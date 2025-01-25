Stokke YOYO³ 0+ Newborn Pack - Taupe (2025)

Free Shipping
Roll over image to zoom in Click on image to zoom
/
-
Stokke YOYO³ 0+ Newborn Pack - Bonpoint Beige
When you’re on the go, your baby stays comfortably snuggled in their soft, cozy nest pad, specially designed for newborns. With the 0+ newborn pack, your baby can lay completely flat, facing you, securely fastened in the 5-point harness. Choose from a range of trendy colors and find the perfect fit for your style.
- The 0+ newborn pack paired with the YOYO³ frame, allows your baby to lay comfortably flat, snuggled in a soft, cozy nest pad
- Foldable together with the YOYO³ frame (folded cabin baggage dimensions*)
- Extendable anti-UV canopy with closeable ventilation window
- Equipped with a 5-point harness
- Extra comfort: 2.5cm mattress with soft headrest
- This version lets you clip your car seat onto the stroller frame when using car seat adapters (sold separately) without having to remove the fabrics
- Anti-UV (UPF 50+) water-repellent fabric
- Accommodates newborns from birth and up to 9kg (19.8lbs)
* Cabin luggage standards may vary depending on the airline, we recommend checking with your carrier for the latest applicable cabin luggage allowance.
-
Returns Policy
Your satisfaction is our priority! Therefore, all items* may be returned within 30 days of purchase.
All items must be returned with the original receipt or shipping confirmation email.
Merchandise must be in new condition, unused and unwashed, and in its original packaging.
Items must be in 100% re-sellable condition and with all tags in place.
*Breast pumps and accessories and fragrances are not returnable under any conditions.
As well all NEW products, strollers, stroller accessories, and car seats must be returned to our store, in Miami, Florida (USA). Please note that products like strollers, car seats, high chairs, bouncers, play yards, and electronics items come with their own Manufacturer Warranty (read more in Manufacturer Warranty). The warranty will cover you in the event of any damages or broken parts, starting from the date of purchase. Because Manufacturer Warranty Service is included, Luna Baby Store reserves the right to not accept returns on any of these used items listed above.
We reserve the right to refuse a refund if the merchandise is not in its original condition.
Apparel must be with the hangtags attached.
Car seats, strollers, and electronics must be in unopened boxes.
Displays, open box items, and items sold with discounts are not returnable.
Orders may only be canceled within 24 hours of being placed.
Refunds will be issued in the original form of payment.
On-line Orders
Please note that returned items purchased with a free shipping offer or any promotion will have the standard cost of shipping subtracted from the refund.
We do not exchange items returned by mail. You must place a new order for the desired items at www.lunababystore.com. Please note: you will be charged for the shipping and handling of your new order.
How to request a return:
Please contact us via email at info@lunababystore.com with your order number and the reason for the return.
We will reply by e-mail with the authorization for the return.
Items must be received back within 10 days of receiving the return authorization.
Simply repack and return the unused merchandise securely in its original packaging.
Items must be in 100% re-sellable condition, with all tags in place, and include a copy of the return authorization email with a brief note explaining the reason for your return/exchange.
You will be refunded the cost of the product only, not the original shipping. Additionally, all shipping to return the product is at the purchaser's expense.
For your security, please return your merchandise and insure it with a reliable carrier (e.g., FedEx, UPS, USPS) and keep your receipt and tracking number.
Luna Baby Modern Store is not responsible for items damaged or lost in transit.
Shipping charges are non-refundable.
Please send all returns to:
Luna Baby Modern Store
261 NW 82nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33126
Refund Policy:
Once the item is received, inspected, and approved to be refunded, the credit or refund will be issued.
Refunds are issued using the original form of payment. Returns with a gift receipt will be refunded with store credit.
-
Shipping Policy
We offer FREE SHIPPING within orders over US$ 399 in the U.S.
At this time, we do not ship to Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico, and we do not ship internationally. Unfortunately, we cannot ship to a P.O. Box, APO/FPO. All orders of products we have in stock are usually shipped within 1 to 3 business days from the day the order is placed.However, some of the products might be in backorder from the manufacturer. In this case, our customer service will contact you to let you know the expected delivery date of the purchased items.
Most merchandise is shipped domestically via FedEx Ground, USPS, or UPS Ground. All orders are shipped with a signature required.
We reserve the right to refuse or cancel orders if fraud or an unauthorized transaction is suspected.
Damaged or Defective Merchandise
We take great pride in the quality of the merchandise we carry; therefore, we take extreme care to pack shipments so they arrive safely and in excellent condition. In the rare instance that your merchandise arrives in a defective, damaged, or incomplete condition, you must immediately notify our Customer Care department by email at info@lunababystore.com and we will arrange a return, replacement, and/or a credit/refund. Please, note that notification must be made within 72 hours of receiving your items.
Shipping Internationally
Unfortunately, at this time, we do not ship internationally. However, we can assist our clients to find a company that ships internationally. For additional information, please contact us by email at info@lunababystore.com. Please, note that all duties and taxes for shipments outside the United States are the responsibility of the customer.
-
Ask a Question
Customer Reviews
Be the first to write a review
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)