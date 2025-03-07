Stickerblad - Geperste Bladeren - Naio Nails (2025)

Table of Contents
\n \n this is my custom component here is my message: {{msg}} this is my custom component here is my message: {{msg}} \n {{$t(\"searchResults.toolbars.filters\")}}\n \n \n \n \n this is my custom component here is my message: {{msg}} this is my custom component here is my message: {{msg}} References

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

{{product.vendor}}

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n {{value}}\n \n \n \n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n \n {{$t(\"searchResults.quickView.addToCart\")}}\n \n \n {{$t(\"searchResults.quickView.soldOutButton\")}}\n \n \n {{$t(\"searchResults.quickView.unavailable\")}}\n \n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.quickView.soldOutButton\")}}\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-grid-view-item\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-list-view-item\": `\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n
\n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-items\": `\n

\n \n \n \n \n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-views\": `\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n\n

\n \n

\n

\n\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-views-backup\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-custom-pagination\": `\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.pagination.loadMoreTotal\", {current: currentNumOfProducts, total: total})}}\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.pagination.loadMore\")}}\n

\n

\n

\n

infiniteLoadingRef = ref\"\n class=\"fs-load-more-paging\"\n data-testid=\"sr-pa-infinite-loading\"\n >\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-skeleton-product-image\": `\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-skeleton-product-title\": `\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-skeleton-product-text\": `\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-input-number-custom\": `\n

\n \n \n

\n`\n\n};\n\nflashsearch.instantSearchTemplates = {\n \"fs-app\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-instant-search\": `\n

isWrapperRef = ref\"\n v-show=\"enablePopup\"\n class=\"fs-is-wrapper\"\n :class=\"{'fs-is--layout-vertical': isVerticalLayout}\"\n :style=\"isStyles\"\n @touchmove=\"() => document.activeElement.blur()\"\n data-testid=\"is-wrapper\"\n>\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-suggestions\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-collections\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-pages\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-product-items\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-product-item\": `\n

\n \n

\n \n \n \n Stickerblad - Geperste Bladeren - Naio Nails (1)\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"instantSearch.labels.sku\")}}: {{sku}}\n

\n

\n

\n {{product.vendor}}\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-did-you-mean\": `\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-instant-search-desktop\": `\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-instant-search-mobile\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-highlighter\": `\n\n {{chunkItem.text}}\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-highlight-text\": `\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-suggestion-item\": `\n\n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-item\": `\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-item-label\": `\n

{{ label }}

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-review-rate\": `\n

0\" class=\"fs-is-review-rate\" data-testid=\"is-review-rate\">\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-searchbar-mobile\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n};\n\n/*\nYou can add any functions, variables ... like normal javascript codes\nAnd use it on every templates above\nExamples:\n- Define a function:\n function getImageSize() {};\n- And using this function on templates:\n Stickerblad - Geperste Bladeren - Naio Nails (2){{getImageSize(product.url)}}\n */\n\nflashsearch.event.on(\"initSearchResults\", function (app) {\n /*\n You can create a component and using it on search results templates.\n Examples:\n - Create a component for \"Search results\" area:\n app.createComponent(\"fs-my-custom\", {\n template: `

this is my custom component

`\n })\n - Then using it on search results templates:\n \n - Or event with more complex component with props:\n app.createComponent(\"fs-my-custom\", {\n props: {msg: String},\n template: `

here is my message: {{msg}}

`\n })\n */\n});\n\nflashsearch.event.on(\"initInstantSearch\", function (app) {\n /*\n You can create a component and using it on Instant search templates.\n Examples:\n - Create a component for \"Instant search\" area:\n app.createComponent(\"fs-my-custom\", {\n template: `

this is my custom component

`\n })\n - Then using it on Instant search templates:\n \n - Or event with more complex component with props:\n app.createComponent(\"fs-my-custom\", {\n props: {msg: String},\n template: `

here is my message: {{msg}}

`\n })\n */\n});\n","origin":""}}},"171101126991":{"layoutType":"VERTICAL_LEFT","customization":{"general":{"productLabel":{"lookAndFeel":{"saleLabelType":"percentage-label","saleLabelBackgroundColor":"#ff4e00","saleLabelTextColor":"#ffffff","soldOutLabelBackgroundColor":"#898989","soldOutLabelTextColor":"#ffffff","newLabelProductsCreatedAfterDays":10,"newLabelBackgroundColor":"#109533","newLabelTextColor":"#ffffff"},"translations":{"sale":"Sale","salePercentage":"-{salePercentage}%","soldOut":"Sold out","new":"New"}},"price":{"lookAndFeel":{"priceVariesFormat":"range","priceColor":"#8c8c8c","discountedPriceColor":"#ec0101","compareAtPriceColor":"#8c8c8c"},"translations":{"from":"From"}}},"instantSearch":{"options":{"popularSuggestions":{"enable":true,"position":0,"maxDisplayedResults":3},"collections":{"enable":true,"position":1,"maxDisplayedResults":3},"pages":{"enable":true,"position":2,"maxDisplayedResults":3},"products":{"enable":true,"position":3,"maxDisplayedResults":3,"enableFields":{"price":true,"compareAtPrice":true,"vendor":false,"sku":true,"image":true,"reviewRating":true,"soldOutLabel":true,"saleLabel":true,"newLabel":true}},"searchBoxCssSelector":"form[action=\"/search\"] input[name=\"q\"]"},"lookAndFeel":{"layoutType":"HORIZONTAL","mainBackgroundColor":"#ffffff","hoverColor":"#ededed","labelColor":"#999999","suggestionTextColor":"","suggestionHighlightedTextColor":"","suggestionHighlightedTextFontWeight":"600","productTitleColor":"","productTitleFontSize":"14px","productTitleFontWeight":"600","rateStarColor":"#fadb14","rateZeroStarColor":"#f0f0f0","rateStarFontSize":"13px","priceFontSize":"14px","priceFontWeight":"400","priceColor":"","discountedPriceColor":"","compareAtPriceColor":"","skuColor":"#bfbfbf","vendorColor":"#bfbfbf","didYouMeanTextColor":"","didYouMeanSearchTermColor":"","didYouMeanSearchTermFontWeight":"600","didYouMeanSuggestTextColor":"","didYouMeanSuggestBackgroundColor":"#d9d9d9","viewAllTextColor":"#8c8c8c","viewAllSearchTermColor":"#222","viewAllSearchTermFontWeight":"600","soldOutLabelBackgroundColor":"","soldOutLabelTextColor":"","saleLabelBackgroundColor":"","saleLabelTextColor":"","productLabelBorderRadius":"","productLabelTextFontSize":"12px","productLabelTextFontWeight":"400","productLabelWidth":"","productLabelHeight":"","productLabelShape":"label-shape-rectangle","notFoundTextColor":"","notFoundSearchTermColor":"","notFoundSearchTermFontWeight":"600"},"translations":{"labels":{"popularSuggestions":"POPULAR SUGGESTIONS","collections":"COLLECTIONS","pages":"PAGES","products":"PRODUCTS","sku":"SKU"},"messages":{"viewAllResults":"View all results for {searchTerm}","nothingFound":"Sorry, nothing found for {searchTerm}.","didYouMean":"Did you mean: {suggestions}?","searchInputPlaceholder":"Search"},"soldOut":"Sold out","sale":"Sale"}},"collectionPageHeading":{"lookAndFeel":{"enable":false,"backgroundImageUrl":"","useCollectionImage":false,"backgroundColor":"#000000","backgroundOverlay":"0.54","paddingSpaceDesktop":"50px","paddingSpaceMobile":"50px","backgroundPosition":"center center","backgroundRepeat":"no-repeat","backgroundSize":"cover","backgroundAttachment":"scroll","collectionTitleEnable":true,"collectionTitleColor":"#ffffff","collectionTitleFontSize":"20px","collectionTitleFontWeight":"500","collectionDescEnable":true,"collectionDescColor":"#ededed","collectionDescFontSize":"14px","collectionDescFontWeight":"400"}},"searchPageHeading":{"lookAndFeel":{"enable":false,"backgroundImageUrl":"","backgroundColor":"#000000","backgroundOverlay":"0.54","paddingSpaceDesktop":"50px","paddingSpaceMobile":"50px","backgroundPosition":"center center","backgroundRepeat":"no-repeat","backgroundSize":"cover","backgroundAttachment":"scroll","searchTextEnable":true,"searchTextColor":"#ededed","searchTextFontSize":"20px","searchTextFontWeight":"500"},"translations":{"searchResultsWithCount":"{count} results for \"{searchTerm}\""}},"searchResults":{"general":{"options":{"defaultSorting":"manual","defaultView":"grid-6","defaultMobileView":"grid-2","productsPerPage":24}},"layout":{"lookAndFeel":{"layoutWidth":"wide-1"}},"productLabel":{"lookAndFeel":{"saleLabelEnable":true,"soldOutLabelEnable":true,"newLabelEnable":true,"labelShape":"label-shape-rounded","position":"top-left","textFontSize":"14px","textFontWeight":"400"}},"productImage":{"lookAndFeel":{"displayImages":"two-images","twoImagesHoverEffect":"zoom","backgroundOverlay":"0.1"}},"collectionPageHeader":{"lookAndFeel":{"enable":true,"textColor":"","textFontSize":"30px","textFontWeight":"400"},"translations":{"products":""}},"searchPageHeader":{"options":{"enablePageHeader":true,"enableSearchBox":true},"lookAndFeel":{"pageHeaderTextColor":"","pageHeaderTextFontSize":"20px","pageHeaderTextFontWeight":"400","searchBoxBorderColor":"#d9d9d9","searchBoxFocusBorderColor":"#222","searchBoxSearchButtonBackgroundColor":"#222","searchBoxSearchButtonTextColor":"#ffffff"},"translations":{"pageHeader":"{count} results for \"{searchTerm}\"","searchBoxPlaceholder":"Search"}},"toolbars":{"options":{"filter":{"enable":true},"totalProducts":{"enable":true},"sortBy":{"enable":true},"gridView":{"enable":true},"listView":{"enable":true}},"lookAndFeel":{"filterIconColor":"","filterTextColor":"","totalProductsTextColor":"","sortByShape":"rectangle","sortByTextColor":"","sortByBorderColor":"#d9d9d9","sortByFocusedBorderColor":"#333030","sortByItemHoverBackgroundColor":"#f5f5f5","sortBySelectedItemBackgroundColor":"#f5f5f5","sortBySelectedItemTextColor":"","viewIconColor":"#878787","viewSelectedIconColor":"#222"},"translations":{"filters":"Filters","totalProducts":"{count} products","sortBy":{"sortBy":"Sort by","featured":"Featured","bestSelling":"Best Selling","titleAz":"Alphabetically, A-Z","titleZa":"Alphabetically, Z-A","priceLh":"Price, low to high","priceHl":"Price, high to low","dateOldNew":"Date, old to new","dateNewOld":"Date, new to old"}}},"productItem":{"lookAndFeel":{"borderType":"none","borderTypeBorderColor":"#eee","productButtonDesignDesktop":"design-1","productButtonDesignMobile":"design-1","productButtonAtcBottomColor":"#ffffff","productButtonAtcBottomBackgroundColor":"#222","productButtonAtcBottomHoverColor":"#ffffff","productButtonAtcBottomHoverBackgroundColor":"#222","productColorEnable":false,"productColorShowType":"all-colors","productColorSwatchLayoutType":"swatch-color","productColorSwatchSize":"swatch-size-small","productColorSwatchStyle":"swatch-style-rounded","productColorOptionNames":["color","colors","couleur","colour"],"productColorShowMoreEnable":true,"productColorShowMoreLimit":4,"productColorShowMoreAction":"show-all-colors","productSizeEnable":false,"productSizeShowType":"all-sizes","productSizeColor":"#ffffff","productSizeFontSize":"14px","productSizeFontWeight":"400","productSizeOptionNames":["size","sizes","Größe"]},"translations":{"showMoreColors":"Show more colors +{moreCount}","showLessColors":"Show less colors -{moreCount}"}},"gridViewProductItem":{"options":{"soldOutLabel":{"enable":false},"saleLabel":{"enable":false},"quickView":{"enable":true},"addToCart":{"enable":true},"reviewRating":{"enable":true},"vendor":{"enable":false},"description":{"enable":false},"price":{"enable":true},"compareAtPrice":{"enable":true}},"lookAndFeel":{"soldOutLabelBackgroundColor":"","soldOutLabelTextColor":"","saleLabelBackgroundColor":"","saleLabelTextColor":"","labelTextFontSize":"","labelTextFontWeight":"","quickViewBackgroundColor":"#ffffff","quickViewHoverBackgroundColor":"#222","quickViewTextColor":"","quickViewHoverTextColor":"#ffffff","addToCartBackgroundColor":"#ffffff","addToCartHoverBackgroundColor":"#222","addToCartTextColor":"","addToCartHoverTextColor":"#ffffff","titleTextColor":"","titleTextFontSize":"15px","titleTextFontWeight":"600","rateStarColor":"#fadb14","rateZeroStarColor":"#f0f0f0","rateStarFontSize":"14px","rateTextColor":"","rateTextFontSize":"13px","rateTextFontWeight":"400","vendorTextColor":"","vendorTextFontSize":"14px","vendorTextFontWeight":"400","descriptionTextColor":"#8c8c8c","descriptionTextFontSize":"14px","descriptionTextFontWeight":"400","priceFontSize":"14px","priceFontWeight":"400","priceColor":"","discountedPriceColor":"","compareAtPriceColor":"","imageRatio":"100%","imageSize":"cover","imagePosition":"center center"},"translations":{"soldOut":"Sold out","sale":"Sale","quickView":"Quick View","addToCart":"Add To Cart","selectOptions":"Select Options","rateReview":"review","rateReviews":"reviews","rateNoReviews":"No reviews","readMore":"Read More"}},"listViewProductItem":{"options":{"soldOutLabel":{"enable":false},"saleLabel":{"enable":false},"quickView":{"enable":true},"addToCart":{"enable":true},"reviewRating":{"enable":true},"vendor":{"enable":false},"description":{"enable":true},"price":{"enable":true},"compareAtPrice":{"enable":true}},"lookAndFeel":{"soldOutLabelBackgroundColor":"","soldOutLabelTextColor":"","saleLabelBackgroundColor":"","saleLabelTextColor":"","labelTextFontSize":"","labelTextFontWeight":"","quickViewBackgroundColor":"#ffffff","quickViewHoverBackgroundColor":"#222","quickViewTextColor":"","quickViewHoverTextColor":"#ffffff","addToCartBackgroundColor":"#ffffff","addToCartHoverBackgroundColor":"#222","addToCartTextColor":"","addToCartHoverTextColor":"#ffffff","titleTextColor":"","titleTextFontSize":"18px","titleTextFontWeight":"600","rateStarColor":"#fadb14","rateZeroStarColor":"#f0f0f0","rateStarFontSize":"14px","rateTextColor":"","rateTextFontSize":"13px","rateTextFontWeight":"400","vendorTextColor":"#8c8c8c","vendorTextFontSize":"16px","vendorTextFontWeight":"400","descriptionTextColor":"#8c8c8c","descriptionTextFontSize":"14px","descriptionTextFontWeight":"400","priceFontSize":"14px","priceFontWeight":"400","priceColor":"","discountedPriceColor":"","compareAtPriceColor":"","imageRatio":"100%","imageSize":"cover","imagePosition":"center center"},"translations":{"soldOut":"Sold out","sale":"Sale","quickView":"Quick View","addToCart":"Add To Cart","selectOptions":"Select Options","rateReview":"review","rateReviews":"reviews","rateNoReviews":"No reviews","readMore":"Read More"}},"quickView":{"options":{"soldOutLabel":{"enable":false},"saleLabel":{"enable":false},"reviewRating":{"enable":true},"vendor":{"enable":false},"description":{"enable":true},"price":{"enable":true},"compareAtPrice":{"enable":true}},"lookAndFeel":{"soldOutLabelBackgroundColor":"","soldOutLabelTextColor":"","saleLabelBackgroundColor":"","saleLabelTextColor":"","labelTextFontSize":"","labelTextFontWeight":"","titleTextColor":"","titleTextFontSize":"28px","titleTextFontWeight":"600","rateStarColor":"#fadb14","rateZeroStarColor":"#f0f0f0","rateStarFontSize":"14px","rateTextColor":"","rateTextFontSize":"13px","rateTextFontWeight":"400","vendorTextColor":"#8c8c8c","vendorTextFontSize":"20px","vendorTextFontWeight":"400","descriptionTextColor":"#8c8c8c","descriptionTextFontSize":"14px","priceFontSize":"22px","priceFontWeight":"600","priceColor":"","discountedPriceColor":"","compareAtPriceColor":"","selectTextColor":"","selectBorderColor":"#d9d9d9","selectFocusBorderColor":"#333030","selectItemHoverBackgroundColor":"#f5f5f5","selectSelectedItemBackgroundColor":"#f5f5f5","selectSelectedItemTextColor":"","quantityTextColor":"","quantityInputBorderColor":"#d9d9d9","quantityInputFocusBorderColor":"#333030","addToCartBackgroundColor":"#222","addToCartTextColor":"#ffffff","disabledButtonBackgroundColor":"#f5f5f5","disabledButtonTextColor":"","disabledButtonBorderColor":"#d9d9d9","imageRatio":"adapt-to-image","imageSize":"contain","imagePosition":"center center"},"translations":{"quantity":"Quantity","addToCart":"ADD TO CART","soldOutButton":"SOLD OUT","unavailable":"UNAVAILABLE","soldOutLabel":"Sold out","saleLabel":"Sale","rateReview":"review","rateReviews":"reviews","rateNoReviews":"No reviews"}},"pagination":{"options":{"paginationType":"PAGINATION"},"lookAndFeel":{"textColor":"","paginationLayoutType":"layout-1","paginationSelectedTextColor":"#ec0101","paginationSelectedBackgroundColor":"","loadMoreTextFontSize":"11px","loadMoreTextFontWeight":"400","loadMoreButtonTextFontSize":"16px","loadMoreButtonTextFontWeight":"600","loadMoreButtonBackgroundColor":"#ffffff","loadMoreButtonBorderColor":"#d9d9d9","loadMoreButtonHoverBorderColor":"#333030"},"translations":{"loadMore":"LOAD MORE","loadMoreTotal":"{current} OF {total} PRODUCTS","next":"Next","prev":"Prev"}},"filter":{"options":{"enableProductCount":true},"lookAndFeel":{"filterTitleTextColor":"","filterTitleTextFontSize":"16px","filterTitleTextFontWeight":"600","filterTitleTextTransform":"uppercase","filterOptionTextColor":"","filterOptionTextFontSize":"14px","horizontalLayoutWrapperBackgroundColor":"#fafafa","filtersSidebarLayoutType":"layout-1","filtersSidebarHeaderBackgroundColor":"","filtersSidebarHeaderTextColor":"","filtersSidebarHeaderFontSize":"16px","filtersSidebarHeaderFontWeight":"500","filtersSidebarCloseButtonBackgroundColor":"#252525","filtersSidebarCloseButtonTextColor":"#ffffff","filtersSidebarLayout2CloseButtonTextColor":"","filtersSidebarShowResultsButtonBackgroundColor":"#252525","filtersSidebarShowResultsButtonTextColor":"#ffffff","filtersSidebarShowResultsButtonFontSize":"16px","filtersSidebarShowResultsButtonFontWeight":"400","filtersSidebarClearAllButtonTextColor":"#8c8c8c","filtersDropdownHeaderTextColor":"","filtersDropdownHeaderFontSize":"20px","filtersDropdownHeaderFontWeight":"600","filtersDropdownTitleTextColor":"","filtersDropdownTitleFontSize":"16px","filtersDropdownTitleFontWeight":"500","filtersDropdownCountLabelBackgroundColor":"#252525","filtersDropdownCountLabelTextColor":"#ffffff","filtersDropdownApplyButtonBackgroundColor":"#252525","filtersDropdownApplyButtonTextColor":"#ffffff","filtersDropdownApplyButtonFontSize":"14px","filtersDropdownApplyButtonFontWeight":"400","filtersDropdownClearButtonTextColor":"#8c8c8c","filtersDropdownClearButtonFontSize":"14px","filtersDropdownClearButtonFontWeight":"400"},"translations":{"clearAll":"Clear all","clear":"Clear","viewMore":"View more","viewLess":"View less","filtersTitle":"FILTERS","showResults":"Show results ({count})","rateTextAndUp":"& Up","applySelections":"apply selections"}},"emptyPage":{"lookAndFeel":{"textColor":"","textFontSize":"14px"},"translations":{"searchEmptyPageText":"Try checking your spelling or using different words.","collectionsEmptyPageText":"No result found."}}}},"usageStatus":{"instantSearch":true,"filter":true},"customCodes":{"css":{"current":"","origin":""},"js":{"current":"flashsearch.commonTemplates = {\n \"fs-price\": `\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-price-range\": `\n

\n \n \n \n -\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-review-rate\": `\n\n \n {{text}} \n\n`,\n\n \"fs-custom-skeleton\": `\n\n `,\n};\n\nflashsearch.searchResultsTemplates = {\n \"fs-app\": `\n\n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-main\": `\n\n\n\n\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-collection-page-heading\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-page-heading\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-collection-header\": `\n

\n {{header ? header : $t(\"searchResults.collectionPageHeader.products\")}}\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-section\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-toolbar\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-sr-empty-page\": `\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.emptyPage.searchEmptyPageText\")}}\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.emptyPage.collectionsEmptyPageText\")}}\n

\n

\n `,\n\n // Filters\n \"fs-filters-section-vertical\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-filters-section-horizontal\": `\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-filters-section-horizontal-style-2\": `\n

\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.toolbars.filters\")}}\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-filters-section-filters-sidebar\": `\n

\n

\n \n \n

\n

\n {{ $t(\"searchResults.filter.showResults\", {count: (searchResult && searchResult.total > 0 ? searchResult.total : 0)}) }}\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-filters-section-mobile\": `\n

\n

\n \n \n

\n

\n {{ $t(\"searchResults.filter.showResults\", {count: (searchResult && searchResult.total > 0 ? searchResult.total : 0)}) }}\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-by-each-filter\": `\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-by\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

Filtered by

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

1)\"\n />\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-by-option\": `\n

\n

\n {{label}}\n {{value}}\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-filters\": `\n\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter\": `\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n `,\n\n // Filter types\n \"fs-filter-collection\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n 5\"\n :show-clear-btn=\"showClearBtn && isFilterOptionsDirty()\"\n :is-view-more-status=\"isViewMoreStatus\"\n @view-more=\"viewMore\"\n @on-clear-filter-options=\"clearFilterOptions\"\n/>\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-sub-collection\": `\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-list\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n 5\"\n :show-apply-btn=\"showApplyBtn\"\n :show-clear-btn=\"showClearBtn && isFilterOptionsDirty()\"\n :is-view-more-status=\"isViewMoreStatus\"\n @view-more=\"viewMore\"\n @on-clear-filter-options=\"clearFilterOptions\"\n @on-apply-selections=\"filter.multipleSelection ? onApplySelections() : onApplySelection()\"\n/>\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-box\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n 4\"\n :show-apply-btn=\"showApplyBtn\"\n :show-clear-btn=\"showClearBtn && isFilterOptionsDirty()\"\n :is-view-more-status=\"isViewMoreStatus\"\n @view-more=\"viewMore\"\n @on-clear-filter-options=\"clearFilterOptions\"\n @on-apply-selections=\"filter.multipleSelection ? onApplySelections() : onApplySelection()\"\n/>\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-range\": `\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n {{filter.range.rangeFormat.replace(\"{0}\", \"\").replace(\"{1}\", \"\")}}\n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-review-rating\": `\n

\n

\n

\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-stock-status\": `\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-swatch\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n (isMobile ? 5 : 20)\"\n :show-apply-btn=\"showApplyBtn\"\n :show-clear-btn=\"showClearBtn && isFilterOptionsDirty()\"\n :is-view-more-status=\"isViewMoreStatus\"\n @view-more=\"viewMore\"\n @on-clear-filter-options=\"clearFilterOptions\"\n @on-apply-selections=\"filter.multipleSelection ? onApplySelections() : onApplySelection()\"\n/>\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-box-option\": `\n\n \n \n {{label}}\n \n \n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-list-option\": `\n

\n

\n {{label}}\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-review-rating-option\": `\n\n \n \n {{rate}}\n \n \n \n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-swatch-option\": `\n\n \n

\n

\n \n \n {{label}}\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-option-amount\": `\n\n ({{count}})\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-apply-filter-selections-btn\": `\n\n {{$t(\"searchResults.filter.applySelections\")}}\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-filter-actions\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n // End filter types\n\n \"fs-filters-icon\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n \n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.toolbars.filters\")}}\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.toolbars.filters\")}}\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.toolbars.filters\")}}\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-button-clear-filter-option\": `\n\n {{$t(\"searchResults.filter.clear\")}}\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-button-clear-all-filter-options\": `\n\n {{$t(\"searchResults.filter.clearAll\")}}\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-button-view-more-filter-options\": `\n\n {{isViewMoreStatus ? $t(\"searchResults.filter.viewLess\") : $t(\"searchResults.filter.viewMore\")}}\n\n `,\n // End filters\n\n \"fs-searchbox-mobile\": `\n\n \n inputRef = el\"\n />\n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-total-products\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-sort-by\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n {{label}}\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.toolbars.sortBy.sortBy\")}}\n \n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n {{label}}\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-product-buttons\": `\n\n\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-product-image\": `\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-product-label\": `\n\n \n {{$t(\"general.productLabel.soldOut\")}}\n \n \n {{$t(\"general.productLabel.new\")}}\n \n \n {{saleLabelType === \"percentage-label\" ? $t(\"general.productLabel.salePercentage\", {salePercentage: salePercentage}) : $t(\"general.productLabel.sale\")}}\n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-product-title\": `\n

\n \n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-sr-review-rate\": `\n

0\" class=\"fs-sr-review-rate\" data-testid=\"sr-review-rate\">\n

1 ? (count + ' ' + reviewsText) : (count + ' ' + reviewText))\"\n />\n
\n `,\n\n \"fs-product-vendor\": `\n

\n \n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-product-description\": `\n

{{description.replace(/<[^>]*>/g, \"\")}}

\n `,\n\n \"fs-product-color\": `\n\n \n \n \n \n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-product-colors\": `\n

0\">\n

0 ? getVariantsByColor(product, color)[0].image.originalSrc : getImageUrlByColor(color) ? getImageUrlByColor(color) : undefined\"\n :swatchSize=\"swatchSize\"\n :swatchStyle=\"swatchStyle\"\n />\n 0 && enableShowMore\"\n :title=\"isShowMore ? $t('searchResults.productItem.showMoreColors', {moreCount: moreCount}) : $t('searchResults.productItem.showLessColors', {moreCount: moreCount})\"\n overlay-class-name=\"fs-filter-option__tooltip\"\n >\n \n \n {{isShowMore ? (\"+\" + moreCount) : (\"-\" + moreCount)}}\n \n \n\n
\n `,\n\n \"fs-product-sizes\": `\n

0\">\n {{getVariantSizes(product).join(\", \")}}\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-wishlist\": `\n\n

\n \n ...\n

\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-quick-view-item\": `\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

{{product.vendor}}

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n {{value}}\n \n \n \n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n \n {{$t(\"searchResults.quickView.addToCart\")}}\n \n \n {{$t(\"searchResults.quickView.soldOutButton\")}}\n \n \n {{$t(\"searchResults.quickView.unavailable\")}}\n \n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.quickView.soldOutButton\")}}\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-grid-view-item\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-list-view-item\": `\n

\n

\n

\n \n \n

\n

\n \n \n \n \n \n
\n \n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-items\": `\n

\n \n \n \n \n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-views\": `\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n\n

\n \n

\n

\n\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-search-results-views-backup\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-custom-pagination\": `\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.pagination.loadMoreTotal\", {current: currentNumOfProducts, total: total})}}\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"searchResults.pagination.loadMore\")}}\n

\n

\n

\n

infiniteLoadingRef = ref\"\n class=\"fs-load-more-paging\"\n data-testid=\"sr-pa-infinite-loading\"\n >\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-skeleton-product-image\": `\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-skeleton-product-title\": `\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-skeleton-product-text\": `\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-input-number-custom\": `\n

\n \n \n

\n`\n\n};\n\nflashsearch.instantSearchTemplates = {\n \"fs-app\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-instant-search\": `\n

isWrapperRef = ref\"\n v-show=\"enablePopup\"\n class=\"fs-is-wrapper\"\n :class=\"{'fs-is--layout-vertical': isVerticalLayout}\"\n :style=\"isStyles\"\n @touchmove=\"() => document.activeElement.blur()\"\n data-testid=\"is-wrapper\"\n>\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-suggestions\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-collections\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-pages\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-product-items\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-product-item\": `\n

\n \n

\n \n \n \n Stickerblad - Geperste Bladeren - Naio Nails (3)\n \n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n {{product.title}}\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n {{$t(\"instantSearch.labels.sku\")}}: {{sku}}\n

\n

\n

\n {{product.vendor}}\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-did-you-mean\": `\n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n \n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-instant-search-desktop\": `\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-instant-search-mobile\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-highlighter\": `\n\n {{chunkItem.text}}\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-highlight-text\": `\n\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-suggestion-item\": `\n\n \n\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-item\": `\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-item-label\": `\n

{{ label }}

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-review-rate\": `\n

0\" class=\"fs-is-review-rate\" data-testid=\"is-review-rate\">\n

\n

\n `,\n\n \"fs-is-searchbar-mobile\": `\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n

\n `,\n};\n\n/*\nYou can add any functions, variables ... like normal javascript codes\nAnd use it on every templates above\nExamples:\n- Define a function:\n function getImageSize() {};\n- And using this function on templates:\n Stickerblad - Geperste Bladeren - Naio Nails (4){{getImageSize(product.url)}}\n */\n\nflashsearch.event.on(\"initSearchResults\", function (app) {\n /*\n You can create a component and using it on search results templates.\n Examples:\n - Create a component for \"Search results\" area:\n app.createComponent(\"fs-my-custom\", {\n template: `

this is my custom component

`\n })\n - Then using it on search results templates:\n \n - Or event with more complex component with props:\n app.createComponent(\"fs-my-custom\", {\n props: {msg: String},\n template: `

here is my message: {{msg}}

`\n })\n */\n});\n\nflashsearch.event.on(\"initInstantSearch\", function (app) {\n /*\n You can create a component and using it on Instant search templates.\n Examples:\n - Create a component for \"Instant search\" area:\n app.createComponent(\"fs-my-custom\", {\n template: `

this is my custom component

`\n })\n - Then using it on Instant search templates:\n \n - Or event with more complex component with props:\n app.createComponent(\"fs-my-custom\", {\n props: {msg: String},\n template: `

here is my message: {{msg}}

`\n })\n */\n});\n","origin":""}}}},"productColors":{"Red":{"color1":"#ff0000","color2":"","useImage":false,"imageUrl":""}},"integrations":null,"marketCountries":["SE","AE","BR","AT","DE","DK","FI","SK","IT","CA","HR","PT","AU","IL","SG","TR","CN","BE","LT","CH","KR","NZ","HK","BG","LU","IS","NL","US","LV","MT","JP","CY","CZ","EE","RS","MY","ES","HU","RO","SI","GI","IE","PL","GR","AL","MC","FR","NO"]}; window.fsRootA = "https://cdn.shopify.com/extensions/3e4b5687-c08f-4a11-960f-0f574588ea29/1.11.4/assets/pl.js"; // Load App code files only if user click searchbox // ref: loadAppCodeFiles.js var fsSearchBoxCssSelector = `formulier[action$="/search"] invoer[name="q"]`; var jsFiles = ["https://cdn.shopify.com/extensions/3e4b5687-c08f-4a11-960f-0f574588ea29/1.11.4/assets/app.d5e41b4e.js","https://cdn.shopify.com/extensions/3e4b5687-c08f-4a11-960f-0f574588ea29/1.11.4/assets/chunk-vendors.a2573b00.js",];function loadAppCodeFiles(){jsFiles.forEach(function(e){var n=document.createElement("script");n.src=e,n.async=!0,n.type="text/javascript",document.body.appendChild(n)})}function getInputs(e){var n=[],e=(document.querySelectorAll(e).forEach(e=>{n.push(e)}),document.getElementById("fs-searchbox-on-search-page"));return e&&n.push(e),n}function handleOnSearchBox(e,n){e.setAttribute("is-app-inited",!0),n&&loadAppCodeFiles()}function handleTriggerSearchMobile(e,n){e.setAttribute("fs-trigger-search-mobile-inited",!0),n&&loadAppCodeFiles()}function isSearchPage(){return-1
Stickerblad - Geperste Bladeren - Naio Nails (2025)

References

Top Articles
Everything Leaked About The Next Doom Game
Where does Doom go next?
Riding With the Best Kidney Belt - Everything You Should Know
Latest Posts
Doom: The Dark Ages Confirmed for Release In 2025 - 9meters
6 Best Kidney Belts for Motorcycle Riders in 2024 - GoMotoRiders - Motorcycle Reviews, Rumors & Fun Things
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 6279

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.