendance for Foxe’s funeral when she died from brain cancer in 2002.

Mia followed in half-sister Liv’s footsteps by becoming an actress and model, including starring in the 2007 movie Rush Hour 3. She was married to Papa Roach drummer Dave Buckner from 2002 to 2005.

She later had son Axton Joseph Tallarico with boxer Dan Halen in 2017. Mia has more recently dated Moth and Kill Devil Hill singer Dewey Bragg.

During an April 2025 episode of the “Sibling Revelry” podcast, Liv spoke about meeting Mia for the first time at an Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses concert when they were preteens.

“I just remembered standing there, watching [Guns N’ Roses] play, looking and seeing this girl who looked exactly like me. We literally had the same outfit on,” Liv remembered. “I looked at my mom. … She just started crying. My mom just, like, bawled.”

Teresa Barrick

Steven married fashion designer Barrick one year after his 1987 divorce from Foxe was finalized. They share daughter Chelsea, born 1989, and son Taj, born 1991.

In February 2005, Steven announced that he’d split from Barrick in a statement released to NBC News by his publicist Mitch Schneider.

“Before the tabloid media makes more of this than it is, I am announcing that my wife Teresa and I are currently separated,” Steven said at the time. “We’re just a family trying to work through a difficult time. A little privacy and sensitivity — for Teresa, my children and myself — would be nice.”

The pair finalized their divorce in 2006.

Erin Brady

The musician was involved with model and TV host Brady from 2006 to 2013. The pair were briefly engaged but called it quits before tying the knot.

Aimee Preston

Steven, 77, has a 39-year age gap with current girlfriend Preston, 37, who formerly worked as his personal assistant. The pair went public at the Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in 2016 and later walked the red carpet together at the 2024 Grammy Awards.