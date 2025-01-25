Stokke YOYO³ 0+ Newborn Pack - Taupe (2025)

Your satisfaction is our priority! Therefore, all items* may be returned within 30 days of purchase.

All items must be returned with the original receipt or shipping confirmation email.

Merchandise must be in new condition, unused and unwashed, and in its original packaging.

Items must be in 100% re-sellable condition and with all tags in place.

*Breast pumps and accessories and fragrances are not returnable under any conditions.

As well all NEW products, strollers, stroller accessories, and car seats must be returned to our store, in Miami, Florida (USA). Please note that products like strollers, car seats, high chairs, bouncers, play yards, and electronics items come with their own Manufacturer Warranty (read more in Manufacturer Warranty). The warranty will cover you in the event of any damages or broken parts, starting from the date of purchase. Because Manufacturer Warranty Service is included, Luna Baby Store reserves the right to not accept returns on any of these used items listed above.

We reserve the right to refuse a refund if the merchandise is not in its original condition.

Apparel must be with the hangtags attached.

Car seats, strollers, and electronics must be in unopened boxes.

Displays, open box items, and items sold with discounts are not returnable.

Orders may only be canceled within 24 hours of being placed.

Refunds will be issued in the original form of payment.

On-line Orders

Please note that returned items purchased with a free shipping offer or any promotion will have the standard cost of shipping subtracted from the refund.

We do not exchange items returned by mail. You must place a new order for the desired items at www.lunababystore.com. Please note: you will be charged for the shipping and handling of your new order.

How to request a return:

Please contact us via email at info@lunababystore.com with your order number and the reason for the return.

We will reply by e-mail with the authorization for the return.

Items must be received back within 10 days of receiving the return authorization.

Simply repack and return the unused merchandise securely in its original packaging.

Items must be in 100% re-sellable condition, with all tags in place, and include a copy of the return authorization email with a brief note explaining the reason for your return/exchange.

You will be refunded the cost of the product only, not the original shipping. Additionally, all shipping to return the product is at the purchaser's expense.

For your security, please return your merchandise and insure it with a reliable carrier (e.g., FedEx, UPS, USPS) and keep your receipt and tracking number.

Luna Baby Modern Store is not responsible for items damaged or lost in transit.

Shipping charges are non-refundable.

Please send all returns to:

Luna Baby Modern Store

261 NW 82nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33126

Refund Policy:

Once the item is received, inspected, and approved to be refunded, the credit or refund will be issued.

Refunds are issued using the original form of payment. Returns with a gift receipt will be refunded with store credit.