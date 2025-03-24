Stop Popping Those Blackheads: Use These Treatments Instead (2025)

Given that they’re available in many forms, including serums, toners, cleansers, and face masks, figuring out what blackhead remover to get may be confusing. To help you decide, we evaluated the ingredients lists and formulas of different types of products, considered reviews of each product, and even recommended a few picks of our own. We also consulted board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jake Woods and Joelle O’Connor , a licensed esthetician at Schweiger Dermatology, about what to look for when shopping for blackhead removers.

Washing your face regularly can help cleanse your skin of surface-level dirt and oil, but sometimes it doesn’t do much for stubborn blackheads. Since blackheads sit deeper within the skin, effectively removing them requires a product that’s capable of penetrating your pores. A blackhead remover achieves this through ingredients that break down the buildup of excess oil, dead skin cells, and other impurities.

In order for the hydrocolloid to work effectively, it does have to be left on your nose overnight, so it isn’t as quick of a fix. However unlike other blackhead strips, these Mighty Patches are thin and flexible, making them comfortable enough to sleep in. And since they’re also dermatologist approved and allergy tested, there’s significantly less risk of irritating sensitive skin.

Most pore strips are coated with a water-activated adhesive that bonds to the skin, requiring you to rip off the strip to yank out blackheads. The Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch accomplishes this much less painfully, because it uses medical-grade hydrocolloid rather than the traditional adhesive. This ingredient soaks up the impurities in your pores instead of just sticking to them, allowing for a gentler removal process.

You have to leave it on overnight in order for it to work.

To further minimize irritation, the formula is also infused with soothing green tea and has a balanced pH range. Since it doesn’t need to be rinsed off and is very concentrated, using too much of it may make your skin feel sticky or dry. But as long as it’s applied in a thin layer, this blackhead remover can even be used every day without causing any irritation.

Using a blackhead remover that ends up irritating your sensitive skin in the process is counterproductive, so the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant takes a more gentle approach. This is done by removing blackheads using beta hydroxy acid, which works similarly to how your skin naturally sheds dead skin cells. Meant to be applied like a toner, this product not only cleanses your pores but also tightens them, effectively preventing future congestion and buildup.

This product also contains Hijiki seaweed to nourish skin with vitamins B1, B2, and C, calcium, and iron. Due to its rich, hydrating formula, this mask remains moist and does not dry no matter how long you leave it on, which can make for a rather messy removal process. But if you love the feeling of a face mask—and one that works to eradicate blackheads no less—this pick is certainly worth considering.

While blackhead-removing face masks can sometimes feel drying due to their oil-absorbing properties, this product’s key ingredient, Irish Moor Mud, is rich in vitamins, amino acids, and fatty acids that help maintain skin's moisture.

The Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask is specifically designed to draw out impurities and sebum deeply embedded within pores. It uses Irish Moor mud, activated charcoal, and volcanic ash, which detoxifies and shrinks pores when left on the skin for 10 minutes.

To avoid irritation that typically comes with other blackhead extractor tools, this pick also has stearyl glycyrrhetinate, which has skin-soothing properties. This formula is very potent, but note that you only get 0.68 ounces of product despite the higher price point.

In addition to warming pores for easy extraction, the ointment also uses salicylic acid and glucosamine to clear the accumulated skin cells, along with three natural exfoliators—pumice, diatomaceous earth, and bamboo powder.

A less damaging way to extract stubborn blackheads is to use the Clinique Self-Heating Extractor, an ointment-dispensing tool that you massage into your blackheads to extract the impurities. The ointment is powered by thermal active technology, meaning it heats up when activated with water. When this heat is combined with the textured surface of the applicator, it effectively extracts blackheads without harming your skin.

This tool dispenses an ointment that heats up to help extract blackheads with minimal irritation.

It also features anti-aging components such as rosewood and cinnamon extract that treat wrinkles and fine lines. The comprehensive benefits it offers gives this blackhead remover a higher price tag, but you may find it worth the investment.

To address the presence of enlarged pores that often come with blackheads, this exfoliator improves skin texture by incorporating smoothing and restorative ingredients like aloe vera, honey, and vitamin E.

Lactic and salicylic acids dissolve the bonds holding the dead skin cells to your skin, while silica physically sloughs them off. At the same time, enzymes derived from papaya, pineapple, and pumpkin help digest these cells, working together to leave behind clear pores and revitalized skin.

To exfoliate blackheads without irritating or damaging your skin, the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment uses a combination of four active ingredients that are gentle on the skin, but powerful against blackheads.

This daily peel also contains polyglutamic acid, niacinamide, and pure green tea actives to rejuvenate dull skin and replenish lost moisture. Since Muir started using the peel pad, she says her skin not only looks clearer but also has an instant glow. However, be sure to wear face sunscreen because it will make your skin more sensitive to UVA and UVB rays.

Instead of glycolic acid, it uses glucosamine, lactic acid, and time-release salicylic acid to remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and eradicate blackheads. “It’s so gentle that you can use it every single day, and unlike most peels, it’s one step—you don’t have to neutralize it,” Muir says.

Chemical peels are highly effective at ridding your skin of blackheads, but some find them too harsh due to the glycolic acid. A gentler solution, according to Real Simple beauty director Heather Muir, is the BeautyStat Cosmetics Triple Action One-Step Daily Exfoliating Peel Pad.

This serum can be used alongside any skincare products you already use, so you won’t have to replace anything in your current routine. The formula also doesn’t contain common irritants such as parabens, sulfates, oils, or dyes, but because it’s also fragrance-free, it has a chemical scent that some may find hard to ignore. Despite this smell, the formula is non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic, making it effective for different skin types.

Even with its prescription-grade potency, this blackhead remover is conveniently available at the drugstore for a lower price than other products on this list.

Neutrogena Stubborn Blackheads Daily Serum does an impressive job at getting rid of blackheads and keeping blackhead formation under control. The formula contains a 10% concentration of glycolic, mandelic, polyhydroxy, and salicylic acids, all of which work together to dissolve blackheads and shrink pores to prevent them from re-emerging.

Final Verdict

Due to its wide availability, reasonable price, and solid reviews, Neutrogena Stubborn Blackheads Daily Serum is our top recommendation for removing blackheads. It works well across different skin types, and it uses a powerful formulation of glycolic acid, mandelic acid, polyhydroxy acid, and salicylic acid that dermatologists recommend. For those looking for deeper exfoliation and don’t mind spending a little more, the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment is also worth considering.

How to Shop for Blackhead Removers Like a Pro

Methods

Blackhead removers treat blackheads by exfoliating, extracting, or dissolving them. While each of these methods can be effective, the most ideal option depends on your skincare routine and the state of your blackheads.

For deeply embedded blackheads, Dr. Woods’s preferred approach is extraction, but he also recommends chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid. Leave-on treatments like masks and serums are also an effective way to remove blackheads, but since they have to sit on your skin to melt away blackheads, it wouldn’t be ideal for someone wanting a low-maintenance option.

No matter the type of blackhead remover you opt for, you’ll get the most out of it by starting with a clean face. “Wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup. Use a warm towel or take a steamy shower to open up the pores and soften the blackheads,” Dr. Woods says.

Then, after going in with your blackhead remover—whether that be in the form of a pore strip, serum, or extractor tool—make sure to seal your open pores. To prevent further blackheads, he says to conclude your routine by applying a soothing toner or a product containing salicylic acid.

Ingredients

When shopping for blackhead removers, checking the ingredients list can help you determine how effective it’ll be at treating your skin. Dr. Woods recommends prioritizing products that contain alpha-hydroxy acids or beta-hydroxy acids. These are typically ingredients like glycolic, lactic, salicylic, or polyglutamic acids, all of which speed up the life cycle of your skin, purging it from dead skin cells and buildup.

Some blackhead removers, such as the BeautyStat Cosmetics Triple Action One-Step Daily Exfoliating Peel Pad, contain glucosamine, an AHA alternative. This ingredient may be a more suitable option if your skin is sensitive to glycolic acid. Other blackhead removers may contain oils, fragrances, and sulfates in addition to exfoliants, but it’s best to stay away from these, as they can be harsh and can actually clog your pores further.

Skin Type

While blackheads can develop on all skin types, products designed to remove them aren’t guaranteed to work universally. “Remember, everyone's skin is unique, so it is important to choose a blackhead remover that suits your individual needs and consult with a dermatologist if you have any concerns or specific skin conditions,” Dr. Woods says. When you pick a blackhead remover that doesn’t cater to your skin type, it may end up aggravating other skin concerns in the process.

If you have dry skin, look for blackhead removers with hydrating ingredients like green tea, stearyl glycyrrhetinate, or Hijiki seaweed, found in the Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask. Someone with oily skin on the other hand may want to consider a blackhead remover with physical exfoliants or beads that cut through oil buildup, such as the pumice and bamboo powder found in the Clinique Self-Heating Extractor. Again though, if you’re not certain about a specific product and have sensitive skin, Dr. Woods recommends speaking with a dermatologist before using something that might cause irritation.

Questions You Might Ask

What's the best way to get rid of deep blackheads?

If you have deep blackheads, the best way to remove them is through the extraction method. While seeking professional help is the best option, Dr. Woods says you can also do this at home with a blackhead extractor as long as you’re careful. When doing this, make sure not to use excessive force if your blackheads don’t come out right away.

“Remember, deep blackheads can be stubborn, and it is important to avoid aggressive squeezing or picking, as this can lead to scarring or infection,” Dr. Woods says. For best results when using an extractor tool, he recommends applying even pressure without any digging.

What kind of blackhead remover is best for my skin type?

According to O'Connor, the key to getting rid of blackheads and keeping them away is proper exfoliation. You want to effectively remove dead skin from the surface without stripping away any essential hydration. That said, it's important to first consider your unique skin type.

O'Connor advises those with dry skin to be especially cautious, as most acid-based products and retinoids can strip moisture, leading to even more dryness and irritation. If you fall into this category, she recommends looking for products with PHA (Polyhydroxy Acid), which gently exfoliates dry skin and helps restore the damaged skin barrier. For those with oilier skin, she suggests a gentle retinoid as a great option, as it lightly exfoliates and helps regulate cell turnover, which can help prevent clogged pores.



Take Our Word For It

This article was written by Kalea Martin, a lifestyle and shopping writer for Real Simple. To find the best blackhead removers, we analyzed the ingredients and formulas of different types of blackhead removers sold by a wide range of skincare brands. We also consulted Dr. Jake Woods, a board-certified dermatologist, and Joelle O’Connor, Licensed Esthetician at Schweiger Dermatology Group, for expert advice on how to safely and effectively use blackhead removers, along with general shopping advice when browsing options.