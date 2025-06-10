STL RESULT TODAY, Friday, April 18, 2025 (2025)

STL RESULTS TODAY – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office released the official result of the Visayas STL Swer3 for today’s draw, April 18, 2025 .

STL Draws are held from Monday to Sunday at 10:30 AM, 3PM, and 7PM.

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

Below are the STL Draw Results in the VISAYAS departmentalize draw which includes Bohol, Siquijor, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-lapu City: Friday , April 18, 2025

In line with the observance of the Lenten Season, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announces the temporary suspension of all lotto draws and ticket sales on the following dates:

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Regular lotto operations will resume on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

(Cebu Province) Visayas Swer3 10:30 AM _-_-_ 3:00 PM _-_-_ 7:00 PM _-_-_

(Mandaue City) Visayas Swer3 10:30 AM _-_-_ 3:00 PM _-_-_ 7:00 PM _-_-_

(Cebu City) Visayas Swer3 10:30 AM _-_-_ 3:00 PM _-_-_ 7:00 PM _-_-_

STL Visayas Region 7 includes:

LUCKY GAMES AND AMUSEMENT CORPORATION (Lapu-Lapu City)

LTS ADVANCE INCORPORATED (Cebu City)

PIONA TRADING AND SUPPLY CORPORATION (MANDAUE CITY)

ALPHA MAXIMUM GAMING CORPORATION (Bohol Province)

RED CARPET GAMING CORPORATION (Siquijor)

STL Visayas Region 8 includes:

SYSTEM DEVELOPMENT AND VENTURES CORPORATION (Eastern Samar)

VICTORIA DEVELOPMENT AND VENTURES CORPORATION (Province of Leyte, Tacloban City, Biliran Province)

MAVTA GAMING AND LEISURE CORPORATION (Northern Samar)

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or more commonly known as PCSO also got five major lotto games the 6/58 Lotto Result, the 6/55 Lotto Result,

the 6/49 Lotto Result, the 6/45 Lotto Result, and the 6/42 Lotto Result.

You may also visit the Swertres Result and EZ2 Result. Swertres and Ez2 Lotto are drawn every 2PM, 5PM, and 9PM.

All lotto draws are held daily except during holidays whereas lotto draw schedules may be changed or suspended.

How to play the STL Swer3 Game: STL Swer3 – Also known as the STL 3-digit, in playing this lotto game, choose three numbers between 0-9. You can also use “Lucky Pick” and the computer will randomly choose a combination for you. STL Pares – In playing, choose two numbers between 1-40. You can also use “Lucky Pick” and the computer will randomly choose a combination for you.

PCSO Reminders Based on the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), here are some reminders in playing the PCSO lotto Games.

Only players 18 years old and above are allowed to play the lotto games. You can watch the draw live on YouTube (pcso gov) or through PTV4 channel. Lotto tickets must be kept away from heat, water, or oil. It should be free from damages, stains, creases otherwise it will be forfeited. It is the responsibility of the lotto players to check the accuracy of the data printed on the ticket. Avoid offers that give away winning lotto numbers in exchange for money, personal information, or cellphone loads. The Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office has no online betting application. Avoid any online transactions regarding betting and claiming of prices . Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos can be claimed in any PCSO outlets or PCSO branch office. Prizes amounting from P10,001.00 to P300,000.00 can be claimed in any PCSO branch office or PCSO main office. Lotto Prizes amounting from P300,001.00 up must only be claimed at the PCSO main office. Observe Safety Protocols when betting in any PCSO Lotto outlet.

